How many FBI & DOJ people will quit when Donald Trump releases the memo?

The Nunes Memo is a dirty trick. I’ve become convinced that it was written in some White House basement, given to useful idiot and equally Russia-compromised Rep. Devin Nunes, and then the Republican party – aided by the state-run media, Fox News – created a narrative of “release the memo” and “the Nunes memo is a bombshell” and “the memo is proof that Donald Trump is totes innocent of everything!” The House Intelligence committee voted to release the memo, Paul Ryan refused to shut it down or punish Nunes in any way, and now the White House gets to decide whether they’ll release the memo… which they likely wrote in the first place. Here’s what’s happening now: the sh-t is hitting the fan in about a million different ways. Trump is tweeting, FBI people are threatening to resign, and the White House is “worried” that all of this dirty trickery is going to be a big L for their side. Some stories:
The FBI Director could quit over this. The White House is concerned that FBI Director Christopher Wray will quit following the release of the memo. Wray has repeatedly warned the White House that the memo gives away too much information about their surveillance, and that there’s too much highly classified information revealed.
Other FBI officials and agents might quit too. Basically, there are a lot of disgruntled career agents and lawyers at the FBI and DOJ who might quit if the memo is released.
This is unreal. Two of my @FBI agent/friends who work in different field offices told me they are going to resign if the @DevinNunes lie-filled memo is released. "Our jobs are dangerous enough w/o a bunch of politicians putting targets on our backs for the crazies," one said.
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 1, 2018
What if the Nunes Memo is a big dud? Axios says there are sources in the White House who find the memo underwhelming, and it’s not some magic bullet that will suddenly prove anything positive for Bigly.
James Comey chimed in. I still have mixed feelings about this dude, but whatever.
All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.
— James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018
And finally, the Stable Genius tweets. Trump is literally claiming that the FBI and DOJ “politicized a sacred investigation” because they wiretapped the sh-t out of Carter Page, who was LITERALLY committing treason. Nevermind the fact that all of the top career people at the FBI are Republicans! Jesus take the wheel.
The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018
baby fists just isn’t very bright. Every single thing he does makes him look more and more guilty.
Exactly!!!! If he is so innocent, what is all this constant drama about? And the incessant denials? He’s trying to throw THE WHOLE FBI under the bus – and refers to the Justice dept. as “my people.” I am horrified.
It’s always the cover-up that takes them down.
“Every single thing he does makes him look more and more guilty.”
Very, very true.
Unfortunately, all Wray and any other agent with integrity quitting means is that more of the fascist stooges that serve President Anus get installed instead. No one in the GOP or the administration really gives a damn about how it looks-they don’t need to.
That’s what I’m worried about too. If all of the decent, honest people who have integrity enough to be upset about this memo being released quit, then we will be left with all of the dishonest, indecent, partisan people who will support trump in all of his crazies. We need people in government and on the FBI, DOJ who will continue to speak out with authority every time he pulls a stunt like this
yep, Donny little boy wants them to quit so he can replace them with godawful people.
Fingers crossed that just like with the Comey firing, those quitting will be replaced with Muller-like tough guys. With the joke on Emperor Zero.
I guess we’ll find out. The memo has been released.
Yea they will quit (and that’s their right because their jobs are dangerous) and then we are truly f*cked. Because there will be no one left to protect us. Not from our enemies and not from our own govt.
Yes. This is what’s so terrifying. I hope to god someone grows a spine and saves us. If we’re not already beyond saving.
For the longest while I was hoping that the hallowed “checks and balances” safeguard within our government would stop the madness. I’ve since realized that the joke’s on us! Checks and balances isn’t a safeguard, it’s our govt “representatives” only being concerned about their own checkbooks.
Yeah I feel like a chump for believing that, too. And for believing that the GOP would have a shred of integrity.
Almost every day of this administration I’ve felt like I’m taking crazy pills but never more than now with this memo garbage. Don Jr, who I think I loathe more than anyone, has had a huge (tiny) hand in this. Remember when Presidential offspring weren’t petty, divisive punks? Unreal.
I think back to adult children of Ford, Carter and even Bush Sr., and cannot recall anything like it.
The system is working but elections have consequences. Last midterms millennials and youth vote had an abysmal showing to the polls and the Republicans won the Senate. They had a worse showing at the last general and Trump won. It is important to vote this November the and the absolute only thing standing in the way of Justice is the Republican party. Donnie can’t do squat without them and he will go down once they are gone.
Partial baloney, which I do not mean as a negative post against you, but c’mon: Russia meddled. Russian ran psy-ops against every human on social media with the complicity of Facebook and Twitter. Voter suppression occurred. Gerrymandering, 85% of the time in favor of Republicans, played an enormous part.
And nothing will ever convince me that Russia didn’t hack in and change votes. It beggars belief that Rumpy won ALL the swing states against polls and exit polls.
“against polls and exit polls.”
I disagree. The polls were VERY close between Clinton and Trump leading up to election day. Many of the wins were within the margin of error. It’s possible they tampered with vote tallies, but I haven’t seen explicit evidence of that.
I do think Russia has been empowered to interfere, but I think their power is only as great as the America people give them. The misinformation (targeted to specific areas of the country, using Cambridge Analytics data) was very harmful. But I think person-to-person influences have more power overall.
I think if American citizens really WORK and fight for their democracy ahead of the 2018 elections, we can beat it. But it will take a lot of calls, uncomfortable conversations, and donations to congressional democratic campaigns. The Democratic party isn’t perfect, but they are the only ones fighting for our nation in Congress.
Stable Genuis aside, this is all on Paul Ryan.
Oh, and supposedly Mueller flipped Gates, so now he has a witness who was actually present during the campaign and on the transition team as well. 🤫
Tick tock Cheeto, tick tock …
I need to believe there is a special place in hell for Paul Ryan.
If they all quit, who will hold the fort against Trump and the complicit GOP?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what an unraveling “presidency” looks like. Numbnuts (Devin) is an EZ stooge. Emperor Zero is a stooge.
More goodies for Mr Mueller are that Rick Gates, whose three main lawyers jumped his sinking ship yesterday, is ready to turn on EZ and essentially give to the prosecutors Manafort’s testimony. We know this because Gates hired a plea specialist for a lawyer.
Apparently, EZ is very much afraid of Manafort testifying due to his knowledge of money laundering in EZ’s 7 levels of hell. Well, now Gates can give it to Mueller in exchange for a reduced prison sentence.
It’s game. Set. Match.
Yes, I agree, Eric. And on Super Bowl Weekend, the ratings for Cheeto’s release of the meno will be epic, bigly, topping the game’s viewership.
I expect this weekend to be pivotal; if that memo results in mockery of Nunes and Trump, Cheeto is going to loose his sh*t completely.
Stick a fork in him. It’s just a matter of time, tick, tock …
Eric: I hope so!! All of this seems like the last ditch effort before Trump blows the whole thing up (after the memo fails to exonerate him).
If FBI/DOJ ppl quit, can Trump install “loyal” replacements?
I don’t want the good guys to quit on principle, I want them to raise their voices, stand and fight from whatever platform they have.
Hoping those with integrity that continue to be horrified with Trump’s Washington don’t pick up their toys and go home.
I want them all to Preet Bharara this and use the policies and processes of our democracy to bury this f$^king fascist.
Devil Numbnuts is not even the sharpest of the dull tools. He is the one who was caught last spring as an inept courier for the WH during the “tapp” nonsense.
Anyone who has seen two minutes of any interview with C. Page can tell he was a dream “useful idiot” for the enemy. Renewing surveillance on him and the suspected spy ring he’d embraced is not a story. NOT renewing it would be cause for concern.
They really are flailing (and failing) at this point. It’s more suspect that dirty money is at the root of this mess.
Eric: I always look forward to reading your comments here. In your opinion, what is our current best-case scenario? I’m naturally pessimistic and can’t see any good ending here, but I’m hoping you can!
Eric you give a lot of us here great hope. I always look for your posts especially after discouraging news. This Numbnuts memo is a tempest in a teapot, now that we know what’s actually in it.
And If you are who I think you are (I’m almost convinced) you’ve been doing that for a long while in other media.
OK, so the FBI have had Carter Page under investigation since 2013 – well before the PeePee tape dossier, which was started by REPUBLICANS, was ever handed over – and the FISA warrant was to CONTINUE survailling him. The FBI is majority Republican, as are Comey, Wray & Mueller and the only election-meddling they were involved with that ever made a difference was reopening the investigation into But Her E-Mails just prior to.
Devin Nunes OTOH has no background in intelligence work – his degree is in agriculture(!) – and should have been fired from the House Intelligence Committee last year for taking classified information straight to the WH before sharing it with his colleagues. He’s also one of the poorest members of Congress after a vineyard failed and (I would strongly suspect) ripe for receiving a heck of a lot of dodgy donations.
Who to believe?!!
I know who to believe, you know who to believe but unfortunately there’s a big chunk of Fox watching deplorables screaming about Democrats and Obama and the Clintons and treason and murder and corruption.
I honestly cannot take it anymore. The internet has been our downfall.
In part! But decent laws could change things. Virginia Heffernan on Twitter said that she switched her twitter address to Germany and due to the strength of the laws against Nazis and related language, she gets a ton less of that junk.
We can fix this.
Yikes! Deleted comment because I got Carter Page confused with Felix Sater.
Jim Comey is a next level fame whore. He quotes himself on twitter. Hey asshole – thanks a lot for being the final nail in the coffin for the election and helping to completely destroy our country. Stunt queen. Hopefully the only street named after him will be to a waste water treatment plant.
Yeah, he is a piece of work. I have to say I like a lot of what he says but it’s way too little, way too late. I think he’d be better of keeping his mouth shut and deploying his talent of fading into the curtains.
History will likely give him equal credit for interfering with the election, no matter what he says or tweets now.
Lizzie:
As difficult as it is to believe, Comey is s white hat. Please research about the FBI field office in NYC to see exactly what went wrong in October/nov 2016. It’s known as Trumplandia:
https://www.google.com/amp/thehill.com/regulation/304225-agent-fbi-is-trumplandia%3famp
I agree, Eric. I was initially angry with Comey and calling for his head, but once I realized what Giuliani was up to with the rogue FBI agents in New York – I realized he did what he felt he had to do in order to actually mitigate the damage that was coming. Giuliani and Trump were almost wetting their pants in gleeful anticipation, look at the things Trump was saying at rallies at that time. Comey informed the committee in a CONFIDENTIAL letter that there was new evidence to be examined (as he had promised to do) but the way he wrote it was to indicate it might be nothing new at all, he would inform them when the examination was complete. Guess who released that letter to the public? Wasn’t Comey. I’m sure if not for the threat of the rogue leakers, he would have waited until after the election.
The FBI is especially cautious for the two months before a General Election. That’s why they stayed silent about their investigation of Trump – that is standard procedure until an investigation is complete. Hillary’s case was already public, hence the press conference in the summer. I didn’t like some things Comey said back then, but now I realize he was simply being his usual meticulous self and wasn’t actually trying to sabotage her. Most likely he voted for her – I can’t imagine him voting for a liar like Trump. Truth is actually important to Comey. And if he said Hillary didn’t do anything to be charged for, he was telling the truth no matter how much the orange liar in the White House tries to say otherwise. Comey doesn’t just make things up out of thin air. And if he wasn’t afraid to investigate a President, he certainly wasn’t afraid to charge a candidate if he felt that was warranted.
how does that change the fact that he LOVES to have an audience?
Jwool:
Thanks. I appreciate your comments to the Emoeror Zero threads. Very well thought out.
E
@Lizzie
It’s to taut Emperor Zero and to keep morale up amongst the junior FBI agents. Comey used to travel to all FBI sites around the country to give motivational speeches to the FBI workers in the trenches. He can’t give interviews or have direct contact with the FBI during the investigation so I guess Twitter is his only voice.
Michael Hayden, a former Director of the CIA, was interviewed on NPR yesterday and he had some great perspectives on this. These two committees (House and Senate) were established back in the 1970′s and until now had been pretty effective maintaining the intent and bipartisanship. The politicization of this, and in the last couple decades the Supreme Court, is maddening and saddening.
https://www.npr.org/2018/02/01/582338649/ex-cia-director-hayden-weighs-in-on-republican-memo
This was the plan all along. From the very start of this take over of our country by fascists. To run out the honest people and put in place the sub human bots who only give a shit about what they can get. And here we sit. Doing nothing but pissing and moaning.
Do not think that these assbarfs will allow the elections to happen this year either. While America is burning, they are rewriting the laws that served us, to serve themselves now.
The release of the fraudulent/doctored memo and Pompeo’s meeting with Putin’s top spy reek of evil. drump and Putin, along with Nunes, are destroying us as they hope to profit from Putin’s billions stolen from the Russian people.
That said, I truly feel that the house of drump is about to come tumbling down.
Ind Jo:
Slight correction: Pompeo met with three heads of Russian security apparatus. At least one is sanctioned from coming into the US. I just want to know who authorized this and how did we only hear of it from Russian state media?
WELL??
Eric, I read your comments after posting mine. Yep, drump pushed this meeting and hid it. Interesting that the meeting happened just after Davos. He also is refusing to enact further sanctions on Russia for election meddling.
He now is politicizing the FBI and CIA. His intentions are twofold–save himself and make sure he gets his money from Putin. He is so evil that it’s stunning. Nunes, Pompeo, Ryan, McConnell are all part and parcel of this game in which they seem to hate our democracy.
This is all a game to drump. And he does understand that his lies can destroy us, the very definition of an absolute corrupt menace. Milton defined ultimate evil in “Paradise Lost” as lying to confuse and destroy.
But I agree with you, Mueller has the goods on him.
Mark Felt was Deep Throat. Mark Felt was the #2 man in the FBI (who got passed over for director and was pissed). Can you imagine how many Deep Throats are being born at the FBI and DOJ now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s best the FBI current leadership doesn’t quit because of this “memo” as this could be Trump’s plan for getting rid of them all and installing his own puppets.
It is literally terrifying to me to watch this play out in real time. It’s a remarkable wake up call to how fragile democracy really is.
“Republican party – aided by the state-run media, Fox News – created a narrative of “release the memo””
They also had help from Russia on this! Let’s not forget Russian bots were the first to hype the hashtag “release the memo”.
Bet he beats it.
I was listening to the expert/talk heads last night and they were saying releasing the memo could be seen as obstruction of justice in the Russian probe. Mueller, FBI and DOJ could use that act against Trump.
Not gonna lie, watching the Feds destroy itself from the top down is amusing. There are no good guys here. Just a bunch of ok guys and Trump.
I’m a Canadian living in DC (I just got here a fews weeks ago) and I tryyyyy to follow and understand american politics. I got the shutdown, the dreamers… but that memo is gonna be the death of me. I cannot get my head around it. I wish it would get released : things would actually happen (maybe) and I wouldnt have to understand all the what if’s!!!
You aren’t meant to get your head around it – it’s all pointless posturing by the Republicans, meant to distract from the larger issues.
For anyone in the FBI to quit is just – excuse me – stupid! Getting rid of them is exactly what Cheetolini wants to accomplish. And they’re going to help him reach his goals? NO! Stand up and fight for our Democracy.
Does anyone else think this “memo” may amount to nothing? I fear getting my hopes up anymore as every time I think something huge is about to drop it turns into a blip. Just like the Fusion transcript that Feinstein released. I had big hopes for that and really it had nothing of importance or that we didn’t already know.
I’m with you, I don’t get my hopes up and more, I don’t watch the Con man, or Ryan or anyone republican on tv anymore. I’m tired of the lies. I’m just going to wait and see how far they are willing to let the dotard drag them into the bottom of the swamp. Btw, 45 asking for transpirity, when is he going to show his taxes, he could set an example and be transparent and stop lying.
Comey’s tweet had me giggling all day yesterday. All Trump cares about is his name on everything. He doesn’t care what it is, he just wants his name on it. Cheap, sweatshop clothing from China, sure! Fake diamond/gold cufflinks? Sure. Crappy steaks and wine? Sure! And for Comey to point out that there will likely be no streets or schools named after him is probably more of a punch to Trump’s gut than the possibility of his kids going to prison. I’m still laughing today.
I hope they don’t quit. We need all the patriots we can get.
I’m curious as to whether the memo will reveal surveillance being done on domestic civilians, regardless of the party doing it. After all, the Patriot Act was enacted during Bush Jr.’s administration. The wider implications of this are of “Big Brother is Watching You” proportions, since it seems a lot of people reacted to Snowden’s info like, “Ah, so what, I’ve got nothing to hide.”
Memo just released.
And apparently this sham of an administration is planning, for the 2020 census, to ask white people where they are from – as in, what’s their ancestry. I guess they want to make it easier to figure out who to round up. I feel sick.
It amazes me how quickly Republicans/Trump supporters went from screeching how we need to “respect law enforcement” when people protested when police fatally shoot innocent or unarmed POC to screeching about how “law enforcement is corrupt” and “needs to be cleansed” when their asses are in the hot seat. They have no empathy, no morals and no souls.
