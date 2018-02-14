Louise Linton is super-duper sorry for being so gauche and tacky

We first became familiar with Louise Linton last year, when she threw a tantrum on social media when someone called her “deplorable” after she bragged about a taking a taxpayer-funded day trip to Fort Knox and tagged the IG post with all of the designers she wore. She only became Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s third wife last year, and she easily fell into every stereotype about a golddigging third wife to a nouveau riche dude. I mean, she grew up in a castle in Scotland, so it’s not like she was born to hustle, but she just seems very crass and gauche, and like a living example they should give to every rich man: you get what you pay for. Anyway, Louise Linton is worried about her image. She’s worried that the peasants hate her. So she sat down with Elle Magazine for a piece that honestly reads like satire. It’s not satire. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Super-duper: She’s fond of the expression super-duper. She is “super-duper” sorry for all of the missteps in her self-presentation. She finds the idea of doing a reality TV show, which many people have floated to her in recent months, to be “super-duper” scary.

She loves Snapchat: She enjoys taking cute selfies with Mnuchin using the Snapchat filters that make people look like puppies and piglets. Against her husband’s wishes, she shows them to me. (“I didn’t even know she had Snapchat,” her press rep says, faintly concerned.)

She loves dogs but not homeless people: She is obsessed with dogs, especially sick ones. So much so that she once made friends with a homeless man named Richard in a park in Los Angeles because she was concerned about the health of his dog. She wound up paying the vet bill.

Why she threw a tantrum on social media: “I think after being kicked and slapped on social media a billion times, I had this one time. This lady said I was a deplorable human being, and that hurt,” Linton says, her voice trembling in sincere horror and self-pity. Her hands are shaking. “So I had this knee-jerk reaction and I was like…blarghhhh. I was feeling like a regular person. And regular people, when someone says something mean to you on social media, regular people are allowed to respond.” It’s clear that she identifies much more strongly with a battered dalmatian puppy than Cruella de Vil. “I felt like the kid on the playground that has been so bullied, and finally you punch back…. I was so stupid… I wish I could take it back. I wasn’t thinking about who I am. I wasn’t thinking, I am the wife of this person and thus I should act like the wife of this person.”

Her memoir, In Congo’s Shadow: One Girl’s Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa: She painted herself as a Mother Teresa figure bravely navigating the all-encompassing threats of Mother Africa. She wrote of being frightened of rebels targeting her, the “skinny white muzungu with long angel hair,” and of her “special comfort in my bond” with an orphan, a “smiling gap-toothed child with HIV whose greatest joy was to sit on my lap and drink from a bottle of Coca-Cola.” The book—the type of thing that would have gone wholly unnoticed if it weren’t such a stark example of white upper-class privilege—was received so poorly that Linton took it out of print and issued a public apology. It also sparked a Twitter hashtag, #LintonLies, detailing its myriad inaccuracies (the Daily Telegraph, which had run an excerpt, eventually withdrew the article from its site and issued an apology). “My greatest sorrow is that the effect of my book was the exact opposite of what my intention was,” Linton says now.

How her BFF Shona Hampel explains how out-of-touch Linton seems: “Louise was blessed and fortunate enough to be raised in a Scottish castle, and to not understand the reality of some human beings with a different background.”

Is she narcoleptic? Mnuchin makes an effort to bring her friends into their lives. He’s invited Hampel and her family to stay with them multiple times. “She can fall asleep anywhere. She’ll fall asleep on the sofa in front of a film and he’ll carry her up to sleep. And then she’ll fall asleep in the bathroom,” Hampel says.

[From Elle]

Elle was super-duper shady about how they wrote that piece and how they framed so many of Linton’s quotes, and I am super-duper into what they did. Linton obviously agreed to the interview because she thought “it’s Elle, it will be soft-focus, I’ll get to show a more human side” so while she’s going on and on about how she’s super-duper normal, Elle is couching her quotes with information about her mansion on Massachusetts Avenue and making her sound like… well, what she is. A vapid trophy wife. There’s nothing wrong with being a vapid trophy wife, mind you. I would give up my current gig in a heartbeat to sit in a mansion and wait for my rich husband to come home. But the problem was always “what parts of Linton’s life are taxpayer funded?” and “wow, she comes across as extremely tacky for the wife of one of the most powerful men in the country.”

People were also clutching their pearls about the Elle photos of Linton. I mean… should she have worn pants for her photoshoot? Sure. But why would we expect a cabinet secretary’s third wife to wear pants? We are setting the bar too high.

Photos courtesy of Elle and Getty.

 

63 Responses to "Louise Linton is super-duper sorry for being so gauche and tacky"

  1. LAK says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I am forever grateful to her for inspiring the IG account Saviour Barbie. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, like #pippatips. https://www.instagram.com/barbiesavior/?hl=en

    Reply
  2. Mrs. WelenMelon says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Super-duper deplorable.

    Reply
  3. Kathryn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:51 am

    she looks a lot like Ivanka in the black n white photo

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Remind me again–is she one of those mentally ill women who likes to fight everyone and obssess over herself on those trashy housewife series?

    Reply
  5. Reef says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:59 am

    lolollolol. I just…lol. That story about the homeless man and the dog. Whoo. This lady is…Bless her heart.

    Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:59 am

    ‘Regular people’?

    She’s not very good at this whole damage control thing, is she?

    Reply
  7. Tess says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:02 am

    My favorite parts are how she doesn’t consider herself regular and how the writer was basically like “she was so exaggerated I almost expected her to start banging her face on the table.” Sorry Louise, you’re still a bad actress

    Reply
  8. stephka says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Here’s a tip: if you are remotely associated with a political figure, do not allow yourself to be photographed pants-less. This photo reminds me of John Edwards’s mistress Rielle Hunter’s pants-less photo for that GQ profile.

    https://www.gq.com/story/rielle-hunter-john-edwards-exclusive-interview-web-only

    Reply
  9. Heather says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:06 am

    This whole crew feels bullied and put upon while they suck up the earth’s last 100 years of resources in half a decade.

    Reply
  10. Jordan says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:21 am

    One of the rare cases a woman is better seen and not heard. Especially when she’s super duper over.

    Reply
  11. BearcatLawyer says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:30 am

    This is a prime example of a PR rep who pitched a redemption tale and got played HARD by the magazine and the writer. Elle is fast becoming one of my favourites thanks to profiles like this and R. Eric Thomas’ columns on Elle.com.

    Reply
  12. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The people at Elle should be given some kind of award because this is some next level shade. And the fact that they used her own words against her – brilliant.

    Reply
  13. Jenny says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Let this be a reminder to us all that cheek implants/fillers do not do any of us any favors. I am all for people doing as they please with their own bodies, but man – I find this particular procedure NEVER looks good on anyone, yet women continue to do it! Madonna, Courtney Cox, Heather Locklear, Christie Brinkley, Cindy Crawford, Jada Pinkett-Smith, this “woman”…their cheeks all look so big that their eyes look sunken in and they take on this very unnatural feline appearance. Why?! I will say though, Courtney is looking much better these days having dissolved some of her fillers. And again, I’ll re-iterate that a woman should do as they please with their bodies. It is just my personal opinon that the cheek fillers/implants look terrible.

    Reply
  14. Frida_K says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:59 am

    The white sweater (lots of white there!) with the teeny-tiny dots of red (bottoms of her super-duper expensive shoes; squee!) and blue (suede shoes, just like an Elvis song…a touch of Americana for the win!) makes me wonder just what subliminal message they were trying to send. Red, white, and blue–I got it, but…? White sure seems to be supreme here, doesn’t it?

    Elle Magazine, like the New York Times, is cancelled for me. Yes, they made her look like an absolute fool but that message will be lost on the ones who need it most. And meantime, she’s validated in some slimy way by this attention because for people like these ones, any attention is good attention.

    She’s trash. Pathetic, striving, toxic trash. She looks like a fool in her red-white-n-blue picture but I’ll bet the nationalists will love it and think she’s super-duper classy, kind of the way they view Melania.

    What can I say here? What can anyone say? It’s a trashy puff piece and so is Elle for running with it.

    Reply
  15. jferber says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:02 am

    She is totally canceled in my book. As Oprah says, once a person shows you who she is, believe her the first time. Tacky, gold-digging Euro-Trash she shall forever be.

    Reply
  16. Lila says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:07 am

    IMO Louise Linton actually thinks that her affinity for the phrase “super-duper” is what makes her a “normal person.” As in, she’s “SUPER-DUPER” sorry that she’s so rich and so beautiful that it makes her disconnected from all of us peasants. She really fits into the Trump world.

    Reply
  17. Sarah B says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:09 am

    People who take a lot of Xanax also fall asleep anywhere…

    Reply
  18. hogtowngooner says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:10 am

    This woman is so annoying. When she posed for that photo with the money sheet, someone on Twitter was like “There’s no such thing as First Lady of the Treasury. That’s not a thing. Stop going to work with your husband.”

    I swear, people like her spend far more energy trying to LOOK like good people, as opposed to just BEING good people. The white saviour from her atrocious “book” and the appalling reply on that infamous IG post is who she really is.

    Shoving her “goodness” down our throats is not the way rehab her image. She seems to love animals, so start volunteering at a DC shelter and actually make a positive difference. And STAHP with the poor me pieces in your Louboutins. Her publicist should be fired.

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      February 14, 2018 at 11:38 am

      That’s a good point — why is she even with him on all of these “work” trips? In the past, have we ever even known who the Treasury Secretary was married to?

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        February 14, 2018 at 1:44 pm

        Didn’t she go along on that trip because he was taking her to see the total eclipse from the best vantage point near the treasury/ money printing place? Either way using taxpayer money for anything personal is verboten. They should have had to pay for that trip on Air Force One. SMD This women needs to learn some humility. She’s accomplished nothing much in her life except bagging an ugly millionaire.

  19. madonami says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:37 am

    1. omg, when i saw “louise linton is super duper sorry” trending on twitter yesterday, i was all “not today, satan” and didn’t look at it. i thought the “super duper” thing was twitter’s shady way of framing it or something the article’s author had written, not, y’know, a centerpiece of louise’s vocabulary. jfc.

    2. i have read that the scottish castle thing is bs and that her father bought a beatdown old building that was technically once a castle as a reno or something, and that they barely lived there, and that she turned that into “i was raised in a scottish castle” to be – - more gauche? i have no idea.

    3. thoughts and prayers to whoever had to read that book for the elle piece. they deserve a raise.

    4. we are all going to need to be brain-flashed by that men in black thing after this “administration” is over to get all of the ick out of our heads. i’m not sure passing around the brain bleach will do the trick. we need something industrial strength.

    Reply
  20. Ruyana says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    My favorite FB reply to her after she posted the taxpayer-funded plane trip and the price of all her clothes was: “Well, Louise, I’m wearing a 10 dollar dress and I don’t have to f**k Steve Mnunchin.”

    Reply
  21. SayWhat says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Can you name any past Cabinet Member’s spouses of the last few Presidents have ever given interviews or posed for a fashion magazine. I think it is self-indulgent, odd, maybe not appropriate since her husband is a public servant and out of touch.

    Reply
  22. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    LOL! A million bonus points to her ghost-writer for using Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” to perfectly describe this clueless white supremacist.

    “I gave an orphan a coke once. I’m a super-duper missionary!”

    Reply
  23. A says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    “I didn’t even know she had Snapchat,” her press rep says, faintly concerned.

    “Faintly concerned” Lord help us all, we really are going to die because of this administration aren’t we.

    Reply

