Michael B. Jordan & Chadwick Boseman cover British GQ & Time Magazine

We are one week away from the release of Black Panther. To celebrate, here are two magazine covers with two of the big stars of the film! Michael B. Jordan dressed up like an OG Black Panther on the cover of British GQ, and Chadwick Boseman covers the latest issue of Time Magazine. Both covers are amazing! The MBJ cover has caused some consternation because it does feel a bit like “does this come across as the attempt to turn an actual political movement into cosplay?” But then again, we have an incredibly famous, mainstream African-American actor literally dressing like a member of the Black Panther Party on the cover of a mainstream magazine, and maybe that’s a good thing. Anyway, here are some Black Panther articles and interviews to discuss:
Michael B. Jordan spoke to British GQ about the real impact this film will have. He says: “Black actors that I could identify with, that look like me on screen… Black kids, white kids, all kids because they can imagine just as much as we can, but specifically black kids who don’t have that many positive examples to look at on TV and film. We’re giving black people power, royalty – we don’t gotta be crackheads or gangbangers, selling drugs or robbing people. We don’t have to be comic relief. We can be superheroes. Imagine what that’s going to do to the imagination and ambition of kids watching these movies. That’s the real impact of this film.”
Time Magazine’s Black Panther cover story. Jamil Smith wrote about the audacity and brilliance of Black Panther and what it means to see this mainstream Marvel film about a black superhero, set in an African nation, with an overwhelmingly black cast. You can and should read this Time Magazine piece.
Ira Madison III’s review of Black Panther. This is just a great read – go here.
Black Panther’s natural hair. The Cut spoke to Camille Friend, the head of Black Panther’s hair department, and Friend spoke in depth about how she wants the film to be a celebration and showcase for black people’s natural hair – go here to read.
Covers courtesy of British GQ and Time Magazine.
God, Chadwick is so very attractive. MBJ is not my cup of tea.
I get why this is a big deal and all, but why should an African country be acknowledged by Hollywood. It would make more sense to me if it was about African Americans, but the whole world doesn’t need the stamp of approval from America.
Are you simply reading/responding to the blog post. Read the Time Magazine piece as that expands on what Kaiser wrote. That’s why the link is there. And if you’re asking this after having read the piece, then I don’t know how to help you. I’d just say that you in fact don’t “get why this is a big deal and all.”
Haven’t read the link, I will.
It’s not that I don’t get why it’s a big deal. It’s more about the way it’s written about it here like this is the first African story ever when there are probably tons of stories about African people from African filmmakers. The attitude like stories don’t exist if they’re not done by America.
But I get that this is a comic book story and that it’s important to so many people. I get that.
@LilLil -Thanks for expanding. Sorry for the extra dose of snark in my original response. I took it the wrong way. I get what you’re saying, and from that perspective The Time Magazine piece really helps and expands on the African-American/Black American perspective.
It’s based on a Marvel comic book.
I’ve actually been staying away from trailers and reviews. I just wanna go in fresh and be perfectly mesmerized.
I just saw a trailer last night and it looks SO good! I don’t like super hero movies much but this looks so damn fun/beautiful/interesting!
I can’t wait to see this. My brother and I are going on the opening night!
I just can’t wait for this movie, I’m so excited. It really shouldn’t feel so fresh and new. Like Get Out did. When I was finished being blown away by the movie I kept thinking “This really shouldn’t be so damn revolutionary.”
I feel kind of bad for not caring at all about Black Panther, but I just can’t bring myself to care about any superhero movie anymore. The only one I’ve seen in the past five years is Wonder Woman. Superhero movies, Star Wars movies, hell, basically most of the movies Disney puts out these days – no thanks. I don’t care about white dude superheroes, I don’t care about black dude superheros. A latino would be cool, since they are the biggest minority in the US, along with tons of other races/ethnicities, yet somehow it’s always about black and white……wake me up when Kamala Khan gets the movie treatment.
Movies that involve heroes, ass-kicking, special powers, etc. are actually my favorite type to go see in theaters (Animated films too). For comedies and musicals, I usually prefer to wait until they’re out on DVD.
Everything about Black Panther is giving me life right now and it seems like about a billion years until next Friday. Also, I have been obsessively watching youtube videos of people reacting to the various Black Panther trailers and it is awesome.
This is the hero we need right now and I kind of love that it is happening at a time when the president and his poisonous little cadre are trying to drag us back to some of the most shameful periods of this country’s history. It’s kind of like a big middle finger to all of that and that so many people are out of their minds excited for this movie (and going off reactions so far, it is going to be rewarded) makes me happy.
Yes, the way this week has gone, next Friday feels like an eternity away.
Super pumped for this movie!
I’m an OG comic book fan and normally Black Panther wasn’t my thing, as I’ve always been a Captain America fan, and BP fought on Iron Man’s side during Civil War (I hate Tony Stark with the passion of a hundred thousand burning suns). So I’ve always held a grudge since I’m Team Captain America.
But I’m over that now. With this movie being directed by Ryan Coogler, I am so psyched to see it. I loved Creed and was very upset when neither Michael or Ryan didn’t get an Oscar nod for that movie. Plus, I can’t wait to see a bunch of fanboys cry when they realize a black superhero is going to kick a*s all over their movie screens. Growing up as a girl who loved comics, I’ve heard every sexist comment out there, and so I’m hoping this movie break all sorts of records. I have tickets for Thursday night. And I plan on seeing it many times after that. I think I’m more excited for this than I am for Infinity War.
Thank you! (re: Tony Stark). I thought it was just me.
What is fantastic about this movie regarding a totally black cast in a super hero movie as far as actors and actresses is it is also directed by a black director, the very talented Ryan Coogler. The screenplay was written by black writers, Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, with of course acknowledging the inspiration of the comic book co-creator Jack Kirby. So African-Americans across the board in the film industry are involved in making it as great as it is regarding all the great critics reviews. It wasn’t written by a white screenwriter, nor directed by a white director.
Wow, this has sort of been off my radar but damn if I can’t wait to see this. And while I’ve unabashedly loved MBJ since his AMC days, I am now really getting the appeal of Boseman. Really getting it, lol.
Reggie Porter Montgomery Forever! And Reggie Porter Montgomery Recast Forever too. Chadwick played an older version of Reggie.
He did? No way. I must have stopped watching by then. I was feeling nostalgic for AMC just this week, when I was eating my lunch and looking for something to read. I used to watch at lunch whenever I could, it was like comfort food TV.
I’m living for everything Black Panther. Next Thursday I will be dressed up and ready to watch. Wooo
And if you don’t get why this is such a big deal just look at the hashtag #whatblackpanthermeanstome on twitter.
I don’t like up the nose pictures. It’s just not a great angle imo.
I agree…but I wouldn’t mind seeing him from that angle in person.
Have my tickets for next Thursday!
It’s a terrific movie for women. Danai is going to be a star.
I really like Danai, so I hope she gets really really big from this.
Cannot wait everybody looks so beautiful, has anyone seen Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack music video?
He’s so lovely. He will always be Wallace.
MBJ has always been more “cute” to me than attractive. Chadwick on the other hand…gotdamn.
Same here! I never quite got MBJ’s appeal. Shrugs…..Chadwick is so yum!
I am looking forward to get everything Black Panther for my kids….from PJ’s to action figures….you name it!
I love the classic Panther attire, black beret and sunglasses.
I am READY for this movie, Wakanda sweatshirt and all ✊🏽
