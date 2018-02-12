Jennifer Garner sells Girl Scout cookies outside a store: annoying or helpful?

After too many unsolicited house visits I have a sign on my front and back doors which says “No Soliciting. No services. No religions. No pamphlets. No donations. Welcome: Politics and Girl Scouts.” There’s also a line about how family, friends, neighbors and packages are welcome. I put a screenshot in the photo gallery at the bottom of this story if you want to copy it or get ideas for your own. (I use Google Docs and the font is “permanent marker,” but I’ve gone on too long about my stupid sign.)
Anyway my rambling point is that I don’t mind Girl Scouts coming to my door, not that they ever have, because their cookies are awesome and it’s a great organization. I feel similarly about people waiting outside various business soliciting. I’m just trying to get groceries, I don’t want to have to consider whether that veterans’ organization I’ve never heard of genuinely helps veterans. Everyone knows the Girls Scouts and their cookies though. I think it’s cute that Jennifer Garner is helping her daughter’s Girl Scout troop sell cookies. She posted the above photo to Instagram where she’s holding a sign advertising all their cookie offerings. This is making me hungry.
When I was a girl scout we didn’t have the option of selling cookies which were already available. We had to take orders and then deliver them. Good for Garner for supporting her daughter’s troop. People Magazine has some older quotes from her about selling cookies. She told Live with Kelly and Michael back in 2012 that she was a troop leader and had done 27 hours training. She also said she liked to tell the girls to upsell to customers by mentioning they had gluten free cookies (they’re a dollar more) and also that no one seemed to notice she was a celebrity. “Nobody cares. I’m just there with the troop.” The guy in the photo above sure noticed her but maybe they asked him to do that for the picture. Yes she can be over the top but those kind of type-A parents can really encourage their kids to get involved. This means that Violet, 12, has been in Girl Scouts for at least six years. That’s wonderful!
Meanwhile In Touch has an article claiming that Jennifer’s ex, Ben Affleck, is regretting his impending divorce. They quote a source who claims that “Ben has huge regrets about how everything went down with Jennifer. He misses his old life with her and the kids. The decision to move on from Jen and the kids has been very hard on him. He’s just trying to concentrate on co-parenting and being the best dad possible, but it isn’t easy.” The fact that this is so “poor Ben,” which is basically what we just heard from his dad, adds legitimacy to the insider quotes. In Touch also claims that Ben’s girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, knows Ben’s “heart isn’t with me.” I think the last time we saw photos of them together was January 22, about three weeks ago, but there may be more recent sightings that I haven’t heard about.
Ben and Lindsay out on 1/22 in New York.
Look Ben’s in on the cookie selling too!
Photos credit: Backgrid, WENN, Pacific Coast News and Instagram/Jennifer Garner
Getting out there to help out your kids: Awesome.
Posting it on your social media: Thirsty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everybody posts crap like that to their social media. Why does this make her thirsty?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everybody who posts on social media is thirsty as well? Just kidding. I do not care. I think this is fine and I do love their cookies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t. Have kids, no IG no Snap no Facebook.
Look I know parents do that … but it’s accompanied by where people can go get said cookies to support the troop.
This is just “Look at me out here selling cookies” with no way to actually help that troop, no time or location, no link.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they were a few boxes short of having sold them all, and this would put her over the edge. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt on this, because it is a good cause. Having done some of these kind of things, it can be fun but generally more work than you think. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Social media is how I know where to find the cookies so, no problem from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a cookie mom for 4 years for a huge troop. Your troop can’t return unsold cookies to the council once you’ve accepted them. I used to post cookie booths on social media all the time & asked the other parents to do so as well. Anything to get those cookies sold!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anybody remember the Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry had a bunch of angry Girl Scouts at his front door?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx, love that episode! lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she even “get out there” to help out her kids? She posted a pic of herself with a sign but where are the pap or fan photos of this? I find it really hard to believe that we wouldn’t have one, the other or both. It didn’t happen. This was all for her instagram account. She is so contrived… it’s weird and phony and yes, thirsty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I reckon the mistress is a little less exciting now that she’s his main girl. Typical Ben behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking. Even if the above quotes are total bs, I think he’s probably not happy now that they’re officially. How long before we see another Ben cheating scandal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it really cheating if you are cheating on the mistress? Just wondering. Why would anyone want to be with him for any steady relationship. He just doesn’t seem like the type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@noway Ask Jen, she was with the drunk cheater for more than a decade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Is it really cheating if you are cheating on the mistress? ”
Any fans of the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is that old quote? When you marry the mistress you create an opening.
Not that they’re married but duh, of course he’s bored. No secrets, no drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. He’s the kind of guy who never matured past the “I only want what I can’t have” mentality. They say that celebs are frozen at the age where they became famous, in Ben’s case I’d say that’s accurate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s one of those the-grass-is-always-greener-guys, isn’t he? Eh.
It’s great that she’s so involved, I’m not American so I know nothing about the Girl Scouts. But this seems like an easy way so do a nice thing. I mean you get cookies!
I hate it when I’m asked to sign something or donate on the street. It’s just not smart. The really big organization don’t take donations right there, they always want you to become a member. I am. So leave me alone. Last time some dude was really rude. I nearly wrote an angry email.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think it’s less about Jen or the mistress and more about that this guy is NEVER happy/content. He is always chasing that dragon.
I’m sure he misses having Jen -sure he likes her but not because he is in love with her. I bet he misses having her around since she was like a mother to HIM. she basically had created a soft place for him to land WHENEVER he wanted NO matter what he did. i’m sure she always had that house ready to revolve around him whenever he decided to show up – thats what he misses; a housekeeper, a maid, a cook, a sympathetic and enabling mother figure to dote on him when he is strung out, hung over or got in a fight with his mistress
what a dog
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing wrong with posting this. All the mom’s in my ‘hood do, if for no other reason than to show off their creative signs, cute kids, or remind non-GS families that it’s cookie time again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you a celebrity who publicly asks for privacy for her kids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Based on those photos, I would buy cookies from JG. From Ben…? Not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GSUSA really pushes troops to sell at booths and not just door to door. They also have the girls set goals, so maybe they are trying to reach that amount. Our troop used funds to go to camp and knew how many boxes we needed to sell. Also, you have to have a certain adult to girl ratio whenever you’re out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmm, samoas…
I bought a box last weekend. Should have gotten two. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also posted on Instagram stories asking people for orders then quickly saying they were sold out. I get it–it’s on brand for her, but it rings s little hollow with all her claims she wants privacy.
That said I do love her tutu Tuesday posts…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a grinch. I don’t want to buy wildly overpriced GS cookies, especially once I heard they only receive about $.50/box for their troop. Take $10 and leave me alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, I confess… I don’t do solicitations of ANY kind. I don’t like paying GSC prices for cookies I don’t like either. If I want something, I’ll do the approaching. If I’m ready to buy, I’ll let ya know. Bah humbug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m my daughter’s daisy scout troop co-leader this year. Cookie booths start next weekend! Love that JG’s so involved. You can bet that I’ll be posting to Facebook and Instagram the morning we’ll be out to get all those boxes sold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For all her claims about wanting her kids to have privacy she certainly puts their lives out there a lot unnecessarily. It’s all about her brand now, privacy is second to it. And you’ve got to be kidding me about In Touch. A “poor Ben” angle gives it legitimacy? lmao It’s In Touch, it is all made up. And for the record, Ben himself hasn’t been seen in awhile, not since the fight with Jen at Sam’s basketball game a couple of weeks ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another site claims SNL is off for a couple weeks because of the Olympics, so my guess is Ben and Shook are vacationing somewhere for a “romantic” Valentines’ celebration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is correct. The last week SNL was on was the Saturday before the Super Bowl with Natalie Portman. That Saturday was the day of the fight at Sam’s b-ball game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
jccw that’s what I’ve been thinking. The diehard bennifer stans (they still exist? lol) always get hopeful when they don’t see Ben and LS together for a few weeks then get crushed when they show up together again. Move on, people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A man who lives in Long Island, NY tweeted thanks to BA for signing an item for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I think it’s weird that someone who once cried in front of Congress about how her children don’t have privacy has no problem posting about their lives and activities on social media. It generates interest in them, which guarantees they’ll be stalked for at least one more day. Plus, I find it interesting that Jen says she can’t go anywhere without the paps following her — where were they on the day she had her sign outside the store? Hmmmm we get coffee, gym, school run and church strolls on a daily basis but where and when was this pic actually taken?
I don’t believe the InTouch Weekly stuff. FFS. It’s a low-tier trash rag, you really think it’s got legit sources? bwahahaha That is really gullible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those days of her wanting her kids to have private lives are over. When did she really last make a statement about that anyway? Years ago? She has every resource available to move to another part of LA. The kids are in private school and have nannies who can drive them. They can really live anywhere, but she chooses to live in a pap zone and post about their activities on her social media. It’s all about her brand now. The kids are an integral part of that brand so they will be used.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew last week that there would be a Mommy-centric post on her instagram after the news of her working with Pervert Dunham came out and people reacted poorly. Glad to see that my instincts were correct and that Garner continues to be so predictable. Her game is so basic.
I can’t believe that you are linking InTouch Weekly, using it as a source of information and trying to make it legit. I just… bwhahahah. Bless your heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the Jen Garner equivalent of a pap stroll with a new puppy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Girl Scouts are an amazing organization. Everyone should teach girls to be thrifty, to be self-reliant, to go for what they want in life. It’s an amazing thing.
Jennifer garner actually seems like a good mom, I don’t see the need to rake her over the coals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every post about this woman has people in it posting about how she seems like such a good mom, seems so involved and present, etc. Ever wonder why you think that? I will tell you. Because she makes sure that we get paparazzi pics of her mothering every day. Add in her instagram and she’s making sure every person in the world knows what a good, present and involved mother she is. I mean, if that isn’t fake, IDK what is. Other actress mothers are just as involved with their kids’ lives but they don’t make it Priority #1 to put it out there. This woman is very disingenuous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the things I want to think, thanks. It’s not because of you or your opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woah, defensive much? lol Looks someone hit a nerve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, that’s just petty ass bullshit. People are allowed to think what they want, n fake commenters are petty as hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does Garner stand in front of a grocery store for presumably hours and not one fan or pap photo exist of the event?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen moms outside grocery stores overseeing the cookie selling process but the grunt work is done by the kids, not the parents. Parents are there for support, supervision. It would seem weird to me to see an adult by herself selling the cookies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are wrapping up cookie time here, thank god, I will never admit to how many boxes I actually ate. But for our troop and I am not sure if it is a GS thing or just a troop thing, you must have a cleared volunteer family member with the girls. So for the past 4 weeks on a Saturday or Sunday you could find me standing outside of a grocery store or Walmart. We personally ordered 21 cases and have all but 8 boxes left to sell. I love and hate cookie season. I love seeing it make my daughter interact with people and work on social skills and math skills, I hate that really parents are doing the bulk of the selling now a days, outside of the cookie booth. We went out in the neighborhood a few times with the wagon and knocked on doors, out of 20 homes 5 bought cookies. So it is mom and dad taking it into work. The cookie booths make my daughter actually do the selling. Jennifer Gardner looks like me on any given weekend, I get stuck with the sign while the girls restock, make change, pack up cookies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw pap agency pics of her church stroll yesterday and it looked like she may have had a police escort. Funny how the same day as that she invites strangers into her kids’ private activities. What is her damage? No seriously, what is wrong with her? I hope she is in counseling. She’s a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse