Alicia Vikander is ‘more happy & content’ now that she’s married to Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander covers the March issue of Vogue – you can see the full cover package here. I don’t really care for the photos, but at least the interview is somewhat noteworthy. This is probably the quid-pro-quo of agreeing to a Vogue cover: you get the Vogue cover to promote Tom Raider, but you have to talk about Harvey Weinstein and Michael Fassbender. I was also struck by something which irritated me, as an Angelina Jolie fan, in this piece. Like, even though I stan for Jolie, I’ll admit that her Lara Croft movies were not the best. But you know what? Jolie was good in the role. She had a good time and you could tell. She liked fighting and doing as much stuntwork as possible and playing a sexy, capable woman. And now the current Lara Croft-reboot team is basically saying that Jolie’s Lara Croft movies were big-boobed trash. Not cool. Some highlights from Vogue:
Vikander admits she did wear a lightly padded bra to play Lara: “What little I have I kind of pushed up,.”
Vikander’s Lara Croft is different than Jolie’s Lara: “I knew I wanted Alicia to play Lara even before I met her,” says Roar Uthaug, Tomb Raider’s director, who reportedly chose Vikander over Daisy Ridley and Cara Delevingne. “She brings a vulnerability that I think is important. We’re not making a cardboard Hollywood hero. We’re making a girl that’s flesh and blood.” (Or as Dominic West, who plays Croft’s father, describes the reboot: “Less boobs, more fighting.”)
Taking meetings in Hollywood at the age of 21: “It became very apparent how vulnerable I was,” she says, recalling how she was told to curl her hair and put on high heels for morning auditions. “It was very not me, but I did curl my hair, and I did put on a pair of heels. As a younger woman, with much less self-confidence and not knowing you don’t have to do something. . . .” She trails off. “If everyone else says this is what you do, then who am I to question it?”
On Harvey Weinstein: “I was in such shock and disgust when I read those stories,” Vikander says. Tulip Fever, Vikander’s film with the producer, was released last September, just before the allegations surfaced. “I personally have never found myself in similar situations like some women who have spoken out. I’d heard that he was an incredible bully and that he does anything to get what he wants, but I never thought that meant sexually harassing women.”
Her wedding with Fassbender: She tells me it was important to her that her wedding in Ibiza remained a small, discreet gathering of friends and family. “It’s not about being secretive,” she explains. “It’s just about choosing the few things that you keep private.” For now, Vikander has managed to maintain a distance from the Hollywood machine that tends to consume its new arrivals. When she and Fassbender travel to New York, they like to stay in Airbnbs in Bushwick.
Where Vikander & Fassbender will live: Recently she and Fassbender decided to settle down in Lisbon, which Vikander pronounces very “Williamsburg-ish,” describing its mix of history and turn-of-the-century factories. “And apparently Madonna moved there,” she deadpans.
On married life: “I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been.”
Whether she would work with Fassbender again: Yes, if the right project comes along. “We had a great experience, apart from the fact that we. . . .” She looks at the ring on her finger and laughs. “I think he’s one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with. Of course he’d done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing. . . . Life is about a lot more than work, but if it’s also your biggest passion, of course it’s something you enjoy talking about.”
Well, that answered my questions about whether Harvey Weinstein was shepherding her career – Weinstein reportedly took a special interest in Vikander when he produced Tulip Fever, and many wondered if she was going to end up as one of Weinstein’s “it girls.” It’s clear now that she probably did have some dealings with him in social situations, but that he never, like, manipulated her into his hotel room, you know? As for what she says about Fassbender… moving to Lisbon? What is even going on with him at this point??
I hate this too: “Less boobs, more fighting” – as if Jolie’s Lara Croft was wandering around in a bra, posing seductively in tombs. Did they even watch those movies? She WAS fighting.
Photos courtesy of Steven Klein for VOGUE.
Awful cover and photoshoot. Vogue has really exaggerated with the photoshop
YES. Wtf. Look at her Gumby arm!?!
I didn’t even know who this was. At first glance, with the story next to Brad Pitt I thought it was Angelina. Then Kate Winslet.
It is funny how they photoshopped her abs onto the side of her abdomen and blurred the midsection where her abs should be.
