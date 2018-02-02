“Diplo tried to become a Kim Kardashian Clone too” links

#yeezyseason6 A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:59pm PST

Diplo is the latest Kim Kardashian Clone, but he just seems to be doing it in his free time, for laughs. Which seems about right. [Buzzfeed]

Should Recording Academy president Neil Portnow resign after his “women need to step up” comments following the Grammys? [Jezebel]

Is Solo: A Star Wars Story going to be a huge disaster? Eh. [Pajiba]

E! cleared Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct because there was “insufficient evidence.” Sure, why not? [Dlisted]

David Mueller, the DJ who assaulted Taylor Swift, got another job at a Southern radio station & his new boss thinks Taylor was lying. [LaineyGossip]

Rita Ora doesn’t look bad here, but she’s still forgettable. [Go Fug Yourself]

Some people think Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith might break up. Eh. [The Blemish]

Wait, what? Prince left behind $40 million in cash??? [Wonderwall]

90 Day Fiance will still be airing in 2018. [Starcasm]

Jill Zarin wants to get back to RHONY. [Reality Tea]

