Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram selfies & apparently hired a baby nurse for Stormi

For months, Kylie Jenner kept silent on her popular social media accounts. She didn’t provide constant updates on her pregnancy, she wasn’t shilling for her lip kits, nothing. She broke her silence after she gave birth to baby Stormi Webster, posting an Instagram of her fingernail which has become the most-liked IG of all time (apparently). Now that Kylie is almost two weeks postpartum, she’s getting back into the swing of posting on IG again – she posted the above Instagram yesterday. E! News says that Kylie was positioned inside her Bentley, and she was going to her friend’s baby shower. She wore an Adidas tracksuit.

There are contradictory stories these days about whether Kylie has much help with the baby right now. A source told E!: “Kylie is tired but getting used to the crazy hours. She is very attached to Stormi. She honestly just never wants to leave her out of her sight not because she can’t trust anyone but because she just is so happy being with her baby.” Before Stormi was born, sources told People Mag that Kylie had not hired a nanny because she only wanted help from family members, like her mom and her sisters. But now Us Weekly says Kylie has hired a baby nurse:

Kris Jenner is helping her daughter Kylie Jenner adjust to becoming a first-time mother after the birth of the 20-year-old’s baby girl, Stormi, on February 1. “Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s house since she came home with Stormi,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.” According to the insider, the Lip Kit creator has also hired a baby nurse to assist with taking care of her bundle of joy, while matriarch Kris, 62, is dishing out words of wisdom. “Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi,” the source says.

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner women have such a love-hate relationship with Kris Jenner, I figured that Kris’s “help” with a newborn would get old pretty fast. In fact, it often seems like Kim is the only one who genuinely likes having Kris around her children for any length of time. I’m not saying that as shade for anyone – I think Kris annoys the hell out of Kylie, just as Kris annoys the hell out of most of her kids, and it’s all pretty normal family bullsh-t. Kylie was probably grateful for Kris’s help for a week and then they started getting on each other’s nerves, and since Kylie has the means, she was like “you know what, I’m just going to hire a baby nurse to help out.”