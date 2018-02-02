Witnesses heard Natalie Wood & Robert Wagner arguing on the night of her death

As we discussed yesterday, the LA County Sheriff’s department has reopened the Natalie Wood case and they now consider Wood’s widower Robert Wagner a “person of interest” in the investigation. In 1981, Wood, Wagner, Christopher Walken and a captain named Dennis Davern were the only people on a small yacht, which was in the water just off Catalina Island. Something happened that night, and Wood’s body was found hours later. The cause of death was drowning, but investigators now say that she had significant bruising on her body, like she had been in some kind of physical confrontation before her death. Many people have believed that Wagner was partly or completely responsible for his wife’s death. In fact, the bigger mystery might be how Wagner has avoided being a person of interest this long. Well, People Magazine has additional details:
Nearly 40 years after the tragic loss of Hollywood actress Natalie Wood, new witnesses in her 1981 drowning have emerged prompting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators to deem her cause of death “suspicious.” The news — which was reported by The New York Times, CNN, and the Associated Press — comes hours after CBS News released a clip from an upcoming 48 Hours special where Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina revealed that Wood’s widower Robert Wagner, 87, is now considered “more of a person of interest” in the case.
Police has initially classified Wood’s death as an accidental drowning, but the case was reopened in 2011. On Thursday, sheriff’s officials said in a statement that they obtained new witness accounts after reviewing more than 100 tips, The New York Times reported — accounts that “portray a new sequence of events on the boat that night.”
One witness described hearing crashing sounds and yelling coming from Wood and Wagner’s stateroom, the AP reported. Separate witnesses head a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat, voices believed to belong to Wood and Wagner.
“The statements from these new witnesses differ from the original version of events as related by previous witnesses, including the individuals on the boat,” the sheriff’s office said, according to CNN. “Do we have enough to make an arrest at this moment? No. This remains a suspicious death investigation.”
Wagner has refused to speak with investigators since they began to look into the circumstances surrounding Wood’s death again. His attorney didn’t respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Thursday.
Wood was married to Wagner twice — first in 1957 (they divorced five years later) and again in 1972 until her death.
“I haven’t seen him tell the details that match all the other witnesses in this case,” Corina said of Wagner on 48 Hours. “I think he’s constantly changed his story a little bit. And his version of events just don’t add up.”
Detectives who spoke with 48 Hours noted that there were numerous bruises on Wood’s body that appeared to be new, according to her autopsy report. “She looked like a victim of an assault,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Ralph Hernandez.
When asked if Wood’s death was a murder rather than a tragic accident, Corina said, “I think it’s suspicious enough to make us think that something happened.”
Robert Wagner is 87 years old, by the way. If he did have something to do with her death, it’s not like he would face much punishment for it anyway. Basically, all of this is happening because Wood’s death remains one of Hollywood’s classic unsolved mysteries, like what happened in Marilyn Monroe’s final hours, or what really went down with Lana Turner, her daughter and Johnny Stompanato. Part of me thinks it’s a waste of law enforcement resources to continue to investigate this when nothing will likely come of it. But another part of me really would like some answers, g-ddamn it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s been so long-how reliable are any of these witnesses anyway. Plus, yes, he’s elderly-not like he’s going to remember/be forthcoming. There have been whispers forever that he pushed her in, or at the very least, didn’t try to help her out. The whole thing is very sad and I feel sorry for her daughters.
I think it needs to be settled, once and for all. I’ve always thought Wagner had some culpability in her death, and if so he still does, no matter how old he is. It was a well-known fact that she was absolutely terrified of water, especially ocean water — she even wrote about that — and her mother had long warned her to be careful or she would “drown in dark water” so Natalie reportedly avoided the ocean except for trips aboard their yacht.
…oops, skipped my point there…she’d NEVER have taken off in the dinghy alone in the dark. Never. She fell or was pushed into the sea during their very heated argument. A witness (the boat’s captain?) reported that Wagner said, “Leave her out there, teach her a lesson,” or something like that. She had bruises consistent with battering when her poor body was found, especially about the head. He got away with it, and now, in his late 80s, even if he went down for it, what are they gonna do to him? Life in prison?
I saw this pop up on my news feed last night. I’ve never liked Wagner.
Though, if he is involved in her death, he deserves to have that keep coming up and at the very least have it damage any legacy he leaves behind (because at 87 how much punishment are they going to manage). At the same time – if it was a genuine fluke accident that he had no hand in, I kind of feel sorry that at 87 he’s dealing with it again.
It’s one of those cases that kind of pulls you in. Especially now that we’re all used to having answers to everything at our fingertips – it drives people nuts not knowing. And there are sooo many variables that could have happened. She could have killed herself. She could have been drunk or sleepwalking and just fallen. She could have been murdered. I’m not sure that we’ll ever actually know what happened.
Natalie Wood was so beautiful and stunning. I’m so sorry for her, she had an unfortunate life.
She was beautiful, a good actress, and seemed likeable. She really did have a bumpy life, and worked basically her entire 43 years.
I feel sorry for her daughters, who might want to know the truth, but then again may not.
If they had investigated properly 40 years ago this could have been a solveable, convictable crime. Now, although interesting, it’s a waste of valuable resources.
Amen!
Imo who ever was protecting Wagner, doesn’t care anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen seriously. And why on earth when the autopsy report clearly stated she looked as if she’d been assaulted—didn’t SOMEONE PURSUE THIS?? I jokingly say if Mr Dazeem ever ends up dead I will be thrown in jail immediately…both because of the things I say when we are fighting (lol) and the whole ‘when someone dies look first at the spouse’ mentality we all have. Too much Dateline NBC watching on my part? Probably. But still, the fact that no one was charged mystifies me…
Oh, I’m sure there’s more to it than just “she drank too much, slipped and fell into the water” but after such a long time (it’s been nearly 40 years!) it’s going to be very difficult to ever truly get to the truth. Memories change, people forget things or misremember, and so on. I’m curious about it, but at the end of the day I think it will always remain a mystery.
There could be. Sadly I knew someone who did fall in the water and died (we think, no way to know.)
I’m amazed that after 40 years there are new witnesses? Where have they been all this time?
I do hope the truth comes out, but I doubt it ever will.
And are the witnesses credible or are they as old as Wagner and possibly senile?
Unless someone breaks down and confesses we won’t ever know. There won’t be closure. Too much time has passed, too much reasonable doubt.
My take on it is I’m not sure even the people on the boat are clear on what happened. As I recall they were both alcoholics and /or addicts and who knows how much of what was consumed that night by all parties. This could have led to accidents or it could have led to violence. I just don’t believe we will ever know.
For both the captain and Walker to be completely silent about it over the years, it makes me think that it was something not so straightforward. Theories abound, but as you said we’ll never know with 100% certainty this long after the crime without a confession.
From what I saw on the clip from 48 Hours, it was the boat captain that led the petition in 2011 for the LAPD to open the case back up. He’s also interviewed for the show and it seems like he believes it was some kind of foul play.
SMDH is SMDH. So where were these witnesses 40 years ago? This will never go anywhere as any new witness testimony from 40 years ago isn’t credible.
Wagner is in his late 80s and they aren’t going to prosecute him either. He’s had to live with the memories of that night and look at his their daughters. And right now they are the ones I feel for. How do they process this yet again?
The story of her slipping and drowning doesn’t make sense too me. She was terrified of water, didn’t know how to swim. Wagner story has changed through the years. That’s a red flag.
My theory is that everyone was drinking. Wagner is a mean drunk. Natalie and he had an extremely toxic relationship. They get into an argument and Wagner loses it and pushed her off the boat causing her death. That is what my gut is telling me. I believe he is responsible for her untimely death and she deserves justice and the real story.
I remember reading that witnesses reported all three passengers had been drinking earlier that evening at a restaurant/bar on shore. It sounded as if none of them were likely sober. Add the argument aspect, and it’s hard to know the real story.
Between the heavy drinking and quaaludes I think it’s possible THEY don’t know exactly what happened.
I’ve been on a boat at night when everyone was very drunk and I was suddenly afraid that if we fell into the water it would all be over. I’m sure she had to have been drinking . I doubt she was murdered my take is it was a horrible accident.
I thought this was known already?
It’s a shame he probably got away with murder but yes this seems like a waste of resources for a Lifetime movie contract oh and I wish you’d stop saying 40 years 81 is not 40 years ago lol it’s making me feel even older than usual because I remember this from my childhood.😂
I thought authorities already knew that Wagner was arguing with her, and they had many fights. Not sure what is new about this news. I thought everyone assumed he was responsible in some way for her death (drunk accident, homicide?), but there just wasn’t enough evidence to prove it. Tragic loss of life, and I hope bringing it back up isn’t just to advertise a new movie about it or something.
I mean it’s obvious he did it and got away with it. No way a woman who was terrified of drowning as much as Natalie Wood went in that rowboat by herself.
Whether it was just him drunkenly not helping her back up on the boat or whether he pushed her, he had to be involved with the death. It was always reported that they were fighting that night, that Natalie was “flirting” with Christopher Walken (I think that was probably Wagner’s abusive mind making shit up) and that Wagner was very upset over it.
Poor Natalie Wood, abused by everyone who was supposed to protect her.
Yep.
This story is so last century.
I’ve been saying for decades that someone on that boat got away with murder. I’ve never been able to look at Robert Wagner the same way since.
I actually came across this yesterday and it made me think.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/8594972
I know it was a toxic relationship, and i haven’t followed much about Wagner, but it was an interesting read.
Wagner heard rumors that Woods and Walken were having an affair (they were on a movie together at that time). They went on boat and Wagner thought those two were flirting. A fight started. Walken didn’t want involved in their fight and went back to his cabin. Claims he fell asleep and heard nothing. The boat captain claimed he heard fighting and other odd noise. Seems suspicious right? Except everyone including Woods were really drunk. Then the captain kept giving interviews for money, and his story changed over time. Then the captain admitted to following Woods to a hotel after her previous fight with Wagner, because he was attracted to her and thought he had a chance. Talked about hating Wagner. So the witness with most damning claims against Wagner lost credibility. Maybe Wagner and Woods got in a fight and he ended up killing her. Maybe she was drunk on a boat and slipped. I just don’t see how anyone can prove either way. Especially this long after.
Maybe not. Lana Wood (her sister) doesn’t think so. She stated she believes Natalie did have a serious crush on Walken but Apparently Walkens wife was on location with him while filming ….so there’s that. (I does call the question why he was with NW and RW on Thanksgiving weekend without wife though). LW felt the crush was one sided and not consummated physically.
Incident occurred in 1981, case reopened in 2011. What would prompt new witnesses to come forward now?
They might be coming forward now because of the Me Too movement.
I think a lot of old people try to cleanse the soul and come clean as the Grim Reaper is bearing down on them.
I guess we’ll need to watch the whole special to know, but what I don’t get is that the captain of the boat has been saying for as long as I remember that he heard Natalie and Wagner arguing the night she drowned. I wonder if they have anything that’s actually new. But it doesn’t matter, this will never get solved, too much time has passed and they won’t find any new evidence. Wagner doesn’t have to answer questions if he doesn’t want to, so I highly doubt this case will go anywhere.
