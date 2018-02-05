So what’s next for 40-year-old Tom Brady after this Super Bowl loss?

Tom Brady lost the Super Bowl. I mean, the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl, but from the way the football commentators and fans reacted, you could tell that it’s all about Tom Brady, for better or for worse. Think of it this way: had the Patriots won, it would have been The Tom Brady Show, and it would have been all about how brilliant he is and how ageless and how he can keep playing football until he’s 50 years old. So what are the headlines now that Tom Brady has lost the Super Bowl? Are we going to invoke his really stupid snake-oil-salesman business partner, or the fact that Brady’s “pliability” failed him?

A few weeks ago, ESPN ran a fascinating deep dive into how Tom Brady and his TB12 Method have torn the Patriots apart from within. Brady is fighting with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Brady is appealing to Robert Kraft to continue to play for the Patriots for years to come, and Belichick wants to start grooming a younger quarterback to eventually take Brady’s place. So what IS next for 40-year-old Brady?

Sports Illustrated says Brad is showing “no signs of stopping” and absolutely plans on playing in the next season. The hometown papers in Boston are starting to question this whole thing though – whether the Patriots dynasty is just in service to one man’s ego, and whether the Patriots need to start looking past Tom Brady towards the future. As Brady said in his press conference following the loss, “Losing sucks.” And how.

98 Responses to “So what’s next for 40-year-old Tom Brady after this Super Bowl loss?”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:29 am

    If the front house had any balls they would’ve had someone training under Brady. Instead they traded a young QB and he played amazingly this season. A big mistake (for them) and a choice clearly driven by the need to soothe the big baby known as Brady.

    Reply
  2. ``````````````````````` says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:32 am

    He gets to have a very small bowl of fruit.

    Reply
  3. Millenial says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I only watched the first half of the game, but from what I could tell Brady played pretty well? I’m not sure why we are laying this loss at Brady’s feet. Cooks was out early (Edelman’s been out) which limited their plays. Defense was just okay. Special Teams made mistakes, etc…

    Reply
    • hnmmom says:
      February 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

      It was a Brady fumble that sealed the win for the Eagles.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        February 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

        Not to mention that bungled play where he was supposed to catch the ball and score and he couldn’t even catch the ball. That was 2 screw-ups on his part that could have made the game go another way.

        The Eagles doing the exact same play just a few minutes later and successfully scoring was nothing short of hilarious….

      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 5, 2018 at 9:32 am

        oh, that was such a good burn on the part of the Eagles.

        When I saw that play live (the Pats attempt), I said “oh, if only Brady were a little faster…if he had one more step he would have caught that.” Then I saw the replay. HE SHOULD HAVE CAUGHT THAT BALL.

        then to see the Eagles execute basically the exact same play, and FULLY execute it with Foles making a TD catch?…sweet, sweet burn.

      • Tanya says:
        February 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        Eh. The fumble was not his fault. Bad protection. Nor was the dropped pass his fault (bad throw). Sometimes you play well and lose.

    • Anastasia says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:53 am

      Brady lost to a BACKUP quarterback.

      Reply
    • Bp says:
      February 5, 2018 at 11:26 am

      I agree Millenial…the Patriot’s loss is not on Brady. The defence was tragic, Brady played great.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        February 5, 2018 at 11:48 am

        And Gostkowski missed two kicks. Mistakes all around

      • Crimson says:
        February 5, 2018 at 12:45 pm

        Impartial fan here, but I’m happy to have watched the game with a rabid Philly fanatic.

        1. Whoever called the play to have Brady catch a pass should be shot.
        2. New England’s defense let their team down over and over. *(see #5)
        3. Like him or not, Brady played an outstanding game. Look at the stats.
        4. Philly’s O-line made All Things Possible, especially in the first half.
        5. *Malcolm Butler, the Pat’s SB hero in their win vs. Seattle three years ago, and consistently their best defender over the past three years, was benched for reasons unknown. He Definitely was the missing piece NE needed last night, because that’s where most of the damage was inflicted by the Eagles. Butler and his replacement, Rowe, who started for Butler only once the entire regular season, had no clue until game time that Butler would sit and his 1x replacement (Rowe) would play instead. How shocking that decision was, mentally and emotionally to both players, is indescribable. There is so much mental preparation done before a game, let alone a championship!

