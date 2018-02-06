“Jennifer Lawrence tried to lead a ‘fly Eagles fly’ chant on a plane” links
  • February 06, 2018

  • By Kaiser
Jennifer Lawrence got on a plane intercom and tried to lead a “Fly Eagles Fly” chant and most of the passengers weren’t into it. [Dlisted]
Justin Timberlake had a lower Super Bowl viewership than Lady Gaga. [LaineyGossip]
Lifetime did a good job casting a Meghan Markle lookalike. [Buzzfeed]
So is Morgan Freeman guesting on Game of Thrones or what? [Wonderwall]
I did not care for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women at all. [Pajiba]
Janet Jackson Appreciation Day actually paid off. [JustJared]
McDonald’s fries can cure baldness. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ciara’s hairstyle and expression here is making me laugh. [GoFugYourself]

41 Responses to ““Jennifer Lawrence tried to lead a ‘fly Eagles fly’ chant on a plane” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Why the hell was she allowed to use the plane’s intercom?

  2. Lindylou says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I had second hand embarrassment for her!! When she said her name, she was probably hoping for a WOHOO and yet…nothing. I think JLaw is one of those people who thinks she is SO FUNNY and SO WITTY and yet, isn’t – normally people laugh or play along because they are her posse/agents, etc. who NEED her for relevancy and the media is all “she is SOOOOO funny” because they want all the scoops. But I cringed for her, she’s not even a quarter as amusing as she thinks she is. Now that is FUNNY!

  3. Hey Bale says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    She is such a drunken asshole. If anyone else did this they would be arrested. If I was on this flight I’d have thrown water in her face and demanded she be strapped to her seat. I can not stand her.

    • Parigo says:
      February 6, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      She’s so obnoxious and gets away with it because she’s cute, white and famous. Like you said, anyone else who tried this stunt would have been arrested.

    • Juliette says:
      February 6, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      @Hey Bale So it would be OK to physically attack someone throwing water on her just because you do not like her?

      • Veronica says:
        February 6, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        It’s because of what she did. You know it’s okay to admit that Jennifer doesn’t s–t rainbows and does stupid stuff sometimes. …also Jennifer physically attacked a guy in a bar in Budapest and ruined his property for bothering her. Look at the expressions on the passengers faces. They are bothered. I wouldn’t have physically attacked her but I would have done so verbally. As well as at the crew for allowing that to go on as long as it did. It’s not one of her private planes where she can do whatever she wants. She needs to grow up and get over herself.

      • Nicole says:
        February 6, 2018 at 1:36 pm

        I would’ve sent the longest email to whatever airline this was. Safety of the passengers is first priority. I don’t care how famous she is.

      • Hey Bale says:
        February 6, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        Never said it was okay, just that I’d do it. I don’t have to be saint to call her out on being a festering turd. Making passengers feel uncomfortable and violating flight security is not a damn joke. I’d have to restrain myself to *only* throw water in her face.

    • deets says:
      February 6, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      On another board, a recovering alcoholic mentioned how much this sounded like them pre-sobriety. This, the vomiting stories, the random falling.
      A lot of young people normalize unhealthy drinking behaviours, I wouldn’t be surprised if JLaw did, too. I hope it doesn’t last.

      • Henriette says:
        February 6, 2018 at 2:18 pm

        @deets
        From a video like this we come to say that it sounded pre sobriety? I think you’re a little exaggerating saying this.
        BTW you have random falling when you have problems with your ears and balance for example (JLaw said years ago that she was left with problems after Catching Fire).
        Following your reasoning I should think that my sister has problems with alcoholism because she always falls.

  4. minx says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    JL’s face looks slightly different to me…nose?

  5. halah01 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I loved her going into a Bridesmaid bit at the end…”There’s a colonial woman on the wing…”

  6. Girl_ninja says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    She wasn’t allowed. She just took it upon herself to do so. The flight attendant rush over and told her to have a seat.

    Rude girl.

  7. Juliette says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Sure that people must always criticize everything. It was a fun thing for a team that had never won the Superbowl.

  8. Juliette says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    I like the casting choices for Prince Harry and Meghan. I must say that I can’t wait to see the movie LOL

  9. homeslice says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Love that she’s down with the Eagles (hometown girl here) but c’mon, she is such a mess. If this was a one off, it would have been cute. Unfortunately, she tends to always come across as annoying…

  10. crogirl says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Unless all the passengers were american why would they even know who eagles are

  11. Ginevra says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    I can’t believe that people are only commenting on JLaw’s news. This shows that people are always interested in what she does, like it or not LOL

  12. diana says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Lolll it’s so cringey. I do love me some J Law i have to admit. But seriously, sit down Jennifer.

  13. Cami says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    The flight crew was in on her speaking on loud speaker. If you watch video you can see stewardess hiding and coming out smiling at the end. Do you really think she would of been on the loud speaker that long just cuz famous!

  14. Frosty says:
    February 6, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    She’s so needy.

  15. eto says:
    February 6, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    i’m not even a jlaw fan but ya’ll are harsh af today.

