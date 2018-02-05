Angelina Jolie wore silver Versace & red lips to the Annie Awards: lovely or meh?

The Directors Guild of America Awards were held this weekend in LA. Angelina Jolie was not invited, nor did she attend. Instead, she went to the Annie Awards, the awards show recognizing achievements in animation. One of the headlines from the Oscar nominations announcement was that Jolie was “snubbed” for Best Foreign Film for First They Killed My Father. But it’s worth noting that Jolie also executive produced The Breadwinner, the animated short film about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy to work and provide for her family. The Breadwinner is up for an Oscar, and it picked up an award at the Annies.
Angelina brought her daughters Shiloh and Zahara to the awards show, and she also attended with the filmmakers and the child actress, Saara Chaudry, who voices the lead role. Seeing Angelina stand next to children just reminds me of how small Angelina really is – she seems a lot shorter than people think, and she’s still very slender. Anyway, Angelina and her girls looks wonderful and happy. I’m sad that Jolie wore a gown in this nothingburger shade of creamy-silver, but I love her red lips. This gown is Versace.
Also: Angelina is really leaning into children’s films more and more, which is a smart career move. She’ll be doing the Maleficent sequel with Disney, and she’s doing voice work (for Disney again) on The One and Only Ivan. Isn’t it sort of funny that twenty years ago, Angelina was a Hollywood hellraiser, a wild child who loved knives and danger and eating men’s souls, and now she’s one of the go-to actresses for children’s films?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She looks beautiful. I do agree that the gown in a different color would have been prettier. Perhaps a gorgeous, hunter green?
I think she looks lovely and, while I actually do like the gown, I would have liked it better if it were a bright color…think more emerald green than hunter, but yeah.
and her kids are so cute…getting so tall, too!
Yeah, I’m a big jewel tone person, but she’s definitely not. She likes neutrals, blacks, whites.
I love jewel tones, too, and she looks SO FAB in them. I wish she liked them as much as I do.
I love her voice work on the King Fu Panda films. So much that I would love for her and Jack Black to do a live action film together. The promotion for those films would be fantastic.
On a superficial, Saara Chaudry is absolutely adorable.
I didn’t know I wanted that, but I definitely do. Bring on a Jolie & Black action movie.
I still remember how happy she looked next to Jack in Cannes, when the movie premiered. I’d love to see that again!
The slightly different tones from bodice to skirt is making my eye twitch. Other than that, they look fabulous and happy.
Daily Mail’s original article had Shiloh identified as her son 😒
Doesn’t Shiloh prefer to be called John and use male pronouns?
No.
Like the posters on this page who think they’re being so clever by deliberately misidentifying Shiloh?
I love the dress. Angelina and I are the same height – 5’7”. Which isnt small (it’s above average height), but isn’t super tall either.
I’m that height too, and always thought she was much taller.
The gown is pretty, but it washes her out. However, with a face like that who’s looking at the gown? I’m glad her health has fully recovered and she’s enjoying life more because she has that “stunning” quality back to her face. Throughout last year I remember her looking really pretty, but she had a lost a vibrancy about her.
I might be in the minority here, but I really don’t care for her in red lips. Her lips are so striking anyway, this always gives me a ‘blow-up doll’ vibe. But in general I’m not a big fan of red lips. Otherwise, though, she looks amazing. She’s really been killing it lately, good for her!
I don’t like red lipstick either. It doesn’t matter how pretty the person is, it looks like clown makeup
I think she pulls it off very well. Red lipstick with pale skin and dark hair is a stunning combination, imo.
I too am not crazy about the makeup, I think she looks better with a pale lip, more natural look. The red is a bit much, IMO, but I rarely like than on anyone.
I do like the dress a lot, it’s a flattering shape on her. I like the silver, but agree with posters above who suggested jewel tones.
Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara all look terrific. I like Angie’s dress and she looks tall to me — not 6′ tall but 5′ 7″ which is her correct height. She’s probably wearing 3″ heels as well. Shiloh resembles a young Jon Voigt. And both girls look healthy and happy.
Do not care for AJ’s gown at all. However, how sweet does Saara Chaudry look? She is dressed appropriately for the event & looks so lovely.
She looks healthier. The few extra pounds she has added look great. She definitely looked like she didn’t feel well a while back. Glad to see she is getting her mojo back, both in body, fashion, red lips (lol) and in career. That which doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. I’m ready for a full on Angelina renaissance !
Whatever she’s doing she should keep on doing it. Love me some AJ.
Random observation/question; it looks to me like she has not removed Brad’s coordinates from her shoulder. True? I don’t know tattoo etiquette but I am guessing since he’s the father of her children she’s not going to remove it a la Billy Bob, right?
She actually addressed this when she got the tattoo. She said he’s the father of her children, and their family connections are permanent, so the ink will always be a tribute to their family.
It’s a smart way to get a tattoo. You need to think of those things beforehand – and decide on whether you’re okay with it if the relationship ends or not before getting it.
She looks good these days… watched her movie on Netflix I swear she was robbed of a nomination as best picture or best director.
She definitely has a future as director.
It has pockets…so dreamy. She looks stunning lately and the kids are all blossoming into stunners too.
Love it, and love fancy dresses that have pockets.
Dress would have been nicer in a bright color, still beautiful despite her extra thin frame. I would love to see her change her hair style though, she’s been wearing it exact same way for 15 years and she used to change it more (remember he blond short hair!!) beuatiful but at 40, needs a makeover, something to frame that beautiful face better an be more 2018.
I would like it a little shorter. I wonder if she just likes the longer hair because she can tie it in a ponytail when she’s with her kids and not fuss with it, and then get it blown out for dressy occasions. I’ve felt that way myself re: hair length.
I think she looks beautiful here.
The dress is gorgeous on her but I have to disagree with AJ looking well. She looks like a wax figurine and highly botoxed. She appears harsh to me.
I used to like how Sahara dressed. Now all she wears is more manly outfits, even Vivian is no longer in the pretty dresses she used to wear. They are being influenced to dress down, by someone.
I agree. Zahara and Vivienne always wore pretty dresses, especially to an event such as this where she is so dolled up. I don’t get it. I don’t know who you are suggesting “someone” is, but I highly doubt it’s their father.
Or, you know, perhaps they’re no longer little girls, and thus are no longer interested in little girl dresses?
It’s funny how all 3 of her girls like masculine clothes more now (Z and Vivienne used to wear dresses but looks like they have Shiloh’s style now too). I’m courious as they all get older if they start experimenting with many different styles, or will all lean/stay towards a more masculine style. Angelina herself is feminine and even when dressed down, she tends to favor skirts so they don’t try and copy her, but I guess their brothers are their main fashion influencers. I’m surprised not one of the girls (Z had started it but no more) wants to be glam like their Mom.
She looks nice but herss is wrong color for her, those pale colors are more suited to Nicole Kidman. Wow, Knox is really looking taller and older now!! Wow he’s really growing up!
I am not a fan of the dress color, but ooooh POCKETS! Kinda wish she would leave the kids at home .
