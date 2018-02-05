Kylie Jenner gave birth on February 1st, she released an 11-minute video too

Days after Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, she and Alexis Ohanian released a really sweet little video which consisted of clips from personal videos, Snapchats, etc. The video clocked in at two minutes and 15 seconds and it was incredibly watchable and lovely and sweet, perhaps because I actually give a sh-t about Serena Williams and her pregnancy and baby. Well, Kylie Jenner is hoping everyone cares about her, her pregnancy and her birth announcement enough to watch 11 MINUTES of the same kind of nonsense. Are you in the mood for that?
Yes, Kylie has confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl. We don’t know the name yet (more on that later). We actually knew she was expecting a baby girl months ago, just as we knew she was due at some point in February. I think most people believed Kylie was due later though, like late February. Maybe the baby came early. Or maybe Kylie has been fudging the date of conception this whole time. Who knows? Maybe she reveals all in this 11-minute video (she does not). Here’s the video:
The breaking news here is that around the 8:30 mark, you see the first footage (public footage) of Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn baby. At first I thought it was kind of lame that all of Kylie’s girlfriends were offering weird third-person narration on a video that was clearly made by Kylie, but I think all of the “interviews” were done at Kylie’s baby shower, and this started as just an in-house baby-shower video, and she spliced it with her personal videos of doctor visits and home videos and such. What I like: she seems to have genuinely close friendships with a lot of girls. I also like that Travis Scott and his family seemed involved throughout, but it never feels like Kylie is pushing for anything – she wanted a baby, she got pregnant, and that alone is what makes her happy, you know? She didn’t do this to stick to Travis or get him to propose or anything.
Anyway, it was a sweet video in the end. And I think there were probably some allusions to what she’ll name the baby. Let’s make a baby name list.
Screencaps from video.
Congratulations Kylie and wishing you a smooth recovery.
I’m not usually a fan of any of the Kardashians but I love that her “old” face came back. It seemed as though she didn’t have any more surgery and eased up on the amount of makeup she had on.
And lastly – finally the sad doll kardashian face she always had has been replaced with real life happiness.
Maybe that’s what she’s been longing for.
Really? I din quite see her old face but she did look less unhappy. Speaking of faces, there’s a close-up of Kris during her pushing and that was the point I saw how much old Kim resembled Kris.
I’m really surprised but I actually really liked the video. I didn’t know Travis and Kylie were so affectionate and close. I thought they probably rarely saw each other but clearly it’s the opposite.
Yeah! She really seems very happy, and the guy too.
+100 – I’m very happy for her and Travis. I loved how happy they look together and I especially love that his family was included throughout her pregnancy. I also have a feeling she’s going to be the one to have a lot of kids. She seems to be in her happy zone.
As far as fudging details, I wouldn’t be too surprised if he she induced early so as not to gain those extra pounds. A lot of women in Hollywood have done that, she seems like the type to worry over that. Hope I am wrong, though.
I kno a lot of Hollywood women are body conscious but I highly doubt they are inducing pregnancy early to not gain so much weight. That’s ridiculous
That’s actually one thing I found surprisingly refreshing about the video: I know it’s edited but she seemed not to give a damn about the weight gain. There’s footage of her eating tons of food, not really wanting to exercise (I think, I kept volume low while watching it so as not to be judged 😂) and she was taking personal pictures the whole time so clearly she wasn’t horrified by her body.
I hope it’s actually the case, because I’m getting so tired of this judgment our culture has about actually looking like you’re having a baby when you’re having a baby.
@Odetta: that’s naive.
The baby was almost 9 pounds! I think she carried to term.
Or they may have induced because the baby was getting big; that happened with my second son – the doctor had me induced two weeks early to avoid a c-section if possible.
Or gestational diabetes led to rapid weight gain. Happened to my friend. Lots of things can happen in those last few months.
Nobody had even confirmed Kylie was pregnant so I don’t get the claim at she lied about her due date. I know they are hated but they just vain. They wouldn’t put their kids in danger. It also doesn’t make sense to induce without cause considering it’s the last month of the pregnancy. A few pounds isn’t going to make a difference at that point.
This baby was born two months ago. The big secret (there’s always a lie involved with ALL they do) is that this baby is Tyga’s baby, Tyga was paid off (Thus his new crib in one of the best views in Bev Hills), Travis is the shill in this shell game of camouflage and staged pics including using various baby bumps in different sizes as needed in the video montage.
This makes absolutely zero sense. There were no time stamps in the video so why the heck would they need to fake anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! Some of your need to take it easy on the hate for this family. This is going too far!
Savs, one question, did the moon landing happen? Do you think if you keep driving straight, you’ll fall off?
@Savasanah Lotus
I totally believe you!
LMAO oh please. Ridiculous.
I don’t give two shits about the Kardashian-Jenners, but I thought this was just the sweetest and even cried. It did seem like an overshare but I’m glad Kylie’s doing things on her own terms at least.
me too. i had a baby last year and this whole thing just flooded me with memories. i thought it was really sweet.
This also flooded me with memories of my pregnancy and childbirth. I thought it was sweet.
I thought it was a really sweet video too. I’m 25 so it’ll be a while, but I can’t wait to get pregnant and have children of my own <3
Gotta give props to her friends for keeping it so quiet. A lot of regular people aren’t that lucky, let alone celebs.
But we all knew she was pregnant months ago…so SOMEONE did leak the info. I think PMK did with Kylie’s blessing. I think the family enjoyed the “speculation” and extra attention.
I still find it odd that this is “something she wanted since she was 15”. That says a lot right there.
And 10 months back put you in April which is the overlap between the two guys so…yikes.
I didn’t watch the whole thing but two good things that stood out were how happy she looked and how excited and nervous he looked. I found that quite adorable.
Eh, to be honest when I was 15 all I wanted was a baby too. I come from a big family, my parents both came from big families, I’ve been surrounded by kids all my life. And I really, really wanted one of my own, to be a young mom; to have my own little baby to love and to love me more than anyone.
Fast forward, ironically to her age, and at 20 I didn’t have a baby, but I DID get a puppy. And then and now he’s the most precious thing in the world to me, but my GOD he was a lot of work. A LOT. (He still is, to be honest, even with a ton of training he’s a chaotic, high-energy ball of trouble. And the most adorable dog in the world, of course.) And something clicked in me- that if I was this worn out and frazzled just being responsible for a baby dog, well, a baby human would be 500 times a bigger deal, and I was in no way ready for that.
I mean, I hope it all works out for Kylie, and she is as happy being a mom to that beautiful little girl as she’s ever hoped she would be. Just because I was wrong in thinking I wanted it then doesn’t mean it’s the same for her. And certainly her circumstances are very different- she and that baby will never want for a single thing. I just mean- wanting it since you were young doesn’t always mean much.
I know a baby being born should be a ‘happy’ moment and Kylie sure does look happy throughout the video so I hope she stays this happy because guuurl…. She barely was ‘dating’ Travis before getting pregnant. Did Travis wanted it too then if she was so set on a baby? Did they just have unprotected sex straight off the bat without planning for a baby after Kylie being in a long-term relationship where she didn’t get pregnant? Did they just go with it after getting pregnant? To trust somebody that quick with your body (nevermind pregnancy, what about STDs, STIs?) is a huge risk for both partners.
Then we all know Kylie’s severe body image issues. Pregnancy doesn’t solve all the issues she clearly has. Wanting something and then having it might be an entirely different reality so I hope she seeks support for her own issues now because having a baby puts a lot of pressure on 1st time parents.
And I get her wanting a baby at that age, look at her sisters’ obsession with children and motherhood, she was raised in a big family and all she’s known is being on TV selling this family. What else was there for her? No education needed because she makes boatloads of money being on TV and putting her name on beauty products. Nothing to do all day because she’s living off said money and just getting her picture taken. Her family not giving a damn about her dating an older man that uses her. She probably sees a baby as the only positive thing she could do and control that also gave her purpose in her empty lifestyle. She sure has all the money in the world not the concern herself with the tediousness of childrearing and only enjoying the fun and love.
I think it’s ultimately sad that this child will grow up with these culture vultures who are as fake and empty as they come. Especially because the child is a girl and none of these women can’t help but ruin their face before they’re even matured properly.
She was with Tyga and Travis in April. There’s some overlap there. So yea it says quite a bit. And clearly they were not using protection from the jump which is stupid but whatever.
