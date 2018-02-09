Duchess Kate will attend the 2018 BAFTAs, but will she wear all-black for Time’s Up?

In 2016, people were really mad at Prince William. William had, at that point, been BAFTA president for six years. And he had only made it to the BAFTAs once at that point in his presidency. In 2016, he skipped the BAFTAs for the second year in a row. I remember one of the times he skipped, he and Kate managed to get away for a luxurious Mustique vacation, fly back into London in time for BAFTA weekend, and yet neither of them showed their faces for any of the events, including the annual pre-BAFTA dinner held AT KENSINGTON PALACE. Like, William would have just had to walk a few yards to do an event and he was too lazy to do that. There were calls for Work-Shy Will to give up the honorary BAFTA presidency to someone who would – at the very least – show up for the British Academy’s biggest night.

Magically, just when the criticism of William and Kate’s work-shy ways was reaching a crescendo, they begrudgingly announced they would attend the 2017 BAFTAs. William had to make a pissy issue out of inviting Kate as his date – like, there were “concerns” that the Duchess of Doily Dresses would steal the thunder of all of the nominated actresses. In the end, Kate wore a boring and twee McQueen dress and no thunder was stolen. Will and Kate also skipped the pre-BAFTA dinner at the palace AGAIN last year, which even the American trade papers noted as “odd.”

Now we’re in a brand new year and William and Kate have some competition. Not any old competition either – an American actress is joining the family! So of course Will and Kate were extra-keen to confirm that OF COURSE they will attend this year’s BAFTAs, held on February 18th. I can’t believe the BAFTA president is going to attend the BAFTAs two years in a row! It’s a work-shy miracle! In any case, this year’s drama is about whether Kate will attempt to wear all-black, because apparently Time’s Up has asked BAFTA attendees to do another “blackout” like they did at the Golden Globes.

Picking an outfit for Bafta is difficult enough for any woman. The Duchess of Cambridge will this year face a trickier dilemma than ever: to make a political statement in black or risk being the only woman in the room wearing colour. The Duchess, who will attend this year’s Bafta ceremony with the Duke, will be left in a diplomatic minefield, as actresses prepare to wear black dresses in support of the Time’s Up movement.

A letter circulated to female nominees urges them to follow the example of the Golden Globes, to leave a room full of women in all-black as a “strong, unifying and simple statement”.

The Duchess, who wore a patterned black evening gown to the ceremony last year, is not in the habit of public protest, in keeping with the Royal Family’s policy of avoiding anything which could be construed as a political statement. Kensington Palace last night declined to comment on the Duchess’ decision, ahead of the ceremony on February 18th.

Considering Kate has issues choosing the right color story for particular events – #NeverForget the hot pink coat at the 9/11 Memorial – I would say she’ll probably take pains to NOT wear black this time. Wearing color will have the added bonus of making her stand out in a sea of black, which is what she wants anyway. My prediction: she’ll wear a new, customized/bespoke Jenny Packham with a lot of lace. It will either be in light blue or cream. And she’ll probably drop $20K on it and never wear it again.

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I tend to agree that she prob won’t wear black – she’ll wear something to make sure she stands out against the starlets who prob will wear black to support the cause.

    As much as i would love her to wear a TImesUp pin she won’t – she’ll stay clear of anything that will pull her into the conversation. She’s in the best position to promote the cause.

    Reply
  2. Goats on the Roof says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:43 am

    She probably won’t wear all black, and that’s a huge misstep IMO.

    Reply
  3. Beluga says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:47 am

    She’ll avoid black and we’ll have ‘royals have to be 100% politically neutral and can’t wear black!’ blasted from every angle. It gives her plausible deniability about her feelings towards the cause and lets her stand out in photos like she loves.

    Reply
  4. trollontheloose says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Even since the wedding announcement, Will and Kate have been more out and about that 2 entire years combined.

    Reply
    • Peggy says:
      February 9, 2018 at 8:21 am

      So it proves that they could’ve done more engagements in the past, unless they’ve a new advisor, or else it’s the engagement of his brother.
      Meghan did say she was going to hit the ground running and she did.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:28 am

        Yes, Katie and Willie *could* have done more work. They did set some expectations during the engagement interview but all I could take from there was Kate’s phony accent, Wilie’s awkward body language and attitude and Kate being dismissive regarding all those negative opinions of her lack of work. And her answer *do not care about what other think because I do pull off my weight and so on* showed her real character. And Will’s for that matter.

        I am convinced that Meghan’s arrival in the family made the two Dolittle move their pampered a**es. They didn’t work or showed up more when the DoE asked them to. They didn’t care that older and frail BRF members outworked them for years on end since their wedding.

        The BRF knew months before that once Meghan finished Suites the engagement would be announced. This blog predicted it too. The hiring of the new secretary was not done separately from Harry’s engagement. It was done in parallel so the Dolittles would work more and save face for when the inevitable comparisons to Harry and Meghan would come up.

      • Ellaus says:
        February 9, 2018 at 11:42 am

        I actually think it is the new assistant they hired (por was hired por them under Clarence House instructions) after Rebecca left to start her new married life. You can see it in Kate”s improved speeches. This new woman is a profesional who doesn’t coddle them. I reckon they have (miss)spent the “goodwill” years… They got away with doing less, but wuth the “retirement” of the DoE and the age of the Queen.. They have been forced out…

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm

        I think so too SoulSpa.

  5. whatever says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Nothing says fighting harassment like forcing people to dress in a certain colour then shaming them when they don’t. These ladies should be able to wear any colour they want but then could wear a black armband, a ribbon or a pin to support the cause.

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:10 am

    She will not wear black and the press office will use the excuse that royals never make political statements or any type of social statements and wearing black is in essence a protest- so voila—— Katey Keen Will side step it.

    Reply
    • Ellaus says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:55 am

      Yes, not only she can’t make a polític stand, but technically she cannot dress in all black per protocol (it is apparently reservesd for mourning). She has done it before, the all black attire, for a visit to a oncological ward for kids and she was very criticized.

      Anyway, I truly don’t expect a woman who married into a anachronic way of life and had almost 10 years of her life on hold for William to campaign for Time’s up…. Even when she would benefit for it.

      Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:11 am

    We should place dust ruffle bets.

    Reply
  8. HH says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I sincerely hope she does wear black. While royals are supposed to be apolitical, I’d hope that her wearing black and William wearing a #TimesUp pin wouldn’t be considered. Standing up against sexual harassment just seems to be a general good cause. Harry has made video messages for #HeForShe. It boggles the mind that standing up for women and gender equality is STILL controversial thing.

    ETA: There was no mention of William or men in general in the post. As I mentioned above, Times Up has a pin that men can wear on their lapel to show support. Or they could also snazz up their suit and wear all black (which I don’t expect William to do).

    Reply
  9. Amy says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:22 am

    My vote is that she’ll wear navy. Can’t be accused of being political but still close enough to black to not appear to be entirely oblivious to the message being presented by the female nominees.

    Reply
  10. Sullivan says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:28 am

    She’ll wear a dark navy blue.

    Reply
  11. SoulSPA says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Deep sigh. Will Meghan and Harry make an appearance too? I think not. The spotlight kannot be taken away from the two Dolittles. Or have Meghan look better than Katie. Sigh.

    Reply
  12. Jb says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:53 am

    AND her hair will be down so that any jewelry she is wearing will get lost. And it will have an odd high neck.

    Reply
  13. Shannon says:
    February 9, 2018 at 8:54 am

    It doesn’t seem like she ever really wants to stand out, I don’t really get attention whore vibes from her. I don’t know what she’ll decide, but it seems that she could safely get away with wearing black if she wanted to. I wear black all the time and not as a political statement (really, who’s watching me?) but because I’ve always liked it as a timeless, classy and easy-to-work-with look. Probably the pin would be going too far from a royal, no politics standpoint, but a black dress? Also, doesn’t she recycle clothes quite often?

    Reply
  14. Nicole says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Is she allowed to make a political statement that doesn’t come from the palace (geniuine question for the Brits on here)?
    Here’s the thing TimesUp seems to be an American based company and now I’m having issues with CAA’s involvement at all. The BAFTAs are a british awards ceremony. Leave them out of it.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:10 am

      CAA is one of the most powerful agencies in the world. Everyone wants to be represented by it or at the very least not on it’s wrong side. Plus many of the members of BAFTA are also members of the Academy so the message is repeated on both sides of the pond.

      Reply
      • whatever says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:00 am

        “CAA is one of the most powerful agencies in the world. Everyone wants to be represented by it or at the very least not on it’s wrong side.”

        I’m sorry but that’s not a good way to justify it. CAA are complicit in the sexual harassment. Nobody should fear they are on the wrong side of them.

      • LAK says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:22 am

        I’m not justifying it, but it is the reality. And if you think their power is easily thwarted, i have a bridge to sell you.

        They represent the A- list across all branches of the business. Being represented by them is the pinnacle of success whether it’s good for you personally.

        I suggest you read about their founder Michael Ovitz to understand how they operate.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 9, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        You are right LAK, and I couldn’t agree more.
        CAA practically invented the agency package deal where a project gets the green light and CAA packages the talent with a director they manage. If an actor is on the roster than they may get good character work because they are frequently packaged.

  15. anika says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Let the shaming begin. That’s the spirit of #timesup or ….?

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:16 am

      “The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund provides subsidized legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.”

      Mocking her for her silly wardrobe choices, her laziness, and her years of lies doesn’t qualify for protection under Time’s Up.

      Reply
  16. notasugarhere says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:03 am

    @Kaiser, generous of you to think that she even has a clue about Time’s Up.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:07 am

      That was my first thought.

      It’s highly possible that if someone explains it to her, she’ll respond with ,’gosh, how interesting’ before picking out an acid coloured bright dress, middle aged chignon outfit to wear.

      Like water slipping past pebbles in a stream.

      Reply
    • Hydrangea says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:07 am

      Sexual harassment can affect any woman in a personal, private or emotional way, even the vain and vapid ones. Shocking, I know.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:25 am

        Gosh, how interesting!

      • notasugarhere says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:33 am

        LAK ;)

      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 9, 2018 at 12:16 pm

        I want to word this correctly so bear with me.The #timesup/#me too movements are so important and long past due,and I think the unfortunate way of
        “Old school ” thinking and behavior,you know,just blatant misogynistic behaviors,stem from when women were taken care of /treated like a possession-even if they were loved and cherished they were “property “of their husbands and fathers. I don’t think Kate is dumb or mistreated at all,but she has shown us that besides her university degrees,she is quite happy to rely on a man for her lifestyle.She has every right to live how she pleases,but it could be easily concluded that she doesn’t care as much as the average woman about harassment etc.,because she is glad to be part of an institution that glorifies the man and treats the woman as an ornament. I really don’t mean any insult toward this woman,because of course she can be affected by harassment,but I get the idea that she would be happier to just look the other way instead of taking a blatant and strong stand .

    • Beluga says:
      February 9, 2018 at 12:05 pm

      Her, no. Her new, smart, overqualified private secretary, definitely. So hopefully she’s been briefed at the very least.

      Reply
  17. Harlan Jodet says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I just wish she would stop slouching and stand up straight.

    Reply
  18. Maria says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I’ll give them credit for just showing up.

    Reply
  19. aquarius64 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:57 am

    BAFTA should be Meghan’s turf because of her profession. I wonder if she will start going to the security awards once she’s in the BRF?

    Reply
    • whatever says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

      The Security Awards could be perfect for her. She’ll have plenty of camera’s to catch up on her pouting and posing and plenty of monitors to view the results! lol.

      Reply
    • Addie says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:11 am

      I disagree. Meghan had a minor career in acting in Suits (in a supporting role) and a few Hallmark movies. The quality of her career is not comparable to Grace Kelly’s, for example, who opted for marriage to a prince, and certainly not to many if not most of the kind of actors honoured by BAFTA . She’s not on their level, either in acting chops or career longevity. It would be more an embarrassment all round: to Meg because she never achieved the success that the people in front of her have done and who are now forced to bow to her because of marriage. Personally, I think she is well out of doing acting-associated work, simply not to invite comparisons. Can you see Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, and any number of insanely talented actors having to bow to someone with considerably lesser ability in the same area? They would, but man, the optics would jar: merit surrendering to privilege.

      Honestly, that’s not meant as a diss to Meghan since getting regular acting work looks to be near nigh impossible. But she reminds me of actors who achieve a minor and fleeting level of fame for a while, though for whatever reason are unable to propel it further, despite superb networking skills.

      Reply
  20. Anna says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Time’s Up is shady, and it’s amazing how it’s bad when Kate wants to stand out, but it’s totally ok when Meghan loves to be the centre of attention. Also, wearing something to show solidarity and not doing anything else is just so shallow.

    Reply
  21. Greta from Munich says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Why should she wear black? It‘s an event in the UK not in the US.

    Reply
    • Scram says:
      February 9, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      Why are we acting like the British and American film industries don’t regularly mingle. CAA has a number of high profile English clients and they have an office in London. BAFTA hosts a number of events in LA, including a pre-party for the GGs. Why wouldn’t TimesUp ask? It’s an industry problem that could effect the people there too.

      Reply
  22. A says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    It would be good for her if she did choose to wear black. Her stans would be all over that and would definitely clap because she’s such a “woke bae” for doing one (1) thing. It’s the exact sort of minimal involvement that would be in their best interest to engage in, given that it doesn’t even require her to give a speech or anything, let alone do anything more than turn up for a fancy party.

    However, given her rather depressing maternity fashion, esp in the evening gown department, I’m not holding out for anything. She’d probably turn up looking like a poor knock-off Morticia Addams. And quite frankly, I don’t think she’s that concerned about it, so her staff would have to prompt her, if she considers doing it at all.

    Reply

