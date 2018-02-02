Stop criticizing Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips, for the love of God

I will criticize Tom Brady for so many things. I will criticize him for being a ball-deflating cheater. I will criticize him for being an idiot who believes in junk science. I will criticize him for his bullsh-t thoughts on concussions in football. I will criticize him for partying in Las Vegas with Ben Affleck and the nanny. But one thing I cannot criticize is the fact that Tom Brady loves his children. Tom came from a close, loving family. Gisele Bundchen came from a close, loving family. They adore their children and they are hands-on parents who prioritize their family. I always think Tom is like David Beckham in that way – even if those kids think their dads are super-uncool, Tom and Becks are still going to shower their kids with hugs and kisses. So why is it a big deal that Tom and his son Jack kiss each other on the lips? Hint: it is not a big deal.
This controversy arose because Tom took part in a Facebook docu-series called Tom vs. Time, which aired ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl. In the docu-series, Tom is seen on a massage table, being worked on, when Jack comes in to talk to his dad about his fantasy football team. Tom asks Jack playfully, “What do I get?” Jack gives his dad a quick kiss and Tom says that: “That was like a peck.” Jack comes back and gives his dad another kiss. Here’s the clip:
Nothing to see here, just Tom Brady locking lips with his son pic.twitter.com/gv4ysjLfs9
In all of the conversations that we, as a society, have been having about toxic masculinity and what boys are taught and the learned behavior of men, WHY are people making a big deal about this? This is a father and son who clearly adore each other and Tom likely just wants to be affectionate with his kids while they’re still little, before they push him away because he’s so uncool. The people upset about this are the ones upholding toxic masculinity, this idea that a father and son shouldn’t have a warm, affectionate relationship because they’re men and men showing affection is “girly” or “gay.” Stop it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I have to admit I’m a little uncomfortable with this…
Why
I didn’t mind it the first time, then Tom said “That was like a ‘peck.’” I thought that was weird because kisses are pecks unless you’re romantic with someone (usually). So the second kiss lingered, but it’s not something that I would’ve put on Twitter. People think they’re making fun of Tom Brady, but that kid has a life too. While I don’t kiss my family on the lips, I know people that do. To each their own.
It’s not a kiss, he’s just sucking some of the air out…
Your are wrong for that! (giggles)
I’m only uncomfortable because he says “that was just a peck” and makes his son come back. When I was a kid I HATED when family would say “that wasn’t a real hug” or that wasn’t a real kiss and make me do it again. I hate forced affection on kids. It has nothing to do with it being girly or gay.
I’m with you on that. The weird/potentially harmful part is using affection as currency, not the affection itself.
I do agree there. Right up there with “try it, you’ll like it”. No, I will not like it, I will gag and potentially throw up the gross food in front of God and everybody. That was a real hug, I’m just feeling shy or uncomfortable and you admonishing me is only making that worse.
It’s nice not being a kid anymore.
I agree, this is the one thing that should not be criticized and I am sure the ones that do also are the same people clinging to the “traditional gender roles”.
I kiss my ten-year old son on the lips, mostly because he insists on it since we’ve kissed since he was a baby. We kiss on the cheeks too. But if he ever walked away from me wiping his mouth on his shirt like that, it would trouble me.
I also never make him “pay” for things with kisses.
Yeah the face wiping seems normal. My kid does it when people kiss her on the face and she isn’t feeling it. He didn’t seem to be disgusted though – just being germ conscious as kids are at that age which is not a bad thing. Kids think everything is “ewww”. That said I agree that kisses should never be bartered- you don’t want that to be normalized so that they become vulnerable to a perv who wants to barter.
yep – very very much this
My friend’s daughter always wipes her face after kissing someone on the face – even if she’s the one who asked to give the kiss in the first place. Some kids are just like that. It’s not necessarily a red flag to me.
His son wipes it off, HE’S uncomfortable, so we are as well bc we see that. I don’t like to be touched. Don’t make me hug you in exchange for something. Same thing.