I hope she’s happy but she’s being raised in the K family and eventually it all goes to crap. They value family but they also use that family as a money maker. In the long run it means someone in that family makes dumb choices or is unhappy being part of the family factory. Heck Kylie talking about being unhappy about her body but her mom solves that by letting her get plastic surgery. Instead of you know therapy and self-esteem building.
Her sisters weren’t always “obsessed” with motherhood. Kourtney was the first and over thirty when she became pregnant with Mason and was considering an abortion. It was was Scott that wanted the baby more. Kim was into her 30′s as well, and now Khloe finally has her chance and is over 30. Travis or Tyga is sad, when there is even a possibility you don’t know who the father is, she should be on Maury. Good luck with the kid, but I think this woman/child has her work cut out for her.
There’s nothing odd about that. When I was her age I wanted to have a family young as well. As a teen I thought I would get married and have my first kid by the time I was 21. That didn’t happen – thank God. But I completely understand it. Lots of women know at a young age that they want to be mothers.
Conception would have been May considering when the baby was born, so yeah, no overlap.
I do appreciate that she didn’t parade around for months wearing fabulous cloths and such.
it is strange the time we live in. She has money, (sadly fame) and the means to have a good life. But she gets pregnant (yes like many young women); Her choice of course. But we have so many young women that don’t have the means that she does struggling to be able to have the choices that she is afforded. I get worried that the young women that follow her and her family will try to be like her and follow the same course. Thinking that it will be glamorous.
She is a 20 year old adult. Other 20 year old WOMEN can make their own decisons about their own bodies. Teenagers are the responsibility of their PARENTS, not Kylie Jenner.
Let’s stop making celebrities responsible for the choices other people make. Kylie is an adult albeit a young one. It is not her responsibility to parent other people’s kids. Teenagers (and their parents) are responsible for their own choices.
yep, if any teens get pregnant thinking they want to be like kylie that is on THEM, not kylie. she’s just living her life, she has no responsibility to other people’s kids.
I watched the video yesterday and thought it was really sweet. Good for her.
Travis Scott’s family seemed to be really good to her supportive and happy for this baby . Who knows maybe they will be the family she never had .
I really noticed that too! I don’t know much about Travis Scott but he seemed really sweet with her and nervous at this end when she was giving birth, which is sweet. His family seemed adorable too, good for her and the child.
My thoughts exactly, they seemed supportive and genuine, unlike Kris who just spouted off some generic BS. Personally I think Kylie got pregnant on purpose because she needed to feel real love that she didn’t get from her own mother. I hope she’s happy, it’s awfully fast to get pregnant by someone but maybe they’ll be ok!
Kris’s segment said SO much about her as a person. “I’ve really learned that it takes a villiage”…. like, Jesus Christ. This is your youngest daughter’s baby shower, not an interview with E! News. She is a robot humanoid with no actual soul, and I’m happy Kylie got so much warmth and love from Travis’s mom. I hope she continues to feel that support and use that genuine love as an example for the way she should care for her baby.
Yes! And it really seems like she loves his family and they ground her a bit, so that’s good as well. His parents seem so sweet and caring, I hope she gets the love she deserves from them.
Yeah, I’d hope that even if Kylie and he don’t last, he maintains a good relationship with that kid.
Their son had a kid with a Jenner, they just hit the jackpot.
This proves me to that if Kylie Jenner can’t be caught my paparazzi for eight or nine months.. Most of these celebs are calling paparazzi themselves and feigning surprise. Anyway, congrats to her. Her approach was so mature. Hope she does well
I agree with you there. I know people were going on about how hard she must have worked to stay so under the radar, and yes, there must have been some of that- but I also think that part of it is that a lot of the time, the paparazzi are tipped off about the Kardashian/Jenner whereabouts in advance. Not all of the time, to be fair to them they are genuinely high-value targets, and I’m sure none more so than Kylie this past few months, but if I’m right and you simply take that access away, then the chances of her being photographed go WAY down.
Of course. Or they go to known pap spots. Anyone that believes celebs are shocked by paps hasn’t followed gossip very long.
Best of luck to the new family. I hope all involved are happy for a very long time.
This is a moment we should all appreciate for the love and devotion for her child and love and care of herself
I can’t really find anything to shade her about (nor do I feel like doing so), so I’ll just say I’m happy for her and I’m glad she has people who care for her and her baby.
There is nothing nicer than watching an uneducated teen have a baby to resupply her pimp mama’s farm system for the future, that’s for sure. Because, that’s just what she wants. Name the baby Inspiration, for other mall teens to emulate.
Hoping both are doing well, at any rate.
I find this comment actually offensive. Should only college educated women have babies? One of the reasons people go to college is to secure a financial future for themselves. Kylie certainly has that already. Also, she is 20 years old. There is nothing wrong with a 20 year old WOMAN having a child. My mom had my brother at 19 and me at 21. We had a wonderful childhood and grew up to be just fine. As far as mall teens emulating Kylie’s pregnancy… it isn’t Kylie’s responsibility to stop teenage pregnancy… let’s leave that to the parents of the mall teens.
Exactly. Teen Mom already took care of that! This is an adult.
I’m not college educated. Had my first at 22. I’m 27 and have two beautiful children, an amazing husband/father to my kids (who never went to college either) and a successful business. WTF does education have to do with anything? Leave the poor girl alone.
I found out I was pregnant with my first son just a couple of weeks before I went off to college. Stayed in college, had my son when I was 19, stayed in college – took a bit longer but he was six years old when he attended my college graduation. Now he’s in college and doing wonderfully. Don’t be so quick to judge.
Please – age does not determine how good a parent one can be. I was born to an 18 and 20 year old, and guess what? They did an AMAZING job (5 kids, all in advanced classes, 3 college grads, two on track to go to college, 2 grad school graduates, etc.). 20 is young now, but 20 is a grown adult, legally. Kylie doesn’t suffer many of the same fates as other young moms – lack of support, poverty, etc.
It’s also dumb to presume that teenage pregnancy can be “trendy.” Most teen girls know that having a baby very young is not the best situation, and they try to make the best of it, and they deserve support. But it takes a special level of ignorance to think that girls are dumb enough to want a baby solely because Kylie did it.
Yes farm system with three girls. Coincidence much?
She’s not a teen and your comment is ignorant and offensive. Only college educated people can have babies? Really?
her note on instagram (and maybe also Twitter?) about keeping the pregnancy out of the public for the baby’s health was sweet – I hope that concern for her baby’s welfare (ie: keeping her out of the public eye) extends to the baby’s life after the birth
Next up is Khloe and then the front cover of People, with all three sisters and their babies. Can you just see the headlines? “ the struggles, over the moon comments, “ I never knew it would be so difficult” etc….
My money is on Butterfly Scott
PS: has Caitlyn totally cut off all ties with her daughters? I was rather surprised not to see her at all in the video. I thought she and Kylie were close
Caitlyn was in Dublin at some second rate award ceremony on the night she gave birth.
Damn, you beat me with that reply!lol
I live in Ireland and Caitlyn was at some silly made up awards in Dublin at the exact time that Kylie was giving birth on Thursday. I think it’s very sad for Kylie. It was obvious that she adored her dad when she was younger and that they had a very close bond. I don’t know what has happened in that family over the years, but it is sad for her and Kendal.
Speculation is the baby’s name is “Mariposa”…which means “Butterfly” and “Posie” as a nick name. Her video is trending #1 on Youtube…but they disabled the comments. I am guessing the comments were terrible? She’ll make money off this vid because of the views it’s getting…around 4 million already.
Oops I meant to say 27 million views !
Amazing to see how this little white girl with a huge teen fanbase is being praised for having unprotected sex, getting knocked up by a new guy within minutes of breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, and having a kid out of wedlock.
Out of wedlock? Really?
I laughed out loud at that. What is this, 1959?
You’d be surprised how many delusional, entitled religious zealots still think women’s choices around sexuality and the body revolve around these outdated ‘values’.
I’m not praising her, and I don’t know anybody else who is. She’s uneducated and vapid and got pregnant a hot second into a new relationship. This is everything we tell young women to avoid. I can only hope there aren’t any little girls out there trying to get pregnant to be like Kylie.
I think having baby before wedlock is fine but for everything else, I hope her fans know that it takes a lot out of a normal young adult to be pregnant at that age and it’s not something ‘fun’. Anyway no need to praise her, but at least wish her and baby good health I guess , would be fine. I really liked that her boyfriend seemed to be supportive.
She is not a girl, she is an adult. Her life, her choice.
Why is her being white such a problem?
Yeah, lets burn her on a stake.
But seriously. If we’re going to start expecting reality shows to be responsible for how the teens of the world procreate – pretty sure we already jumped the shark with the teen mom franchise. Kylie kept this all out of the public – she hasn’t been out there glorifying it like it’s the best move for everyone else – she’s kept it pretty quiet, and has managed to be seemingly responsible throughout this. I get that this family bugs a lot of people, but I really don’t think we should be expecting them to make choices based on the slight chance of others emulating them. Parent your kids and don’t let celebrities and tv do it for you – end of story.
Kylie isn’t responsible for the behavior of other people’s kids. Parents are ultimately responsible. Still, it’d be pretty silly to deny that thousands upon thousands of teenaged/young adult women are doing their level best to emulate the Kardashians. That’s what I’m concerned about. How many starstruck kids are going to get themselves knocked up without considering Kylie has money and a pretty strong family support system that they might not?
Young women as a group aren’t as ditzy, weak, and one-dimensional as the alarmist patriarchal concern-trolling culture would have you believe. There’s not going to be a surge of women under 21 who didn’t want or couldn’t afford babies anyway popping them out just because Kylie Jenner got pregnant and some women like Kardashian lip-kits or fashion or whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people are congratulating her for safely delivering a beautiful child. Whether or not the circumstances were ideal it is still civil and compassionate to wish a new family all the best after a birth. Lastly, there has certainly of shade thrown here.
There was plenty of hand wringing on the other posts. The baby is here, nothing’s going to change that. I wish them well.
Last time I checked, Kylie was an adult age woman. It’s not like she’s the first to ever to not be married and have a surprise pregnancy after unprotected sex. Lots of couples have children and never walk down the aisle. So what? I think it was good that she didn’t go around showing off her pregnancy, but actually kept quiet about it. What does her race have to do with any of this?
That’s just it, she did get pregnant by her long time bf.
Although she did get pregnant really young and very soon into a new relationship, she also has the means to support that child. I would think/hope that most of her young fanbase would realize they dont make the kind of money/live the same lifestyle as her.
“Little white girl”?????
Wow.
Take a seat, Miriam. No1curr about your brother’s scrolls in the 21st century. Go scratch your leprosy. By the way, she’s almost 21, not a child who got pregnant.
I don’t see any comments praising her for that. I think its sad but it is what is. She’s not getting any passes because she’s white. The commentors on here are pretty nice in general.
Sounds like someone’s life didn’t turn out the way they wanted it to. Don’t worry, Mimi. I’m sure your time will come. You may have to work out your jealousy and judgement issues first though. A positive outlook can help you achieve a positive life. Best of luck to you, hun.
Wow, really? For one, what does her race have to do with it? Secondly, out of wedlock? Are you living in 1940?
Best luck to her and her baby. How soon until each grandchild of PMK have their own show?
I think she handled this pregnancy the best she could and did on her own terms, also kudos to her friends and really kept her intimacy and respect her privacy.
i agree. people can say what they want about this family but i think they are a real family who really love each other. obviously kylie wanted it private and everyone obliged her. it is a nice reminder that they are actually a real family full of real human people.
I still think it was an unplanned pregnancy, though I guess I should praise her for keeping it so private until now. I’m also glad that her partner and his family are somewhat involved, because it seemed like he didn’t care much.
I wish them well, I mostly hope Kylie will raise her daughter to be confident about herself.
In watching that video he obviously cared a LOT, he just didn’t make a public show out of it for our consumption. Mad respect.
Sorry, not buying it. This baby was born two months ago.
ok you keep saying this, how do you know?
So was Chicago born 2 months earlier too, did they use a stunt doll of her, or just Photoshop her into the picture? Time to let go of the silly birth date conspiracy
Jesus some of these comments. No wonder she kept it secret. Maybe I’m extra sensitive because I’m pregnant with a little girl. Also how is she fudging the dates? Do y’all know how pregnancy math works? They technically count your first week being pregnant the first day of your last period. So when you’re “4 weeks” you’re really not actually 4 weeks pregnant.
^^^ THIS. Exactly what I was going to say. Reading some of the hateful comments here and elsewhere makes it VERY clear why she chose to retreat into her private world.
Not a fab of this family, but kudos to her for keeping this private and doing it on her own terms. Regardless of whether it was planned or not, I wish the little baby all the best.
Can’t stand this Klan but that video was really sweet. She was the real winner last night when she decided to break the Internet with her announcement on super bowl night.
Kylie was always the wannabe Kim 2.0 but I feel like she’s already bigger and more famous and has definetly more teenager fans than Kim now.
Im not a fan but I thought it was a sweet video. Im sure that baby will be loved.
I’m glad everyone is healthy, etc. This family depresses me.
Wow I feel surprising There was some humanity in this video .
FYI: “Travis Scott” is a stage name. His real name is Jacques Webster.
Travis seems to be involved. That’s good. But still sad to me to see young kids become parents. At least they won’t have to worry about money.
Travis Scott is 25 and Kylie is 20. Neither of them are kids.
Travis Scott is a stagename, his actual name is Jacques Webster. I doubt the baby’s surname would be Scott.
Lip Kit Scott?? Kris Scott! Lmfao
I died.
I kept forgetting the dad’s last name is Scott so I kept trying to figure out the connection to Disick haha.
Tylie Scott
T.M.I Scott
Whatever the plastic surgeons name is Scott
Horatio Delamore Scott
Selfie K. Scott
So many pics Scott
Sir Walter Scott
Ahhh it is endless. Scott.
Congrats Kylie!!
Rumour mill says 2 more baby mamas of Travis will be giving birth soon …hope not true
Surprised Savasana missed that:)
1) This is really sweet. I’m super emotional–28 weeks pregnant. But sweet anyhow.
2) I think the name will be Monarch (hence the butterflies)
3) Yeah, her face is totally morphing back to her original.
Kylie pretty often mentions how she doesn’t want fame and wants to just move away and have a farm somewhere. She laid so low for nine months, that I think she really means that. She has a baby now which seems like she really wanted and it comes across genuinely. She has her makeup business for an income which can be done remotely and I wouldn’t be surprised if from this point on she lays pretty low, all things considered, forever. Happy for her, she seems so happy.
Good luck to her and her baby.
I can’t hate on Kylie for how she handled this. She managed to keep it relatively private (some didnt even believe/know she was pregnant) and that video was actually really moving. I may have even gotten a bit choked up watching it…
I see the trolls are out this morning…..
Kylie seemed mature & comfortable in this entire video. Very at peace! Don’t be surprised if she turns out being the best mother out of them all.
In reading the statement she posted to IG and watching this, I actually think she could not have handled this better. She truly cares for this child, she and her boyfriend are really in love, and she’s actually seems like a pretty chill person. His family obviously loves her and was very supportive, which says a lot as well. I have newfound respect for her and I hope she has the space to give this child all the support and grace she never received. I actually think she may be an amazing mom, and I have zero shade. I’m happy for her and I hope she and her bf make it work in the long run. They seem sweet together.
@Savasana Lotus We can see the first footage of Chicago West in Kylie’s video and Chicago is like, 2 weeks old and Kylie’s still pregnant.
I’m no fan of this family. I thought the whole is she pregnant?, is she not pregnant? was just a bunch of manufactured bs for their show. But her wanting to stay out of the spotlight to enjoy her pregnancy without putting it out there for public consumption is really sweet. For me the hardest thing about being pregnant and having kids was how trying it was to deal with outsiders. There was plenty of times I wanted to hide away in a little bubble and not have to speak to my in laws or random strangers. I felt like I spent too much time listening to other people and no where near enough time just enjoying being pregnant or chilling with my babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The video actually bought a few tears to my eyes. She seems happier than ever before. Her eyes actually seem alive. Travis and his family seem like the support system and love she needed all along. I truly hope this baby bring her the happiness and love that she deserves, and that she raises her out of the spotlight so she can lead the life she’s always said she wanted. This girl never stood a chance with a mom like hers, a dad that’s constantly MIA and the sisters she’s surrounded by. Babies really change everything and I hope for her this is what will save her. I don’t care for the family and have nothing nice to say about them but I will never ever shit on a fresh first time mom. We were all misguided, lost and a bit vapid at her age, I only hope she finally found herself.
I blended Serena Williams out years ago, ever since she said, that a 16 year old gang rape victim should not have put herself in that position. So I do not care about her or her pregnancy video and I would watch Kylie Jenners everyday of the week over hers. I seriously wonder why people are worshipping the ground she walks on.
