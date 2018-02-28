Alex Skarsgard: ‘I’m 100 percent feminist,’ Sweden is ‘ahead of most countries’

During the True Blood years, Alex Skarsgard actually became known for doing some “woke” interviews. People were fascinated by his Swedish-ness and Americans were super-curious about how growing up in Sweden affected his views on feminism, gender equality and more. Over the years, I think Americans have sort of caught up to Alex, and now we don’t even bat an eye at the fact that he dresses up in drag for a premiere because all of his cool drag queen friends are going to the premiere too. He’s been talking about being a feminist for years too, and he’s never said it as an excuse or justification or apology for treating women like sh-t. Anyway, Alex has a new interview in Elle UK where he talks about how Hollywood is f–ked up and he’s proud to be a Swede and a feminist.
The Hollywood double-standard: “There is a double standard [in the film industry]. I notice that with actress friends of mine. And it’s disgusting. It’s not a problem that’s specific to Hollywood. I think you see this in many professions, where men in power think they’re entitled. So these women are very brave to talk about it, and I do believe it will fundamentally change things.”
Feminist Viking Thunder: “I’m 100 percent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it’s ahead of most countries.”
Being a child star in Sweden: “To have people talk about you and say, ‘Well this is who Alex is…’ when I had no idea myself, it just f–ked with my self-confidence. Because if a girl looked at me or seemed interested. I thought she was only interested because she had seen me in the movie. It made me feel worthless. I wanted girls in school to like me because I was funny or cute or interesting—that’s what you want isn’t it? When you’re 13? And I guess when you’re 40 as well…”
Why he’s not active on social media: “Sometimes I think it’s good to be bored, because that’s when your mind wanders; creativity is born this way. But we don’t allow for those moments anymore, because if there are three seconds of downtime, you are on your phone or you’re checking your Insta-feed or Twitter.”
I agree with him so much about social media – I love and hate Twitter, but that’s my only social media presence, and you know why? Because I need time to let my mind rest from being online and working all day. You need to decompress and let your mind wander and just sit (or walk, or exercise) with your own thoughts for an hour or two every day. As for what he says about feminism and a progressive Swedish society… I always feel a little bit sorry for the Scandinavian peeps living in America, for work or for love or whatever. Like, Americans must seem so uncivilized compared to the more progressive societies they’re used to.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Much better than his father recently did.
Is he still with Alexa? If not, is this shade?
And I understand not wanting to be with someone who only values one aspect of you. You want someone who embraces and loves all your quirks, because that’s what makes you unique, and valuable.
I like this guy. He reminds me of the Jesse Pinkman actor in that they aren’t necessarily movie stars by today’s standards but they deserve a solid tv lead role.
Yet another reason I love him. Intelligent, talented, handsome and an all around amazing human being.
The thinking woman’s crumpet. Ermagawd.
Eric Northman Forever!
Scandinavian countries are all progressive and have been for centuries. Viking women fought alongside the men and no one even blinked when we had female monarchs and prime ministers.
Sweden IS ahead of most countries and sometimes even I look “up there” towards the Scandinavian countries (and Finland, Iceland, depending on whether you count them as Scandinavian) and think Christ, Germans could really move out of the 1960s already.
But I don’t think it’s a matter of catching up or being uncivilized, it’s actually a fundamental difference in how a large part of the US views government and how it wants its society to function. I re-watched Where to Invade Next last weekend and I think that we could all look to our neighbors more often and steal some ideas. But for that to happen, certain countries *cough*theUS*cough* would have to admit that other countries do some things better. The horror!
I’m an Aussie living in Germany and I feel like Germany is much further head than Australia in terms of gender equality and general awareness – not that there isn’t room for improvement here too. Back when I was traveling through Sweden and Norway as a 20-something year old, I was blown away by how progressive everything was. When I went clubbing in Sweden with friends I felt safer, more respected and ultimately much more carefree.
No, you’re right, we’re not actually that backwards. I’m just impatient. I guess I’m looking at it from the perspective of someone who is in her 30s and surrounded by friends who work in professions that are either male or female dominated. If you look at the partners of the firm I work for, it’s a damn sausage fest. Same with the banking sector, where a few guys I’m friends with work. A girlfriend works in a hostpital and you have the same thing there although – and this is anecdotal evidence only – I think among doctors it’s changing rapidly. But nurses? 90% female. Working mothers can’t find daycare or a place for their kid in kindergarten (fathers can’t either but nobody mentions them of course).
It’s not bad, I agree but we’re moving so slowly. I’m sure you’ve heard about the doctor who was fined for “advertising” abortions on her website? This isn’t acceptable in 2018.
I just kind of love this guy. When he blew up on True Blood, he seemed like a sweet, funny, down to earth person despite all the sudden accolades. And then when everything got quiet after it ended, he seemed like the same person and now that his star is rising again thank to Big Little Lies he STILL is like that and I love it. You would have thought all the attention and the ups and downs would have jaded him by now.
Completely aside from wanting to climb him like a tree, he seems like he would be fun to just hang out with.
I feel the same. I think he’s a really good guy, I hope I am never proven wrong. I also think he makes really interesting choices in his work, and doesn’t seem to be overly concerned with stardom and money.
Im not a big fan of the Sweden circle jerk. What they always forget is how deeply racist scandinavian countries are. There is also no diversity in their governments. Also lets not judge progress by comparing it to america. Thats like saying “Our head of state is better than Trump” Wow, good job, guys.
He’s absolutely right. I lived in Denmark for a year and visited Sweden too. I’m sure it’s the same in Norway. I lived there in the 1980′s and was in awe of the respect and equality for women.
Yeah… except he is on social media… and according to his likes and posts, he’s invested in American politics and socialist values – I can’t be mad at that.
I think he’s a great actor (even in that mess of a movie, Mute) but his personal life is a hot mess, seemingly.
I agree. I traveled to Scandinavia and was worried as it was post-elect and I’m a minority. Unfair to have worries but I wasn’t sure how I would be treated there? Esp when the (outside) perspective is Scandinavia is overwhelmingly white. Anyways I met quite a few locals and travelers and we talked feminism and race and such and I came home changed a bit. It was great. Everyone treated us well and told us we should move there if America goes into a tailspin (which it has).
All of this long comment is to say I loved the 3 weeks I spent over there and I completely agree that the US is positively primitive in comparison.
I saw him at a Tame Impala concert a year or two back at Radio City Music Hall and Alexa Chung was with him. He was standing and enjoying the music like the rest of us, and she was sitting on her phone the whole time. It made me a little sad for him that she wouldn’t even pretend to be interested in a (great) band he obviously was into. I wonder if they broke up because of the reasons he talked about in this interview (she was only interested in him for his fame etc.).
THIS is what I mean by his personal life being a mess.
They’re back together.
I’m too busy looking at him to hear what he said…..what, now?
We seriously need MOAR of the Skars bros in here. Anyone with me?
