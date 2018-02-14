Jennifer Aniston spent her 49th birthday with her girl squad in Malibu

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday on Sunday. Happy belated b-day to her! Unlike previous years, Aniston didn’t spend this birthday drenched in suntan oil and drinking a mojito in Cabo. Instead, she seemed to have a goddess-circle-only lunch party in Malibu. No boys allowed?
Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday with her closest Friends. The actress turned 49 on Sunday and marked her special day with a lunch in Malibu, California. Aniston was joined by pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn. Aniston’s manager Aleen Keshishian shared a snap of the girls’ day out on Instagram Monday.
“#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston [heart] u so much!” wrote Keshishian, who also represents Aniston’s closest friends Jason Bateman and Gwyneth Paltrow.
“We love our Jen. magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!” author Mandy Ingber also shared on Instagram.
This year’s celebrations appear to be more low-key in comparison to last year when she vacationed in Los Cabos, Mexico, with Cox and husband Justin Theroux.
Other outlets noted that Justin Theroux wasn’t even in California this past weekend – he was in New York, staying at a hotel, hanging out with his dog (he keeps a dog in New York?) and attending some New York Fashion Week events. I’m sure that stuff was more important than celebrating his wife’s 49th birthday? I mean, I say this a lot and you guys yell at me a lot when I say it, but: their marriage is very weird. It’s one thing to spend time apart because of different work schedules and that kind of thing. But it truly feels like Justin and Jennifer barely see each other, and that he’s just living in New York full-time and she’s living in LA full-time.
Also: so many of Aniston’s friends posted birthday wishes for her on Instagram. Justin has an Instagram account too… and he didn’t post one thing to celebrate Jen’s birthday. I don’t know, you guys. I’m still getting a weird feeling about this marriage.
I get the strong impression they’re not together anymore
yeah, I used to give them the benefit of the doubt with the kindasorta separate lives thing…I know a few couples like that. but this is getting weird.
of course, we know that Theroux is (or, at least used to be) a private-ish guy, so maybe he sent her private birthday wishes…but to not even BE on the same coast on her birthday is weird to me.
I used to do the same because I think people do their relationships however they do them, and it doesn’t always make sense. But I don’t believe this is the case with them anymore.
I think they are over, but she doesn’t want to pull the plug. I thought they had an open very independent marriage, but maybe that is not what it is at all.
She was photographed at Ellen’s 60th alone…unless he’s working on location? Seems he prefers NYC and she prefers LA. I just don’t know why they feel like they had to get married. I always thought is was more about getting rid of the “poor Jen” narrative…
Team Jen
as opposed to…??
Whoever Justin is cheating with?
@HMM well he cheated on his ex with Jen so I guess that is a possibility.
Well said Hmm and Valiantly Varnished. Aniston is a slimy homewrecking bit of shit. Karma got her though because her troll doll Justin has no interest in being with her in public. Lol
Is this high school??
There’s a song called high school never ends that literally references all these a listers. So, yes everyone is still in high school in hollywood.
Team Angelina! And Team Heidi Bivens!!
Many of my friends and I all turned fifty within the past couple years and without fail we have all had ladies only celebrations, some more than one. That doesn’t mean we didn’t also celebrate with our significant others, separately. And while I might wish some friends happy birthday via social media, my husband I and never exchange sentiments like that on social media.
Me too Esmon, on pretty much everything you said. I like to keep it close and private.
My bestfriend of 20 plus years and I always do something for our birthday together. It maybe breakfast or a day trip. It really doesn’t matter, It’s just a time for us girls. No men,children or cell phones.
Right. I never invite my husband to my birthday parties, it is usually my close friends. My husband will probably take me out for dinner or get me something but I see him all of the time, why invite him to my birthday party! Also, he would NEVER write anything on social media about my birthday! Maybe they just have a private marriage.
I am very private about that sort of thing, and I don’t participate in public social media but when people do they send signals. JA has always been tight with her girlfriends so that part is not unusual. I love my vacations with them or time when it is man free and just us. My husband likes going on his crazy man v. nature adventures with his guy friends.
But we don’t do that on birthdays or holidays. We spend them together aside from my girl time.
This isn’t their pattern.
He wasn’t even in the state.
A ladies lunch in Malibu sounds like a great way to spend a birthday, and I’m with you on not exchanging personal sentiments on social media. I actually find it a little odd when some celebrity couples do that – why do you want EVERYONE to see what you say to each other?!?
Unless J&J are often exchanging messages via social media, I’m going to assume they celebrate privately.
Me too. Not everyone professes their love all over social media. To be honest, the more that people do, the more I think something is up. My big milestone birthdays were always spent with my college girls. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my hubby or vice versa.
I have been with my bf for 3 years, and never ever have we ever put something on social media, because we just don’t feel the need. And to this day, people are still so surprised that we are together and stronger than ever.
They are both adults living their own marriage. I think they are doing great, and for once I would like that celebrating bday with a group of girlfriends is considered a great thing, not as a sign that husband is not here/there/a husband anymore.
peace
I really feel like this is a no-win. If Justin Theroux posted a birthday message, it would have been said they’re thirsty and trying to prove they are in love. He didn’t, and so they are on the rocks. I, for one, think we should just let the lady celebrate her dang birthday.
Yup.
Completely agree. There’s nothing wrong with not posting a public message to your wife. I know quite a few people who post nonstop pictures and lovey posts but I know for a fact that their relationships are not good and it’s all for show, which is sad. I stopped posting as often on social media a few years ago, my marriage is fine, we just do our thing and live life without worrying about other people seeing it.
I’m sure Jen and Justin are fine, he probably had to work.
He’s posted stuff about her on special days in the past though.
Her fans are in the comment section of insta telling him to post something about her and to go home lmao
Really?? Wow. But then to, Jennifer has always had obsessed fans. I have to say though that I think it’s pretty bold to go on someone’s Instagram and wag your finger at them for not celebrating their spouse’s birthday .
If your significant other doesn’t have social media, it just seems weird to me that you would wish them a happy birthday through that medium. It just seems extra and showy to me.
Mandy Ingber will forever be the dorky best friend in teen witch loved that movie
Shut the front door! I had no idea Jen was friends with Polly.
Omg how did I not put that together before?!?! That just makes me love her so much more.
Yes!
That movie is so bad and I love every single minute of it
Love it! Watch that movie every year. It’s my Halloween version of A Christmas Story
I looooooved that movie! Isn’t the witch Blake Lively’s sister?
Justin will be in LA by this weekend to make an appearance, or his check will be cut off.
He is use to living the life of an A-lister now.
This.
Please it is not difficult to fly home,on private jet for your wife’s birthday. Such an odd arrangement.
OMG. You guys sound like it is simply UNTHINKABLE that she spend her birthday without her husband. FCOL she’s a grown, strong woman, not a tween.
Jen has always been the type to have a strong girl gang. She probably had a blast celebrating with them.
i get them impression that she is genuinely a great friend. she is friendly with so many people in hollywood. its hard to tell what is real and what isn’t with celebs but the sheer volume of people who seem to have truly loving close relationships with her is enough to convince me she is good people.
Eh – having a large circle of friends doesn’t mean you are a good person or a good friend. It just means you know and associate with a lot of people. And I find some of the people she is friends with to be pretty awful. Like Chelsea Handler.
except that Handler wasn’t at this gig and she hasn’t been seen with her in a LONG time.
I agree that Handler is kind of an awful person, but I don’t think she and Aniston are friendly anymore.
She’s had the same core group of friends for a long time, that’s pretty impressive, especially in Hollywood. I always got the impression Chelsea Handler pushed her way into a friendship, and eventually did something to cause it to end. She was really trying to BFF a bunch of A listers a while ago.
I think Jen, Lisa, and Courteney are all very good friends, but I have heard Lisa say the same thing, that she was at a different point in her life so she didn’t spend as much time together as the other 2 did. Lisa seems like she’d be the most fun to hang out with!
I wonder why Lisa Kuldrow (sp?) waas never really part of their girlfriend circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Different places in life when they worked together, and different style. Lisa was older than the other 2 ladies and got married and had a baby fairly early in the series, while the other 2 were enjoying the fame scene a bit.
You click with different people more than others. It doesn’t mean you don’t like them or have any issues. They may have different interests. *shrug*
I really don’t want these two to divorce. I think that whatever they have work pretty well. And I don’t think I could go through a second Poor Jen pity party, not when another Jen is already throwing herself one.
I have a friend who writes the most saccharine things for her husband’s bday and for their wedding anniversary on facebook. And he does it to her. I shake my head because I really don’t get it. I know they haven’t had sex in two decades because he told her she’s too fat to have sex with, I know he’s a terrible alcoholic and that she can’t stand him. I have advised her to get out, she’s the breadwinner he’s a total loser. THey have two grown sons. I have no idea why she doesn’t. She claims it’s because of her catholicism. I told her to have an affair then. WHy do you live a loveless life devoid of physical affection?
Anyway, my point being, yeah, you don’t know. Didn’t write anything on social media? Social media is meaningless in a marriage.
Yes exactly. It’s people projecting what they wish their lives were, or what is expected. I never post anything about my partner on social media, I prefer to keep things between us.
Also, I hope your friend gets out. Too fat for physical affection? Her husband sounds like a terrible person
Snazzy, I know right? First I really want to be clear; it would still be a terrible thing to say and way to behave even if she was very heavy. Everyone deserves affection, and he’s no prize. But she isn’t! LIke you wouldn’t look at her and think, wow she’s big! She’s maybe 30lbs overweight. Big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely – the more people publicly profess their love and fabulous relationship, the more I doubt it’s true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have friends who do that too. Sometimes it reminds me of Michelle Duggar and her “My WONDERFUL husband!” Ugh. I don’t put sappy stuff on my social media about my marriage. It’s not perfect and I have no desire to give that illusion. If he does something nice, like gives me flowers for no reason, I might post a photo of the flowers with a “Thanks for the flowers, Honey!” But that’s about it.
When I see these over-the-top posts on Facebook my eyes roll so far back in my head, I can see the back of my skull.
Yep.
I simply don’t understand posting something personal on social media for your spouse/partner at all. Why would I wish them happy birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s Day, what have you when I can just tell them in person? If we’re not physically together for some reason then, sure, I guess I can understand the shout-out but otherwise it just seems odd to me. It doesn’t seem to actually be for them, but rather for the person posting it. IDK…
ITA – PDA’s on social media are the worst. One of my closest friends has a daughter and son-in-law who constantly post the most godawful nauseating lovey-dovey crap you can imagine, totally eye-rolling. I like them both but geez, stop with the public mush, we all know you love each other so take it down a notch.
Is he religious? Maybe he’s a closet case drinking away the shame.
What would be weird is a grown man posting about his wifes non milestone birthday on instagram. Also, who knows why he was NY. Over and over again see people make assumptions about celebrity schedules and be proven wrong later. He could be there taking meetings for a part or pushing for financing on a vanity project or co-writing something with someone or supporting a loved one through something. Or maybe this is just how the function best as a couple. People who marry later do seem to be better in arrangements where they spend time apart.
No argument from me–it IS a weird marriage.
Um, Jen’s closest friend Gwyneth Paltrow?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my husband never posts on my social media, he doesn’t like that kind of thing. it’s hard to judge a relationship based on their social media
They both seem not to care enough about this marriage to even separate. And I do unsestand that with time birthdays become less important and hence me too, I am not bothered at all in case some trip falls on my or my husband’s birthday and we have to spend it apart. I also get that sometimes we women may need our girl company and a birthday is a good opportunity to meet up with you girlfriends and all. But it seems quite another to spend your free time/weekends apart or birthdays apart when you spend most of your time apart. It is one thing for most of us to use an opportunity to extract pursevles from the routine of taking care of our families and go off with the girls it os quite another to be apart most of the time and not bothering getting together even for a birthday
Agreed. You said what I wanted to. This is why it is strange.
This marriage was just a business deal anyway. He gets to be an A-lister while she gets a husband to tote around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Permanent A-lister. She’s been A since Friends and now is permanent because of her profile and the amount of money she made and still makes. Like her or not it is true. She still commands interest, and she still has power.
I think she just wants a husband on paper, so to speak. The poor Jen narrative, which initially worked to her advantage, snowballed into pathetic Jen, which is not good for business. Their arrangement seems to work for them.
She is a vapid soul. Just blank. Never got the hype. And I can’t deal with these “Team Jen” people. She broke up a relationship and cheated with her now husband who is never around. They have zero in common. He’s NY, she’s LA. All she talks about is hair, weight and water. Zzzzzzzzz
And here you are posting on an internet gossip site….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She broke up a relationship”
MEN CANNOT BE STOLEN.
It is the responsibility of all involved to respect the situation. She is equally as guilty as he is. Sorry just my opinion. I don’t hate her, I just don’t think she’s that interesting. It’s ok, I don’t have to like her.
no, you don’t have to like her. but she also didn’t break up a relationship. Justin did that. if he had wanted to say with Bivins, he would have. men cannot be stolen. he CHOSE to exit his then-current relationship, of which we don’t know what the state was when he left. she may have felt “blindsided”, but I’ve know women (and men) who claim to have been “blindsided” when they got dumped when the reality of the relationship (dead on arrival) was obvious to everyone BUT the allegedly blindsided person.
the onus to keep a relationship together is NOT on the side piece, it’s on the people in the relationship. I don’t consider her to be as equally guilty as he is.
Although “stealing” is an arguable term, I agree with littlefishMom that women should respect and support each other on the whole. One way to respect other women is to follow a strict “hands-off policy” with involved men.
It’s gross that people of either sex cheat. If you are unhappy with your partner, have the guts to leave the relationship you are in before starting another! Sadly, the gutless are legion. If you are a woman, and you get with a guy who is still with another woman, you are not respecting that woman! Case closed.
@crazydaisy – I totally agree. A long time ago I was ghosted by a man I’d been with for over a year – the reason? Another woman who knew full well he was in a relationship with me but that didn’t stop her from going after him like a heat-seeking missile and he fell for it. She should have asked that he end things in a moral and honest way with me first but my feelings didn’t seem to matter much to either of them at that point. They married quickly but Karma intervened, they had a rotten marriage but he stayed in it to raise their daughter. Once she was out of the nest they divorced and I got a heartfelt apology. Happy ending to a sad story.
People are assuming that people in relationships that are ending are on the same page, and that status is accurately conveyed to new partners. That isn’t always the case. We can’t judge Jen, because we don’t know how the relationship status was presented to her at the time.
Like with Meghan Marckle’s ex, who says they were off-again/on-again, and he thought they were on a “break” when she was moving on as if it was totally over. The end of a relationship can get messy and confusing, even when there’s no official “bad” person.
I totally get what you’re saying. She reminds me of a fluffball. There’s no substance there. It’s harmless, but it’s boring.
Agreed m. I always say that she has tge personality of a piece of cardboard. There is just nothing interesting about her. She seems to only be interested in her hair, her vacations and her body. That’s it.
Treat people how you want to be treated. I’m not throwing out the term “side piece”. Why would anyone want to be with a guy/girl who didn’t have enough respect for someone they once loved? That’s a bad person. Break ups are sad and perhaps you don’t want to hurt someone but do it the right way. I think people who are”blindsided” are always the last to know, when they should be the first. I don’t care for her or him for that matter. They both, to me, seem empty and boring. Again just my opinion.
not everything is black and white. NO ONE knows what went on in the Theroux/Bivins relationship and what led him to leave Bivins and take up with Aniston.
you’re talking in absolutes, and relationships and their quirks are often NOT that. we don’t know if Bivins ever cheated on him. or how she treated him. or if their relationship was “open” in some way and he wound up falling for one of the other women in his life. we also don’t know what he told Aniston about his relationship with Bivins.
yes, in a perfect world, men and women (or any combo in a relationship) are faithful to each other, communicate perfectly, and treat each other with respect, always. but that’s not reality. and yes, anyone in a relationship should be the first to know that the relationship is over. but someone who claims to be “blindsided”, frankly, is quite often in denial about the state of their relationship. not saying that sometimes it really does (seemingly, to the dump-ee) come out of nowhere with no warning (happened to a friend of mine whose hubs was not happy for a long time but never said a word and left her abruptly on his 30th birthday) but most often there are signs that are ignored because one person is deliberately ignoring them hoping things improve.
again, no one knows the exact details of what happened in this case. we just know that he was with someone for a long time and left her for Aniston. but to say that she is just as much to blame as he is for the demise of his previous relationship just isn’t fair. I know, “your opinion”, but I don’t think it’s a very fair one. agree to disagree.
