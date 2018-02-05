So what’s next for 40-year-old Tom Brady after this Super Bowl loss?

Embed from Getty Images

Tom Brady lost the Super Bowl. I mean, the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl, but from the way the football commentators and fans reacted, you could tell that it’s all about Tom Brady, for better or for worse. Think of it this way: had the Patriots won, it would have been The Tom Brady Show, and it would have been all about how brilliant he is and how ageless and how he can keep playing football until he’s 50 years old. So what are the headlines now that Tom Brady has lost the Super Bowl? Are we going to invoke his really stupid snake-oil-salesman business partner, or the fact that Brady’s “pliability” failed him?

A few weeks ago, ESPN ran a fascinating deep dive into how Tom Brady and his TB12 Method have torn the Patriots apart from within. Brady is fighting with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Brady is appealing to Robert Kraft to continue to play for the Patriots for years to come, and Belichick wants to start grooming a younger quarterback to eventually take Brady’s place. So what IS next for 40-year-old Brady?

Sports Illustrated says Brad is showing “no signs of stopping” and absolutely plans on playing in the next season. The hometown papers in Boston are starting to question this whole thing though – whether the Patriots dynasty is just in service to one man’s ego, and whether the Patriots need to start looking past Tom Brady towards the future. As Brady said in his press conference following the loss, “Losing sucks.” And how.

Patriots QB Tom Brady on his future: "I expect to be back, so we'll see" https://t.co/pqIsLIhhnW pic.twitter.com/tLKj90fCrU — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 5, 2018

Tom Brady is the greatest of all time. I don’t even think there is a debate. But, man, I find it so disappointing that he didn’t congratulate Nick Foles after the game — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) February 5, 2018

Tom Brady’s gonna rage eat an extra almond tonight — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 5, 2018

Tom Brady looks like a single white mother walking out of the courthouse after winning custody of her kids. pic.twitter.com/ZayIhULmOB — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 4, 2018

Gisele Bündchen chugging a glass of wine is the only #SuperBowl moment I understand pic.twitter.com/h2CMAmj5gX — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) February 5, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images