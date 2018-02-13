Blake Lively ‘feels very proud’ to lose the 60 lbs she gained with her second pregnancy

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Whenever I look at Blake Lively, I wish I could carry weight like her. Do you know what I mean? Some women can gain 20 pounds and you see it immediately. Other women can gain 50 pounds and you barely notice because of their frame and HOW they carry it. That’s also one of the things that makes me jealous of Jennifer Aniston: she looks cuter (to me) when she gains some weight. She looks younger too. Anyway, Blake Lively is tall, she’s got good shoulders and good legs, and so I really had zero idea that she was 60 pounds heavier after she gave birth to her second daughter Ines in September 2016. Did you know she was 60 pounds heavier? Blake posted this on Instagram:

Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud

[From Blake’s Instagram]

I knew she had a trainer, but I never really thought that she was the kind of person who worked out regularly, you know? Her brand is all about being Suzy Homemaker and I figured we would eventually get an interview where she claimed she lost the weight by “running after her kids.” But seriously… 60 pounds and I really didn’t see it. It’s her shoulders, I tell ya. If I had her shoulders and her height, I could hide weight like that too.

Also: two weeks ago, Blake’s film The Rhythm Section was put on hold because she was injured during production. She injured her hand and the film has been suspended indefinitely so she can recover. That seems like a bad time to do a social media post about how hard you’ve been working out? I wonder if the insurance company is going to have something to say about that?

PS… I am obsessed with Blake’s wig work for this film!!! Is it supposed to look that cheap?

Blake Lively dons two different wigs for "The Rhythm Section" in New York

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

66 Responses to “Blake Lively ‘feels very proud’ to lose the 60 lbs she gained with her second pregnancy”

  1. Lee says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:09 am

    “That seems like a bad time to do a social media post about how hard you’ve been working out? I wonder if the insurance company is going to have something to say about that?”

    I agree, especially because there have been reports about production being shut down til june beause she needed a second hand surgery.

    “but I never really thought that she was the kind of person who worked out regularly, you know?”

    Yeah, especially bc she used to say she never worked out in interviews. But I guess that’s changed with age and pregnancies.
    Don’t really think she gained 60 lbs as she claims, probably said it to sound more relatable.
    That said, I’ve always found her extremely overrated and I still think so.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:40 am

      It’s an action movie, she probably needs to continue working out. You can modify. The issue is that the first surgery didn’t go well so they have to go in for a second one. If she’s sufficidently healed from the surgery there’s no reason that she can’t continue to work out. And all of this to me that implies that the function of her hand has been compromised – her employers are actually probably really happy that she’s not complaining about it on social media.

      Reply
    • Missy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:20 pm

      Well, Blake-y once aspired to be a fahhh-shionista like Sara Jessica Parker and therefore she tried to slime up [cozy up to] Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld. And a true fahhh-shionista NEVER works out. Blake-y always sticks to the script no matter how bad it is ;-)
      As for Lagerfeld: Blake succeeded with him for a while and she got some handbag photo chanel girl out of that. As for Wintour: she gave Blake the advice to publish her Antebellum-crap-lifestyle thing early although Blake didn’t want to because Blake thought it was a premature un-refined idea. And guess what: Antebellum bombed so badly. I still wonder if that was Wintour’s way to cut off Blake-y. Wintour doesn’t lack for refined and unrefined ways to cut off people. Sometimes you just have to give the wrong advice at the right time to Blake-y. *LoL*

      Guess Blake-y doesn’t want a third-y kid-y?

      Reply
  2. Cee says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I thought she had gained at least 25 pounds (you could really see her weight gain at some Film Festival and when her husband got the Stat in the awake of Fame) However she looked fine.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:22 pm

      60lb in pregnancy weight is rather much. I would have guessed that Blake would watch her weight like a Hawk and maybe gain 40lbs.

      I’ll try an estimation, please correct if I go grossly wrong.

      7 lbs baby
      10 lbs amniotic fluid
      20 lbs retained water and pregnancy fat
      _______________

      37 lbs

      Reply
  3. Sedano’s says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:21 am

    She doesn’t actually say that was her weight gain after giving birth. I bet she’s saying total weight gain before giving birth, including baby, placenta, amniotic fluid, fluid retention, and Swedish hasbeens.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      February 13, 2018 at 7:38 am

      If that was from pregnancy with the baby amd everything it probably would have said 9 months to gain, instead of 10 months.

      Reply
      • Sedano’s says:
        February 13, 2018 at 7:41 am

        Technically, pregnancy is 40 weeks.

      • tracking says:
        February 13, 2018 at 7:41 am

        Pregnancy is longer than 9 months, is actually 10 @40 weeks.

      • Ann9 says:
        February 13, 2018 at 10:04 am

        Pregnancy is 9 months. A month is 30 or 31 days, not 28. (Excepting February)
        40 weeks = 280 days
        9 x 30.5 days = 274 days
        10 x 30.5 days = 305 days.
        So way closer to 9 months than 10. Thank goodness pregnancy doesn’t last 305 days.

        Thanks for indulging my math compulsion!

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        February 13, 2018 at 10:45 am

        @Ann9,

        Your love of math notwithstanding, gestation is 40 weeks using a LUNAR month, not a Gregorian month… OBs use lunar months, and as such refer to any point in a pregnancy as X weeks. 😉 It can be confusing, and I am guessing you have never had a baby!!

        This post explains it well, and also that by the time you have missed your period, you are already considered to be four weeks pregnant.
        https://www.babble.com/pregnancy/due-date-pregnancy/

      • Ann9 says:
        February 13, 2018 at 11:37 am

        Lol, @NotSoSocialButterfly, actually I have had a baby! Since we all use Gregorian months in other aspects of life, I always found that people got confused about the lunar months in pregnancy. It was emotionally easier for me to think of it as 9 months instead of 10! (i.e. if conception was in April, baby was due in January, not February.) Just my preference I guess!

      • Chloe B says:
        February 13, 2018 at 12:10 pm

        I just had my second on Friday at 41 weeks and considered myself 10 months pregnant.

      • Pinetree13 says:
        February 13, 2018 at 1:15 pm

        Pregnancy is not ten months and it’s my pet peeve when people say that. Yes we measure it in 40 weeks but you cannot do 40/4 equals 10 because a month is not 4 weeks it’s 4.333333333 weeks. Not only that, you aren’t actually pregnant for the first two weeks since it measures from your periods first day and not conception so you have to subtract those two weeks off meaning pregnancy is actually slightly UNDER 9 months. Oh and no OB uses lunar months….they go by weeks or by trimester period. Come at me brah’s you’re wrong!!!!!!

        LOL

        Further proof, your due date is calculated by taking the first day of your period, subtracting 3 calendar months and adding 7 days. What’s 12-3? Oh it’s NINE. Minus the two weeks that you aren’t actually pregnant means once again, your due date is actually a few days SHY of 9 months even. Unless you go a week past your due date you weren’t even pregnant for 9 months so stop trying to convince people it was 10.

      • Pinetree13 says:
        February 13, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        Oh and I forgot to mention, over half of women don’t even ovulate by day 14 in their cycle meaning that a large number of women aren’t even pregnant as long as the above presumes!!!! Since the above calculations all assume a conception at exactly two weeks from the start of their period. So even with the grand assumption that every woman conceives by day 14 (which we know is untrue) it’s still no where even remotely close to 10 months.

    • Bridget says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:33 am

      That’s generally the marker that people use. No one is stepping on a scale the day after they give birth.

      Reply
      • megs283 says:
        February 13, 2018 at 9:54 am

        ha. you’d be surprised. follow a few mommy bloggers on instagram and it will make you sad. These ladies want to be back in perfect shape (or at least LOOK IT) as they leave the hospital.

      • Bridget says:
        February 13, 2018 at 9:58 am

        Lol, I should qualify. I don’t know any normal people who step on the scale as they’re leaving the hospital.

        I read something really interesting the other day that Rants From Mommyland linked to, about the change in mom blogging toward these santitized Instagram influencers. It was really interesting. As the ladies who were the voices 10 years ago have children that have grown and don’t have that same voice anymore, the latest generation of mom voices are all focused on the sell va the confessional, therapeutic aspect of blogging.

    • Missy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      I think she is over-dramatizing it. Losing 60lbs sounds like a lot more work than 40lbs. And I doubt that former chanel girl Blake-y didn’t watch her pregnancy weight gain like a hawk. Usually hollywood ladies do exactly that – especially when they are known more for their looks than for their acting.

      Does she plan a new lifestyle website? Nutritional advice for pregnant women and babies and women wanting to become pregnant? Goop 2.0 for everything pregnancy?

      Reply
      • Miles says:
        February 13, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        Or maybe she gained weight like she said and lost it in a healthy manner. She’s 5’10 so gaining 60 pounds on her is not going to be the same as someone shorter. Unlike other Chanel girls as you claim them to be (as if they’re not human beings or something), Blake isn’t obligated to be a certain size in order to get dressed in designer clothes and if you need any proof of that well she had Versace custom make her dresses for both the Met Gala and Golden Globes when she was bigger than she normally is. And yes you can see the weight gain in those pictures. Finally, I know this may come as a shock to you but to some women, including famous women like Blake, carrying their baby to term in a healthy manner is way more important than counting everything they eat while pregnant. Shocking. I know.

