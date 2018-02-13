Kim Kardashian claims to have a 24-inch waist and 39-inch hips: do you believe her?

For months now, Kim Kardashian has been getting pap’d in outfits that involve the same kind of vibe: either a crop top or a midriff-baring tank, and skintight skirts or leggings. The focus for months has been on Kim’s stomach, is what I’m saying. I thought it was weird this whole time, because Kim’s best feature isn’t her waist – her best features are her surgically altered ass, her thin calves and ankles, and her always-slender arms. For this story, keep in mind two things: 1) Kim has ALWAYS lied about her size, her weight and what she gets surgically altered and 2) Kim cannot pick out clothes that flatter her figure to save her life. She’s short, naturally curvy and she’s given birth to two kids. No one expects her to saunter around like Karlie Kloss. Kim’s not that person. But she thinks she’s that person. Which is why Kim is claiming to have a 24-inch waist.
Forget talking about books — at Kim Kardashian’s inaugural book club meeting last year, all her sister Kourtney could focus on was Kim’s tiny waist. Kim shared a video from their book club meeting on her app on Monday, and before they could dive in to her selection, Embraced by the Light by Betty J. Eadie, Kourtney turned the discussion to Kim’s body.
“I can’t take your hips seriously right now,” Kourtney said to Kim. “Because your waist is so small and your hips are so big.”
Kardashian hairdresser and BFF Jen Atkin then asked Kim for her measurements, and Kim had Chrissy Teigen guess (she went with 23 inches).
“24,” Kim said, with a smirk.
“24? That’s insane,” Atkin replied.
“It’s never been 24 ever in my life,” Kim said, and after Atkin asked, added that her hips are 39 inches. After giving birth to son Saint West, 2, in Dec. 2015, Kim started on the Atkins Diet and jumpstarted her workout routine to get back to her pre-pregnancy shape, and lose the 70 lbs. she gained with Saint and daughter North, 4. But over the last year, Kim took her workouts and diet to another level with trainer Melissa Alcantara.
“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’ ” Alcantara recently told PEOPLE. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!” Kim now works out with Alcantara six days a week at 6 a.m., and they focus on different areas of the body each day. “Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps!” Alcantara said. “She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months. And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up.”
The trainer added that Kim’s body goals have changed. “She didn’t want to be skinny. She wanted to have muscle and feel strong. And she wanted to find something she can do for the rest of her life,” Alcantara said. “I totally understood where she was coming from.”
A waist that’s 24 inches and hips that are 39 inches? And a bust that’s probably 36 inches, just a guess. Do you believe that? I believe the hip measurement. I’m not sure if I believe the waist measurement. And even if I did believe the waist measurement, I wouldn’t believe that she got it through diet and exercise alone. Girl makes so many trips to the “dermatologist” every month – my guess is she’s just been getting her waist lipo’d and nothing else, which is why her hips are “normal size” for her frame/body type.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
She really must hate herself … in a way it’s kind of sad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always said she doesn’t like herself, but her personality disorder doesn’t make way for hatred. She does not feel emotions like normal people. She’s fixated on herself for sure, and feelings?…she fakes those. She definitely had a lot taken from her butt during her long coat lipo construction site years after North and Saint. She’s taken plenty out of her waist in several periods in her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad what she is doing to her face and body. It just looks so unnatural. I heard of the rib removal surgery and how vain this family is, I am starting to believe it now. There is a picture of Kim floating around and half of ribs are missing while she is sucking in. You can see the top two ribs missing. So creepy what measures they will go through just to stay relevant. I feel bad for North <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course I believe her! When has she ever lied?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why she’s so focused on showing off her body. When you get to be a certain age, maybe it’s time to think about doing more productive things with your spare time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s because she has nothing else to offer. Think about it: her “job” is to take pictures of herself and get pregnant every now and then because people go crazy about babies. Her children are just props to shore up her “brand.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ALL her time IS spare time. Thank about it. She doesn’t have to cook, clean, take care of her own kids, do laundry, or even make sure all her bills, and other tasks are done. It’s all done for her. Her one true job is to keep getting work done on her body and posting pics proclaiming she’s “working hard”. That IS her life and how she makes money. It’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely believe her! I mean, just look at her photos from when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton and her photos today – they’re exactly the same! There’s no way she’s ever had more than say, a tiny touch of Botox in her entire life!
OK, I better stop before I strain my sarcasm muscles. Kim, just stop lying. You have never fooled anyone with your nonsense, and if we didn’t buy it last time we sure as hell aren’t going to start now. Your entire body is – at this point – made of lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my bestie has a 26 inch waist and 38 inch hips and yeah, no way Kim….she seems to keep forgetting that her hip measurements would actually take into account her inflated butt so it’s def not 39inch.
I never understand why she lies about her body so much, like..who cares if her waist isn’t 24 inches?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How tall is your bestie? I have 39 in hips (and a 30 in waist, whatever) but I’m 5’8”. Kim’s like… 5 feet tall? I buy it. It’s not natural and I’ll never for a second believe she didn’t have EXTENSIVE hip/butt surgery, but I believe the measurements. I mean… she bought them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I normally run 26-27″ waist and 39-40″ hips and I’m a whopping 5′ almost 2″. I hope that my a$$ does not look like that. Seriously. I know I have junk in the truck but wow……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 5’4 with 25 waist and 39 hips.
I don’t believe it for a second. Kim’s lying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No doubt she bought them, but probably wants the masses to buy some workout. This bunch is all about selling something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my bestie isn’t tall, maybe 5’2 or 5’3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 5’5″ and had a 25 waist and 38 hip when I was younger, there is no way Kim is telling the truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also have a 12 inch difference in waist and hips! Jeans are a PITA to find and I’ve been debating how appropriate it is for me to continue to wear maternity jeans because they fit better. Lol.
Anyway, I believe her. Consider she’s got a 10 or 12 inch difference, then add her ass implants and those extra few inches aren’t hard to find.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I can totally believe. I just don’t believe she achieved it naturally. Khloe and Kim are the only thinner people I know of who supposedly work out 5+ days a week and have no tone/definition. Unless they are doing cardio only, I just don’t get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed – if she works her triceps six days a week for months and months, she would clearly exhibit at least SOME definition, right? Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading an article last year where she kept insisting she’s a size two. I think we all know she paid for most of her assets, she obviously wanted them, so why would you then insist you’re that small? Either way, who cares what size you are? It’s kind of pitiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on the clothes and material. I’m 5’8″ with a 27″ waist and 42″ hips. In A-line dressesor coats I’m a size 4 because of my waist. I can’t wear anything size 4 in jeans/pants or skirts. So she might not be completely lying lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people remove ribs so anything is possible. The amount of plastic surgery that this family goes under, nobody has their original parts. I am not going to credit Kim’s body ( which looks silly) to anything natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I believe her. She also knows where Jimmy Hoffa is buried and how NASA faked the moon landing……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean…it’s entirely possible? She’s only 5’3. Voluptuous, yes, but she’s hardly big. I’m 5’7″, and at my thinnest, I was about a 30/31 in the waist. Shave about four inches off me and maintain my proportions, and I’d be close to that.
I mean, would I be surprised that she was lying? No. But do I think she’s probably closer to that than not? Yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might be true but it’s not “natural” from diet and exercise. I’m not impressed. She looks like a blow up doll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She constantly looks like she is wearing a massive and filled nappie/diaper – vom
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe after she takes off one of her waist training corsets it may be 24″.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible. Granted, her butt may not be natural, but she is tiny. A 24” waist is plausible. I have a 25” waist at 5’8”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
do we believe her?
better question: does anybody give a sh*t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if her measurements are real. I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that she loves her gigantic ass so much. How many times can she post those moons online before she thinks we’ve had our fill. A little late, but Full Moon with have been an appropriate name for one of her kids that she seems to have forgotten about. Chicago thinks she’s Milwaukee it’s been so long since she’s had any shine…lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i believe the waist measurement. it looks like that much of a difference and kim is really short so a 24 waist isn’t an insane thought with proportions. i think people see pictures and forget that’s not a 5’9 body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. She’s tiny with a fat transfered hips/butt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t gonna post cuz eh, it’s Krazy Kim, but I just saw Johnny Depp in a commercial for Savauge cologne. Ugh. He drives his black muscle car out of the city into an arid, deserty expanse, digs a hole and buries his accessories. Then looks off into the horizon wearing a knowing smirk. And his eyeliner. I’m loling so hard. It’s almost as funny as McConaughey’s cologne commercials, but not because Depp is deranged. Sorry, back to Kimmy Poo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s about as all natural as a case of mountain dew soda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now how am I supposed to get that visual out of my head now???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it weird that Kim and her sisters can’t get through anything without sizing each other’s bodies up. It is like they are obsessed with each other’s bodies. That does not seem healthy to me. I wouldn’t want to be at book club to watch Kourtney drool over her own sisters body, too strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kourtney is the only one with a body to drool over. She had implants young, but she is so well proportioned. She has three children and looks amazing. Kim should drool over her, but is too obsessed with herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Kourtney has the best body IMO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can tell Kourtney works out hard core and really eats super healthy. But yeah when you have a chef, nannies, maids, etc. and don’t have a 9 to 5 job, it’s a lot easier to do. Organic food is so expensive. I wonder if this family never got super rich and famous how they’d be living and what they’d be doing, and how they would look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe the length of her face is 24..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comment of the day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t believe it. I have 39 in hips and I’m a size 10 to 12. She is way smaller. I don’t think there’s a 15 inch difference between her waist and hips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe it but she’s been “working” at it and by that I mean, she’s been paying a doctor to help make it happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rib removal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This, especially after having carried two children, the rib cage spreads a bit. Even with corseting, I don’t think you can achieve this look without a rib removal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are rib removals real or an urban legend?? A person having made the Hyppocratic oath will seriously remove a healthy bone??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some women naturally have those measurements but Kim doesn’t have those measurements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she loves her hips and butt, she paid for them. Now that she’s gotten them back under control (she’s like one giant cautionary tale for lipo – once that’s done, you’re screwed if you gain any weight again) she’s happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This infuriates me, you LIAR. How dare she claim she got that body through exercise and diet. She fully knows she has young followers and she is perpetuating this ridiculous lie without acknowledging the damage it is causing women. She and A$$ of lies need to go away
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you ever known a Kardashian to be truthful? I mean aside from tremendous pressure on Kylie to get her to admit her lips are fake … from her sister Khloe no less, the biggest bullsh*tter out of all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@umyeah
I 100% agree with you. What I absolutely loathe about this whole family more than anything else is that they lie about everything. Like we are all fools and idiots and should believe them. I hate being played for a fool and don’t like this family lying about all of the stuff they do to themselves and expecting that us stupid peasants take it as gospel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d bet there is a little cool sculpting involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She claims her butt happened naturally, so nothing she says can be trusted
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her waist is 24 inches IF her hips are 39 inches (because there is a sizable waist to hip ratio going on). Although, I have a 25.5 inch waist and 38.5 inch hips (at 5’3 and 116 lbs) and my proportions don’t look that exaggerated – plus my butt isn’t as ballooned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she got that tiny waist from diet and exercise, then why didn’t the rest of her “shrink” as well? How can you diet to lose weight but only lose it in the waist…yet her breasts, hips, and butt are still the same size. That’s now how weight loss works. It’s more than obvious she’s had fat sucked out of her waist and had it sculpted or something. I’ve seen pics she’s posted of herself at 14 and her waist wasn’t even that size then but she looked way more in proportion than now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Me! The first place women usually lose weight is their bust and rear since that is where the biggest fat is deposited.
When I eat healthy and lose weight my muffin-top is gone, along with my rear and boobs…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol I guess Kim is supernatural huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, yeah. It’s been tweaked. Like everything else about her, “real” only means so much. I mean, it’s real in that she really does look like that, but HOW she looks like that isn’t a method most people could (or would) employ. Diet and exercise will take you far, but to totally change your natural proportions takes more than that. People do lose weight differently, but it is very uncommon to only lose weight in a certain spot. Very, very uncommon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim gets a new face and body every year courtesy of her surgeons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of believe her. She is a short woman with a fake butt. I’m a bit shorter than her and my measurements come close to hers (my butt is 3 inches smaller but the waist is the same). It’s possible without looking super skinny..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her butt is so gross. It’s beyond not looking natural. It reminds me of a centaur
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those hips are not 39 inches. Maybe 49. I have 38 inch hips and am around the same height as Kim and look considerably smaller. Her ass alone is like 60 inches. Girl stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that it matters since it’s gross to sit here and dissect another woman’s body measurements in the first place but my hips are 45 inches. My waist is 31. Bodies are different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this IS Celebitchy, right? We’re allowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But…this is what the post and all the comments are doing, i didn’t say anything about YOU, and I never would, because I don’t know you and you’re not a celebrity in the public eye that lives based off of lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting question. When has she ever told the truth? lol Her hip measurement wouldn’t be accurate because of all the fat injections in her butt and she’s had fat lipo’d out of wherever she doesn’t want it, so the waist measurement isn’t authentic either. I have trouble getting my head around just the fact that millions and millions of dollars roll in all because of a bad sex tape. And the levels of vanity in these family members, they’re astronomical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking that the other day while watching E News. The amount of money this family has made all stemming from a sex tape. It’s unreal. I really wonder how they’d be living if they didn’t become famous…and what they’d look like with their original faces and body parts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord, don’t even go there, lol. I also have trouble that one of my favourite cosmetic brands, Estee Lauder, uses Kendall Jenner as their face. Ugh. It’s not a teenagers’ brand of cosmetics and skin care and never was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BS on the 24 inch hips. I have 26/26.5 inch hips and am pretty pear shaped with a thin upper body. like, super thin upper body and my hips are bigger, always have been. she is at least 27 inches. I don’t know what kind of tape measure she is using but really. 24 inch waist is enviable for runway models–no way Kim has that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then why read the article and comment on it? Bit odd…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3 Words : Rib Removal Surgery
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that actually possible? I remember someone saying Marylin Manson had it done lol but I never actually thought it was something,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s a thought: who cares? Seriously. I’m not going to sit and dissect the measurements of another woman’s body. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you get lipo every couple of months, of course it is possible.
She was such a beautiful woman. It is sick and sad what she has done to herself. And I hate that she has daughters. I can’t think of a worse example to set for young girls. And the grown women who actually are fans of this person, and have daughters? They should be ashamed of themselves. I spew vitriol for this woman and her family, because they do influence many – and it is all a lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a bigger girl (US size 14), and have a 32 inch waist and 44 inch hip. Pants are a b*tch to fit, I tend to gravitate to dresses or skirts to avoid drop crotch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL bish please with those measurements.
And stop talking about how “empowered” you are when you post nude photos, then claim diet and exercise when everyone with more than two brain cells to rub together can see you’re all plastic. You’re empowered by attention and playing victim when you get called out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having had my rib cartilage harvested for reconstructive nose surgery this last year—I never believe anyone when they say someone has had elective rib removal. That recovery time would be insane. P.S. Now I can breathe through my nose and hopefully start using my cpap soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GTFOH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, heaven forbid a woman get props for working so hard to look how she wants to look! Heaven forbid she be allowed to dress as she wants! She has the money for a trainer and always posts about working out. I think it’s pretty shallow for it to be written off as only doctors and that her looks is all she has to offer. Shame on y’all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her because’s not very tall, something around 5’1.
As for those who say they have similar measurements and don’t look like her… guess what? Kim isn’t the only person who you have the same measurements as and don’t look like.
My waist is 26, my hips are 36 but I look like her from the front view. This is because my hips are very wide and my stomach is flat… AND my butt is flat. Turn me to the side and I am sadly lacking, haha. There’s a lot going on when it comes to that hip measurement. Hip width, stomach and bum all factor in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like everyone in Hollywood claims to have a 24 inch waist. That seems to be the special number they like to fixate on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where exactly is she measuring her hips? Because with that big fake rear, there’s no way it’s 39 inches. I’d say more like 44.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liar Liar Pants On Fire…
Report this comment as spam or abuse