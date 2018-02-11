Kim Cattrall slams Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘You are not my family, you are not my friend’

Let me summarize what we know now: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall low-key hated each other for years when they worked on Sex and the City, both the TV show and the two films. That hatred manifested itself in SJP pulling rank as the executive producer and making Kim’s Samantha character into a sometimes-gross caricature. On both of the films, Kim had to be heavily persuaded to join the ensemble, and by the second film, there was zero love lost but it seemed like Kim and SJP could keep it somewhat professional. Their low-key hatred spewed into the public sphere last fall, and it stopped being low-key and became very HIGH-KEY. SJP was trying to put together a third SATC film and Kim flirted with the idea, basically to see how money she could get, but ultimately she said no, she wasn’t interested, and she was done playing Samantha once and for all.

What happened next was pretty gross. SJP and all of her minions tried to publicly shame Kim and slammed her in multiple publications. Kim fought back and slapped back publicly at SJP. SJP tried to do her “what who me?” little girl act about the whole thing, while basically claiming that it was all a huge misunderstanding and oh by the way Kim is a big liar and SJP has receipts. Last week, Kim’s brother went missing, then he was found dead. Kim and her family were in mourning, and SJP made a public comment about it in an interview, and SJP also wrote on social media: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.” Kim responded on Saturday with this:

“A painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now… You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” That’s pretty much the mother of all mic drops. I’m glad Kim said it too, even though her Instagram is now being filled with “YOU’RE THE REAL MEAN GIRL” comments. No. Kim is an adult-ass woman and she burned that f–king bridge to the ground. She’s done. There’s “being nice for the sake of being nice” and then there’s “IDGAF about this person anymore so I’m going to tell them to take my name out of their f–king mouth.” That’s what Kim just did: she told SJP to never speak about her (Kim) ever again. I’m here for it.

Also: I’m here for calling out celebrities for their fake-ass “nice girl” or “nice guy” personas. So many times, those personas are deep as a f–king puddle. SJP often comes across as so fakey and saccharine. Good for Kim for calling out that persona too.