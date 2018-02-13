What styling advice should Meghan Markle take at this point?

I keep saying that Meghan Markle is a quick study and she’s learning a lot “on the job,” so to speak. Where the Duchess of Cambridge was largely coddled by the palace and by the press for years, Meghan is hitting the ground running, either by her own choice or out of necessity. I also get the feeling that she’s reading coverage about herself, which is fine – Kate reads coverage about herself, and I’m sure William and Harry read stuff too. So I’d like to offer some suggestions for Meghan, based off today’s appearance in Edinburgh:
Enough with the black trousers/black turtleneck combo. I like wearing black too. Everything matches and it makes me feel like a ninja. But this the second time you’ve worn an all-black outfit underneath your lighter or patterned coat. I get that you want to keep warm and keep it simple and possibly keep it monochromatic. But if you chose the tartan Burberry coat in green and blue, why not an all-blue ensemble underneath? A chic pair of navy trousers with a navy cashmere t-neck would have looked amazing.
Enough with the too-long pants. I defended your too-long inseam previously, but these Veronica Beard trousers are much too long. I get it – you’re not tall. But longer trousers don’t make you look longer, they just look sort of sloppy.
Double-check the sizing on your coats. Especially coats with build-in shoulder pads. If you’re preference is for looser-fitted coats, that’s fine. But you now have the money and connections to get the coats properly tailored so that you can have a looser coat without it looking like you’re wearing someone else’s coat.
Don’t encroach on the Duchess of Buttons’ territory. I get that it’s a fine line – you were criticized for wearing bathrobe-style coats and now you’re being accused of stepping all over Kate’s buttons zeal. But find a balance!
Keep wearing trousers. I love that you wear trousers! Keep it up! Just get them hemmed properly.
Hair-touching. I’ve given you a pass because you’re probably nervous and God knows, Kate spent much of her first four years of duchessing as fidgety hair-toucher too. But be aware of it – you’re touching your hair a lot. Too much.
Wear more color. You can still be monochromatic, just move out of the all-black style. Go for all-red or all-pink or all-navy.
Don’t let your husband-to-be get eaten by a pony. You will be sad if a pony eats him.
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan🐴 pic.twitter.com/3nzR9W6ZP5
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visit @SocialBite_ – a social business and enterprise cafe in Edinburgh city centre. pic.twitter.com/NRgOCOR789
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Button on her pants *gasps*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like those! I’ve never seen pearl buttons used that way. And I second each of Kaiser’s styling points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Kaiser on most points, though not especially on the “Go for all-red or all-pink or all-navy” bit–well, the navy would be nice, but I don’t think Meghan is especially a pink or red girl, and she looks wonderful in dark colors, which I find chic and refreshing. But those pants, though I like them, are as Kaiser says, WAY TOO BIG AND WAY TOO LONG. I also have to agree that the coat is too big and it swamps her. The purse is cool. I want it. Want it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha. My first thought on the headline was “None, she’s doing fine.” But, I don’t think the tone of this piece is bad and I stick with my first thought. She’s doing well and is so lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to see MM with a flappers 20′s hair style ie- short, wavy then take lots of portrait shots in gowns and feathers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hairstyle as an everyday look, sounds like a nightmare to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look like she is always wearing someone else’s coat, I agree. I like the idea behind the kind of pieces she chooses, but she needs to tailor them and/or pick the right sizes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The long pants. How did no one notice this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This-they’re dragging in the mud. Ugh. Otherwise they’re great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, you just know the edge of pants are all dirty and ragged after she walked around outside dragging them on the ground.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! How could that get past anyone before she wore them out in public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they probably stretched some beyond already being too long and went from a bit too long to dragging in the dirt too long.
Rookie mistake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Controlled hair and tailoring. Otherwise she can wear whatever she likes, and if black is her go-to, so be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, her pants are too damn long but she should wear what she wants, just as Kate does. I think she is going to continue to dress how she wants regardless of we or tabloids say and I think that’s great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I go with all of the recommendations, particularly getting her clothes tailored, and wearing more color. She has beautiful skin and hair and can wear bold colors that would overwhelm other people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She would look great in jewel tones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My only piece of advice would be to be mindful of her posture. She has a tendency to look down a lot, hunch her shoulders and jut her head forward. Fashion wise, definitely hem your pants they should skim just above the ground not drag through the puddles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this length is Victoria Beckham length.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it – I mean she has worn this combo before, or something similar, but it’s bloody freezing, so I give her a pass. Now if she wears this in the summer…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Tana and am really looking forward to seeing how she’ll dress for spring/summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs a good tailor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A-freaking-men. And it’s a shame, because the pieces she selects are all quite nice…just WAY TOO LARGE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so beautiful that she makes Harry better looking, too. Or maybe that’s happiness. *shrug*
I love love love that she’s wearing trousers. Also smiling and looking normal. She gets a pass on everything else from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last one made me laugh out loud.
I agree with the monochromatic sans color, the too long/too wide pants those are my biggest gripes. I can deal with everything else.
Maybe she and kate share a secret love of buttons. Maybe they *gasp* have this secret closet of things with too big buttons HA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s wears bright colors then she’s a narcissistic woman who wants everything to be about her.
If she reads things about herself then she would’ve worn something colorful by one since this was the criticism for her last few engagements
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to polish her image and that sometimes requires a stylist that you can trust. Once she has the image firmly in mind, then she will be gold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think she has great instincts and natural style. She’ll be fine with a good stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Harry’s outfit reminds me to ask everyone’s opinion: does navy blue and black go together? My mom always said you don’t wear navy blue and black together. Harry has a navy blue sweater and black pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Navy & black goes together just fine, but I was raised in a “never wear brown & black together” household.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Kaiser, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore black and brown together in that now-classic pic of her in the fitted black sweater, tan pencil skirt, and rich brown leather boots. Ever since the day that pic first appeared, I have enjoyed wearing black and brown together. For me, the secret to it working is that the pieces are simple and of good quality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I simply LOVE navy/black and wear this combo in all seasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wearing navy and black right now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
also wearing navy and black today. Was raised to never wearing black and brown together (or brown purse with mostly black ensemble and vice versa)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s mostly important to make sure the shades are obviously different. Not like black and a navy that looks like you THOUGHT you were putting on a second black piece, but it was dark and you didn’t notice it was navy until you’d left.
I don’t really like black and brown together – that was always a no-no. But it can occasionally be pulled off, and again – tone/saturation of the color is important to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There aren’t any rules really. It is about tones and not colors. Lines even more than styles. One of the most stylish women in my life is my grandmother. Her style never really changes, but the tones and lines do. She has worn slightly oversized sunglasses my whole life, but the frames adjust a little over time, but the style has not.
She has always worn chignons, but they have updated over the years, and yesterday we Face Timed, and she had a low, sleek updo with no puff at the top like she wore in the 90s. So it is lines, and the trick is finding your basic style and what looks good on you.
Do not follow trends like a slave especially color combination trends. Some of something for fun but go all in and you are stuck.
Base your wardrobe on 4 or 5 basic colors. Basic colors, not orange. Mine are navy, black, white and brown. Hers are black, ivory, camel and gray. Then you have secondary colors. Hers is red. Mine is red. Within those are different shades and tones and seasons. Then you build and of course branch out, but when you have these colors in mind when you go shopping and see a basic brown rider trendyish jacket say, it is easy to pull together five looks in a second from memory, and it becomes a keeper.
My grandmother is in Florida right now, but it doesn’t stop her colors from being appropriate. Lighter shades with more accent colors but still the basics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t understand the hair touching thing? If you wear your hair open you are going to end up touching it a lot when you move around outside. It just tends to get in the way?
I have honestly never really paid attention to anyone touching their hair a lot. It’s like blinking. People just do it and it gets lost in the noise.
I am also not sure I agree on the coat criticism. I personally LOVE a good bathrobe style coat. I feel like they are a chic alternative to a buttoned one. And on the tailoring – the current trendy style seems to actually be oversized, slightly boxy looking coats? At least that is what I keep seeing and NOT buying because I feel that only women with a figure like Meghan can get away with that. I can’t wait for the more tailored in the waist ones to come back actually!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hair touching: never seen a female TV anchor doing it. Or in movies unless super gimmicky. Or a teacher, nurse, salesperson, and I could go on. It’s not nice. It can express nervousness, or hair seems unkept. Doesn’t look good. My biggest pet peeve. I don’t care much about “average” people but not at that royal level. I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh the hair criticism is too much here, between the hair touching being such a problem, and Kate’s hair is too long for a woman in her mid-30′s, apparently, because mid-30′s is sooooo old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Start with a tailor and work with someone to regain her confidence. She looks nervous.
She should stick with the neutral colours, it works on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still don’t get the big deal around the button thing. It’s either that, or a zipper, or a belt, and not much else. The rest of the advice is good, though. I’m sure Meghan will be fine. I think she has genuine interest in fashion and has worn some lovely things pre-Harry, so I’m positive she’ll improve her current style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she always touching her hair before she was wearing that big, sparkling, pretty engagement ring?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I highly doubt that’s the motivation. We all know what her ring looks like it’s been plastered in every publication. Perhaps she is simply tucking her hair behind her ears like I do everyday myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never. She never once touched her hair in public prior to the engagement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true. Never touched her hair before she got the ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who? Kate or Meghan? I have heard both criticized for this, so I am curious which one is being discussed here? No snark intended either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she should keep wearing what she feels confident and good in. She has natural classic taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I think her style is just fine right now. She is still figuring it out and trying to distance herself from Kate’s style – which is GOOD since her style is rank. I’m sure she’ll add more colour and more bodycon clothing when she feels more comfortable. It’s hard to please the critics and so far she has done an outstanding job by my estimation. I’m happy she’s out there and putting in work already. Makes her seems enthusiastic and willing for the job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t go wrong with good tailoring.
Shorter coats with smaller lapels.
Put hair up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Navy blue pants and top under that coat would have looked amazing. I do like her pants, the sailor type buttons. A little too long, but not by much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you guys recall, the folklore around her rumored fashion inspo Carolyn Bessette Kennedy was that she wore all black to make people NOT focus on her fashion. While I doubt this is the case w Meghan, she does seem to be going extremely low key fashion wise after that engagement photo…no statement necklaces, all basic working girl pieces. Could she be trying to get us to focus on her work and not her looks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm to me she dresses like someone terrified of making a style faux pas, totally understandable btw given the criticism she received for some of her outfits.
She’s currently dressing like Jane commoner would, sweater, trousers and coat, not stylish but safe.
Once she feels a little more confident, I’m sure her wardrobe options will widen a little. Im always so impressed by Queen Letizia, Rania and Carla Bruni when she was the First Lady of France. Their style is/was incredibly polished and professional and it doesn’t feel like it’s so hard to emulate and yet it must be since neither Kate nor Meghan quite manage it, despite their fabulous figures
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES-+1000, that is probably exactly what she is doing. Preventing the commentary Kate gets. But yeah, now she is swinging in the other direction of not doing enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After that video, can we name that adorably fancy, nippy pony “Nibbles”? Just a suggestion. Nibbles, it’s not very polite to chomp on a prince!
Also, yes, Meghan. Please stop all of the hair touching 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just love her smile and happy eyes! She is truly beautiful. I agree that she needs the assistance of a good tailor but I like that she looks comfortable in what she wears. I also like Catherine’s style, though being a very petite/short woman (like Meghan) I couldn’t pull it off. Both ladies are a pleasure to look at 💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her style before the engagement was actually quite nice and exciting. Now it’s like she only picks clothes that she thinks the public (other women) would prefer seeing her in, not what she herself likes. And I get that she’s not trying to make it all about her clothes, but those trousers and the oversized coats are very distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see she also suffers from theme dressing affliction that engulfs royal wannabe brides. “Scotland, you say? I know nothing about it but I know they wear tartan!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly it’s almost impossible to not do the hair touching here in the UK. It’s bloody windy all the time in winter so I’ll give her a pass on that. But yes to the properly tailored trousers and coats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t care less if she wears boring clothes. She’s going for a professional look and if she dared wear a bright colour people would point to it to shout that she’s an attention seeking narcissist. I would love it if she branched out a bit, it won’t bother me if she never did. As much as I love pretty clothes, I’m more concerned about what she actually does on her engagements than what she wears.
The hair touching I agree with – it irritates me that Kate’s hands are constantly in her hair and it’s going to irritate me if Meghan continues to do the same. More updos, both of you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) lol at the pony bit
2) I watched her on tv once and she touches her hair NONSTOP, it was so distracting. Drove me bananas.
That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow… how sexist…
How many articles have you written like this about Harry’s clothes?
Just because she’s a woman doesn’t make her your fantasy Barbie doll
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a true royal, Harry’s clothes are always impecable. No need to critisize..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, she had such thick, curly hair. I wonder exactly what treatments she uses to stay that straight. Also, wouldn’t the mist in the air cause it to frizz up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably a Brazilian blowout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably does a Brazilian blowout with keratin to permanently reduce frizz on the grown out hair and olaplex treatment to keep it smooth and rebond/strengthen the hair shaft from all the heat treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this was a very mean post, overall.
Yes, her pants are a little too long today, but the rest of this is really uncalled for IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Please wear more COLOR! You have the skin tone to wear it and wear it well! 💃🏽
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I really hope one day she would dare do a wash and wear and bust out a big curly “do” like Tracey Ellis Ross! I dare her!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know — same! She’s probably lost most of her curl pattern from all the blowouts though
Report this comment as spam or abuse