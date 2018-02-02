Meghan Markle subverts expectations, wears a McQueen pantsuit to a formal event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony

I was looking forward to this all day Thursday: Meghan Markle’s fourth public appearance as Prince Harry’s fiancee, and her first appearance at an evening “red carpet” event. Meghan was Harry’s date for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night in London. When we hear “royal” and “red carpet,” we have expectations. The Duchess of Cambridge has trained us like doily-seeking Pavlovian dogs to expect lace, flouncy ball gowns, flyaway curls and bad tailoring. We were all expecting a gown, let’s face it. We were going to analyze the gown to the HILT. We were going to have so much fun with it.

So what did Meghan Markle do? She wore a black, slim-tailored Alexander McQueen suit and a white bodysuit by Tuxe Bodywear. Basically, she wore a beautiful women’s tuxedo look. And I have to say… I love it. I can feel many things at once, so while I’m disappointed that we don’t get to see a full-on gown, I also love that she subverted expectations so brilliantly and with such a sharp suit. This would have fallen flat if the suit was bad, or if she hadn’t put together this look so well. If she had worn her hair slicked back, it would have looked too Victor/Victoria. But loose hair with the perfectly slouchy bodysuit combined with the perfect cut of the McQueen suit… it’s just good work. Well done, Meg. And imagine that… a soon-to-be duchess wearing TROUSERS. AGAIN!

Also: Meg got to present an award, or should I say co-present. She did her part like a perfect actress, then her co-presenter seemed to lose his speech or something. It was awkward but not her fault!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

179 Responses to “Meghan Markle subverts expectations, wears a McQueen pantsuit to a formal event”

  1. JAGirl says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:38 am

    So unexpected, so chic! she nailed it!

    Love it.

    Reply
  2. OriginalLala says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Killer suit! I wish I could pull off a sleek tux look like that, It never looks right on me though. She looks awesome.

    Reply
  3. Cee says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:39 am

    She looks amazing, the cut of those trousers is perfect. I’m all for Meghan and Kate having their own styles and not morphing into one another.

    Reply
    • Red says:
      February 2, 2018 at 8:55 am

      Thank you! I would wear Meghan’s style more, but I don’t understand those that want Kate to copy her. They’re two different people, with different styles. I hate this weird competition some people have between the two.

      Reply
    • Lela says:
      February 2, 2018 at 9:58 am

      And to be fair Kate just couldn’t do it, she is the wife of the future King, the rules and expectations for her are much. much more different then they are for Meg. Kate is more “forced” into abiding by the traditional royal rules (ie wearing pantyhose with all outfits, never wearing nail polish and so forth), in a sense Meghan is lucky as she has a bit more freedom in these things, her soon to be husband is now 5th and in a few weeks 6th in line to the throne, there’s no real pressure there.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:19 am

        The “rules” aren’t stricter for Kate than Meghan. The Queen has expectations for all royal women, but Kate’s style, good or bad is entirely her own. Diana was Princess of Wales and thus higher on the echelon and she took far more fashion risks than Kate. And for the longest time Kate did not weight her skirts causing several fly ups and that certainly wasn’t approved by the Queen.

        Diana would wear trousers, Sophie has worn trousers and even the Queen wore trousers in her younger days. This has nothing to do with protocol and everything to do with Kate’s taste in clothing.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:38 am

        Exactly, Nic919. The dress protocol is things like hems to knee or lower, straps one inch wider or wider, weight hems, UK or Commonwealth designers most of the time. Doesn’t mean you cannot be fashionable or cannot wear trousers. Trousers, not skinny jeans or jeggings.

      • Cee says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:42 am

        Um, no. Kate has the same freedom except she feels confident and more “the part” in the way she chooses to dress and style herself. No one forces her to wear doily dresses or the same shade of blue on every coat she wears. If not, look at her short hemlines; is she were “forced” to adhere to certain rules, then her hemlines would be much longer.

        Diana was a fashion trailblazer during her marriage to the actual Heir (can we all appreciate the time she wore an emerald chocker as a head-band?) I’m tired of this “she’s married to the future King” excuse. No. She’s married to the Heir’s heir. And she doesn’t need an excuse to justify her own personal style. I find that rude.

      • ABC says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:43 am

        So agree with this. Kate’s penchant for dressing like a 70yr old (apologies to 70yr olds) are entirely down to Kate and her ‘stylist’ and nothing to do with the BRF. She is in no way ‘constrained’ in any way other than the Queen (and everyone) has no desire to see her sans-panties ever again. She could dress wonderfully, she CHOOSES not to and for the money she spends it’s almost criminal how badly put together she looks. JMO.

      • Lela says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:07 am

        I’m not talking about style, I wrote yesterday that I don’t think Kate’s clothes and accessories are themselves ugly or bad they just don’t suit HER and she is not good at matching things. What I mean is in terms of smaller details, like Kate always gets ragged on here for wearing nude pantyhose and Meghan didn’t in her engagement roll out, Kate would never ever get away with wearing a pantsuit for a formal Gala like Meghan did here, these are the details I’m getting at, you just can’t compare the two in those regards, Meghan is not marrying the future king so she does have leeway to dress more freely. That being said, yes, Kate CAN look better and a bit more modern than she does because, again, she is not very good at pairing the items she does together, but I think that’s an entirely different point.

      • Masamf says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:09 am

        +100 Nic919, notasugar, Cee and ABC, . Its getting really absurd people excusing all Kate’s meh! decisions and tying everything into such nonsense “she’s future queen and Harry is 6th inline” etc. Like what’s Harry’s status have anything to do with any of this anyways? I get it, Kate is married to the heir of the heir to the throne, no need to constantly remind us where Harry is placed in line to the throne. I’m sure that parsimon yellow gown she wore the other day or the velvet blue number will all be chalked to “she’s future queen she had to wear those”. HMTQ herself is very stylish given her age, how Kate get away with so much is beyond me! She wears these frumpy outfits because thats her style, not because HMTQ forces her to!!!
        Also, make no mistake to believe Meghan is breaking any rules by wearing anything that’s been declared by the media to “break protocol”. Meghan is a very smart girl, anything that she wears she researches first, consults with palace officials and they tell her its not breaking any rules, then she wears it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:49 am

        “Kate would never ever get away with wearing a pantsuit for a formal Gala like Meghan did here, these are the details I’m getting at”

        People have been saying on here for years that they want Kate Middleton to wear trousers, trouser suits, proper trousers not the leggings and jeggings she wears. She is allowed to wear trousers on the job just like Her Majesty, Princess Anne, Sophie Wessex, etc. all have.

        This was not a formal event. Most of the men in attendance were not even wearing daytime suits. If she had shown up in a cocktail dress she would have been over dressed and slammed for it.

      • Lady D says:
        February 2, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        @Masamf, Any idea who she would check with or what their job description would be?

      • Cee says:
        February 2, 2018 at 12:17 pm

        This was not a Gala. Do you see anyone wearing black tie?

      • LAK says:
        February 2, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        Lela: That is all your own assumption based on nothing more than an observation of Kate’s way of doing things.

        This is how Kate chooses to present herself, and nothing to do with protocol which she frequently breaks btw.

        As others have pointed out, Diana whilst married to the heir wore many things that Kate does not. Including trousers to galas :
        https://i.pinimg.com/236x/7c/19/06/7c1906c8d74c8b70dd7025769465aa5c–diana-hercegnő-diana-spencer.jpg

        https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/diana-princess-of-wales-talking-to-pop-star-bryan-adams-news-photo/52100079?esource=SEO_GIS_CDN_Redirect#diana-princess-of-wales-talking-to-pop-star-bryan-adams-during-a-gala-picture-id52100079

      • Lorelai says:
        February 2, 2018 at 12:43 pm

        @Lela: what are you talking about? Kate could absolutely wear this to a similar event.

        I actually think Kate would look gorgeous in this, as long as she exuded confidence in her choice.

  4. LAK says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    She looks amazing in it. And she styled it perfectly. Effortless glamour and not a dolly curl in sight!!

    Reply
  5. lala says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:40 am

    this look is just fabulous! Girl means business and yet a bit of classic glamour is still there. Well done!

    Reply
  6. whatever says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    She looks nice and polished but its a bit too “I’m on my way to a job interview” kind of look. She could have glammed it up a little bit with it being an award ceremony.

    Reply
  7. Beta says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:41 am

    The event wasn’t a gown event to begin with. At most a cocktail dress, but this is so much better. She looked professional, glamouros and super hot. That pic of them leaving… Yas!

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I really love this look and I love that she is wearing pants! I hope this is the start of good things. WK HM working and bringing it. I am trying to think positive lol. Good job Meg!

