Steve Bannon: The anti-patriarchy movement ‘will undo 10,000 years of recorded history’

President Trump Fires Steve Bannon **FILE PHOTOS**

As I’ve said before, I’m on Team Let’s Ignore Steve Bannon. I tried to ignore him when he worked at the White House, and then he got fired and I kept on trying to ignore him. The past year of Bannon’s life has been shambolic, much like his face. He went from working in the WH to getting sh-tcanned and then pushed out of Breitbart. He told Michael Wolff that Trump and members of the Trump family committed treason. He ran the campaign for a pedophile hobgoblin in Alabama and LOST. The guy is a whackjob. But people still speak to him and report what he says. One of those people is journalist Josh Green, who has written a book called Devil’s Bargain about – you guessed it – the Trump administration and Bannon and everyone else. Green happened to speak to Bannon immediately following the Golden Globes this year, the same awards show where everyone wore Time’s Up buttons and all-black and everyone wanted Oprah to be president. These are some quotes from Bannon:

On the Golden Globes: “It’s a Cromwell moment!” Bannon is quoted as nearly shouting, referring to the 17th century political leader often characterized as a fanatical dictator. “It’s even more powerful than populism. It’s deeper. It’s primal. It’s elemental. The long black dresses and all that — this is the Puritans! It’s anti-patriarchy.”

On The Rock watching Oprah’s speech: “He’s ruined his career. If you rolled out a guillotine, they’d chop off every set of balls in the room.” Green, who is also a CNN political analyst, writes that Bannon believed Oprah could threaten the Trump presidency if she were to become involved in the 2018 midterm elections. He argued, Green wrote, that her activism could assist the Democrats in taking back the House, allowing Democrats to impeach Trump.

On the “anti-patriarchy” movement: “The anti-patriarchy movement is going to undo ten thousand years of recorded history. You watch. The time has come. Women are gonna take charge of society… And they couldn’t juxtapose a better villain than Trump. He is the patriarch. This” — the Golden Globe Awards — “is a definitional moment in the culture. It’ll never be the same going forward. I think it’s going to unfold like the tea party, only bigger… It’s not Me Too. It’s not just sexual harassment. It’s an anti-patriarchy movement. Time’s up on 10,000 years of recorded history. This is coming. This is real.”

[From CNN & CNBC]

Considering this is the same man who spearheaded Roy Moore’s “all of those underage girls I molested are liars” strategy, I don’t really think Steve Bannon has his pulse on what’s happening with women today, for better or for worse. Like, if we give him this one and admit that sure, he might be right and that women have finally had ENOUGH, then that means he would be right about something. I can’t live in a world where he’s right about anything. As for the idea of the anti-patriarchy movement… right now, I think most women would just be happy if we had a male president who hadn’t sexual assaulted a dozen women and then told the world that the women he had assaulted were too ugly to be assaulted. Let’s start there.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

 

47 Responses to “Steve Bannon: The anti-patriarchy movement ‘will undo 10,000 years of recorded history’”

  1. DiligentDiva says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:02 am

    He’s such an opportunist… Bannon just wants back in the game. He’s over. Without Breitbart what even is this man? We should all collectively forget his existence.

    Reply
  2. Hh says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Actually, what he said isn’t false. Particularly because he worded it as “anti-patriarchy” and not “anti-men.” Those aren’t the same things. So I agree with him here. The issue is he’s fearful and I’m PUMPED.

    Reply
  3. Lela says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I hate saying this but lets hope he is actually right about the last part

    Reply
  4. Jordan says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:13 am

    another man worried that women would treat them the same way that men have treated women for centuries. Or rather 10,000 years.

    Reply
    • teehee says:
      February 12, 2018 at 10:34 am

      Exactly. While women tend to think power can be shared, men think, it cannot. Therefore, its either one on top, and not both. And men think, whoever is at top, “earns” the right to do wtf they want, whether its humane or fair or rational or not.
      SO.
      Of course they are scared.
      Since they don’t want to be diplomatic about it, we can’t be either… (diplomacy takes two).
      Hide yo cars! Hide yo beers!

      Reply
  5. Reef says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Meh. Is he ignoring that the “Patriarch” and his party are still super popular among white women (the base he cares about)? They’ll be fine. A lot more needs to happen than abusers losing jobs to immediately get golden parachuted with cushy consulting jobs for me to believe a change is coming.

    Reply
  6. Lizzie says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:16 am

    GOOD! the last 10,000 years sucked for a lot of people

    and i’m sure the Rock is really listening closely to advice from Steve “my skin suit is loose” Bannon…SURE JAN!

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:24 am

    “He’s ruined his career.” Says the guy who has been fired from, like, everything in the past few months, about The Rock? THE ROCK? One of the very few true movie stars left who can sell pretty much any movie on his name???? Hahahahaha.

    This guy is a disgusting turd who should not be given any more attention.

    Reply
  8. Littlestar says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Not all societies have been patriarchal, so he’s ignoring that. Not all societies traditionally devalue feminine work either. I think of the Iroquois, where women have political say and I believe they own the long houses and are head of the clan. He can shove it is what I’m saying :)

    Reply
  9. Merritt says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Good. I’m all for the patriarchy being over.

    Reply
  10. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Technically, it isn’t treason because we are not at war with Russia. It is, clearly, conspiracy, though.

    Reply
  11. Amy Tennant says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:36 am

    OHMYGOD we can only hope!!!!

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Bannon is well known for his apocalyptic ideology. As a typical propagandist, he frames it in various ways. Here he is calling it “anti-patriarchy,” though in no way does he mean that this would result in equality for women. In other speeches he is clearly a Christian Dominionist–calling for a Christian nation run on rules from the Bible. At base, he and his sponsors (Mercers and others) seek to destroy western liberal democracies and get rich from the fire sale. He is an empty suit, a vituperative blunt instrument being controlled by oligarchs.

    Reply
  13. Svea says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Undo the last 10000 years? As should effing be! Look at the horrid job the patriarchy has done of it: Ethnic/racial cleansing, half the species of the earth gone, permanent military/industrial/techno complex. Dude is seriously delusional.

    Reply
  14. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I will use the same simple response I used on Twitter when I first saw this: Good.

    Reply
  15. T.Fanty says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:01 am

    That’s the plan, anyway.

    Reply
  16. Hazel says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:08 am

    ‘Definitional’? Is that even a word? And ‘10,000 years of recorded history’? Is he counting cave paintings or something? And is he not aware that ‘recorded history’ is redundant? And why is anyone recording this guy’s inanities?

    Reply
  17. Veronica Shields says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Kind of speaks volumes that the only way some men can picture equality is a society where women treat men as badly as they’ve treated us, eh?

    Reply
  18. phlyfiremama says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:39 am

    This undoing of 10,000 years (not even) of patriarchy is only a bad thing for..well,the patriarchy. Look where that patriarchy has gotten the planet, after all. #smashthepatriarchy #smashitintotinytinypieces

    Reply
  19. seraph7 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    He should crawl back under his rock!

    Bannon physically disgusts me and his beliefs are just as bad. I sincerely hope all these arseholes die in obscurity or prison. No penitent do-overs, no book deals, no chat show appearances, nothing!
    Just go away and stop terrorising everyone else!

    Reply
  20. DenG says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I’m gonna call Bannon “Timothy” after the Biblical dolt who proclaimed that women will not teach or have authority over men and that they must remain silent. He won’t “suffer” it. Whatcha afraid of, sweetie?

    Reply
  21. Incredulous says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Change calls the tune we all dance to – Al Swearingen

    Learn to boogie or sit on the sidelines like a lump.

    Reply
  22. Snowflake says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Kaiser, it’s like you’re in my head and reading my mind. Your political posts are exactly how I feel.

    Reply
  23. Franny says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Sure, if anti-patriarchy is equivalent to anti-wife-beating and anti- sexual harrassment.

    Reply
  24. winterforever says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    This is the first time I’ve ever agreed with Bannon

    Reply
  25. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    There is no such thing as erasing or undoing history. You can’t bring back the dead. You can’t retroactively give women the vote a thousand years ago and then retroactively change all the outcomes of every election since. You can’t scratch off the word “King” and write “Queen” instead.

    If only! If only we had the power to go back and change the results of the last election. This man spouts sensationalist nonsense. What is done cannot be undone, but there are CONSEQUENCES for your actions.

    Reply
  26. AintNoTelling says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    He sounds drunk. Let’s not forget that Steve Bannon is a bonafide, down and out drunk. Always has been. Don’t see why that would be different during this very colorful interview.

    Reply
  27. Lorelai says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    People need to stop giving him any coverage whatsoever. He is a vile failure in every way.

    Reply
  28. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    February 12, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Good! It’s not “Time’s Up”, Bannon! It’s “Time’s WAY past overdue!” These old white effers are crazy. They think of no one but themselves.

    Just like Drumpf yesterday in that stupid tweet “what ever happened to Due Process?” regarding rapists, abusers, etc. Oh, please – rich white men have had the majority of Due Process. Now he’s just starting to feel like the rest of us. How does it feel, a$$holes? You may actually have to PAY for a crime for once in your damn life and not buy your way out of it.

    Sorry. I despise these people. They have not one shred of humanity or empathy. It’s mind-boggling.

    Reply
  29. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    February 12, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Okay, I just made it through the article without 🤮. I don’t know what the hell he’s trying to do. It almost sounds like he’s switching sides 😂😂😂😂

    Curls in the corner & has a nervous breakdown.

    Who read the Wolff book? And what did you think? I just bought it finally. The cover is a huge turn-off. I hate have his face pop up on my kindle. (Trump)

    Reply

