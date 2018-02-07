Emma Stone has been with SNL writer Dave McCary for months

With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, it’s nice to write about couples who are (seemingly) happy and today, that couple is Emma Stone and Dave McCary.
Back in October, word got out that the 29-year-old actress was dating the 32-year-old SNL writer and director. In addition to his SNL duties, Dave also directed the quirky, Lonely Planet-produced movie Brigsby Bear, starring SNL’s Kyle Mooney. The two met when Emma was hosting the show back in 2016.
This past weekend, Emma joined Dave backstage at SNL and watched the episode, hosted by Natalie Portman. Afterwards, the couple were spotted at the post-show party at The Wayfarer in the Big Apple, where they partied until 4am. I know the show doesn’t end until 1am, but that’s impressive. I’m happy if I can make it to midnight on a Saturday night anymore. Emma was fun and goofy on her SNL appearances and I can only imagine Dave has an offbeat sense of humor, so I’m sure they make a good couple. She’s cute, he’s cute, so if they’re happy, good for them.
She may be lucky in love, but Emma may have recently made a follicle faux pas. Like a lot of women, both famous and not famous, Emma has sported many different hairstyles, cuts and colors. Last week, she and her makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, decided to give perms a go.
Since Emma doesn’t indulge in social media, Rachel posted a photo of the two in foam rollers and smocks, stating, “We have a permanent bond! Some friends get tattoos, well we get perms! We’re here to tell you that they are BACK and they’re not your grandmas perm!” As someone who was on the receiving end of many a terrible perm, allI have to say about bring this hair abomination back is Dear God, no.
Rachel posted a photo of the finished product, and People Style described their ‘dos as “loose, beachy waves.” Nope. Nope, nope, nope. Her hair looks fried, and so does Rachel’s. I’ll stick to my straight locks, thank you very much.
📷 Rachel Goodwin via Instagram: Some friends get tattoos, well we get PERMS! We’re here to tell you that they are BACK and they are not your grandmas perm! pic.twitter.com/qUmaUt2FzO
— emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) January 31, 2018
Emma leaving SNL after party this morning (February 4) pic.twitter.com/HC5S40btrz
— emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) February 4, 2018
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Instagram
Emma looks like Lindsay Lohan in the instagram picture–which I suspect is not what she was going for.
those perms are gonna be a no for me, dawg.
bwhaaaaaaaaaaa!
Still blonde?? It washes her out. IMO She should at least go for a darker tone.
I love the red hair and her makeup in the one shouldered dress. But the red/pink eye makeup in the dark blue dress makes her look like she should be quarantined. Yikes!
Very competent actress, charming personality, hated La La Land, and I keep wanting her to improve her posture.
She’s adorable and seems like a sweetheart. No perm though gurl. No perm.
Lindsay Lohan vibes is NOT the look. Yikes.
Interesting how the stylist says those are not grandma’s perms — and doesn’t it look like Emma is understandably crying in the “after” photo? — because they look exactly like grandma’s perm. That photo took me right back to the 80s when my mom insisted on giving me a perm, which also was not supposed to be grandma’s perm. Ugh.
Otherwise, Emma looks lovely, wishing her and her bf the best.
Yes esmom it does look as if she’s been crying,I cried after many a perm gone wrong,and will NEVER touch one again
MTE, that looks like cry eyes. I mean maybe it’s just the chemicals, but it’s not good…
Also, what perm turns out like that? It’s… it’s bad even for a perm.
Holy hell I hope they didnt pay anyone for that.
Love Emma,hate the perm.I thought they were gone for good,but a stylist told me they were back and so much better-looking at their photos perms are no better than the ones I fried my hair with in the 90′s.Never got a perm that I liked and it took years to get my hair healthy.Dear heavens please don’t let them bring back mall bangs!😳
Beautiful lady and very talented. But just say NO to the perms.
the receptionist at my salon has a perm (not from the salon she works at–they don’t do them) and honest to god, I never would have guessed it was a perm. It’s really good. My stylist said they are making a come back and they are much better than they used to be but the one Emma got here doesn’t look like it is better at all.
These pics take me back to junior high when I hated my stick straight hair and desperately wanted curls. I’d be so optimistic, and then it would come out looking similar to their after pic and I’d be heart broken!
Perms! Just reading this takes me back to sitting in the salon, waiting on my mom to get her perm. That smell! I swear it’s in my head now. This really does not need to make a come back.
Haha, she certainly has a type. Just Googled him and he looks super similar to Andrew Garfield.
Hopefully, in Emma’s case the people is for a role.
Emma is just awesome. Talented, funny, intelligent, articulate, hardworking, driven and somehow also adorable and likeable.
Lol! Flashback of horror: I was working on a fall beauty campaign for my agency and told to try their “root perm” to understand their services as part of this thing we would have the models do. I was about 24, long perfect hair, it is summer, I am about to leave for two weeks vacay (Martha’s Vineyard) with my beloved BF and his brother and his fiancée at their lovely ocean view home. Tra la. My stylist was having a big argument in the salon, forgot to add some chemical, and my hair came off with the rods. All of it. I had about a half inch stubble. He squeaked. The salon went dead silent. I walked home thru the center of the city to village and spent the rest of summer – the year!! — in a head wrap and ball caps and a daze. Oh my god.
Ps: the policemen who worked the corner by my subway stop felt so bad when they saw me without my hair a couple of weeks later they met me the next day with a bag of donuts and bouquet of flowers lol. One cute thing.
Oh my.
I feel like my tears over a bad set of bangs were overkill after this story.
How long did it take to right itself? Could you at least get a cute pixie cut at the end of the summer?
Best story ever. Kudos for pulling it off with wraps and caps.
Wow. I was going to complain about the perms my mom made me get as a kid. I spent 1st-4th grade looking like Richard Simmons. But I think you might have had it worse. Cute story about the cop though.
Liberty your story takes all,but I will say I had a perm in sixth grade where the chemicals burnt my skin at the forehead and back of my neck so bad I was bleeding afterwards
Oh, Liberty, that is horrible! My one attempt my hairdresser ( she had her own little shop and it was a one woman operation) had a friend in crisis over. She was so busy trying to help her that the bell would ding and she would just pat the top of my head and say it needed more time. She apologized later, but did try to claim that my hair took to curl faster than expected so she wouldn’t have to admit she left me under three times too long. It would have been too much even for Little Orphan Annie. At least my hair remained on my head, though.
In middle school I thought it would be cute to perm only my bangs. It was not.
Met Emma Stone at Marie Robinson salon in NYC. Lovely person.
She should’ve stayed with Marie. Frightful perm.
