Check out Khloe Kardashian’s 29-weeks-pregnant Instagram portraits

Khloe Kardashian is the only pregnant lady left in the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom of 2018. Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago West, via gestational carrier in January. Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1st. And Khloe Kardashian still has a few months to go, if her Instagram is truthful. Khloe posted the above Instagram with the note “29 weeks.” Most pregnancies are about 40 weeks, maybe even longer for a woman’s first pregnancy (which tend to extend past a due date). So about 11 or 12 weeks to go for Khloe? That means she’s due in April, in case anyone was wondering about the math.
And yes, in case anyone was wondering, Khloe’s current face makes me sad. I’m not up on all of the latest plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures being done these days, so I don’t know how to explain Khloe’s current lip situation. My guess is that at some point, pre-pregnancy, Khloe had some permanent lip implants put in, and now that she’s pregnant, her lips are extra swollen and painful-looking. Ugh.
As for the name… is it weird to think that out of all the Kardash-Jenner women, I see Khloe choosing a somewhat normal baby name? We don’t know the sex of the baby yet, but my guess is that if it’s a boy, Khloe will use “Robert” somewhere in the name. If it’s a girl… I see her going with a family name too, weirdly. Mary Jo is the name of Kris Jenner’s mother, in case anyone was wondering. Tristan’s mother’s name is Andrea. Mary Andrea Thompson for the baby? I would be shook if she named the baby Mary.
Photos courtesy of Instagram and Backgrid.
lips are so bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and what happened to her nose??!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like she was chasing a bus and the bus suddenly stopped…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like blowup doll. Why? Just why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point…is it a fetish (a plastic doll fetish?) or are all Kardashians suffering from some mental disorder? Who in their right mind could think this is beautiful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference between what she looks like all airbrushed and instagram-ed and what she looks like in real life is so striking. Doesn’t even look like the same person. In real life her hair is limp and stringy, her face looks like it’s deflating… it’s amazing what extensions and photoshop can do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tragic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face is melting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips have looked like this for awhile.They look like they are melting.If she had fillers some take awhile to dissipate.If they are permeant she made a huge mistake.Their doctor should have his license revoked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if she had a bullhorn lip lift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hands are very weird in the first photo. Look forward from the extended sheer sleeve, between the sleeve and the pink manicure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross! There should have been a warning before that picture was posted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s wrong with those people? They look deformed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes. came here to say, are her lips 29+ weeks gestating?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang, her face looks like a melting blow up doll. Those lips!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her whole face is in Amanda Bynes territory. Kylie’s too. The Kardashian face-work is not going to age well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking more Amanda Lepore than Amanda Bynes. It is sad what she has done to herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Zap. You are right. I have a new one for my bad plastic surgery names now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember when she was the normal one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! so sad! she used to seem like someone I would hang out with. Now, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She never was normal. She was just plainer looking (the so-called “ugly one”) and my guess is that, to compensate, and to indirectly compete for attention, she played the clown– joking around a lot and trying to seem nice, so she could at least become the most liked and most relatable Kardashian. But underneath that act, she was seething with bitterness and envy. She grew up in a household, after all, where beauty was equated, indivisibly, with love. Aesthetic beauty was the central, premium thing that her own mother cherished in her female children, to the point where she even admitted that her most beautiful daughter, Kim (back then) was her favorite. (Her most marketable daughter, of course, as well: love and marketing, for Kris, go hand in hand.) Khloe got bashed for her looks pretty frequently from viewers of the show, for years, and must have surely felt the crowded pressure from her own family to look “better” constantly. I’m sure she has a terrible self image to go as far as this w plastic surgery. Exposed from a fairly young age and made to feel ugly and fat among her smaller sisters, she seems to have, ironically, actually deformed herself in her quest to fit in w her family, to be “pretty.” I don’t like her at all—she’s just as avaricious, juvenile, self absorbed, and vapid a fame whore as her sisters— but I do feel somewhat sorry for her, too. Raised in another, more stable, supportive family, she could have become so much happier and kinder and truer a person than she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren’t two of Kourtney’s kids named Mason and Penelope? Those seem pretty normal to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mason is actually in the top 10 name for new babies. But after North they went bananas. Dream and Chicago are porn or stripper names!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter’s boyfriend is Mason, he’s 19. It was his mothers maiden name. He’s very “in” now lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And let’s not forget Stomi, another porn name. After all it’s President Cheetos favorite porn name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those lips are hard to even look at, they look so frigging painful. Those last pictures at the airport are beyond unflattering too, she looks jowly and the lips look like their weight is making them fall off her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks ridiculous. I just don’t get the pouty, duck lips that people like. I’m also assuming Kylie had permanent fillers put in at some point. She still had her lips during her pregnancy and that’s not her normal. Kylie grew up with incredibly thin lips and some would say no lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fillers don’t have to be refreshed every 3-6 months like Botox. Most on the market these days are 1-2 years depending on amount, area, application etc.
As often as these ladies visit the office, there is no reason their filler couldn’t last 40 weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is exactly what came to my mind instantly – she looks ridiculous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had a hundred attempts at guessing who the header picture was I might have landed on Khloe’s name on about the 78th or 79th. And that’s after it would have to be pointed out that she’s actually human and not a “real doll”…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously I did not think that photo was of an actual HUMAN at first glance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me either. It looks like bad anime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe that she gave credit for that hair color. Weirdly placed orange stuff that looks like her face bronzer was put into her hair? So strange.
Her mouth just looks abnormal at this point. I know that there is a device that can be used to plump lips via suction, but if she’s using that, she needs to stop. She can’t even close her mouth properly and it looks painful.
That picture has over 3 million likes. Being superficial, I wouldn’t have posted it at all because she looks so horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man those lips…I really hope she isn’t still getting fillers while she is pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s definitely still dying her hair….is that ok to do or no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vegetable dyes maybe? Chemicals or bleach would be a no-no but I am not sure the scoop on veggie dyes. My babies are 21 and 26 so I am out of the what’s good loop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no reputable information indicating that using modern hair dyes (whether conventional or vegetable-based like henna) causes any type of harm in pregnancy. That said, I can’t imagine dying my hair while pregnant as the smell would have been unbearable with sensitive pregnancy nose!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dying hair is fine, doctors just recommend having an open door or window and a fan nearby for smell.
Source: I have purple hair and didn’t want to give it up unless I really had to while pregnant and breastfeeding lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I let mine grow until I was about 7 months pregnant, then I colored it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Modern dyes are MUCH better. I’d imagine that ammonia would be more important to avoid and there’s a lot of salon brands that leave it out of at least a portion of their range.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hair in that photo is not hers. It’s a wig or extensions. Look at her hair in that real, non-instagramified photo. No comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to know guys. Thanks.
@ Shamby I do think you’re right that it’s a wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dyed and permed my hair while pregnant and my now adult daughter graduated college on the Deans list and is currently very successful in her career. That is an old wives tale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s generally okay to color hair once you’re in your second trimester.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! That pic doesn’t look anything like Khloe! What has she done to her face? Or are really bad filters/photoshopping to blame?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has colored contacts in too. Her eyes are not an ice-blue.
But yeah, she looks freaking terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m legit frightened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember when she was the only normal one in this crazy clan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Chandler Bing’s voice….could her lips be any bigger? My lands, she is the cover girl for Fredericks of Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lips, the make up and styling… it’s all so bad. Her outfit looks like she has on carpal tunnel braces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought after thinking why Khloe why? I thought her hand was in a brace. The intriguing/sad/pathetic part of the story is she thinks she looks hot. 29 weeks pregnant and she has not a glow but a come hither expression or she is constipated. I honestly think they practice poses in the mirror. Sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought carpal tunnel brace also. Had to look twice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep wandered what she was wearing arm brace/sling for
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lips look wild in that photo. But I also keep in mind that Khloe photoshops her images into oblivion and she never looks the same in candids. Either way, I’m sure she has altered them and now has pregnancy and the alterations going on at the same time. My lips swelled up during pregnancy, nothing extreme but enough that is noticeable to people who knew me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy aquatic creature Batman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ride the wave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll never understand why she landed on this look with her Botox and fillers. Why she thinks this looks good. A few years back she looked natural and attractive. Now she looks body-snatched/alien
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh lord. Those lips are something else. They always look like they’re melting off of her face.
I believe she said that if it was a boy it would be “Tristan Jr.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god. She looks like she stepped out of a 1990s porn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What these women have done to their faces is just mind-blowing. I mean, I’m all for doing what you want to your own body, but…wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a Bratz doll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or Courtney Stodden
Report this comment as spam or abuse
where are her eyes? Why did she filter them to blue? Her lips are as inflated as Tom and Gisele egos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
trollontheloose: There are very light, opaque blue gray contact lenses that are popular here suddenly, and that’s what Khloe is wearing. (They do look incredibly eerie–but I suppose that fits w the face surrounding them!!) Though I have no idea why, some naturally brown and hazel eyed girls, like Khloe, use them to look blue eyed instead. I’ve seen her sister Kylie wearing that exact shade of blue lenses, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t stand all that attention directed at the other – could she? What a mess this family is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s more Kim that’s jealous. She waited until Kylie was in labour to reveal Chicago. Just couldn’t let Kylie have all the attention.
Or, an article I read yesterday said Kylie delivered Feb 1, but waited until Superbowl Sunday to announce it because everyone was glued to the TV or social media that day. A biggest audience sort of thing. They pointed out that her video had already had 30m hits. That might be why Kim revealed when she did, too. On an ordinary day, video might not have been so successful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips are terrible! She looked better before she got them done
I don’t think she would name a boy Robert. I am sure Robert Kardashian called dibs on that name so that his possible future son could be Robert Kardashian III
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What could he do if she did name her boy Robert? Does he actually have legal recourse to claim his name? Suppose he chooses to name his son Robert III anyway? It’s not like this family follows convention when it comes to naming children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her baby won’t have the Kardashian name anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a tragic example of someone who takes the plastic surgery waaaay too far. That picture is painful and sad to look at. Khloe was never gorgeous, she was attractive, but now she looks like a melting candle. Those fake eyelashes look like spiders, and the silver eye contact lenses are creepy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Between the contacts and fake eyelashes her poor eyes look like she’s in the midst of a raging sinus infection.
There are no words for the lips.
Assuming the flesh toned bodysuit is a Kanye thing.
Something nice…I actually like the bodysuit with the blouse/wrap/jacket thing. The fabrics look quality and I don’t hate the color combo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annnndddd … another new face, probably #167. More chin work and rhinoplasty. Don’t dare say anything though or she’ll call you a hater, lol. Ugh to this whole vapid, lying, greedy and fame-hungry family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference between the candid and the photo-shopped version is stunning. I know the family pushes a certain “image”, but it has to damaging to one’s self image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colored contacts, fake lashes, fake lips, in-office procedures, fake hair, photoshop. Did she even want to look like herself? When her kid is older, they might wonder who this is.
I also thought she was wearing wrist braces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to look at the photo credit twice for it to registered that this is Khloe. She looks NOTHING like herself and the change is not good. I hope she has a problem free pregnancy/delivery & a healthy baby but I hope she stops playing with her face. wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not gonna happen. If she knew when to stop, she would have done so before now. She has problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say it all the time. She’s all about large and in charge, but’s she’s the most insecure. If you see pics of her as a kid, she was pudgy and had a very different nose than the ones that followed. She looked so different from her three blacked haired, dark eyed petite sisters and brother. Probably damaged her already fragile ego. Everybody says it, but when their kids start to grow up, they’re going to have their mother (and dad’s) original body parts. Like Mr. Potato Head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips might be fake but this extreme look was most likely achieved by photoshop and makeup. You can see she overdraws them like crazy and even highlights her lips for that extra pouty effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listen, I love a good filter. And i’m all for people doing what they want with their own bodies. But GOOD GOD that face is not even human. Khloe, stop. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap! That is quite a face…she actually paid a lot of money to look that bad:-/ OMG lets pray the baby looks like the father
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the baby isn’t going to inherit the bad plastic surgery. Khloe had a cute face before that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was never cute. She was just average maybe a bit below average. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Most of us are average. Her problem is she wanted to be considered pretty / beaitiful – which is how the media always described Kim and Kourtney….and now she just looks awful.
They all need therapy, as do the men they are with. A whole lot of self hate going on; all those poor babies / kids. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think that hair swoop is coming back? I loved my swoop in the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Carmen Diaz in ‘There’s Something about Mary’ from that scene. That’s all I can see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with this ridiculous family. They’re a toxic waste site with all the chemicals, implants & who knows what they’ve injected in their bodies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That thing she’s doing with her mouth area reminds me of Wanda from “In Living Color.” Not a great look for her. Hair is nice tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha I remember Wanda !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I can’t believe how awful people can be. I think she looks absolutely beautiful. She looks radiant, she’s still looking fit at 29 weeks, she has beautiful eyes…
Yeah, it’s obvious she’s had her lips done, and a few other procedures, but guess what: Her body, her choice. As women we need to EMPOWER each other, RESPECT one another, and LIFT each other up. Khloe is just living her life. If you don’t like her, move on and do something else. How does it serve you to pick someone apart – someone you don’t know – solely based on their appearance? Does it make you feel better about yourself? Does it make you feel superior to judge someone else? The world really needs more positivity right now – especially for us women. We are criticized at every turn for every little thing. It’s exhausting. Each one of us needs to examine our behaviour and decide whether we want to be someone who makes a positive impact, or a negative one. Damn y’all. Please choose the former.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. Save your sympathy for someone who actually deserves it. This woman is vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re absolutely right, In fact, we should all be thanking Khloe for reminding us what NOT to do to our faces….very valuable contribution she’s made to womankind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trust me: she does NOT want us ignoring her.
Also? You’re on a site called CELEBITCHY, ok?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol….I think she’s trolling us a bit, right. Can’t be serious. Sister friend you are on Celebitchy. Love it or leave it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, the difference between the pap (airport?) picture and the photo shoot pic is startling. Amazing what 20 lbs of fake tan, bronze, fillers, hair spray, eye lash extensions etc etc etc can do for a person. How can you look at yourself when you take it off though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! I bet she hates that she can’t photoshop those airport pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to her face?!?! I saw the thumbnail pic and the first thing I thought was “Who the heck is that”? I though maybe it was the wrong picture with the title. Wow. There was nothing wrong with her original face, or her original body, in my opinion. I wonder if she regrets doing any of whatever she has done to her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone went CRAZY with the sharpen and blur tool on her face, in photoshop. It’s the perfect example of what your profile picture is versus what you really look like. Insanely different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to her face?!?! I saw the thumbnail pic and the first thing I thought was “Who the heck is that”? I though maybe it was the wrong picture with the title. Wow. There was nothing wrong with her original face, or her original body, in my opinion. I wonder if she regrets doing any of whatever she has done to her face?
I don’t mean to “face shame” but I am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips look like one of those baby dolls that come with bottles you stick in their mouths.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow – in a really bad way. Sad, so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot believe how many of you actually believe she is pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just like beyonce and kylie before her, right?
stop with the conspiracies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diiiiiish ☕️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Creepy as hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a totally different person in the Instagram shot. Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Batten down the hatches. You know with all the attention on Kylie, the baby, and how much money she makes it’s only going to the other K’s that much more thirsty and desperate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Broke my heart for Kylie that they excluded her from the holiday family photos. For Rob too. This family is so abusive, I can’t bear them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LaToya Jackson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
poor Khloe. She looks like the Angelina Jolie fish in Shark Tale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks legitimately scary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What on Earth is that picture? Is that supposed to look like a human?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks absolutely ridiculous in that pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those lips look painful. Contrary to what Khloe must think, this “look” isn’t sexy. She looks like she just walked out of an opium den.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her lips are DISGUSTING! all of them have mutilated their bodies so badly!
they should seriously conduct a psychological case study on these women to find out why the heck they ALL mutilated their bodies to such extremes.
the only one that didn’t was kourtney but she is a hot mess in other ways
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks gross. I can’t think of another word to describe her. Ew. They have some serious self hate / body issues. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, honey. Bless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s morphing into Kim ….as if one isn’t enough…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One Kardashian is too much, never mind all the others. And they’re, ahem, breeding like rabbits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man. That is not a good look. She looks like a pregnant blow up doll. I suppose some men are into that but…eek!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s Khloe?! Oh my!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like an alien.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she do that to her lips?? She looks like a blow up doll! Her natural lips were already plump, no need for extra makeup to make them bigger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse