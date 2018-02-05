Kylie Jenner gave birth on February 1st, she released an 11-minute video too

Days after Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, she and Alexis Ohanian released a really sweet little video which consisted of clips from personal videos, Snapchats, etc. The video clocked in at two minutes and 15 seconds and it was incredibly watchable and lovely and sweet, perhaps because I actually give a sh-t about Serena Williams and her pregnancy and baby. Well, Kylie Jenner is hoping everyone cares about her, her pregnancy and her birth announcement enough to watch 11 MINUTES of the same kind of nonsense. Are you in the mood for that?

Yes, Kylie has confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl. We don’t know the name yet (more on that later). We actually knew she was expecting a baby girl months ago, just as we knew she was due at some point in February. I think most people believed Kylie was due later though, like late February. Maybe the baby came early. Or maybe Kylie has been fudging the date of conception this whole time. Who knows? Maybe she reveals all in this 11-minute video (she does not). Here’s the video:

The breaking news here is that around the 8:30 mark, you see the first footage (public footage) of Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn baby. At first I thought it was kind of lame that all of Kylie’s girlfriends were offering weird third-person narration on a video that was clearly made by Kylie, but I think all of the “interviews” were done at Kylie’s baby shower, and this started as just an in-house baby-shower video, and she spliced it with her personal videos of doctor visits and home videos and such. What I like: she seems to have genuinely close friendships with a lot of girls. I also like that Travis Scott and his family seemed involved throughout, but it never feels like Kylie is pushing for anything – she wanted a baby, she got pregnant, and that alone is what makes her happy, you know? She didn’t do this to stick to Travis or get him to propose or anything.

Anyway, it was a sweet video in the end. And I think there were probably some allusions to what she’ll name the baby. Let’s make a baby name list.

Butterfly Jenner-Scott
Moth Jenner-Scott
Lip Kit Scott
Dollar Sign Scott
Snapchat Scott
Kyvis Scott
Kris Scott

139 Responses to "Kylie Jenner gave birth on February 1st, she released an 11-minute video too"

  1. Alexandria says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Congratulations Kylie and wishing you a smooth recovery.

    Reply
  2. Lauren says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:19 am

    As far as fudging details, I wouldn’t be too surprised if he she induced early so as not to gain those extra pounds. A lot of women in Hollywood have done that, she seems like the type to worry over that. Hope I am wrong, though.

    Reply
  3. KP says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I don’t give two shits about the Kardashian-Jenners, but I thought this was just the sweetest and even cried. It did seem like an overshare but I’m glad Kylie’s doing things on her own terms at least.

    Reply
  4. Beluga says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Gotta give props to her friends for keeping it so quiet. A lot of regular people aren’t that lucky, let alone celebs.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I still find it odd that this is “something she wanted since she was 15”. That says a lot right there.
    And 10 months back put you in April which is the overlap between the two guys so…yikes.
    I didn’t watch the whole thing but two good things that stood out were how happy she looked and how excited and nervous he looked. I found that quite adorable.

    Reply
    • xdanix says:
      February 5, 2018 at 8:02 am

      Eh, to be honest when I was 15 all I wanted was a baby too. I come from a big family, my parents both came from big families, I’ve been surrounded by kids all my life. And I really, really wanted one of my own, to be a young mom; to have my own little baby to love and to love me more than anyone.

      Fast forward, ironically to her age, and at 20 I didn’t have a baby, but I DID get a puppy. And then and now he’s the most precious thing in the world to me, but my GOD he was a lot of work. A LOT. (He still is, to be honest, even with a ton of training he’s a chaotic, high-energy ball of trouble. And the most adorable dog in the world, of course.) And something clicked in me- that if I was this worn out and frazzled just being responsible for a baby dog, well, a baby human would be 500 times a bigger deal, and I was in no way ready for that.

