John Stamos, 54, married his pregnant 31 year-old girlfriend

Forever handsome John Stamos and his 31 year-old fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, got married over the weekend. Caitlin, as we know, is pregnant with the couple’s first baby. We don’t have a lot of details yet. We know they were married at the Little Brown Church in Studio City and the reception was at their home in Beverly Hills.

John Stamos is a married man! The Fuller House star said “I do” to fiancee Caitlin McHugh on Saturday, ET has learned. The two tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Stamos’ Beverly Hills, California, home. The pregnant bride looked ravishing in a white strapless gown with a full tulle skirt. Her dark locks were curled and parted to the side. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a black suit with a crisp white button-up and black bow tie. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds took photos with family members in the lovely backyard.



If you click the ET link, they have one grainy distance pic of the bride and groom. Caitlin wore a multi-layered, chiffon-skirted gown. Of course they looked stunning, they are both incredibly stunning people. I don’t have any other pictures to show you – yet. They are pretty good about posting to Instagram so hopefully I will be able to update this post with a proper shot soon. For now, we can just imagine how lovely the whole affair was. It was a gorgeous weekend in So Cal so the weather behaved beautifully for them. I want to know the guest list. Like, how many Full House folk attended? Were any Beach Boys there? Did they play? And since Cailtin is such a Disney fan, I wonder how many Disney references they had in their wedding. I’m sure John was missing his parents but I think he knows they were with him in spirit. He always said this was his mother’s wish for him and that both his parents would adore Caitlin.

Unfortunately, the wedding weekend had a tragic start. While spending the night before her wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Caitlin’s room was robbed of $165,000 worth of jewelry. That’s devastating. No one was in the room when the robbers broke in, I’m sure Caitlin and John were at the rehearsal dinner. Thank goodness no one was hurt but I bet much of that jewelry was meant for her wedding ensemble. What a dark cloud to hand over such a happy day. However, it sounds like the couple focused on the true value of the day. So congratulations to the couple and I hope the Beverly Hills Police department gets the burglars.