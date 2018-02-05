Angelina Jolie wore silver Versace & red lips to the Annie Awards: lovely or meh?

Embed from Getty Images

The Directors Guild of America Awards were held this weekend in LA. Angelina Jolie was not invited, nor did she attend. Instead, she went to the Annie Awards, the awards show recognizing achievements in animation. One of the headlines from the Oscar nominations announcement was that Jolie was “snubbed” for Best Foreign Film for First They Killed My Father. But it’s worth noting that Jolie also executive produced The Breadwinner, the animated short film about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy to work and provide for her family. The Breadwinner is up for an Oscar, and it picked up an award at the Annies.

Angelina brought her daughters Shiloh and Zahara to the awards show, and she also attended with the filmmakers and the child actress, Saara Chaudry, who voices the lead role. Seeing Angelina stand next to children just reminds me of how small Angelina really is – she seems a lot shorter than people think, and she’s still very slender. Anyway, Angelina and her girls looks wonderful and happy. I’m sad that Jolie wore a gown in this nothingburger shade of creamy-silver, but I love her red lips. This gown is Versace.

Also: Angelina is really leaning into children’s films more and more, which is a smart career move. She’ll be doing the Maleficent sequel with Disney, and she’s doing voice work (for Disney again) on The One and Only Ivan. Isn’t it sort of funny that twenty years ago, Angelina was a Hollywood hellraiser, a wild child who loved knives and danger and eating men’s souls, and now she’s one of the go-to actresses for children’s films?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Angelina Jolie wore silver Versace & red lips to the Annie Awards: lovely or meh?”

  1. Jag says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:46 am

    She looks beautiful. I do agree that the gown in a different color would have been prettier. Perhaps a gorgeous, hunter green?

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I love her voice work on the King Fu Panda films. So much that I would love for her and Jack Black to do a live action film together. The promotion for those films would be fantastic.

    On a superficial, Saara Chaudry is absolutely adorable.

    Reply
  3. BitingPanda says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:54 am

    The slightly different tones from bodice to skirt is making my eye twitch. Other than that, they look fabulous and happy.

    Reply
  4. Dttimes2 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Daily Mail’s original article had Shiloh identified as her son 😒

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I love the dress. Angelina and I are the same height – 5’7”. Which isnt small (it’s above average height), but isn’t super tall either.

    Reply
  6. HH says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:58 am

    The gown is pretty, but it washes her out. However, with a face like that who’s looking at the gown? I’m glad her health has fully recovered and she’s enjoying life more because she has that “stunning” quality back to her face. Throughout last year I remember her looking really pretty, but she had a lost a vibrancy about her.

    Reply
  7. Shannon says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I might be in the minority here, but I really don’t care for her in red lips. Her lips are so striking anyway, this always gives me a ‘blow-up doll’ vibe. But in general I’m not a big fan of red lips. Otherwise, though, she looks amazing. She’s really been killing it lately, good for her!

    Reply
  8. Evie says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara all look terrific. I like Angie’s dress and she looks tall to me — not 6′ tall but 5′ 7″ which is her correct height. She’s probably wearing 3″ heels as well. Shiloh resembles a young Jon Voigt. And both girls look healthy and happy.

    Reply
  9. sparrow2 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Do not care for AJ’s gown at all. However, how sweet does Saara Chaudry look? She is dressed appropriately for the event & looks so lovely.

    Reply
  10. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:10 am

    She looks healthier. The few extra pounds she has added look great. She definitely looked like she didn’t feel well a while back. Glad to see she is getting her mojo back, both in body, fashion, red lips (lol) and in career. That which doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. I’m ready for a full on Angelina renaissance !

    Reply
  11. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Random observation/question; it looks to me like she has not removed Brad’s coordinates from her shoulder. True? I don’t know tattoo etiquette but I am guessing since he’s the father of her children she’s not going to remove it a la Billy Bob, right?

    Reply
  12. Alright says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:13 am

    She looks good these days… watched her movie on Netflix I swear she was robbed of a nomination as best picture or best director.
    She definitely has a future as director.

    Reply
  13. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:19 am

    It has pockets…so dreamy. She looks stunning lately and the kids are all blossoming into stunners too.

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Love it, and love fancy dresses that have pockets.

    Reply
  15. Justme says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Dress would have been nicer in a bright color, still beautiful despite her extra thin frame. I would love to see her change her hair style though, she’s been wearing it exact same way for 15 years and she used to change it more (remember he blond short hair!!) beuatiful but at 40, needs a makeover, something to frame that beautiful face better an be more 2018.

    Reply
  16. Grant says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I think she looks beautiful here.

    Reply
  17. Joannie says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:51 am

    The dress is gorgeous on her but I have to disagree with AJ looking well. She looks like a wax figurine and highly botoxed. She appears harsh to me.

    Reply
  18. Barb says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I used to like how Sahara dressed. Now all she wears is more manly outfits, even Vivian is no longer in the pretty dresses she used to wear. They are being influenced to dress down, by someone.

    Reply
  19. Justme says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    It’s funny how all 3 of her girls like masculine clothes more now (Z and Vivienne used to wear dresses but looks like they have Shiloh’s style now too). I’m courious as they all get older if they start experimenting with many different styles, or will all lean/stay towards a more masculine style. Angelina herself is feminine and even when dressed down, she tends to favor skirts so they don’t try and copy her, but I guess their brothers are their main fashion influencers. I’m surprised not one of the girls (Z had started it but no more) wants to be glam like their Mom.

    Reply
  20. Lindylou says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    She looks nice but herss is wrong color for her, those pale colors are more suited to Nicole Kidman. Wow, Knox is really looking taller and older now!! Wow he’s really growing up!

    Reply
  21. Tallia says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    I am not a fan of the dress color, but ooooh POCKETS! Kinda wish she would leave the kids at home .

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment