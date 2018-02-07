Duchess Kate wore a button-less Goat coat in Essex today: cute or meh?

This is just a quickie, these photos came in a bit later than I was expecting! The Duchess of Cambridge did an event today in Essex. She opened a treatment center for Action on Addiction, for which she is a patron. Usually, we don’t see Kate for a few weeks after a royal tour, but clearly we were in the midst of a Keen Renaissance where Kate actually shows up to work on a somewhat regular basis. I’m just saying… I’m sort of proud of her for coming out to an event just a few days after she returned home from a whirlwind four-and-a-half day tour of Sweden and Norway.
For today’s appearance, Kate wore a new-to-us £660 coat from Goat. Do you think Kate has been reading Celebitchy? I think someone on her staff has been reading, because LOOK, NO BUTTONS!! It’s a Keen Miracle! Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons went a bit easier on the button-looks during last week’s tour too, and now this button-less coat.. I’m so proud. As for everything else… the color is pretty, but I wish the coat was just a few inches longer. She was having a tough time trying to navigate her short skirt/coat situation when she was trying to kneel down. Ugh. One step forward and two steps back!
To the person on Kate’s staff who reads this blog… please encourage Kate’s hairdresser to spend a bit more time blending in her wiglet, please. It sits up on the back her head like it was velcro’d on.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why does Kate wear a wiglet? Is her hair thin?
I don’t think she does wear one, but I’m definitely in the minority here!
I don’t see it either.
I don’t see it either. But I like her blowout in these pix.
She does. Ther are a few pics I’ve seen where there is a clear line of demarcation where the weave piece begins and her hair ends. I wear wigs all the time and I can spot a unit a mile away lol.
Personally, I think her hair is just set on big rollers (or blow dried with big brushes) and back combed. That’s what I do and my hair looks like that.
wiglet it is: https://68.media.tumblr.com/d075c1c3f703ef3fd55e0d78286eee8c/tumblr_ngbfg3FwFf1tch55to1_r1_1280.jpg
The wiglet part catches camera flashes differently, parts differently and sometimes “helicopters” in the wind. Some days it’s not blended in very well and it’s easier to see. Definitely sits on the back of her head.
I think sometimes she does but sometimes she doesn’t. Recalling candid pap shots of her the day or so before her wedding with her mom and sister, I think most of the time her hair is her own.
I’m terrible at spotting them but there have been a few times that even Stevie Wonder could see it.
I don’t see it!
Why? Vanity.
I don’t see it because she isn’t wearing one.
I have scrutinized every damn photo this site says she is wearing a wiglet in and I have never been able to see it. Her hair thickness looks totally normal to me. I don’t get it Celebitchy!
It isn’t wrong to wear a wiglet, but she clearly wears one. Just like they did in the 60s to get that same look. You can’t keep that look in place without a wiglet, and I do not for one minute think she rips her hair to shreds by teasing it. Women do it all the time, and they used to be called falls.
It is a smart thing to do, but it just needs to be blended more and a little less full at the crown. I have dense, thick hair that was a lot thinner when it was constantly handled, and hers is constantly handled. Not as pulled and tortured as mine but enough to
It is better for her hair health to wear a wiglet and keep less product on it. Actresses do it all the time they just blend it better. I don’t see a need to be so defensive about it.
Kaiser is having lighthearted fun, and if Kate’s stylist stops with the lousy blending, then she has helped too.
Another couple of inches on the coat and it would have been perfect.
Yes! Just longer on the coats, please.
That is exactly what i came to say.
It is way too short, like obscenely short in that picture where she’s crouching. I can’t see a dress under it at all either. She’s has to cover her crotch w her arm. There’s a shadow from the arm that I though was a black dress but it’s not, it’s a shadow. Does she wear anything under there?
I was wrong, maybe it is a skirt. I’m reading on my phone and the brightness wasn’t turned up very high.
This is ok. She does look nice in blue, but I preferred the buttonless French blue coat from the other day better. (The one she wore with the fur hat.) That one needs to be in my closet.
I thought this WAS the streamlined blue buttonless coat from the other day. Then I remembered that one was a bit paler. What a waste.
Another blue coat. Argh!
That coat is way too short. She looks ridiculous.
I totally agree. Way way way too short. It looks weird. Also she looks cold.
She never learns, there are always little kids there and she’s really tall, is she intentionally trying to flash and make her life more tricky?
For a second there I thought the coat was made out of goat. Woo, I’m relieved to have thought like an idiot.
Na, I’m an idiot as well then because I thought ‘goat skin’ and then eieuwww – disgusting….
She’s really struggling not to flash in the photos where she’s crouching down.
If you know you’re going to be meeting kids, you should be taking that into account, especially after 7 years.
Trousers, Kate! Trousers!
Trousers or a nice pencil skirt that hits at or below the knee. It’s not hard to NOT SHOW YOUR BITS.
@Joy
Trousers or pencil skirts can be uncomfortable when pregnant.
Pants can be way more comfortable in pregnancy than a short skirt and pantyhose.
For real!!! For the love of God Kate, wear appropriate clothing!!!! You a Princess of the Rhelm! So not appropriate. I just don’t understand it. Does she not see how ridiculous and unprofessional she looks carrying out her royal duties???
Like Kaiser said, one step forward and two back.
Why do people act like being pregnant is somehow debilitating. I had 3 kids and worked full time for all pregnancies. And guess what? I wore trousers, and skirts, and pants and I lived! I worked 40 hours a week in pants! Pretty sure she can muster wearing trousers, or a skirt, or a longer dress during the paltry few hours she works in a day. And there are a ton of companies that make maternity wear so there are options and she does have the means to commission bespoke maternity trousers, pencil skirts and whatever else she keens. So it’s not really an excuse.
Thank you, GreenBunny! They make maternity pencil skirts that are extremely comfortable and look professional.
I wore jeans and regular clothing. @Greenbunny
Lots of cute options at her disposal. I don’t understand these gaffes at this stage. The woman baffles me.
Super tight pantyhose are 100x more uncomfortable than maternity pants or skirt. Her job requires her to dress a certain, professional way—comfort should not be her biggest concern. How comfortable is it to crouch down in a super short coat that nearly shows your crotch?
Coat length is fine, it is the miniskirt underneath that is once again the problem. Always has to sex it up when she gets further into pregnancy. The big hair comes out, the hems go up.
IMO that coat is meant to be worn with trousers. How is a short coat paired with a mini-skirt appropriate for meeting little kids. I assume she doesn’t wear anything similar when interacting with her kids so why is it appropriate here? Any reason to show off her legs perhaps. Time to think ahead a little, Kate.
Noticed that too,black skirt is too short/tight looks miserably uncomfortable.Why did she not at least do the coat with her opaque black tights and this chunky black heels?
The coat as originally styled by the designer is paired with trousers.. and it looks really nice. A tailor could make a stylish pair of maternity pants for Kate to wear. She has so many bespoke things anyway, it’s not like she can’t get trousers made to fit her changing shape.
Deleted. I thought the black skirt was really just a shadow from her arm, but it does look like a skirt.
Exactly what Lorelai said. Coat is too damn short!! It seems Kate gets a kick out of flashing!! I wondered to myself: what are the Brit tabloids going on and on for about how “Meghan will have to give up wearing Mini dresses?” Kate wears skimpy all. the. time!! I guess what’s good for Kate is only good for Kate, RME. And you never stop hearing on this board how HMQE forces Kate to wear this and that because “she is the future Queen and mother of future king” or how Kate wears this inappropriately because she pregnant etc etc, RME till they drop back in my skull !!
Her legs must’ve been frozen! It’s so cold here today!
I still don’t see the wiglet. Where is it? Am I just blind? She’s always had great hair and mine could do this without a wiglet.
Why the hell cant she repeat jackets. Who owns a new jacket for every day??!! Nuts to me.
This. Swap between different trousers and longer skirts underneath, and different types of shoes. Then noone will notice it’s the same coat once in a while!
She looks wonderful in that color.
But the length is too short, so it somehow looks like an old cheap blah coat from a resale shop. It’s making her whole look with the tights look dated and throwback. Why oh why.
Not very engaged in the hand shake photo lovely coat pretty blue
It looks awkwardly short, also I despise black pantyhose.
What ? Then how do you wear dresses and skirts during fall / Winter?
I don’t like them either. These look dated.
How many blue coats does she have?! I make this her 4th this year and that’s just the new blue ones!
Beautiful coat, but would look better with trousers or jeans. I love her hair color, too.
The way the coat is styled by the designer actually includes black trousers because the coat is mid thigh length.
Was going to say this coat with black trousers,and while she’s at it a relaxed ponytail.
I think it’s a bad tease job, not a wiglet. When my clip ins are on incorrectly, there is a bump where the seam is, and I don’t see that.
I’m going to be like “Go Fun Yourself” and say she needs a statement bracelet. Or a big brooch. Love the color, but it either needs boots or too be longer.
I bet she gets a memo about the length though.
Yeah, too short. It’s not a swing coat, and if it were, it should be a little shorter and worn over slim pants. Hey, that actually would be a good look for her, wouldn’t it? Even not pregnant.
Say I sitting around working in flannels.
Yes, it would have been a great look.
She looks beautiful! Show those stems off!
Her legs are definitely great! I still think the coat with opaque tights or black trousers would look nicer and very weather and work appropriate.😊
She looks like Sarah Ferguson in that second photo.
She suits the colour but as usual its too short and she’s flashing everyone.
And yeah, she’s feeling the competition – neither she or William are this visible at this time of year. Even for this stage in her pregnancy she’s more visible than previous ones and its not down to the alleged HG.
She’s wearing a car coat, made for travel and slim pants underneath. She looks great, but I think the coat is too short for what she’s doing. I do like the coat, I wouldn’t mind owning it.
Wow, she’s working a LOT lately! Weird!
Whew she would have bent a little further those people on the front row would have gotten a show.
I love the color of the coat – I think that shade of blue looks great on her. And her hair looks good, wiglet or no.
I agree that the skirt underneath should have been a bit longer – or the dress, hard to tell since she did not take her coat off
Overall though she looks nice and I agree that I was surprised to see her out and about again. Usually she goes dark for a bit after a tour.
She looks good in darker colours.
I don’t get the obsession over her having buttons on her coat. Most of my non-sporty coats (and blazers) have buttons, too. It seems normal? Also, I’m 5’7” and thin and find a hard time finding stuff that’s long enough pregnant or not that is also slim enough or flattering – like if I bought a size large enough to have enough extra length the tailor wouldn’t be able to take it in enough. It’s frustrating – I look back at the gorgeous / pricey rehearsal dinner dress I bought and it looks ridiculous like a doll’s dress on me because so short. Obviously she can afford custom and I can’t, but I imagine she’d get skewered if everything were custom (and I bet she has a few inches on me)
I will never understand why someone in a place of authority can’t come right out and tell her to lengthen her hems and make sure she follows the directive. She always thinks it looks so good to get down to eye level with the children. Doesn’t she realize that she’s giving a full show right up her legs? If she isn’t smart enough to get it, someone needs to show her a photo or just come right out and tell her.
As old as she is and in her position, and pregnant, this length of hem is way out of bounds and does her no favors.
That would have been really cute with tailored trousers.
