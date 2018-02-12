Is Tom Hiddleston having a ‘midlife crisis’ now that he’s turned 37 years old?

Tom Hiddleston turned 37 years old last week, on February 9th. His age always surprises me – he seems younger than that, right? He’s still a young man though and people should be able to enjoy their 30s without everyone screaming about how they’re having a “midlife crisis.” In MY day, children, talk of mid-life crises were saved for someone’s 40th birthday. But that didn’t stop Sebastian Shakespeare from making up a story to go along with a photo of Scruffy Hiddles walking his dog over the weekend (you can see the photo here):
Jude Law and Tom Hiddleston might be at the top of their game, but it seems even they can’t escape a midlife crisis. Talented Mr Ripley star Jude, 45, appeared to have got dressed in the dark when he walked through JFK airport on Friday in a black jacket adorned with strips of black shaggy sheep wool, teamed with a loose T-shirt, jogging bottoms and brown boots.
Meanwhile, at home, The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston, who turned 37 last week, was almost unrecognisable while walking his dog in Hampstead, North London. The actor, touted as the next James Bond, sported a scruffy beard instead of his usual clean-shaven look, and kept things low-key in a black baseball cap, jacket and jeans.
If you look at the photo, Hiddles doesn’t look bad or anything – he looks like he’s got an I’m-Not-Working-Right-Now beard and he’s wearing I’m-Just-Walking-The-Dog clothes. He looks clean and furry and lovely. So is he having a mid-life crisis? Ugh… probably not? But I would like to know what he’s up to these days. I miss him. He hasn’t even updated his Twitter in almost a year, you guys. WHAT IS HAPPENING, HIDDLES?
(Maybe he truly did get set up with Angelina Jolie and they’re preparing to make their big couple-debut at the Oscars. Please let this be so.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Jude’s jacket is interesting.
Tom looks fine. He has really sad eyes, hasn’t he? And a really red beard. I always thought he was blonde.
I love how he’s considered a young man. Were he an actress aged 37 he would be playing wives to 60y olds and moms to 20 somethings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s walking his dog and wearing perfectly appropriate clothes for it (note hat for bedhead). When the dog wants to go out, dog owners have very little time for niceties even if they are celebrities! I’m surprised we don’t have more pics of makeup free ladies trying to get their dogs out…
IMO, Jude Law looks awful. Where is his hat?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. When the dog’s gotta go, you grab your coat or your hoodie and yank ‘em on over your pajamas. Thank God I live remotely so I can let the dog out stark naked if I have to, but Tom looks fine here. He’s got real pants and shoes on. I call that a win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RE: Sad eyes. I think that he has a tendency to look sad because of the shape of his eyes (they tilt downward at the outer end; hard to explain). I’ve always thought that about him. Also, some of us just have “resting sad face.” Many times people have commented that I looked sad or forlorn when I’m feeling fine. It’s just my face.
The second thing is that I don’t think that the Daily Fail knows what a “midlife crisis” is. Doesn’t usually mean when a guy (usually in his 40s or older) starts dressing like a teen/twenty-something, gets a penis mobile and an inappropriate girlfriend? It’s frankly the exact opposite of going out and walking the dog in DGAF clothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read this quickly and thought is a “penis mobile” a thing these days? Do you hang it above your bed so it sways in the wind?!
I now see you meant a car like a penis LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Anon your comment was hysterical. I didn’t even think about that possible interpretation! Woops
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure there’s a market for such things
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom has always struck me as a really sad person. I think he’s genuinely nice and talented, and cares about his fans, but something about him has always made me really sad. I hope he does well in life and finds happiness.
(I’m single with a solid career and low maintenance, so give me a call, Tom!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always thought he looked 3-5 years older than his age…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oof – that pic of him in the Daily Mail is not great. Greasy hair, scraggly beard and dusty(?) clothes. And no new projects, according to IMDB.
Is he ok?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s taking this break seriously, and the DGAF looks great on him.
I love that he is true to himself, no matter what anyone else says. #character #andnotjustonscreen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#character #thirsty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is he “thirsty,” Sonya? He’s practically been in hibernation.
