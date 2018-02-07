Check out Khloe Kardashian’s 29-weeks-pregnant Instagram portraits

Khloe Kardashian is the only pregnant lady left in the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom of 2018. Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago West, via gestational carrier in January. Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1st. And Khloe Kardashian still has a few months to go, if her Instagram is truthful. Khloe posted the above Instagram with the note “29 weeks.” Most pregnancies are about 40 weeks, maybe even longer for a woman’s first pregnancy (which tend to extend past a due date). So about 11 or 12 weeks to go for Khloe? That means she’s due in April, in case anyone was wondering about the math.

And yes, in case anyone was wondering, Khloe’s current face makes me sad. I’m not up on all of the latest plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures being done these days, so I don’t know how to explain Khloe’s current lip situation. My guess is that at some point, pre-pregnancy, Khloe had some permanent lip implants put in, and now that she’s pregnant, her lips are extra swollen and painful-looking. Ugh.

As for the name… is it weird to think that out of all the Kardash-Jenner women, I see Khloe choosing a somewhat normal baby name? We don’t know the sex of the baby yet, but my guess is that if it’s a boy, Khloe will use “Robert” somewhere in the name. If it’s a girl… I see her going with a family name too, weirdly. Mary Jo is the name of Kris Jenner’s mother, in case anyone was wondering. Tristan’s mother’s name is Andrea. Mary Andrea Thompson for the baby? I would be shook if she named the baby Mary.

Khloe Kardashian seen arriving at LAX on a flight from Cleveland

Photos courtesy of Instagram and Backgrid.

 

122 Responses to “Check out Khloe Kardashian’s 29-weeks-pregnant Instagram portraits”

  1. tx_ava says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:02 am

    lips are so bad

    Reply
  2. Neelyo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Dang, her face looks like a melting blow up doll. Those lips!!!!

    Reply
    • Annabelle Bronstein says:
      February 7, 2018 at 10:10 am

      Her whole face is in Amanda Bynes territory. Kylie’s too. The Kardashian face-work is not going to age well.

      Reply
    • Morning Coffee says:
      February 7, 2018 at 11:31 am

      Remember when she was the normal one?

      Reply
      • Chaine says:
        February 7, 2018 at 1:31 pm

        I know! so sad! she used to seem like someone I would hang out with. Now, no.

      • Ksenia says:
        February 7, 2018 at 1:41 pm

        She never was normal. She was just plainer looking (the so-called “ugly one”) and my guess is that, to compensate, and to indirectly compete for attention, she played the clown– joking around a lot and trying to seem nice, so she could at least become the most liked and most relatable Kardashian. But underneath that act, she was seething with bitterness and envy. She grew up in a household, after all, where beauty was equated, indivisibly, with love. Aesthetic beauty was the central, premium thing that her own mother cherished in her female children, to the point where she even admitted that her most beautiful daughter, Kim (back then) was her favorite. (Her most marketable daughter, of course, as well: love and marketing, for Kris, go hand in hand.) Khloe got bashed for her looks pretty frequently from viewers of the show, for years, and must have surely felt the crowded pressure from her own family to look “better” constantly. I’m sure she has a terrible self image to go as far as this w plastic surgery. Exposed from a fairly young age and made to feel ugly and fat among her smaller sisters, she seems to have, ironically, actually deformed herself in her quest to fit in w her family, to be “pretty.” I don’t like her at all—she’s just as avaricious, juvenile, self absorbed, and vapid a fame whore as her sisters— but I do feel somewhat sorry for her, too. Raised in another, more stable, supportive family, she could have become so much happier and kinder and truer a person than she is.

  3. TaraT3 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Aren’t two of Kourtney’s kids named Mason and Penelope? Those seem pretty normal to me.

    Reply
  4. leskat says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Those lips are hard to even look at, they look so frigging painful. Those last pictures at the airport are beyond unflattering too, she looks jowly and the lips look like their weight is making them fall off her face.

    Reply
  5. Hh says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:05 am

    She looks ridiculous. I just don’t get the pouty, duck lips that people like. I’m also assuming Kylie had permanent fillers put in at some point. She still had her lips during her pregnancy and that’s not her normal. Kylie grew up with incredibly thin lips and some would say no lips.

    Reply
  6. Elkie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:06 am

    If I had a hundred attempts at guessing who the header picture was I might have landed on Khloe’s name on about the 78th or 79th. And that’s after it would have to be pointed out that she’s actually human and not a “real doll”…

    Reply
  7. Jag says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I can’t believe that she gave credit for that hair color. Weirdly placed orange stuff that looks like her face bronzer was put into her hair? So strange.

    Her mouth just looks abnormal at this point. I know that there is a device that can be used to plump lips via suction, but if she’s using that, she needs to stop. She can’t even close her mouth properly and it looks painful.

    That picture has over 3 million likes. Being superficial, I wouldn’t have posted it at all because she looks so horrible.

    Reply
  8. PoodleMama says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Man those lips…I really hope she isn’t still getting fillers while she is pregnant.

    Reply
  9. Fed Up says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Yikes! That pic doesn’t look anything like Khloe! What has she done to her face? Or are really bad filters/photoshopping to blame?

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

    In Chandler Bing’s voice….could her lips be any bigger? My lands, she is the cover girl for Fredericks of Hollywood.

    Reply
  11. KP says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

    The lips, the make up and styling… it’s all so bad. Her outfit looks like she has on carpal tunnel braces.

    Reply
  12. Littlestar says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:10 am

    The lips look wild in that photo. But I also keep in mind that Khloe photoshops her images into oblivion and she never looks the same in candids. Either way, I’m sure she has altered them and now has pregnancy and the alterations going on at the same time. My lips swelled up during pregnancy, nothing extreme but enough that is noticeable to people who knew me.

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Holy aquatic creature Batman!

    Reply
  14. Savasana Lotus says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I’ll never understand why she landed on this look with her Botox and fillers. Why she thinks this looks good. A few years back she looked natural and attractive. Now she looks body-snatched/alien

    Reply
  15. KatieBo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Oh lord. Those lips are something else. They always look like they’re melting off of her face.

    I believe she said that if it was a boy it would be “Tristan Jr.”

    Reply
  16. Bridget says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Oh my god. She looks like she stepped out of a 1990s porn.

    Reply
  17. Veronica says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

    What these women have done to their faces is just mind-blowing. I mean, I’m all for doing what you want to your own body, but…wow.

    Reply
  18. queenE says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:17 am

    She looks like a Bratz doll

    Reply
  19. trollontheloose says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    where are her eyes? Why did she filter them to blue? Her lips are as inflated as Tom and Gisele egos.

    Reply
    • Ksenia says:
      February 7, 2018 at 2:04 pm

      trollontheloose: There are very light, opaque blue gray contact lenses that are popular here suddenly, and that’s what Khloe is wearing. (They do look incredibly eerie–but I suppose that fits w the face surrounding them!!) Though I have no idea why, some naturally brown and hazel eyed girls, like Khloe, use them to look blue eyed instead. I’ve seen her sister Kylie wearing that exact shade of blue lenses, too.

      Reply
  20. Ruby says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Couldn’t stand all that attention directed at the other – could she? What a mess this family is.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      February 7, 2018 at 10:43 am

      I think it’s more Kim that’s jealous. She waited until Kylie was in labour to reveal Chicago. Just couldn’t let Kylie have all the attention.
      Or, an article I read yesterday said Kylie delivered Feb 1, but waited until Superbowl Sunday to announce it because everyone was glued to the TV or social media that day. A biggest audience sort of thing. They pointed out that her video had already had 30m hits. That might be why Kim revealed when she did, too. On an ordinary day, video might not have been so successful.

      Reply
  21. LORENA says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Her lips are terrible! She looked better before she got them done

    I don’t think she would name a boy Robert. I am sure Robert Kardashian called dibs on that name so that his possible future son could be Robert Kardashian III

    Reply
  22. Beth says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:22 am

    She’s a tragic example of someone who takes the plastic surgery waaaay too far. That picture is painful and sad to look at. Khloe was never gorgeous, she was attractive, but now she looks like a melting candle. Those fake eyelashes look like spiders, and the silver eye contact lenses are creepy

    Reply
  23. IMHO says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Between the contacts and fake eyelashes her poor eyes look like she’s in the midst of a raging sinus infection.
    There are no words for the lips.

    Assuming the flesh toned bodysuit is a Kanye thing.
    Something nice…I actually like the bodysuit with the blouse/wrap/jacket thing. The fabrics look quality and I don’t hate the color combo.

    Reply
  24. Rachel in August says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Annnndddd … another new face, probably #167. More chin work and rhinoplasty. Don’t dare say anything though or she’ll call you a hater, lol. Ugh to this whole vapid, lying, greedy and fame-hungry family.

    Reply
  25. PlaidSheets says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:24 am

    The difference between the candid and the photo-shopped version is stunning. I know the family pushes a certain “image”, but it has to damaging to one’s self image.

    Reply
  26. Anastasia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Colored contacts, fake lashes, fake lips, in-office procedures, fake hair, photoshop. Did she even want to look like herself? When her kid is older, they might wonder who this is.

    I also thought she was wearing wrist braces.

    Reply
  27. HK9 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I had to look at the photo credit twice for it to registered that this is Khloe. She looks NOTHING like herself and the change is not good. I hope she has a problem free pregnancy/delivery & a healthy baby but I hope she stops playing with her face. wow.

    Reply
    • Ankhel says:
      February 7, 2018 at 11:03 am

      Not gonna happen. If she knew when to stop, she would have done so before now. She has problems.

      Reply
    • Nancy says:
      February 7, 2018 at 1:08 pm

      I say it all the time. She’s all about large and in charge, but’s she’s the most insecure. If you see pics of her as a kid, she was pudgy and had a very different nose than the ones that followed. She looked so different from her three blacked haired, dark eyed petite sisters and brother. Probably damaged her already fragile ego. Everybody says it, but when their kids start to grow up, they’re going to have their mother (and dad’s) original body parts. Like Mr. Potato Head.

      Reply
  28. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Her lips might be fake but this extreme look was most likely achieved by photoshop and makeup. You can see she overdraws them like crazy and even highlights her lips for that extra pouty effect.

    Reply
  29. minx says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Oh, brother.

    Reply
  30. rahrahroey says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Listen, I love a good filter. And i’m all for people doing what they want with their own bodies. But GOOD GOD that face is not even human. Khloe, stop. Please.

    Reply
  31. JA says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Holy crap! That is quite a face…she actually paid a lot of money to look that bad:-/ OMG lets pray the baby looks like the father

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      February 7, 2018 at 10:40 am

      Well the baby isn’t going to inherit the bad plastic surgery. Khloe had a cute face before that.

      Reply
      • Patty says:
        February 7, 2018 at 1:34 pm

        She was never cute. She was just average maybe a bit below average. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Most of us are average. Her problem is she wanted to be considered pretty / beaitiful – which is how the media always described Kim and Kourtney….and now she just looks awful.

        They all need therapy, as do the men they are with. A whole lot of self hate going on; all those poor babies / kids. Yikes.

  32. The Original G says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Do you think that hair swoop is coming back? I loved my swoop in the day.

    Reply
  33. cindyp says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I just can’t with this ridiculous family. They’re a toxic waste site with all the chemicals, implants & who knows what they’ve injected in their bodies.

    Reply
  34. Sarah says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    What happened to her face?

    Reply
  35. lobbit says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:43 am

    That thing she’s doing with her mouth area reminds me of Wanda from “In Living Color.” Not a great look for her. Hair is nice tho.

    Reply
  36. Jenny says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Wow. I can’t believe how awful people can be. I think she looks absolutely beautiful. She looks radiant, she’s still looking fit at 29 weeks, she has beautiful eyes…

    Yeah, it’s obvious she’s had her lips done, and a few other procedures, but guess what: Her body, her choice. As women we need to EMPOWER each other, RESPECT one another, and LIFT each other up. Khloe is just living her life. If you don’t like her, move on and do something else. How does it serve you to pick someone apart – someone you don’t know – solely based on their appearance? Does it make you feel better about yourself? Does it make you feel superior to judge someone else? The world really needs more positivity right now – especially for us women. We are criticized at every turn for every little thing. It’s exhausting. Each one of us needs to examine our behaviour and decide whether we want to be someone who makes a positive impact, or a negative one. Damn y’all. Please choose the former.

    Reply
  37. Pandy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Wow, the difference between the pap (airport?) picture and the photo shoot pic is startling. Amazing what 20 lbs of fake tan, bronze, fillers, hair spray, eye lash extensions etc etc etc can do for a person. How can you look at yourself when you take it off though?

    Reply
  38. Wow says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:49 am

    What happened to her face?!?! I saw the thumbnail pic and the first thing I thought was “Who the heck is that”? I though maybe it was the wrong picture with the title. Wow. There was nothing wrong with her original face, or her original body, in my opinion. I wonder if she regrets doing any of whatever she has done to her face?

    Reply
  39. Jordan says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Someone went CRAZY with the sharpen and blur tool on her face, in photoshop. It’s the perfect example of what your profile picture is versus what you really look like. Insanely different.

    Reply
  40. Wow says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:50 am

    What happened to her face?!?! I saw the thumbnail pic and the first thing I thought was “Who the heck is that”? I though maybe it was the wrong picture with the title. Wow. There was nothing wrong with her original face, or her original body, in my opinion. I wonder if she regrets doing any of whatever she has done to her face?

    I don’t mean to “face shame” but I am.

    Reply
  41. Nello says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Her lips look like one of those baby dolls that come with bottles you stick in their mouths.

    Reply
  42. Jayna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Wow – in a really bad way. Sad, so sad.

    Reply
  43. psl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I cannot believe how many of you actually believe she is pregnant.

    Reply
  44. Lisa says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Creepy as hell.

    Reply
  45. stelly says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:55 am

    She looks like a totally different person in the Instagram shot. Wow.

    Reply
  46. Kelly C says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Batten down the hatches. You know with all the attention on Kylie, the baby, and how much money she makes it’s only going to the other K’s that much more thirsty and desperate.

    Reply
  47. ann carter says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    LaToya Jackson.

    Reply
  48. Amy Tennant says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    poor Khloe. She looks like the Angelina Jolie fish in Shark Tale.

    Reply
  49. matahari says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    She looks legitimately scary

    Reply
  50. Mar says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    What on Earth is that picture? Is that supposed to look like a human?

    Reply
  51. caty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    She looks absolutely ridiculous in that pic.

    Reply
  52. Berry says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Those lips look painful. Contrary to what Khloe must think, this “look” isn’t sexy. She looks like she just walked out of an opium den.

    Reply
  53. mela says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    her lips are DISGUSTING! all of them have mutilated their bodies so badly!

    they should seriously conduct a psychological case study on these women to find out why the heck they ALL mutilated their bodies to such extremes.

    the only one that didn’t was kourtney but she is a hot mess in other ways

    Reply
  54. Patty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    She looks gross. I can’t think of another word to describe her. Ew. They have some serious self hate / body issues. Yikes.

    Reply
  55. Tallia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Oh, honey. Bless.

    Reply
  56. Burdzeyeview says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    She’s morphing into Kim ….as if one isn’t enough…

    Reply
  57. Happy21 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Oh man. That is not a good look. She looks like a pregnant blow up doll. I suppose some men are into that but…eek!

    Reply
  58. The Original Mia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    That’s Khloe?! Oh my!

    Reply
  59. Cupcake says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    She looks like an alien.

    Reply
  60. Ozogirl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Why does she do that to her lips?? She looks like a blow up doll! Her natural lips were already plump, no need for extra makeup to make them bigger.

    Reply

