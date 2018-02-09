So, it really does seem like Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift broke up, right?

The Broad And Louis Vuitton Celebrate Jasper Johns: 'Something Resembling Truth' - Arrivals

Here are some photos of Karlie Kloss at Thursday night’s Louis Vuitton event honoring Jasper Johns. She attended the event solo, or at least she walked the carpet solo. Karlie is still dating Joshua Kushner, last time I checked. They’ve been together for years. Joshua is brother to Precious Jared Kushner, and I can’t imagine the Kushner family is too happy with all of the sh-t Jared has been up to, and continues to be a part of. But Jared’s treasonous situation hasn’t affected Karlie’s relationship with Joshua, from what I’ve seen. It must be a blessing to be so white and so rich that you can just avoid these kinds of internecine issues.

Anyway, the real story about Karlie Kloss doesn’t involve the Kushner family at all. Instead, we’re getting a story about a completely different kind of breakup. For months, there are have been rumors floating around that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are no longer BFFs. It felt like Karlie “cooled” on Taylor around the time of The Day of the Receipts in 2016. Karlie and Taylor still hung out after that – and made sure people saw it – but there was a shift and it was noticeable. Over the past year especially, it definitely seems like Karlie and Taylor barely spend any time together. They might have even had a true falling-out for all we know.

This week, Karlie was spotted hanging out – actually SOCIALIZING – with Katy Perry and a group of friends. This has happened a few times, where Karlie and Katy Perry have hung out, or been photographed together, or generally been seen NOT hating each other. While Katy is no longer Taylor’s #1 Enemy – Tay’s current #1 is Kimye – let’s not pretend that Taylor and Katy are cool with each other at this point. Katy made some overtures in public to Taylor and Taylor answered with cold, snake silence. Taylor is the Queen of Petty Grudges. And I just feel like Karlie has been added to Tay’s Grudge List.

I really do want to know what happened between Karlie and Tay. Was this just a natural falling apart, because they outgrew the friendship and had different things going on in their lives? Or was this truly a falling out? Hm.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

64 Responses to “So, it really does seem like Karlie Kloss & Taylor Swift broke up, right?”

  1. Donna Martin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I read a “blind item” that Karlie and Taylor had an agreement to come out at a certain time and Taylor changed her mind so they broke up. Just saying I believe that.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:30 am

      oooh that’s interesting, and seems plausible. Also sad. :-/

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:42 am

      But how would people know that?

      The reason why I believe they banged is simple: Taylors biggest dream is to literally f*ck herself. This is not about sexuality, its about narcissism. Her new beau also looks like these two.

      Reply
    • Susannah says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:35 am

      In some ways, if Taylor was gay it would explain a lot. She’s had the best chemistry and seemed her happiest and most natural around Karlie. Her male relationships always seem so awkward and odd, almost like she’s play-acting for the cameras. If it turns out she was gay and just faking relationships it would give a reason for the weirdness.

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      February 9, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      I’m not sure I’m buying into that. I could as far as Taylor is concerned, because every “romantic” relationship she has is with someone in the business/someone to get her noticed. However, the situation between Karlie and Joshua is different. They’ve been together for years. Unless he’s gay himself and trying to hide it, but why would he? It’s not like his career/income is based on being heterosexual.

      I think Karlie outgrew the relationship. She’s heading up computer programming camps for girls, been dating the same guy for years (who is not in show business) and going to NYU. She’s growing as a person and growing out of that relationship.

      Taylor Swift seems to be stuck in “mean girl” high school mode.

      Reply
    • NicoleinSavannah,GA says:
      February 9, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      I believe in KAYLOR!

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 9, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      Karli’s relationship with the nicer Kushner is a cover. He skulks around with others. I don’t know what he gets out of it except exposure for his businesses.

      Allegedly, Karli and Taylor were a couple. Some of the ladies that were in the Squad are down low lesbians or bisexual. Their petty fights aren’t about just friendships. The rumor is they broke up because Karli wanted to be honest and real. She didn’t want to lie and pretend. Taylor wanted it but could not go through with it, and Karli sort of began to almost out them in public and she got mad. Hence the passionate kiss photo that is certainly NOT platonic. Karli was devastated and tried to mend everything, but it didn’t work so now she is being a Petty Patty.
      Most of Tay’s showmances are with gay men except one. Can’t recall his name.

      I understand why Tay stays hidden. She has cultivated a narrow-minded fan base. But it doesn’t make for a satisfying life. She has a right to stay hidden if she wants to. It is her life and sexuality. But Karli is determined to out them with this behavior, and as much as I am not a Taylor fan, I don’t think that is fair.

      Reply
    • Milla says:
      February 9, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      I don’t believe blinds. But , if it’s true, it’s really sad.

      This is XXI century, why would someone have to pretend to like certain sex? Sad.

      Reply
  2. HH says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I don’t know much about Karlie Kloss, but she seems like a person of substance. Not necessarily intellectual (which can be annoying and over-rated), but like someone you could have interesting conversations with. While I will commend Taylor on her business acumen, I couldn’t see myself holding a good conversation with her. At the end of the day, she’s self-absorbed. That will come through whether it’s the first conversation or eventually the 100th. Once you figure that out, you cool off on those people almost immediately.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:31 am

    It could be that someone just grew up in the relationship and the other could not accept it.
    Karlie has been getting more political and her coding for young girls is picking up more steam and attention.

    And Taylor….has a new boyfriend.

    People change and grow and sometimes people in your life do not like and feel they are being left behind.

    Reply
  4. Alyce says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I am a Taylor/ Karlie relationship conspiracy theorist. I totally think they dated and I fully believe “Dancing with Our Hands Tied” is about Karlie. I think they are broken up now.

    And no, I don’t think there is anything wrong with it and no, I am not saying Taylor is a lesbian and all her other relationships are fake. All I am saying is that I think she is at least Bi. (See also, her friendship with Diana Agron.) However, this is just a gossip guess and I am all for Taylor keeping it private if she wants to even if it is true.

    Reply
  5. Bridget says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Karlie and Taylor’s respective brands moved in very different directions, and that includes how they present themselves on social media. Karlie wants to be taken seriously, and publicly putting space between her and Taylor’s hearts and rainbows brand makes sense. But… also keep in mind that Karlie and the other Kushner have been together for a long time, and she’s running with a really different social circle now that she’s done modeling. I would be shocked if that friendship HADN’T cooled off.

    The part that I find interesting is that Karlie would align herself with someone that was such a public Clinton supporter.

    Reply
    • upstatediva says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:48 am

      The Kushners (and the Trumps for that matter) used to be Dems-affiliated. Jared and Ivanka were in Clinton circles before the Launch of the Deplorables in 2015. So I think Karlie is going to promote her girls code and other projects, and Jared has many, many other things to worry about other than who his brother’s gf is hanging out with in celeb circles. Ivanka is probably just jealous.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      The Kushners are big Democrats. Kushner and Karli made a big point of making that clear. Karli was a Clinton supporter.
      He makes sure everyone knows he is not a Trump supporter. Jared has gone rogue but he still isn’t a Republican, and neither is Ivy. Most of the Kushners hate Trump with a black passion, and it has caused Jared to be on the outs with many members of his family.
      Joshua is very liberal and very different from Jared. He loves him, but he stays away from DC.
      Mama Kushner did her best to make Jared break it off with Ivy. I mean she was brutal about it. A lot of them loathed Trump and didn’t want him in the family. But the father relented for whatever reasons.

      Reply
  6. Red says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:34 am

    It is weird that Taylor is seen with a ‘bff’ girl for awhile, they’re super tight for months/years, then they are never seen together again. Karlie, Dianna Argon, Julianne Hough. Almost like it is an actual breakup. I still believe the girl is a lesbian. And I feel for her if she is, because she probably would lose tons of her conservative fans if she came out. But I think she would gain a lot too.

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:05 am

      It’s not weird. I knew girls like this growing up. They are “friends” with people that they think it’s cool to be seen hanging out with. They are incredibly self absorbed and so they don’t actually know what real friendships look like. I think the reason all of these women stopped hanging with Taylor is, She’s a horrible person. Seriously. It’s all about her all the time. I’ve been in a friendship with a person like this and it’s the absolute worst. I eventually just cut off all contact. And I think that’s what happens with people who hang out with Taylor. She seems and is a lot of fun in the beginning until you actually get to know her.

      Reply
      • Eleonor says:
        February 9, 2018 at 2:43 pm

        In high school I had a tight friendship like that, after a couple of years I realized that there were a lot of other schoolmates I had never considered because my friend wanted to be “exclusive”, so I simply started talking to other persons, I grew up and moved on. She never forgave me for this, she stopped talking to me suddenly I didn’t exist anymore.
        I’ve met her later in life, and she still has this kind of exclusive BFF. Now at 36.
        I do not think this kind of relationship is healthy.

  7. QueenB says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I wonder why no bigger outlets are picking up that Karlie apparently does not go to NYU and codes like she claims to:
    https://nyulocal.com/theres-no-fucking-way-karlie-kloss-goes-to-nyu-fb292346af3d

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 9, 2018 at 10:47 am

      With the kind of money she has, it’s entirely possible she has an arrangement with the school for travel – OR is doing a hybrid class. But…that is really bizarre if she isn’t considering she runs a charity to push girls into programming. It’s not like her industry demands that women be smart.

      It’s not impossible, either. I work two jobs and routinely travel for the main one, yet I manage to complete classes online. I finished up both a women studies minor and am now doing an English degree via the online option. It’s not easy, but with enough discipline, you can do it.

      Reply
    • HH says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:20 am

      I thought her Girls Who Code and other coding classes were done in conjunction with the Harvard Business School., not NYU…? As the post said, she did a Gallatin program/school, which allows people to tailor their study.

      Also, I agree with the above commenter that she could be taking classes online or doing a hybrid course. While that blog post made some good points, college classes aren’t like regular jobs or high school. You’re not in class five days a week and sometimes only twice a week if you schedule well. Many courses have Mon/Weds setup, or Tues/Thurs. That does leave four days off in between school weeks. She could be a phony. However, if I had people trying to clock my whereabouts like that, I’d prob try to do online or hybrid courses as much as possible.

      Reply
  8. monette says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I hate Tay Tay, but friendship breakups are taugh.
    It’s been 2 years since my bff broke up with me out of the blue saying I wasn’t giving her enough attention( I had a new bf).
    I tried to make things better, get together, talk, explain, make up but she refused to answer any of my calls or messages.
    Then last summer I tried again, thinking enough time had passed.
    We are both over 30, in the meantime I got married and had a baby.
    I wrote to her on Fb, because she wouldn’t answer my calls. I apologized again and told her I wanted to meet.
    Her response was: Congrats on the wedding and baby. I should buy u something. Right now I’m out of the country, but leave me ur bank account and I will send u the money.
    After 8 fucking years!! We shared everything. I was MO at her wedding FFS.
    I did not lie to her, cheat with her husband, borrow money, none of those. She felt ignored and she ended it by phone. She is a fucking 32 year old psychotherapist and she acted like a 5 year old.
    2 years and it still hurts, exactly or even more like a romantic breakup.

    Reply
    • Pedro45 says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:18 am

      I’m sorry. I’ve been there and it really hurts.

      Reply
    • erni says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:18 am

      Wow

      edited:
      it’s sort of speechless “wow”.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:31 am

      Ouch. Monette, that’s a truly awful friendship breakup story. Time heals. Bon courage!

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:56 am

      I had something similar happen to me. I was one of those that hardly ever had a boyfriend in HS. just didn’t want the drama, preferred to date around. my bff was ALWAYS dating SOMEONE. like, she’d immediately start dating someone as soon as she broke up with the previous guy. blew everyone in our group off for events, especially me. I put up with it for far too long.

      Fast forward to post-college. I met a guy, love at first site, etc…(still together 25 years later)…I had met “the one”. I didn’t have as much time for her, and she was used to me dropping everything to hang out with her. she had been (IMO) using me for a while…like, hanging out with a new friend but then calling me to come over “and bring weed so you can smoke us up” but not inviting me for the preceding dinner/movie. Whenever we had fought previously, and she would hang up on me, I was always the one to reach out and call her back. so one day, after dating this guy for a couple of months, she gets mad because he and I have plans and I can’t be at her beck and call (“you never have time for me!” HYPOCRITE), and she hung up on me. I never called her back as I had had enough of her ME ME ME bullsh*t. it was really sad for me as she basically ghosted me after that, but I realized I was better off.

      with a “friend” like that, you almost always are. it does get better, monette.

      Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:43 am

    It’s very middle schoolish to hang out with friends of your former friend’s nemesis. This woman seems pretty cool, so I imagine it was she that came to her senses and left Swift to drown in her hate and revenge all by herself…..with her current bf to serve her of course…….

    Reply
  10. Veronica says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:43 am

    You know, I don’t normally ascribe to conspiracy theories, but I do wonder about those two. The intensity at the beginning to the sudden radio silence now is rather curious. I would honestly not be surprised if they were legitimately dating for awhile on the downlow, and then it ended as cleanly as it could behind the scenes. But that may be my queer lady projection coming out.

    Reply
  11. ichsi says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Karlie really is the embodiment of “a model” right? Look at these long, lithe limbs!! She doesn’t even look the same species as me.

    Reply
  12. Lexa says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I have theories about this! Taylor seems like the type to have zero tolerance for friends who “betray” her, and it could be as simple as Karlie not willing to end her friendship with Kendall after the Day of Receipts, or she felt like Karlie didn’t defend her enough. Or Taylor broke it off because she didn’t want to have any connection with the Kushners, and, by extension, Trump.

    My main theory is that TSwift is a narcissist and the constant need for validation got to be too much for Karlie or she felt like she was being manipulated. There are a lot of classic signs: Taylor’s need to portray herself as the victim, the inability to handle criticism, the way she mirrored karlie’s looks until they weirdly resembled one another, etc. Taylor seems to have iced her out, which is a common response to a narcissist receiving criticism.

    Maybe they’ll show up on a pap stroll together in NYC just to prove how wrong we are, and Taylor just started spending more time in London, which cooled off their friendship…, but it does feel like something h happened and Karlie is pretending nothing did to avoid getting attacked by Taylor’s intense fans.

    Reply
  13. joanne says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:57 am

    i think it’s irresponsible to speculate on the sexuality of two women who self identify as heterosexual. there are many reasons why friendships cool off. why accuse these women as lesbians when they both have always dated men? i have no problem with women stating they are lesbian or bi-sexual when it’s their choice to do so. it’s up to the person involved to declare their own sexuality.

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:11 am

      It’s not the first time something like this happens. Look for Diana agron and Emily poe. Lol

      Reply
    • SAMS says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:21 am

      While I somewhat agree, using the word ‘accuse’ is a bit much.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 9, 2018 at 11:31 am

      Being gay/bi/pan/etc. isn’t really a crime, so I don’t know that I’d call it an accusation. As an LGBT+ woman, I’m just aware of the cost that can come with work and being open about non-traditional sexuality. It wouldn’t shock me to find out these women were dating, but it’s equally plausible if they weren’t. *shrugs* It’s more irresponsible of the culture to require people to hide it.

      Reply
    • Alexis says:
      February 9, 2018 at 12:23 pm

      I believe Kloss has said she identifies as bi or pan, though. Just because a woman dates a man doesn’t mean they are straight. I don’t think Taylor has ever commented on her sexuality.

      I don’t see the problem with speculating on whether they had a romantic relationship. It’s no different from speculating as to whether people of opposite genders might be dating if there are pictures of them spending time together and having chemistry. It’s all equally harmless — unless one thinks there is something wrong with same-sex relationships.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      Wow. Accuse.
      I think what Veronica said is right. It isn’t wrong to be LGBTQ+. It is sad when they can’t live openly and feel the need to keep quiet when they have done nothing wrong. If anything it makes me feel compassion for Taylor in that respect.
      There are a few photos of them looking like romantic partners and not platonic friends. I believe this to be true. I also believe she has the right to handle it any way she sees fit.

      What I don’t like is when people speculate on it based on how someone dresses or looks. Or if they are single or sensitive or creative or their career seems too masculine or feminine. That is when it becomes a problem.

      Reply
  14. Shannon says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:09 am

    It definitely seems like something went down. It’s one thing for a friendship to cool off, happens all the time when people go in different directions. But to caption her photo ‘swish swish’? Yeah, something happened there.

    Reply
  15. me says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Why don’t we ever hear about male friendships going “bad”? It’s always women that are spoken about. People come in and out of your life…it happens.

    Reply
  16. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I am annoyed by the phrase “swish swish”. That is all.

    Reply
  17. Saks says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:34 am

    The guy in the pic is super close with Karlie and friends with Katy so nothing strange in them hanging out, Taylor’s actual bff liked a pic of Karlie in ig yesterday and Taylor is focusing on her tour… Maybe they are all stoping to behave like 10 year old girls?

    Reply
  18. browniecakes says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Today is Tom Hiddleston’s 37th bday. Wonder what our old gossip favorite is up to today.

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I have conspiracy theory: maybe they’re both vying to be the alt-right’s darling? Adorable Aryan icon? I have no receipts, just a guess since Taylor has no problem being the Nazi It-Girl.

    Reply
  20. Reef says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Celebrity circles are small. They’re probably just busy and cooled off on their friendship because Taylor has a new man and promoting a new album. BUT for the sake of drama, I’m here for all the lesbian speculation. I wish it was with more interesting women, though.

    Reply
  21. Jingle says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    It’s not that they’ve “broken up” but rather karlie can’t handle that the way Taylor lives her life has changed. So for excitement she quotes “swish swish” lyrics on Instagram and that goes viral. Then for further kicks she actually goes on a pap stroll. I expect Katy & karlie to go out solo next. Until they get tired and finally move on.

    Reply

