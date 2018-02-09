Christie Brinkley on the best part of being 64: ‘not really caring what other people think’

Embed from Getty Images

Closer Magazine sends us a lot of promotional stuff. Their readership skews quite older because the celebrities they interview are usually in their 60s and above. Think Kenny Rogers, Lindsay Wagner, Laurie Metcalf, Glenn Close, etc. (Sidenote: Laurie Metcalf is 62 can you believe it?!) So this interview with Christie Brinkley is aimed at their audience, particularly because Christie has made a cottage industry out of looking younger than she is (with extensive help from plastic surgeons, only partially acknowledged). It’s more of the same from Christie in this interview, but I like to talk about her so here it is. Note that she didn’t get the cover of this one, on newsstands now. That’s reserved for the late great Joan Rivers while Christie has a sidebar.

Christie Brinkley opened up to Closer Weekly explaining why turning 64 seemed daunting to her before and what she is doing now to make it her best year yet! Through the years, Christie always had mixed feelings when she heard the Beatles’ 1967 hit “When I’m Sixty-Four.” “That number, that birthday, has always seemed old to me because of that song,” the supermodel explains to Closer. As the all-American beauty turned that exact age on Feb. 2, however, she feels as fantastic as ever. “I’m not going to let that number make me feel old. I’m going to kick my birthday off with a party,” insists Christie. “The best part of being my age is not really caring what other people think,” says Christie, who’s determined to ignore her critics and live her life with no regrets. “I’d been wanting to move back to New York, so I just got myself an apartment,” she tells Closer. “Don’t hesitate. Just get out there and go! That’s what I’m doing.” It sounds like a cliché, Christie admits, but she’ll actively be counting her blessings more in 2018. “An attitude of gratitude is the first thing people see when you walk in the door,” she enthuses. Besides, “there’s so much to be grateful about, and it’s so much fun to be happy!”

I would say Christie definitely cares what people think, given all the ways she seeks validation, especially on social media. I get it though, I mean I still do full hair and makeup every day and I would also say I care less about what people think as I get older. I realize that little things don’t matter as much and that you can design your life your way. Christie gives good advice about just doing your thing. It’s probably infinitely easier if you have Christie Brinkley’s amount of money and time. She does interviews saying how awesome her life is, she posts some pics to Instagram, makes millions flipping houses, slaps her name on some products, and she’s living large. I joke, but I checked her social media and she just launched a new makeup line on QVC yesterday. I wouldn’t mind if if my 60s were like Christie Brinkley’s, that would be awesome, but I’m staying away from the ‘tox and fillers. I want to look like Laurie Metcalf, not Christie.