  4. magnoliarose says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I don’t know about Blake. I don’t understand the point of her. As in why is she famous and what does she do? Every time I see her I think of her defending Woody Allen at Cannes and try harding by changing outfits six times in a day and calling the paps.

    Reply
  5. Patricia says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Well if she’s referring to how much she weighed the day she gave birth, we might not have seen her at her heaviest. The last month you can really pack on the pounds. I gained over ten pounds in retained water the last month with my first. A lot of the weight and water goes as soon as you give birth.

    Reply
  6. Jenna says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Good for her. I’m struggling to lose my pregnancy weight gain. Mind you – I don’t have the time or money for a trainer, but I’d use one in a snap if I did:)

    There are better photos of that wig. You guys are trolling:)

    Reply
  7. Lexter says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Maybe that was her total pre birth weight? Minus 10ish pounds to account for baby + placenta + other liquid… she was more like 50 pounds heavier than her thinnest pre-preg weight? Maybe she isn’t breaatfeeding anymore too so her boobs aren’t full of milk…..Anyhoo whatever – good for her, she looks strong and healthy

    Reply
  8. Amide says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:37 am

    She looks better as a redhead.👅
    This movie better be 😈.

    Reply
  9. Lucytunes says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:43 am

    No snark. I actually appreciate her saying it her more than a year to lose baby weight…and she had work to lose it. Not sure why we should be raging about this. Kind of refreshing.

    Reply
  10. WMGDtoo says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I forgot she had a second child. But I don’t think that much about Blake Lively. Good for her

    Reply
  11. Lexilla says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Second pregnancy is so tough on the abs. I work out every day and six months later I keep flapping at my pooch wondering, what IS this and why won’t it leave?

    Reply
  12. Nene says:
    February 13, 2018 at 7:56 am

    She’s gorgeous!

    Reply
  13. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Believable! I am tall like her and gained nearly 70. It took me 2 years to lose it. One year of doing nothing and feeling sorry for myself, and another year of actually eating healthy and working out. If it was easy, everyone would do it!

    Reply
  14. Green Is Good says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Edit: I reread my comment. I didn’t like how it sounded. So if Blake is happy with herself I’m not going shade her. To petty on my part.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      Blake likely intends to do something with this big weight loss. She is probably still trying to establish herself as a lifestyle queen like Gwyneth Paltrow aka Goop. Just because her Antebellum website failed that doesn’t mean she won’t try again. Just look at how many men she boyfriended-tried out as husbands ;-)

      Reply
  15. barrett says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Since bend it like Beckham she’s always been known for those legs and body. I am happy she admits it wasn’t loss w magic but hard work. But w her privilege for a trainer and her blessed genes, this feels try hard and in your face bragging! I’m kinda of sick of it. I a mean come on her body is perfectly proportioned and she got breast implants years ago to attain that perfect figure.

    Reply
  16. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Wow. Good for her. I agree, she carried it well. Very proportional, which I think is the key. Me? My butt and thighs would be three times my shoulder width if I carried an extra 50.

    Reply
  17. RN says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:35 am

    It’s so discouraging to read some of the comments here, slamming Blake for her honesty, the build of her body, and her use of a trainer (privilege). I had two children, worked 12 hour shifts on a trauma unit, am tall with great shoulders, and with effort was able to lose the 50 plus pounds I gained with each pregnancy. There’s no secret – you have to eat a healthy diet that’s fewer calories than you burn. It took me a year each time, as I was breastfeeding. Blake’s money didn’t lose the weight for her – she did with some discipline and determination.

    Reply
    • OFofOC says:
      February 13, 2018 at 9:51 am

      Same, not Post pregnancy but I lost 72 lbs during an extremely difficult time in my life exactly the way you did but I feel like people are extremely critical of those who do but super understanding of those who don’t. It’s really discouraging and kind of unfair.

      Reply
    • JA says:
      February 13, 2018 at 11:29 am

      RN, to think Blake’s access to the very best trainers, gyms, care givers and dieticians who hand picked her food and then delivered to her, didn’t aide in her ability to lose the weight is naive to say the least. These celebrities, like Blake, show off their bodies after babies and never post all that it took to get there. Doing so would show all the things regular women do not have access to or can afford. Congrats to you for losing the weight but to say money/privilege has nothing to do with it, you’re kidding yourself. Perhaps ppl are shading Lively for not accurately displaying what pregnancy can do to ones body and instead focusing on her success and “hot” body and again not showing what it took to attain it. Pregnancy and getting back to perfect health, let alone pre pregnancy weight, is difficult. Stop thinking your experience is like everyone else’s and vice versa…it’s not helpful or accurate

      Reply
      • Lee says:
        February 13, 2018 at 11:35 am

        @JA
        I agree! What I find annoying is that the media reported this ‘news’ calling her honest but I only see a rich woman who has access to a very well known personal trainer, to food (both she and Saladino often tag “Epicured” on their IG), she has plenty of help, assistants and nannies to take care of her kids while she works out. Most women, common women, don’t. So I wouldn’t exactly treat her like a hero for working out and taking care of her body which is a huge factor in her career, being an actress.

      • Miles says:
        February 13, 2018 at 12:56 pm

        @JA How is Blake portraying something that’s unrealistic? She literally said she lost the weight in 14 months. Does it help that she has a trainer? Yes but the average person who loses weight doesn’t have access to any trainers and has a similar weight loss as her. One pound a week is not an unrealistic goal for anybody and doesn’t require personal trainers, nannies and a gym membership. It requires discipline and actually wanting to eat healthy. If you think otherwise, you’re just planning excuses out in your head. And yea I understand some women cannot lose weight but those women are the exception and not the rule. It’s not like Blake posted this 3 months after giving birth because then you’re right it would be unrealistic. But one pound a week is not unrealistic and is typically what doctors or nutritionists recommend to anyone trying to lose weight.

      • Bridget says:
        February 13, 2018 at 1:44 pm

        Does she’s have it a little easier that it’s her job to lose this weight and therefore she has the time and the support team to make it happen? Sure. Does that mean that it’s impossible for normal people to do it themselves? Not at all.

    • Missy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      Well, Blake tries to get fame and recognition for achieving a 60lbs weight loss. First there is the question if she really gained that much and secondly she conveniently forgets to mention all her priviledges which many mothers don’t have and those mothers have a hard time losing pregnancy weight.
      Blake’s priviledges: no worries about bills (high-earning husband), few worries about getting back to work as she is somewhat established since she made The Shallows and The Age of Adaline and that Woody Allen movie. She doesn’t just have a private trainer but likely also a housekeeper / cleaner / part time nanny / personal assistant / cook or dietician / feel-good staff like massage therapy or motivational trainer.

      Her achievements in losing pregnancy weight are now where near as great as the achievements of single mothers on low paying jobs who lose just half that weight.

      Reply
  18. Bridget says:
    February 13, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I’m really curious about her injury. It was bad enough that she needed immediate surgery and I’m guessing it had to do with tendon or bone which is why they would need to re-do it if she hadn’t recovered sufficient hand function. But why can’t they film around that in the mean time? It’s not like they need to film her using chopsticks with that hand. I’m curious about this.

    Reply
  19. Hotsauceinbag says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:18 am

    She’s very pretty but not a good actress at all.

    Reply
  20. HeyThere! says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:36 am

    She should be proud, dropping big numbers is not an easy thing! I had back to back pregnancies and I’m about to start working out now that baby is sleeping through the night. I have a fraction of that to drop and I’m not looking forward to it. I have never had to ‘try’ to be in shape so this is a big slice of reality pie.

    Reply
  21. HeyThere! says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I also like that she didn’t pretend to magically drop 70 pounds by ‘playing with my kids’. That is such an eye roll when they pretend to not workout when it is obvious they do. She looks amazing.

    Reply
  22. Felicia says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    No shade from me at all. I put on 45lbs for both of my pregnancies. And it seemed to me that it took a year just for my hormones to go back to normal, so that even looking at food didn’t make me gain weight again.

    Maybe she hired a trainer, a nutrition expert etc. But she had the discipline to follow it. At least she didn’t just go and have a surgical “mommy makeover” and claim she lost it all in just one month, which is what so many celebrities do and then lie about.

    Her build: she’s probably one of those who puts weight in all over and not just “mostly legs and butt” or mostly belly fat. That helps a lot, as does being tall.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      February 13, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      Well, the discipline to follow a diet is somewhat less strained if you are less stressed because your nanny takes care of your child for the afternoon and your food is bought by an assistant and cooked by a cook/ dietician. And you are much less stressed when you don’t have to worry about bills or about going back to work soon. It is much easier to eat a healthy diet for weight loss if you don’t have to do your grocery shopping yourself. Walking past that aisle with the good chocolates is a real drain on my discipline.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        February 13, 2018 at 2:28 pm

        But that’s just building solid life skills. I mean, could you imagine if one of your kids told me “walking past the candy aisle is too hard to say no to”? We’d never accept that, right?

        Yes, I’m sure it’s easier to have everything prepared for you. But that’s life. There are a lot of ways us norms can make it easier. Amazon Fresh or the numerous grocery services. Planning and prepping meals so it’s not a huge chore to get it going in the afternoon.

  23. Alexandria says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Yea I’m also superficially envious of tall ladies like Blake and Kate looking cute pregnant. I am short and assume I will just become a balloon. Life eh. I need legs! Of course if baby is healthy (if I ever get pregnant) nothing else matters.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment