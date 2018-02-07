Check out Khloe Kardashian’s 29-weeks-pregnant Instagram portraits

Khloe Kardashian is the only pregnant lady left in the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom of 2018. Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago West, via gestational carrier in January. Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1st. And Khloe Kardashian still has a few months to go, if her Instagram is truthful. Khloe posted the above Instagram with the note “29 weeks.” Most pregnancies are about 40 weeks, maybe even longer for a woman’s first pregnancy (which tend to extend past a due date). So about 11 or 12 weeks to go for Khloe? That means she’s due in April, in case anyone was wondering about the math.

And yes, in case anyone was wondering, Khloe’s current face makes me sad. I’m not up on all of the latest plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures being done these days, so I don’t know how to explain Khloe’s current lip situation. My guess is that at some point, pre-pregnancy, Khloe had some permanent lip implants put in, and now that she’s pregnant, her lips are extra swollen and painful-looking. Ugh.

As for the name… is it weird to think that out of all the Kardash-Jenner women, I see Khloe choosing a somewhat normal baby name? We don’t know the sex of the baby yet, but my guess is that if it’s a boy, Khloe will use “Robert” somewhere in the name. If it’s a girl… I see her going with a family name too, weirdly. Mary Jo is the name of Kris Jenner’s mother, in case anyone was wondering. Tristan’s mother’s name is Andrea. Mary Andrea Thompson for the baby? I would be shook if she named the baby Mary.