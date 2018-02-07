Emma Stone has been with SNL writer Dave McCary for months

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, it’s nice to write about couples who are (seemingly) happy and today, that couple is Emma Stone and Dave McCary.

Back in October, word got out that the 29-year-old actress was dating the 32-year-old SNL writer and director. In addition to his SNL duties, Dave also directed the quirky, Lonely Planet-produced movie Brigsby Bear, starring SNL’s Kyle Mooney. The two met when Emma was hosting the show back in 2016.

This past weekend, Emma joined Dave backstage at SNL and watched the episode, hosted by Natalie Portman. Afterwards, the couple were spotted at the post-show party at The Wayfarer in the Big Apple, where they partied until 4am. I know the show doesn’t end until 1am, but that’s impressive. I’m happy if I can make it to midnight on a Saturday night anymore. Emma was fun and goofy on her SNL appearances and I can only imagine Dave has an offbeat sense of humor, so I’m sure they make a good couple. She’s cute, he’s cute, so if they’re happy, good for them.

She may be lucky in love, but Emma may have recently made a follicle faux pas. Like a lot of women, both famous and not famous, Emma has sported many different hairstyles, cuts and colors. Last week, she and her makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, decided to give perms a go.

Since Emma doesn’t indulge in social media, Rachel posted a photo of the two in foam rollers and smocks, stating, “We have a permanent bond! Some friends get tattoos, well we get perms! We’re here to tell you that they are BACK and they’re not your grandmas perm!” As someone who was on the receiving end of many a terrible perm, allI have to say about bring this hair abomination back is Dear God, no.

Rachel posted a photo of the finished product, and People Style described their ‘dos as “loose, beachy waves.” Nope. Nope, nope, nope. Her hair looks fried, and so does Rachel’s. I’ll stick to my straight locks, thank you very much.

The BFI LFF Headline Gala UK Premiere of ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ held at the Odeon Leicester Square

Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Instagram

 

28 Responses to “Emma Stone has been with SNL writer Dave McCary for months”

  1. Jamie42 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:06 am

    Emma looks like Lindsay Lohan in the instagram picture–which I suspect is not what she was going for.

  2. Alissa says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:13 am

    those perms are gonna be a no for me, dawg.

  3. Una says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Still blonde?? It washes her out. IMO She should at least go for a darker tone.

  4. Sara says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Very competent actress, charming personality, hated La La Land, and I keep wanting her to improve her posture.

  5. Girl_ninja says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:34 am

    She’s adorable and seems like a sweetheart. No perm though gurl. No perm.

  6. Ck says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Lindsay Lohan vibes is NOT the look. Yikes.

  7. Esmom says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Interesting how the stylist says those are not grandma’s perms — and doesn’t it look like Emma is understandably crying in the “after” photo? — because they look exactly like grandma’s perm. That photo took me right back to the 80s when my mom insisted on giving me a perm, which also was not supposed to be grandma’s perm. Ugh.

    Otherwise, Emma looks lovely, wishing her and her bf the best.

  8. QueenB says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Holy hell I hope they didnt pay anyone for that.

  9. Spicecake38 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Love Emma,hate the perm.I thought they were gone for good,but a stylist told me they were back and so much better-looking at their photos perms are no better than the ones I fried my hair with in the 90′s.Never got a perm that I liked and it took years to get my hair healthy.Dear heavens please don’t let them bring back mall bangs!😳

  10. Seraphina says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Beautiful lady and very talented. But just say NO to the perms.

  11. bma says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:12 am

    the receptionist at my salon has a perm (not from the salon she works at–they don’t do them) and honest to god, I never would have guessed it was a perm. It’s really good. My stylist said they are making a come back and they are much better than they used to be but the one Emma got here doesn’t look like it is better at all.

  12. deadnotsleeping says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:26 am

    These pics take me back to junior high when I hated my stick straight hair and desperately wanted curls. I’d be so optimistic, and then it would come out looking similar to their after pic and I’d be heart broken!

  13. @BitingPanda says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Perms! Just reading this takes me back to sitting in the salon, waiting on my mom to get her perm. That smell! I swear it’s in my head now. This really does not need to make a come back.

  14. jenna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Haha, she certainly has a type. Just Googled him and he looks super similar to Andrew Garfield.

  15. Rocknrust says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Hopefully, in Emma’s case the people is for a role.

  16. Ana Stacia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Emma is just awesome. Talented, funny, intelligent, articulate, hardworking, driven and somehow also adorable and likeable.

  17. Liberty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Lol! Flashback of horror: I was working on a fall beauty campaign for my agency and told to try their “root perm” to understand their services as part of this thing we would have the models do. I was about 24, long perfect hair, it is summer, I am about to leave for two weeks vacay (Martha’s Vineyard) with my beloved BF and his brother and his fiancée at their lovely ocean view home. Tra la. My stylist was having a big argument in the salon, forgot to add some chemical, and my hair came off with the rods. All of it. I had about a half inch stubble. He squeaked. The salon went dead silent. I walked home thru the center of the city to village and spent the rest of summer – the year!! — in a head wrap and ball caps and a daze. Oh my god.

    Ps: the policemen who worked the corner by my subway stop felt so bad when they saw me without my hair a couple of weeks later they met me the next day with a bag of donuts and bouquet of flowers lol. One cute thing.

  18. Carol says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Oh, Liberty, that is horrible! My one attempt my hairdresser ( she had her own little shop and it was a one woman operation) had a friend in crisis over. She was so busy trying to help her that the bell would ding and she would just pat the top of my head and say it needed more time. She apologized later, but did try to claim that my hair took to curl faster than expected so she wouldn’t have to admit she left me under three times too long. It would have been too much even for Little Orphan Annie. At least my hair remained on my head, though.

  19. Regina Falangie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    In middle school I thought it would be cute to perm only my bangs. It was not.

  20. MI6 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Met Emma Stone at Marie Robinson salon in NYC. Lovely person.
    She should’ve stayed with Marie. Frightful perm.

