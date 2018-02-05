John Stamos, 54, married his pregnant 31 year-old girlfriend

Forever handsome John Stamos and his 31 year-old fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, got married over the weekend. Caitlin, as we know, is pregnant with the couple’s first baby. We don’t have a lot of details yet. We know they were married at the Little Brown Church in Studio City and the reception was at their home in Beverly Hills.
John Stamos is a married man!
The Fuller House star said “I do” to fiancee Caitlin McHugh on Saturday, ET has learned. The two tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Stamos’ Beverly Hills, California, home.
The pregnant bride looked ravishing in a white strapless gown with a full tulle skirt. Her dark locks were curled and parted to the side. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a black suit with a crisp white button-up and black bow tie.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds took photos with family members in the lovely backyard.
If you click the ET link, they have one grainy distance pic of the bride and groom. Caitlin wore a multi-layered, chiffon-skirted gown. Of course they looked stunning, they are both incredibly stunning people. I don’t have any other pictures to show you – yet. They are pretty good about posting to Instagram so hopefully I will be able to update this post with a proper shot soon. For now, we can just imagine how lovely the whole affair was. It was a gorgeous weekend in So Cal so the weather behaved beautifully for them. I want to know the guest list. Like, how many Full House folk attended? Were any Beach Boys there? Did they play? And since Cailtin is such a Disney fan, I wonder how many Disney references they had in their wedding. I’m sure John was missing his parents but I think he knows they were with him in spirit. He always said this was his mother’s wish for him and that both his parents would adore Caitlin.
Unfortunately, the wedding weekend had a tragic start. While spending the night before her wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Caitlin’s room was robbed of $165,000 worth of jewelry. That’s devastating. No one was in the room when the robbers broke in, I’m sure Caitlin and John were at the rehearsal dinner. Thank goodness no one was hurt but I bet much of that jewelry was meant for her wedding ensemble. What a dark cloud to hand over such a happy day. However, it sounds like the couple focused on the true value of the day. So congratulations to the couple and I hope the Beverly Hills Police department gets the burglars.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos>
Supposedly the jewelry was rented. Stamos likely has oodles of money, so I’m sure it’s no problem, but honestly how many people knew she would have jewelry and where it would be? So suspicious! I don’t think they did it, but someone was tipped off somewhere along the line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find the timing of this theft suspicious. Hope it wasn’t an inside job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to laugh at all that belly kissing. No one in the background is even looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a bit self-centered. Well a lot. And btw i cannot give him a pass after reading what he did to fan girl. Passing her to her buddy… Vomit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually a marriage between celebrities with huge age difference would be pointed out by the writers of this celebrity gossip, but I guess Stamos must be well liked because their age difference was not even mentioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think if she was still a teenager, the age difference would be side eyed. But since she’s a grown woman in her 30s, not so much. Wishing them well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also been established many times on this site that people don’t usually care much when they’re both consenting adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s in her 30′s. If she was like 19 it’d be a lot more freakout worthy. But we assume that 30-somethings have enough experience and depth to know what they’re doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should stop this mentality of “she is at least not a teen or early 20′s”. It is demeaning to women AND (most) men.
HE CAN BE HER DAD. That input is enough to disgust people and put a serious icky factor of this kind relationship
No matter of her age , a man that can be her dad is icky for women.
No matter how much experience and depth you have you cannot make it up for someone who is ahead of a quarter century on you.
This is disgusting and the whole “at least she is 30″ mentality is so limiting to women
UGH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your issues are YOUR issues. My significant other is 20 years older than me and we got together when I was in my 30s. You have zero business judging my relationship because you have some bizarre thing about age differences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Truthful I know right?! How dare a 31 year old woman date whomever the fuck she wants?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regarding this reasoning then you have no business judging people you don’t know (celebrities) on celebrity gossip website right? (one have to be consistent about judgement…)
Relationships with a big age gap harbors issues on both sides,many studies have underlined this.
I don’t have a bizarre thing about age differences: statistics in any OECD country will back this… This is the norm.
And this is my opinion. Like you have obviously yours
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Una: or whoever make her “daddy issues” dreams come true! Yeah I know (a little check on her disney filled, and unicorn costumes parties Instagram stories…)
And again . Opinions . mIne . Yours .
31 and 54 is icky , a quarter century of age difference, he was a grown man that she wasn’t even an idea of an embryo. super Icky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only side eye him because it’s been rumored for years that he didn’t want children. I believe his first marriage ended because of that, and Denise Richards also said he was a great time in bed but she couldn’t date him seriously because he didn’t want kids and she had two at that time. I’m jealous that men have the luxury of changing their minds in their mid 50’s FFS. We don’t have that option, lol.
Otherwise I don’t think the age difference is a huge deal, he doesn’t strike me as 54, he seems a tad immature for his age and he certainly doesn’t look it so his wife is probably closer to his mental age anyway. Hopefully this was a planned pregnancy and he’s not marrying her for that reason only. Looking through his Instagram I can tell he wanted children, the way he talks about babies is cute. Wishing them the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the getting to decide to have children whenever you please is annoying and keeps some man from growing up. Also, if this was a 32 year old guy in Hollywood marrying a 54 year old women, that would be in the first paragraph. But when it’s reversed, no big deal. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a 54 year old is too old to father children. There are considerable health risks involved with the advanced paternal age, including autism. Is it fair to burden a young adult in their 20s with an ailing dying father? I know young fathers die too but that is more the exception than the rule. Old fathers are guaranteed to die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too.
This is so selfish and irresponsible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
woe is me , I think my dad was fine since he was freaking 53 and my mom 43 when they had me… I had it wonderful by the way, did not regret anything, not even suffering his loss when I was in my late 30s because of an accident.
Bit of news, Everyone is bound to die.
Many more people are having children older in life, yes there are some ups and downs to it. At least he knew what he was doing, unlike my 15 year old students who just got pregnant and are struggling in many ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been reading up on this recently, as my S.O. and I are in the planning stages of starting a family (both 30). I never realized that paternal age matters as much as maternal age when it comes to avoiding possible issues. I was shocked! Just because you CAN reproduce doesn’t mean that it’s smooth sailing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um he most likely dyed his hair. Ha ha lol. Just made me laugh on my commute in!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ewwwwwww( that’s all I have)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend met them last month-they were all staying at a very upscale yoga/healthy eating resort in Arizona. She said the fiancee was adorable and sweet, and he was really nice, and they seemed really excited about the baby. He even told my friend and her travel partner, “Can you believe I’m now finally having kids?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wearing an Amoeba Music shirt (I’d bet good money that she doesn’t even know what or where Amoeba Music is) with a Little Mermaid clutch and hot pants. Ooookay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL good eye! I wonder what they talk about. I was in a relationship with a big age gap once, and it’s sorta frustrating how you can’t connect with or talk about present day culture on a micro level (memes, artists, specific trends). Or trying to always keep up/not look childish and/or alienate the other person by making them feel old. If they can handle it props to them I guess, but it is weird
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, there is a huge Amoeba on Sunset in LA, so she probably does know what it is.
I agree though. I can just imagine the “remember when I was in my mom’s belly and you were starring on ‘Full House’” conversations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw Uncle Jessie finally got married! Best wishes to both. I can see they’ll have beautiful children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gives me a creepy vibe lately. Or it may be that character he played on Law and Order SVU, where he tried to impregnate everyone. Not sure which.
Report this comment as spam or abuse