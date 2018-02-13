Peter Rabbit filmmakers apologize for mocking food allergies after call for boycott

I’m somewhat peeved that Fifty Shades Freed was top at the box office this weekend. I have zero investment in hating that franchise except for the couple of hours I spent trying to read and mentally edit the first book. I’ve seen none of the movies, but I’ve only heard bad things about them and it kind of confirms this idea that male-dominated mediocrity is the theme of 2018. (I know a woman wrote the books, but I’m sure you can see my point.) Anyway Peter Rabbit was second despite being a family-friendly film. That fared slightly better with critics and got a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes vs. FSF’s 11%. Some people understandably hated Peter Rabbit though, like parents who aren’t yet immune to the garbage that passes as children’s entertainment along with some parents of kids with allergies. Some took offense at a scene where rabbits used Mr. McGregor’s blackberry allergy against him, necessitating the use of an epi pen. Some people even called for a boycott, saying that the scene encouraged bullying of kids with allergies.
“Peter Rabbit” powers-that-be hopped into mea culpa mode after a scene in the movie involving a serious food allergy sparked criticism and an online boycott.
In a joint statement with filmmakers, Sony Pictures said that they “sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize,” AP reported.
In the big-screen adaptation of the Beatrix Potter classic, released Friday, Peter Rabbit’s neighbor Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. No matter, the rabbits hurl the forbidden fruit at the man, who’s forced to use an EpiPen. The movie, praised for its animation, has been criticized for turning bunnies into bullies.
Kids with Food Allergies, a children’s organization, posted a “heads-up alert” on Facebook for parents so they could have an “opportunity to discuss food allergy bullying and ‘jokes’ with their child before seeing the movie,” they noted. They added that the post “immediately went viral.” Twitter users started using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.
In addition, Kenneth Mendez, the president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, wrote an open letter stating that “it is extremely important that people with a food allergy avoid the food to which they are allergic, as contact with their allergen can cause a life-threatening allergic reaction. People with a severe food allergy face challenges every day…”
“Food allergies and are a serious issue” and the film “should not have made light” of them “even in a cartoonish, slapstick way,” the movie’s creators said.
I can anticipate the comments already so let me summarize them: “lighten up,” “people get outraged about anything lately,” “it’s just a joke.” Imagine that you or your child had a life-threatening allergy and that this film aimed at kids not only mocked that, but showed it as a weakness. Imagine seeing that same kid almost die from the allergy, or imagine that you’re experiencing that feeling like you’re about to die. It’s different, right? It would be upsetting to see that in a children’s film as a kid or a parent dealing with that issue. These conversations are important and we don’t always see the other side. That said, the Peter Rabbit filmmakers learned from it and it was a teachable moment. As long as they responded well, which they did by apologizing, I don’t see the need for a boycott, just a discussion.
As a mother of a five year old with severe food allergies to nuts, eggs and milk, I was horrified to read this… Just wow. No one on production thought that this was a bad idea? No one?! It’s literally assault!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither of my kids or kids friends have food allergies so the whole “food allergies” issue is not a sensitive topic at my house. BUT for crying out loud, that was an insensitive thing to put in a movie and I agree with your 100% Lets not give kids ideas. An idea can stay in a young kids brain for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a lot of the stupid, poorly educated mocking is due to it being referred to as “allergy bullying”, which sounds like everyone sat around and laughed at a character with allergies, instead of “premeditated assault”, which it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it’s terrifying! My son too is allergic to milk eggs and all nuts. Full blown anaphylactic reactions. My nightmare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand what you are saying, but it is not “LITERALLY” assault. No one has assaulted your child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure she means assault on the character, not her kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. For someone with a food allergy, their allergy trigger is treated by their body the same way anyone else’s body treats rat poison. If you heard that someone deliberately gave someone rat poison, wouldn’t you call it assault? I would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. It’s a movie where they throw fruit at the “villain”. People are oversensitive. Ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Beatrix Potter as a kid. LOVED it. The artwork is so absolutely beautiful – you don’t see that kind of thing anymore in mass produced work. Partially because of time constraints, and partially because we’ve moved so deep into computer artwork – which can still be absolutely breathtaking in a different way.
I honestly didn’t really understand why people were upset about this – but thinking about a little kid watching that who DOES have a food allergy – that probably is terrifying. I had just looked at it as “but the farmers going to kill Peter” so I kind of cut some slack for using that against him.
But, kids are little sponges, and my 27 year old brain does not function like a 5 year old brain, so I’m sure that would be very scary for a child. And it’s unfair – it’s kind of setting it up for the crappiest of kids to think it’s okay to throw an allergen at a kid who’s got the allergy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the more problematic part is the bad example. I have not seen the move, but from the description everything seems to be fine after using the epipen.
I do not have a food allergy, but I am allergic against wasps and an anaphylactic shock usually means at least a night in intensive care, paramedics and all the ecteras.
Bullying is bad enough but showing behavior that could be live threatening assault without showing the consequences is even worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The epipen doesn’t always work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Price gouging raised the cost of an EpiPen six-fold, and there have been availability issues, too. It’s really just not that simple, and small children might not have a fresh EpiPen on them or be near adults trained to use it, and get the adrenaline going in time to save the child’s life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun fact: Beatrix Potter was a brilliant natural scientist who theorized about the medicinal properties of penicillin decades before Alexander Fleming. But no one took her seriously because she was a woman and her work was basically thrown out. She wrote and illustrated the Peter Rabbit books to pay the rent and keep her scientific illustration skills sharp. If she’d been appreciated in her time, literally millions of lives might have been saved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. This is the 5th or 6th time you came and dropped some knowledge. Now I get your name. Lol I mean that in humor not as an insult.
Her life story makes more sense in those terms though I don’t know a lot about her. Just basics.
Hmmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There have already been cases of kids maliciously exposing an allergic friend or school mate to their allergen thinking it would “funny”. Just this past month, I read a story of a couple of girls who rubbed pineapple juice on their hands and touched their friend who is allergic to pineapple as a “prank”. She was treated and recovered, but perpetrators could be charged with a felony. It seems irresponsible to portray this type of behavior in a movie marketed to children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those bunnies look evil.
Also, what an insensitive and potentially harmful plot line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t understand how no one during the making of this film didn’t say “guys, this bit is a bad idea”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a life-threatening allergy to cranberries and must carry Epi-Pens. Luckily it is fairly easy to avoid cranberries except during the Thanksgiving-Christmas season. But just a couple of weeks ago at a party several tipsy people around me were drinking Cosmopolitans and could not understand why I kept well away from them. I explained my allergy, which is always met with disbelief (“I have never heard of an allergy to cranberries!” “Well, you have now.”), and the fact that any contact with their drinks could kill me in minutes. This naturally led to them joking a bit about how easy it would be to murder someone with allergies and whether I should try to get desensitized to cranberries like their friend of a friend’s kid who was deathly allergic to peanuts and now can be around them again. 🙄 Yeah, because all food allergies are the same in everyone…sigh.
So it saddens me that a film for children would include a scene like this. Anaphylaxis is no joke. Epi-Pens are meant to give a person enough time to get to the hospital, not necessarily stop a reaction cold. And the aftermath of any exposure can be intensely painful for days. There is just nothing funny about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bearcat, I’m so sorry you have to deal with that. A cranberry allergy would be terrifying because it is so rare.
My son has severe food allergies to nuts, eggs and dairy and o have people all the time saying to me, “well he can get decensitized now!” And I politely tell them, “no actually, he can’t because since his allergy is so severe, he doesn’t qualify.” It’s ok though, the more we talk about food allergies, the more people will start to understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rarity was a big problem. I actually had three episodes of anaphylaxis before I figured out what was causing the attacks. Many foods and drinks now use cranberries to add colour instead of using red dyes. Yay for natural colours; boo for me! But you know what it’s like always having to watch what your son eats and what people around him are eating and asking questions about ingredients no matter what.