        The blame for New England’s loss falls squarely on the shoulders of coaches. That being said, Philly deserves all the credit in the world. They executed their game plan exceptionally well, they made the strip on Brady at the most critical moment, and they played like they wanted it more, which I’m betting they did… it was their first ever Super Bowl Championship. In their last Super Bowl appearance they lost to the Patriots. How satisfying is this victory?

    • TheOtherSam says:
      February 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      Brady passed for over 500 yards and broke Super Bowl passing records. He played an outstanding game, it didn’t diminish his legacy.

      The loss is squarely on the defense and Belichick’s insane decision to sit Malcolm Butler out the entire game, replacing him with third stringers in the Super Bowl.

      Reply
  4. Bea says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Tom Brady is the biggest poor sport I’ve ever seen. I’m not ashamed to say I felt joy watching TB and the Patriots walk off the field as losers last night.

    Reply
  5. ALOT says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I know a lot of people dislike Tom Brady for his political views.. I guess he is a Trump supporter. I personally don’t care about his political views… like any other celebrity I don’t want to hear his political opinions. Anyway… I dislike Tom Brady because of his next level smugness. He and Giselle are insufferable. I love that he lost and was knocked off his horse… even if just for a minute. The fact that he did not congratulate the opposing quarterback is baffling to me.

    Reply
  6. monette says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Hahaha, the extra almond joke is everything!
    He and hia stupid “method” can suck it.

    Reply
  7. Jbapista says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I know everyone is (justifiably) down on Tom Brady at the moment, and the guy really, really annoys me – but he will retire as the greatest QB in history.

    Reply
  8. Lizzie says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    its probably from all that making out he does with his kids. LOCK HIM UP

    *sarcasm*

    Reply
  9. deets says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:44 am

    You think Gisele is chugging because she’s sad he lost, Or because she’s worried for what he’ll be like afterward.

    I imagine a poor sport like Brady is just so much fun to be around after he loses and then faces criticism and talks of replacement.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    He’s so shook, he wore his wife’s ugly coat. My God, why Tom, why??!

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I didn’t watch it, but Brady didn’t congratulate Foles? Jerk.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:49 am

    What will Tom Brady do? Probably continue to fall into opportunity after opportunity. No one should feel sorry for this man. He isn’t going to be hurting for money, attention or opportunities for the rest of his life.

    He could have used this opportunity to congratulate the Eagle on their first SB win. He could have said, “Losing sucks, but they played a good game and I know how exciting a win is in the SB”. But no, he pouted like this is the only chance he’s ever had there and walked off without shaking hands with the opposite team. He is the sorest of sore losers.

    Until he is injured to the point that he can’t perform, the owners are going to let him play. He needs to stop being such a whiny, entitled jerk.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:18 am

      Thrilled for Philadelphia!

      Brady not congratulating Foles after the game was a big disappointment. It’s Brady’s pettiness that keeps me from liking him even if he is one of the greats.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

        the pettiness, and the sense of entitlement he’s got.

        it was so evident when he lost (the first time) to the Giants. whenever he got sacked or knocked down, he’d sit there on the turf like “what just happened? I’m not supposed to get knocked down” and appeared to have the same sense of “hey, that’s not how it’s supposed to go!” when he got beat.

        I know he’s used to winning but you see a person’s true grace (or lack thereof) when they lose but are used to winning. prepare for BOTH possibilities and be gracious if you don’t come out on top. but he doesn’t because he just expects to win.

    • Anastasia says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:57 am

      I was watching a Pats v Packers game in a bar once, and almost all of us were rooting for the Packers. The Patriots were playing pretty badly, and at one point a guy near me said,” You know, I kind of feel sorry for Brady right now.”

      The guy next to him said, “Sorry for him? He goes home to a supermodel and sleeps on a bed of money!”

      I laughed so hard. Yep. Never feel sorry for people like him.

      Reply
  13. The Original Mia says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:51 am

    He won’t retire. That ego is too big to allow him to go out on a loss. He proved last night he’s a sore loser when he left the field without congratulating Foyles. My QB took the time to find Brady after our humiliating loss last year. Hell, Giselle was more gracious than her hubby. She congratulated every Philly player she ran into as she made her way out. He’ll be back, but the Pats better start planning for the future.

    Reply
  14. Talie says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    He’s got a hand full of rings…I think he’ll survive.

    Reply
  15. Beatrice says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    It was pretty clear from all the hype like the endless Under Armour ads featuring TB and the Tom vs. Time Facebook series that everyone, including TB, thought this Super Bowl in the bag for him. After all, he’s the GOAT! I am so happy to see that smug smile wiped off his face. The incredulous look on his face when he was sacked and lost the ball was priceless. I can’t wait to hear Giselle chime in and blame his teammates for the loss.

    Reply
  16. Lucy2 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I’m a diehard Eagles fan, but clearly he is still playing very well and there’s no need for him to retire right now. Very nearly had another huge come from behind victory.
    That said, he can’t have too many more years in him, so they should be thinking about bringing someone else in to learn from him and prepare.

    I think it is really lousy that he did not congratulate Foles though. He’s extremely talented, but also apparently a big crybaby and not too bright when it comes to non-football things.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Yeah, the fact that he didn’t shake the other quarterback’s hand is all I need to know about this asshole. Coddled sore loser with zero sportsmanship. Showboating egotist.

    Reply
  18. DiligentDiva says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    He should just retire, he’s 40 years old. Honestly he should have retired last year after there win, could have gone out on a high. Now everyone’s questioning his ability.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

      Age catches up with everyone. I don’t understand why he supposedly wants to keep playing for more seasons (plural), especially if he cannot deal with losing.

      Reply
    • Ennie says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

      Gisele really wants him to retire. Maybe they are expecting him to retire in his own terms, I think he will go for some business out if his lifestyle, probably.
      If he gets forcefully retired, even after allis past winnings), it won’t be as good for his brand.
      Boy, they live an expensive lifestyle with their houses, I guess they have enough money to keep it in the long run?

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        February 5, 2018 at 10:14 am

        According to the ‘net, he’s worth $180m and she’s worth $360 million.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 5, 2018 at 10:23 am

        I think Giz is (rightly) concerned about his long-term mental health. recall recently when she blurted out something about the number of concussions he’s had then she had to walk that back (prob because the owners/other players don’t want people knowing how many times he’s been hurt).

        Due to ego, I’m sure he wants to go out on top; I just wonder how many more seasons the Pats will stroke his ego and allow him to be the starter. I mean, if they don’t make the playoffs next year, or if they only go to the first round, etc…will they keep him as the #1? I wonder how many seasons they’ll go before they pull his plug. I know he wants to keep playing but eventually he’s going to be like Favre…playing after he’s past his due date because he’s so desperate for that ONE MORE WIN.

    • Lightpurple says:
      February 5, 2018 at 11:45 am

      He just won the MVP award for the season.

      Reply
    • BorderMollie says:
      February 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      I know very little about football, but 40 seems like a good age to retire from a very physically demanding career, yeah.

      Reply
  19. Patricia says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    When the Eagles intercepted the ball from Brady, after the commentators were almost ready to give Brady a bj and call the game his, I was like “Baaaaahahahahhahahahahaha!” Philly is going wild, the whole area is going wild. We are so proud and so excited and it feels even better to have beat Tom Brady. Ain’t no match for the spirit of Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love yo!!!!!

    Reply
  20. Sisi says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Via Twitter:

    “Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck.”

    That’s cool

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      February 5, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Everybody seems to have forgotten what a raging witch Giselle was the last time they lost! Blaming everyone but Tom. She was only acting like that to the other team yesterday because of the incredibly bad press she got then. She is as smug and obnoxious as he ever is!

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        February 5, 2018 at 10:27 am

        I wouldn’t call “he can’t throw the ball to himself” more than just grouchy let alone raging bitch.

      • Lightpurple says:
        February 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

        It gets brought up just about every time there’s a thread about her here. What does get forgotten is that her comment was in response to hecklers in a situation that was so tense that the team filed a grievance against the NFL on behalf of Bianca Wilfork, who was with Giselle, because the wives were not given any protection and had to endure harassment on their way out of the building. Bianca felt threatened. The NFL now does a better job protecting the families. MLB & NBA have had similar problems.

      • Ennie says:
        February 5, 2018 at 1:02 pm

        Ill give her a pass on this one. She is A player’s wife, and she has a right to vwnt or be angry that they lost. She might have learned her lesson after she was outrd, and behaved better this time. She seems to be supportive, but at the same time has had enough of all this.

  21. Christin says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Can’t we empathize with why he was so upset? That’s one less ring for his buddy’s nanny to wear on a private plane.

    Apologies to the Pats fans. I don’t have a team to root for, and pulled for the underdogs last night. But if Tom didn’t show courtesy to the winning QB, then he probably deserves the pre-game booing one could clearly hear as he entered the field.

    Reply
  22. Seraphina says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Boston media is correct: this is one man’s ego. And any good CEO knows you plan for backup and groom the young talent. One commenter said it best, if they had any balls. I guess they are all deflated.

    And Brady has an ego the size of his wife’s ego, his political views suck (stick to throwing a ball pretty boy), and he is a very poor sport.

    And, he may think he looks GQ but the Ranger’s Goalie knows how to do GQ. Take some notes Tommy.

    Reply
  23. lightpurple says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:11 am

    He’ll go on a cross-country ski trip somewhere out west and a beach vacation in Costa Rica. Same as every year. Then he’ll kick in to promoting the Best Buddy challenge, which takes place in May, and he’ll train for that. He’ll be back next year but the Patriots need to pick up a good young quarterback in the draft, unless they can find a way to get Jacoby Brissette or Jimmy G back.

    He did congratulate Eagles players off the field. There are pictures. Giselle did too.

    More worried about the conditions of Brandin Cooks and Patrick Chung and whatever is going on with Malcolm Butler.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 10:15 am

      I really hope Cooks is OK, he never saw that hit coming.
      What happened with Butler? He was crying before the game, and apparently got benched? Weird.

      Reply
      • Dtrain says:
        February 5, 2018 at 11:03 am

        Apparently he missed the plane, chartered one himself, but per team rules, was benched.

      • Crimson says:
        February 5, 2018 at 1:18 pm

        @Dtrain: Wow. Thanks for the info., because imo Butler’s absence literally cost NE the game. I get “team rules,” but after the first half when their coaches could see the damage being inflicted at that position their stance was to stick to the team rules instead of bending them to win? The Patriots coaches deserve kudos for that. Now it’s all on Butler. He may have had a good reason for missing the plane (he had been sick?), but he did hurt his team.

      • Crimson says:
        February 5, 2018 at 1:45 pm

        @Dtrain: In 2015 Butler was benched for three weeks when he missed a team flight before OTAs started. But I’ve heard nothing about him missing a flight before this SB. If I may ask, what is your source? I’m not saying you are wrong, I’m genuinely curious.

        Butler practiced as a starter with the team all week prior to this SB. He’d have known way before game time that he’d be benched. Butler and Rowe (his replacement) both stated they did not know “for sure” until game time. That tells me that they knew something was up but were given no confirmation.

        Something fishy here. Belichick is always emphasizing that his decisions are made “for the good of the team.” Butler must’ve had a royal screw-up for the Pat’s to give up a SB championship and let down the whole organization and its fans.

      • Lightpurple says:
        February 5, 2018 at 1:53 pm

        @Crimson, they’re very strict about team rules. At least Butler got to play on special teams. When Welker got benched for breaking team rules, he wasn’t allowed in and it cost them then too.

        I don’t think benching Butler can be blamed for the loss. Yes, he would have helped considerably, especially after Chung went down, but there were mistakes all around, including both Gostkowski and Brady, and the loss of Brandin Cooks. The Eagles were not to be denied. They played better last night and they deserved the win.

  24. lobbit says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:46 am

    LOL sports journalists are so damned dramatic.

    Reply
  25. aquarius64 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Will Trump still call Brady his friend despite of the Super Bowl loss?

    Reply
  26. Tiffany says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I kinda feel for Gisele at this point. I really think that she wanted him to retire last year. Brady has said that she has told him it is time to consider handing them up. This lost shows that it ain’t happening.

    Brady really needs to read the room on this one. Take the money Kraft is gonna throw at you and be the face of the front office.

    Reply
  27. Bridget says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Brady still played a great game last night and has some miles left in him. However, I think that the downhill will be steep when it starts. The Patriots will be fools if they don’t get a replacement plan started. The interesting question is, will Brady leave or will he be pushed (the “Farve Method”)?

    Reply
  28. Sansa says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Another ring.

    Reply
  29. HoustonGrl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Brady is still a great QB but he wasn’t “on fire” last night. I got so annoyed that the commentators were fawning over him the whole time even during the freaking ceremony for the Eagles. Like, my God give it a rest.

    Reply

