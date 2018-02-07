Duchess Kate wore a button-less Goat coat in Essex today: cute or meh?

This is just a quickie, these photos came in a bit later than I was expecting! The Duchess of Cambridge did an event today in Essex. She opened a treatment center for Action on Addiction, for which she is a patron. Usually, we don’t see Kate for a few weeks after a royal tour, but clearly we were in the midst of a Keen Renaissance where Kate actually shows up to work on a somewhat regular basis. I’m just saying… I’m sort of proud of her for coming out to an event just a few days after she returned home from a whirlwind four-and-a-half day tour of Sweden and Norway.

For today’s appearance, Kate wore a new-to-us £660 coat from Goat. Do you think Kate has been reading Celebitchy? I think someone on her staff has been reading, because LOOK, NO BUTTONS!! It’s a Keen Miracle! Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons went a bit easier on the button-looks during last week’s tour too, and now this button-less coat.. I’m so proud. As for everything else… the color is pretty, but I wish the coat was just a few inches longer. She was having a tough time trying to navigate her short skirt/coat situation when she was trying to kneel down. Ugh. One step forward and two steps back!

To the person on Kate’s staff who reads this blog… please encourage Kate’s hairdresser to spend a bit more time blending in her wiglet, please. It sits up on the back her head like it was velcro’d on.

71 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a button-less Goat coat in Essex today: cute or meh?”

  1. lolamd says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Why does Kate wear a wiglet? Is her hair thin?

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Another couple of inches on the coat and it would have been perfect.

    Reply
  3. Stella says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:30 am

    This is ok. She does look nice in blue, but I preferred the buttonless French blue coat from the other day better. (The one she wore with the fur hat.) That one needs to be in my closet.

    Reply
  4. Lorelai says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:32 am

    That coat is way too short. She looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  5. Rose says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Her legs must’ve been frozen! It’s so cold here today!

    Reply
  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I still don’t see the wiglet. Where is it? Am I just blind? She’s always had great hair and mine could do this without a wiglet.

    Reply
  7. Pamsicle says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Why the hell cant she repeat jackets. Who owns a new jacket for every day??!! Nuts to me.

    Reply
  8. Liberty says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:36 am

    She looks wonderful in that color.

    But the length is too short, so it somehow looks like an old cheap blah coat from a resale shop. It’s making her whole look with the tights look dated and throwback. Why oh why.

    Reply
  9. Starlight says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Not very engaged in the hand shake photo lovely coat pretty blue

    Reply
  10. EKeane says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:42 am

    It looks awkwardly short, also I despise black pantyhose.

    Reply
  11. Beluga says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:42 am

    How many blue coats does she have?! I make this her 4th this year and that’s just the new blue ones!

    Reply
  12. tw says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Beautiful coat, but would look better with trousers or jeans. I love her hair color, too.

    Reply
  13. Rianic says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I think it’s a bad tease job, not a wiglet. When my clip ins are on incorrectly, there is a bump where the seam is, and I don’t see that.

    Reply
  14. Kelly C says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I’m going to be like “Go Fun Yourself” and say she needs a statement bracelet. Or a big brooch. Love the color, but it either needs boots or too be longer.

    I bet she gets a memo about the length though.

    Reply
  15. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Yeah, too short. It’s not a swing coat, and if it were, it should be a little shorter and worn over slim pants. Hey, that actually would be a good look for her, wouldn’t it? Even not pregnant.

    Say I sitting around working in flannels.

    Reply
  16. Joannie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    She looks beautiful! Show those stems off!

    Reply
  17. notasugarhere says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    She looks like Sarah Ferguson in that second photo.

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    She suits the colour but as usual its too short and she’s flashing everyone.

    And yeah, she’s feeling the competition – neither she or William are this visible at this time of year. Even for this stage in her pregnancy she’s more visible than previous ones and its not down to the alleged HG.

    Reply
  19. KiddV says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    She’s wearing a car coat, made for travel and slim pants underneath. She looks great, but I think the coat is too short for what she’s doing. I do like the coat, I wouldn’t mind owning it.

    Reply
  20. Anastasia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Wow, she’s working a LOT lately! Weird!

    Reply
  21. Guest says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Whew she would have bent a little further those people on the front row would have gotten a show.

    Reply
  22. Becks says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I love the color of the coat – I think that shade of blue looks great on her. And her hair looks good, wiglet or no.

    I agree that the skirt underneath should have been a bit longer – or the dress, hard to tell since she did not take her coat off ;-)

    Overall though she looks nice and I agree that I was surprised to see her out and about again. Usually she goes dark for a bit after a tour.

    Reply
  23. Sage says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    She looks good in darker colours.

    Reply
  24. NotForNothing says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    I don’t get the obsession over her having buttons on her coat. Most of my non-sporty coats (and blazers) have buttons, too. It seems normal? Also, I’m 5’7” and thin and find a hard time finding stuff that’s long enough pregnant or not that is also slim enough or flattering – like if I bought a size large enough to have enough extra length the tailor wouldn’t be able to take it in enough. It’s frustrating – I look back at the gorgeous / pricey rehearsal dinner dress I bought and it looks ridiculous like a doll’s dress on me because so short. Obviously she can afford custom and I can’t, but I imagine she’d get skewered if everything were custom (and I bet she has a few inches on me)

    Reply
  25. Bethany Karger says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I will never understand why someone in a place of authority can’t come right out and tell her to lengthen her hems and make sure she follows the directive. She always thinks it looks so good to get down to eye level with the children. Doesn’t she realize that she’s giving a full show right up her legs? If she isn’t smart enough to get it, someone needs to show her a photo or just come right out and tell her.
    As old as she is and in her position, and pregnant, this length of hem is way out of bounds and does her no favors.

    Reply
  26. Elizabeth says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    That would have been really cute with tailored trousers.

    Reply