Ironically, restaurants and bars are great about my allergy compared to random people. When I was staying at the Wynn in Vegas, they entered my allergy into the computer so all the staff were aware of it everywhere I ate and drank within the hotel. One morning at breakfast they were serving a bread basket with cranberry orange muffins as an accompaniment, and the chef delivered my meal himself and assured me that none of my food or the cooking utensils used had come in contact with cranberries. It was seriously impressive, and they made me feel that they cared about my having a good time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right to be upset. Food allergies are not fodder for jokes. I don’t believe in making fun of food choices, either. I can’t telk you how many friends and acquaintances think it’s okay to make comments on what I eat…and it’s not even extreme just healthy and GF. Annoying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some middle school girls from Pennsylvania are facing criminal charges for attacking one of their allergic classmates with pineapple juice. The girl had to be given an epipen and taken to hospital.
The last thing we need when bullying is at a high is a children’s movie giving kids ideas on even more ways to be cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But even outside of this film, there are endless ways that children can bully other children that they will learn from home/films/tv/the media. Children don’t need films to get ideas. They get them enough from the real world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.. but it gives kids the idea. My son has life-threatening allergies to peanuts, nuts and sesame. It’s so hard and scary, the allergies (especially peanuts) are very severe.
A child died in England (I think it was England) because someone in his class threw a cheese sandwhich at him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will see this and get ideas. Bullies are always on the lookout for new ways to make their victims’ lives unbearable. Unfortunately, even if it means maiming them or killing them.
That may sound dramatic, but it is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I’m one of those, so have at me. Um, this is fictional right just like the evil Queen trying to kill Snow White with an Apple, just like Sleeping Beauty being permanently put to sleep. Wait what about Scar killing his own brother to be King. Tom and Jerry, That damn coyote trying to kill the road runner bird. Or what about that farmer who was always trying to shoot bugs bunny with a gun. If you think about it most of these animated films that we take our kids to see has some form of violence to it, as heck, let’s ban all animation as oppose to teaching our kids it’s not real. How many kids actually believe that rabbits can talk and attack people.
How about using it as a teaching moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the differences here are that the bunnies are supposed to be the heroes, and that a very specific issue that only affects some kids and makes them feel different is played for laughs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I was going to say – your examples are the bad guys, the villains. No kid is going to copy them! Children often have a simplified black and white thinking and Disney uses that. Villains are evil and everything they do is bad and is not supposed to be done or you’re one of the bad guys as well. The bunnies on the other hand are heroes, everything they do is good and encouraged to do
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bunnies are not the heroes, though. It’s very clear in the scene they have gone too far and this was not just pranks but actual cruelty. The story is basically a step-father moving in and the kids acting out, and the blackberry thing is the moment they realize they have crossed a line and become the villains of their own story. Peter Rabbit is not a great movie but I was surprised by this controversy because the context of the scene is that food allergies are *not* a joke and you shouldn’t use them against people, it’s mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone mentioned above, there is actually a very recent case of kids using a girl’s allergy to bully her to the point of sending her to the hospital. Kids can be cruel and don’t think things through and seeing that in a movie being cheered on because Peter Rabbit did it and he’s the hero is definitely an issue. Having worked in schools with children who have food allergies, I can promise you those kids would watch that scene and probably leave the theater. It’s life or death for many of them, seeing that played out in what’s sipposed to be a light hearted kid’s film isn’t okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work with kids with food allergies. People in my family including my 8 year old nephew has food allergies . Not really an allergy but I can’t eat any type of eggs. If I do it will be vomit city
I haven’t seen the movie but my nephew did and he loved it. I will ask him how he felt about the bunnies using the man’s allergy against him. But I’m sure he’s going to find it funny becase he knows it’s not real. Those kids you speak of are horrible kids and there seems to be more of an underlining issue with them. But hero’s in kids movie’s and animation sometimes do bad things as well to defeat the bad guys. In almost every animation or kids movie where there was a villain the heroes fought back with violence. How did AJ character defeat the evil King in Maleficent with her good looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Home Alone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with the poster. Good fodder for discussion – no need to boycott the film. I face derision daily for my celiac disease. Not quite the same thing – but I get sick of insensitive fb posts where people are making fun of gluten free foods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meeeee too! Like how does my being gluten free affect your feelings? Made up? Tell that to my swollen, itchy red joints mere minutes after eating something gluten heavy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only time I’ve hated on gluten free posts are from people who don’t have a medical need to cut it out and are making restaurant staff’s lives harder for it. Celiac’s disease and gluten intolerance is very real and very painful and I hate people who give those who have a real need to cut it out a bad name. So I have called someone out before but I promise I had a good reason lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A boycott seems like an overreaction to me, but I’m all about the right to protest, especially with your dollars. So go ahead, allergy moms! I’m not boycotting, but I wasn’t going to see Peter Rabbit anyway!
I empathize with anyone who has an invisible illness. I have a few myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto here, too. The sooner biomedical researchers can develop pills to manage gluten intolerance (celiac and non-celiac), the sooner people with these problems won’t have to deal with all the social aspects.
I’ve been asked on the buffet line exactly what happens to me if I eat wheat … I swear, one of these days my answers will be graphic and explicit.
I’ve learned that servers consider many people asking for gluten-free foods to be “fakers.” I’m in my 60s: Do I still need a note from the doctor?
I’ve been lied to by restaurant owners and gotten uncontrollably ill hours later, ruining days out of costly vacations and putting me in difficult transit situations.
I’ve had my own knowledge of my own medical history and requirements questioned by people who should show respect and consideration.
And then there’s the old: “We have gluten free bread!” “Do you have a dedicated toaster?” “No!”
If you live in a community with a Celiac Awareness program for restaurants, please support it and patronize participants. If your community doesn’t have one, consider starting one! Credentialed dietitians can train restaurant owners and staff in all aspects of cooking and serving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s scary because so many food allergies are easily accessible. There are grown adults that don’t even take people’s allergies seriously.
My kid’s allergy put her in the children’s hospital for a week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? lol people need to stop being special snowflakes and not take things so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice trolling, Angie.
It’s like how SOME people are such whiny little snowflakes about cyanide, right? Like get over it. We all know it’d be a hilarious prank if someone slipped you some cyanide, right, as a joke?
Well, I’d be laughing, anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever see a child choke to death? Might change your attitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm I was talking about the movie, I doubt a cartoon about rabbits is gonna hurt anyone .
This whole let’s be offended by everything movement is so pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie, you are an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why can’t we have a difference of opinion without the name calling. Because you don’t agree with her opinion she’s an idiot, wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, V4Real…this is a little different than a separate ‘opinion’.
It wasn’t my opinion that chased my peanut/treenut allergic child around a classroom with a peanut butter sandwich. It was a bully, who heard something on tv and ‘just wanted to see’ if my kid’s allergy was real.
It would appear that Angie’s ‘opinion’ is that I, and others like me, are ‘special snowflakes’ because we care about the health and welfare of our own and other children.
It is, however, my opinion that people who spew off before doing any research or seeking information on a topic before labelling it under the ‘snowflake’ umbrella, are idiots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s quite clear and evident that Angie is talking about people’s reaction to a silly cartoon and not about real life allergies. Hence the name calling is not warranted and looks bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope you never have a child with a food allergy who stops breathing in your arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
cause this movie is so gonna cause that right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a giant bad guy w a weapon came after me, threatening the lives of my vulnerable community, I would use any means of defense. Isn’t that the underlying message? I don’t see the rabbits as bullies- rather in collective thoughtful defense. This whole issue stinks of “don’t tease the dictator”, and perhaps it’s me in reaction to today’s head spinning world issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe that’s how a highly literate and politically attuned adult might see it, but the audience is children.
Let the bunnies throw rocks but not exploit a medical vulnerability known to many in the audience,their friends and classmates. It’s just off-base and part of the trend of making fun of or belittling people with food allergies and intolerances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But with that line of thinking we need to remove a lot more violence from kids movies. For instance there’s a problem that a lot of kids grows up thinking you can knock someone out cold without any other consequences than them passing out for a few minutes before waking up again, dubbed the james bond-effect by some. Kids learns that you can throw rocks and knock people in the head with sticks, pans etc. Like Rapunzel with the iron cooking pan for laughs or to solve problems. And nowhere in these movies are the consequences discussed on how severe head trauma can be and the lifelong consequences even a relatively innocent act can have. What do we do about those? We need to claim responsibility for the moral education of our kids. Teach them that actions in the real world have real consequences and even though it’s okay to joke about things sometimes we need to be understanding towards those we meet in real life with challenges different than our own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. Throwing rocks at people is a lot more dangerous for the vast majority of people than throwing blueberries.
I can see an argument for having neither in a children’s movie. Say, I consider those Tom and Jerry cartoons over the top violence unsuitable for children. But the universe where throwing rocks at people is fine in a children’s movie while throwing blueberries is not is a strange one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah the audience is children WATCHING WITH AN ADULT IN THE HOUSE/SCHOOL/CINEMA
its whats called a ‘teachable moment’ after watching the film when it will likely come up anyway.
Heres a goddam thought, stop BANNING things that teach kids things even if done in an funny anarchic way that may appear ‘insensitive’ to some poor snowflake…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, who said banned? The last I heard was some people are going to boycott in protest. Which they’re allowed to do. They can protest. They can vote with their dollars. They can express themselves. I have zero problem with that.
When it comes to taking away other people’s access to material, that’s where I draw the line. Make the decision for your child, but not mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The point is not about whether the farmer is bad or not.
The point IS: This movie announces that you can potentially kill someone you don’t like, by forcing them to ingest something they are allergic to. Great message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The entire movie announces that you should try to kill someone if you don’t like them. Isn’t that what the farmer is trying to do to the rabbits, kill them. Well the rabbits fought back. Isn’t that what people do to their enemies, find their weakness and use it against them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um. No.
I thought ‘an eye for an eye’ went out with the old testament. But, mmmkay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, Well in that case so did turn the other cheek.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fortunately we don’t have life-threatening food allergies in my family (yet and that I know of– isn’t that a scary thought). I’m very thankful for that, believe me.
Evidently, kids who have food allergies are all too commonly bullied by having food thrown at them, as apparently happens in the movie.
One of my friends recalls her son being terrorized every day in kindergarten by a kid who kept saying he had a peanut and was going to make the boy eat it. If that doesn’t sound like a big deal, substitute the word “gun” for “peanut.” Then imagine you’re a little kid. He knew one peanut could kill him.
I’m inclined to be on the side of the upset parents here, even though it doesn’t affect MY kid. Children are cruel enough without being given ideas. I’m not going to advocate for censorship though. People can feel free to boycott if they wish. I support that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m part of the ‘everyone is too outraged’ camp so shoot me.
I grew up on Don Bluth films like An American Tale and The Land Before Time as well as films like Watership Down – all very dark subject matter. Traditional fairy tales are also incredibly dark. The WORLD is very dark and this is a ‘softer’ way for children to become acquainted with the world before they grow up and realise that reality does not sugar coat things.
If parents would rather there children did not watch then that’s perfectly fine and in that sense, it’s a good thing that the film comes with a warning but they should not need to apologise simply because some people are offended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a mom to a kid with severe food allergies, I would say the food allergy kids are the least likely to think the world is sweet and sugar coated. They are all very aware of dangers in the world, which, in their case, includes the danger of accidentally ingesting their allergen. These kids are constantly checking and double checking their food; they bring separate treats to parties and sit out of activities that aren’t safe for them participate. And I never hear them complain- it’s just their life.
The problem is that food allergies are still considered funny and are trivialized. People don’t believe they are real or the danger. This makes it even harder to keep kids with food allergies safe. It wouldn’t be funny to make fun of cancer or another chronic illness, but food allergies are fair game.
And, I do know a kid who gets taunted with his allergen at school. I think “gun to the head” is a good analogy. I also know kids who become more compassionate and caring in making sure their food allergy friends are safe and included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are probably right. I also don’t think an apology is necessary, but it is good public relations and damage control.
On the one hand, I’m kind of like, this is like saying video games and movies make people violent, blah blah blah… On the other hand, it’s the sheer accessibility of using someone’s foodborne allergens against them that makes it a little different. I watched GI Joe obsessively as a kid, and it didn’t make me shoot everything with an Uzi, but it’s also not like I had an Uzi in my pantry…
Basically, I don’t think the filmmakers did something “wrong” that they need to apologize for, but clearly it struck a nerve and a warning is a good idea. They should have thought about it more before including that scene (but I’m not sure I would have caught the problem myself). I truly sympathize with the upset parents, and I totally get why they’re upset, and why they’re protesting, and I support their right to do that too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. It’s dumb and mean, sure, but the reaction has become really over the top IMO. I have food allergies, too, btw.
I’m more annoyed that the makers of this film decided Peter Rabbit should basically be Logan Paul in bunny form. I believe the Potter family raised concern about the bastardization of a beloved character. The berry-pelting scene falls into that, sure, but it’s far from the main problem with this movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know much about this movie. It wasn’t even on the list of possible films I would take my littles to see. But Logan Paul is grotesque.
If they did that to these beloved characters, then I hope the movie bombs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My niece has a severe egg allergy. So severe, that we had to call 9-1-1 during her first reaction (she was a week shy of 12 months old). I’m a medical professional, and had the added layer of terror during that ordeal, knowing there was NOTHING my training could do for her.
I have Celiac Disease, so I’m already sensitive to people’s food allergies and intolerance, and know all the allergies on my street! Lol!! We had friend whose kid had a peanut allergy, and I was always super careful when I brought food over. She wasn’t as thoughtful, and would make comments like, “Oh. I need to give up wheat so I can lose some weight,” and would bring stuff to potlucks with hidden wheat in it, saying it was safe. Needless to say, we don’t see them anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the books. We have all of them, and I have a huge canvas painting of a scene from the first book which was done for me upon the birth of my oldest. I find it very distasteful they thought to include a scene requiring an epipen because of bully behavior. Beatrix Potter would hate it. Considering how this series came to be, her education (when women normally didn’t go to college), her scientific illustrations and her extensive work with preservation as well as biological studies including diseases and remedies for those diseases, the producers should be ashamed of themselves. The Potter series should celebrate an extraordinary life, not entertain modern desensitized children with cheap laughter. Just mho. Potter shouldn’t have been their vehicle… put that stuff in the Lego movies or the million other loud and crass romps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it that way with so many modern adaptations? Probably has fart jokes too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and no. I wish they’d have taken Potter’s just a tad more respectfully ya know? But that’s me. My boys always rofl to fart jokes. My youngest is about to be in junior high, and I swear to gawd, just say the word ‘nipple’ within earshot and he personifies Beavis and Butthead. But many movies pay proper homage to their beginnings like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Narnia, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz, Bridge to Terabithia, Willy Wonka, Jungle Book, Polar Express, Spiderwick Chronicles, Charlotte’s Web, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, there’s ‘literally’ a ton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have friends whose children have severe (life threatening) allergies. We’re lucky ours doesn’t but I don’t need MY kid to be in danger to see how utterly wrong this is. How on earth did the studio think it was ok to be portraying this? And I don’t give a fig about their apology, because the kids watching the movie will never see or hear the apology. All they’ll remember is the movie. I’m all for boycotting it. Children die from anaphylactic reactions. There is nothing funny about it. Shame on the studio. People who don’t think this is worth getting upset about are insensitive – try switching the scenario with a bunch of white bunnies assaulting a brown bunny; does it still seem funny or inoffensive, because hey, they’re bunnies in an animated movie? Every time someone is bullied or assaulted because they’re different is wrong, and the fact that this is a kids’ movie makes it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the farmer was assaulted BECAUSE he’s allergic and therefore different. I think he was assaulted with the food he was allergic to because he was trying to kill the bunnies, and they were using the food as a weapon to fight back. In the movie context it wasn’t “bullying because he’s different.” It wasn’t “Ha, let’s pick on and possibly kill that MacGregor because he has allergies and is different from us”
Not that it makes trivializing anaphylactic reactions okay. Just context in the movie. For kids who might do it in real life it would be bullying.
Like someone said upthread they shouldn’t have attached the word “bullying” to it. It was use of deadly force
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet children might well get the message that “fighting back” against children with food allergies can include using their allergens – their weakness, if you will – against them. That is not a message I would ever want a child to internalize, especially when the consequence could be death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah, I’m with you on that, Bearcat. I was only clarifying the context because vauvert’s statement about “imagine a bunch of white bunnies assaulting a brown bunny” and “everytime a person is bullied or assaulted because they’re different is wrong” made it sound that maybe part of the problem was bullying and singling out. Which in the film it wasn’t. The criticism about the anaphylaxis is so very valid. And it doesn’t matter what the reason was that they did it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently I was even wrong– they did ridicule him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t boycott it, but honestly, they might have wanted to think that one through a little more before putting it in the film. Anaphylactic shock isn’t a joke. I’ve seen plenty of people die from it from my years working in a hospital.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… yeah trust me, kids aren’t trying to poison one another and this isn’t going to help them either. It’s not like problem child, and disney fairytale ever, or Dennis the menace caused an uptick in child on child crime. Y’all need to chill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you say that to a child that has a peanut butter sandwich smashed into his face by a bully that knows he has a peanut allergy? ” He’s not trying to poison you or KILL you, just chill!” SMDH. I pray that never happens to a child you love. Wake up. Sociopaths only exhibit signs of violent rage once they become adults, according to your logic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a child would smash peanut butter in the face of an severely allergic child after being informed by adults in a serious and teaching manner how important it is for that child to avoid peanut butter then that child would need immediate care and evaluation.
Nowhere in Zeddys comment was it implied that she found violence towards an allergic child OK or diminish the importance of an reaction to such an act. She stated, correctly, that there’s been no recorded increase in kids copying or being violence towards each other after watching violent cartoons or movies. The kids that are violent with intent suffers from other conditions than being exposed to violence in cartoons.
Argue your cause as much as you want but please refrain from implying that anyone who disagrees with you wishes harm on children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t think it’s going to cause a sudden rash of violent behaviors from children. Plenty of hyperviolence elsewhere in fiction.
This being said, I do think those types of scenes unintentionally contribute to the general cultural misinformation about how serious those issues can be. An EpiPen will save your life, but too often movies pretend that’s the end of it. It’s usually followed up by a trip to the hospital. You’d be amazed at how many restaurants I’ve been at treat my (relatively mild) food requests like I just asked the chef to cut off an arm before making it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention that an epipen doesn’t even always work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It definitely contributes to misinformation and misconceptions about epipens. It’s similar to the misinformation movies and tv spreads about many medical issues from how dangerous head trauma is to how difficult revival/CPR are in real life. I do think we have a special responsibility with food allergies to educate ourselves and our children, especially since allergies require daily considerations while the other examples thankfully are rare occurrences in most peoples lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the movie, and after Mr. McGregor tells Bea he has a blackberry allergy, Peter Rabbit kind of mocks him about it to the other rabbits, and then faces the audience and says something like ‘ I know food allergies are no joke, some people really have them, we don’t want any letters about this’…
So, they knew the ‘joke’ was a touchy subject, but they included it anyway. I thought they could have cut the whole thing out. It wasn’t particularly funny, and to see the rabbits slingshot blackberries at someone with a severe allergy wasnt cool. I know the farmer was trying to kill them, and they wanted revenge, but using a food allergy was not the way to do it. Especially in a kids movie.
I give the movie a 5.5/10. There were some cute bits and the animation was terrific, but overall not a classic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciate this comment from someone who has seen it!!! I agree. That proved they knew it was questionable, and went ahead. And Peter mocking the allergy to the other rabbits was also uncool. This makes me even more on the side of the upset parents than I was before!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son (14) brought this to my attention yesterday. I was rather impressed with his school’s response the principal and nurse both spoke with the students about the issue. They had a rather in-depth conversation and discussion with the students about real life effects of allergies. My son’s school is small but I appreciated the way they handled it.
The principal brought up an old Simpsons episode that dealt with Bart vs his principal and asked the kids the difference between that vs this movie. My son told me he felt the big difference was the target younger audience. As a teen you realize actions and consequences the way a younger child might not. It boggles that teenagers came to realization that adults did not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a movie. Far worse things happen in movies everyday. Women are routinely raped and murdered; is everyone boycotting those movies too? Ever seen The Good Son? There have been movies actually made where kids are psychotic killers (cause it sometimes happens); are we boycotting those because we’re now afraid that kids may get an idea on how to murder someone?
Is there going to be a retroactive boycott on Hitch (his allergic relation to shellfish was definitely played for laughs)
In the movie the scene with the blackberries is more of a now the bunnies have crossed a line moment. It’s a movie, a movie about sentient talking rabbits. I’m worried that so many people on this board seem to think children are incapable of knowing that Peter Rabbit isn’t a real and just a fantasy.
Any kid that would purposely harm another person isn’t going to be looking at movies for ideas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Point taken, although I think if rapes and murders happen in movies aimed at small children, they’re probably also going to be targeted for boycotts.
I appreciate the point that you and others have made that the scene in context represents a moment where the bunnies know they have crossed a line. I myself and probably many of the other commentators have not seen the movie and can’t speak to how the incident is portrayed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Epi Pen product placement?
Why is peter rabbit sexy in above pic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
child-free & lovin it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im not child-free but I do love your comment! 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and daughter have severe food allergies and must have an Epi-Pen with them at all times. With that being said, I feel like this boycott business is silly. It’s a kids movie. If someone’s child is bullying another child based on their food allergy, that’s on the parents for not teaching them to respect their peers and the dangers of food allergies. The movie is not at fault. I’m being sincere in my opinion and not trolling in anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has no one else noticed they’re also stuffing an exhaust pipe full of carrots? Peter was mischievous, not a deranged a$$hole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand the outrage…but isn’t the rabbit kind of the villain in this? I saw a trailer where it alluded that the rabbit stuck a carrot up Dohmnhall Gleeson’s ass so I’m surprised there’s no upset about that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This actually happened to my son once. A kid chased him with his allergen all around. He was afraid for his life. Thankfully, I was there, but if it had happened without me? Scares me to death. We won’t be seeing this movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t McGregor cook the rabbits into pies, tho? I mean if you read Beatrix Potter to your kids, if you read them any real literature at all, they’re going to get worse that this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a KIDS MOVIE. They throw fruit at the villain. People are seriously bent out of shape about this? If your kid is mean enough to throw allergen food at a kid with a known allergy, the problem is not that they saw the movie but that your parenting SUCKS. My kids would not ever do something like that to anyone, whether they see it in a movie or not, because I’ve taught them not to be a bully and to be compassionate. Any kid who is that nasty had those problems LONG before watching Peter Rabbit. I’m taking them to see this. Calls for a boycott are ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse