Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will be working together in Scotland for V-Day

I love how the Meghan Markle-haters get so salty about how much we’re seeing of Meghan during the engagement. When Kate Middleton was engaged, she only did a couple of public appearances, but she mostly hid out at her parents’ house in Bucklebury or William’s rental in Anglesey. Not Meghan – she’s already made a half-dozen public events since getting the ring roughly 10 weeks ago. They’ve been important events too, and it feels like Harry is really trying to prepare her for her position in the British royal family, and prepare her as a full partner in his activism and advocacy. So how will Meghan and Harry spend Valentine’s Day this year? They’ll be working. Ha!!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be feeling the love in Scotland! The royal couple is heading to Scotland on the eve of Valentine’s Day, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.
Harry and Meghan, who are set to tie the knot on May 19, are continuing their string of official royal engagements with a trip to Edinburgh on February 13. Their visit will include a stop at the historic Edinburgh Castle, a visit to a youth cafe run by Social Bite (an organization that tackles homelessness — a cause close to Harry’s heart) and a reception celebrating youth achievement to mark Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Whether they end up spending February 14th in Edinburgh, which is about 400 miles north of London, or they return to Nottingham Cottage after their visit, Harry can expect a special Valentine’s Day from his bride-to-be. Meghan previously revealed her affinity for the holiday on her former lifestyle site, The Tig.
“Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts.”
My guess is that they probably don’t want to spend V-Day traveling back to London, so my guess is that they’ll stay in Scotland overnight. It seems like a bit much to think they would go to Balmoral or Birkhall (the Prince of Wales’ Scottish residence, which sits on the Balmoral estate). My guess is that they’ll snag an invite to some Scottish lord’s castle, or maybe even stay at a hotel. What does a ginger prince give his romance-loving fiancee for V-Day? My prediction: a puppy. With a pink bow.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News and Backgrid.
She really has made so many public appearances! I remain optimistic and excited about her contribution to the royal family.
Me too! As an actress she must be used to long hours on set and memorization of lines. This must seem so easy by comparison – attend functions, remember names, show interest in people. She seems like a pretty thoughtful and caring individual, so this must seem like a breeze.
Also, every time we see new pictures I can’t get over how radiantly beautiful she is. And I say this as someone who couldn’t stand her Suits character 😊
Agree. She was made for this. I love seeing them together and all the good work they do.
Love it when anyone quotes her little old blog, must be so cringey for her.
Handy for him though, he can just dive into the archives for inspiration!
“It’s really the thought that counts”
Nothing cringey about that, she is not pretending that she never had a life before.
+1
LOL. Why? That ‘little old blog’ as you call it, was her coming of age voice and brought a lot of smiles and joy to the few hundred thousand people who were followers or read it often.
I am sure she is proud of it. It’s the same ‘little old blog’ that opened many doors for her….
I think you’re overestimating the reach that blog had. It did okay – but I don’t think there were hundreds of thousands of people following it regularly.
Coming of age voice in her thirties?
I think it’s safe to say that viewership exploded once the world found out she was dating Harry. Pageviews had to be in the millions by the time she shut it down.
In any case, she made a lot of great contacts with that blog. Nothing to be ashamed of imo.
For some reason, no one wants to believe she had fans before but the show was popular in other countries. In 2015 her blog was considered one of the top celebrity influenser blogs. It was a successful blog for its type and its look.
Just because she wasn’t on everyone’s radar doesn’t mean she wasn’t on other people’s.
To be fair – I’ve used some website traffic programs – it was getting thousands of unique views a month. But it wasn’t in the hundreds of thousands from what I could tell. I’m not saying it wasn’t a good site, or that it didn’t have a niche. But it wasn’t bringing in the kind of unique views that super popular sites bring in. I’m willing to be that this site gets more traffic than the tig did.
it is the though that counts – we are definitely not reinventing the wheel.
No shame in the game, but let’s not pretend these were unique pearls of wisdom.
Lol. I never knew who she was (prior to Harry) or had any interest in the Tig, Suits, but I laughed out loud at your post. Some of her Tig stuff did venture into Pippa Tips territory didn’t it? Lol.
I think she will be great for Harry. But yes very “Pippa” on The Tig.
About Ivanka Trump: “Don’t get me started on her jewelry collection: the late night “window shopping” I have done on my computer, snuggled up in my bed with a glass of wine, staring longingly at the beautiful designs..”
Salty.
Well, it is good for her to jump right in since she will most likely be doing solo appearances rather quickly after the marriage.
I think it was a mistake, in hindsight, to coddle Kate as much as they did. Baptism by fire is a way better strategy for this particular role.
She has been doing social work events before, so I think it’s good that she jumped into the fray and get more comfortable with her future life as a royal.
I know she was an actress but oh gosh her smiles always look so genuine. I think I can’t do this lol.
The royals didn’t coddle Kate Middleton, she and William coddled themselves. Royals set their own schedules, as said frequently by royals and courtiers through the years. We were given promises in the engagement interview about how prepared KM was for the role and that she’d “hit the ground running”. Then the two of them went to ground. W&K chose to be lazy, that wasn’t a dictate from above.
William and Kate had enough energy to renovate their apartment in Kensington Palace only to promptly move to the country. Kate simply didn’t want to do much more than that. I will never begrudge her the time she needed to have her children and make their home life exemplary. She gets way too much criticism for that but beyond that Kate had plenty of time to do more royal engagements. She chose not to – the firm did not ease her into working. They all set their own schedules.
The Royal did NOT coddle Kate – Carole did. I know Kate’s type, she has very clearly lived in a bubble most of her life. An independent woman does not say that her ‘husband looks after her’. She went from being coddled by her mother to being coddled by her mother AND husband.
Love this! Doing Scotland by rail this August and am so excited.
it cannot be overstated – scotland is breathtakingly, hauntingly beautiful. you will really enjoy it.
Hope youre doing the west coast line, Glasgow to Fort William and onto Mallaig. Scotland is beautiful but for me the west coast in particular is breathtaking.
As a Glaswegian I couldn’t agree more! It’s beautiful. 😀
I am so excited! We’re doing the west highlands and the Jacobite Steam Rail tour. I can trace my ancestors on my dad’s side tooo John Witherspoon who received a royal grant from the king to start a settlement in South Carolina in 1732. His ancestors include Robert the Bruce and Mary of Scots. So yeah, thrilled to finally see the country – plus I am an absolute sucker for a castle lol. I only wish it were October instead of August because slightly cooler weather is more romantic ha ha.
@ Hydragea:
You must, must visit Edinburgh! As far as I’m concerned, it’s only marginally behind Paris and St Petersburg in terms of beauty and culture.
I used to work at a company where we made a point of going to the Edinburgh festival every August, just as a point of cultural enrichment (I gladly went 5 years in a row!) and it really is absolutely gorgeous.
The architecture alone is just breathtaking, with ancient, black stone mini castles scattered liberally across the city, twisty, winding roads on steep hills and deep valleys mean that everywhere has a breathtaking view, (there’s even a dormant volcano!);
Even the train ride from london to Edinburgh has some of the most breathtaking views (ancient castles overlooking beautiful blue/green rivers and lakes) ever…..
Lots of chic restaurants, art galleries, comedy clubs…..I could go on all day…..
The best part of it is the people…….really, really, super friendly with their gorgeous accents……. far nicer than Parisians and Russians 😁😁(Sorry!)
I dream of living there one day, if I’m lucky enough. 😬😬
Bellagio
Oh now you’ve done it. I guess I know where we’ll bbe heading after our three day rail tour! My next novel is partially set in Edinburgh and I did plan to visit eventually but I guess I will be adding a mini trip this August!
It is a beautiful city, and I agree it is something to see. Have loads of fun and if you find Jamie Fraser running around in the Highlands run to rocks but with a bag full of modern medicines.
Lol I hope he gives her puppy. Then I can grab my popcorn as the haters rip her apart for that.
Still laughing at the new excuse the royal blogs came up since she’s working more and more. They wanted harry to marry a girl who wanted to work and now that he has the events aren’t good enough. They need to go out in the “poorer” areas and not to castles.
Maybe he will get her a Corgi.
I think the line of corgis HM bred for so long is ending. She quietly stopped breeding corgis and getting new dogs a few years ago.
The Queen stopped getting new Corgis, because I think she was afraid they were going to outlive her and she didn’t want to do that to them. Kind of sweet, kind of sad.
I love Meghan’s freckles.
I read the other day (and I don’t know if it’s true) that Harry plans to invite Fergie (Duchess not Pea) to the wedding. Apparently, he’s always liked her, and he’s close to Beatrice and Eugenie so he wants to invite their mum. Because this is a Windsor Castle event and because Harry is not the heir, he and Meghan get a lot more freedom in choosing their guest list. I know of all the questionable things Aunt Fergie’s done, but it makes me happy to think of her being included as part of the family. I’m sentimental.
I vote for the puppy too!
A corgi (or any puppy/dog for that matter), would be a great gift…..a new friend for poor Guy. 🙂
The “haters”? Try animal lovers. She’s one of us too, so I highly doubt she’d be on board with BUYING a puppy either.
Not talking about adopting vs shopping. Talking about her getting trashed for being such a horrible dog owner for having the audacity to leave one dog behind and then getting torn apart for her other dog that got hurt.
Adopt, don’t shop…..i hope he gifts her a ragamuffin of a rescue from the SPCA…OH, so much love if he does. Much much less love if he gives her a full bred dog….unless it’s one from above mentioned SPCA!
I hope he doesn’t give her a dog. Living things shouldn’t really be gifts – unless she’s actively researched and looked into a dog and been a main part of the process.
I’m still sad about her other dog. It might have been the only ‘fair’ decision for her to make, but I don’t think I could do it. I’m way too attached to our pets to ever leave them with someone else.
After we got engaged, and had bought our house I bought my husband a puppy. He knew he was getting one – he had full decision making rights with this dog. Juno absolutely despised me for the first few months we had her. She was OBSESSED with my husband. She still adores him – but I grew on her, and she’ll sook to me now instead of him. Surprise pets are just never a good idea.
Meghan also has talked a lot about “adopt don’t shop” – so I can’t imagine him buying a puppy would be on brand. And I don’t think rescuing a dog for someone is a great idea – you need to make sure they’re a match and it could take a while to find the ‘right’ doggo – especially where she still has one dog with her (to my knowledge).
So, what would you do? If you had to relocate for a job or for a marriage or both and you discovered you couldn’t bring one of your dogs with you, what then? Do you say no to the job or to the marriage proposal?
IDK maybe this is a cultural thing, but as much as I love animals, choosing a pet/companion animal over my husband would be unthinkable for me.
I disagree @Erinn. A dog I love was rehomed because when my galpal’s beloved dog died, she needed him more than I did; he was very easygoing and would fill her need perfectly. Tried and true. I took on another girlfriend’s dog, who was newly adopted but not fitting into her family of young children as well as hoped or anticipated. I still see ‘Gus’ upon occasion, and my girlfriend could still see ‘Pip’ . The dogs are very happy and well cared for and loved. Dogs can love more than one human in their life-times. I trust Meghan enough to make the best decision for her dog, over and above her own ‘but I want him to travel to a new country and figure out how to adjust even though he’s ancient because I LOOVVVE him’ desire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if he is with the chef, he isn’t adapting to someone new. I adopted two older rescues and believe me, they can adapt pretty quickly, and they turned out to be wonderful pets.
Because she’s such a responsible dog owner.
Yes, responsible enough to make a choice that was in the best interest of the dog instead of in the best interest of her PR.
Have we forgotten that Meghan and Cory adopted those dogs together. It was completely reasonable that one dog be left with him or at least he may have had a part of the decision making process of where to rehome him. Cory loved the dogs also and I think he and Meghan did what was best for both dogs, especially given the fact that the dog that was rehomed was old. Why do people look for any reason to tear Meghan down – especially dumb ones?
The Kate lovers think in some strange way they are avenging Kate for being criticized as if our criticisms came out of the sky without cause. Nevermind Kate was on the scene for well over a decade; long enough for individuals to form their own opinions. So by hating on Meghan, I suppose they feel they are championing Kate. ??? Plus racism and for some, it is a pattern of microaggressions.
It used to be baffling, but now it is just funny. I look forward to seeing how outlandish the claims can get.
I haven’t seen any real legit reasons for vitriol at this point. Criticisms sure but some of it is just hilarious pretzel twisting.
Is it responsible to get a dog with a boyfriend you’re not serious about? Is it responsible to have a pet in your care break two legs? Is it responsible to abandon your pet and separate it from its best friend? This is cruel, I don’t care who it is.
You have no clue what went on in their relationship. Your dislike for MM, someone you don’t even know, is so strong and unreasonable that you don’t even realize how it reflects on your own character and grasp of reality.
My kitten broke her leg, and I had a cat break her sternum by jumping and slipping and hitting the side of my bathtub. She wanted to look out of the window and lost her footing before I could stop her. The kitten was playing with my children and following the bird. She slid off the banister to the stairs and slipped on the hardwood and broke her tiny leg.
No one would ever accuse me of being negligent or abusive. If anything I spoil my pets like human babies. My son was told she wasn’t allowed to be on the second floor and he stuck to that by playing on the landing. Accidents happen even if when measures have been taken.
Neither you or I know how serious her relationship was with the other guy at the time they got the dog. What matters most is the dog is probably with the dog’s favorite person.
She didn’t abandon him in a field or at a shelter.
To love a pet means to make sure they are cared for when it isn’t possible for the owner or in situations of a breakup.
LOL at the trolls.
Ah, maybe she’ll get “dipped” on a castle turret in Scotland.
They are going to be at Holyrood Palace for a reception, Holyrood is the Queen’s official residence in Scotland, they could very well just be spending the night there.
So, I suppose in March they will travel to Northern Ireland too?
Trying to figure out what’s going on with next season of Suits. It seems late. Wondering if they’re holding it back from airing until she’s married, which makes no sense but I’m bored so