Maybe because I’m French and I never witnessed it here, but it feels weird. But as long as it’s ok for them, who cares. When I was in Ireland in a family to learn english, the 23 years old daughter kissed her mom and grandma on the lips, looked weird at first but to each their own
Well in general I don’t like kissing on the lips between blood family.
BUT this is not my family so I don’t make the rules. They clearly love each other so who cares?
People always want to judge others’ parenting styles. I’m sure I’d catch huge flak for telling my four year old fart stories which she adores.
What’s wrong with kissing someone you love on the lips
Different families and different cultures feel differently about it. So it’s not that there’s something “wrong,” it’s that some people raised in a certain way in the US are uncomfortable with it.
My husband’s aunt always kissed on the lips, whereas he was raised more of a cheek-kisser and so was I. So be it.
This doesn’t feel at all like a big deal or newsworthy. As Kaiser wrote, plenty of other things to criticize Brady on if one had to.
Leave the kid alone.
I doubt Tom Brady is attracted to his kid 😗
Btw, it bothers me when people shame kids on the internet as this does, in a way. Kid has to go to school.
I don’t know why, but it kinda makes me uncomfortable too. I’m not gonna complain about it and tell people how they should interact with their kids, but I just find it weird. I don’t like it when my kids try to kiss my lips and I don’t let them. I guess I just feel like kissing on the lips is a more of a sexual/intimate act, whereas a kiss on the cheek or head is more platonic/affectionate. That’s just how I view it and I know everybody doesn’t see it that way. I’ll never complain about any parent showing love and affection to their child. As long as it’s appropriate and some kind of abuse isn’t taking place nobody should ever harp on a parent showing their child love. They need that love and at this point the world could use a lot more love too.
I’m with you – that’s how I feel as well. Well said.
What a world we live in where positive and loving interaction between a father and son are turned into something unwholesom.
Keep on being a good dad. The hell with the people who see wrong in the right.
Ugh I know! I see so many stories lately of parents abusing or killing their babies or toddlers and than this?!?! Are you effing kidding me?! I’ve said this before when other celebs have been shamed for kissing their kids on the lips as well. I do it, my kids are all under 6yo though and they will probably stop letting me soon and then I will. For now though this is how we show affection. My kids came out of me and nursed on me ffs. Turing this into an issue is ridiculous. You can’t win raising kids either way anymore.
This completely. So very sad.
Is he southern? We do this in the south. I kissed my mom and dad goodnight on the lips until I was probably 12 or 13. It was never a big deal at all. Same for my brother. I kissed my daughter on the lips until she was in sixth grade (after that, it was a no go for her, LOL). My brother kisses his kids on the lips.
It’s just REALLY not that big of a deal.
I do really think this is a regional thing. My grandma was from West Virginia and would always kiss all of us grandkids on the mouth. My parents on the other hand, as Chicagoans, were barely huggers. It depends on the family.
Idk. I’m from Michigan, as is my entire family, and we are all full on the mouth kissers, even as adults. My in-laws, too. It’s just totally normal for us, although I know other families have different norms.
I don’t really know what determines whether you’re on the lips kissers vs cheek kissers vs huggers, etc. maybe it’s regional? But doesn’t seem like it, really.
@Anastacia: Tom Brady is from Northern California & went to college in Michigan, so he’s not Southern. But his wife is South American, so maybe she was a bit of an influence.
My parents were both very physically UN affectionate. Like, we NEVER even said, “I love you” to each other. My mum and I were extremely close & I knew she loved us with every fiber of her being, but she grew up in a German immigrant household that was not affectionate at all. I really missed not having that affection, so I’m super affectionate with my kids. We kiss each other on the lips & say loving things all the time. My son just turned 10 & decided he’s too old to hold Mom’s hand in public–but he still likes to snuggle & get a goodnight kiss at home.
I’m from Michigan too. My parents were Michigan born and raised. My mom’s parents came from Germany. My dad’s family has lived in MI for several generations. We’ve always kissed on the lips. I’m 41 now and we’ve never stopped. I don’t even think about it.