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Very cute. I certainly hope she isn’t dieting because she’s as big as a minute.

    Reply
  10. Amy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:45 am

    How formal was this event if Harry was wearing his usual blue suit? He’s not wearing a tuxedo, or even a dark colored suit which would be more formal than day-time navy blue, so I’m not sure why Meghan would have worn a ball gown. Does anyone else wish Harry would stop with the blue suits for literally every single event he goes to? His blue suit with brown shoes that he often does clashes with Meghan whenever she wears black, or even just black accessories. I wonder if he will ever let Meghan dress him. Will they be the kind of couple where the husband undergoes a wardrobe transformation and becomes much more stylish after marrying his wife? I hope so.

    Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Saw this on IG this morning and nearly fainted. It’s great.

    Reply
  12. Really says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Great suit, but wore it for the wrong occasion. I read somewhere that she wore the suit in order to not pull focus from Kate. Big eye roll if true.

    So tired of seeing Harry in that blue suit. A darker one would’ve looked more polished. No on that shade of blue.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:49 am

    WOWWWWW. This is amazing. Also love this way better than the last pants. I wonder if this is a change in style or if she wore things like this during her promotional work and such.
    But wow. I’m a sucker for a good pantsuit on women.

    Reply
  14. Coz' says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:49 am

    That is a wonderfull suit !

    Reply
  15. Chrissy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I love it! She looks very confident and chic! Now she needs to work her fashion sense on Harry. How many blue suits does he have? He needs a sharply tailored charcoal grey suit or maybe something with a subtle pinstripe? She outshone him.

    Reply
  16. namasta says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

    She is being very safe in her fashion – black, grey, beige and brown. I would have loved to see something in a more daring color. Maybe next time.

    Reply
  17. Snowflake says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:53 am

    She looks great.

    Reply
  18. Alix says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Gorgeous! Clearly she’s going to be as stylish as some of the continental royals (Letizia, Victoria, et al.), leaving Kate in the dust, fashion-wise.

    Reply
  19. Cher says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Just like Kaiser, I was eagerly waiting to see what Meghan was going to wear, I expected a gown/dress. She wore a pant suit and I love it. The hair, the make up and accessories worked.

    Reply
  20. noodle says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Love the suit and I found the award presentation bit kinda cute. Just proves she’s a professional and does not get too flustered. A bit too much hair play on the stage but that can be all chalked up to nerves.
    Well done

    Reply
  21. Beth says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:01 am

    She looks excellent, but will she always dress in neutral colors,or will she brighten up her clothes with bright colors

    Reply
  22. Nancy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    As Kate did the other day, she is wearing pants that are too long to be capris and too short to be normal fitting slacks. I wonder if I’m missing out on a new look, or if they both just missed the mark. She looks good regardless because of her size. Her man, though really needs to change it up a bit. I don’t like blue on ginges, and their clothes seem to clash. No matchy matchy needed, but a nice gray or DARK blue, even black would have worked better, not that they give a rat’s ass what I think!

    Reply
  23. Petty Riperton says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    There were people in shorts at this event and Harry wore his blue *cringe* suit, so her suit was perfect for this event.
    If she wore a gown there would be complaining that she’s over dressed and pulling focus. Her royal but 9 to 5 looks are good because let’s remember this is her job now.

    Meghan needs to throw all his blue suits away. I’m tired of seeing them. It’s time we put pressure on the guys to step their fashion game up. The ladies are suppose to be there to support the royal men but these guys need to up their suit game up. Chuck old a** is out dressing Will and Harry.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 2, 2018 at 8:08 am

      Change looks under the supervision of a stylist because when William changed looks, clearly influenced by the much thinner and rangy moderately wealthy James Mathews, we got moose knuckle.

      Reply
    • Honey says:
      February 2, 2018 at 8:36 am

      I’m with Petty on this one. We don’t need—no, don’t want—moose knuckle or French cuffs but some consistent movement away from the light blue suits would be better. Hmm. Perhaps Charles could cut Kate’s clothes budget and slide some funds toward Harry? Lord knows she spends too much on those over-priced mumsy dresses and sexed-up doilies that she prefers. Oh, and on the coat dresses that went out of style for women and little girls 40 Easters ago—can’t forget about those. QEII only gets a pass on the coat dresses because she’s in her 90s, but all the women in the BRF needs to retire that look after she goes.

      Reply
    • Liberty says:
      February 2, 2018 at 8:40 am

      Naw. The approachability of the blue suits works for him. I agree they are his uniform now, and I agree an occasional switch to gray or black would be nice, but somehow the blue choice makes sense, in my unimportant opinion. :-)

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        February 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

        They clash with his hair. He is marrying a fashionista and needs to compromise that blah shade of blue to something more flattering. I said it above, as well as in your comment, gray or black would be a better choice. I know, we don’t get to choose, but maybe she could make a suggestion! lol

      • Harla says:
        February 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

        I think you’re on to something here Liberty. It does feel like Harry looks at his blue suits as his “uniform” if you will, his comfort zone. He wore a blue suit for their engagement photos and it clashed horribly with Meghan’s dress but he seemed comfortable in it and that’s what’s most important. But I wouldn’t mind seeing him in a darker blue with subtle pinstripes or a slate grey would be nice too.

      • Liberty says:
        February 2, 2018 at 9:53 am

        A darker blue would be very strong, I agree. But though I would normally side eye all this blue, I still think it works as a statement used in this capacity. Maybe he doesn’t want to dress quite like a businessman or a “suit” so this is the dressed option that works for him. Mr. L’s suits are tailor made for him and he is active in choice of fabrics, cut, etc., and I know certain color and fabrics are selected for certain reasons with regard to impact and how he feels, so I look at Harry and conjecture.

        Things I cringe at: must match wife/girlfriend. Redheads can’t wear x, y, z.

      • Masamf says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:49 am

        Y’all, I hope Harry buys a new suit and shoes for his wedding! I’d fall off the chair laughing if he showed up in THE blue suit and THE suede shoes like he did for engagement announcement and pictures!! :)

    • Amy Too says:
      February 2, 2018 at 10:21 am

      I absolutely agree with this. William’s tux jacket that he wore for all formal evening events on the trip was horrible. Shiny and wrinkled lapels. And Harry’s 100 blue suits all look so bland and blah to me. He wears them everywhere and some of them look a little run down.

      Reply
  24. K2Squared says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:10 am

    She looked sharp. Very chic.

    Reply
  25. MI6 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Well done, you.
    Somewhere, Diana is proud.

    Reply
  26. perplexed says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I like the outfit, but she looks really different without the actress make-up.

    Reply
  27. Bea says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Besides the on point outfit, I like that Meghan was a full participant at the event and she was not just there for show.

    Reply
  28. liriel says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

    My first thought was – wow, great. On the second look I believe that she’s petite and all black look is draining her. She looks she’s on set of men in black! That outfit is something that would look great at court, a business meeting. It’s formal. I’d prefer something maybe less formal but more fun. She looks like a professional. Appreciate the effort.

    Reply
  29. whatever says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Just realised that she’s wearing one of those bodysuit tops with the underwear attached to it. WTF? what wrong with wearing a normal shirt/ top?. If she needed to go to the toilet she would have had to get completely undressed.

    Reply
  30. Becks says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Love it. It fits her beautifully, she looks comfortable in it, it worked for the occasion – just an all around win.

    Reply
  31. Lainey says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:42 am

    This wasn’t a formal event!! There was never a chance she was going to be wearing a floor length gown. A cocktail dress was the fanciest this was going to get it she’d worn a dress.
    I adore this. It was stunning. AND she gave a speech. It took Kate a year and a half after the engagement to say a couple of words and Meghan’s done it on what her 4th one. Brilliant.

    Reply
  32. pattieboyd says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Thank you! ENOUGH with the blue suits/brown shoes, Harry.

    As usual, Meghan looks fabulous.

    Reply
  33. Merritt says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I think I would have liked this better without the cropped pants and with a different blouse.

    Reply
  34. notasugarhere says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Section of Harry’s speech when he awarded the Henry Worsley Award

    “I am fortunate enough to meet many of those who take part in the endeavours that we support and I am continually amazed by the tenacity, fortitude and unshakable humour displayed by the men and women who sign up to run races, cross oceans, climb mountains or take on challenges few would even contemplate. They simply couldn’t have achieved it without the support of a team – whether their team mates or their family at home – it is teamwork that has carried them through.

    The Endeavour Fund supports adventurous projects which reignite that team spirit instilled in every member of the Armed Forces. If you know someone who could benefit from this opportunity, please drag them along to the next training session – kicking and screaming if needs be. It could change their life, and that of their families too. You guys are truly awesome and society needs every single one of you, and it’s up to every single one of us in this room to provide those opportunities for you.”

    Reply
  35. Starryfish says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I would kill to be able to pull off a look like this. Only thing I’d add was a drop earring for that little added but if formality.

    Reply
  36. Keepitreal says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Perfect interview ensemble….but she already has the job.

    Reply
  37. Lexa says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I thought this was very chic but needed a pop of color with an accessory to liven up a look that’s been done to death by Hollywood. The tailoring is perfect, though, and it’s great she presented an award and was able to make the best of an awkward situation.

    Reply
  38. HannahF says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I like this outfit and think it’s totally appropriate for the occasion especially given that many of the guests were in polo shirts. Of course, she was criticized to the 9th degree in the DM which I found interesting. Melania wore precisely the same silhouette to the SOTU and no one said boo about it.

    Reply
  39. You Don’t Nomi says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Love this look but I think it would be perfection if she had just a smidge of jewelry flare such as a sparkly broach.

    Reply
  40. manta says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Well who is silly enough to wear pants this length in this season? Was there a flood? Neither capris nor pants, ridiculous!
    Sorry I was just recycling the comments from the Melania Trump post.
    For the record I like both of them (the clothes I mean) . But it’s funny to read here that this length is so in now when just two days ago ot was an absolute horror ( not talking about the styling , just about the length).

    Reply
  41. Ashby says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:50 am

    So incredibly chic, classic, sharp, appropriate, elegant and even practical.
    I loved her wide-legged black pants, very, very classy look, but I appreciate that she switched it up with these awesome skinny leg pants.
    It’s nice to see different looks without trying to be a big time fashionista.
    Great, great look, especially nice to see no bling-bling, light make-up and shiny, healthy hair.
    She seems to have very beautiful skin, I hope that she is not going to do the black or brown eyeliner look. I’ve never seen anybody look good in that.
    Smartly, she invests in having good skin, instead of ton of make-up to cover up flaws.
    Kate should take some tips from Meg and put her own spin on it, she mostly appears to be dressed like a juvenile, at least to me.
    The ridiculous bouncy hair, the fake hair pieces, that hideous black eyeliner, her love of patterns & buttons. Her whole look is too fussy and is aging her.
    The pictures of Kate before she married William are my favorites, her hair was not so fake thick looking curly mess and she wasn’t skin & bones.

    Reply
  42. Seraphina says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:54 am

    She looks great. I also think she has something going for her that Kate doesn’t: MM wears her clothes and Kate lets the clothes wear her. And that is just something you either have or you don’t.

    Reply
  43. Laura Dawe says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Aaahhhh!!! Meghan is GORGEOUS! I love her hair, her face, her outfits- everything 😁 I also love Catherine because she brings her own beauty and style to her unique role. Two fabulous women ❤

    Reply
  44. homeslice says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Not my taste, but at least she looks young and vibrant, unlike Lady Mary Cosplay or whatever is going on in Norway…

    Reply
  45. Rachel in August says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I love the pantsuit and and how the pant length shows off the heels.

    Reply
  46. Jen says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:21 am

    So in love with this look! The cut of the suit is impeccable and the trousers are the perfect length. She looks stunning – chic, confident and polished. Also, her hair looks super shiny and gorgeous.

    Reply
  47. KiddV says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:21 am

    She’s gorgeous. I love the outfit, it’s perfect. Anything dressier would have been out of place, it looks like most people were more casually dressed. This suit stands out as professional yet casual enough to blend and not stick out like a doily-d thumb.

    Reply
  48. Hazel says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I want this suit! It would be my go-to dressy outfit. Love! And the Prada bag, of course.

    Reply
  49. Guest says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:31 am

    She looks great. Reminds me of letizia. Hopefully Meghan will look at her for fashion ideas. It’s been hilarious watching the haters from royal blogs trying to find ways to trash her for this outfit when she has been praised all over for it.

    Reply
  50. Sage says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:31 am

    It’s not flashy. I hope she sticks to this style.

    Reply
  51. Lorelai says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Wow, she looks stunning!

    Reply
  52. Abby says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Wow it makes her look so tall! I really love this look. I would wear it! Beautiful.

    Reply
  53. Sophie9 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Skinny legs – look forward to seeing lots of long and pant style outfits, which would be a transforming Royal look.

    Reply
  54. notasugarhere says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:48 am

    deleted because original comment disappeared.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment