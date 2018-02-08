Oh, good, more photos of Khloe Kardashian looking like a plastic doll

Apparently, you guys want to talk about Khloe Kardashian these days. Why is that? Because she’s pregnant? Or because her face still looks crazy even though she’s pregnant? I want to believe that Khloe is too smart to jack her face full of chemicals during her pregnancy. She’s wanted to be a mom for too long just to take chances with her pregnancy. But seriously, her face looks CRAZY. Khloe posed for some additional plastic-looking “portraits” on Instagram. Apparently, these pics were taken by her “glam squad.” Look at this photo.

THAT IS TOO MUCH MAKEUP, KHLOE. Fire your Glam Squad, they are doing you dirty.

There’s not a lot of other stuff to talk about with Khloe these days. She’s 29 weeks along, so we have months to go before we find out the sex of the baby and the name. Some Kardashian-obsessed people have been tracking Khloe’s social media and everything else, and the theory going around these days is that Khloe is expecting a girl. I tend to think she’s expecting a boy, but I don’t have any evidence for that. It’s just my gossip-gut speaking – I think it’s a boy.

Khloe actually met up with Kim Kardashian in West Hollywood yesterday, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras were around, so they were filming something for the show. Which is probably why Kim and Khloe are both wearing an insane amount of makeup, come to think of it. Look at how Kim is dressed! Bike shorts, a hoodie and a long leather jacket?? You know what I miss? When all of the Kardashian sisters had brown and black hair. Also: how is that Kim’s face looks more natural than Khloe’s???

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.

 

75 Responses to “Oh, good, more photos of Khloe Kardashian looking like a plastic doll”

  1. Sayrah says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Yuck. Dead eyed and covered in make up.

    Reply
    • MostlyMegan says:
      February 8, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Literally anyone can look like that with enough makeup on. Not special.

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      February 8, 2018 at 9:50 am

      I was watching one of the KUWTK shows one weekend and I paused it to call my daughter in to see how much makeup they have on. Of all of them, it looked like Kim wore the least amount. While it’s bad in still photography, looking at that caked on makeup in motion is hideous.

      I’m with Kitten, I bet they can’t wait to get that crap off their face at night and let their skin breathe.

      Reply
    • Hydrangea says:
      February 8, 2018 at 10:23 am

      Don’t get me wrong, Khloe bugs but at the same time I hate the fact that society puts so much pressure on women to look a certain way but then smash them for trying to achieve beauty standards if they feel they are unsuccessful. To be fair every one of us on gossip sites tearing down a woman for her appearance (natural or cosmetic) is responsible for the pressure these women feel to keep messing with their faces and bodies until they get it “right”. Kylie may have been just fine with her looks until internet commenters started referring to her as the unfortunate looking one or the one with the thin lips or flat hips. Khloe has been called a beast, ape and troll compared to her sisters. Bruce Willis’ daughters were mocked for their strong jawline. Diplo criticized Taylor Swift’s “flat ass”. We roll our eyes at the presumption of 2nd generation models for wanting careers and then tsk tsk because they don’t look like their famous, “more stunning” mothers.
      I’ll see myself out.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        February 8, 2018 at 11:43 am

        While I agree with the general sentiment of your comment, I very much disagree that anonymous comments on a gossip website are somehow responsible for these women’s obsession with plastic surgery. I would say that pressure from working in Hollywood as well as having parents that placed such a great emphasis on looks are responsible for their issues. That, and having an obsession with superficial and vapid aspects of life and the constant obsession with looking outward, instead of inward.

        I mean, when Kim first got a taste of fame she was very much praised for her appearance. Likewise, Khloe had a window of time where she had tweaked a few things but hadn’t gone overboard. Again, most people praised her for her appearance. Well, that didn’t stop them from going FULL-FORCE with yet more plastic surgery to change what was fine to begin with. Additionally, these women get heaps of praise on social media so it’s not like they only ever hear the negative.
        This has been talked about a lot around here but when you’ve achieved fame and fortune and loads of press for excessive plastic surgery and your appearance in general, the flipside of that is that your appearance will ALWAYS be the focus and that includes negative feedback.

        There are women like Chelsea Clinton who never willingly signed up for fame, who were mercilessly teased by grown-ass women and men who should know better, who would be a better example of what you’re discussing here. Also, despite the devastating criticism that wreaked havoc on her self-esteem, Chelsea never felt the need to go out and buy a whole new face. Why do you think that is?

        So yeah, while I get what you’re saying in that it’s generally good practice to avoid criticizing women’s appearance, I think it’s fair game if their appearance is the only thing they are known for like this Klan.

      • Jenny says:
        February 8, 2018 at 11:45 am

        I’m with you. I think these girls are all beautiful and have every right to do what they please with THEIR bodies. I think if we were all rich and famous we would be doing the exact same thing. I think every person who sits here and rips them apart is a) part of the problem and b) jealous.

        I’ll also see myself out. LOL.

      • HH says:
        February 8, 2018 at 11:51 am

        I think Khloe and Kourtney may have responded to pressure. Kim and Kylie, I’m more on the fence about. I think the latter two feel pressure like any other women. However, how much Kim chased fame and used her body to get it, leads me to believe she also altered her appearance to get more attention. Kylie has specifically said she first noticed her lips because the first boy she kissed thought she wouldn’t be any good because she “had no lips.” Also, having an equally vain parental figures doesn’t help.

      • Hydrangea says:
        February 8, 2018 at 1:40 pm

        *pokes head back into the room*
        Kitten,
        I agree with most of what you said but not everything. Kylie and Khloe were involved with the taping of the show as family members and were not initially putting themselves out there as “beautiful” or fashion icons etc. Regular people online began to rip into them because they did not look like Kim. They were excessively cruel and it did have an effect on how Khloe, Kylie saw themselves. So I feel sorry for all of the dumb work they have had done. I don’r want to mock them and say this is what they deserve for being shallow and vacuous. I’d rather save my energy to combat the message that if a woman doesn’t look a certain way she is a fair target, even if she actively courts public attention/approval. I think the system is in error more than what that system produces. The Kardashians play into and illustrate this because they are too vain and poorly educated to combat it but we are responsible for this in many ways.At least the racist comments from a few years have disappeared here. There used to be a lot of comments about how mortifying full lips and hips are and who in the world would intentionally choose to want those features. I’m not talking about the head scratching about why they chose such poor surgeons, it was definitely about certain physical features being considered gross/unattractive. So things have improved a bit but I’m so uncomfortable with the open season mentality about someone else’s looks.

      • HH says:
        February 8, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        @Jenny – It’s definitely a good idea to see yourself out if you’re going to claim to speak for others. If you have issues with some or all of your appearance and would tweak it if you had the money and/or fame, fine. However, don’t project those insecurities onto other people. Now, as I’ve said before, I will not sit here and lay all of modern societies ills at their feet, however there is PLENTY to critique about them, substantively and superficially.

        These women did not get plastic surgery because of other women and their pressure, they got plastic surgery because they enjoy being seen as sex symbols. To be clear, I don’t have an issue with someone wanting to be a sex symbol, my issue is stating their plastic surgery is due to internet criticism, PARTICULARLY when the Kardashians are credited–by some–with ushering in the new wave of curvy/thick women and Instagram models.

    • psl says:
      February 8, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      Makeup by Maaco!

      Reply
  2. LORENA says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I’d say her pictures are photo shopped into oblivion

    Reply
  3. Hh says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Kim must be feeling salty though. All of her sisters were able to have very easy, cute pregnancies. When Kim was pregnant it looked SO uncomfortable. I remember wanting the baby to come out for her. Haha!

    ETA: Khloe looks a mess in the face, but that’s not pregnancy related. She was looking like plastic before.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      February 8, 2018 at 8:56 am

      I think she made herself look uncomfortable with the super tight clothes and shoes. She is a shorter woman so there is nowhere for the weight to go but out — I wish for her sake she would have stuck to bright maxi dresses and cute sandals, breezy and comfy.

      Reply
      • Hh says:
        February 8, 2018 at 9:04 am

        The clothes and ridiculous heels didn’t help, but her body was looking…”off.” Height has nothing to do with it. Kourtney is 2 inches shorter than Kim and looked lovely for all 3 of her pregnancies. Now, Kim did have some medical issues, however I also think all the work she had done caused complications.

      • Jayna says:
        February 8, 2018 at 9:20 am

        She was doing photo-ops practically every day. She wasn’t just out and about living life in those clothes she was stuffed into and those shoes. It was for show for the paps, who are called.

  4. Nicole says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Not sure who told her that she looked good but she looks so plastic

    Reply
  5. Loopy says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Look at Kims orange face compared to her neck. Apparently they are all really pale especially Khloe they must swim in fake tan.

    Reply
  6. IMHO says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I wouldn’t say more natural, we are just less shocked at this particular revolution of Kim’s face.

    The Joker grin has been in place for awhile, my theory is that the open mouth pouty look is less of a fashion statement and more of a necessity at this point because a full on smile looks disturbing.

    ETA: Those plastic shoes with the toes hanging off like that was the only size left on the clearance rack are killing me. The leather jacket is awesome, obvious quality and I want one…so I can wear it with my gym clothes.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I saw the top half of Kim and thought oh cute! Then I scrolled down.

    I said this yesterday but Khloe’s face is not necessarily new.Some of it might be fake but not recently fake. That’s a ton of various lipsticks, lipliners, and highlighter. Plus filters and photoshop. You can see how she overdraws her lips etc.

    Reply
  8. Nikita says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:50 am

    My personal theory is that she has jacked her face so much in an attempt to look less like Alex Roldan.

    Reply
    • Wren says:
      February 8, 2018 at 9:25 am

      That, and to fit in with her smaller, “prettier” sisters. Khloe looks (looked?) nothing like them and that is probably a source of great insecurity and pain in that vapid, aesthetic obsessed family. It’s not unlikely her mother treated her differently because of her father/her looks. Khloe looked ridiculous standing next to her sisters and she knew it. I know the feeling. As a fellow tall girl I was always head and shoulders over my classmates in school and it made me feel like a great big lumbering giant. But instead of accepting herself, she’s changing herself in grotesque ways.

      Reply
  9. Sam the Pink says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Thank God somebody else says it too! She looks like an erotic doll. And it’s a shame.

    Reply
  10. m says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:51 am

    never has been never will be attractive period

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Lolo at not knowing sex. Surely she knows. That belly says everything.

    Reply
  12. Girl_ninja says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Her insecurities are so sad.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Ugh, ridiculous, all of them.

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:55 am

    If they look shellacked in makeup on Instagram, just imagine what they look like in person.

    I am dying at Kim’s outfit. Though I think she’s been doing some corrective work with her face to fix some of what’s gone wrong.

    Reply
  15. dttimes2 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 8:55 am

    i thought they announced it was a boy??

    Reply
  16. Chaine says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:00 am

    No one looks good in bike shorts. I miss the olden days when Kim wore cute clothes that suited her instead of the hideous Yeezy sausage casings.

    I realize that the three babies at once are a perfect storm that has caused a temporary resurgence of interest in the Kardashians, but what storylines are left after this? Kourtney starts menopause? Rob gets a makeover? Kendall comes out of the closet?

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:02 am

    So, what’s the consensus? That Khloe’s not really pregnant?

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:03 am

    These pictures of Khloe aren’t as scary as yesterdays where she looked like she was a silver eyed melting blowup doll.
    Kims bike shorts and jelly shoes look really 1980′s

    Reply
  19. Danielle says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I really thought Khloe looked amazing a few years back. Her hair was so lovely and her face didn’t look like a Barbie. She’s the most ridiculous looking Kardashian now – and that says something!

    Reply
  20. MissAmanda says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:10 am

    the only reason any of these women look ‘natural’ to the rest of us is because they’ve been consistent with jacking their faces with chemicals and surgeries for so long we’ve forgotten what they really look like.

    Makes me think of what their children are going to look like (my bet is that they’re going to look like they’re not related b/c they won’t look anything like their plastic mothers)

    Reply
  21. LittlefishMom says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Waaaaaayyyy too much make up. Her body looks fantastic. Good for her! But yes, too too much, she doesn’t even need it. I’m itchy just looking at it.

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:28 am

    When your lips start looking like an a$$hole you’ve got serious issues. I used to like Khloe but wow just wow.

    Reply
  23. HelloSunshine says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:34 am

    So is Khloe going into overdrive now that Kylie had her baby and the attention will be all on her? Her face looks painful honestly. I saw the header and cringed because it looks so uncomfortable

    Reply
  24. Alexandria says:
    February 8, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I’ve got to give credit to the Ks for trying hard to push this full makeup plus athletic sportswear look with heels. No idea what they’re trying to do but erhm ok. I think the folks below 25 are into this. I think.

    Reply
  25. Mrs.K says:
    February 8, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Go check out Bootleg Kardashian Kim Zolciak Biermann’s instagram….clearly trying to copy Khloe. She just want her and her daughters to be like the Kardashians. She has champagne taste but stuck with a beer budget.

    Reply
  26. Penelope says:
    February 8, 2018 at 11:58 am

    She looks scary now. This family is mentally unwell on so many levels.

    Reply
  27. mela says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    khloe looks like she is dirty and stinks like fake tan and gross cosmetics

    Reply
  28. Mee says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    These pack of vapid, vacuous people could’ve gone to college or trained for an actual skill. Kim got her boobs and ass surgery at 19 when she was married to that black male music producer. No one forced or pressured anyone to get anything. They all could’ve chosen a different life path but unfortunately for them, they had their mother for a mother.

    Reply

