Meghan Markle subverts expectations, wears a McQueen pantsuit to a formal event

I was looking forward to this all day Thursday: Meghan Markle’s fourth public appearance as Prince Harry’s fiancee, and her first appearance at an evening “red carpet” event. Meghan was Harry’s date for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night in London. When we hear “royal” and “red carpet,” we have expectations. The Duchess of Cambridge has trained us like doily-seeking Pavlovian dogs to expect lace, flouncy ball gowns, flyaway curls and bad tailoring. We were all expecting a gown, let’s face it. We were going to analyze the gown to the HILT. We were going to have so much fun with it.
So what did Meghan Markle do? She wore a black, slim-tailored Alexander McQueen suit and a white bodysuit by Tuxe Bodywear. Basically, she wore a beautiful women’s tuxedo look. And I have to say… I love it. I can feel many things at once, so while I’m disappointed that we don’t get to see a full-on gown, I also love that she subverted expectations so brilliantly and with such a sharp suit. This would have fallen flat if the suit was bad, or if she hadn’t put together this look so well. If she had worn her hair slicked back, it would have looked too Victor/Victoria. But loose hair with the perfectly slouchy bodysuit combined with the perfect cut of the McQueen suit… it’s just good work. Well done, Meg. And imagine that… a soon-to-be duchess wearing TROUSERS. AGAIN!
Also: Meg got to present an award, or should I say co-present. She did her part like a perfect actress, then her co-presenter seemed to lose his speech or something. It was awkward but not her fault!
#MeghanMarkle’s first award ceremony didn’t entirely go to plan….. @EndeavourFund pic.twitter.com/ksCQyXHdkY
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So unexpected, so chic! she nailed it!
Love it.
+1
Amazing!
Perfect! Young, chic, professional….doesn’t draw attention from the event, but says “I’m here to work, now let’s have some fun with this gig!” Love the casually, low tied pussy bow, too. Hair, makeup! Both on point.
ONLY thing I might’ve added were some ruby or pink Safire studs (to pull the red/pink from her clutch), or perhaps just diamond studs. Something small, not rock-size…just to pop a bit of sparkle by her face. But all in all, a small point. This outfit wins, hands down.
I agree, Imqrious2. Overall I love the look, but I do think a touch of accessory would be nice. Small studs sound perfect.
Agreed. Perfection!! This is exactly what I was hoping for/expecting from her re: fashion. Go get em Meghan!
Totally bossy like Angie. Love the outfit, wanna have it cannot afford it.
Gorgeous. Just proves how valuable it is to have a competent tailor on speed dial – and how buying the services of stylists will never buy you actual style.
+2. Totally chic, and I think the “formal” nature of this event is being overstated.
I agree it wasn’t really a formal event. The guy presenting at the podium with her didn’t even have a tie on. And in 2018 if a suit is appropriate for the men to wear, it’s appropriate for the women too.
Agreed! This is a great look!
Yes!! Chic is the word! Finally, some perfect tailored pants at a royal event. I’m sick of Kate’s jeggings, and didn’t love Meghan’s previous wide legged ones, but these are PERFECTION. I could not love this outfit any more than I already do!
So, just so its absolutely clear……you really love the outfit?
So love it!
+1
Princess Henry I/w is ok – but could have been much more and a let down to Prince Harry’s patronage.
But did ‘they advise Princess Henry I/w to ‘tone down her regal chicness’ for DoLittle to have full attention …
@RoyalSparkle: You think this was a letdown to Harry’s patronage?
I think this is my favorite look on her! The tailoring is perfection and I want this outfit so bad.
+3 Nailed it.
She looks amazing! I truly wasn’t expecting this outfit, and it is all kinds of amazing. I only wished she has chosen a colored shoe, maybe cobalt blue or red to tie the bag visually. But i suppose it would look”too hollywood”.
Love love LOVE! So sleek and chic! Her hair looks beautiful, too. I absolutely love this look!
She looks great. Really reminds me of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style (solid colors, white/black, minimalist).
Killer suit! I wish I could pull off a sleek tux look like that, It never looks right on me though. She looks awesome.
She looks amazing, the cut of those trousers is perfect. I’m all for Meghan and Kate having their own styles and not morphing into one another.
Thank you! I would wear Meghan’s style more, but I don’t understand those that want Kate to copy her. They’re two different people, with different styles. I hate this weird competition some people have between the two.
Isn’t that the truth? It’s very silly when I read those comments. Very high-schoolish.
Also, Meghan looks really fantastic here.
And to be fair Kate just couldn’t do it, she is the wife of the future King, the rules and expectations for her are much. much more different then they are for Meg. Kate is more “forced” into abiding by the traditional royal rules (ie wearing pantyhose with all outfits, never wearing nail polish and so forth), in a sense Meghan is lucky as she has a bit more freedom in these things, her soon to be husband is now 5th and in a few weeks 6th in line to the throne, there’s no real pressure there.
The “rules” aren’t stricter for Kate than Meghan. The Queen has expectations for all royal women, but Kate’s style, good or bad is entirely her own. Diana was Princess of Wales and thus higher on the echelon and she took far more fashion risks than Kate. And for the longest time Kate did not weight her skirts causing several fly ups and that certainly wasn’t approved by the Queen.
Diana would wear trousers, Sophie has worn trousers and even the Queen wore trousers in her younger days. This has nothing to do with protocol and everything to do with Kate’s taste in clothing.
Exactly, Nic919. The dress protocol is things like hems to knee or lower, straps one inch wider or wider, weight hems, UK or Commonwealth designers most of the time. Doesn’t mean you cannot be fashionable or cannot wear trousers. Trousers, not skinny jeans or jeggings.
Um, no. Kate has the same freedom except she feels confident and more “the part” in the way she chooses to dress and style herself. No one forces her to wear doily dresses or the same shade of blue on every coat she wears. If not, look at her short hemlines; is she were “forced” to adhere to certain rules, then her hemlines would be much longer.
Diana was a fashion trailblazer during her marriage to the actual Heir (can we all appreciate the time she wore an emerald chocker as a head-band?) I’m tired of this “she’s married to the future King” excuse. No. She’s married to the Heir’s heir. And she doesn’t need an excuse to justify her own personal style. I find that rude.
So agree with this. Kate’s penchant for dressing like a 70yr old (apologies to 70yr olds) are entirely down to Kate and her ‘stylist’ and nothing to do with the BRF. She is in no way ‘constrained’ in any way other than the Queen (and everyone) has no desire to see her sans-panties ever again. She could dress wonderfully, she CHOOSES not to and for the money she spends it’s almost criminal how badly put together she looks. JMO.
I’m not talking about style, I wrote yesterday that I don’t think Kate’s clothes and accessories are themselves ugly or bad they just don’t suit HER and she is not good at matching things. What I mean is in terms of smaller details, like Kate always gets ragged on here for wearing nude pantyhose and Meghan didn’t in her engagement roll out, Kate would never ever get away with wearing a pantsuit for a formal Gala like Meghan did here, these are the details I’m getting at, you just can’t compare the two in those regards, Meghan is not marrying the future king so she does have leeway to dress more freely. That being said, yes, Kate CAN look better and a bit more modern than she does because, again, she is not very good at pairing the items she does together, but I think that’s an entirely different point.
+100 Nic919, notasugar, Cee and ABC, . Its getting really absurd people excusing all Kate’s meh! decisions and tying everything into such nonsense “she’s future queen and Harry is 6th inline” etc. Like what’s Harry’s status have anything to do with any of this anyways? I get it, Kate is married to the heir of the heir to the throne, no need to constantly remind us where Harry is placed in line to the throne. I’m sure that parsimon yellow gown she wore the other day or the velvet blue number will all be chalked to “she’s future queen she had to wear those”. HMTQ herself is very stylish given her age, how Kate get away with so much is beyond me! She wears these frumpy outfits because thats her style, not because HMTQ forces her to!!!
Also, make no mistake to believe Meghan is breaking any rules by wearing anything that’s been declared by the media to “break protocol”. Meghan is a very smart girl, anything that she wears she researches first, consults with palace officials and they tell her its not breaking any rules, then she wears it.
“Kate would never ever get away with wearing a pantsuit for a formal Gala like Meghan did here, these are the details I’m getting at”
People have been saying on here for years that they want Kate Middleton to wear trousers, trouser suits, proper trousers not the leggings and jeggings she wears. She is allowed to wear trousers on the job just like Her Majesty, Princess Anne, Sophie Wessex, etc. all have.
This was not a formal event. Most of the men in attendance were not even wearing daytime suits. If she had shown up in a cocktail dress she would have been over dressed and slammed for it.
@Masamf, Any idea who she would check with or what their job description would be?
This was not a Gala. Do you see anyone wearing black tie?
Lela: That is all your own assumption based on nothing more than an observation of Kate’s way of doing things.
This is how Kate chooses to present herself, and nothing to do with protocol which she frequently breaks btw.
As others have pointed out, Diana whilst married to the heir wore many things that Kate does not. Including trousers to galas :
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/7c/19/06/7c1906c8d74c8b70dd7025769465aa5c–diana-hercegnő-diana-spencer.jpg
https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/diana-princess-of-wales-talking-to-pop-star-bryan-adams-news-photo/52100079?esource=SEO_GIS_CDN_Redirect#diana-princess-of-wales-talking-to-pop-star-bryan-adams-during-a-gala-picture-id52100079
@Lela: what are you talking about? Kate could absolutely wear this to a similar event.
I actually think Kate would look gorgeous in this, as long as she exuded confidence in her choice.
She looks amazing in it. And she styled it perfectly. Effortless glamour and not a dolly curl in sight!!
Agreed! I saw this last night and loved. Both the clothing and styling of it works perfectly.
Agree….just perfect. It looks professionally elegant, shows respect too, without being a “me me me” choice at an awards event.
Yes! And the length of those trousers with the shows is so perfect. Love her hair too. Who’d have thunk Id be this positive about a ‘royal’?
ITA – its a timeless professional look that covers many occasions. Meanwhile in Sweden, someone continues to dress like she raided Grandma’s closet.
i disagree Kate looks good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looked stylish and appropriate to the event. Kate’s recent gown was ok and certainly not horrific like in the days before, but she was styled as an old lady from the 60s and it ages her.
+10000
Do little middleton attire is aged frumpy as – other royal ladies with presence of regal/ness could – not so here, for most especially, at such outrageous cost.
this look is just fabulous! Girl means business and yet a bit of classic glamour is still there. Well done!
This! How does she get her hair so glossy?! #goals
She looks nice and polished but its a bit too “I’m on my way to a job interview” kind of look. She could have glammed it up a little bit with it being an award ceremony.
I agree, you nailed it. I appreciate she’s thinking outside the box but it’s a bit much.
I would like to think she kept it minimum as to not outshine the award recipients. It’s their night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have liked a blouse of a different colour. But she does look great, edgy. And her hair is beautiful.
or shoes of a different colour
Shoes of a different colour would have definitely made this look better.
+1
The powers may want her to come out in Regal gowns when she is on her first HRH red carpet – or they ‘tone down’ for frumpy middleton.
Some frames seem The Prince Henrys may have done the best with the substitute for the occasion that screams for a gown. It’s the same with waiting for an Engagement announcement – to not outspark the Lambridge pregnancy.
WTH are you talking about? I don’t understand any of yr word salad and I’d love to be let in on yr jokes!!
It’s a working event, not a glamorous celebrity filled awards ceremony. Her attire is 100% on point, which I know won’t stop those looking for a reason to nitpick.
The event wasn’t a gown event to begin with. At most a cocktail dress, but this is so much better. She looked professional, glamouros and super hot. That pic of them leaving… Yas!
… but it’s an award red carpet – dressing ‘professional’ for an evening event (!) – don’t think so.
It wasn’t an “award red carpet” like the Oscars, though. It was an industry award type thing which is completely different and absolutely not black-tie.
I really love this look and I love that she is wearing pants! I hope this is the start of good things. WK HM working and bringing it. I am trying to think positive lol. Good job Meg!
Very cute. I certainly hope she isn’t dieting because she’s as big as a minute.
How formal was this event if Harry was wearing his usual blue suit? He’s not wearing a tuxedo, or even a dark colored suit which would be more formal than day-time navy blue, so I’m not sure why Meghan would have worn a ball gown. Does anyone else wish Harry would stop with the blue suits for literally every single event he goes to? His blue suit with brown shoes that he often does clashes with Meghan whenever she wears black, or even just black accessories. I wonder if he will ever let Meghan dress him. Will they be the kind of couple where the husband undergoes a wardrobe transformation and becomes much more stylish after marrying his wife? I hope so.
I’m with you regarding the blue suits. Black, brown, beige, gray, patterned, pinstripes, mix and match . . . ANYTHING other than those blue suits.
I’m not into couples being matchy but they do often clash, and I’m going to blame it on his blue suits. I’m so tired of seeing him in those blue suits which often look poorly fitted on him. I hate those suits. Phew. Glad to get that off of my chest. Lol.
Also, his blue suits sometimes have a sheen to them which is….not good.
His gray suit is the worst
There are two of us Amy’s on here and we often have opposite opinions. I sometimes read thru the comments and am like “when did I say that!?” And then I realize it’s other Amy. Lol. Maybe I will change my commenting name.
Saw this on IG this morning and nearly fainted. It’s great.
Great suit, but wore it for the wrong occasion. I read somewhere that she wore the suit in order to not pull focus from Kate. Big eye roll if true.
So tired of seeing Harry in that blue suit. A darker one would’ve looked more polished. No on that shade of blue.
The veterans were mostly in T-shirts. Maybe she should have worn one too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was an awards ceremony in the City of London (financial district). A trouser suit is 100% appropriate for this occasion.
No one was in formal outfits. It would have been ott and ridiculous for her to be in a cocktail dress.
+1M
Totally agree.
BP – gov – whiny was worried Princess Meg would have stole the attention from frumpy. It’s ok, Princess Henry will have lots more occasion – and first red carpet after she is HRH Princess Henry.
I’m betting Meg wore this outfit in effort not to upstage the real heroes of the night, the vets, not because of Kate. DM is full of $h!t for even suggesting this. And they wrote it to counter what the mirror had written prior that deemed Kate’s pink gown a “fashion mishap” while they dubbed Meghan “a dream” so DM went on and printed such BS. Meghan’s focus was on the vets, not on Kate and Billy Middleton. DM seems to think everything Meghan does revolves around Kate; they are always quick to scream “Meghan copies Kate” when Meg wears anything even remotely to what Kate, but when Kate wore whenever . But, all of a sudden when Kate started carrying purses, the DM were quiet about it and never mentioned Kate “copying” Meghan.
Exactly. Nary a peep when Kate ditched the clutches.
Kate has also sported a messy bun in public a few times now. It’s hard to believe that any woman with long hair has never worn a messy bun, but maybe seeing Meghan get praise for hers made Kate realize that she didn’t have to be shellaced perfection in an updo. So, the hair thing isn’t necessarily copying Meghan, just freeing Kate ever so slightly.
I’m optimistic that Meghan will be good for Kate and the BRF in general. I’m less optimistic that the tabloids will see it that way.
WOWWWWW. This is amazing. Also love this way better than the last pants. I wonder if this is a change in style or if she wore things like this during her promotional work and such.
But wow. I’m a sucker for a good pantsuit on women.
That is a wonderfull suit !
I love it! She looks very confident and chic! Now she needs to work her fashion sense on Harry. How many blue suits does he have? He needs a sharply tailored charcoal grey suit or maybe something with a subtle pinstripe? She outshone him.
He does love his blue suits.
He sure does.
Harry’s blue suits are not great – he has such a great body for suits — tall and lean, he could pull off some amazing suits
She is being very safe in her fashion – black, grey, beige and brown. I would have loved to see something in a more daring color. Maybe next time.
She looks great.
Gorgeous! Clearly she’s going to be as stylish as some of the continental royals (Letizia, Victoria, et al.), leaving Kate in the dust, fashion-wise.
Just like Kaiser, I was eagerly waiting to see what Meghan was going to wear, I expected a gown/dress. She wore a pant suit and I love it. The hair, the make up and accessories worked.
Her hair looked beautiful…did she get a couple of inches off?
I think she did. It looks good.
It was very long in the back.
Love the suit and I found the award presentation bit kinda cute. Just proves she’s a professional and does not get too flustered. A bit too much hair play on the stage but that can be all chalked up to nerves.
Well done
She looks excellent, but will she always dress in neutral colors,or will she brighten up her clothes with bright colors
I’m thinking that she’ll probably stick with neutral colors but she might brighten things up in the spring/summer.
As Kate did the other day, she is wearing pants that are too long to be capris and too short to be normal fitting slacks. I wonder if I’m missing out on a new look, or if they both just missed the mark. She looks good regardless because of her size. Her man, though really needs to change it up a bit. I don’t like blue on ginges, and their clothes seem to clash. No matchy matchy needed, but a nice gray or DARK blue, even black would have worked better, not that they give a rat’s ass what I think!
That length for trousers is in season right now.
I know the length of the trousers is in fashion now, but I still don’t like it. Another inch and 1/2 longer and it would be perfect. Just my opinion. Lol a lot of things in season do not make them look good
Y: i hate this length when the trousers are flared or straight leg, but if fitted properly like cigarette trousers, they are very flattering on everyone.
I’m 100% sure McQueen does not do Capri pants. This silhouette is so now, so chic…and the length is absolutely deliberate and it’s perfect.
McQueen absolutely does Capri pants. I’ve purchased several pairs over the years.
MM’s trousers as shown above are currently in the shops in several colours including a POW check and in red eg
http://www.alexandermcqueen.com/gb/alexandermcqueen/trousers_cod42636758mi.html#dept=w_trousers_jeans
£575 for viscose & acetate?! I think I’ll see what I can find at Banana Republic instead.
Hazel: the price is worth it for the tailoring. Saville Row would charge more for same.
It’s so strange to mention the tailoring of designer clothing, but that is absolutely a hallmark of McQueen and reflects his training in Saville Row. So many designer labels are poorly tailored and finished and not worth the price.
Kate has always looked pulled together and finished in McQueen even if i despair and what passes for McQueen in her case.
I’ve been seeing a TON of ‘ankle pants’ lately.
Honestly, I’m still dealing with enough snow and below zero temps that I’m not a fan of it.
Me too! I really need some new pants, but everything is an ankle pant. I’m 5’11, so it also just brings back memories of the days when no one made pants long enough for me and everything was a highwater on me.
Moneypenny24: i’m fairly tall with long limbs. Short trousers and short sleeves on shirts, jackets and coats are routine nightmares when i go shopping.
That’s why i cling to jigsaw even if it’s not the trendiest shop on the high street. They cut for long limbed people and i never think about trousers / sleeves being too short to fit.
Ankle pants are my jam ! They are really flattering when you are petite or “not that tall”
I like them but disagree on the height issue. The longer length of the pant, the more it will elongate the vertically challenged. It seems like fashion is designed for model figures, tall and thin. Meghan is cute and can get away with a lot of things simply by her presence.
ankle jeans are my faves too! I have muscular, shapely legs and long skinny jeans that lump at the ankle are not flattering at all, so ankle jeans with low-front shooties look awesome and highlight my ankles and the shapeliness of my thicc soccer player legs. I’m sure the “fashion rules” have something to say about nowt wearing skinny jeans if you don’t have skinny legs but eff that noise!
For this outfit I don’t think Meghan’s height is a factor here, her thin legs are perfect for the tapered ankle pants look and wearing high heels finished the look.
I’m 5’9 with what I call chicken legs (muscular thighs and scrawny calves) and I love this pant length. I have black pantsuit this length from Ann Taylor that I love.
I NEED that bodysuit in my life!
They’re definitely the style now. Shorter would have been a major misstep. Maybe a little longer would have been fine, but this is the current trend. I think they’re perfection.
I agree. Just a bit longer would have made it perfect IMO. She still looks great, though.
Nancy, not sure what you mean but her pants is an entirely different style from capris or regular pants.
I just can’t used to the length. They look like floods to me.
There were people in shorts at this event and Harry wore his blue *cringe* suit, so her suit was perfect for this event.
If she wore a gown there would be complaining that she’s over dressed and pulling focus. Her royal but 9 to 5 looks are good because let’s remember this is her job now.
Meghan needs to throw all his blue suits away. I’m tired of seeing them. It’s time we put pressure on the guys to step their fashion game up. The ladies are suppose to be there to support the royal men but these guys need to up their suit game up. Chuck old a** is out dressing Will and Harry.
Change looks under the supervision of a stylist because when William changed looks, clearly influenced by the much thinner and rangy moderately wealthy James Mathews, we got moose knuckle.
I’m not asking for a major change but a different dress shirt rather than the usual plain white dress shirt to spice up the usual boring suit. Put the bright blue suits in retirement. A nice navy suit would be better, More David Beckham less Jonathan the car salesman.
Lol
I’m with Petty on this one. We don’t need—no, don’t want—moose knuckle or French cuffs but some consistent movement away from the light blue suits would be better. Hmm. Perhaps Charles could cut Kate’s clothes budget and slide some funds toward Harry? Lord knows she spends too much on those over-priced mumsy dresses and sexed-up doilies that she prefers. Oh, and on the coat dresses that went out of style for women and little girls 40 Easters ago—can’t forget about those. QEII only gets a pass on the coat dresses because she’s in her 90s, but all the women in the BRF needs to retire that look after she goes.
Naw. The approachability of the blue suits works for him. I agree they are his uniform now, and I agree an occasional switch to gray or black would be nice, but somehow the blue choice makes sense, in my unimportant opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re on to something here Liberty. It does feel like Harry looks at his blue suits as his “uniform” if you will, his comfort zone. He wore a blue suit for their engagement photos and it clashed horribly with Meghan’s dress but he seemed comfortable in it and that’s what’s most important. But I wouldn’t mind seeing him in a darker blue with subtle pinstripes or a slate grey would be nice too.
A darker blue would be very strong, I agree. But though I would normally side eye all this blue, I still think it works as a statement used in this capacity. Maybe he doesn’t want to dress quite like a businessman or a “suit” so this is the dressed option that works for him. Mr. L’s suits are tailor made for him and he is active in choice of fabrics, cut, etc., and I know certain color and fabrics are selected for certain reasons with regard to impact and how he feels, so I look at Harry and conjecture.
Things I cringe at: must match wife/girlfriend. Redheads can’t wear x, y, z.
Y’all, I hope Harry buys a new suit and shoes for his wedding! I’d fall off the chair laughing if he showed up in THE blue suit and THE suede shoes like he did for engagement announcement and pictures!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somewhere, Diana is proud.
I like the outfit, but she looks really different without the actress make-up.
Besides the on point outfit, I like that Meghan was a full participant at the event and she was not just there for show.
My first thought was – wow, great. On the second look I believe that she’s petite and all black look is draining her. She looks she’s on set of men in black! That outfit is something that would look great at court, a business meeting. It’s formal. I’d prefer something maybe less formal but more fun. She looks like a professional. Appreciate the effort.
Just realised that she’s wearing one of those bodysuit tops with the underwear attached to it. WTF? what wrong with wearing a normal shirt/ top?. If she needed to go to the toilet she would have had to get completely undressed.
The bodysuit probably has a snap closure. It keeps the blouse tucked in without having to constantly tug on it to keep it in place.
She is only 36, not that big of a deal, to take the jacket off, unzip pants, open snaps, use the toilet and button/zip up, or she is not allowed.
Bodysuits are easy to handle, unlike that red one shoulder Valentino jumpsuit both Maxima and Charlene insisted on wearing last year.
How can you tell it’s a body suit?
Kaiser listed the designer and that it is a bodysuit in the description of what MM was wearing.
I used to wear a bodysuit back in the 90s. Somehow I managed to look pulled together and never peed on myself. So it seems she can manage that too. Since they’re everywhere currently she’s on point.
Too much information, thanks.
Reaching…
Bodysuits are great for keeping the shirt tucked. It’s just another way to keep your look sleek all day long. Depending on the snap closure at the base, they’re also really easy to handle. I only had a problem once with a bodysuit, and that’s when I wore tights with it. Panties, bodysuit, tights, and skirt just made for too much fabric. It was only one extra layer, but I felt diapered.
Love it. It fits her beautifully, she looks comfortable in it, it worked for the occasion – just an all around win.
This wasn’t a formal event!! There was never a chance she was going to be wearing a floor length gown. A cocktail dress was the fanciest this was going to get it she’d worn a dress.
I adore this. It was stunning. AND she gave a speech. It took Kate a year and a half after the engagement to say a couple of words and Meghan’s done it on what her 4th one. Brilliant.
In all fairness….three lines does not constitute a “speech”.
She spoke a few sentences and was looking down almost as much as Kate.
She looked very stylish, though, and very pretty, as usual. No surprise there.
She spoke a few sentences and looked down almost as much as Kate? Kate’s been married to Bill and in the royal limelight for 8 years. At this point, she should have mastered the art of speeches and not literally read from that piece of paper while she makes zero eye contact!!!. At least Meghan has been in the BRF full-time for a couple of months, what’s Kate’s excuse?
Thank you! ENOUGH with the blue suits/brown shoes, Harry.
As usual, Meghan looks fabulous.
I think I would have liked this better without the cropped pants and with a different blouse.
Section of Harry’s speech when he awarded the Henry Worsley Award
“I am fortunate enough to meet many of those who take part in the endeavours that we support and I am continually amazed by the tenacity, fortitude and unshakable humour displayed by the men and women who sign up to run races, cross oceans, climb mountains or take on challenges few would even contemplate. They simply couldn’t have achieved it without the support of a team – whether their team mates or their family at home – it is teamwork that has carried them through.
The Endeavour Fund supports adventurous projects which reignite that team spirit instilled in every member of the Armed Forces. If you know someone who could benefit from this opportunity, please drag them along to the next training session – kicking and screaming if needs be. It could change their life, and that of their families too. You guys are truly awesome and society needs every single one of you, and it’s up to every single one of us in this room to provide those opportunities for you.”
I would kill to be able to pull off a look like this. Only thing I’d add was a drop earring for that little added but if formality.
Perfect interview ensemble….but she already has the job.
I thought this was very chic but needed a pop of color with an accessory to liven up a look that’s been done to death by Hollywood. The tailoring is perfect, though, and it’s great she presented an award and was able to make the best of an awkward situation.
The pink and black clutch provides the pop, doesn’t it?
I totally overlooked that she was carrying a clutch bag. Does that mean she is copying Kate now?
She was also wearing McQueen on the same night as Kate…that counts as copying her twice, right?
Not really, as I barely noticed she was carrying a clutch! LOL Love the bag, though.
@whatever – I noticed Kate has carried a handbag a few times lately, not a clutch. It’s anarchy!
I thought the pink in the clutch was a brilliant way to add the pop of color
Yes, a little more pop of color would have been great!
I like this outfit and think it’s totally appropriate for the occasion especially given that many of the guests were in polo shirts. Of course, she was criticized to the 9th degree in the DM which I found interesting. Melania wore precisely the same silhouette to the SOTU and no one said boo about it.
Love this look but I think it would be perfection if she had just a smidge of jewelry flare such as a sparkly broach.
Well who is silly enough to wear pants this length in this season? Was there a flood? Neither capris nor pants, ridiculous!
Sorry I was just recycling the comments from the Melania Trump post.
For the record I like both of them (the clothes I mean) . But it’s funny to read here that this length is so in now when just two days ago ot was an absolute horror ( not talking about the styling , just about the length).
Very true.
I think you’ll find Melania and the royal threads cater to different audiences. The Melania lot don’t like this length, but we do.
Also, they’re two different women with completely different body types attending totally different events.
@manta
Please don’t paint all of us with the same brush. I couldn’t give a sh*t what Melania wears. She could stroll out of the WH naked, right now, and I would probably say, “Oh, OK.” As a matter of fact, if she could get that POS husband to resign, I’d buy her a McQueen pantsuit myself.
So incredibly chic, classic, sharp, appropriate, elegant and even practical.
I loved her wide-legged black pants, very, very classy look, but I appreciate that she switched it up with these awesome skinny leg pants.
It’s nice to see different looks without trying to be a big time fashionista.
Great, great look, especially nice to see no bling-bling, light make-up and shiny, healthy hair.
She seems to have very beautiful skin, I hope that she is not going to do the black or brown eyeliner look. I’ve never seen anybody look good in that.
Smartly, she invests in having good skin, instead of ton of make-up to cover up flaws.
Kate should take some tips from Meg and put her own spin on it, she mostly appears to be dressed like a juvenile, at least to me.
The ridiculous bouncy hair, the fake hair pieces, that hideous black eyeliner, her love of patterns & buttons. Her whole look is too fussy and is aging her.
The pictures of Kate before she married William are my favorites, her hair was not so fake thick looking curly mess and she wasn’t skin & bones.
She looks great. I also think she has something going for her that Kate doesn’t: MM wears her clothes and Kate lets the clothes wear her. And that is just something you either have or you don’t.
Agree. She looks comfortable in her own skin. Kate never does. I looked at her pictures and they are pretty, she is pretty, but oh so boring. No personality. But I think MM has lived a bit of real life. Kate never has and never will.
Aaahhhh!!! Meghan is GORGEOUS! I love her hair, her face, her outfits- everything 😁 I also love Catherine because she brings her own beauty and style to her unique role. Two fabulous women ❤
Not my taste, but at least she looks young and vibrant, unlike Lady Mary Cosplay or whatever is going on in Norway…
I love the pantsuit and and how the pant length shows off the heels.
So in love with this look! The cut of the suit is impeccable and the trousers are the perfect length. She looks stunning – chic, confident and polished. Also, her hair looks super shiny and gorgeous.
She’s gorgeous. I love the outfit, it’s perfect. Anything dressier would have been out of place, it looks like most people were more casually dressed. This suit stands out as professional yet casual enough to blend and not stick out like a doily-d thumb.
I want this suit! It would be my go-to dressy outfit. Love! And the Prada bag, of course.
She looks great. Reminds me of letizia. Hopefully Meghan will look at her for fashion ideas. It’s been hilarious watching the haters from royal blogs trying to find ways to trash her for this outfit when she has been praised all over for it.
It’s not flashy. I hope she sticks to this style.
Wow, she looks stunning!
Wow it makes her look so tall! I really love this look. I would wear it! Beautiful.
Skinny legs – look forward to seeing lots of long and pant style outfits, which would be a transforming Royal look.
deleted because original comment disappeared.