HA! Maybe it’s just a Michigan thing then!
I’m also from Michigan and my whole family kisses on the lips too.
I commented up about kissing on the lips and I’m also from Michigan lol.
OMG – What’s going on!? Too funny!
I did that too, though I stopped much sooner; I decided I preferred to hug people goodnight instead. But I didn’t and still don’t regard it as strange. It’s just a form of expressing affection.
If you watch the web-series this comes from Tom vs. Time they actually show a childhood photo of Tom and his dad (Tom Sr.) kissing and then a more current photo of Tom kissing Ben. It just seems like a family thing. I say different strokes, different folks. Nothing dirty or inappropriate is happening. If people have a problem with it, I think they need to examine why it is they feel that way (IMO, I tend to think Americans can be too puritanical about physical affection).
It’s weird to me no matter the sex of the parent and child.
I come from a family that isn’t touchy feely. I don’t even like hugs for the most part with my family, ahha. I do give hugs – but not all that often. Whenever I visit nan I’ll give her a hug, and when I see family I haven’t seen in a while, or whatever. But I’m just not someone who needs to be touching people all the time.
So to me, it’s strange. But thinking back, I think when I was very little I’d give my mom super exaggerated ‘guppy lips’ kisses.
It’s one of those things that doesn’t really bother me if other people do it – it’s their family. But it always surprises me when I see it just because it’s different than what I’m used to.
yes, I find it weird independent of the sex of the parent and child…and I actually come from a very super touchy feely family..but kissing of the lips? no thank you. A hug is way more affectionate than a kiss on the lips, so I also don’t see how feeling that this is not appropriate is some way of denying an affectionate relationship between father and son.
Agree.
And that second kiss… I wouldn’t kiss my husband that long in front of my/his parents LoL
(european c̶h̶e̶e̶k̶ air kissers here)
Who are these internet thugs that complain about such minute things…probably ones that never received love or affection. My 11 yea oldl still kisses me and his grand parents on the lips. smh
That was kind of a long second kiss but it’s probably just the angle. We kiss our daughter on the lips all the time. I didn’t grow up kissing my parents that way but it just kind of naturally evolved that way. Now when I ask her to give me a kiss she holds my face down and plants one on me. Seems like a loving dad loving his son and how great is it that his son returned to give him a kiss – must not be in his preteen/teen years.
Ha! His son seems like such a regular kid. He wiped his mouth with his shirt and mentioned Cam Newton. Love it.
F that. If I’m feeling indignation in defense of Tom Brady there’s a serious problem here.
Priorities people. .
My dad did this with my brother and I until he passed away and we were in our 30s. My mom on the other hand doesn’t really do it all the much. My dad was Arab and my mom English – culture definitely plays a role. There’s nothing I wouldn’t give for just one more of my dads kisses! Far more things to be outraged by
my mother always kissed me on the lips and i always hated it, when i tried to get away she would say there is something wrong with me
im not saying this kid hates it but seeing people do it always reminds me of being little and not being allowed to have autonomy over your own body
Reminds me the same way, Lia. It’s not the kiss itself to me, a kiss between parent and child is fine, it’s that he criticized the child afterward that the kiss was not sufficient in length. I feel people should let the child set the boundaries of their physical contact with others.
Your mother was wrong not to respect your autonomy. My friend’s children are all under five, and we still ask their permission before giving kisses and hugs most of the time. (Except the toddler, who is non-verbal autistic, but he’ll give you a physical “push” if he doesn’t want it, and we respect that. Otherwise, he’s a very snuggly baby.)
Tom doesn’t force his son to kiss him specifically on the lips, the kid does it himself, so I’m fine with this.
I hate Cry Brady with the power of a thousand suns but even I can’t criticize for this. My husband would kill for our boys to show him this kind of love. Once they hit a certain age they want nothing to do with you (unless it’s money, material things, or a ride somewhere) and that STINGS. My favorite part is Jack wiping his mouth after the kiss. Atta boy.
When my nephews were that age, their parents, grandparents, and I gave them quick smooches on their lips. A quick kiss on the lips isn’t like the open-mouthed tongue hockey you’d do with a boyfriend or husband. I have no problem with Tom smooching his kids
Like it or not, it was scientificly proven that the balls deflation was caused by the temperature outside, and the Pats ended up scoring more points in the second half with the fully inflated ball
This is such a natural, normal part of their lives that it seems as though they didn’t think twice about including it in the video. It must have been shocking and sickening to Tom and his wife to realize how some twisted people would view this. It shocks and sickens me, and it’s not my family.
I’m not a big Brady fan, but he’s a damn good QB and a great dad. I’m not a fan of either team in the Super Bowl this year, and I was looking for a reason to root for someone. Makes the game more fun. So thank you, twisted fools, you just gave me a reason. Go Patriots!
I love your comment.
Not a fan of his but I love that he is affectionate to his kids.
My daughter’s sort of growed up and she still says, “Give me kisses!” We tend not to kiss on the lips but she’s so affectionate, if my husband and I were not basically cheek-kissers she’d probably go in for the kill.
It’s hard to see parent-child affection as a bad thing and when something wrong is happening, people tend to hide it, not put it on display.
This is the problem with broadcasting intimate family moments.
Did he not want to do it because he did not want to do it, or did he not want to do it because of the camera in the room? Tom Brady is used to living out his life in front of cameras. Maybe this would be better left to private family time.
Yeah. As “aw” inducing as it can be, I get really uncomfortable watching things like this, mostly because it feels like an invasion of privacy. Like I’m a voyeur spying on them. Which I realize is exactly the point, but personally I don’t enjoy it. I would not want my family’s little intimate moments on display for the world to pick apart and criticize. Even as a kid I would get weird about doing things I normally did when we had guests over. I can’t imagine how I’d react to strangers with cameras.
Yeah, unheard of in my family. Never never never. Still looks weird to me. If the kid was comfortable with just a peck – maybe because of the cameras? – I’d leave him alone – but give him a power hug later!
I can’t believe this is a scandal.
I still kiss my parents on the lips, how is affection ‘gross’?
I was completely fine with the peck but the longer kiss was a bit weird. And I have kissed all my kids on the lips.
I thought the first kiss was fine but the longer kiss was a little weird but to each their own.
My husband tells our 3 boys he loves them but as for showing affection, it’s him grabbing them in a hug or headlock and giving them a hard kiss on the cheek. That’s what I’m used to seeing but I’d have had no problem with him giving them a kiss on the lips.
His son wiped his lips after and seemed annoyed with his dad. Maybe he has “outgrown” those types of kisses.
I used to think kissing your children on the lips was weird until I had my own. Our daughter is 13 years old and severely disabled. Non-verbal, non-ambulatory etc. She functions at around a 6-12 month level. One of my biggest fears was that she would never understand or show me love. A few years ago I asked her to give mommy a kiss and she leaned over and kissed me right on the lips and smiled at me so big. Words can’t describe the relief and overwhelming love I felt in that moment. My daughter can kiss me on the lips forever if she wants to. I will never judge another parent for kissing their precious children on the lips.
That is such a sweet story.
Aw … thank you for sharing that! What an incredible moment that must have been!!
That must have been such an amazing moment for you both. Thank you for sharing this perspective.
Sweet story made my morning. Thank you.
what a beautiful moment. thanks for sharing.
i kiss my family on the lips and will kiss my child on the lips unless she asks me not to. it is not sexual in any way shape or form. some people are neglected and desperate for attention and affection and human contact and it impairs them mentally. these children (and yours and mine) are so lucky to give and show love with kisses.
stop making me cry!!! <3 the love between a mommy and her daughter <3 <3
Oh, that’s beautiful!
Love this and so happy for you that your daughter can show affection like that. My oldest who is almost 6 is also severely disabled and non ambulatory, she can sit up and roll but nothing else. I kiss her on the lips all of the time and she laughs and smiles and it’s the best feeling in the world!
Love hearing this ❤️
Beautiful story.
People use ANY excuse to hate him. This is ridiculous. Like football or not, he is a prodigy. He is one of if not the best players to ever exist. I do not watch football but people hate him so much it’s not even normal. Get over it, my gosh.
+100 it’s just a couple of days away from Bradys millionth Super Bowl, and the bitter haters use absolutely anything to talk bad about him. The ridiculous dislike for him is never normal.
Like @kaiser said, there should be no criticism for him being a loving and adoring father in a close and loving family.
And this is BEFORE he wins his sixth ring this weekend.
I feel bad that people are talking about this. My youngest kisses my cheek and likes to cuddle. My middle kisses my lips, and the oldest barely even hugs me. It’s whatever their comfortable with.
???
I’m 31, and I still occasionally give my mom kisses on the mouth. He clearly extends it out the second time for drama. My friend’s children kiss the grownups on the mouth all the time and do the same thing. It’s a child and parent. People are f*cking gross implying anything different.
I don’t see anything creepy there. Dang, I even kiss my cats, and it sure doesn’t mean it’s zoophilia.
Lol, I kiss my cat too. I love him to pieces.
Everyone acting like this is about bodily autonomy is exploiting that term. Having a loving and playful relationship with your parent is very different from lack of autonomy over body choices and sexuality. I kissed my parents on the lips, sometimes I was embarrassed or sarcastic about their affection. That is very different from being forced into a situation with a parent you don’t want. Come on now.
thank you.
We criticize things like this, then we all sit around and wonder why adult men do not understand platonic loving touch and cannot express affection physically without there being a sexual element involved. It’s ridiculous.
It’s fine. If you’re not comfortable with it, that’s your issue.
Whatever. I’l raise my kids as I see fit. FTW.
My mom and dad always kissed us goodnight, our whole lives. It was not a big deal. This is just a normal, loving family to me. My dad died young, and I miss him. I would do anything to have one of his smooches again. I bet my brother would too!
Yes!! The over-sexualization of our society. There is nothing wrong with this. I love that his family is demonstrative.
This must be a cultural thing. I couldn’t imagine EVER kissing my parents on the lips. EVER.
Of all the things to criticize about Tom Brady, this isn’t one of them. BFD, my 10-year-old son still kisses me on the lips sometimes. Soon enough, I’ll be lucky to get a quick hug. Talk about oversexualization of society; kind of sad, really. Team Tom on this one (one of the only times I’ll ever say that LOL)
I’m 36 and give my dad occasional kisses on the lips, like quick little pecks hello and goodbye. It’s sweet and I love it. That level of affection works for us and when he is gone I’m going to be horribly sorry I can’t do that anymore.
It sounds like you have a great relationship with your dad! <3
It appears to me that the boy determined the length of the kiss. It’s no big deal. I’m 47 and still kiss my parents on the lips. My 20 year old daughter still kisses me on the lips. My 17 year old son kisses me on the cheek or forehead. We are just a loving and affectionate family. That’s all there is to it. I can see why many people would be weirded out by it, but there is nothing weird about it to me.
Better this than all the violence and brutality in this world. Nothing but love.
People will likely make “tinfoil hat” jokes at me for this, but social engineering doesn’t like to see families together and being affectionate.
I kiss my mom on the lips goodbye most of the times I see her, and my dad very occasionally. The kiss did kind of linger a tad, so it appeared a little weird, but if I hadn’t been looking for it I likely wouldn’t have noticed and it’s wonderful to see a father physically affectionate with his son.
The thing that makes me uncomfortable is that the son seemed very reluctant to do it. The camera was probably a major factor in that.
Yea, we are a very affectionate family- snuggles, hugs, and kisses on the cheek. I don’t think it’s just a toxic masculinity thing.
