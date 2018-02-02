How many FBI & DOJ people will quit when Donald Trump releases the memo?

The Nunes Memo is a dirty trick. I’ve become convinced that it was written in some White House basement, given to useful idiot and equally Russia-compromised Rep. Devin Nunes, and then the Republican party – aided by the state-run media, Fox News – created a narrative of “release the memo” and “the Nunes memo is a bombshell” and “the memo is proof that Donald Trump is totes innocent of everything!” The House Intelligence committee voted to release the memo, Paul Ryan refused to shut it down or punish Nunes in any way, and now the White House gets to decide whether they’ll release the memo… which they likely wrote in the first place. Here’s what’s happening now: the sh-t is hitting the fan in about a million different ways. Trump is tweeting, FBI people are threatening to resign, and the White House is “worried” that all of this dirty trickery is going to be a big L for their side. Some stories:

The FBI Director could quit over this. The White House is concerned that FBI Director Christopher Wray will quit following the release of the memo. Wray has repeatedly warned the White House that the memo gives away too much information about their surveillance, and that there’s too much highly classified information revealed.



Other FBI officials and agents might quit too. Basically, there are a lot of disgruntled career agents and lawyers at the FBI and DOJ who might quit if the memo is released.

This is unreal. Two of my @FBI agent/friends who work in different field offices told me they are going to resign if the @DevinNunes lie-filled memo is released. "Our jobs are dangerous enough w/o a bunch of politicians putting targets on our backs for the crazies," one said. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 1, 2018

What if the Nunes Memo is a big dud? Axios says there are sources in the White House who find the memo underwhelming, and it’s not some magic bullet that will suddenly prove anything positive for Bigly.

James Comey chimed in. I still have mixed feelings about this dude, but whatever.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

And finally, the Stable Genius tweets. Trump is literally claiming that the FBI and DOJ “politicized a sacred investigation” because they wiretapped the sh-t out of Carter Page, who was LITERALLY committing treason. Nevermind the fact that all of the top career people at the FBI are Republicans! Jesus take the wheel.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018