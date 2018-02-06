“Jennifer Lawrence tried to lead a ‘fly Eagles fly’ chant on a plane” links

Jennifer Lawrence got on a plane intercom and tried to lead a “Fly Eagles Fly” chant and most of the passengers weren’t into it. [Dlisted]

Justin Timberlake had a lower Super Bowl viewership than Lady Gaga. [LaineyGossip]

Lifetime did a good job casting a Meghan Markle lookalike. [Buzzfeed]

So is Morgan Freeman guesting on Game of Thrones or what? [Wonderwall]

I did not care for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women at all. [Pajiba]

Janet Jackson Appreciation Day actually paid off. [JustJared]

McDonald’s fries can cure baldness. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Ciara’s hairstyle and expression here is making me laugh. [GoFugYourself]

Embed from Getty Images