Do you know, I find her so beautiful in movies, but so ordinary in still photos like this.
I completely agree TrixC. I was mesmerized by how gorgeous she was when I saw Testament of Youth and Ex Machina, but in photos she just looks sallow and meh.
Holy contrast, Batman!! Who did her photos like that?!
haha i always read this batman comment please explain to me what it means.
That’s from the old mid-1960′s Batman starring Adam West. Robin’s earnest character frequently said “Holy … (Fill in the blank with some story-related word), Batman!”. It was so wonderfully campy.
The processing is so amateurish, I gasped. Some of my customers would probably faint if I’d deliver pictures in such an abysmal quality.
It’s “happier and more content”, please. More happy is just…no. Brush up on your grammar.
Well I suppose poor English grammar is still better than you having to read this interview in her native Swedish?
I’m not a native speaker of English either, and although I’m thoroughly fluent, I still slip up, especially with the basics, the things that a native speaker doesn’t even think about because that’s how basic they are. Ask any non-native speaker of English who didn’t acquire their second language before age 10. They’ll tell you the same.
@Shijel
Yes, my mom learned British English when she was 6 or 7 and even she occasionally slips up on small things (usually pronunciation) even though she has now lived in two Anglophone countries for the past fifty odd years. English is a very difficult language to learn. Someone once told me that the State Department ranks languages on a 1-5 difficulty scale and English is a 4.
English isn’t her first language
It is a common mistake. Considering she is Swedish, she was interviewed by Vogue and she wasn’t writing an academic essay, I think she can get a pass, right?
As a non-native native speaker, I would have used that form colloquially too.
ENG isn’t my first language either and I’ll take corrections but not in that tone. If somebody uses your tone, they better have mastered more languages than yours truly.
I did a double take at the Lisbon thing. They really aren’t interested in the Hollywood life then, are they? I like it.
“More happy” is less common but still acceptable. It often depends on context.
What I learned at school (many moons ago!) was that it is sometimes a case of what sounds best. To me happier sounds better but more happy is ok. But more happier would be far worse of an “error”. For example, most beautiful is right but beautifulest sounds horrible and clumsy.
Less and fewer are two of my bête noirs: fewer books, less money!
That pose they have her sitting in is far less elegant than the grammar!
Her arms in the Vogue Cover look odd? And the sleeve.
They look like doll hands that she’s holding onto with her real hands tucked into the sleeve.
Are these paintings?
As if being big busted negates her fighting ability. It’s laughable that the statements they think of as progressive are actually sexist. Sure Jolie’s Tombraider wasn’t the best, but the “less boobs, more fighting” reaction is just the age old shaming of women – trying to force us into one box when in reality we can inhabit as many as we choose.
Yes, it seems they’re trying to sell us this new version as something more evolved and feminist when it still a story based on a pretty sexist video game? And from what I saw in the trailer Lara Croft still looks ‘hot’ while kicking all that ass – where is the difference exactly?
I will start taking these movies seriously when they stop acting as if the heroines don’t have to look fuckable to a male audience. I am also tired of being told over and over again that a woman with a model figure can totally kick ass. Yes, they can. Now can we make movies about women who look like Serena Williams kicking ass too?
yes the game was all about Lara running bouncing along in her tank top and ample bosom. mens at the time we’re basically hypnotized by the game and they even padded AJ in the movie to make her look more like the game character because Men.
🙄
‘It’s laughable that the statements they think of as progressive are actually sexist… but the “less boobs, more fighting” reaction is just the age old shaming of women – trying to force us into one box when in reality we can inhabit as many as we choose.’ Mic drop. It’s crazy how common it is for that type of reaction to be presented as a feminist statement when really it’s just the same old, same old.
THIS ^
Exactly! And since when was having big boobs anti-feminist?! My body is not a fashion trend. They grew this way.
Next thing you know they’re going to try to shame me into binding them down so as to better fight the patriarchy. F that nonsense!
Rock what you have. F everyone else.
I hope this movie bombs. Not only because she is horribly miscast but also I take issue with the bashing of the Angelina films. Angelina kicked *ss in those films. They are what made her essentially the first female action star. Women weren’t really doing those kinda of films before then. So instead of bashing them they could show a bit of respect and acknowledge that. PS – I have never really liked Alicia something about her has always rubbed me the wrong way
I agree with all that you’ve said Valiantly. I loved the old Tomb Raider movies because it was the first female action hero movie I’d ever seen, and I totally wanted to be Lara Croft. I found it empowering for women (perhaps I need to watch them again to make sure this still stands up…lol).
And Alicia Vikander annoys me – no good reason why.
Well, I don’t think Angelina was the first female action star, but maybe the first to be paid well to do it?
To me, Sigourney Weaver was one of the first, and Geena Davis was great fun in the Long Kiss Goodnight. I’m sure there are others.
No reason both Tombraiders can’t be good, but I agree that bashing a prior version is never necessary and seems counter-productive.
I get what you’re saying about Sigourney but the Aliens in Alien were the just as much the stars of those films let’s be honest. At least the first one. Angelina was the first woman as the lead with her character’s name as the title. She didn’t share screen time with aliens or monsters. She WAS the show. So yes I agree that Sigourney paved the way (as did Linda Hamilton in the Terminator films), my point was that Angelina was the first female action star in a series of hit films with her as the star and the only star. Geena Davis was good in the Long Kiss Goodnight but that film bombed and it was used as an excuse as to why women couldn’t carry those types of films for a long tome. The Lara Croft films were the first to prove that idea wrong.
I agree with everything you said. I remember watching those movies as a little girl and I loved how tough and capable she was. It was a revelation. It wasn’t until I watched them again after I grew up that I realized how flawed some aspects of the films can be, but to a little girl who never saw a woman portrayed in such a capable manner it was awe inspiring. I don’t understand why people feel the need to put down the Angelina Jolie Tomb Raiders to promote this one, because the only reason why this one is even being made is because the AJ Tomb Raiders was successful and resonated with some audiences. I presume they want to reach the same audiences (along with some younger ones) this time, so why run the risk of alienating people with comments like that?
And I don’t really like Alicia either. I have no idea why, but she has always rubbed me the wrong way. I even purposefully missed some of the films starring actors I particularly enjoy just so I don’t have to watch her on film, and that really sucks because some of those films look really interesting. But when I see her in a movie it almost automatically raise my hackles. What can you do?
Actually Sigourney Weaver in ALIENS from 1979 was the first A list Hollywood female action star.
There were actresses in non english language films playing action roles. Michelle Yeoh comes to mind. Ditto Yuen Qiu.
Linda Hamilton in TERMINATOR 2 -1991. Her character transitioned from a damsel in distress of T1 to kick a$$ woman who didn’t need any rescuing in T2.
A similar transition by Anne Parillaud’s character in LE FEMME NIKITA (1991).
have you seen CROUCHING TIGER HIDDEN DRAGON (2000)?
On TV, from Buffy to Xena Warrior princess. ( 1992 -1999)
Mulan (the disney cartoon)
Carrie Anne Moss’s Trinity in THE MATRIX (1999)
I’d even throw in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in BATMAN RETURNS (1992)
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Wikipedia has a list: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_female_action_heroes_and_villains
Here’s another list of female action stars from before TOMB RAIDER
http://www.denofgeek.com/movies/female-action-stars/32799/the-25-best-female-action-stars-in-modern-cinema
By the time we arrived at TOMB RAIDER (2001), there was a steady stream of female action roles in many films. And by the way, the salient point about Lara Croft was her boobs. There was a ridiculous media argument about AJ’s boobs having to be made bigger for the poster as if that was the most important part of the role. Something about the character being drawn with big boobs. Ditto the shorts she wore. FYI: they were made bigger on the posters. That’s why Dominic West made that remark because of the media conversation about the boobs back in the day.
Unfortunately, in the past 10yrs or so, there has been a reversal in female action roles, a reflection of diminished roles for women, which is why TOMB RAIDER seems like such a huge achievement to you.
Those movies were nonstop action, and Angelina did so much of it herself. As a little girl, it was the first time I saw a woman celebrated as a strong, badass fighter on an international level; it was always a man who got to defeat the villains. She took that role and turned it into a phenomenon.
Dominic West’s quote reminds me of James Cameron talking about Wonder Woman. It’s so insulting to minimize them like this. You can sell a new take without selling out the original…
Agreed, it was a James Cameron moment. SMH at men who mistake their virgin-whore complex for being an ally. SMH again when women actually praise them for it.
Wow @Otaku fairy, brilliantly said!
“Men who mistake their virgin / whore complex” for being feminist.
Women are vast. We contain multitudes*. And by that I mean BIG busted Lara Croft’s, SMALL busted Lara Croft’s and every cup size in-between
(*Offering a knowing wink to Walt Whitman)
The second pic is stunning imho. That should have been the cover.
And Alicia and Dominic were great in Testament of Youth.
Notice how she’s not the one dissing her colleague performance but that’s on the director and West, who often projects the image of a total jerk to me.. At least in those excerpts, I haven’t checked the entire interview.
Those photos…she is much prettier than that.
They must really want to live away from the limelight. That said, I love them together.
You don’t have to put something/someone down just to praise yourself/something.
Angelina was the ultimate action queen and she made Lara Croft more famous. Although Angelina herself complained that they had made her boobs bigger on the poster, she made sure that Lara was a fighter.
Angelina did all of the stunts herself so a bit rich coming from the new team that they wanted more fights when they had a stunt double for Alicia.
True. Didn’t one of the stunt doubles get hurt too because they tried to go over the top with the stunts? I swear I remember reading that when people were talking about unsafe stunt conditions after the woman working on Deadpool 2 died.
Also, I feel bad for Alicia in that she’ll probably unfairly take the heat for these comments and future comments (this seems to be how some are trying to push the film) when she’s not the one actually saying the previous films were big boob trash or whatever.
Angelina had a stunt double in all her action films, they even became best friends (Eunice Huthart) and worked on other projects together like MAMS and Salt (she’s the one jumping from truck to truck on the highway scene too).
In TB AJ definitely did not do the parasailing of the building as they said that in the BTS footage (insurance issue) and there are scenes (3 I counted) when you can see the stunt double’ face clearly if you pause at the right time (once I viewed the film on a big HD TV it was a funny realisation).
Every action movie has stunt doubles and rarely if ever does an actor do stunts 100% due to insurance and safety issues. Actors aren’t stunt actors. It’s no shame they they have them as it’s standard practice. Alicia trained hard and probably did whatever she could stuntwise just like AJ in the day.
If people watched the Thurman video from Kill Bill, it would be obvious to understand why actors cannot perform stunts all the time. What might seem easy can be quite complicated and why risk long-term injuries to look cool or real enough on camera? It’s smart to rely on a stunt double at times. To do stunts yourself is always a calculated risk and only gives you bragging rights at most if you don’t get injured which is a small reward weighed up against the risks. This is not even taking into account the recent stunt actors deaths so people can miss me with x, y, z actor did ALL the stunts him/her self and x, y, z actor isn’t believable because he/she didn’t!
Lisbon is one of my favourite cities in the world so… good taste Alicia!
That’s nice to go to live in Lisbon, which in some kind of a “fiscal paradise” for artists. We all know why Madonna went to live there …
I thought Madonna’s son got a football trial with one of the clubs there, have I missed out on Madge scandal?
Casting shade on Angelina Jolie and her acting is probably unwise. Vikander had better hope her Lara Croft reboot doesn’t bomb. It may or may not be a good movie, but even sight unseen, I’m very skeptical that Vikander can bring more verve and charisma to the role than Angie, who nailed it.
yeah, but Alicia is not the one who cast shade!
Having said that, I do wish the people involved with the film would take a different tack. They could give Angelina the credit for the role that she did really well. I didn’t like those movies, but Angie was badass in it.
Vikander did not say a word about Jolie.
I am not a Jolie fan coming here to defend her, but purely physically Jolie’s Croft looked believable in those fight scenes. Going only by the trailer Vikander’s Croft is not as convincing looking like a small girl running around doing all those complicated stunts. What I am saying Jolie’s physicallity, the boobs or whatever the director is refering here to, make all the fighting convincing. They still need to prove to me that they achieved the same here.
