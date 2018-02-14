Duchess Kate won’t wear black to the BAFTAs because of ‘royal protocol’

These stories about the Duchess of Cambridge and “royal protocol” are getting increasingly stupid. It’s not really Kate’s fault, to be fair – the stories are part of the overzealous nature of the royalist press outlets to explain and excuse every single thing Kate does. They wave “royal protocol” around like it’s a magic wand explaining everything. I took issue when “royal sources” claimed Kate couldn’t take her coat off indoors because that’s against royal protocol – when she’s taken off her coat dozens of times indoors, as have plenty of other royal women. Kate just LIKES to keep her coat on when she’s only staying at an event for a few minutes (long enough for the coat-wearing indoor photo-op). Well, here’s another royal-protocol excuse: Kate won’t be able to wear all-black to the BAFTAs because of TWO royal protocols.

The Duchess of Cambridge could be facing a fashion dilemma ahead of the BAFTA Awards as the red carpet prepares to turn political. The pregnant royal is due to attend the glittering awards ceremony on Sunday, where many of the female attendees are set to wear black in support of the Time’s Up campaign founded by leading Hollywood actresses, as they did at the Golden Globes.

But Kate, 36, faces a difficult choice as royal protocol dictates that she should remain unbiased and avoid making a public political statements. However, if she chooses to wear a colour other than black she could risk widespread criticism for not supporting the movement set up at the start of the year in response to a wave of sexual harassment allegations in the industry, particularly in relation to mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is due to give birth to her third child with Prince William in April, has used her role in the royal family to speak up about mental health, launching a charity with Princes William and Harry, so it’s not unheard of for her to lend her support to a serious cause. While the British monarchy are supposed to remain neutral and unbiased about making any kind of political statements, the Time’s Up movement is not aligned with any party so the Duchess could face backlash if she chose not to wear black.

But Kate, who wore a black Alexander McQueen gown with white flowers at the ceremony in 2017, faces a further problem as royal style etiquette means not wearing all-black.

One, she’s worn all-black to events before and few people said anything about protocol. Two, no one said she had to wear ALL black – she could easily wear a black gown with some kind of color in the details (similar to what she wore last year). Three, Time’s Up is not a political organization in the sense that she would be “taking sides” or “being political.” Can’t we all agree, as a society, that sexual harassment and assault are bad things no matter your party affiliation? And four, certainly someone so keen on mental health advocacy work should be all about Time’s Up, since harassment, assault and abuse are mental health issues too.

All that being said, I really couldn’t care less if she wears all-black. Do it or don’t do it, it truly won’t make a difference.

PS… The quickest way to get Kate into a black frock is to tell her that Meghan Markle would have worn all-black if she was attending the show.

57 Responses to “Duchess Kate won’t wear black to the BAFTAs because of ‘royal protocol’”

  1. Becks says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:46 am

    These “royal protocol” stories are kind of hilarious. I don’t think if she wears all black people are going to think she’s going to a funeral (like someone on here suggested the other day) and I don’t think its going to be taken as SUPER POLITICAL. The Times Up movement is kind of “political” but its nowhere near the same as Brexit or anything.

    Reply
  2. Citresse says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I don’t care about the colour, I just can’t tolerate it if she decides to combine dust ruffles with lace. I fear that’s next on her agenda ;-)

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Just wear black with a print. Or a dress with a colorful top and black skirt or what have you.

    She’s kind of in a lose-lose situation in some ways, so whatever. I think at the very least it’d be nice if she had the pin.

    Reply
  4. Natalie S says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Kate and William will fight all day long when it comes to their own interests. They even got a charity evicted so they could have Apt 1A, but when it comes to making a statement about sexual harrasement and assault? Apparently they’re too constrained.

    The BAFTAS are just a fancy party to them and an excuse to wear a new dress. They are not two thirty-something adults, they are spoiled children.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I am beyond bored of how the media and stan’s infantilise her – she is NOT a child, so please stop treating her like one.

    ITA that for someone who is ever so KEEN on mental health that she is ignoring this – they only way to get her interested in this is for Megs to show an interest in it.

    Reply
    • Beluga says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:06 am

      How dare you! Kate must be treated with the utmost delicacy. You must never, ever place any expectations on her whatsoever and must fall at her feet and sing her praises whenever she graces us scum with 10 minutes of her becoated time. Do you want another Diana?!?!

      Reply
      • Sansa says:
        February 14, 2018 at 11:36 am

        Well , excellent point, and no heaven forbid, this women while she can have some anxiety and doesn’t always project 100 percent princess perfect, has enough of her mothers backbone ice to be queen. And she will do that well. I should think the Royals are thrilled with her. She’s like Dianna and Queen Mother rolled into one beautiful doll Hilliary Mantel called this years ago.

  6. Beluga says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:55 am

    They do like falling back on woolly royal protocol, don’t they.

    So now we get to speculate about what she actually will wear. Will she choose navy so that she doesn’t stand out in photographs or bright pink so that she does? ;)

    Reply
  7. SoulSPA says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Many thanks @Kaiser for mentioning the link between sexual violence and mental health. V. g. post. Thanks again.

    Reply
  8. Maria F. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I think it is a difference if they support their own causes and organization then just to wear a pin or a colour for a different movement. I can totally understand if the Palace would frown upon that.

    As another poster says, she is in a no win situation here.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:15 am

    She’s in a lose-lose but again past the GGs I’m okay with everyone wearing whatever they want. The clothes are not doing anything

    Reply
  10. Michelle Connolly says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Umm, what about Diana’s famous all-black off the shoulder dress she was wore to dance with John Travolta? https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=diana+and+john+travolta&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiCjNWmzKXZAhVGKVAKHc6LDqkQ_AUICigB&biw=1722&bih=844

    Reply
  11. Bee says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:33 am

    If all this pesky protocol makes things soooo difficult, just stay home. Better still, blow a few minds and borrow Meghan’s engagement dress, it’s black. Hehehe.

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:43 am

    No black at an event? That dog don’t hunt now that Meghan wears black for events, and that is suppose to be only for mourning.

    Reply
  13. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Meghan Markle wore all black to Edinburgh yesterday (no the coat doesn’t count)! And the pants (it’s my right to call them that) had giant buttons on them! Kate must have had an aneurysm.

    Reply
  14. BaronSamedi says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Honestly, if she shows up in anything but a black dress I will be severely disappointed. Either go and wear black or don’t show up.

    There should not even be a question about this. This is like the easiest positive PR for the Royals to earn ever aside from maybe kissing babies? Put Kate in a black dress and she won’t even have to SAY anything. Just show up and be seen supporting a no-brainer of a cause.

    Royal Protocol my a**.

    Reply
  15. spidee!! says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I know one thing is for sure – whatever she wears she will be slated for it.

    Reply
  16. Lainey says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:56 am

    These protocol stories are bullshit. Clarence House denied yesterday that royals couldn’t hug people after the media started saying Meghan broke protocol by doing so. I’d take the rest of them with a grain a salt

    Reply
  17. marianne says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I dont think its specifically that wearing black is problem for royals, it has more to do that this specific colour was chosen as a movement. That being said, it seems kind of silly. I mean royals do have charities and causes they support so why cant this be one of them? Plus, she could wear black and just say it was a style choice and not political. Or wear something mostly black with colourful details. Its not like all of the women at the Golden Globes had totally black outfits.

    Reply
  18. Lorelai says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:13 am

    She has worn all black SO MANY TIMES.

    This article is total BS. She wore a black velvet evening gown to a movie premiere, two black dresses while in NYC, a sleeveless black dress in Paris, a long black lace DVF dress…just google “Kate Middleton black dress” and there are literally hundreds of results.

    It is insulting to our intelligence to break out this nonsense ‘protocol” story. Do they think we’re idiots?

    Reply
  19. savu says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Meghan Mare WOULD do it… maybe that’ll motivate Kate.

    Reply
  20. reverie says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Wait. What? So now you HAVE TO wear black otherwise you’re all for sexual predation? Sometimes I feel like the point is getting derailed.

    Reply
  21. koko says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:35 am

    She could wear black, we won’t see it anyhow if she keeps the coat on.

    Reply
  22. KatieBo says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Not the comments, the actual writers of the site.

    Reply
  23. lilac says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Bull*&^%. “They” (whoever is making the decisions here, together with Kate) are just very invested in maintaining the appearance that she is apolitical.

    Maybe that’s a smart call, given her role.

    On this issue, however, I admit I’d like to see a little leadership/fire from her. It’s appropriate.

    I guess I’m a bit disappointed in her choice. To be fair, though, she isn’t the person to look to for leadership on this issue. (This is “Waity Katie” after all).
    Team Meghan.

    Reply
  24. whatever says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I’ve said this before but this whole “everyone HAS to wear black” is just so hypocritical. The colour code takes away a women’s freedom of choice to wear whatever she wants just like those who were sexually abused had their choice of who was allowed in their personal space taken away from them.

    Many women will feel forced to wear black out of fear of being heavily criticised and the implications that will have on their reputations. It’s also worth pointing out that the fear tactic and the power to ruin reputations is what Harvey Weinstein used to get what he wanted. It’s completely and utterly ridiculous!

    Royalty or not, every woman should have the CHOICE to wear whatever colour she wants. If anyone wishes to support the cause publically they can wear a pin (optional, not mandatory). Alternatively, they could donate to the fund.

    Rant over!

    Reply
  25. Lyla says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    That’s such bs. She’s worn all black so many times and now it’s suddenly against protocol? And why is sexual harassment considered political? Ugh. 🙄

    Reply
  26. Flan says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Lots of you called this.

    Reply
  27. Missy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    amusingly some people still think the royal family would support the good and the brave. They don’t. They are in for it because they get paid with money and status and because they can cream off a lot more.

    Reply

