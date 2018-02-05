So what’s next for 40-year-old Tom Brady after this Super Bowl loss?

Tom Brady lost the Super Bowl. I mean, the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl, but from the way the football commentators and fans reacted, you could tell that it’s all about Tom Brady, for better or for worse. Think of it this way: had the Patriots won, it would have been The Tom Brady Show, and it would have been all about how brilliant he is and how ageless and how he can keep playing football until he’s 50 years old. So what are the headlines now that Tom Brady has lost the Super Bowl? Are we going to invoke his really stupid snake-oil-salesman business partner, or the fact that Brady’s “pliability” failed him?
A few weeks ago, ESPN ran a fascinating deep dive into how Tom Brady and his TB12 Method have torn the Patriots apart from within. Brady is fighting with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Brady is appealing to Robert Kraft to continue to play for the Patriots for years to come, and Belichick wants to start grooming a younger quarterback to eventually take Brady’s place. So what IS next for 40-year-old Brady?
Sports Illustrated says Brad is showing “no signs of stopping” and absolutely plans on playing in the next season. The hometown papers in Boston are starting to question this whole thing though – whether the Patriots dynasty is just in service to one man’s ego, and whether the Patriots need to start looking past Tom Brady towards the future. As Brady said in his press conference following the loss, “Losing sucks.” And how.
Patriots QB Tom Brady on his future: "I expect to be back, so we'll see" https://t.co/pqIsLIhhnW pic.twitter.com/tLKj90fCrU
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 5, 2018
Tom Brady is the greatest of all time. I don’t even think there is a debate. But, man, I find it so disappointing that he didn’t congratulate Nick Foles after the game
— Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) February 5, 2018
Tom Brady’s gonna rage eat an extra almond tonight
— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 5, 2018
Tom Brady looks like a single white mother walking out of the courthouse after winning custody of her kids. pic.twitter.com/ZayIhULmOB
— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) February 4, 2018
Gisele Bündchen chugging a glass of wine is the only #SuperBowl moment I understand pic.twitter.com/h2CMAmj5gX
— Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) February 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
If the front house had any balls they would’ve had someone training under Brady. Instead they traded a young QB and he played amazingly this season. A big mistake (for them) and a choice clearly driven by the need to soothe the big baby known as Brady.
Amen! Everybody is replaceable, even Tom Brady. So much for his TB12 method too; the Pats definitely seemed out of it at times during the game.
He gets to have a very small bowl of fruit.
I think that’s a generous description for a solitary cherry tomato.
(He makes it last by eating the skin first)
nah, tomatoes are nightshades. Maybe an almond?
Lol, that was the intended joke. He’s breaking his nightshade ban in anger. I obviously need to rework that one
I only watched the first half of the game, but from what I could tell Brady played pretty well? I’m not sure why we are laying this loss at Brady’s feet. Cooks was out early (Edelman’s been out) which limited their plays. Defense was just okay. Special Teams made mistakes, etc…
It was a Brady fumble that sealed the win for the Eagles.
Not to mention that bungled play where he was supposed to catch the ball and score and he couldn’t even catch the ball. That was 2 screw-ups on his part that could have made the game go another way.
The Eagles doing the exact same play just a few minutes later and successfully scoring was nothing short of hilarious….
oh, that was such a good burn on the part of the Eagles.
When I saw that play live (the Pats attempt), I said “oh, if only Brady were a little faster…if he had one more step he would have caught that.” Then I saw the replay. HE SHOULD HAVE CAUGHT THAT BALL.
then to see the Eagles execute basically the exact same play, and FULLY execute it with Foles making a TD catch?…sweet, sweet burn.
Eh. The fumble was not his fault. Bad protection. Nor was the dropped pass his fault (bad throw). Sometimes you play well and lose.
Brady lost to a BACKUP quarterback.
I agree Millenial…the Patriot’s loss is not on Brady. The defence was tragic, Brady played great.
And Gostkowski missed two kicks. Mistakes all around
Impartial fan here, but I’m happy to have watched the game with a rabid Philly fanatic.
1. Whoever called the play to have Brady catch a pass should be shot.
2. New England’s defense let their team down over and over. *(see #5)
3. Like him or not, Brady played an outstanding game. Look at the stats.
4. Philly’s O-line made All Things Possible, especially in the first half.
5. *Malcolm Butler, the Pat’s SB hero in their win vs. Seattle three years ago, and consistently their best defender over the past three years, was benched for reasons unknown. He Definitely was the missing piece NE needed last night, because that’s where most of the damage was inflicted by the Eagles. Butler and his replacement, Rowe, who started for Butler only once the entire regular season, had no clue until game time that Butler would sit and his 1x replacement (Rowe) would play instead. How shocking that decision was, mentally and emotionally to both players, is indescribable. There is so much mental preparation done before a game, let alone a championship!
The blame for New England’s loss falls squarely on the shoulders of coaches. That being said, Philly deserves all the credit in the world. They executed their game plan exceptionally well, they made the strip on Brady at the most critical moment, and they played like they wanted it more, which I’m betting they did… it was their first ever Super Bowl Championship. In their last Super Bowl appearance they lost to the Patriots. How satisfying is this victory?
Brady passed for over 500 yards and broke Super Bowl passing records. He played an outstanding game, it didn’t diminish his legacy.
The loss is squarely on the defense and Belichick’s insane decision to sit Malcolm Butler out the entire game, replacing him with third stringers in the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady is the biggest poor sport I’ve ever seen. I’m not ashamed to say I felt joy watching TB and the Patriots walk off the field as losers last night.
You’re right! And he didn’t even congratulate the other QB.
That was almost unheard of. Always shake the hand of the opposing QB.
eh, fits right in with Bellicheat walking off the field before the clock ran out when the Giants beat them (the first time).
Entitled sore losers.
Tom Landry (former Dallas Cowboys coach) is spinning in his grave. It just shows you what a poor sport TB is.
I know a lot of people dislike Tom Brady for his political views.. I guess he is a Trump supporter. I personally don’t care about his political views… like any other celebrity I don’t want to hear his political opinions. Anyway… I dislike Tom Brady because of his next level smugness. He and Giselle are insufferable. I love that he lost and was knocked off his horse… even if just for a minute. The fact that he did not congratulate the opposing quarterback is baffling to me.
Hate the fact that he seems to act like Trump: sore loser and everything about him.
But don’t you see how the fact that he is a trump supporter informs his smugness? That’s literally it in a nutshell.
Hahaha, the extra almond joke is everything!
He and hia stupid “method” can suck it.
@ Monette,
I KNOW!!!! I am vegan and I CACKLED at that comment, plus the single mom winning custody meme. Sometimes the internet us awesome.
that coat he’s wearing is literally almost exactly like one I had as teenager circa 1988-89.
At first glance, that coat reminded me of something. Wait’s comment helped my mind remember — Around 1989 or 1990, I had a coat (not double breasted) very similar to that! I bought it at Goody’s during college!
I know everyone is (justifiably) down on Tom Brady at the moment, and the guy really, really annoys me – but he will retire as the greatest QB in history.
Until someone else comes along and is better.
UUUUUGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHH. The worst part is that it’s right.
They don’t need to get rid of him. He got them there. He’s still better than almost anybody. But they need to have somebody training under him.
That’s debatable. I personally think there have been QB’s that were better. To each his/her own I guess.
Mmmmm, Aaron Rodgers still exists, ya know.
Lol.
AMEN!
And how sweet that TB’s loss was handed to him by a team led by Brett Favre’s longtime backup QB Doug Peterson? That was the BEST.
#GoPackGo (But #FlyEaglesFly this time around)
its probably from all that making out he does with his kids. LOCK HIM UP
*sarcasm*
You think Gisele is chugging because she’s sad he lost, Or because she’s worried for what he’ll be like afterward.
I imagine a poor sport like Brady is just so much fun to be around after he loses and then faces criticism and talks of replacement.
Wonder if she’ll stick around now that he actually LOST a Superbowl. The horror.
He’s lost two others (GO GIANTSSSS!)
