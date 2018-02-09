The Spice Girls are going to tour the UK and US starting this summer

When I saw this news yesterday, I literally screamed at my computer and scared my co-workers. Finally, after a number of failed starts, rumors and denials, the original Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown are reuniting for a tour of the US and UK.

Spice Girls fans got their hopes up last week when all five ladies got together at Geri’s house with their former manager, Simon Fuller, and shared photos on social media. Emma, who told Hello! that there are “exciting things to come” from the girls, posted the pic on Instagram.

This reunion, 20 years after the release of the Spice World movie, has been a long time coming. Mel B., Emma and Geri recorded a song and planned to tour as GEM earlier last year. Mel C. had gone on the record to say that she had hung up her Sporty Spice trainers once and for all and Victoria was said to also have been a holdout. TMZ reports that the Posh One changed her tune to “step out of the shadow” of her soccer star hubby and “do her own thing.” Of course, the spicy paycheck is also a factor, as a source told TMZ that “They are worth more as a group than they are individually, so this is a great venture for all of them.” Mel B. may also find the money appealing, as she may not be returning as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

This venture was initially reported as consisting of a TV special and compilation album, but those reports were later disproven. The gals are touring, not recording, and not following in the footsteps of Cher, Britney and Gaga and doing a Vegas residency. I don’t care, because I will finally get to see all five Spices on one stage. Of course, I am not the only one excited about this news…

Initial reports have the tour starting late this summer in the UK and then moving to the US. And to think that I got rid of my platform sneakers. I can go get another pair, and some film for my SPICE Cam (yes, I really do have one). I really hope this tour happens, I will be there, so say you’ll be there too, ladies.

30 Responses to “The Spice Girls are going to tour the UK and US starting this summer”

  V4Real says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:02 am

    The top pic before Victoria became Hollywood thin .

    Reply
  trollontheloose says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:03 am

    my cynical cold heart has a flat line because this does nothing to me.

    Reply
  Rose says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:04 am

    Does this mean Posh has had her bunions fixed?

    Reply
  Lozface says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:09 am

    I am soooooo bloody excited!!!! I just hope they decide to swing past Aus. Although I'll be tempted to book a trip to th US, just to see them!!

    My 14 year old self cant contain the excitement, neither can my 35 year old self!

    Also, love the photo of all five of them. They look amazing!!!

    Reply
  Naptime says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Wow. I wonder who cares. This is about ten years too late.

    Reply
  greenmonster says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:14 am

    I would have to travel to the UK to see them, but I'm considering doing that.

    I remember sitting on a plane to the US for an exchange program in the fall of 1996 and the woman next to me asked if I know the Spice Girls (I think 'Wannabe' was on one of the channels you could choose). She was working in a record store in the US and she said that people came in asking for the record, but she wasn't really aware of the Spice Girls, so she asked if they were a big thing in Germany. Who knew we would be still talking about them over 20 years later!

    Reply
  Nikita says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Idgaf what anyone thinks, I'm SO excited! My 11 year old self is squealing with delight! I have such fond memories of blasting their cds on repeat in my poster-covered room. I'm not too cool to admit I'm absolutely here for it!

    Reply
  Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Okie dokie.

    Reply
  whatever says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:28 am

    This is going to last about 5 minutes. Their last reunion tour 10 years ago ended early because they couldn't stand the sight of each other.

    Reply
  Margo S. says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:33 am

    YAS!!!!!! I AM SO THERE!

    Reply
  Louise177 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Why is this such a big deal? It's the Spice Girls. They had a few hits decades ago. Also isn't this their 2nd tour? I think they did some dates for 2012 Olympics. I just don't get the hysteria.

    Reply
  Beth says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I think I’ll pass.
    They’ve been around for over 20 years? Wow, time goes quickly

    Reply
  SM says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I don't inderstand what's for Victoria in it? She built a successful carrer for herself in fashion and well…she can't sing. Also who wrote that nonsence about being in David's shadow? David's publicist? Sexist much? Because that is a pile of bullshit. She seems to be much more busy with the fashion brand, does he even play any footbal anymore? From where I stand, it seems to me David is the one now following the path that Victoria is leading on.

    Reply
  Als Em says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Yes yes!! Can't wait! I'm so excited!!

    Reply
  Amy Tennant says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:15 am

    OLD SPICE!!!

    I couldn’t resist. Yes, I’m excited, too. :)

    Reply
  Anastasia says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I was too old when they hit it big to ever get into them, so I guess this is a hard pass for me, too.

    Reply
  deets says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I really want to go, but I asked my friends, yay spice girls, who wants to goooo!!!!
    resounding silence.
    So. Don’t think I’ll be making it, unfortunately. Would love to do the silly stop right there, thank you very much dance with live music, but I guess I’ll just have leave off embarrassing myself and dance it up at home.

    Reply
  m says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:36 am

    The MOST OF US REALLY NEED MONEY tour begins.

    Reply
  MissMarierose says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I'm too old to have ever been into the Spice Girls, so please pardon my ignorance. Watching the posted video, it seems that the Melanies are the strongest singers and Victoria, well, she apparently needs background singers and louder music on her parts. Fair or no?

    Reply
  Laura Dawe says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I was 17 when the Spice Girls became popular and I LOVED THEM!!! Went clubbing dressed up as Baby Spice and did the dance moves to “Stop” 😁

    I live in Canada but would be willing to travel to see them in the USA!

    SPICE GIRLS 4EVA!!! ❤

    Reply
  Luci Lu says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:54 am

    They're like the Kardashians…..Pretty, with absolutely no talent, and famous for being infamous. But, if the public will stand in line and pay big money for a "concert" to listen to them sing dumb-as-shit lyrics like "ziga ziga za" whatever… wtf, I say get that money girls! Yaaasss Honey!

    Reply
  gatorbait says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I don't get the confusion over the excitement people are having. I hated the spice girls craze in high school but I enjoyed their songs as they were catchy. But even I cannot deny they were wildly famous. Obviously they still have nostalgia fans.

    Reply
  Cynicalceleste says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    This is what I want, I really really want ❤️

    Reply
  Ozogirl says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I never understood the big deal with this group… They had maybe 3 or 4 hits in the U.S., but none of them are classics that get played at all anymore??

    Reply

