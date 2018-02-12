Steve Bannon: The anti-patriarchy movement ‘will undo 10,000 years of recorded history’

As I’ve said before, I’m on Team Let’s Ignore Steve Bannon. I tried to ignore him when he worked at the White House, and then he got fired and I kept on trying to ignore him. The past year of Bannon’s life has been shambolic, much like his face. He went from working in the WH to getting sh-tcanned and then pushed out of Breitbart. He told Michael Wolff that Trump and members of the Trump family committed treason. He ran the campaign for a pedophile hobgoblin in Alabama and LOST. The guy is a whackjob. But people still speak to him and report what he says. One of those people is journalist Josh Green, who has written a book called Devil’s Bargain about – you guessed it – the Trump administration and Bannon and everyone else. Green happened to speak to Bannon immediately following the Golden Globes this year, the same awards show where everyone wore Time’s Up buttons and all-black and everyone wanted Oprah to be president. These are some quotes from Bannon:
On the Golden Globes: “It’s a Cromwell moment!” Bannon is quoted as nearly shouting, referring to the 17th century political leader often characterized as a fanatical dictator. “It’s even more powerful than populism. It’s deeper. It’s primal. It’s elemental. The long black dresses and all that — this is the Puritans! It’s anti-patriarchy.”
On The Rock watching Oprah’s speech: “He’s ruined his career. If you rolled out a guillotine, they’d chop off every set of balls in the room.” Green, who is also a CNN political analyst, writes that Bannon believed Oprah could threaten the Trump presidency if she were to become involved in the 2018 midterm elections. He argued, Green wrote, that her activism could assist the Democrats in taking back the House, allowing Democrats to impeach Trump.
On the “anti-patriarchy” movement: “The anti-patriarchy movement is going to undo ten thousand years of recorded history. You watch. The time has come. Women are gonna take charge of society… And they couldn’t juxtapose a better villain than Trump. He is the patriarch. This” — the Golden Globe Awards — “is a definitional moment in the culture. It’ll never be the same going forward. I think it’s going to unfold like the tea party, only bigger… It’s not Me Too. It’s not just sexual harassment. It’s an anti-patriarchy movement. Time’s up on 10,000 years of recorded history. This is coming. This is real.”
Considering this is the same man who spearheaded Roy Moore’s “all of those underage girls I molested are liars” strategy, I don’t really think Steve Bannon has his pulse on what’s happening with women today, for better or for worse. Like, if we give him this one and admit that sure, he might be right and that women have finally had ENOUGH, then that means he would be right about something. I can’t live in a world where he’s right about anything. As for the idea of the anti-patriarchy movement… right now, I think most women would just be happy if we had a male president who hadn’t sexual assaulted a dozen women and then told the world that the women he had assaulted were too ugly to be assaulted. Let’s start there.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
He’s such an opportunist… Bannon just wants back in the game. He’s over. Without Breitbart what even is this man? We should all collectively forget his existence.
This X 1,000. He is trying to make himself relevant and mainstream so he can get a cushy talking head spot on a cable news channel.
He’s a complete bore and ass, isn’t he? And he never really makes sense.
Bannon desperately needs someone (Trump, Moore) or something (Breitbart) to validate his hogwash. And when thay’s done, he’s quick to latch onto the next best thing.
On his own he’s basically a nobody, a tiresome jerk.
Actually, what he said isn’t false. Particularly because he worded it as “anti-patriarchy” and not “anti-men.” Those aren’t the same things. So I agree with him here. The issue is he’s fearful and I’m PUMPED.
Yes !!
Ditto!!
Woo-hoo!
His third paragraph is not exaggerated and spot on. Definitional moment indeed. And high time for it too.
Bannon was arrested for battering his then-wife and then threatening her life if she didn’t drop the charges. I don’t think he is qualified to speak truthfully about anti-patriarchy or whatever it was he was pompously mumbling about.
Also, one of his Biosphere female employees sued him and won after he tried to demean her with disparing remarks and threats.
He also has said horrible things about feminists and women in general.
He’s a proven woman hater but feels the need to spout “pearls” about Oprah’s speech.
He’s vile.
I remember reading years ago that Ivana, wife #1, accused the dotard of physically abusing her during their marriage. I remember she wrote that he pulled her hair ect. She even wrote that he, #45; raped her. Years later she said it did not happened. I believe she was paid off the take back the rape claim. The dotard is dirty through and through any wonder that he sides with the abusers, except Al and Bill, they are guilty but all rep men needs due process so says the dotard.
I hate saying this but lets hope he is actually right about the last part
another man worried that women would treat them the same way that men have treated women for centuries. Or rather 10,000 years.
Exactly. While women tend to think power can be shared, men think, it cannot. Therefore, its either one on top, and not both. And men think, whoever is at top, “earns” the right to do wtf they want, whether its humane or fair or rational or not.
SO.
Of course they are scared.
Since they don’t want to be diplomatic about it, we can’t be either… (diplomacy takes two).
Hide yo cars! Hide yo beers!
Meh. Is he ignoring that the “Patriarch” and his party are still super popular among white women (the base he cares about)? They’ll be fine. A lot more needs to happen than abusers losing jobs to immediately get golden parachuted with cushy consulting jobs for me to believe a change is coming.
