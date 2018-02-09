Christie Brinkley on the best part of being 64: ‘not really caring what other people think’

Closer Magazine sends us a lot of promotional stuff. Their readership skews quite older because the celebrities they interview are usually in their 60s and above. Think Kenny Rogers, Lindsay Wagner, Laurie Metcalf, Glenn Close, etc. (Sidenote: Laurie Metcalf is 62 can you believe it?!) So this interview with Christie Brinkley is aimed at their audience, particularly because Christie has made a cottage industry out of looking younger than she is (with extensive help from plastic surgeons, only partially acknowledged). It’s more of the same from Christie in this interview, but I like to talk about her so here it is. Note that she didn’t get the cover of this one, on newsstands now. That’s reserved for the late great Joan Rivers while Christie has a sidebar.

Christie Brinkley opened up to Closer Weekly explaining why turning 64 seemed daunting to her before and what she is doing now to make it her best year yet!

Through the years, Christie always had mixed feelings when she heard the Beatles’ 1967 hit “When I’m Sixty-Four.” “That number, that birthday, has always seemed old to me because of that song,” the supermodel explains to Closer.

As the all-American beauty turned that exact age on Feb. 2, however, she feels as fantastic as ever. “I’m not going to let that number make me feel old. I’m going to kick my birthday off with a party,” insists Christie.

“The best part of being my age is not really caring what other people think,” says Christie, who’s determined to ignore her critics and live her life with no regrets.

“I’d been wanting to move back to New York, so I just got myself an apartment,” she tells Closer. “Don’t hesitate. Just get out there and go! That’s what I’m doing.”

It sounds like a cliché, Christie admits, but she’ll actively be counting her blessings more in 2018. “An attitude of gratitude is the first thing people see when you walk in the door,” she enthuses. Besides, “there’s so much to be grateful about, and it’s so much fun to be happy!”

I would say Christie definitely cares what people think, given all the ways she seeks validation, especially on social media. I get it though, I mean I still do full hair and makeup every day and I would also say I care less about what people think as I get older. I realize that little things don’t matter as much and that you can design your life your way. Christie gives good advice about just doing your thing. It’s probably infinitely easier if you have Christie Brinkley’s amount of money and time. She does interviews saying how awesome her life is, she posts some pics to Instagram, makes millions flipping houses, slaps her name on some products, and she’s living large. I joke, but I checked her social media and she just launched a new makeup line on QVC yesterday. I wouldn’t mind if if my 60s were like Christie Brinkley’s, that would be awesome, but I’m staying away from the ‘tox and fillers. I want to look like Laurie Metcalf, not Christie.

76 Responses to “Christie Brinkley on the best part of being 64: ‘not really caring what other people think’”

  1. Esmom says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Yikes, she looks like Janice Dickinson in the shot with the pink hat. She is clearly terrified of aging, no matter how many words she says, and I find it kind of sad.

    • Alix says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:09 am

      I was getting a whiff of Jocelyne Wildenstein in that pic! Sixty-four and still quite thirsty.

    • Kitten says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:21 am

      Yeah….it’s crazy how so many of these older women go from looking Done-But-Still-Pretty to Crazy Town overnight. I swear, it was just a few years ago that I thought Brinkley looked pretty great. Now? Not so much.

      And yes, the thirst is strong with this one.

      • minx says:
        February 9, 2018 at 9:58 am

        She looked wonderful just a few years ago. She’s always exercised and taken care of her skin, and the nips and tucks she had were subtle. Now, her lips and those hair extensions….not good.

      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:25 am

        Yeah the close up of her in the pink hat says she does care what people think,and she looks over done in the filler department

      • Jayna says:
        February 9, 2018 at 11:37 am

        Yep. At first her facelift she had somewhere in her 50s was a little too tight and not believable at her age, but it loosened up over time. She looked fantastic. But once she started with the heavy filler in her cheeks she went from looking fantastic to way overdone and just odd at her age.

        She already had genetics going for her, a great smile, with an upturned mouth at the corners, which is more youthful as you age, than many mouths that start turning down at the corners. The shape of her face was a plus for looking youthful, So all she had to do was tweak. Then she got hooked on fillers, and like many, went too far.

      • Bonzo says:
        February 9, 2018 at 12:10 pm

        Yeah, with a face full of plastic surgery, methinks she cares deeply what people think of her. It’s not surprising really that in an industry where your looks are your “value” that a woman will see her worth being tied to looking young and beautiful.

      • isabelle says:
        February 9, 2018 at 12:22 pm

        I look at Sharon Stone, who looks to have very little work done, few fillers and she looks gorgeous. Julia Dreyfus & Sally Field as other examples. They look younger than these women who have stretched, pulled and plumped themselves up. The naturally aging women using very little enhancements look much younger and better than these fake dolls.

    • Seraphina says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:35 am

      I feel sad for her too. I am seeing wrinkles and think, damn I need to do something but then see women like this and think I just need to embrace. She looks feline like and it’s sad to see

      • Spicecake38 says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

        Last night my husband and I were talking about plastic surgery,fillers,Botox,etc-we decided to go very carefully if at all in this area,when the aging really starts to show,because I honestly think that someday those who have little to no work done will be the minority,and those who have gone over the top will want to look normal.No insults intended to anyone who has work done though 😁

      • Kitten says:
        February 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

        Mmhmmm exactly. Like, we are very close to being a society where forehead wrinkles are considered cute/unusual like dimples or something FFS.

        Craziness.

      • Ravensdaughter says:
        February 9, 2018 at 11:25 am

        Aging naturally is the way most of us have to go anyway-eternal beauty is expensive!
        Say, did anyone see the advert for Neutrogena’s anti-aging cream with Nicole Kidman? I would buy it….

      • isabelle says:
        February 9, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        I’ve had forehead wrinkle since I was a teen, I can’t control my face, I use a lot of expression. At this point they are part of my normal face. If I did something about them, I wouldn’t look like my normal self. My friends would be shocked to see them gone.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 9, 2018 at 2:35 pm

        @Spicecake
        When someone is reasonable and just want to look fresher and reflect how youthful they feel I can get with that. My MIL had a facelift and some work when she was in her late 50s and I must be honest and say she looks amazing. She didn’t try to look 20. My mother only does facials and expensive creams.
        I don’t think I will do anything but 20 years from now when I am in my mid-fifties I might think differently. Who knows.
        Overworked faces are horrible looking. I would rather age gracefully than look like Christy B.

      • Milla says:
        February 9, 2018 at 3:07 pm

        Isabeele

        My forehead is full of wrinkles since i was like six. It’s my facial expressions, I don’t wanna control them. Part of my charm.

        I am against procedures because of this. And of course, how healthy can it be? Cos if you are healthy, you can do anything.

        Brinkley looked great until few years ago and now she’s a cat lady. Silly woman.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:38 am

      yeah, looks like she’s not practicing what she preaches, but I agree with what she’s preaching.

      I’ve on the downside to 50 and I’ve been saying more and more how getting older isn’t so bad because you have fewer f*cks to give.

    • Veronica says:
      February 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      A few years ago, I saw a picture of her and she was unrecognizable cause she had her eyes done. I think she just messed with them again.
      I guess she does all that for herself.

      Reply
  2. ThenThereIsThat says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:04 am

    She looks like the Joker in the header pic! So many fillers!!!

    Thankfully I have never been gorgeous so aging gracefully is easy.

  3. Christin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Looks like she’s entering the hairpiece/wig business as well (following Eva, Raquel and Jaclyn).

  4. SoulSPA says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:05 am

    That. face. OMG. Puffy and cat-eyed. Sad.

  5. Aang says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I don’t understand what fillers are and what their job is. Are they a new alternative to a face lift?

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:24 am

      I really think that fillers work for people until they are in their early-to-mid-fifties or so. After that, they’re much better off going for a mini facelift IMO.

    • SoulSPA says:
      February 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

      I think fillers are supposed to help with smoothing out wrinkles and mostly by giving some volume to saggy skin (loss of fat and elasticity due to aging, smoking, sun damage). I think facelifts only help with smoothing out wrinkles.

    • Snowflake says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:18 am

      I have a thin face which is getting thinner as I get older. My mom has very prominent cheekbones, almost gaunt looking but she is normal weight. Fillers basically help plump up your face. I tried some couple years ago. She put a touch at the corners of my mouth where I have creases from smoking in the past. Plus a little all over. The reason I didn’t continue it is because I was only in my late 30s and I did not want to spend that much money for maintenance at that early of an age. I think she used Juvederm and it lasted about a year. I think I paid 500. Basically, it smoothed some creases and made me look rested. I will probably do it again on a regular basis. I just turned 42 and I see my face getting thinner. Trying to hold off as long as possible.

  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Lmao @ “Not caring what people think.” She’s full of 💩.

  7. minx says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Oh, she cares plenty about what people think.

  8. AB says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Her body looks good for 62 and her hair is pretty. Those fillers tho… too much

  9. Ennie says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:16 am

    She was so beautiful, and now look at her face.

  10. Bridget says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Holy cat face Batman.

  11. MousyB says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Jane Fonda needs to share her plastic surgeon with some of these ladies because she looks way less botoxy and she’s 80!!!

    • Jayna says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:44 am

      I don’t agree. Jane has overdone it with the way overplumping of her cheeks. And I believe it isn’t filler in her cheeks now. I think she’s gotten cheek implants. It’s way too fake for her age. She was looking fantastic before that. She still looks really good, but, unfortunately, lost some of the uniqueness in her face. In that movie with Robert Redford, she would be getting into bed with him and had the cheeks of a 19-year-old, so smooth and plump, with grey hair. It made me sad she went that far, because it’s not believable and didn’t serve the role she was playing at all, an average woman in her 70s falling in love with a man the same age. I mean, Jane never had those cheeks when she was 40, and she was more lined then.

  12. Sherry says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I’ve always liked Christie. I’m 9 years younger and you do tend to care less what anyone thinks of your choices as you get older. I think she still wants validation for her looks, but the not caring comes from not caring what people think about how she achieves her “youthful” looks at 64.

    I think it must be hard for women like Christie, who have been gushed over and lusted after because of their looks most of their lives to suddenly find themselves middle-aged.

    I’m just planning on aging as gracefully as I can and steering clear of the Botox and fillers.

    • MissMarierose says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

      I agree. I really stopped caring what people think of me and the choices I make, right about the time I hit 40. I think as someone whose livelihood relied on her looks for so many years, it’s going to be a lot more difficult for Christie to stop seeking that validation, as you said.

      But I disagree with CB’s implication above that doing one’s hair and makeup every day is an indication that one cares what others think. A lot of people, myself included, do it for ourselves. Because we like doing that. We like playing with makeup, and doing our hair. It boosts self-confidence when one look at yourself in the mirror and know that you look good. If someone disagrees with that, f*** ‘em.

  13. m says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Her attitude toward aging will and has affected her daughters i’m sure in a negative way its a shame really.

  14. Numi says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:28 am

    A woman who cares so little about what anyone thinks that she’s had more cosmetic surgery than Joan Rivers and Madonna combined, looks like an overfed cabbage patch kid in the face and dresses like a 16 year old, and thinks its normal to make sexualised bikini pics for magazine covers with her daughters…

    Reply
  15. Birdix says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I’m here for the security guard in that last shot—his smile is awesome.

  16. HK9 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:32 am

    She cares what people think, just look at her face.

  17. Lightpurple says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Her face looks frozen and painful. Just stop, Christie.

  18. Sullivan says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I think she now looks like Dolly Parton.

  19. Savasana Lotus says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Doesn’t care what people think? Who is she trying to convince?

  20. Rhys says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:04 am

    She looks filled in poor thing but I get how hard it can be in the industry, seeing young faces around you.

    I want to know what Jane Fonda does though. She has work done but she still looks like herself:

    • tracking says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

      I think the key is avoiding fillers. Fonda went straight for the face lift I think. Her eyes look crazy from the work she’s had done there though, which is a shame. Brinkley, just no. If I’m ever tempted to get fillers, the mental image of how she looks now will stop me cold. And how Courteney Cox looked on Cougartown. I can’t watch that show because her face on it freaks me out!

  21. Cally says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:18 am

    She has looked good into her mid 60’s but she’s getting the crazy cat woman look – Wildenstein – when she smiles. She needs to ease off the Botox and fillers.

  22. bread says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:19 am

    That basket overflowing with blonde hair is like something out of a movie about a serial killer.

  23. NorthernLala says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:45 am

    God I wish women could just age. Be a rebel and just friggin’ age! All these women start looking the same and it ain’t pretty. It’s The Joker Look.

    • Anastasia says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:15 am

      I plan on doing just that. Even if I had the money, I’m not sure I could justify using it on my face, so I’m just going to see what this face does on its own. I have good genes, I’ve stayed out of the sun, and I’ve never smoked, so my skin already looks really good for being 47.

      My grandmother never got plastic surgery and she just got kind of jowly (which I’m already seeing in myself a bit).

      My mother is 69, blonde, thin, gorgeous, big smile. She is what Brinkley would have looked like had she not jacked with her face. Yes, my mom has wrinkles, but her blue eyes are gorgeous, her smile is gorgeous, and she still has great bone structure. You can see the beauty. Besides, she claims she earned every single wrinkle, LOL.

    • Jaded says:
      February 9, 2018 at 12:55 pm

      I’m 65 and IDGAF about fillers or botox or anything – I don’t dye my hair, I’m just aging as best as I can by eating right, taking good care of my skin, no suntanning, daily exercise. These women fanatically clinging onto their youth just look silly. And like Anastasia above says, I’ve earned every damn wrinkle and grey hair and I’m proud of them.

  24. Anastasia says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:12 am

    If you want to move to NY and buy an apartment there, just do it! Don’t hesitate! Just be blessing-filled, wheeee!

    Spoken like a woman who never has to think about money.

  25. Lenn says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Tired of these women preaching one thing and practicing the opposite.

    • DragonWise says:
      February 9, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      Agreed. I’d like to be generous and say that it’s her face to do with what she pleases, but not when she’s lying and selling products, as if it’s possible to look like her with just some magic cream, especially when she looks freaky! It’s damaging older women to have these fake images. I feel the same about lying Cyndi Crawford. Ain’t no melon extract in the world that can plump up one’s face like that!

  26. WhatThe says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I’ve always admired how well she looks for her age, but now she’s taking on that Joker look. Too bad!

  27. Regina Falangie says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    She’s exhausting. Her poor daughters.

  28. aenflex says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Couple years ago she looked pretty darn good. But she’s all puffy now.

    I prefer tasteful, understated, slight cosmetic revisions with some real aging thrown in. When people get to looking like she currently looks now, I think it defeats the purpose (beauty).

  29. geneva says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Its gone too far… and often does show up most in the light of day. She looks like no one in particular..she had a distinguishing look and maybe it was the sunny blond hair and smile. Why not just keep the hair blonde and the teeth white. I just think the rest is too risky..they still don’t know the side effects except looking like a rubber, blown up doll.

    Wish that the #Me Too movement would turn people away from trying so hard to fight against aging..but it is a very youth orient culture and I see it every where I go. It is hard to be middle aged and all…and I don’t condemn CB for hanging on to youth by a thread but in the process she looks sort of deformed and unrecognizable.

  30. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    This thing about women getting older and caring less about others’ opinions with every decade is true but it’s a bittersweet revelation because it underscores just how much women were taught to care in their younger years, and what a burden it was. Not sure we hear men celebrating their newfound “don’t give a s–t” attitudes. As well, for older women, we don’t care what others think maybe partly because we’re finding that as we get older, others care what *we* think less and less.

  31. KicktheSticks says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I’m not opposed to plastic surgery and fillers in the least but I think the considering she has filled her face to the max and had a ton of work done as well as the social media validation needs, she cares very much about what people think of her. Her face is starting to look scary and puffy now. Plastic surgery is great when it looks natural. Christie is taking it too far.

  32. Cupcake says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    She’s finally starting to look like a cat lady to me. Sad. She made aging look good until now.

  33. JennyJenny says:
    February 9, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    And just how old is Robert Redford in the photo they used on the cover?
    I have always, ALWAYS adored him, but he does not look like that at all now.

