Oh, good, more photos of Khloe Kardashian looking like a plastic doll

Apparently, you guys want to talk about Khloe Kardashian these days. Why is that? Because she’s pregnant? Or because her face still looks crazy even though she’s pregnant? I want to believe that Khloe is too smart to jack her face full of chemicals during her pregnancy. She’s wanted to be a mom for too long just to take chances with her pregnancy. But seriously, her face looks CRAZY. Khloe posed for some additional plastic-looking “portraits” on Instagram. Apparently, these pics were taken by her “glam squad.” Look at this photo.
THAT IS TOO MUCH MAKEUP, KHLOE. Fire your Glam Squad, they are doing you dirty.
There’s not a lot of other stuff to talk about with Khloe these days. She’s 29 weeks along, so we have months to go before we find out the sex of the baby and the name. Some Kardashian-obsessed people have been tracking Khloe’s social media and everything else, and the theory going around these days is that Khloe is expecting a girl. I tend to think she’s expecting a boy, but I don’t have any evidence for that. It’s just my gossip-gut speaking – I think it’s a boy.
Khloe actually met up with Kim Kardashian in West Hollywood yesterday, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras were around, so they were filming something for the show. Which is probably why Kim and Khloe are both wearing an insane amount of makeup, come to think of it. Look at how Kim is dressed! Bike shorts, a hoodie and a long leather jacket?? You know what I miss? When all of the Kardashian sisters had brown and black hair. Also: how is that Kim’s face looks more natural than Khloe’s???
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.
Yuck. Dead eyed and covered in make up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally anyone can look like that with enough makeup on. Not special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anybody else reflexively rub their face when they see someone with five gallons of makeup on?
Their favorite part of the day has to be washing all that sh*t off, it HAS to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We absorb through our skin, so God help her growing baby w all these polymers and dyes? I guess it’s for the sake of schadenfreude that I even CLICK on the Kardashians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was watching one of the KUWTK shows one weekend and I paused it to call my daughter in to see how much makeup they have on. Of all of them, it looked like Kim wore the least amount. While it’s bad in still photography, looking at that caked on makeup in motion is hideous.
I’m with Kitten, I bet they can’t wait to get that crap off their face at night and let their skin breathe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t get me wrong, Khloe bugs but at the same time I hate the fact that society puts so much pressure on women to look a certain way but then smash them for trying to achieve beauty standards if they feel they are unsuccessful. To be fair every one of us on gossip sites tearing down a woman for her appearance (natural or cosmetic) is responsible for the pressure these women feel to keep messing with their faces and bodies until they get it “right”. Kylie may have been just fine with her looks until internet commenters started referring to her as the unfortunate looking one or the one with the thin lips or flat hips. Khloe has been called a beast, ape and troll compared to her sisters. Bruce Willis’ daughters were mocked for their strong jawline. Diplo criticized Taylor Swift’s “flat ass”. We roll our eyes at the presumption of 2nd generation models for wanting careers and then tsk tsk because they don’t look like their famous, “more stunning” mothers.
I’ll see myself out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I agree with the general sentiment of your comment, I very much disagree that anonymous comments on a gossip website are somehow responsible for these women’s obsession with plastic surgery. I would say that pressure from working in Hollywood as well as having parents that placed such a great emphasis on looks are responsible for their issues. That, and having an obsession with superficial and vapid aspects of life and the constant obsession with looking outward, instead of inward.
I mean, when Kim first got a taste of fame she was very much praised for her appearance. Likewise, Khloe had a window of time where she had tweaked a few things but hadn’t gone overboard. Again, most people praised her for her appearance. Well, that didn’t stop them from going FULL-FORCE with yet more plastic surgery to change what was fine to begin with. Additionally, these women get heaps of praise on social media so it’s not like they only ever hear the negative.
This has been talked about a lot around here but when you’ve achieved fame and fortune and loads of press for excessive plastic surgery and your appearance in general, the flipside of that is that your appearance will ALWAYS be the focus and that includes negative feedback.
There are women like Chelsea Clinton who never willingly signed up for fame, who were mercilessly teased by grown-ass women and men who should know better, who would be a better example of what you’re discussing here. Also, despite the devastating criticism that wreaked havoc on her self-esteem, Chelsea never felt the need to go out and buy a whole new face. Why do you think that is?
So yeah, while I get what you’re saying in that it’s generally good practice to avoid criticizing women’s appearance, I think it’s fair game if their appearance is the only thing they are known for like this Klan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. I think these girls are all beautiful and have every right to do what they please with THEIR bodies. I think if we were all rich and famous we would be doing the exact same thing. I think every person who sits here and rips them apart is a) part of the problem and b) jealous.
I’ll also see myself out. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Khloe and Kourtney may have responded to pressure. Kim and Kylie, I’m more on the fence about. I think the latter two feel pressure like any other women. However, how much Kim chased fame and used her body to get it, leads me to believe she also altered her appearance to get more attention. Kylie has specifically said she first noticed her lips because the first boy she kissed thought she wouldn’t be any good because she “had no lips.” Also, having an equally vain parental figures doesn’t help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*pokes head back into the room*
Kitten,
I agree with most of what you said but not everything. Kylie and Khloe were involved with the taping of the show as family members and were not initially putting themselves out there as “beautiful” or fashion icons etc. Regular people online began to rip into them because they did not look like Kim. They were excessively cruel and it did have an effect on how Khloe, Kylie saw themselves. So I feel sorry for all of the dumb work they have had done. I don’r want to mock them and say this is what they deserve for being shallow and vacuous. I’d rather save my energy to combat the message that if a woman doesn’t look a certain way she is a fair target, even if she actively courts public attention/approval. I think the system is in error more than what that system produces. The Kardashians play into and illustrate this because they are too vain and poorly educated to combat it but we are responsible for this in many ways.At least the racist comments from a few years have disappeared here. There used to be a lot of comments about how mortifying full lips and hips are and who in the world would intentionally choose to want those features. I’m not talking about the head scratching about why they chose such poor surgeons, it was definitely about certain physical features being considered gross/unattractive. So things have improved a bit but I’m so uncomfortable with the open season mentality about someone else’s looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jenny – It’s definitely a good idea to see yourself out if you’re going to claim to speak for others. If you have issues with some or all of your appearance and would tweak it if you had the money and/or fame, fine. However, don’t project those insecurities onto other people. Now, as I’ve said before, I will not sit here and lay all of modern societies ills at their feet, however there is PLENTY to critique about them, substantively and superficially.
These women did not get plastic surgery because of other women and their pressure, they got plastic surgery because they enjoy being seen as sex symbols. To be clear, I don’t have an issue with someone wanting to be a sex symbol, my issue is stating their plastic surgery is due to internet criticism, PARTICULARLY when the Kardashians are credited–by some–with ushering in the new wave of curvy/thick women and Instagram models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makeup by Maaco!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say her pictures are photo shopped into oblivion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a monster
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! She has 3 nostrils! Could they at least hire someone to do photoshop who knows what basic human anatomy and proportions are?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Dr. Mrs Ha ha, I just noticed that too! 3 nostrils – what in the world??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim must be feeling salty though. All of her sisters were able to have very easy, cute pregnancies. When Kim was pregnant it looked SO uncomfortable. I remember wanting the baby to come out for her. Haha!
ETA: Khloe looks a mess in the face, but that’s not pregnancy related. She was looking like plastic before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she made herself look uncomfortable with the super tight clothes and shoes. She is a shorter woman so there is nowhere for the weight to go but out — I wish for her sake she would have stuck to bright maxi dresses and cute sandals, breezy and comfy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The clothes and ridiculous heels didn’t help, but her body was looking…”off.” Height has nothing to do with it. Kourtney is 2 inches shorter than Kim and looked lovely for all 3 of her pregnancies. Now, Kim did have some medical issues, however I also think all the work she had done caused complications.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was doing photo-ops practically every day. She wasn’t just out and about living life in those clothes she was stuffed into and those shoes. It was for show for the paps, who are called.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure who told her that she looked good but she looks so plastic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at Kims orange face compared to her neck. Apparently they are all really pale especially Khloe they must swim in fake tan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? this triggers me to my grade 7 days when i had to take a stab in the dark at shoppers drug mart and hope i bought the right shade because foundation wasn’t refundable. spoiler alert – it was never the right shade. #foreverorange
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t say more natural, we are just less shocked at this particular revolution of Kim’s face.
The Joker grin has been in place for awhile, my theory is that the open mouth pouty look is less of a fashion statement and more of a necessity at this point because a full on smile looks disturbing.
ETA: Those plastic shoes with the toes hanging off like that was the only size left on the clearance rack are killing me. The leather jacket is awesome, obvious quality and I want one…so I can wear it with my gym clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the outfit from the waist up actually. I don’t mind a sweatshirt/leather jacket combo. But those shoes are HIDEOUS and the bike shorts? Um NO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I was all prepared to actually like one of her outfits for a change, but then I scrolled down and saw the full picture, and…… no. Just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those shorts are NOT flattering. They look like men’s underwear.
Please stop wearing Kanye’s line, you’re never going to make us like it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She loves bringing the camel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who wears heals with biker shorts for goodness sake! Actually like Khloe’s white outfit, Also, story on People yesterday that Kylie and her boyfriend are not living together at this point (there have been many stories in my news feed on my phone from People about Kylie) and don’t plan on making that commitment just yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Kylie has a baby with someone, which is a HUGE commitment, but won’t live with the father because they’re not ready for the commitment ? Ok kinda weird for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised that he’s still in her life at all. I thought that I had read that they had completely broken up because “he couldn’t take it anymore,” and that she was going to be a single mother. So hearing that they aren’t living together doesn’t surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say WTH with those shoes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the top half of Kim and thought oh cute! Then I scrolled down.
I said this yesterday but Khloe’s face is not necessarily new.Some of it might be fake but not recently fake. That’s a ton of various lipsticks, lipliners, and highlighter. Plus filters and photoshop. You can see how she overdraws her lips etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol right?! I thought the same and then…what are those, spanx? And clear heals?? No no no no no. NO.
I’ve got nothin’ in regards to Kloe’s face. Tragic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My personal theory is that she has jacked her face so much in an attempt to look less like Alex Roldan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That, and to fit in with her smaller, “prettier” sisters. Khloe looks (looked?) nothing like them and that is probably a source of great insecurity and pain in that vapid, aesthetic obsessed family. It’s not unlikely her mother treated her differently because of her father/her looks. Khloe looked ridiculous standing next to her sisters and she knew it. I know the feeling. As a fellow tall girl I was always head and shoulders over my classmates in school and it made me feel like a great big lumbering giant. But instead of accepting herself, she’s changing herself in grotesque ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank God somebody else says it too! She looks like an erotic doll. And it’s a shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
never has been never will be attractive period
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here here, and her constant lying makes her even less so. And lashing out and calling people haters when they point out the obvious truth. Ugly where it counts the most, on the inside. And shallower than a rain puddle in April.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lolo at not knowing sex. Surely she knows. That belly says everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her insecurities are so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, ridiculous, all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they look shellacked in makeup on Instagram, just imagine what they look like in person.
I am dying at Kim’s outfit. Though I think she’s been doing some corrective work with her face to fix some of what’s gone wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would agree as it appears she’s having a little trouble smiling … doesn’t look natural. Not even 40 yet and chock-full of fillers and silicone, lol. You have to laugh it’s so pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i thought they announced it was a boy??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one looks good in bike shorts. I miss the olden days when Kim wore cute clothes that suited her instead of the hideous Yeezy sausage casings.
I realize that the three babies at once are a perfect storm that has caused a temporary resurgence of interest in the Kardashians, but what storylines are left after this? Kourtney starts menopause? Rob gets a makeover? Kendall comes out of the closet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why she doesn’t wear more stuff like this: http://berrysa.blogspot.com/2014/07/kim-kardashian-looking-stunnung-in-blue.html#!/2014/07/kim-kardashian-looking-stunnung-in-blue.html
She looks awesome in form-fitting, simple dresses that fall just below the knee. She also looks really good in staple outfits like jeans and a t-shirt, a great leather jacket.
This is one of my favorite outfits I’ve ever seen her in (I WANT that jacket!):
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2580119/Its-jeans-Kim-Khloe-Kourtney-Kardashian-sex-denim-jet-Miami.html
Even with all the work she’s gotten done, she’s still really pretty (just not as pretty as before the work) and has a cute figure. Too bad she’s forced (or maybe this is her choice?) to be a walking billboard for Kanye’s fashions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow…some Version 1 Kardashian faces there…or maybe 2-3…they gotta be on double digits by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten her best dress sense was during Reggie Bush through to Kris Humphries..i think she began letting Kanye experiment on her and it just got out of control. Even Kourtney used to dress well,she has the best pregnancy wardrobe. And Khloe dear G..she looks like J.lo circa 2000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Kanye didn’t pick it out for her. Kanye is her stylist now, her fashion guru. Remember the storyline where she said when they got together he went into her closet and threw out most of her wardrobe? Unless provided for some paid shoot, that’s about the only time someone else has a say in her outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitten I agree that’s she still pretty just not as pretty as she was before all the work. I also preferred the her personal style before she met Kayne.
She looked so gorgeous with full voluminous dark hair! But now the synthetic fabrics, neutral tones and weird outfit combos ie nike shorts & heels make her look like a plastic barbie.
It’s superficial of me but I’m confused by a good looking, vain woman choosing to dress in such unflattering outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, what’s the consensus? That Khloe’s not really pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, someone threw that out there yesterday. I have not heard any rumors to that effect except on here.
also no basis for that claim was given…do you know anything about it?…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol…nor do I. It’s an interesting theory, but no idea why people would be saying it.
I mean, at least with Beyoncé, there was the “collapsing belly” incident that started the theory, but Khloe?…bupkus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Put it this way….I wouldn’t be surprised if she were not really pregnant, knowing the way they all operate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Khloe were really pregnant, she’d be doing nude shots every damn day. She has not gained any weight, It is a big LIE, just like the rest of their lives. AND she is always wearing a coat or jacket when seen out and about. Ugh, I cannot stand that foul, vile woman.
Behold, Kim Kardashian – fashun maven! It was EIGHTY-FIVE degrees yesterday! She is wearing a leather jacket??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol what is this theory? I lost weight while pregnant and struggled to gain. After weight loss and gaining, I only gained about 10 pounds and most of it was in the last five weeks. So not gaining/gaining slowly and not a lot is definitely something that happens
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was huge by the end of my first pregnancy, but until about 7.5 months, you couldn’t tell I was pregnant from behind. All that changed was that I had a baby belly. No weight gain anywhere else until much, much closer to the end. I’m 5’9″, so there was more room on my frame for the baby to grow than more petite women do. Khloe looks weird because of the crazy makeup and likely procedures, but the fact that her body hasn’t changed except for the “baby bump” (I hate that phrase!) is not suspicious to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still say she’d be posing naked if she really were pregnant.
Not buying it for a second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These pictures of Khloe aren’t as scary as yesterdays where she looked like she was a silver eyed melting blowup doll.
Kims bike shorts and jelly shoes look really 1980′s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really thought Khloe looked amazing a few years back. Her hair was so lovely and her face didn’t look like a Barbie. She’s the most ridiculous looking Kardashian now – and that says something!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did. These women don’t understand the concept of quitting while they’re ahead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they all seem to think that, with their noses, the smaller, the better. Kris and Khloe in particular have noses that are not in balance with their faces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the only reason any of these women look ‘natural’ to the rest of us is because they’ve been consistent with jacking their faces with chemicals and surgeries for so long we’ve forgotten what they really look like.
Makes me think of what their children are going to look like (my bet is that they’re going to look like they’re not related b/c they won’t look anything like their plastic mothers)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waaaaaayyyy too much make up. Her body looks fantastic. Good for her! But yes, too too much, she doesn’t even need it. I’m itchy just looking at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When your lips start looking like an a$$hole you’ve got serious issues. I used to like Khloe but wow just wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So is Khloe going into overdrive now that Kylie had her baby and the attention will be all on her? Her face looks painful honestly. I saw the header and cringed because it looks so uncomfortable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve got to give credit to the Ks for trying hard to push this full makeup plus athletic sportswear look with heels. No idea what they’re trying to do but erhm ok. I think the folks below 25 are into this. I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just made me think the Kardashians can claim the title of “Queens of the Camel Toe”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go check out Bootleg Kardashian Kim Zolciak Biermann’s instagram….clearly trying to copy Khloe. She just want her and her daughters to be like the Kardashians. She has champagne taste but stuck with a beer budget.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks scary now. This family is mentally unwell on so many levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all remind me of the socialite back in the day, Cat Lady. A totally nutty plastic surgery addict.
Kim’s outfit is awful. Is she trolling us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
khloe looks like she is dirty and stinks like fake tan and gross cosmetics
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These pack of vapid, vacuous people could’ve gone to college or trained for an actual skill. Kim got her boobs and ass surgery at 19 when she was married to that black male music producer. No one forced or pressured anyone to get anything. They all could’ve chosen a different life path but unfortunately for them, they had their mother for a mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse