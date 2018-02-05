Angelina Jolie wore silver Versace & red lips to the Annie Awards: lovely or meh?

Embed from Getty Images

The Directors Guild of America Awards were held this weekend in LA. Angelina Jolie was not invited, nor did she attend. Instead, she went to the Annie Awards, the awards show recognizing achievements in animation. One of the headlines from the Oscar nominations announcement was that Jolie was “snubbed” for Best Foreign Film for First They Killed My Father. But it’s worth noting that Jolie also executive produced The Breadwinner, the animated short film about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy to work and provide for her family. The Breadwinner is up for an Oscar, and it picked up an award at the Annies.

Angelina brought her daughters Shiloh and Zahara to the awards show, and she also attended with the filmmakers and the child actress, Saara Chaudry, who voices the lead role. Seeing Angelina stand next to children just reminds me of how small Angelina really is – she seems a lot shorter than people think, and she’s still very slender. Anyway, Angelina and her girls looks wonderful and happy. I’m sad that Jolie wore a gown in this nothingburger shade of creamy-silver, but I love her red lips. This gown is Versace.

Also: Angelina is really leaning into children’s films more and more, which is a smart career move. She’ll be doing the Maleficent sequel with Disney, and she’s doing voice work (for Disney again) on The One and Only Ivan. Isn’t it sort of funny that twenty years ago, Angelina was a Hollywood hellraiser, a wild child who loved knives and danger and eating men’s souls, and now she’s one of the go-to actresses for children’s films?