Look that up in Webster’s and you’ll find 🐍 as the definition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s sad how the very image of snakes has too, been tarnished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw pictures of him on Tumblr of that same day. He looks good imo. The one on the DM has got to be the worst, which paints the perfect narrative of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah there are plenty of pictures on Tumblr of him (and Bobby the dog!) looking a bit scruffy, but otherwise fine. Supposedly his South Sudan documentary is coming out this Autumn, according to Appeal Films. Maybe this is Tom’s “documentary filmmaker” look? (Oh and Bobby, at least, has a nice new coat😉)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, in the other pics his jeans & jacket don’t look so dirty. I wonder if some were taken before walk, and that single pic near the car after. Now why this man doesn’t buy some duck boots that are made for cold, wet, muddy weather is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The walk is in a different place than the pic with the car. Maybe they were taken at different times?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it seems the dog has caused a bit of a mess to his clothes, so he’s wearing those trashed clothes when he walks him so as not to ruin more. I need to see him without a hat, no hair product, just wild curls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m playing into both of their images here, but I think Angelina would eat Tom alive…and I’m here for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks better than when he was dating Taylor… I still burst out laughing thinking about how he looked during that 4th of July party. Put aside the shirt, he looked like the weird uncle who hangs out with his niece to hook up with her friends. So this is an improvement in my opinion.
But also he hasn’t announced a non-Marvel related film project since 2016. I think he’s somewhat finished. Taylor Swift and that Golden Globes Speech killed any chance he had of making it big in America. I bet his name’s been put on the list of “DO NOT HIRE” among directors and producers.
He made a fool of himself, was cocky, and tried to get fame via dating a far more famous celebrity (who has earned her status) then wait his turn and has paid the price. His career, most of his fans, and his reputation are gone.
Sure Taylor’s problematic and has a shit ton of issues, but I don’t buy at all that Tom didn’t use her for his own gain. He’s earned this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Dating Taylor Swift & making a mistake in a speech while accepting an award immediately puts someone on the Do Not Hire list as opposed to actors who are constantly late or disruptive on set, beat up on co-stars, directors & crew, or are uninsurable due to health or substance addiction problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clearly priorities are in order 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listen I’m not saying it’s 1000% fair system at all, but you have to not be paying attention to Hollywood if you think making an ass out of yourself and create a public scandal around yourself you won’t get you put on a blacklist.
Hollywood doesn’t like letting what they considered “losers” into the club. Tom become an overnight laughing stock and he’s paid the price.
And also please don’t downplay his white savior speech, he more or less went up there and did a white-man burden speech. That’s not a mistake, racist behavior isn’t a mistake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Public scandal? Like getting pulled over for drunk driving & saying racist or sexist things to the cop? Or leaving threatening voice mail messages for your kid or ex? Or punching the director? Or having wife #3 file domestic violence charges? Or bad mouthing the film he’s supposed to be promoting? I think I missed something? Or are we talking about Shia Lebouef, not Tom Hiddleston?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You clearly missed the intent behind the speech where he literally dedicated his award to aid workers. Feeling proud you could help in whatever way (he’s an entertainer so was glad he could provide relief in that essence), but being nervous and expressing it poorly, does not mean it’s white saviorism. He’s been with UNICEF for years, actually visited countries he documents the experience and met people who do the real hard work. Also, he apologized while calling attention to organizations that need it. Some people clearly can’t let a harmless thing go and at this point, dragging that back up is nothing but personal at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jammypants, don’t tell me I missed the point. It was racist! He had to apologize for it because it was a racist speech. I don’t care how you frame it, it was a racist speech. It’s not harmless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lightpurple. Again point missed, sure you don’t think it was public scandal, guess what doesn’t matter. Everyone else did, twitter exploded the day he wore that shirt, countless articles laughing at him were written, then after he got publicly dumped he made a white savior speech, and got even further laughed at. Then he gave an embarrassing GQ interview where’s basically crying over the fact that Taylor Swift dumped him.
He became a laughing stock. Why do you think The Daily Mail used the worst photos of him possible? It’s because everyone’s agreed this guy is done. He’s been blacklisted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure a jumbled-up speech dedicating an award to aid workers is racist. That’s a clear example of over-using a word, to the extent it ceases to have any meaning by the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you know what racism is? Seriously. You clearly do not. As a PoC, I’ve experienced it my whole life. And to me, that speech was not in any way racist. So much reaching.
He apologized because his message came across garbled. And he cleared that up with his apology. It seems you can’t get over it because it’s something you can use as score points to drag his person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@TheHord, his speech wasn’t just “I’m dedicating this to aid workers” he basically said “I brought those aid workers so much joy by acting” He made it about himself. That’s why it was a white-savior speech, and white saviorism is inherently racist behavior. Africa doesn’t need to be saved by white people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jammypants, again point missed. My point isn’t to drag Tom over it again, my point is that Tom’s been blacklisted due to his public blunders in 2016/2017 and that speech is one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, right. Shia Leboeuf, Alec Baldwin, Mel Gibson, Christian Bale, Jude Law, Tom Hardy, Fassbender and so many more have all had scandals & incidents in their careers and all continue to work regularly but yes, the guy with the reputation for showing up on time, prepping for each role, getting along well with directors, cast & crew, and doing all that is asked of him to promote his work without complaint is black listed because, what was that reason again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple
Again Hollywood doesn’t like losers, so yes in Hollywood you can abuse women and keep a career, but if you become a laughing stock (AKA lose your masculinity) nobody will hire you. It’s not about what’s right, it’s about how Hollywood works.
It doesn’t matter what you think clearly Tom has been blacklisted from Hollywood give all he could announce in 2017 was a very short stunt as a Hamlet in a play. He should be announcing projects and he isn’t, 2017 he had a good box office year, he won a Golden Globe, his movies have been relatively successful (Especially Thor), he should be getting more work, but he’s not.
He gambled and he lost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jammypants & thehorde, and apparently, “aid workers” are a race now? I thought Doctors Without Borders and UNICEF were made up of people of varying races & ethnicities, not just one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple, he was specifically talking about Aid Workers from South Sudan. He made a documentary there, it’s not that hard to piece that together. I get being “over it” but stop trying to justify that speech. It was horrible and there was a reason he apologized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless there’s actual evidence he’s been blacklisted, I say that claim is a bunch of hogwash. I’m now waiting for when he has projects announced, then the new claim will be, “Taylor Swift got him the exposure he needed for them.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jammypants, if he announces a good project then good for him. Finally someone’s taking mercy. But you can’t tell me at all his lack of projects right now isn’t because of the golden globes and Taylor Swift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@diligentdiva, perhaps you should be a little more diligent. He was talking about aid workers IN South Sudan, not FROM South Sudan. And are you really saying a country torn apart by war doesn’t need aid workers from elsewhere?
I get that you don’t like the guy, your choice, but your claims of a black list don’t mesh with reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DD and you can’t say that GG and HS blacklisted him or that mercy was given to him. That’s pure conjecture, not based on any empirical evidence. Since HS/GG, he has worked on EM, Hamlet, a documentary not yet released, and IW and TA4. As I said, your conjectures are pure hogwash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering the timing (days before audio snake exposé) back then, it’s clear that, if anybody was using anybody there, it was not Tom. The fact is Tom DID have his own earned status by then, and a squeaky-clean reputation, ripe for the picking of somebody who knew they were about to get majorly dragged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmfaoooooooooooo it’s so cute how Hiddles fiddles stans comfort themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not as cute as know-it-alls who flip their script to trash on the target du jour, ignoring anything that doesn’t quite fit their preconceived story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what’s even cuter, Sonya? How 🐍 acolytes think money buys status. It’s really adorable how 🐍stans put a price tag on things that can’t be bought, like class and compassion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hiddleston fans don’t seem to understand that Taylor and Tom could have equally used each other and thus got equally harmed by there behavior. Tom tried to gain fame after his box office failures, and Taylor was trying to hid from Kimye.
Tom and Taylor both earned 2016, and Taylor’s snapped back (mainly due to cemented status as an A-Lister) but Tom hasn’t. Tom’s failings are on him, he wasn’t forced to be her fake boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did Tom “earn his status” also? He was mainly known for being “That guy who plays Loki” and now he’s know as “That guy who dated Taylor Swift.”
In terms of celebrity status, Tom’s a B-Lister at most. Careerwise in 2016 he was going from one flop to the next, with the exception of The Night Manager. Compared to Taylor who won Album of the Year twice and had two highest selling albums of the year.
So yea Taylor’s problematic AF, she’s got issues, she’s earned her status as a snake, but don’t compare the career’s. Taylor’s success isn’t something people can take from her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, try as you might, you can’t erase Tom’s career, successes, favorable appreciation of people who actually got to work and contact him, utter lack of silly feuds with rando celebs, and no recurrent petty use of said celebs to prop himself up, so there’s that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom’s career at this point is non-existent. Those who’ve worked with Taylor have a just as favorable of an opinion.
And I’m sorry, but Taylor’s music sold well and has gained her far more success then he’ll ever have in his entire life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why some people can’t separate two different celebs and their successes. It’s black and white with some of them. You don’t need to cancel one’s lifetime of work to prop up the other. It stems from deep insecurity to engage in such odd behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Non-existent? Sure. I am hoping to see that non-existent Aardman Film he has been non-existent in promoting when it opens here this weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, 🐍 certainly has earned her current status- world’s most hated celebrity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean her image has cleaned up alot since 2016, her album was one of the most popular selling in 2017. She’s got her licks as well, but Tom earned his just as much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, no, DigitalDiva. Her image has never been worse. 🐍
No amount of money can cure what ails her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Say that to the albums she’s sold… Not everyone lives in you’re fantasy world where people hate her. In 2016 she was hated (And I would argue they were right too), but it’s 2018 and that drama is long over.
She’s still out there selling albums, selling tickets, making money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. Yes, DigitalDiva, 🐍 continues to make bank off her drama and at other people’s expense. That “status” is NOT enviable.
And it’s YOUR fantasy, not mine, thanks very much.
…tha fantasy is which she’s selling out stadium tours? That one? 🤣🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean if we are going by just facts, her singles have dropped off the charts like hot potato. The reason the first single made a dent was because of public curiosity and fan contribution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One more thing -
“Racist” is allowing neo Nazis to use your music to further their agenda without censorship, DD. It is not using one’s platform to bring attention to the horrors visited upon the denizens of South Sudan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Swifties really love to create fake reality. Like Tay Tay. Hiddles need to be the worst, so she can be a victim again. But GP won’t buy her fake persona again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Calling a speech dedicated to aid workers in a foreign country racist (seriously wtf?), but not condemning the racist, very vocal faction of your idol’s fanbase seems incredibly more damaging, seeing as the likes of Breitbart and white supremacist worship her every move and music and actually use her music and image to prop up their dangerous message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thread is intimidating, but I’ll throw my hat in anyway.
As someone who’s followed Tom’s career on-and-off since 2011, hand-wringing about the state of his career or lack thereof on this site is nothing new or innovative. Granted, that was before the massive misfire that was the Summer of Sadness in 2016 and the regrettable Golden Globes speech (the latter of which, while awkward, was blown way out of proportion on here compared to how the general public perceived it IMHO). I mean, sure, he hasn’t had any projects lined up, but I really don’t think that it’s for lack of people wanting him in them. I think it’s more likely he’s not getting really high quality scripts at the moment and is just peacing out for the moment.
Even after the GGs, he had “Kong” and “Ragnarok” which were undisputedly successful and “Early Man”, which is making decent money. He’s in or around top billing for all three. Hollywood has no values or opinions outside of money. There just is no “awkward loser blacklist.” He just got a new puppy and he was supposedly in final negotiations for multimillion pound home; that’s not someone on the brink of financial and professional ruin, it reads more like someone who made some choices that he probably regrets and is taking some personal time. *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s never had any casual game – he always was devoted to a small number of items that never saw an iron and had the odd button falling off (that red and blue plaid shirt! The joggers!). I don’t recall him wearing things that were so obviously dirty though. Dog walking or no, “DGAF”or no, that coat is ready for the bin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His clothes are the worst looking. Either the reporter/photog touched them up to look like a dumpster dive find, OR he was playing with his dog like you should! LOL
I think he is just a lazy sod, who hates doing laundry or shopping for new clothes. No harm in that.
But for me, he is no longer bangable, until he cleans up, and changes clothes out at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of people would risk that UTI.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would risk that to meet Bobby He is too cute. He looks so proud to walk with his Dad. And it is so funny that puppy has better and cleaner coat that his owner. You know who is in charge in this house
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I googled just for the dog. Cute little thing. But Jude Law’s coat? WANT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can the Daily Fail provide us with examples of how we are supposed to dress while walking our dogs through the mud? Because if that’s a midlife crisis, my mom has had a complete psychotic breakdown. Tom looks fine.
Kaiser, he has been promoting Early Man and there are some cute videos of him & Maisie Williams playing with clay. I do hope we hear of new projects soon but I have a weird feeling it will be theater, not film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those shoes have got to go.
And if they are going to take a pic of him walking his dog PUUUULLLLEEEAAAASEEEE get the doggo in the picture. It’s all about the doggo! This is just cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of dog pictures here
http://m.tw.weibo.com/torilla/4206718289832510. And Tom looks better too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just Google Tom Hiddleston dog and you will see the Springer Spaniel in all it’s glory. I did. I judge people on what type of dogs they own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cocker spaniel though. English cocker spaniel. And yes cute as all get out. Great pics of him looking up at his master.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His midlife crisis was last year. I ❤️ Taylor etc.
I see he’s letting his ginger grow out instead of colouring his hair blonde.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No last year. 2 years ago – see how long ago it was. And some trolls still can’t let go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect Hiddles has been laying low partly because filming his scenes in infinity war/avengers 4 took a while and took a lot out of him. One of my best friends is a comic expert and he thinks Loki will have a sizable part in both movies. If so, I can see him wanting a break, especially if that’s it for Loki. He’s also been doing promotion for that clay mation move Early Man, so it’s not complete radio silence. I’ve given myself away as a fan though so take it with a grain of salt!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you are right about the screen time in IW. I’m a fan too and I’m afraid my gut is telling me he wasn’t onset long enough to have significant screen time. Tom didn’t seem to spend that much time in Atlanta compared to others in the cast – that we know about. He was in Australia filming Ragnarok for months, but Loki’s total screen time is probably less than 30 mins. That said, I would love to be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s starting to look more and more like Michael Rennie in “The Day the Earth Stood Still”. That’s not a criticism, far from it, I always liked Rennie. But the receding hairline I think is undeniable and he is definitely out of male ingenue territory. I hope this is a period of reflection for him after the debacle of the Swift PR stunt. Quite honestly, he always seems to me to be a scholar hiding in the persona of an actor . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, PLEASE!!!! He’s walking his dog, is Tom supposed to dress in a three-piece suit? I have two German Shepherds and my typical dog walking outfit for a 2 to 3 mile walk is T-shirt/sweatshirt, old jeans and sneakers. I comb my hair and go makeup-free. So I’m sure I’d look worse than Tom if anyone was paying attention to me or shooting photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
37 + 37 = 74. As UK.gov says the average life expectancy for a male born in 1981 is 71.32, I’d say he legitimately deserves to have his midlife crisis if he wants to have one (though walking the dog photos aren’t fair assessment). I am amused by our continued push-back of what’s considered mid-life and old age. We all have a time limit and it’s best to try to live each stage of life for the gift it is, rather than trying to stay “young” or hold off aging. I’m more surprised by the lack of gray in his beard than the ginger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a male version of Anne Hathaway. It’ll pass and he’ll be back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse