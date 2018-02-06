“Jennifer Lawrence tried to lead a ‘fly Eagles fly’ chant on a plane” links

Jennifer Lawrence got on a plane intercom and tried to lead a “Fly Eagles Fly” chant and most of the passengers weren’t into it. [Dlisted]
Justin Timberlake had a lower Super Bowl viewership than Lady Gaga. [LaineyGossip]
Lifetime did a good job casting a Meghan Markle lookalike. [Buzzfeed]
So is Morgan Freeman guesting on Game of Thrones or what? [Wonderwall]
I did not care for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women at all. [Pajiba]
Janet Jackson Appreciation Day actually paid off. [JustJared]
McDonald’s fries can cure baldness. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ciara’s hairstyle and expression here is making me laugh. [GoFugYourself]
Why the hell was she allowed to use the plane’s intercom?
She famous.
Only a famous person would get away with that…anyone else would have been tackled and put on the “no fly” list lol.
Seriously! A non celebrity would have been tasered and hand cuffed. Sit down, literally and figuratively, Jennifer.
I agree with you 100 percent. Celebrities can do pretty much anything they want without consequences. She is also very annoying.
Right! I was wondering why they didn’t arrest her. Frickin’ privilege.
I find it weird she knew how to use the intercom thingy…and the fact it took a flight attendant sooo long to finally come and tell her to stop (makes me think the flight attendant may have been in on it). Also, the fact she had to say “It’s Jennifer Lawrence”…as if that’s supposed to make everyone clap. It’s just funny because most of those passengers didn’t give a f*ck and barely gave her a glance. My brown non- celeb ass would never be allowed to do that ! Lastly, I’m surprised her friend (who filmed it) actually posted it…since it really isn’t making J.Law look good (or the flight attendant).
@me
In reality, the comments for JLaw are in the majority very positive. There are even people who said they became her fans after the video LOL
Her cutesy act wore thin a long time ago.
She’s famous white and privileged. Nuff said.
Not sure why she didn’t read the room the first time to see the plane full of not impressed faces staring back at her
I had second hand embarrassment for her!! When she said her name, she was probably hoping for a WOHOO and yet…nothing. I think JLaw is one of those people who thinks she is SO FUNNY and SO WITTY and yet, isn’t – normally people laugh or play along because they are her posse/agents, etc. who NEED her for relevancy and the media is all “she is SOOOOO funny” because they want all the scoops. But I cringed for her, she’s not even a quarter as amusing as she thinks she is. Now that is FUNNY!
agreed. she’s her own biggest fan i dont find her witty at all. truly overrated and obnoxious
Jennifer reminds me of this theater major who lived in my hall freshman year of college. Loud, obnoxious and just HAD to have everyone paying attention to her all the time. She ended up moving out into a single room in a different hall mid year because none of us could deal with her being on all the time and she wore out her welcome.
She is such a drunken asshole. If anyone else did this they would be arrested. If I was on this flight I’d have thrown water in her face and demanded she be strapped to her seat. I can not stand her.
She’s so obnoxious and gets away with it because she’s cute, white and famous. Like you said, anyone else who tried this stunt would have been arrested.
@Hey Bale So it would be OK to physically attack someone throwing water on her just because you do not like her?
It’s because of what she did. You know it’s okay to admit that Jennifer doesn’t s–t rainbows and does stupid stuff sometimes. …also Jennifer physically attacked a guy in a bar in Budapest and ruined his property for bothering her. Look at the expressions on the passengers faces. They are bothered. I wouldn’t have physically attacked her but I would have done so verbally. As well as at the crew for allowing that to go on as long as it did. It’s not one of her private planes where she can do whatever she wants. She needs to grow up and get over herself.
I would’ve sent the longest email to whatever airline this was. Safety of the passengers is first priority. I don’t care how famous she is.
Never said it was okay, just that I’d do it. I don’t have to be saint to call her out on being a festering turd. Making passengers feel uncomfortable and violating flight security is not a damn joke. I’d have to restrain myself to *only* throw water in her face.
On another board, a recovering alcoholic mentioned how much this sounded like them pre-sobriety. This, the vomiting stories, the random falling.
A lot of young people normalize unhealthy drinking behaviours, I wouldn’t be surprised if JLaw did, too. I hope it doesn’t last.
@deets
From a video like this we come to say that it sounded pre sobriety? I think you’re a little exaggerating saying this.
BTW you have random falling when you have problems with your ears and balance for example (JLaw said years ago that she was left with problems after Catching Fire).
Following your reasoning I should think that my sister has problems with alcoholism because she always falls.
JL’s face looks slightly different to me…nose?
It looks quite different.
I think it’s the angle. Her face is tilted to the side. It makes her look heavy.
I loved her going into a Bridesmaid bit at the end…”There’s a colonial woman on the wing…”
She wasn’t allowed. She just took it upon herself to do so. The flight attendant rush over and told her to have a seat.
Rude girl.
Sure that people must always criticize everything. It was a fun thing for a team that had never won the Superbowl.
I like the casting choices for Prince Harry and Meghan. I must say that I can’t wait to see the movie LOL
Love that she’s down with the Eagles (hometown girl here) but c’mon, she is such a mess. If this was a one off, it would have been cute. Unfortunately, she tends to always come across as annoying…
Unless all the passengers were american why would they even know who eagles are
It was a flight from New Orleans to Los Angeles, I’m sure the majority were well aware it was Super Bowl Sunday and who the Eagles were.
I can’t believe that people are only commenting on JLaw’s news. This shows that people are always interested in what she does, like it or not LOL
Lolll it’s so cringey. I do love me some J Law i have to admit. But seriously, sit down Jennifer.
The flight crew was in on her speaking on loud speaker. If you watch video you can see stewardess hiding and coming out smiling at the end. Do you really think she would of been on the loud speaker that long just cuz famous!
You think they would have allowed just anyone to do that? Have you ever witnessed that on an airplane? It was obnoxious and the majority of those passengers have annoyance and confusion on their faces.
You can see the flight attendant in the corner behind the wall waiting. She was right there the whole time. I don’t know how she wouldn’t get in trouble for allowing J.Law to do this. I wonder if the captain was asked if this was ok? Either way, a “normal” person would never be allowed to do this.
There’s definitely privilege there, but I agree that it is highly unlikely that she got a hold of that radio without some assistance on the part of the flight crew. An attempt at humor that fell very flat, unfortunately.
That’s even more obnoxious. she doesn’t get special privileges just bc she’s famous.
She’s so needy.
i’m not even a jlaw fan but ya’ll are harsh af today.
This! Comments on this video are positive on the internet and social media.