NOT THIS WHITE WOMAN!!! I can barely even watch the news anymore. I come here because….ya know…like minded people. The sound of Trumps voice literally makes me puke in my mouth.
GOOD! the last 10,000 years sucked for a lot of people
and i’m sure the Rock is really listening closely to advice from Steve “my skin suit is loose” Bannon…SURE JAN!
They did suck for a lot of people. Speaking of that, what strikes me about this “undoing history” crap is that it’s the same rhetoric that pro-civil war monuments folks use. “You’re trying to re-write history”, etc. No, history is still history, and unless you’re part of the ruling class/race/country, it probably wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Scared white men are afraid that their time is up, and I’m glad because it is.
+1000. “My skin suit is loose…” bwahaha. Love it.
“He’s ruined his career.” Says the guy who has been fired from, like, everything in the past few months, about The Rock? THE ROCK? One of the very few true movie stars left who can sell pretty much any movie on his name???? Hahahahaha.
This guy is a disgusting turd who should not be given any more attention.
Not all societies have been patriarchal, so he’s ignoring that. Not all societies traditionally devalue feminine work either. I think of the Iroquois, where women have political say and I believe they own the long houses and are head of the clan. He can shove it is what I’m saying
And even were he right… the smallpox vaccine undid thousands of years of recorded history. So did universal suffrage.
Good. I’m all for the patriarchy being over.
Technically, it isn’t treason because we are not at war with Russia. It is, clearly, conspiracy, though.
OHMYGOD we can only hope!!!!
Bannon is well known for his apocalyptic ideology. As a typical propagandist, he frames it in various ways. Here he is calling it “anti-patriarchy,” though in no way does he mean that this would result in equality for women. In other speeches he is clearly a Christian Dominionist–calling for a Christian nation run on rules from the Bible. At base, he and his sponsors (Mercers and others) seek to destroy western liberal democracies and get rich from the fire sale. He is an empty suit, a vituperative blunt instrument being controlled by oligarchs.
BOOM. You nailed it.
Fake Christians…
Undo the last 10000 years? As should effing be! Look at the horrid job the patriarchy has done of it: Ethnic/racial cleansing, half the species of the earth gone, permanent military/industrial/techno complex. Dude is seriously delusional.
I will use the same simple response I used on Twitter when I first saw this: Good.
That’s the plan, anyway.
‘Definitional’? Is that even a word? And ‘10,000 years of recorded history’? Is he counting cave paintings or something? And is he not aware that ‘recorded history’ is redundant? And why is anyone recording this guy’s inanities?
Kind of speaks volumes that the only way some men can picture equality is a society where women treat men as badly as they’ve treated us, eh?
This undoing of 10,000 years (not even) of patriarchy is only a bad thing for..well,the patriarchy. Look where that patriarchy has gotten the planet, after all. #smashthepatriarchy #smashitintotinytinypieces
He should crawl back under his rock!
Bannon physically disgusts me and his beliefs are just as bad. I sincerely hope all these arseholes die in obscurity or prison. No penitent do-overs, no book deals, no chat show appearances, nothing!
Just go away and stop terrorising everyone else!
I’m gonna call Bannon “Timothy” after the Biblical dolt who proclaimed that women will not teach or have authority over men and that they must remain silent. He won’t “suffer” it. Whatcha afraid of, sweetie?
Change calls the tune we all dance to – Al Swearingen
Learn to boogie or sit on the sidelines like a lump.
Ian McShane. Dear dog he was SO GOOD as Al~
Kaiser, it’s like you’re in my head and reading my mind. Your political posts are exactly how I feel.
Sure, if anti-patriarchy is equivalent to anti-wife-beating and anti- sexual harrassment.
This is the first time I’ve ever agreed with Bannon
There is no such thing as erasing or undoing history. You can’t bring back the dead. You can’t retroactively give women the vote a thousand years ago and then retroactively change all the outcomes of every election since. You can’t scratch off the word “King” and write “Queen” instead.
If only! If only we had the power to go back and change the results of the last election. This man spouts sensationalist nonsense. What is done cannot be undone, but there are CONSEQUENCES for your actions.
This is just so well stated!
He sounds drunk. Let’s not forget that Steve Bannon is a bonafide, down and out drunk. Always has been. Don’t see why that would be different during this very colorful interview.
People need to stop giving him any coverage whatsoever. He is a vile failure in every way.
Good! It’s not “Time’s Up”, Bannon! It’s “Time’s WAY past overdue!” These old white effers are crazy. They think of no one but themselves.
Just like Drumpf yesterday in that stupid tweet “what ever happened to Due Process?” regarding rapists, abusers, etc. Oh, please – rich white men have had the majority of Due Process. Now he’s just starting to feel like the rest of us. How does it feel, a$$holes? You may actually have to PAY for a crime for once in your damn life and not buy your way out of it.
Sorry. I despise these people. They have not one shred of humanity or empathy. It’s mind-boggling.
Okay, I just made it through the article without 🤮. I don’t know what the hell he’s trying to do. It almost sounds like he’s switching sides 😂😂😂😂
Curls in the corner & has a nervous breakdown.
Who read the Wolff book? And what did you think? I just bought it finally. The cover is a huge turn-off. I hate have his face pop up on my kindle. (Trump)