I don’t get it either, but I don’t dislike her. To me she’s like her generation’s Farrah Fawcett, an actress who made a career solely out of a haircut. I didn’t dislike Fawcett as a person and I don’t dislike Aniston either. But I don’t get the hype or why she has a career at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatwhat I’m sorry to hear that about your friend. My one point is, no matter how good or bad a relationship is I feel it should be handled with respect. My other point is she KNEW he was in a long term relationship, that being said, she should have backed off. I do not for one second believe she was unaware of his circumstances (living with his girlfriend for 14 years). Yes all relationships have problems, he is to blame as well. If they met (like she has stated) several years prior to dating, there is no way she didn’t know he was with someone. That, I think is disrespectful, on BOTH their parts. I believe Heidi’s mother when she stated that Heidi was devestated. It could have been handled better. And since ( for yeeeeears) we’ve been choking down how JA was done wrong by AJ and BP, I find it hard to empathize with her since I feel she did the same thing. I respect your view. We just disagree. No worries.
Please don’t divorce. I can’t take another poor jen from tabloids, they are already doing the brad jen back together, swear it’s like 2005 all over again.
Not every couple needs to be joined at the hip 24/7 and posting every coffee run on IG or FB. Good for them. Happy bday JA.
My husband and I have been happily married for 25 years and wish each other happy birthday face-to-face. I would hate for him to post it on social media! Why in the world would we do that?
I myself would probably be a little disgusted with my significant other.
If mine did that, I would be horrified because he is pathological about privacy. He doesn’t even like that I play around on Celebitchy. Some of his reasons make perfect sense, but others are his nature. He is romantic in private, and for him, privacy is more intimate, and he likes those moments to be ours only.
This is beyond that with them, and though it is unfortunate, this is weird.
She is a superstar, not merely a known person with fame, so PR and social media matter differently. She has familiar patterns.
She knows that will cause gossip and she usually stays far from negative relationship gossip for historical reasons. It makes sense considering. I just don’t think this is nothing.
She didn’t stop the pics of she and her chicas on her BD. If she was worried about the conspiracy theories of Justin’s absence, those pics probably wouldn’t been posted. She’s been around too long to give two effs about what the peanut gallery thinks anymore. Seems she’s just enjoying her born day. **Maybe they’re on a break** Jen is cool, but I love Rachel!!
He was doing a press junket for the Duncan Jones Netflix film this weekend. But, yeah, they definitely spend lots of time apart. Maybe just because he’s working constantly these days, plus the NYC preference, but it can’t be easy on their relationship. It would be nice to think they’ve figured out something that works for them both as a couple and as individuals, but I wonder. When you’re pretty different to begin with, seems likely you’d eventually grow apart.
Oooh I forgot that’s releasing soon! I’m looking forward to it.
It’s so weird how in this day people expect you to gush over social media or somehow it’s not real. Uh. No. And Theroux was in nyc doing some press for his Netflix movie with Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard.
They both are also a bit older and maybe more pragmatic, so maybe this being apart from time to time works for them. They give each other space for their own interests and then enjoy the time together. Seems fairly reasonable to me.
His career really picked up steam while hers seems to be in the dumps. He has multiple projects and she has something called dumpling where she plays the mom of the main character.
I think I read she’s being paid 1.25 million per episode for her new show with Reese W. Everyone should have a career in the dumps like that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, we’ll see if that happens. It doesn’t sound interesting but I’ve always thought she should’ve stayed in sitcoms.
Either way his career is currently a lot more interesting than hers. The leftovers was great and showed off his talent.The Netflix movie looks super cool and I believe he just finished a movie starring Armie hammer. He also had a bit part in one of the Star Wars movies. Interested in seeing what he does next.
Are you kidding me? That show sounds great.
She never has to work another day in her life. I’d trade lives with her in a second.
I will never understand how anyone pities her, or the ones who really hate her.
Good for her? I believe she still wants to work , she just not getting interesting roles.
No hate. I’m a Justin fan and find his work to be growing while hers is not. It’s kind of funny because I think she’s the reason his career is picking up steam.
That’s a bit disingenuous given that Apple and Netflix recently got into a bidding war over a 20 episode show with both Witherspoon and Aniston. One which has a concept, but no scripts as of yet. Both of them are getting 1.25 million an episode, plus backend points and Executive Producer fees. I don’t know about you, but 25 million plus points etc doesn’t sound very dumpy to me… and if it is, I would love to be living in that particular dump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just remembered Reese played her sister on Friends!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is when fandom goes off the rails.
No one who is thinking without bias would imagine this isn’t a significant deal. Regardless of what anyone feels about JA, she is a major in-demand star. Her return to TV will be huge.
I don’t find their relationship strange. As long as it works (for them), should be ok. Maybe it’s healthier and suits their style, not everyone else’s.
Balls!
They could be split but just to point out that due to work commitments my husband is living in Seattle at the moment and I am living in Dublin, Ireland…couples do sometimes live apart. My friend and her husband were working apart in Cameroon and Rio for several months. My other friend is in Toronto working and his wife is here in Ireland.
And my husband and I never wish each other well on social media because we are married, in love and have nothing to prove to anyone else! In fact…you probably don’t know I am married on my social media. You will certainly know I have a cat though.
😻😻
Your social media sounds a bit like mine — mostly cats and dogs. Plus some peaceful scenery photos.
I don’t understand how their marriage is being misconstrued as weird. It is like if you don’t know the complete ins and outs, it doesn’t exist. I could be wrong tho…?
She spends her birthday with friends and that means they’re on the rocks? And how does Sassy know he “cheats all the time?” Really? And how do we know “she went after him?” I thought it was the other way around.
It’s just a matter of time before Jen leaves Justin and falls back in to Brad’s arms!!!!!!! *rolls eyes*
Can someone please name everyone in the group photo for me, left to right, back row first? Inquiring minds want to know!
Please let them be together. No Brad and Jen stories of getting back together.
I think they have an arrangement. I think they have agreed to live separate lives. Now does that mean that things are peachy keen between them right now? I don’t know. Even if they were living separate lives you’d think he’d at least be in town for her birthday. So yeah…suspicious. As for the IG thing. Not everybody feels the need to be effusive in social media and I respect that. If that was the only thing I wouldn’t find it a big deal. It’s the being clear actoss the country thing that I find more suspect.
Someone above posted he’s in NYC doing promo for something. So they will celebrate her birthday a different day. We’ve celebrated my birthday almost a week later before because of commitments and where it fell during the week and what the plans were.
Also, I agree with you about social media. I find it weird people would find it weird he didn’t post on social media about her birthday. News flash, I never would, and I find it odd it’s expected or something is wrong with my relationship. They aren’t a couple that lives on social media.
Wow she got FRIENDS lol! Good Jennifer keep it going, very impressive.
He cheats on her all the time, I know this first hand. And even if I didn’t he’s not very discreet. Either way, she went after him when he was with Heidi. What goes around comes around.
Hmmmm seriously wow
I can believe he cheats. The two of them seem like friends, not lovers. Brother and sister.
He isn’t discreet, but I thought they had an open marriage like a lot of celebrities do. Maybe they are in a rough patch? Idk what to believe except it is strange.
Oh my @Sassy, you know first hand, hmm, interesting. You seem very concerned about Heidi. I’m guessing you didn’t have the same concern for JA when she was in a similar situation, although much bigger, because of her enormous fame. Please fill us in on who your liaison is…..are you famous?
Please fill us in on the ‘similar situation’ she was in? She’s always been the cheater not the cheatee. Shes never been in a ‘similar situation’ to Heidi Bivens. And if she had been, she would never have turned around and did the same thing to another woman ie Heidi. Proving that she was never in a similar situation.
She’s 49 years old in a business that practically eats its own young and still works all the time. Bless.
Please don’t let them split, because if they do, we’ll get a zillion front page stories about how Brad and Jen have found their way back to one another or want to be together but are afraid or how they’ve secretly pined for one another all these years and now they can finally be back together.
Jen’s looking fantastic. Good for her.
The time they spend apart wouldn’t work for my marriage, but you can have more that one birthday celebration……and you can decide to have it on a day that’s more convenient
It DOES seem to be a weird marriage but maybe it works for them.
Weird but hope it works for them, Jen seems to be a sweetie
Sweetie. PMSL
