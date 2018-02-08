“Michael Shannon played the piano & stuck coins up his nose” links
  • February 08, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I could watch Michael Shannon play the piano & stick coins up his nose all day. Seriously, I wish this video was like 20 minutes longer. [Dlisted]
A Quiet Place looks sort of scary, but sort of annoying. [LaineyGossip]
Journalists demand the truth about Puerto Rico. [Buzzfeed]
It feels like we’ve been missing some premiere events from the Fifty Shades Freed promotional tour, right? [Wonderwall]
I can’t stop watching these videos of dogs and eggs. [Pajiba]
Oooh, there’s already some Olympic drama! [JustJared]
Burt Reynolds could have been James Bond. [Seriously OMG WTF]
The top part of Lupita Nyong’o’s dress is not flattering. [GoFugYourself]

World premiere of 'Waco'

 

11 Responses to ““Michael Shannon played the piano & stuck coins up his nose” links”

  1. brooksie says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I love his creepiness so much.

    • Amy Tennant says:
      February 8, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      I wonder how he found out he could do that.
      Now I’m wondering if I can do that.
      Yes I am the person for whom “Don’t try this at home” warnings were invented. ;)

      • Lightpurple says:
        February 8, 2018 at 12:58 pm

        Probably did it as a little kid. The first time my oldest sister babysat us, my younger sister shoved a button up her nose. Pandemonium ensued with the toddler being the calmest person in the house. The little one got the button out herself and decided it was a fun trick that she repeated for years to either make people laugh or freak them out. My parents had to be summoned home, not because of the girl with the button up her nose but because one of our brothers was still crying and freaking out over it almost an hour later.

      • PlaidSheets says:
        February 8, 2018 at 1:05 pm

        It’s amazing what kids will stick up there. I was one of them- crayons, buttons, sponges. It’s getting it out that proves to be the real trick.

        As little one, my poor mom keep smelling an odor. Turns out, the odor was me, I had stuck a sponge up my nose and left it there. To the hospital we went– one a few trips for similar nose issues (not the odor thing again). However, it got to the point where they were going to call CPS on my parents for abuse because they didn’t believe that I was one putting things up my nose. I received a very stern warning to quit. Kids are weirdos.

      • Amy Tennant says:
        February 8, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        I do have a memory of putting a piece of ham up my nose as a toddler, and my parents getting a pair of tweezers to get it out.

        Apparently there was once a novelty song that went “My mommy told me not to put beans in my ears, beans in my ears…” My parents to this day will sing “My mommy told me not to put ham in my nose…” OK, it’s been 42 years, I get it!

        Edited: I just looked up the beans in my ears song– I never knew it was a Vietnam War protest song!

  2. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I gotta agree on the “Quiet Place” critique. Jump scares are not scary, they are irritating! It’s like somebody tickling you against your will, then insisting they are the funniest person alive, because you laughed, didn’t you? Jump scares are for lazy filmmakers who don’t know how to make an actual scary movie. I deliberately avoid those types of movies.

  3. Hh says:
    February 8, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    None of those dogs cracked the egg. So neat.

  4. Jillian says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Fifty shades is almost over!!!

  5. Amy Tennant says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    How can you tell when a dress is unflattering on Lupita? She looks so gorgeous to me in everything. She could wear a burlap sack.

  6. diana says:
    February 8, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    I love him so much. The other day I binge watched interviews with him on youtube. He is hilarious.
    When I was a kid I used to stick the little colourful stones from our aquarium.

