Duchess Kate releases video in support of Children’s Mental Health Week 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn me down. I have seen the light! I am now Keen. No, let’s not go that far! But Keen Kate really has perked up a lot since Meghan Markle came on the scene, hasn’t she? In an alternate universe where Harry hadn’t announced his engagement last November, I can’t imagine that Kate would be so seen, so everywhere, so engaged for the past few months. Anyway, in January, Kate made a visit to one of her charity patronages, Place2Be, and did a photo-op with some kids and spent some time there. As it turns out, she also filmed a video on behalf of Children’s Mental Health Week:

She still comes across as someone trying too hard to get the accent right rather than genuinely focus on what she’s saying. She’s aiming to have an accent that could cut glass, and you can hear that on words like “work” (“wurk”) and “chance” (“chauuns”). But this isn’t the worst and I found myself just giving her some begrudging credit. It took SEVEN YEARS, peeps, but she’s finally doing it. She’s working on a regular basis and she’s trying and all of that. All it took was some female competition for attention and suddenly Kate truly is KEEN at long last.