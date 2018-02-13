Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram selfies & apparently hired a baby nurse for Stormi

For months, Kylie Jenner kept silent on her popular social media accounts. She didn’t provide constant updates on her pregnancy, she wasn’t shilling for her lip kits, nothing. She broke her silence after she gave birth to baby Stormi Webster, posting an Instagram of her fingernail which has become the most-liked IG of all time (apparently). Now that Kylie is almost two weeks postpartum, she’s getting back into the swing of posting on IG again – she posted the above Instagram yesterday. E! News says that Kylie was positioned inside her Bentley, and she was going to her friend’s baby shower. She wore an Adidas tracksuit.
There are contradictory stories these days about whether Kylie has much help with the baby right now. A source told E!: “Kylie is tired but getting used to the crazy hours. She is very attached to Stormi. She honestly just never wants to leave her out of her sight not because she can’t trust anyone but because she just is so happy being with her baby.” Before Stormi was born, sources told People Mag that Kylie had not hired a nanny because she only wanted help from family members, like her mom and her sisters. But now Us Weekly says Kylie has hired a baby nurse:
Kris Jenner is helping her daughter Kylie Jenner adjust to becoming a first-time mother after the birth of the 20-year-old’s baby girl, Stormi, on February 1.
“Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s house since she came home with Stormi,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.”
According to the insider, the Lip Kit creator has also hired a baby nurse to assist with taking care of her bundle of joy, while matriarch Kris, 62, is dishing out words of wisdom. “Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi,” the source says.
Most of the Kardashian-Jenner women have such a love-hate relationship with Kris Jenner, I figured that Kris’s “help” with a newborn would get old pretty fast. In fact, it often seems like Kim is the only one who genuinely likes having Kris around her children for any length of time. I’m not saying that as shade for anyone – I think Kris annoys the hell out of Kylie, just as Kris annoys the hell out of most of her kids, and it’s all pretty normal family bullsh-t. Kylie was probably grateful for Kris’s help for a week and then they started getting on each other’s nerves, and since Kylie has the means, she was like “you know what, I’m just going to hire a baby nurse to help out.”
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
They all had baby nurses didn’t they? I don’t think Kim or her sisters could help Kylie much since most of them had help with their own babies. Secondly, Kim and Kris are a lot a like and Kim was always Kris’s fav.
Also, did we really think Kylie would stay “hidden” after giving birth? We can see she didn’t gain much weight so it’s obvious she and her family agreed she should get back out there. If she had gained a lot of weight, she’d still be in hiding…because in this family being “fat” hurts the “brand”.
I think her increased visibility has more to do with the fact that she can get her lip fillers again postpartum. I doubt she got that big while pregnant considering she was only 20.
Have you ever watched “Teem Mom” or any of those other teen pregnancy shows? Some teens/young adults do gain a lot of weight during pregnancy.
I hired a night nurse because I needed to feel some semblance of normalicy again, as my baby wasn’t a sleeper. There’s nothing wrong with getting help. A lot of other cultures rely heavily on a second pair of hands. I think it’s healthy for the baby and the mom
I wish we would have hired one lol my son is still a bad sleeper and my only reluctance when it comes to having another is that we’re already running on fumes. I say good for her, more sleep means feeling more engaged with baby and not feeling as overwhelmed (at least it would have for me).
This this this this! If I could have afforded a night nurse I would have had one for sure. Our society is effed up in its view that only the mother should provide care for an infant. The mother needs support, no mama is an island. A healthy mama is best for the baby anyway.
Agreed.
I’m not Indian but I read about how in that culture the new mothers feet do not touch the ground for the first 6 weeks, minimum. The new mothers own mother, sisters , mother in laws and sister in laws if any bascially take turns moving in and feed the new mother, keep her in bed resting and bring the new baby in for breast feeding. They take care of the rest, the house, the new father, the cooking and cleaning.
I read this any was fricking green with envy as I tried to deal with my baby 6 week prem baby, coming down off prozac withdrawl, with acid reflux and sleeping only 20 mins at a time. He was a nightmare. I only justed survived as an older mother of 37 with no family in the city we lived. My mother came to stay a few times but she admitted she couldn’t remember what to do with newborns, even though she had 2 of her own back in the day and we didn’t die. If we could have afforded it I would have gotten a night nurse, hell 2 of them. A day nurse too. I have friends who had them.
Good for you. Good for anyone if they have the means to hire or if they have family or friends close who can and will help. I support it. The mom’s health, including mental health, is important to the baby’s health. A mother probably exists whose mental health is best served being the only one who is hands-on around-the-clock, I’m sure, and that’s good for her. Most of the rest of us need a break.
I thank God for the nurse our third and final night in the hospital with our firstborn. She kept offering to take the baby for us, because our daughter didn’t want to sleep. I kept saying no. Finally the nurse told me it was all right, and “maybe sometime next week or next month you’re going to wish you had someone to hold her, and I won’t be there.” She finally convinced us to get some sleep that night. Last good sleep I had for three months!
Yes, I don’t judge anyone for getting help. My mom moved in with us for 4 months after our daughter was born and after that I got a nanny to help out. Our girl was a great sleeper but I was in law school and my husband was just starting his company and we still needed help during the day so I could study and he could work.
In …just baotu every other culture and every other century, there were many people raising a baby. Families lived together for generations and smaller neighborhoods were closer together. Its not normal to carry all that load alone…. its just evolved that way, starting with the industrial revolution (when men moved away from the home ranch for work “in town”)… societies got fractured and have been continuing this way ever since.
Kris’ comments about Stormi and the pregnancy all read super forced to me. I honestly think she’s mad she couldn’t use the pregnancy as constant tabloid fodder and that affects her happiness about it, which is super gross. Maybe I’m overthinking it but it all seems a bit cold to me 🤷🏾♀️
+ 1. Her segment in Kylie’s brith announcement video sounded like an E interview, not a message of love for her youngest child. I think her “feelings” chip has been malfunctioning for years. She’s a really gross person, and I get the worst vibe off of her, always. That’s why I can’t hate any of her kids too much, considering the damage she must have done to them.
Kris is pissed Kylie had a quiet, private pregnancy. I swear Kylie just got her lips pumped up again. Look at the top photo.
Oh she will…don’t worry. Her ducks are in a row for plenty of drama, manipulation and misandry (krusty kris’s favorite) to heap upon their new mark…Travis Scott
Meh. I guarantee it was all filmed for the second season of Kylie’s show to boost the ratings, since the first season of her show were much lower than expected. Kris will still be making her money from this pregnancy, just in a different way.
taking care of their kid was eating on their 6 hours of make up preps.. joke aside I’m all for nannies provided that they help you when you need sleep and some me time. Not to post selfies and roaming the streets among paparazzi..
For this family, I think some of that is their “Me Time”.
I can only imagine the boundary stomping Kris would pull. She seems she would be way too overbearing and critical with her “advice.” Take that baby and run far far away Kylie!
But has Caitlin seen the baby?
She has been very silent on her newest grandchild. Considering Kylie is her youngest daughter and this is her first child. But then again Caitlyn is not actually know for being a very involved parent(look at her relationships with her four eldest children)
I think there was a relationship later on with Burt, Brody and Brandon that shockingly wasn’t always for the camera. TMZ got a few minutes with Brody who said he didn’t even know Kylie was pregnant. Their relationship with Kendall seemed more genuine. I think Kylie thinks she is a Kardashian. Bless her heart.
This isn’t Caitlin’s first grandchild. Brandon & Leah have a daughter…. he’s closest with Brandon out of all of his older kids. She still doesn’t seem involved
Hi Ms Kittles, RBC said “Considering Kylie is her youngest daughter and this is her first child” meaning Kylie’s first child, not Cait’s first grandchild. Caitlin doesn’t seem involved, Kris seems very involved and there’s a huge mess between them now that the kids are involved with. I agree Nancy, she definitely thinks she’s a Kardashian and not Jenner.
IKR? For a family values conservative she hasn’t said sh!t about her brand new grandchild, her youngest child’s baby. Something is up with that. She and Kris are both terrible, toxic people.
I just did a quick check on Caitlyn’s IG: She did acknowledge the baby 7 days ago.
Caitlyn posted pics of baby Kylie. When I watched the show ten years ago when Kylie was a kid trying desperately to be a woman, Bruce at the time seemed to be the only one who tried to reel her in. He saw the spoiled brat she was and tried to discipline her to the utter dismay of Kris and in particular, Khloe who was Kylie’s surrogate mother. This family is dysfunctional beyond words. Kylie lips look sore and swollen. Nothing real in these women. Stormi got the perfect name bc I anticipate her life will not be calm.
Nothing is different or changed about this girl. That baby will be as her pets…there to cuddle while others are her caretaker. As I have said, there is already Kardashashade all over this baby with a giant payoff being made for the real father to give up all parental rights. Drama to build on for their sh*t-show lives. Their lies, manipulation, MISANDRY and fake lives have become the norm for so long, nothing is wrong and outrageous unless done by one of the men in their lives. Now along with Scott, Humphries, Tyga, Caitlyn (as the former Bruce), and many others…Travis Scott will eventually play the role of absentee father so they have another dude to kick around and put down while extolling their own perfect virtues.
Eh, the only thing notable is how freely this has been admitted. I expected her to have at least one nanny/nurse, maybe more, because she can. If I had her money I’d probably do the same thing, because sleep is awesome. This is also what is normal in her family.
Gosh, that is such a horrible name. All the other K names I don’t really mind – but that one is just bad.
That little hand though – and those little nails. Kind of amazing.
The time I’d hire help with parenting duties would be adolescence. ; )
She didn’t post during her pregnancy because of her lips and weight. Now she’s back in full swing. So obvious.
i agree.
I do not buy the ‘i wanted to protect my child’ for one second.
Also, I hate that celebrities always play the ‘ i take care of my child by myself’ card and then secretly they all have help and RIGHTLY so. Why make your life complicated if you can afford help?
Ditto here @ minx and Maria
But feel sorry for the baby, Dr. Phil says he feels bad when a baby is born with a job to do.
All of these.
So when Prince William was all like, I’m going to be tired, I was like, b*tch please. But as a new Mom, 20 years old, and with the means to hire a nurse? No shame. Post partum is super hard on the body and being a new mom is exhausting no matter how many kids you have. If I had the means to do it, I would. Going low on sleep is really hard for me and it effects my mental health, so post partum lack of sleep is especially hard. I’m glad she can do more than most 20 year old moms and I hope she succeeds at raising healthy kids. Not a choice I’d suggest for any 20 year old, but Stormi’s here so make the best of it.
I just want to know why she needed to give herself a camel toe. In baggy track pants. After birth discharge lasts six weeks which means that pad is practically up her butt.
Back to being impossibly in love with herself and her fake lips and eyelashes … pretty normal here. It’s actually nauseating, baby or not. If the child grows up to be normal I’ll be astounded.
No shade for any help a new mom can get, but the race back to post on Instagram just ridiculous as usual. So much for all the posters who thought she might be the one to walk away from it all for a private life. Obviously couldn’t wait to put herself out there once again. How sad.
Eh- if I had a newborn baby and could afford it I’d have a night nurse too. It’s only in America that that seems to be a weird thing. In Europe its pretty common and under their healthcare system women are provided with help for the first few months after the baby is born.
Is she changing diapers and bathing the baby with those sharp polished nails?
LOL!
I bet she’s trying to get a big payout for a baby photo spread. She was trying to build the hype by laying low for awhile.
