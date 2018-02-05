Duchess Kate releases video in support of Children’s Mental Health Week 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn me down. I have seen the light! I am now Keen. No, let’s not go that far! But Keen Kate really has perked up a lot since Meghan Markle came on the scene, hasn’t she? In an alternate universe where Harry hadn’t announced his engagement last November, I can’t imagine that Kate would be so seen, so everywhere, so engaged for the past few months. Anyway, in January, Kate made a visit to one of her charity patronages, Place2Be, and did a photo-op with some kids and spent some time there. As it turns out, she also filmed a video on behalf of Children’s Mental Health Week:
She still comes across as someone trying too hard to get the accent right rather than genuinely focus on what she’s saying. She’s aiming to have an accent that could cut glass, and you can hear that on words like “work” (“wurk”) and “chance” (“chauuns”). But this isn’t the worst and I found myself just giving her some begrudging credit. It took SEVEN YEARS, peeps, but she’s finally doing it. She’s working on a regular basis and she’s trying and all of that. All it took was some female competition for attention and suddenly Kate truly is KEEN at long last.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and WENN.
I can only hopes this lasts.
Is this more than her previous pre-pregnancy blitz?
Absolutely. It seems that if she continues to do it like this, we shall have to find new names. Talking about names, where is Wills? The future King? Does he let his wife do almost all public appearances?
He has done several solo events, they just are not covered as much.
Honestly it seems like she is just doing events more frequently instead of the usual cluster then going dark for a couple weeks then another cluster. William appeared to be stepping up more last fall with weekly engagements then it came out at the end of the year thsr he had done fewer engagements in 2017 then he did in 2016 despite becoming a full time royal halfway through the year. So yeah I think it’s mostly about the optics here.
@MissM,
For what its worth, the tour of Norway and Sweden which was scheduled for late last year would have added an extra 20 engagements to his 2017 total. I’m sure he was banking on that tour to up his numbers but because of Kate’s HG he ended up doing a solo tour of Finland (9 engagements) and Sweden and Norway were done this year with Kate (approx 20 engagements).
This is more than any blitz she’s ever done.
Not just being seen out and about, but actually looking and being interested in those she has come to meet. No bored or exaggerated expressions here.
Yes – she’s feeling the Meghan heat. Normally she’s with her family at this time of year – don’t the Mids usually go off on a family vacay around now?
Yes, different feel to it. Pressure or Quinn?
My guess is baby is due mid-April. She’ll mostly disappear the end of this month, with a pap photo in March with the kids published but not being protested. Disappear until H+M’s wedding, gone all of summer with possible Trooping sighting. Pap photo at Balmoral in September. Reappear briefly for Eugenie’s wedding, then winter holidays. She won’t be back doing engagements in any “regular way” until a year from now.
Digital, the Mustique vacation is in Jan/Feb. They skipped last couple of times, rumored to be because of fear of Zika virus.
She’s looked so sincerely happy at all her engagements lately. And she seemed downright giddy during the Scandinavian tour.
I honestly think its her new lady in waiting/secretary (i forget title). As long as shes been around Kate’s schedule has been more full and “serious”. So until she leaves, i think the good behavior will continue and grow.
I thought the same thing.
This plus Philip forcing their hand by retiring. They had to step it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting thanks for all the takes. I’ve been wondering
Her eyeshadow is really, really terrible. I don’t see any blending, just a large brown half-circle. Ick.
I’ve given Keen a lot of credit in the past and she proved me wrong with her work shy ways. I’m going to wait until I see a year of consistent work before proclaiming her a changed woman.
ITA.
I’m with you – this needs to be consistent over a period of time.
Even before the Sweden and Norway tour underwent, she already has scheduled another engagement on the 7th of Feb. something to do with helping with addiction or something. Not sure if it’s going to be a public or private engagement though.
I’m not going to criticize her and her just enjoy the fact that she’s working.
It’s hard with deeper set eyes. Still should have blended more, though. I have a similar eye shape, and it’s taken me forever to start to ‘get it’. I’d watch makeup tutorial videos and no matter what I did – it never looked ‘right’ on my eyes. I’ve only recently found makeup videos from people with similar eyes, and it’s made a big difference. If I did my makeup like other people, you wouldn’t see transition shades and things like that – and it’s easy to make your eyes look MORE sunken in than they are. So I get why she went so high – but she should have spent a few more moments blending that edge out.
As a deep-set eye gal, I appreciate your comment. Also I am going to YouTube to find flattering ways to apply eye makeup for my beautiful, deep-set Brown marbles:)
If she keeps it up, then I will believe until then I am glad she is working but will save the praise.
Maybe female competition is all she needed. Maybe it’s becUse she gree up competing with Pippa???
Whatever the catalyst for this Keen Kate on working, i’ll Take it. But I think it’s too good to be true.
She looks happy. Maybe she found support in Meghan or she saw the light: she can do something without William. Maybe it’s all combined.
Btw, she did look way worse few years ago. Maybe she was unwell? Postpartum or something with William? Either way, i like her and i like Markle, hope they do something together. Start a charity? Girl can dream
Well, I’m going to sit with you because I like them both too! Plus, we can join each other at Kate and Megan’s joint appearance (even if just in a nice, warm female-centric dream:)
I’m going to sit here, too – if you guys don’t mind lol.
I think this is very good. I found the video and the message very professional and positive and Kate sounded very heartfelt. Good on her for supporting what sounds like a great initiative.
Don’t forget to credit Catherine Quinn, Kate’s new private secretary. Quinn seems to be able to maneuver KM into doing something that vaguely resembles work.
Indeed.
Miss Quinn’s role is nothing more then a paid lady in waiting. She just helps Kate with her engagements but she doesn’t have the standing to urge her to do more, that’s the role of an adviser.
Excuse me? Ms Quinn was chief operating officer at Oxford University’s Said Business School. She has tons of influence and it shows in KM’s recent efforts to appear more professional and engaged.
I think her previous assistant, Rebecca Deacon, functioned (or malfunctioned) as a pseudo LIW. But “modern” royals don’t have those, so the taxpayers got the privilege of paying for a position that is usually done gratis. Quinn is paid and functions as a Private Secretary, like HM has a private secretary who runs the ship. I strongly suspect Quinn was picked by Charles to get these two in gear.
What Nota said.
And if you think a private secretary doesn’t run things, see the huge difference in William’s work and or public perception before and after JLP left. Ditto Harry’s work or public perception before and after ELF started working for him. And so to Kate with the useless Rebecca vs Kate with the very professional, over-qualified for this job Catherine Quinn.
But people here always insist that the royals set their own schedules, so even if Quinn is helping Kate be more polished and professional, she really doesn’t have any say over how much work Kate does, right? Kate still ultimately decides her schedule.
Yes, Lorelai but Quinn is the one making sure that all the things that were cancelled automatically when KM became pregnant have been rescheduled. A good Private Secretary is going to Strongly Encourage that things be done a certain way, like actually keeping your promises.
Deacon appeared mostly as an appeasing bum-kisser and fangirl, Quinn is a professional. Ultimately W&K will be the ones to decide that their less-than-part-time roles are Too Much Work. Quinn can only work with what she has, and I don’t expect her to last long.
If she oversteps and starts implying that they need to start working a lot more and pulling their weight, W&K will stop listening to her. As long as she makes them look better without making them work harder, she stays. While she is here, there may be a slight improvement in presentation and work ethic.
Lorelai: Yes the royal sets their own schedule, but the private secretary is also there to persuade them to do more. They flatter and cajole the royal into a work schedule the royal might not be willing to take on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, but Kate’s demeanor is very different these days as well. She seems much more engaged and personable and downright happy during her visits lately. I’m not seeing any of the nervous energy that I’d come to expect from her, and I do wonder what has brought about that change. Whatever it is, it’s really great.
The role of a good PR person is to help their client feel prepared and comfortable for a public appearance. I suspect poor Rebecca was ill-suited to this task. Ms. Quinn knows whats she’s doing and it shows in Kate’s more relaxed and happy demeanor.
She has been looking very happy. Maybe this pregnancy was easier than the others. Whatever is going on, it agrees with her.
Or it could be someone with less experience came into the fold and this boosted her confidence.
It’s not always a competition between women.
Glad she’s working. However, the young girl that spoke sounded WAY more eloquent than her. Kate just isn’t a natural at public speaking, live or recorded.
Agree- childhood is an incredibly important “moment” in our lives? What awkward phrasing. It’s a little longer than a moment although it does go fast.
Yes Hh I noticed this as well,the young girl began speaking as if she were engaging in a regular conversation whereas Kate,although much better I think,still sounds forced. I don’t mean to judge,because maybe Kate just has a very tough time with anxiety when speaking publicly.
I like Kate & Meghan equally. I imagine with Kate, who seems a very hands-on mother, now that both George and Charlotte are in school she has some extra time. I think she simply puts these things second to what she truly enjoys – being at home with the kids when they are small. And don’t get me wrong, that’s not my idea of a dream life – both my kids were in daycare pretty young and I went back to work, partially for money partially because staying at home all day with small kids is just not my thing. But I do know women who truly enjoy it, and that’s their passion, and both are just fine. I think it’s not that she doesn’t have things she’s passionate about (mental health apparently being one of them), but she’s one of those women who really enjoys nurturing her children while they’re little. Again, that’s not a diss toward anyone – I was more than happy to drop my toddler off at preschool and talk to adults for a while and pay someone to do diapers, and my kid’s in college now and loves me and I love him. It’s just a different parenting style.
She never worked in the decade of waiting for William, so her reluctance/refusal to work more now is unlikely to be related to the kids. She has been lazy for the last 15 years – and gotten away with it.
She is a paid government representative. If she wanted to be a SAHM she chased the wrong man for a decade. Doing “full-time” royal work would still be less than 20 hpw, especially the way these two do it. Plenty of time for her to be with the kids and give back a tiny bit to the nation from which she Takes So Much.
I could bearly understand what she was saying. I understood everyone else in the piece except her.
The message is appreciated and needed but after all these years of try, she should speak in her normal voice and endeavours like this one would come across as more genuine.
Yes,up thread I said I think she’s doing better,but just drop the fake posh I want to emulate Diana way of speaking for goodness sake.She just needs to speak as she normally would,it would be fine !
Can we talk about William’s recent attempts to open up the conversation about how male reticence can often hinder efforts to seek help for mental health issues…I honest to God approve of this.
@-@
I think it’s great that he’s trying to raise awareness of that point, particularly because he comes across as maybe quite shy and reserved himself- he’s not nearly as outgoing a personality as his brother. So he’s good person to do it, because he probably knows what he’s talking about quite well.
And remember when Harry opened up about needing help for his own issues that he had struggled with throughout his twenties? He got huge praise for being open to the idea, and then for discussing it openly after he had gotten help, and for what his opening up did to further the conversation. And don’t get me wrong, he deserved the praise, I thought he was very brave to open up about himself on the topic. But what a lot of the press didn’t report was that William, who had seen him struggling, had been trying for ages to talk him into getting help, telling him over and over again that he needed to go and talk to someone, that this wasn’t something he could do by himself.
I thought it was really great to hear that- William gets a lot of stick, and don’t get me wrong- much of it is well-deserved, and he’s brought it on himself. But I also think he’s more progressive, and aware, and possibly forward-thinking (in SOME areas, at least) than he maybe comes across as being, or gets credit for being, and seeing as he will be King and head of the Royal family one day, that can only be a good thing!
I don’t think it’s necessarily Meghan. She seems a lot more relaxed and natural than she did years ago, especially when she’s just interacting and not performing. It might just be that she’s been doing this a while, she’s on kid #3 so she’s gone above and beyond on that front, they all know the older royals will have to scale back a little and there is just NO reason anymore to not work this much at least. And yeah, maybe she’s just happy that from now on it will be the four of them being able to do things together. Must be a relief.
She seems happy. I’m in.
Same.
I don’t know why this has to be spun into some narrative that perpetuates the idea that women are only motivated when threatened by other women. William has been working a lot more and nobody is saying it’s because he’s feeling threatened.
Maybe they’re stepping up because Phillip has retired. And the Queen in scaling back. And it has become apparent and necessary that they increase their public duties.
My theory has always been that it was Philip retiring that set this in motion.
He basically begged them to step up in his 90th birthday interview; they refused. It took him actually walking away for pressure to build.
I truly think Kate went through post-partum depression after George and again after Charlotte that lingered for a long, long time. PPD/PPA seems to be a cause that really speaks to her, and I agree with everyone who is noting she looks happier now than she has in a good long while.
William was also incredibly protective of her time in the public for a few years in a way that implies (to me) that he was trying to prevent another situation like his mother’s. Just my two cents.
This makes sense to me. You could be right.
ITA, I also believe she had post-partum depression in the past, maybe after having each child? She also had the pressure of being the most watched women in the world until Meghan came on to the scene. It can’t have been easy having every breath over-analysed by everyone. Which is why she has been really involved with Heads Together and Mental Health Awareness. I think the majority of the engagements she has done in the past few months have centred around MHA. She definitely seems happier now maybe because she has an outlet or maybe its because she is no longer the new kid on the block anymore or a combination of the two?
Certainly possible.
What’s her excuse for not working before she had kids and the 10 yrs she spent waiting for Will. She even quit that rowing race she was going to do after William got back together with her. Let’s not rewrite history. I am not accepting this blaming of her laziness on her kids. Kate is doing more work now because the optics of her hiding at home would be terrible with a new working woman in town. I want to thank Harry for getting a working woman and not being intimidated by her work ethic.
Thank you, formerly known as Amy.
We’ll see how she is after the baby is born. I’m wondering if someone had a talk with her about stepping it up.
It’s something that doesn’t get spoken about nearly enough. I don’t know if Kate went through it – but if she did I genuinely feel for her. It’s not easy. And there’s so much fluff and expectations of happiness following a baby that a lot of people end up hiding it because they feel ashamed. Many more people than you’d expect go through some form of this – and I’m glad she’s trying to raise awareness of mental health issues.
I know it’s easy to criticize her, but we really don’t know what goes on in her life. You can be incredibly wealthy and have so many opportunities – but it doesn’t mean that you’re going to have it easy or be wildly happy.
She DOES seem happier though – I’ve noticed that as well. She seems to have a much more natural smile on her face, and it’s nice to see. I hope that she IS happy, honestly. I hope that she and Meghan get along. I know a lot of people kind of compare them but I hope that her addition to the family will give Kate someone else to bond with – and most people enjoy weddings at least a little bit. I’m sure it’s at least somewhat exciting for Kate to see everything come together and her brother in law happy.
If Kate seems happy now, what was she the last several years since she married?
I agree with someone’s prior mention of Catherine Quinn, her new private secretary, having something to do with Kate’s keenness to work. Catherine seems like the type that would have had a frank discussion with Kate, even before she took the job, about the need for Kate fill up her calendar…
Wow, she really stepped it up. Of course she’ll be gone after she gives birth. We’ll see how it goes but I feel that she’ll do some engagements quickly after the birth because she knows there is Meghan who is keen to be seen. I’m not into conspiracy theories but other than being happy, relaxed I believe that Meghan was a factor in her decision.
The bar has been set so low for her, that spending an hour at an event, most of which was spent recording this, (which is still nowhere near where it should be for a college grad whos been in this job for over 7 years) is considered a success.
That’s what I was thinking. How much time did she actually spend at this event if she filmed this video?
And she is getting numbers in now because she will be taking a leave during a large part of the year. I don’t think it is related to Meghan but instead to the fact that Phillip was retiring last year and Will and Kate are expected to really pick things up. The young girl in the video was also more articulate than Kate, so again this looks odd for someone who has been supposedly at this for 7 years. There needs to be a few solid years of decent numbers before I believe that any keenness has truly set in. Same with William.
But it could be true that KW are stepping up because of HM. We know Kate excels in sports, that could very well indicate she thrives on competition. William is quite sporty too. It doesn’t mean she can be vindictive nor does it mean there is an agenda to pit woman against woman, it just means she needs it to push her. Some people can be competitive without being vindictive. Hence this is a good motivation for her and the UK taxpayers benefit I guess. Since spotlight is on Meghan for now, she can also be more relaxed and it shows. Another factor that I mentioned before is her new private secretary. She does have an impressive resume and could have guided Kate better. Anyway time will tell.
I think this pregnancy has been easier on Kate. I think Kate and William’s marriage has hit that comfy zone where you feel secure because you have a friend as well as a spouse. I think Kate enjoys seeing her children thrive at their respective schools as they develop identities apart from her and William. I think Kate is comfortable with whatever roll-out Charles has privately gone over with them all. I think Kate is happy to have Meghan join the family and probably responds to her warmth and compassion. If she keeps this up I can see a great partnership forming among the four of them. Kate has reportedly been quite close to Zara but although she is a mother she is not a working royal, which Meghan will be.
This is a good cause and I do think she’s putting the keen in keen. But I could not understand her without reading the subtitles.
Nice that she’s trying to up her game but the bar is set so low for her. She records a video that you can semi understand & it’s a big deal. The problem is that she so vapid & boring. She has no life experiences that help her to relate to other people or really understand their day to day struggles. She’s never had a real job, never had to support herself, married the guy she met at university. She hitched her star to William & never developed a sense of self confidence that comes from living independently.
So what do you suggest she do?
A few suggestions: First, she can drop the phony accent & improve her public speaking skills. That, however, takes time & effort, & having working knowledge of the topic.
Second: She could choose some causes that she really cares about & make the effort to engage. Go to board meetings, headline a fund raiser, lobby government officials. For example, Camilla’s mother died of osteoporosis; she took that on as a cause.
Third: Have some self awareness as to what she wants to do. Does she have an interest in upping her game or is she happy to just do the obligatory meet & greets & occasional speech? If the latter, then accept that a lot of people won’t take her too seriously.
All the other royals have say, repeatedly, that you learn the job by doing it. So shut up, show up, and get to work learning on the job. They both need to show up minimum of 500 engagements a year.
500 a year? Ridiculous.
@Hydrangea. One visit can be counted as 3-4 engagements. So divide that 500 by 3 and you have about 160 events a year which is reasonable.
Charles and Anne regularly do roughly that many, and they have estate management (Anne), Duchy/Estate management/ Prince’s Trust (Charles) on top of it. They were both around the 540 mark in 2017.
Question for people in the UK: I think she did a decent job here, but how will a video like this be used? Who is the target audience? Is it mostly used as a fundraising tool? I’m just curious because it seems to be shared mostly on Kate fan sites, Royal & gossip sites, etc.
I’m sure Place2B might email it out to their supporters, but those people are already supporters…
Meh. I will say this in her defense, though: the plan was always that she and Wills would take their time. People dislike Charles and HATE Camilla, and are already calling for William to take over/bypass Charles. Now that Philip is backing down, Charles is in a more prominent position and William is able to step up. Obviously they are still workshy grifters, but I won’t blame them for having to live by the stupid rules. The announced over a year ago, before even the earliest suspected date that MM entered the picture, that they were relocating to Kensington Palace because they were going to begin full-time work. KM doesn’t *have* to do anything. She always seemed deeply uncomfortable unless she was doing athletic events or working with kids. She has clearly been taking lessons on pretty much everything, because her entire demeanour seems much more consistently competent. Just remembered as well, early on in their marriage they were very busy but then that topless photo nastiness seemed to REALLY shake both of them. I still think they could do way more than they are (I am thoroughly enjoying MM shaking things up a bit….however little that might be), but it all seems very boring and planned out to me. I cannot imagine any of these people being exciting enough to actively compete with one another. Snoozefest galore.
Firstly, since the war of the wales in the 90s, the general public have been calling for the crown to skip Charles and go to William. That largely stopped once William became a better known quantity as of 2011.
The summer of Diana 2017 reminded people of the war of the Wales and so the calls started up again.
Secondly, as soon as they are of age, they are expected to start royal duties. William managed to delay the inevitable to this past winter. And he boasted to various reporters as far back as 2008/9-ish that he was doing everything he could to avoid royal duties.
His interview at the start of his EAAA stint in 2015 made very clear that he didn’t want to do royal duties, didn’t understand what royal duties are and anyway there were many older royals who could carry on without him.
Little noticed was the interview Philip gave in 2012 in which he said he wanted to retire, but the failure of the younger royals to step up was keeping him on the job.
Philip suffering several heart issues that required several stays in hospital throughout 2012 didn’t push William to step up. It took Philip simply walking away to strong arm William into doing his duty.
Every year for 7yrs, there has been some sort of announcement that THAT year was the year they would take up royal duties. When the annual announcement was made last year, there was a collecting eyeroll amongst royal watchers and reporters because no one expected follow through.
In her approach to public duties, Kate follows William’s lead. Nevermind issues she may have with her public role, if William doesn’t require her to step up, she does not.
If the advent of MM (and Catherine Quinn) are the reasons she’s suddenly improved, it’s a good thing. And maybe there is some pride that would drive her to do better.
ETA: they were not busy at all during their early marriage. Stats bear this out. They skipped the paraolympics to go on holiday in France which is where they were caught topless. It overshadowed the fact they had lied to get out of the paraolympics by claiming work and instead found to be on holiday.
Kate did so little work in those first couple of years that the lie about the Queen’s Malta visits was created to explain away her poor work ethic.
{Edited to add LAK said it all better!)
Yes, in fact she does have to do something as does he. No free passes for the royal scroungers.
No, the plan was not always that they’d take their time. That was the Malta Lie, brought about by press confusion that she refused to get to work after the wedding. Fans picked up on it and started touting it as fact.
They were not busy in the first two years of their marriage, as proven by comparison of their abyssmal work records with those of other royals in their first few years.
Most of the working members of this Family Firm are pensioners, several of them with significant health problems. Time they are allowed to step back and do less, but that requires the future heir (the one taking 50 room palaces and 10 bedroom country houses as his job perks) to Get To Work.
You may dislike Charles, you may even hate Camilla. That is the opinion of most of the malcontents, Diana worshippers on the Daily Mail. It is by no means the opinion of the majority of people in the UK.
This is how this whole thing looks to me as well.
