Gisele Bundchen: ‘No one ‘let’ anyone win, people win because of their own merit’

As we discussed this week, the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles won. I didn’t find the game to be controversial, nor was it a one-sided blowout. Even though I wasn’t rooting for the Pats, I had to admit that for the most part, they did a good job and they have nothing to be ashamed about. For a while there, I thought they were going to pull another epic upset like they did at the 2017 Super Bowl.

Anyway, following the Super Bowl, USA Today published a curious piece about Gisele Bundchen and how she and her kids were waiting to embrace Tom Brady after he left the field. I would imagine that USA Today managed to scoop everyone because it’s possible that Gisele and the kids happened to be waiting for Brady somewhat close to the media area behind-the-scenes. I don’t really know HOW it happened, all I know is that USA Today scooped every other outlet by quoting Gisele. Gisele apparently told her weeping children that Eagles “haven’t won in a million years” and that the Eagles won “just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes… Sometimes you have to let other people win…We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

People obviously parsed the sh-t out of Gisele’s words. Patriots fans and Gisele fans argued that English isn’t her first language, or that she was just trying to put the loss in terms her children would understand. I get those arguments. But I also believe she thinks this way: if the other team won, Daddy “let” them win. I mean, just think of all of the different ways a parent can explain a loss – in sports – to their children. Think of the teachable moment! So… Gisele heard the complaints and criticism, and she’s clarifying:

Just to be clear. No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 7, 2018

I’m glad she clarified, truly. I hope she clarified for her kids too – Daddy didn’t “let” the other team win. The other team won because that’s the game. Sometimes the other team is better. Sometimes the other athlete wants it more. Sometimes it’s just not your day even though you really want it. Those are important lessons for kids to learn too, in this current “give everybody a participation trophy” sports culture.

Meanwhile, People Magazine had an interesting story about Tom and Gisele – she encouraged him to retire last year, when he was on top after the Super Bowl win. She still wants him to retire, but he wants to play for at least one more season and Gisele is apparently begrudgingly supporting his decision. Even though she keeps telling people that her husband gets loads of concussions.