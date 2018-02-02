“Diplo tried to become a Kim Kardashian Clone too” links

Diplo is the latest Kim Kardashian Clone, but he just seems to be doing it in his free time, for laughs. Which seems about right. [Buzzfeed]
Should Recording Academy president Neil Portnow resign after his “women need to step up” comments following the Grammys? [Jezebel]
Is Solo: A Star Wars Story going to be a huge disaster? Eh. [Pajiba]
E! cleared Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct because there was “insufficient evidence.” Sure, why not? [Dlisted]
David Mueller, the DJ who assaulted Taylor Swift, got another job at a Southern radio station & his new boss thinks Taylor was lying. [LaineyGossip]
Rita Ora doesn’t look bad here, but she’s still forgettable. [Go Fug Yourself]
Some people think Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith might break up. Eh. [The Blemish]
Wait, what? Prince left behind $40 million in cash??? [Wonderwall]
90 Day Fiance will still be airing in 2018. [Starcasm]
Jill Zarin wants to get back to RHONY. [Reality Tea]
#YeezySeason6 pic.twitter.com/sL4DjvfJU6
— dip (@diplo) February 1, 2018
90 Day Fiance is my guilty pleasure.
It doesn’t surprise that the radio dj was allowed to fail up. Yet, I’m still disgusted.
Yes! 🙌🏻 I’m glad I’m not the only 90 day fiancé fan, that show gives me life. And Diplo is hilarious
The Diplo pictures are hilarious
Yes they are.
Just what I needed today!
I guess Diplo will be getting some free perfume now.
Prince… Rock in peace legend.
Regarding the DJ who assaulted Swift and going to a Southern radio station…
Lainey posted the link and I am going to copy it here. Southern and country stations are notorious for harassing young female stars. That’s where this guy is going. https://www.rollingstone.com/country/news/inside-country-radios-secret-history-of-sexual-harassment-w515439
Birds of a feather harass women together.
Rita Ora is all style but no substance. Can’t name one song
