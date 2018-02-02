Kate Upton slams Guess co-founder during Jennifer Lopez’s Guess campaign launch

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez at the spring launch of the Guess collection this week in Los Angeles. Her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez was her date for the launch, and the event was sort of a celebration of J.Lo. Jennifer is the current “face” of Guess’s Spring 2018 collection, and she wore a dress from the Marciano for Guess collection. She also wore a fur and a crazy hairstyle. She looked amazing and this post was going to be about how she’s timeless and she’s probably getting engaged to A-Rod any minute now. But that’s not what this post is about.

Coinciding with the Guess launch event, Kate Upton started tweeting out some stuff about Guess cofounder and creative director Paul Marciano.

Upton IG’d the same message, and added this: “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.” Other women came forward on her posts, thanking her for speaking out and one woman says she has a #MeToo story about Marciano as well. So Jennifer Lopez had to release a terse statement about it, because she’s the face of the brand now:

“My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them. I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

[From Us Weekly]

I sort of feel bad for J.Lo. This was supposed to be her night and now she has to answer questions about why she works with an alleged predator. Just another reason to stop blaming women for the transgressions and criminal acts of dudes.

As for Paul Marciano, he went straight to TMZ, because of course he did. He says he won’t apologize to Kate Upton because he’s done nothing wrong. He also says: “If she has a claim, there’s one place to tell the truth and that’s in court or to the police.” And finally, he said that he worked with Kate for five campaigns but he decided to cut ties with her because she “began showing up to set after late nights ‘looking terrible.’” It sounds like J.Lo will probably have to issue another statement, right? Damn, the misogyny and sexism is just dripping off this mess.

40 Responses to “Kate Upton slams Guess co-founder during Jennifer Lopez’s Guess campaign launch”

  1. Lela says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Marciano is a Pig, always was and always will be. That is all I’m going to say about that.

    Reply
  2. pwal says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Interesting… because CDAN dropped a blind yesterday where many guessed that he pumped out Anna Nicole Smith to powerful men in order to boast his brand.

    Reply
  3. Belle Epoch says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I think her hair is throwing me off. She has enough makeup for six people, but she looks great.

    Reply
  4. leskat says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:51 am

    J.Lo needs to STOP with the bottom lip hanging open face in pictures. She’s been doing this pose for years and it’s not sexy or alluring. She’s too beautiful to make this dopey face.

    Reply
  5. Rachel says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:56 am

    I’m always surprised that Guess is still a thing. Wasn’t it over circa 1999??

    Also, f***ing STOP with the whole “if it’s true, tell it to the police” shit. These men are powerful, and they can afford really good lawyers to tell them exactly what they can get away with. The bar for conduct being “criminal” is pretty high. The bar for proving it is even higher. Just because your behavior might not be criminally actionable doesn’t mean you’re not an abusive, exploitative dick. And people should know about that. So I have no problem with people being judged in the court of public opinion.

    Sorry for the language, but it’s Friday, and my filter ran out two days ago.

    Reply
    • Jeannie says:
      February 2, 2018 at 10:12 am

      Years ago, when Hannibal burress broke the bill Cosby thing (or a guess it was an open secret before that, but that was the first I heard abt it), my brother and I talked abt it, and he was like why would those women accept money? Who wouldn’t they have their day in court? And i was forced to explain that not everything actually goes the victims’ way, and it could be very traumatic on top of that, etc. Accepting some sort of financial payment from Cosby is still some sort of acknowledgement that he did something wrong. It might make you feel better to get that money because at least he is settling with you and there’s some small victory or consolation there, because the rape might never be prosecuted, or it might be prosecuted unfairly (i.e. Bill Cosby being very beloved and getting away with horrible things for years).

      It’s so horrible that marciano’s first response is to deny and then say Kate got fired because she wasn’t looking good. Can you be more misogynistic?

      Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    February 2, 2018 at 9:59 am

    On one hand, Kate is letting it be known.

    On the other, I find it odd she chose JLO’s launch to do it. Kate is problematic as all get out with it comes to non white people and I have no problem calling that out.

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      February 2, 2018 at 10:58 am

      I find it odd too. Why try an ruin this for JLO? The timing is suspect.

      Reply
      • SM says:
        February 2, 2018 at 11:17 am

        I don’t find this odd, but rather unfortunate. She is not only puttig JLo who was the face of Guess in that moment in an uncomfortable possition but she is giving all the male power apologists the excuse to divert the conversatiom away from what the powerful men do to women to “she is tryig to ride the wave of a successful man”. Of course that is not true, but I am of possition that this is the momentum and forst and foremost we women have to use this momentum with extream care and prudence. Yes it’s men who need to change but I accept that most of them do not want to be bother with that as a fact of this world and we need to proceed from that fact.

  7. Amanda Fagan says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Oh please with all of this! Kate is clearly a jealous young has been and is mad a woman of color looks better than she does. I call racism first before I start pointing the finger at the company.

    Reply
    • me says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      I do find it odd Kate did 5 campaigns with Guess and had no problem to continue working with the brand UNTIL they decided to not hire her again. Now she’s speaking up. I wonder if she would have still spoken up had she been hired for this campaign instead of Jennifer Lopez.

      Reply
  8. Harryg says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Please stop making that “sexy face” Jennifer.

    Reply
  9. Wren says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Why is the first reaction to these stories to turn right around and ask any women involved with the guy why they worked with him? It’s hard enough to avoid assholes in private life when you can excuse yourself whenever you like, avoiding them at work is nearly impossible. Especially in the entertainment industry, where it seems a preponderance of assholes have settled. People act like paychecks aren’t just as important to celebrities as they are to us regular folk.

    Why are we not questioning male business partners, or lead male actors, or male friend, or any man involved with these harassers? “Why is your bro such a douche?” is not something I’ve heard AT ALL in any of this. I don’t want to know what any woman thinks about this. I want to know what all the MEN surrounding each and every harasser/rapist/predator thinks. And I want them grilled on why they let this happen, why the continue to work with him, why they supported him.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      February 2, 2018 at 10:08 am

      How about we ask what kind of system is so screwed up that the best option Jennifer Lopez has is working with a slime like Marciano? That’s part of how women end up working with these predators – lack of options otherwise.

      Reply
      • Wren says:
        February 2, 2018 at 10:41 am

        Yes, that too. Because how many of us have had to weigh those options before? You want to play in the big leagues? Get ready to deal with assholes in power. Even in my own life I’ve worked for people who I did not personally like in the slightest, and some people who it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if they were someday charged with a crime. Because paycheck, experience, career advancement, etc. Because I should not have to hold myself back just because someone else is an asshole. Yes, to a certain extent you choose who you associate with, but often that choice is between a douche and a turd.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      February 2, 2018 at 11:16 am

      I agree. If there’s going to be questioning and calling out, it should be directed at male colleagues at least just as much. But how well-known a predator’s actions have been to the public need to be factored in before people get labelled as predator-enablers too. Questioning people for working with Terry Richardson or Woody Allen post-2014 isn’t the same as pointing fingers at J.Lo when a victim just came forward, or angrily expecting actresses to deduce from years of prostitution gossip that a producer or director is a serial rapist.

      Reply
  10. Red says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:07 am

    JLo shouldn’t be the only person responding but if women do work with known problematic men, why shouldn’t they also be called out on it? I understand during this movement that women are getting judged more than men, and that’s wrong. But everybody should be getting called out. If you work with a predator, you should be asked about it.

    Reply
  11. TJ says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:11 am

    The faces JLo makes in pics always crack me up!!!

    Reply
  12. Wellsie says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:12 am

    “There is one place to tell the truth…” Umm… no, you can tell the truth anywhere. That’s the thing. Maybe don’t do sketchy stuff and you wouldn’t have to worry about the truth so much, bud.

    Reply
  13. CityGirl says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I feel for Jennifer in this case – I think her response was pretty spot on….

    Other than that Please close your mouth for pictures Jennifer

    Reply
  14. The Business Model says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I appreciate any woman who comes forward and exposes a predator/assaliant. BUT didn’t Kate work with Terry Richardson several times?….she might want to speak up about him as well.

    Reply
  15. savu says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:19 am

    On a shallow note, I haaaate bustier-looking designs with cups like that. Where they’re not even connected. It just looks super cheap to me, and definitely below J.Lo.

    Reply
  16. ALOT says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Jennifer Lopez did nothing wrong here.

    Reply
  17. Kiki says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:34 am

    That’s it. The pouty lip and the squinty eye look is not working anymore J.Lo. It’s not cute or sexy. It is tired and worn out.

    Reply
  18. SuzyQ says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:54 am

    She looks awful. Hard, over-pulled and -filled. And like a cat smelling something bad.

    Reply
  19. Slowsnow says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    JLO is such a babe. I like how over the top this is.

    I have no insight information on this and don’t know who this guy is either but I guess any time is a good time to do speak up.

    Also, Upton did not mention Lopez, she called out Guess. But it might have been a snarky move I have no idea.

    Reply
  20. ThenThereIsThat says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:25 am

    JLo is a beautiful woman, but she looks really old and worn in these photos. Like a rich socialite who has had a lot of work. Normally I am in awe of her, I just hate her hair, makeup, and dress in these photos.

    This timing was weird. But It could just be unfortunate timing and nothing catty.

    I really think many people attracted to celebrity and power are egotistical people and think they have the right to do what they want, damn the little people. So it is not shocking that so many of these powerful men are a$$holes. They often can buy “love” from either willing or unwilling women, so they look at them as a commodity.

    Reply
  21. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Jaysus, I hate that look she poses with, squinting her eyes, half-parted lips. The other week I happened to see a video of her on a red carpet. It showed her posing with a smile, etc., and then you can see in real-time as she all of a sudden half closes her eyes and parts her lips for the camera. It was gross watching how she purposely does it, worse I mean than just seeing a photo of the end result.

    Reply