I feel like if I was Gisele, I’d be taking a vacation. With or without Brady, honestly. I can’t imagine he’s going to be in a good mood. And I mean – I get it. It’s disappointing. His job is to win. But every game SOMEONE loses – you kind of have to pick yourself up, lick your wounds and get on with it.
Lol, me too.
This looks like it’s going to be the emotional version of the man flu.
Being a good sportsman isn’t just about winning, it’s easy to be generous when everything is roses. professional athletes lose, especially if they play long enough, the more impressive part, the part Brady fails at, is behaving generously as a loser.
Probably cause she knows he’ll be upset afterwards. I can imagine he’s not very happy right now and poor Gisele is witnessing the temper tantrum
Lol mte
She prefers to blame the rest of the team instead of her precious Tom. A loss is never his fault even when it clearly is.
I hope she’s changed. She seems to have, she was a better sport than Tom this time.
This time she can blame the coach(es).
He’s so shook, he wore his wife’s ugly coat. My God, why Tom, why??!
LOL
I didn’t watch it, but Brady didn’t congratulate Foles? Jerk.
What will Tom Brady do? Probably continue to fall into opportunity after opportunity. No one should feel sorry for this man. He isn’t going to be hurting for money, attention or opportunities for the rest of his life.
He could have used this opportunity to congratulate the Eagle on their first SB win. He could have said, “Losing sucks, but they played a good game and I know how exciting a win is in the SB”. But no, he pouted like this is the only chance he’s ever had there and walked off without shaking hands with the opposite team. He is the sorest of sore losers.
Until he is injured to the point that he can’t perform, the owners are going to let him play. He needs to stop being such a whiny, entitled jerk.
Thrilled for Philadelphia!
Brady not congratulating Foles after the game was a big disappointment. It’s Brady’s pettiness that keeps me from liking him even if he is one of the greats.
the pettiness, and the sense of entitlement he’s got.
it was so evident when he lost (the first time) to the Giants. whenever he got sacked or knocked down, he’d sit there on the turf like “what just happened? I’m not supposed to get knocked down” and appeared to have the same sense of “hey, that’s not how it’s supposed to go!” when he got beat.
I know he’s used to winning but you see a person’s true grace (or lack thereof) when they lose but are used to winning. prepare for BOTH possibilities and be gracious if you don’t come out on top. but he doesn’t because he just expects to win.
I was watching a Pats v Packers game in a bar once, and almost all of us were rooting for the Packers. The Patriots were playing pretty badly, and at one point a guy near me said,” You know, I kind of feel sorry for Brady right now.”
The guy next to him said, “Sorry for him? He goes home to a supermodel and sleeps on a bed of money!”
I laughed so hard. Yep. Never feel sorry for people like him.
He won’t retire. That ego is too big to allow him to go out on a loss. He proved last night he’s a sore loser when he left the field without congratulating Foyles. My QB took the time to find Brady after our humiliating loss last year. Hell, Giselle was more gracious than her hubby. She congratulated every Philly player she ran into as she made her way out. He’ll be back, but the Pats better start planning for the future.
She did that? I’m impressed. After Super Bowl XLVI she was caught on tape in a foul mouthed snit after Brady lost to the Giants.
And my heart broke for Matt Ryan and the Falcons last year. Here’s hoping they get another chance next year.
That game broke my heart.
Love my Atlanta Falcons.
And yeah, actions like that show how much of a true sportsman Matt Ryan really is.
I’m a Steelers fan (by marriage) but ATL is now home and I’ve adopted the Falcons as my NFC team. I would LOVE to see them pull it off next year. Falcons vs. Steelers in ATL is my dream come true.
He’s got a hand full of rings…I think he’ll survive.
It was pretty clear from all the hype like the endless Under Armour ads featuring TB and the Tom vs. Time Facebook series that everyone, including TB, thought this Super Bowl in the bag for him. After all, he’s the GOAT! I am so happy to see that smug smile wiped off his face. The incredulous look on his face when he was sacked and lost the ball was priceless. I can’t wait to hear Giselle chime in and blame his teammates for the loss.
Right! It was like they thought he had it in the bag, It was more about Tom Brady than the team. You’d think he was playing an individual sport.
The publicity leading up to the game was all about Tom, wasn’t it? Now I don’t follow sports or sports news, but it seemed like he was front and center everywhere while the rest of the team and the opposing team was an afterthought. “Tom Brady!!! Oh yeah, and the rest of the Patriots too I guess…..”
I’m a diehard Eagles fan, but clearly he is still playing very well and there’s no need for him to retire right now. Very nearly had another huge come from behind victory.
That said, he can’t have too many more years in him, so they should be thinking about bringing someone else in to learn from him and prepare.
I think it is really lousy that he did not congratulate Foles though. He’s extremely talented, but also apparently a big crybaby and not too bright when it comes to non-football things.
He let the shock and hurt he felt after losing get in the way of clear thinking. Very revealing quite honestly. He’s been around long enough to know better and rise above his own feelings. This faux pas will follow him. I have to think his some of his fans are a bit embarrassed.
“… but clearly he is still playing very well and there’s no need for him to retire right now.”
Says no one who is a fan of an AFC team.
Yeah, the fact that he didn’t shake the other quarterback’s hand is all I need to know about this asshole. Coddled sore loser with zero sportsmanship. Showboating egotist.
He should just retire, he’s 40 years old. Honestly he should have retired last year after there win, could have gone out on a high. Now everyone’s questioning his ability.
Age catches up with everyone. I don’t understand why he supposedly wants to keep playing for more seasons (plural), especially if he cannot deal with losing.
Gisele really wants him to retire. Maybe they are expecting him to retire in his own terms, I think he will go for some business out if his lifestyle, probably.
If he gets forcefully retired, even after allis past winnings), it won’t be as good for his brand.
Boy, they live an expensive lifestyle with their houses, I guess they have enough money to keep it in the long run?
According to the ‘net, he’s worth $180m and she’s worth $360 million.
I think Giz is (rightly) concerned about his long-term mental health. recall recently when she blurted out something about the number of concussions he’s had then she had to walk that back (prob because the owners/other players don’t want people knowing how many times he’s been hurt).
Due to ego, I’m sure he wants to go out on top; I just wonder how many more seasons the Pats will stroke his ego and allow him to be the starter. I mean, if they don’t make the playoffs next year, or if they only go to the first round, etc…will they keep him as the #1? I wonder how many seasons they’ll go before they pull his plug. I know he wants to keep playing but eventually he’s going to be like Favre…playing after he’s past his due date because he’s so desperate for that ONE MORE WIN.
He just won the MVP award for the season.
I know very little about football, but 40 seems like a good age to retire from a very physically demanding career, yeah.
When the Eagles intercepted the ball from Brady, after the commentators were almost ready to give Brady a bj and call the game his, I was like “Baaaaahahahahhahahahahaha!” Philly is going wild, the whole area is going wild. We are so proud and so excited and it feels even better to have beat Tom Brady. Ain’t no match for the spirit of Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love yo!!!!!
The commentators were so clearly on Brady’s side, we ended up turning the volume down. He’s a great QB, but damn, at least try and be a little impartial.
Via Twitter:
“Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck.”
That’s cool
Everybody seems to have forgotten what a raging witch Giselle was the last time they lost! Blaming everyone but Tom. She was only acting like that to the other team yesterday because of the incredibly bad press she got then. She is as smug and obnoxious as he ever is!
I wouldn’t call “he can’t throw the ball to himself” more than just grouchy let alone raging bitch.
It gets brought up just about every time there’s a thread about her here. What does get forgotten is that her comment was in response to hecklers in a situation that was so tense that the team filed a grievance against the NFL on behalf of Bianca Wilfork, who was with Giselle, because the wives were not given any protection and had to endure harassment on their way out of the building. Bianca felt threatened. The NFL now does a better job protecting the families. MLB & NBA have had similar problems.
Ill give her a pass on this one. She is A player’s wife, and she has a right to vwnt or be angry that they lost. She might have learned her lesson after she was outrd, and behaved better this time. She seems to be supportive, but at the same time has had enough of all this.
Can’t we empathize with why he was so upset? That’s one less ring for his buddy’s nanny to wear on a private plane.
Apologies to the Pats fans. I don’t have a team to root for, and pulled for the underdogs last night. But if Tom didn’t show courtesy to the winning QB, then he probably deserves the pre-game booing one could clearly hear as he entered the field.
Nice gossip callback! That B.Affleck, what a putz.
The month of “nannygate” was so memorable. I don’t necessarily think anything happened with TB on that flight, but no doubt he had some explaining to do when that photo surfaced.
Boston media is correct: this is one man’s ego. And any good CEO knows you plan for backup and groom the young talent. One commenter said it best, if they had any balls. I guess they are all deflated.
And Brady has an ego the size of his wife’s ego, his political views suck (stick to throwing a ball pretty boy), and he is a very poor sport.
And, he may think he looks GQ but the Ranger’s Goalie knows how to do GQ. Take some notes Tommy.
He’ll go on a cross-country ski trip somewhere out west and a beach vacation in Costa Rica. Same as every year. Then he’ll kick in to promoting the Best Buddy challenge, which takes place in May, and he’ll train for that. He’ll be back next year but the Patriots need to pick up a good young quarterback in the draft, unless they can find a way to get Jacoby Brissette or Jimmy G back.
He did congratulate Eagles players off the field. There are pictures. Giselle did too.
More worried about the conditions of Brandin Cooks and Patrick Chung and whatever is going on with Malcolm Butler.
I really hope Cooks is OK, he never saw that hit coming.
What happened with Butler? He was crying before the game, and apparently got benched? Weird.
Apparently he missed the plane, chartered one himself, but per team rules, was benched.
@Dtrain: Wow. Thanks for the info., because imo Butler’s absence literally cost NE the game. I get “team rules,” but after the first half when their coaches could see the damage being inflicted at that position their stance was to stick to the team rules instead of bending them to win? The Patriots coaches deserve kudos for that. Now it’s all on Butler. He may have had a good reason for missing the plane (he had been sick?), but he did hurt his team.
@Dtrain: In 2015 Butler was benched for three weeks when he missed a team flight before OTAs started. But I’ve heard nothing about him missing a flight before this SB. If I may ask, what is your source? I’m not saying you are wrong, I’m genuinely curious.
Butler practiced as a starter with the team all week prior to this SB. He’d have known way before game time that he’d be benched. Butler and Rowe (his replacement) both stated they did not know “for sure” until game time. That tells me that they knew something was up but were given no confirmation.
Something fishy here. Belichick is always emphasizing that his decisions are made “for the good of the team.” Butler must’ve had a royal screw-up for the Pat’s to give up a SB championship and let down the whole organization and its fans.
@Crimson, they’re very strict about team rules. At least Butler got to play on special teams. When Welker got benched for breaking team rules, he wasn’t allowed in and it cost them then too.
I don’t think benching Butler can be blamed for the loss. Yes, he would have helped considerably, especially after Chung went down, but there were mistakes all around, including both Gostkowski and Brady, and the loss of Brandin Cooks. The Eagles were not to be denied. They played better last night and they deserved the win.
LOL sports journalists are so damned dramatic.
My husband is a sportswriter and I agree. it goes with the job.
Will Trump still call Brady his friend despite of the Super Bowl loss?
Trump whined and ripped into Brady last year when he blew off going to the White House.
I kinda feel for Gisele at this point. I really think that she wanted him to retire last year. Brady has said that she has told him it is time to consider handing them up. This lost shows that it ain’t happening.
Brady really needs to read the room on this one. Take the money Kraft is gonna throw at you and be the face of the front office.
Brady still played a great game last night and has some miles left in him. However, I think that the downhill will be steep when it starts. The Patriots will be fools if they don’t get a replacement plan started. The interesting question is, will Brady leave or will he be pushed (the “Farve Method”)?
The plan is to pick one up in the draft
Another ring.
Brady is still a great QB but he wasn’t “on fire” last night. I got so annoyed that the commentators were fawning over him the whole time even during the freaking ceremony for the Eagles. Like, my God give it a rest.
