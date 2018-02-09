The Spice Girls are going to tour the UK and US starting this summer

Embed from Getty Images

When I saw this news yesterday, I literally screamed at my computer and scared my co-workers. Finally, after a number of failed starts, rumors and denials, the original Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown are reuniting for a tour of the US and UK.

Spice Girls fans got their hopes up last week when all five ladies got together at Geri’s house with their former manager, Simon Fuller, and shared photos on social media. Emma, who told Hello! that there are “exciting things to come” from the girls, posted the pic on Instagram.

This reunion, 20 years after the release of the Spice World movie, has been a long time coming. Mel B., Emma and Geri recorded a song and planned to tour as GEM earlier last year. Mel C. had gone on the record to say that she had hung up her Sporty Spice trainers once and for all and Victoria was said to also have been a holdout. TMZ reports that the Posh One changed her tune to “step out of the shadow” of her soccer star hubby and “do her own thing.” Of course, the spicy paycheck is also a factor, as a source told TMZ that “They are worth more as a group than they are individually, so this is a great venture for all of them.” Mel B. may also find the money appealing, as she may not be returning as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

This venture was initially reported as consisting of a TV special and compilation album, but those reports were later disproven. The gals are touring, not recording, and not following in the footsteps of Cher, Britney and Gaga and doing a Vegas residency. I don’t care, because I will finally get to see all five Spices on one stage. Of course, I am not the only one excited about this news…

If this Spice Girls reunion tour actually happens … pic.twitter.com/qyMQjLgSKZ — A.K. Dahling 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇳🇱 (@akdahling) February 7, 2018

A SPICE GIRLS REUNION TOUR, YAAAAAAAS MY JUNIOR HIGH AWKWARD SELF IS SO EXCITED — Brittany Nicole (@brittndunaway) February 7, 2018

If the #SpiceGirlsReunion is really happening, I need to know where I can sell my kidney to afford to go see them. #spicegirls — Miriam Ruiz (@Baller_Bee) February 7, 2018

SPICE GIRLS ARE BACK!!!! I AM SCREAMING! #SpiceGirlsReunion #SportySpice *Logs onto eBay. Purchases overly large white platform sneakers, 1996 Adidas snap away track suit.* pic.twitter.com/bjSb6RlXOO — Britni (@brrriitttnnii) February 7, 2018

Initial reports have the tour starting late this summer in the UK and then moving to the US. And to think that I got rid of my platform sneakers. I can go get another pair, and some film for my SPICE Cam (yes, I really do have one). I really hope this tour happens, I will be there, so say you’ll be there too, ladies.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images