This. So much about this reboot just perplexes and peeves me. From the (mis)casting in general, to the disparaging of Angelina (because we must tear one down to build one up /s), the boobs comment…sigh. I watched the OG Tomb Raider, was it the greatest movie ever made? Absolutely not but it was a good and solid action film. And part of what worked was Angelina’s physical appearance. Yes, she had a large chest as some women have, but she also had the muscle. People keep overlooking that. She was TONED and did her own action sequences. Vikander looks like a soft child, not because of her chest, but because of her lack of muscle tone. I do not physically buy her as Lara Croft.
her lack of muscle tone?? Come on now!
I agree that it’s stupid to tear down Angie (who was totally badass in the original) but you cannot be serious that Alicia lacks muscle tone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you seen the Celebitchy post that featured her and Fassbender on vacation? She gained a ton of muscle for the role and I was actually very impressed.
Alicia is one inch shorter then Angelina but not as curvy. I don’t understand why that would make fight scenes with Alicia any less believable. Here is a clip with some proof of muscle tone. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWXq7mKcx5s (TOMB RAIDER – Becoming Lara Croft) Not so soft in my opinion…
God she’s thick – what woman on the planet DOESNT think that a man who is prepared to ‘do anything to get what he wants’ doesnt include sexual harassment?
Because a person can be rude, ambitious, demanding, or cold, but that doesn’t make you automatically assume that they’re a sexual predator.
Ugh. Angelina was Lara Croft personified. She had the swagger, charisma and larger than life persona. Alicia WHO?!?!?!
I remember when Tomb Raider came out and the fact they did enhance Jolie’s boobs on the ads and movie poster. Not to mention the fact that the original cartoon/video game Lara has HUGE breasts! Calm down Jolie lovers, sure they weren’t spitting on her portrayal just a throw away comment on a past discussed issue
Love the cover. There is a Frida Kahlo look to it which is great.
Poor Lisbon. It’s at the start of the mega-gentrification process that will soon destroy its culture and transform it into a real estate wealth machine for people who already don’t need the cash. RIP.
Don’t get this girl’s appeal.
*shrugs*
“Private” but your wedding date was leaked weeks before and there were a gazillion pics on a The Daily Mail of the entire weekend.
I call bullshite, but keep up with that narrative. If she really wanted to be “private” she wouldn’t have mentioned Fass in EVERY article or cover she’s done since they started “dating”.
If a Kardashian can disappear for 9 months this C lister can get married in actual secret.
I’m annoyed with her in general. She’s a good actress in small pictures but has zero charm in big budget films. I think Tomb Raider looks awful and I’m amazed she was cast.
Haha. are you okay? “Dating”? C-lister? Why are you so mad at her? Did she steal your boyfriend?
C-lister is being kind. That’s only because of her Oscar.
*an oscar she didn’t deserve.
Alicia is a pretty girl but very forgettable and has no appeal. And her photoshopped photo are horrible.
I like the first Tomb Raider but the second one was trash but still, Jolie owned that movie. She is The Lara Croft. Bad ass and in charge. The new Lara Croft looks like a budget teenager who need to train to be survive the hunger games. Jolie was iconic as Lara Croft. I remember my friend went to Ankor Wat for a vacation and the temple there where they filmed some scene is now popularly called as Angelina Jolie temple.
Well.. my husband and I are going to Lisbon for Easter.. should I look up the Fassbenders in Alfama? LOL. I know he bought a gorgeous place there but I doubt that they actually settled in Lisbon – he seems to be busy racing cars in Italy and she’s in London and Sweden – most recently attending a formal dinner with Kate and Will (no Fassy in sight). I’m curious to see if they will have kids. The photos are awful, she looks terribly photoshopped, nice dress though.
I don’t think anyone is dissing the Jolie’s movies. These are comments based on how Lara Croft was characterized in the original games. Yes,Lara Croft is famous for the huge breasts.. And some people are complaining because Vikander don’t have the boobs for the role.
Jolie didn’t do all her stunts because she had doubles like Vikander. It’s wrong dismissing her movies,and it’s wrong dismissing Vikander’s work to get in shape for the role,depicting her like a soft child with zero muscle tone. She’s a former ballerina who already had very muscular legs. She also trained for four months. Her pics while and after training speak for her.
