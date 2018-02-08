Why did White House CoS John Kelly call a known wife-beater a ‘man of honor’?

At this point, does anything surprise you about Donald Trump or the people who work for Trump? You could tell me that Trump employs a convicted child-killer and I would say “that sounds about right.” You could tell me that a White House deputy has been repeated accused of bestiality and I would think “Yep, I believe it.” So is it really that surprising or shocking that the Trump White House knowingly employed a man who physically assaulted two wives? This week, White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned from his position following the Daily Mail’s revealing report that he had been denied permanent security clearance because of his ex-wives’ abuse claims. All of the senior staff of the White House knew about Porter months ago. And they still let him keep his job and travel with Trump and help write the State of the Union.
Senior aides to President Donald Trump knew for months about allegations of domestic abuse levied against top White House staffer Rob Porter by his ex-wives, even as Porter’s stock in the West Wing continued to rise, multiple sources told CNN on Wednesday. Porter denied the allegations but resigned on Wednesday.
A scramble ensued inside the West Wing to defend him when the claims became public this week, the sources said. That effort continues even after his resignation.
Porter’s ex-wives detailed the allegations to the FBI over the course of a routine background check, they told CNN’s MJ Lee on Wednesday. A year into the administration, Porter does not hold a security clearance. By early fall, it was widely known among Trump’s top aides — including chief of staff John Kelly — both that Porter was facing troubles in obtaining the clearance and that his ex-wives claimed he had abused them. No action was taken to remove him from the staff.
Instead, Kelly and others oversaw an elevation in Porter’s standing. He was one of a handful of aides who helped draft last week’s State of the Union address. He traveled instead of Kelly to the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. And he was one of a select group of aides who shook Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hand during a state visit to Beijing in November.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Kelly said he was “shocked” by the “new allegations” against Porter. “There is no place for domestic violence in our society. I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming Chief of Staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation,” Kelly said. “I accepted his resignation earlier today, and will ensure a swift and orderly transition.”
Colbie Holderness, Porter’s first wife, and Jennifer Willoughby, Porter’s second wife, both said their ex-husband’s consistent abuse was the reason for their respective divorces. Porter denied the allegations in a statement issued in the wake of his resignation. “These outrageous allegations are simply false,” Porter said in his statement. “I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.”
Porter was reportedly dating Hope Hicks, and Hicks is being blamed for “organizing” the White House defense of Porter shortly before he resigned. John Kelly released an effusive statement pre-resignation, and now people are like “wow, more evidence that John Kelly is the worst.” As Chief of Staff, John Kelly knew full well WHY the FBI couldn’t give Porter security clearance and Kelly still openly supported a wife-beater anyway, releasing a statement that Porter is “a man of true integrity and honor” and a “trusted professional.”
So while it’s vile that so many people in the White House were openly supporting a man who repeatedly punched, choked and abused two wives, the whole thing has boomeranged onto John Kelly. Vanity Fair’s sources say: “It’s beyond disbelief. Everyone is trying to figure out why Kelly is leading the charge to save him… How many times has Kelly put out a statement defending Trump?” The NYT’s editorial page is coming after Kelly too:
I know we're all so jaded but we can take a moment to recognize how remarkable it is that the White House knew Rob Porter beat women and defended him as a man of "honor" anyway?
Well, the fish starts to smell from the head. When your boss is a self-proclaimed p*ssy grabber, of course he won’t hire wonderful people. He will hire this. Or the people he hired will hire this. Isn’t that expected from the WH at this point?
First of all everyone should be worried about the fact that these people are traveling and Meeting dignitaries without proper clearance. My dad works for the government and wasn’t allowed in the building without an escort while his clearance was being processed. And he certainly wasn’t allowed access to anything.
The flagrant disregard to all the processes we have to protect ourselves is being tossed out the window. None of these people should have access to the WH at all.
Everyone in the GOP and WH are straight up trash. History will remember how they stood by and let our democracy crumble so easily.
THANK YOU! The media bending over backwards to cover the salacious side of this story, which it is juicy. However, the real issue here is that the FBI knew he’d be open to blackmail and didn’t give him proper clearance. And yet…here we are. Speaking of which, how are Jared’s papers? He only had preliminary clearance too based upon some missing information in his foreign contacts forms.
and while we’re on the subject, WHY THE F DOES KUSHNER STILL HAVE A SECURITY CLEARANCE?!
ETA: sorry Nicole, not yelling at you…this admin makes me stabby.
and Hh, exactly.
Stabby is right. I get it
I don’t think Kushner does have security clearance.
he has an “interim” one; the permanent one (which should be REJECTED) is still under review and yet he’s still working on national security issues. which means, yes, he still has access to classified information.
and G-D knows who he’s sharing it with.
Exactly. It’s the fact that he doesn’t have full security clearance BUT is still working in the White House on “sensitive” projects that is most frightening. How many other people in the White House have access without having full clearance?
My mother lied to me about when she got her citizenship (she gave me a date 3 years earlier than when she actually got it). When I put that on my clearance application I was nearly fired, I had to fly on my own dime to DC to deal with it, and I had to hire a labor lawyer to boot. I thankfully cleared it all up but it took months of effort to correct.
That these fools can swan around the White House without clearances, or with false applications, is infuriating. There are separate laws for the privileged.
“There are separate laws for the privileged.”
no, just for the GOP privileged. Exhibit A: “BUT HER EMAILS!”
if this were a dem admin, the GOP congress would be calling for Kushner’s head. the dems need to step up their game and do what the GOP would be doing.
On a DC trip during high school, we had to provide in advance our SS number, etc., to get low-level clearance to visit the WH grounds and residence. That was 30 years ago!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great points, Nicole. This is all very troubling.
Because women don’t matter to them. We are nothing more than possessions who lack the sense to determine our own paths , the ability to speak for ourselves or to manage our own bodies.
And why does every other guy in this administration seem to have been dating Hope Hicks? What really is her job?
Hope Hicks appears to have a type – old white men in/with power, she has a daddy complex for sure. Who she dates is her business but these nuggets that are being released about her involvement with men who are problematic AF don’t paint her in a good light, either that or they are a distraction from the fact that she’s Emperor Turd’s side piece.
From Corey Lewandowski to this guy… her “picker” is off since she started with the Trump campaign. Not only are these guys absolute jerks, but they aren’t attractive in the least. The Team Trump women annoy me on a molecular level, but even I can admit that she could do much better.
As gossipy as it seems talking about Hicks dating this a**hole, it’s important because as Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out last night, Hicks as communications director had a say in writing or approving John Kelly’s statement.
The words “conflict of interest”, “ethics” and “professionalism” apparently do not exist in their orbit.
Do we know if Hope Hicks was “dating” this abuser before she was given a job she was highly unqualified for?
From what I have gathered—I could be wrong—Hope and this douche were very quietly dating and trying to keep it all on the downlow. It wasn’t until the Daily Fail published grainy pap photos of the two at a restaurant sitting with others and then quietly walking in to her apt late at night did this info come out—all within the last week or so. What does it all mean? Coincidence? Conspiracy?
Okay indulge me: could SOMEONE at the WH not like the idea of Hope dating someone? Is it just a weird coincidence that it comes out they are dating and then less than one week later he’s outed for the abuse? I watch too much conspiracy tv lol.
This fits the pattern..she dated corey lew..whatever, and tried to keep him from being fired..that’s when her career-sugar daddy made the remark about what a great piece of ass she was..he probably decides who she gets passed to next..she’s getting way more than a salary for her “role”…
Please ladies, let’s not go there- we have bigger fish to fry than becoming sexist because we don’t like her!!!!. It’s only *TWO* men she has dated. Of her own choice. She’s not being “passed around” (sorry that’s an offensive comment). She is making her own stupid choices to date sheety men. One was married and scum, the other a wife-beater and scum. No wonder she has no problem working with rapist and scum Emperor Zero.
Trump *wishes* she was as into him as he is into her. IMO she is an Ivanka clone, his substitute daughter he gets off on talking sexually about. That’s implied in the Fire and Fury book too. Her potential Muller problem has nothing to do with sex and all to do with possible aiding obstruction of justice and lying to the US public. She was also involved with drafting the letter on Air Force one about Drump Jr. claiming to meetingvwith the Russians about adoptions. I’ve always suspected she was more involved that just a communications person.
Do we know she really dates these guys or are these rumors? I always feel like that’s an icky road to go down. The fact that she sold her soul to the Orange Devil is enough to disqualify her as a decent human being in my book.
Hope and Corey are strong rumors that have been around since 2016.
Hope and Porter: https://www.google.com/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5325941/amp/White-House-Comms-director-Hope-Hicks-dating-Rob-Porter.html
Also some great NY Post ? Story about Hope and Corey having a screaming breakup on the street near Trump Tower.
So she date(d) two assh*les. She’s in her 20s, that’s hardly scandalous. I just don’t like this. Nobody seems to be talking about how their taste in women seems off as well. It goes both ways, nobody looks great here.
I don’t know why she keeps dating these losers, but do know is I followed that link and girl needs to tone down the highlighter and learn to blend. Sweet Jesus.
RE: Dating Two a-holes in her 20s – HENCE, why I said since her picker has been off since she started in the campaign. Also, she’s 29. So she’s about to be out of her 20s. I don’t think we can chalk these up to youthful indiscretions.
RE: Not critiquing the men – That’s because all the men that I know of (in terms of romantic life) have been dating out of their league/ punching above their weight, or however you’d like to phrase.
Trump, Don Jr, Eric, Jared, Corey (in regards to hope), Rob (in regards to hope, Steve Mnuchin…. I don’t look at any of these men and think they could have done better. They aimed pretty high.
They aimed high re looks. It’s really not like Hope Hicks seems like a stellar human being. Same goes for Jared.
Sleeping with a married man who manhandled a female reporter and threatened Megyn Kelly to the point she feared for her life is not a youthful transgression. The woman is shady and suspect and has been from the beginning.
-She bragged about destroyed emails
-She has affairs with two of the worst of 45′s nasty band of bigots
-She had one with 45
-She is unqualified for her job
-the biscuit I just ate has more brain power than she does
-her resume does not add up
I have no sympathy for her and being in her 20s is a poor excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) The mentioning of her 20s was not intended as an excuse. I was simply saying that dating 2 douchebags in 10 years is hardly worse than what most of us did dating-wise. Because people harp on it like the woman dates every horrible guy that crosses her path. Like it’s a damn mental health problem.
2) If looks are an important aspect, then fine. I don’t think that the fact that Hope has a nice face means anyone “traded up”. They all date equally awful people, looks aside. None of them could’ve done better because they are terrible people and any decent person would run. Cute face or not. But if your definition of doing better is “equally terrible dude with a nicer butt”, okay.
It wasn’t a misunderstanding. You were attempting to point out some sexism in the comments, but that simply wasn’t the case.
1) Why would we count all of her 20s? We don’t know it’s only two douchebags in 10 years. But we do know that it’s 2 douchebags in 1.5 years (late 2016). Which, again, is exactly what I pointed out. I didn’t say that she doesn’t have good taste in men, I said her picker has been off since she started with the campaign.
If you look and act like Ann Coulter but date a jerk that looks like Idris Elba, you punched above your weight. It doesn’t make either of them less douchey, but only one of these two is dating above their league. I may not like anyone on Team Trump, but I certainly wouldn’t argue that they are all equally as un/attractive as each other.
She’s had affairs with two men in the White House inner circle – one of them was tossed out of the Trump campaign because of shady Russian connections. Oh, and he’s married BTW. The other, the White House Staff Secretary, who was pushed into higher and more important positions within Trump’s inner circle by Kelly, is a known wife-beater. There are pictures of one of his wives with a black eye. In any event, Hope is the Director of Communications and having affairs with men in those positions can constitute a conflict of interest. The whole WH is a cesspool of sleazy behaviour of every description and I hope with every last shred of my being that they all go down the drain. Soon.
Seems everything that Emperor Zero touches, or touches him even accidentally, turns to crap. Not saying CoS Kelly was great to begin with, but how he has fallen to deplorable levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yeah, all these stooges in the media who fell for this “he’s a moderating presence” – I’m looking at you, Morning Joe and Brian Williams – you had no basis for that. And I’m sick of them all bringing up that he “gave the ultimate sacrifice” when his son died in combat. So did the Khan family and that didn’t stop the MAGA-heads from attacking them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t make that up but it’s so good, I’m going to spread it around whenever I can.
The Mierdas touch- perfect!
Good one. But yeah, only other sh!t will work with Trump because they’re already used to the smell.
On first read, I thought CoS = Church of Scientology, not Chief of Staff. LOL.
Yes, yes he did. Not only that he knew about his past, disregarded it and elevated Porter to a position of even more power. Disgusted with Kelly for months now but I’m really disgusted & disappointed with the White House women. They are actively behind these abusers, providing cover stories and defense at the expense of real victims. Truly disgusting.
Men do something wrong but who you’re actively most disappointed w and disgusted w is the White House women? Ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am glad he was forced out so quickly once the news broke. I thought for sure he just lay low until the next scandal came up. You know, about 12 hours from now.
Well to these deplorables, honour means putting women in their place by beating them up, taking away their rights and treat them worse than animals.
Exactly. Their ideas about “honor” are dated and twisted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Media, stop trying to normalize anyone around Trump and stop falling for a man in a uniform”
+100000
Exactly! Yesterday on ‘Morning Joe’, John Hailman(?) laid out the facts about General Kelly’s racism: his lie and racist language regarding representative Wilson that was disproved with video and he STILL hasn’t apologized to her and his calling POC Dreamers “lazy”. Mika was stunned, looked uncomfortable and moved on quickly with “after that shocking controversial comment”. Hailman wasn’t on today. She has always been a White feminist but it’s always sad to see it in real time. She never defended Rep Wilson and refused to acknowledge Kelly’s clearly racist “lazy” words about the Dreamers.
Fast forward to today when the victims are White Women and she’s ready to speak out against Kelly. I’m glad she’s at least going that far but she’s problematic. The only times the show used to have Black female journalist is when Willy is in charge and Mika’s gone. Joe brings in the Black male journalists and thinkers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an awful man, I don’t care what his background or high he rose. He calls a wife abuser (with two different women!!!) a man of honor and says the horrible things he did about Frederica Wilson. He’s just as vile as everyone else in that cabinet of horrors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You know, when I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred, looked upon with great honor.” John Kelly
I dont subscribe to this patronizing, dehumanizing, objectifying sentiment. Just pointing out the many sides of his bs face.
I’m sorry, in which country did he grow up?
Dumbfuckistan
Suzy LOL
Never Never Was Land where he hired Tinkerbell’s abusive ex-husband and called the brown fairies lazy.
Lol suzyq
The military has their share of problem with women, i.e. rape in the military and at the academies. This tolerance comes from the top down.
Yep. Just goes to show that men idealizing female purity is not the same as them respecting women/ caring about not enabling abuse of women.
John Kelly is a twisted f*ck. He’s totally fine with lying, manipulating people, looking the other way when it comes to abuse (of women, of power).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
man, the whole Wynn thing makes me so angry. all the sh*t that was thrown at the dems regarding Weinstein being a major donor, etc…
meanwhile Wynn is not just a donor, he was the frickin’ FINANCE CHAIR OF THE RNC! and the media etc aren’t saying boo about it. the double standard and hypocrisy is staggering. but then, it had/has been for the duration of the campaign and the administration.
Exactly. No deplorable jumping on any ‘You Knew!’ bandwagon is ever to be taken seriously.
If the Republican Congress acted like the board of directors of a public company — as they should be doing — he would be gone, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2. John Kelly took a vote and they decided that if Porter didn’t grab those women by the hop ha it didn’t happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like to think Jerry Hall told him in her Texan Brit tinged drawl that she absolutely under no circumstances would allow him to buy her another priceless necklace and earring set unless he simply did something to put that awful president in his place. Maybe she threw in a time 45 tried to squeeze her butt or something and Rupe flew in like a superhero and ordered some hit pieces to make his wifey happy.
Lol I want this to be true on every level. I think Jerry’s smackdown would be much worse than Wendy’s. I love Jerry btw.
About Porter, abusers can have a very sweet side to them, which is what makes them so scary. This lack of proper clearance is disturbing and ironic since this administration loves to accuse others of being “careless” with national security. What a sad joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a mess
as enraging as this story is, among the 858 of this week, I enjoyed twitter last night, because the Deplorables had no arguments whatsorever. CRICKETS on the Rob Porter and John Kelly hashtag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please turn out the lights.
Won’t be Trump, he can’t find the switches.
That played like an old-school comedy duo stage joke. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although Kelly is smarter and more disciplined than Trump, he’s just as misogynistic and racist as his boss. Which makes him more dangerous.
And although Nicky Haley may not be actually banging him, I’m sure she’s not above a little inappropriate flattery to help position herself favorably after this shitshow is over. She’s too ambitious. Ambition isn’t a bad thing, but it can lead both men and women to step over the line to get what they want.
you can tell John isn’t a good person just by looking at him. He oozes negativity and hate. He should retire and start a garden. Maybe we should send him adult coloring books, so he can chill?
The lack of indifference toward official protocol to preserve our national security (as Nicole pointed out above), the appointment of people who have no qualifications for their positions and the fact that they obviously hate drump and each other is clear.
Grifter Barbie and Ken are constantly looking for someone to protect their obviously demented, idiot father. Mother’s husband Pence just looks like a sexless Ken doll who tolerates constant humiliation from baby fists hoping to get his shot at being president.
I don’t know which person or group is worse. They all defend each other because they are horrible people.
trump and everyone who works for him = trash
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That comment (among other things) alienated voters but she was spot on.
Jesus, Kelly looks positively EVIL in the photo that showed up with this headline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has somehow gone down the memory hole, but I remember it from October 2017. I guess back then the media were still dazzled blind by his shiny medals.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/john-kelly-said-between-zero-and-one-refugees-should-enter-the-us-each-year-report/article/2638665
Report this comment as spam or abuse