It amazes me how many people are falling for the good PR that video was orchestrated to convey but okay
Even if she and Travis aren’t really in love (or whatever other PR might be in there), I wish her all the best, same way I do any woman who has just given birth. Motherhood is not easy.
Hahaha yeah I’m reading all the comments like damn, you all figured out their dynamic from an 11 min vid? “Kylie and Travis are deeply in love!” “Travis’s family is the warm and loving fam that Kylie never had!”
I mean, maybe that’s true but I sure as hell wouldn’t use an 11min heavily-edited vid put out by a member of the Kadashian-Jenner machine as proof of that.
“11min heavily-edited vid put out by a member of the Kadashian-Jenner machine as proof of that.”
THANK YOU! For all intents and purposes that video was a mini episode no different from their series, and we all know how scripted that is. Coupled with the fact that this pregnancy was supposed to be sO priVAte (and yet here’s a vid with insane production value launching Super Bowl Sunday on the dot), and the fact that ALL of them have done a version of the “glowy so in luv” rollout for their SOs (especially Kylie) just makes me sideeye this even more. Honestly in terms of marketing this was a brilliant idea, because it offers a much needed revamp for her, and in the event that she or Travis do something stupid, which they will, people will fall back on this and be all “Well she can’t be thatttt bad, because in the video xyz happened.” Ugh it’s cuz of schemes like this why they never go away/pick up new fans.
Anywayyyyyyy mini rant aside lol, I want to say I’m sad that your Patriots didn’t win last night, but I’m not 😂. Hope you and your cats are doing well tho!
Aaaaah thank you, I was so weirded out reading all of that.
All the best to her. Maybe it’s because I have a 7 month old and recently went through this, but this video was lovely and made me emotional. Seeing that first ultrasound, hearing the heartbeat–such special moments. She is embarking on a crazy adventure and I truly wish her well!
She seems happy and she has a very supportive family to help her out…plus nannies, etc. She’ll be fine. I wonder why Kim allowed her new baby to be seen in Kylie’s video as the “big reveal”. I do think Kylie looks really happy and that baby will be loved.
The excitement over this girl giving birth is ridiculous.
It was a sweet video and she seems genuinely happy so mazel. Kudos to her friends and family for keeping it as private as they did. I’m sure they’re surrounded by hangers-on who would have absolutely sold a sneaky photo to TMZ or something.
Congratulations Kylie, Travis and babe. Wish you all the best.
Ugh you guys! I don’t wanna watch the video but your comments kind of make me have to!
I can’t stand these people but even I can admit that the video was sweet. I’m just not as convinced as everyone else that Kylie and Travis are everlasting, eternal love or that we’ll see a new and improved Kylie 2.0 embracing motherhood.
I hope for that baby’s sake that Scott’s family is very involved. Hopefully the baby will grow up with enough self esteem to not butcher her face or body before she turns twenty.
Other than that I got nothing except, if Kylie really wanted to keep this private she wouldn’t thank released an 11 min short film. LOL.
This is sweet although this girl always makes me sad…
A random note: Kris’ original nose was so much nicer.
It’s crazy to think Kendall is now the only Jenner/Kardashian member to not have a baby. I think she’ll have kids much later on…or maybe not at all if she doesn’t want to (though I think a lot of pressure will be put on her to have some!). Twenty seems so young to be a mom. I still can’t believe Rob is a father and Kylie is a mother. What??!!
Welcome baby, cue the plastic surgery in 5,475 days.
Little Chi is precious! All that hair, aaaw
I find it sad that people still assume that married parents and being college educated equal good life happy childhood. Also, age has nothing to do with being a good Mom VS bad Mom. People don’t think that really do they?? Anywho, her uterus, her opinion. She can afford the best of the best.
What I find crazy is that, like it or not, this woman is one of the most popular around and she managed to somehow stay hidden for 2/3’s if her pregnancy?!?!?! Amazing!!! Just goes to show you it can be done but most just want to be seen.
I have weird hopes for the name. LOL I feel like she will be Mood Jenner or Lit Jenner or Heaven Jenner…but I’m hoping not. I don’t want to just assume she will give the father he last name. It is 2018 afterall. LOL Is his real name Travis Scott?
