Kate Upton slams Guess co-founder during Jennifer Lopez’s Guess campaign launch

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez at the spring launch of the Guess collection this week in Los Angeles. Her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was her date for the launch, and the event was sort of a celebration of J.Lo. Jennifer is the current “face” of Guess’s Spring 2018 collection, and she wore a dress from the Marciano for Guess collection. She also wore a fur and a crazy hairstyle. She looked amazing and this post was going to be about how she’s timeless and she’s probably getting engaged to A-Rod any minute now. But that’s not what this post is about.

Coinciding with the Guess launch event, Kate Upton started tweeting out some stuff about Guess cofounder and creative director Paul Marciano.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

Upton IG’d the same message, and added this: “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.” Other women came forward on her posts, thanking her for speaking out and one woman says she has a #MeToo story about Marciano as well. So Jennifer Lopez had to release a terse statement about it, because she’s the face of the brand now:

“My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

[From Us Weekly]

I sort of feel bad for J.Lo. This was supposed to be her night and now she has to answer questions about why she works with an alleged predator. Just another reason to stop blaming women for the transgressions and criminal acts of dudes.

As for Paul Marciano, he went straight to TMZ, because of course he did. He says he won’t apologize to Kate Upton because he’s done nothing wrong. He also says: “If she has a claim, there’s one place to tell the truth and that’s in court or to the police.” And finally, he said that he worked with Kate for five campaigns but he decided to cut ties with her because she “began showing up to set after late nights ‘looking terrible.’” It sounds like J.Lo will probably have to issue another statement, right? Damn, the misogyny and sexism is just dripping off this mess.