      I mean, I hope it all works out for Kylie, and she is as happy being a mom to that beautiful little girl as she’s ever hoped she would be. Just because I was wrong in thinking I wanted it then doesn’t mean it’s the same for her. And certainly her circumstances are very different- she and that baby will never want for a single thing. I just mean- wanting it since you were young doesn’t always mean much.

      Reply
    • Artemis says:
      February 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

      I know a baby being born should be a ‘happy’ moment and Kylie sure does look happy throughout the video so I hope she stays this happy because guuurl…. She barely was ‘dating’ Travis before getting pregnant. Did Travis wanted it too then if she was so set on a baby? Did they just have unprotected sex straight off the bat without planning for a baby after Kylie being in a long-term relationship where she didn’t get pregnant? Did they just go with it after getting pregnant? To trust somebody that quick with your body (nevermind pregnancy, what about STDs, STIs?) is a huge risk for both partners.

      Then we all know Kylie’s severe body image issues. Pregnancy doesn’t solve all the issues she clearly has. Wanting something and then having it might be an entirely different reality so I hope she seeks support for her own issues now because having a baby puts a lot of pressure on 1st time parents.

      And I get her wanting a baby at that age, look at her sisters’ obsession with children and motherhood, she was raised in a big family and all she’s known is being on TV selling this family. What else was there for her? No education needed because she makes boatloads of money being on TV and putting her name on beauty products. Nothing to do all day because she’s living off said money and just getting her picture taken. Her family not giving a damn about her dating an older man that uses her. She probably sees a baby as the only positive thing she could do and control that also gave her purpose in her empty lifestyle. She sure has all the money in the world not the concern herself with the tediousness of childrearing and only enjoying the fun and love.

      I think it’s ultimately sad that this child will grow up with these culture vultures who are as fake and empty as they come. Especially because the child is a girl and none of these women can’t help but ruin their face before they’re even matured properly.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        February 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

        She was with Tyga and Travis in April. There’s some overlap there. So yea it says quite a bit. And clearly they were not using protection from the jump which is stupid but whatever.
        I hope she’s happy but she’s being raised in the K family and eventually it all goes to crap. They value family but they also use that family as a money maker. In the long run it means someone in that family makes dumb choices or is unhappy being part of the family factory. Heck Kylie talking about being unhappy about her body but her mom solves that by letting her get plastic surgery. Instead of you know therapy and self-esteem building.

      • Nancy says:
        February 5, 2018 at 11:27 am

        Her sisters weren’t always “obsessed” with motherhood. Kourtney was the first and over thirty when she became pregnant with Mason and was considering an abortion. It was was Scott that wanted the baby more. Kim was into her 30′s as well, and now Khloe finally has her chance and is over 30. Travis or Tyga is sad, when there is even a possibility you don’t know who the father is, she should be on Maury. Good luck with the kid, but I think this woman/child has her work cut out for her.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:37 am

      There’s nothing odd about that. When I was her age I wanted to have a family young as well. As a teen I thought I would get married and have my first kid by the time I was 21. That didn’t happen – thank God. But I completely understand it. Lots of women know at a young age that they want to be mothers.

      Reply
    • Mgsota says:
      February 5, 2018 at 11:11 am

      Conception would have been May considering when the baby was born, so yeah, no overlap.

      Reply
  6. WMGDtoo says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I do appreciate that she didn’t parade around for months wearing fabulous cloths and such.
    it is strange the time we live in. She has money, (sadly fame) and the means to have a good life. But she gets pregnant (yes like many young women); Her choice of course. But we have so many young women that don’t have the means that she does struggling to be able to have the choices that she is afforded. I get worried that the young women that follow her and her family will try to be like her and follow the same course. Thinking that it will be glamorous.

    Reply
  7. Millennial says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I watched the video yesterday and thought it was really sweet. Good for her.

    Reply
  8. Mrs. G says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Travis Scott’s family seemed to be really good to her supportive and happy for this baby . Who knows maybe they will be the family she never had .

    Reply
  9. Banana says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    This proves me to that if Kylie Jenner can’t be caught my paparazzi for eight or nine months.. Most of these celebs are calling paparazzi themselves and feigning surprise. Anyway, congrats to her. Her approach was so mature. Hope she does well

    Reply
    • xdanix says:
      February 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

      I agree with you there. I know people were going on about how hard she must have worked to stay so under the radar, and yes, there must have been some of that- but I also think that part of it is that a lot of the time, the paparazzi are tipped off about the Kardashian/Jenner whereabouts in advance. Not all of the time, to be fair to them they are genuinely high-value targets, and I’m sure none more so than Kylie this past few months, but if I’m right and you simply take that access away, then the chances of her being photographed go WAY down.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      February 5, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Of course. Or they go to known pap spots. Anyone that believes celebs are shocked by paps hasn’t followed gossip very long.

      Reply
  10. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Best of luck to the new family. I hope all involved are happy for a very long time.

    Reply
  11. Backwards says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:23 am

    This is a moment we should all appreciate for the love and devotion for her child and love and care of herself

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I can’t really find anything to shade her about (nor do I feel like doing so), so I’ll just say I’m happy for her and I’m glad she has people who care for her and her baby.

    Reply
  13. Liberty says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:25 am

    There is nothing nicer than watching an uneducated teen have a baby to resupply her pimp mama’s farm system for the future, that’s for sure. Because, that’s just what she wants. Name the baby Inspiration, for other mall teens to emulate.

    Hoping both are doing well, at any rate.

    Reply
    • ALOT says:
      February 5, 2018 at 7:58 am

      I find this comment actually offensive. Should only college educated women have babies? One of the reasons people go to college is to secure a financial future for themselves. Kylie certainly has that already. Also, she is 20 years old. There is nothing wrong with a 20 year old WOMAN having a child. My mom had my brother at 19 and me at 21. We had a wonderful childhood and grew up to be just fine. As far as mall teens emulating Kylie’s pregnancy… it isn’t Kylie’s responsibility to stop teenage pregnancy… let’s leave that to the parents of the mall teens.

      Reply
    • Dee says:
      February 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

      I’m not college educated. Had my first at 22. I’m 27 and have two beautiful children, an amazing husband/father to my kids (who never went to college either) and a successful business. WTF does education have to do with anything? Leave the poor girl alone.

      Reply
    • Shannon says:
      February 5, 2018 at 10:38 am

      I found out I was pregnant with my first son just a couple of weeks before I went off to college. Stayed in college, had my son when I was 19, stayed in college – took a bit longer but he was six years old when he attended my college graduation. Now he’s in college and doing wonderfully. Don’t be so quick to judge.

      Reply
    • Sam the Pink says:
      February 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm

      Please – age does not determine how good a parent one can be. I was born to an 18 and 20 year old, and guess what? They did an AMAZING job (5 kids, all in advanced classes, 3 college grads, two on track to go to college, 2 grad school graduates, etc.). 20 is young now, but 20 is a grown adult, legally. Kylie doesn’t suffer many of the same fates as other young moms – lack of support, poverty, etc.

      It’s also dumb to presume that teenage pregnancy can be “trendy.” Most teen girls know that having a baby very young is not the best situation, and they try to make the best of it, and they deserve support. But it takes a special level of ignorance to think that girls are dumb enough to want a baby solely because Kylie did it.

      Reply
    • The dormouse says:
      February 5, 2018 at 1:26 pm

      Yes farm system with three girls. Coincidence much?

      Reply
    • KicktheSticks says:
      February 5, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      She’s not a teen and your comment is ignorant and offensive. Only college educated people can have babies? Really?

      Reply
  14. OriginalLala says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    her note on instagram (and maybe also Twitter?) about keeping the pregnancy out of the public for the baby’s health was sweet – I hope that concern for her baby’s welfare (ie: keeping her out of the public eye) extends to the baby’s life after the birth

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Next up is Khloe and then the front cover of People, with all three sisters and their babies. Can you just see the headlines? “ the struggles, over the moon comments, “ I never knew it would be so difficult” etc….
    My money is on Butterfly Scott
    PS: has Caitlyn totally cut off all ties with her daughters? I was rather surprised not to see her at all in the video. I thought she and Kylie were close

    Reply
  16. Mimi says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Amazing to see how this little white girl with a huge teen fanbase is being praised for having unprotected sex, getting knocked up by a new guy within minutes of breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, and having a kid out of wedlock.

    Reply
  17. Beth says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Best luck to her and her baby. How soon until each grandchild of PMK have their own show?

    Reply
  18. Hum says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I think she handled this pregnancy the best she could and did on her own terms, also kudos to her friends and really kept her intimacy and respect her privacy.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

      i agree. people can say what they want about this family but i think they are a real family who really love each other. obviously kylie wanted it private and everyone obliged her. it is a nice reminder that they are actually a real family full of real human people.

      Reply
  19. serena says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I still think it was an unplanned pregnancy, though I guess I should praise her for keeping it so private until now. I’m also glad that her partner and his family are somewhat involved, because it seemed like he didn’t care much.
    I wish them well, I mostly hope Kylie will raise her daughter to be confident about herself.

    Reply
  20. Savasana Lotus says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Sorry, not buying it. This baby was born two months ago.

    Reply
  21. Franny Days says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Jesus some of these comments. No wonder she kept it secret. Maybe I’m extra sensitive because I’m pregnant with a little girl. Also how is she fudging the dates? Do y’all know how pregnancy math works? They technically count your first week being pregnant the first day of your last period. So when you’re “4 weeks” you’re really not actually 4 weeks pregnant.

    Reply
  22. Laur says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Not a fab of this family, but kudos to her for keeping this private and doing it on her own terms. Regardless of whether it was planned or not, I wish the little baby all the best.

    Reply
  23. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Can’t stand this Klan but that video was really sweet. She was the real winner last night when she decided to break the Internet with her announcement on super bowl night.

    Kylie was always the wannabe Kim 2.0 but I feel like she’s already bigger and more famous and has definetly more teenager fans than Kim now.

    Reply
  24. marianne says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Im not a fan but I thought it was a sweet video. Im sure that baby will be loved.

    Reply
  25. minx says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I’m glad everyone is healthy, etc. This family depresses me.

    Reply
  26. Samab says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Wow I feel surprising There was some humanity in this video .

    Reply
  27. Elttil says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    FYI: “Travis Scott” is a stage name. His real name is Jacques Webster.

    Reply
  28. Snowflake says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Travis seems to be involved. That’s good. But still sad to me to see young kids become parents. At least they won’t have to worry about money.

    Reply
  29. Valois says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Travis Scott is a stagename, his actual name is Jacques Webster. I doubt the baby’s surname would be Scott.

    Reply
  30. Raina says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Lip Kit Scott?? Kris Scott! Lmfao
    I died.
    I kept forgetting the dad’s last name is Scott so I kept trying to figure out the connection to Disick haha.
    Tylie Scott
    T.M.I Scott
    Whatever the plastic surgeons name is Scott
    Horatio Delamore Scott
    Selfie K. Scott
    So many pics Scott
    Sir Walter Scott
    Ahhh it is endless. Scott.
    Congrats Kylie!!

    Reply
  31. Dttimes2 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Rumour mill says 2 more baby mamas of Travis will be giving birth soon …hope not true :(

    Reply
  32. Sarah B says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:30 am

    1) This is really sweet. I’m super emotional–28 weeks pregnant. But sweet anyhow.
    2) I think the name will be Monarch (hence the butterflies)
    3) Yeah, her face is totally morphing back to her original.

    Reply
  33. Kathryn says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Kylie pretty often mentions how she doesn’t want fame and wants to just move away and have a farm somewhere. She laid so low for nine months, that I think she really means that. She has a baby now which seems like she really wanted and it comes across genuinely. She has her makeup business for an income which can be done remotely and I wouldn’t be surprised if from this point on she lays pretty low, all things considered, forever. Happy for her, she seems so happy.

    Reply
  34. swak says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Good luck to her and her baby.

    Reply
  35. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I can’t hate on Kylie for how she handled this. She managed to keep it relatively private (some didnt even believe/know she was pregnant) and that video was actually really moving. I may have even gotten a bit choked up watching it…

    Reply
  36. Miss Kittles says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I see the trolls are out this morning…..

    Kylie seemed mature & comfortable in this entire video. Very at peace! Don’t be surprised if she turns out being the best mother out of them all.

    Reply
  37. Shambles says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:47 am

    In reading the statement she posted to IG and watching this, I actually think she could not have handled this better. She truly cares for this child, she and her boyfriend are really in love, and she’s actually seems like a pretty chill person. His family obviously loves her and was very supportive, which says a lot as well. I have newfound respect for her and I hope she has the space to give this child all the support and grace she never received. I actually think she may be an amazing mom, and I have zero shade. I’m happy for her and I hope she and her bf make it work in the long run. They seem sweet together.

    Reply
  38. Misvl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:55 am

    @Savasana Lotus We can see the first footage of Chicago West in Kylie’s video and Chicago is like, 2 weeks old and Kylie’s still pregnant.

    Reply
  39. Lady Keller says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I’m no fan of this family. I thought the whole is she pregnant?, is she not pregnant? was just a bunch of manufactured bs for their show. But her wanting to stay out of the spotlight to enjoy her pregnancy without putting it out there for public consumption is really sweet. For me the hardest thing about being pregnant and having kids was how trying it was to deal with outsiders. There was plenty of times I wanted to hide away in a little bubble and not have to speak to my in laws or random strangers. I felt like I spent too much time listening to other people and no where near enough time just enjoying being pregnant or chilling with my babies.

    There is something about this girl that makes me want to root for her. I truly hope she finds happiness.

    Reply
  40. Dee says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:19 am

    The video actually bought a few tears to my eyes. She seems happier than ever before. Her eyes actually seem alive. Travis and his family seem like the support system and love she needed all along. I truly hope this baby bring her the happiness and love that she deserves, and that she raises her out of the spotlight so she can lead the life she’s always said she wanted. This girl never stood a chance with a mom like hers, a dad that’s constantly MIA and the sisters she’s surrounded by. Babies really change everything and I hope for her this is what will save her. I don’t care for the family and have nothing nice to say about them but I will never ever shit on a fresh first time mom. We were all misguided, lost and a bit vapid at her age, I only hope she finally found herself.

    Reply
  41. mint says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I blended Serena Williams out years ago, ever since she said, that a 16 year old gang rape victim should not have put herself in that position. So I do not care about her or her pregnancy video and I would watch Kylie Jenners everyday of the week over hers. I seriously wonder why people are worshipping the ground she walks on.

    Reply
  42. Lynnie says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:33 am

    It amazes me how many people are falling for the good PR that video was orchestrated to convey but okay

    Reply
    • Moneypenny424 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 10:53 am

      Even if she and Travis aren’t really in love (or whatever other PR might be in there), I wish her all the best, same way I do any woman who has just given birth. Motherhood is not easy.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      Hahaha yeah I’m reading all the comments like damn, you all figured out their dynamic from an 11 min vid? “Kylie and Travis are deeply in love!” “Travis’s family is the warm and loving fam that Kylie never had!”
      I mean, maybe that’s true but I sure as hell wouldn’t use an 11min heavily-edited vid put out by a member of the Kadashian-Jenner machine as proof of that.

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        February 5, 2018 at 12:21 pm

        “11min heavily-edited vid put out by a member of the Kadashian-Jenner machine as proof of that.”

        THANK YOU! For all intents and purposes that video was a mini episode no different from their series, and we all know how scripted that is. Coupled with the fact that this pregnancy was supposed to be sO priVAte (and yet here’s a vid with insane production value launching Super Bowl Sunday on the dot), and the fact that ALL of them have done a version of the “glowy so in luv” rollout for their SOs (especially Kylie) just makes me sideeye this even more. Honestly in terms of marketing this was a brilliant idea, because it offers a much needed revamp for her, and in the event that she or Travis do something stupid, which they will, people will fall back on this and be all “Well she can’t be thatttt bad, because in the video xyz happened.” Ugh it’s cuz of schemes like this why they never go away/pick up new fans.

        Anywayyyyyyy mini rant aside lol, I want to say I’m sad that your Patriots didn’t win last night, but I’m not 😂. Hope you and your cats are doing well tho!

    • Babs says:
      February 5, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      Aaaaah thank you, I was so weirded out reading all of that.

      Reply
  43. Moneypenny424 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:44 am

    All the best to her. Maybe it’s because I have a 7 month old and recently went through this, but this video was lovely and made me emotional. Seeing that first ultrasound, hearing the heartbeat–such special moments. She is embarking on a crazy adventure and I truly wish her well!

    Reply
  44. me says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:52 am

    She seems happy and she has a very supportive family to help her out…plus nannies, etc. She’ll be fine. I wonder why Kim allowed her new baby to be seen in Kylie’s video as the “big reveal”. I do think Kylie looks really happy and that baby will be loved.

    Reply
  45. Jordan says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:07 am

    The excitement over this girl giving birth is ridiculous.

    Reply
  46. hogtowngooner says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:12 am

    It was a sweet video and she seems genuinely happy so mazel. Kudos to her friends and family for keeping it as private as they did. I’m sure they’re surrounded by hangers-on who would have absolutely sold a sneaky photo to TMZ or something.

    Reply
  47. Lady D says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Congratulations Kylie, Travis and babe. Wish you all the best.

    Reply
  48. Happy21 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Ugh you guys! I don’t wanna watch the video but your comments kind of make me have to!

    Reply
  49. Patty says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    I hope for that baby’s sake that Scott’s family is very involved. Hopefully the baby will grow up with enough self esteem to not butcher her face or body before she turns twenty.

    Other than that I got nothing except, if Kylie really wanted to keep this private she wouldn’t thank released an 11 min short film. LOL.

    Reply
  50. SK says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    This is sweet although this girl always makes me sad…

    A random note: Kris’ original nose was so much nicer.

    Reply
  51. me says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    It’s crazy to think Kendall is now the only Jenner/Kardashian member to not have a baby. I think she’ll have kids much later on…or maybe not at all if she doesn’t want to (though I think a lot of pressure will be put on her to have some!). Twenty seems so young to be a mom. I still can’t believe Rob is a father and Kylie is a mother. What??!!

    Reply
  52. BooBooLaRue says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Welcome baby, cue the plastic surgery in 5,475 days.

    Reply
  53. Babs says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Little Chi is precious! All that hair, aaaw

    Reply
  54. HeyThere! says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    I find it sad that people still assume that married parents and being college educated equal good life happy childhood. Also, age has nothing to do with being a good Mom VS bad Mom. People don’t think that really do they?? Anywho, her uterus, her opinion. She can afford the best of the best.

    What I find crazy is that, like it or not, this woman is one of the most popular around and she managed to somehow stay hidden for 2/3’s if her pregnancy?!?!?! Amazing!!! Just goes to show you it can be done but most just want to be seen.

    I have weird hopes for the name. LOL I feel like she will be Mood Jenner or Lit Jenner or Heaven Jenner…but I’m hoping not. I don’t want to just assume she will give the father he last name. It is 2018 afterall. LOL Is his real name Travis Scott?

    Reply

