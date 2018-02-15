Star: Kanye West refuses to change Chicago West’s diapers or get up for feedings

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their third child, baby girl Chicago “Chi” West, in mid-January. Sources close to Kim stressed the fact that Kim in particular knew how important it is to be hands on for “the first week,” because lol. It did feel like we were living in a bizarro-world though because just weeks after welcoming Chi West, Kim was back to her old famewhore tricks, posing for naked photos whilst wearing “Bo Derek braids.” Around the same time, Kanye was traveling to New York and Berlin (during Grammy weekend). Chi West was maybe two weeks old at that point. While people gave Kim a lot of crap for allegedly foisting a newborn baby on the nannies, I’m glad to see Star Magazine judging the sh-t out of Kanye for not being around for the first month too.

Kanye West, 40, refuses to get up for midnight bottle feedings or change dirty diapers since he and Kim Kardashian brought their daughter, Chicago, home from the hospital last month, a source tells Star. “Kim let it slide the first time, but she was counting on Kanye to help out around the house because she already has her hands full with North and Saint,” scolds a source close to the reality star, 37. “She couldn’t believe he flew off to New York just a week after Chi was born, leaving her alone with three kids!” “Kim was furious when Kanye told her to just hire another nanny,” says the source. “She made it clear that he better start pulling his weight – or else.”

Or else what? Kim already threatened to divorce Kanye about 14 months ago, in the wake of the Paris robbery, and in the wake of his nervous breakdown. There were multiple stories in People Magazine in December 2016 about how she was seriously considering divorce, and even speaking to lawyers. And then they worked it out and Chicago West was going to be the miracle baby who saved their marriage. That didn’t really work out.

To be fair though… I remember how it was for Kimye following the births of North and Saint too. Kanye doesn’t seem interested in newborns, but he perks up when the babies get a bit older. But really, I think Kim and Kanye’s marriage works best when they aren’t spending too much time together. Or it works best when they’re all living with Kris Jenner, take your pick. I judge a man who refuses to change his own baby’s diapers and get up for feedings. That’s YOUR baby, motherf–ker. Literally.