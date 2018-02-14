Jennifer Aniston spent her 49th birthday with her girl squad in Malibu

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend Jason Bateman's Walk of Fame ceremony

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday on Sunday. Happy belated b-day to her! Unlike previous years, Aniston didn’t spend this birthday drenched in suntan oil and drinking a mojito in Cabo. Instead, she seemed to have a goddess-circle-only lunch party in Malibu. No boys allowed?

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday with her closest Friends. The actress turned 49 on Sunday and marked her special day with a lunch in Malibu, California. Aniston was joined by pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn. Aniston’s manager Aleen Keshishian shared a snap of the girls’ day out on Instagram Monday.

“#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston [heart] u so much!” wrote Keshishian, who also represents Aniston’s closest friends Jason Bateman and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“We love our Jen. magical Malibu day. I love that this is taken by the kiddos!” author Mandy Ingber also shared on Instagram.

This year’s celebrations appear to be more low-key in comparison to last year when she vacationed in Los Cabos, Mexico, with Cox and husband Justin Theroux.

[From People]

Other outlets noted that Justin Theroux wasn’t even in California this past weekend – he was in New York, staying at a hotel, hanging out with his dog (he keeps a dog in New York?) and attending some New York Fashion Week events. I’m sure that stuff was more important than celebrating his wife’s 49th birthday? I mean, I say this a lot and you guys yell at me a lot when I say it, but: their marriage is very weird. It’s one thing to spend time apart because of different work schedules and that kind of thing. But it truly feels like Justin and Jennifer barely see each other, and that he’s just living in New York full-time and she’s living in LA full-time.

Also: so many of Aniston’s friends posted birthday wishes for her on Instagram. Justin has an Instagram account too… and he didn’t post one thing to celebrate Jen’s birthday. I don’t know, you guys. I’m still getting a weird feeling about this marriage.

#happybirthday to my sister from another mother #jenniferaniston ❤️u so much!

A post shared by aleenkeshishian (@aleenkeshishian) on

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

128 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston spent her 49th birthday with her girl squad in Malibu”

  1. Rose says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I get the strong impression they’re not together anymore

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:08 am

      yeah, I used to give them the benefit of the doubt with the kindasorta separate lives thing…I know a few couples like that. but this is getting weird.

      of course, we know that Theroux is (or, at least used to be) a private-ish guy, so maybe he sent her private birthday wishes…but to not even BE on the same coast on her birthday is weird to me.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        February 14, 2018 at 10:42 am

        I used to do the same because I think people do their relationships however they do them, and it doesn’t always make sense. But I don’t believe this is the case with them anymore.
        I think they are over, but she doesn’t want to pull the plug. I thought they had an open very independent marriage, but maybe that is not what it is at all.

    • homeslice says:
      February 14, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      She was photographed at Ellen’s 60th alone…unless he’s working on location? Seems he prefers NYC and she prefers LA. I just don’t know why they feel like they had to get married. I always thought is was more about getting rid of the “poor Jen” narrative…

      Reply
  2. Lexa says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Team Jen

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Many of my friends and I all turned fifty within the past couple years and without fail we have all had ladies only celebrations, some more than one. That doesn’t mean we didn’t also celebrate with our significant others, separately. And while I might wish some friends happy birthday via social media, my husband I and never exchange sentiments like that on social media.

    Reply
    • notpretentious says:
      February 14, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Me too Esmon, on pretty much everything you said. I like to keep it close and private.

      Reply
    • aims says:
      February 14, 2018 at 8:57 am

      My bestfriend of 20 plus years and I always do something for our birthday together. It maybe breakfast or a day trip. It really doesn’t matter, It’s just a time for us girls. No men,children or cell phones.

      Reply
    • knotslaning says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:45 am

      Right. I never invite my husband to my birthday parties, it is usually my close friends. My husband will probably take me out for dinner or get me something but I see him all of the time, why invite him to my birthday party! Also, he would NEVER write anything on social media about my birthday! Maybe they just have a private marriage.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 14, 2018 at 11:08 am

      I am very private about that sort of thing, and I don’t participate in public social media but when people do they send signals. JA has always been tight with her girlfriends so that part is not unusual. I love my vacations with them or time when it is man free and just us. My husband likes going on his crazy man v. nature adventures with his guy friends.
      But we don’t do that on birthdays or holidays. We spend them together aside from my girl time.
      This isn’t their pattern.
      He wasn’t even in the state.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      February 14, 2018 at 11:40 am

      A ladies lunch in Malibu sounds like a great way to spend a birthday, and I’m with you on not exchanging personal sentiments on social media. I actually find it a little odd when some celebrity couples do that – why do you want EVERYONE to see what you say to each other?!?
      Unless J&J are often exchanging messages via social media, I’m going to assume they celebrate privately.

      Reply
    • dumbledork says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      Me too. Not everyone professes their love all over social media. To be honest, the more that people do, the more I think something is up. My big milestone birthdays were always spent with my college girls. Doesn’t mean I don’t love my hubby or vice versa.

      Reply
  4. Croatian says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I have been with my bf for 3 years, and never ever have we ever put something on social media, because we just don’t feel the need. And to this day, people are still so surprised that we are together and stronger than ever.
    They are both adults living their own marriage. I think they are doing great, and for once I would like that celebrating bday with a group of girlfriends is considered a great thing, not as a sign that husband is not here/there/a husband anymore.
    peace

    Reply
  5. Mrs. G says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Mandy Ingber will forever be the dorky best friend in teen witch loved that movie
    https://youtu.be/Sa6_ayJb9SQ

    Reply
  6. Peggy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Justin will be in LA by this weekend to make an appearance, or his check will be cut off.
    He is use to living the life of an A-lister now.

    Reply
  7. Suki says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Jen has always been the type to have a strong girl gang. She probably had a blast celebrating with them.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I really don’t want these two to divorce. I think that whatever they have work pretty well. And I don’t think I could go through a second Poor Jen pity party, not when another Jen is already throwing herself one.

    Reply
  9. Darla says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I have a friend who writes the most saccharine things for her husband’s bday and for their wedding anniversary on facebook. And he does it to her. I shake my head because I really don’t get it. I know they haven’t had sex in two decades because he told her she’s too fat to have sex with, I know he’s a terrible alcoholic and that she can’t stand him. I have advised her to get out, she’s the breadwinner he’s a total loser. THey have two grown sons. I have no idea why she doesn’t. She claims it’s because of her catholicism. I told her to have an affair then. WHy do you live a loveless life devoid of physical affection?

    Anyway, my point being, yeah, you don’t know. Didn’t write anything on social media? Social media is meaningless in a marriage.

    Reply
    • Snazzy says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:55 am

      Yes exactly. It’s people projecting what they wish their lives were, or what is expected. I never post anything about my partner on social media, I prefer to keep things between us.

      Also, I hope your friend gets out. Too fat for physical affection? Her husband sounds like a terrible person

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        February 14, 2018 at 12:57 pm

        Snazzy, I know right? First I really want to be clear; it would still be a terrible thing to say and way to behave even if she was very heavy. Everyone deserves affection, and he’s no prize. But she isn’t! LIke you wouldn’t look at her and think, wow she’s big! She’s maybe 30lbs overweight. Big deal.

    • lucy2 says:
      February 14, 2018 at 11:54 am

      Absolutely – the more people publicly profess their love and fabulous relationship, the more I doubt it’s true.
      I’m really sad for your friend. Hopefully she someday can move on and find happiness.

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      I have friends who do that too. Sometimes it reminds me of Michelle Duggar and her “My WONDERFUL husband!” Ugh. I don’t put sappy stuff on my social media about my marriage. It’s not perfect and I have no desire to give that illusion. If he does something nice, like gives me flowers for no reason, I might post a photo of the flowers with a “Thanks for the flowers, Honey!” But that’s about it.

      When I see these over-the-top posts on Facebook my eyes roll so far back in my head, I can see the back of my skull.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      February 14, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      ITA – PDA’s on social media are the worst. One of my closest friends has a daughter and son-in-law who constantly post the most godawful nauseating lovey-dovey crap you can imagine, totally eye-rolling. I like them both but geez, stop with the public mush, we all know you love each other so take it down a notch.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 14, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      Is he religious? Maybe he’s a closet case drinking away the shame.

      Reply
  10. Krill says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:02 am

    What would be weird is a grown man posting about his wifes non milestone birthday on instagram. Also, who knows why he was NY. Over and over again see people make assumptions about celebrity schedules and be proven wrong later. He could be there taking meetings for a part or pushing for financing on a vanity project or co-writing something with someone or supporting a loved one through something. Or maybe this is just how the function best as a couple. People who marry later do seem to be better in arrangements where they spend time apart.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:03 am

    No argument from me–it IS a weird marriage.

    Reply
  12. Bridget says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Um, Jen’s closest friend Gwyneth Paltrow?

    Reply
  13. OriginalLala says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:07 am

    my husband never posts on my social media, he doesn’t like that kind of thing. it’s hard to judge a relationship based on their social media

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:18 am

    They both seem not to care enough about this marriage to even separate. And I do unsestand that with time birthdays become less important and hence me too, I am not bothered at all in case some trip falls on my or my husband’s birthday and we have to spend it apart. I also get that sometimes we women may need our girl company and a birthday is a good opportunity to meet up with you girlfriends and all. But it seems quite another to spend your free time/weekends apart or birthdays apart when you spend most of your time apart. It is one thing for most of us to use an opportunity to extract pursevles from the routine of taking care of our families and go off with the girls it os quite another to be apart most of the time and not bothering getting together even for a birthday

    Reply
  15. sunnydeereynolds says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:21 am

    This marriage was just a business deal anyway. He gets to be an A-lister while she gets a husband to tote around.

    Reply
  16. Sullivan says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I think she just wants a husband on paper, so to speak. The poor Jen narrative, which initially worked to her advantage, snowballed into pathetic Jen, which is not good for business. Their arrangement seems to work for them.

    Reply
  17. LittlefishMom says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:38 am

    She is a vapid soul. Just blank. Never got the hype. And I can’t deal with these “Team Jen” people. She broke up a relationship and cheated with her now husband who is never around. They have zero in common. He’s NY, she’s LA. All she talks about is hair, weight and water. Zzzzzzzzz

    Reply
    • Lana says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:05 am

      And here you are posting on an internet gossip site….

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:25 am

      “She broke up a relationship”

      no, her now-husband did that. she was not in a relationship to break up.

      MEN CANNOT BE STOLEN.

      Reply
      • LittlefishMom says:
        February 14, 2018 at 9:35 am

        It is the responsibility of all involved to respect the situation. She is equally as guilty as he is. Sorry just my opinion. I don’t hate her, I just don’t think she’s that interesting. It’s ok, I don’t have to like her.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 14, 2018 at 9:52 am

        no, you don’t have to like her. but she also didn’t break up a relationship. Justin did that. if he had wanted to say with Bivins, he would have. men cannot be stolen. he CHOSE to exit his then-current relationship, of which we don’t know what the state was when he left. she may have felt “blindsided”, but I’ve know women (and men) who claim to have been “blindsided” when they got dumped when the reality of the relationship (dead on arrival) was obvious to everyone BUT the allegedly blindsided person.

        the onus to keep a relationship together is NOT on the side piece, it’s on the people in the relationship. I don’t consider her to be as equally guilty as he is.

      • crazydaisy says:
        February 14, 2018 at 10:24 am

        Although “stealing” is an arguable term, I agree with littlefishMom that women should respect and support each other on the whole. One way to respect other women is to follow a strict “hands-off policy” with involved men.

        It’s gross that people of either sex cheat. If you are unhappy with your partner, have the guts to leave the relationship you are in before starting another! Sadly, the gutless are legion. If you are a woman, and you get with a guy who is still with another woman, you are not respecting that woman! Case closed.

      • Jaded says:
        February 14, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        @crazydaisy – I totally agree. A long time ago I was ghosted by a man I’d been with for over a year – the reason? Another woman who knew full well he was in a relationship with me but that didn’t stop her from going after him like a heat-seeking missile and he fell for it. She should have asked that he end things in a moral and honest way with me first but my feelings didn’t seem to matter much to either of them at that point. They married quickly but Karma intervened, they had a rotten marriage but he stayed in it to raise their daughter. Once she was out of the nest they divorced and I got a heartfelt apology. Happy ending to a sad story.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        February 14, 2018 at 2:30 pm

        People are assuming that people in relationships that are ending are on the same page, and that status is accurately conveyed to new partners. That isn’t always the case. We can’t judge Jen, because we don’t know how the relationship status was presented to her at the time.

        Like with Meghan Marckle’s ex, who says they were off-again/on-again, and he thought they were on a “break” when she was moving on as if it was totally over. The end of a relationship can get messy and confusing, even when there’s no official “bad” person.

    • Carmen says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:45 am

      I totally get what you’re saying. She reminds me of a fluffball. There’s no substance there. It’s harmless, but it’s boring.

      Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Agreed m. I always say that she has tge personality of a piece of cardboard. There is just nothing interesting about her. She seems to only be interested in her hair, her vacations and her body. That’s it.

      Reply
      • LittlefishMom says:
        February 14, 2018 at 11:51 am

        Treat people how you want to be treated. I’m not throwing out the term “side piece”. Why would anyone want to be with a guy/girl who didn’t have enough respect for someone they once loved? That’s a bad person. Break ups are sad and perhaps you don’t want to hurt someone but do it the right way. I think people who are”blindsided” are always the last to know, when they should be the first. I don’t care for her or him for that matter. They both, to me, seem empty and boring. Again just my opinion.

      • whatWHAT? says:
        February 14, 2018 at 1:40 pm

        not everything is black and white. NO ONE knows what went on in the Theroux/Bivins relationship and what led him to leave Bivins and take up with Aniston.

        you’re talking in absolutes, and relationships and their quirks are often NOT that. we don’t know if Bivins ever cheated on him. or how she treated him. or if their relationship was “open” in some way and he wound up falling for one of the other women in his life. we also don’t know what he told Aniston about his relationship with Bivins.

        yes, in a perfect world, men and women (or any combo in a relationship) are faithful to each other, communicate perfectly, and treat each other with respect, always. but that’s not reality. and yes, anyone in a relationship should be the first to know that the relationship is over. but someone who claims to be “blindsided”, frankly, is quite often in denial about the state of their relationship. not saying that sometimes it really does (seemingly, to the dump-ee) come out of nowhere with no warning (happened to a friend of mine whose hubs was not happy for a long time but never said a word and left her abruptly on his 30th birthday) but most often there are signs that are ignored because one person is deliberately ignoring them hoping things improve.

        again, no one knows the exact details of what happened in this case. we just know that he was with someone for a long time and left her for Aniston. but to say that she is just as much to blame as he is for the demise of his previous relationship just isn’t fair. I know, “your opinion”, but I don’t think it’s a very fair one. agree to disagree.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      February 14, 2018 at 1:21 pm

      I don’t get it either, but I don’t dislike her. To me she’s like her generation’s Farrah Fawcett, an actress who made a career solely out of a haircut. I didn’t dislike Fawcett as a person and I don’t dislike Aniston either. But I don’t get the hype or why she has a career at all.

      Reply
      • LittlefishMom says:
        February 14, 2018 at 2:51 pm

        Whatwhat I’m sorry to hear that about your friend. My one point is, no matter how good or bad a relationship is I feel it should be handled with respect. My other point is she KNEW he was in a long term relationship, that being said, she should have backed off. I do not for one second believe she was unaware of his circumstances (living with his girlfriend for 14 years). Yes all relationships have problems, he is to blame as well. If they met (like she has stated) several years prior to dating, there is no way she didn’t know he was with someone. That, I think is disrespectful, on BOTH their parts. I believe Heidi’s mother when she stated that Heidi was devestated. It could have been handled better. And since ( for yeeeeears) we’ve been choking down how JA was done wrong by AJ and BP, I find it hard to empathize with her since I feel she did the same thing. I respect your view. We just disagree. No worries.

  18. Michelle says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Please don’t divorce. I can’t take another poor jen from tabloids, they are already doing the brad jen back together, swear it’s like 2005 all over again.

    Reply
  19. Anare says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Not every couple needs to be joined at the hip 24/7 and posting every coffee run on IG or FB. Good for them. Happy bday JA.

    Reply
  20. ThenThereIsThat says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:49 am

    My husband and I have been happily married for 25 years and wish each other happy birthday face-to-face. I would hate for him to post it on social media! Why in the world would we do that?

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:57 am

      I myself would probably be a little disgusted with my significant other.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      If mine did that, I would be horrified because he is pathological about privacy. He doesn’t even like that I play around on Celebitchy. Some of his reasons make perfect sense, but others are his nature. He is romantic in private, and for him, privacy is more intimate, and he likes those moments to be ours only.
      This is beyond that with them, and though it is unfortunate, this is weird.

      She is a superstar, not merely a known person with fame, so PR and social media matter differently. She has familiar patterns.
      She knows that will cause gossip and she usually stays far from negative relationship gossip for historical reasons. It makes sense considering. I just don’t think this is nothing.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        February 14, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        She didn’t stop the pics of she and her chicas on her BD. If she was worried about the conspiracy theories of Justin’s absence, those pics probably wouldn’t been posted. She’s been around too long to give two effs about what the peanut gallery thinks anymore. Seems she’s just enjoying her born day. **Maybe they’re on a break** Jen is cool, but I love Rachel!!

  21. tracking says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:51 am

    He was doing a press junket for the Duncan Jones Netflix film this weekend. But, yeah, they definitely spend lots of time apart. Maybe just because he’s working constantly these days, plus the NYC preference, but it can’t be easy on their relationship. It would be nice to think they’ve figured out something that works for them both as a couple and as individuals, but I wonder. When you’re pretty different to begin with, seems likely you’d eventually grow apart.

    Reply
  22. Lani says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:55 am

    It’s so weird how in this day people expect you to gush over social media or somehow it’s not real. Uh. No. And Theroux was in nyc doing some press for his Netflix movie with Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard.

    Reply
  23. Maria F. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:08 am

    They both are also a bit older and maybe more pragmatic, so maybe this being apart from time to time works for them. They give each other space for their own interests and then enjoy the time together. Seems fairly reasonable to me.

    Reply
  24. Hmm says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:13 am

    His career really picked up steam while hers seems to be in the dumps. He has multiple projects and she has something called dumpling where she plays the mom of the main character.

    Reply
  25. Alexandria says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I don’t find their relationship strange. As long as it works (for them), should be ok. Maybe it’s healthier and suits their style, not everyone else’s.

    Balls!

    Reply
  26. Hannah says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:25 am

    They could be split but just to point out that due to work commitments my husband is living in Seattle at the moment and I am living in Dublin, Ireland…couples do sometimes live apart. My friend and her husband were working apart in Cameroon and Rio for several months. My other friend is in Toronto working and his wife is here in Ireland.

    And my husband and I never wish each other well on social media because we are married, in love and have nothing to prove to anyone else! In fact…you probably don’t know I am married on my social media. You will certainly know I have a cat though.

    Reply
  27. Alexis says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I don’t understand how their marriage is being misconstrued as weird. It is like if you don’t know the complete ins and outs, it doesn’t exist. I could be wrong tho…?

    Reply
  28. Dee says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:25 am

    It’s just a matter of time before Jen leaves Justin and falls back in to Brad’s arms!!!!!!! *rolls eyes*

    Reply
  29. crazydaisy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Can someone please name everyone in the group photo for me, left to right, back row first? Inquiring minds want to know!

    Reply
  30. Paley says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Please let them be together. No Brad and Jen stories of getting back together.

    Reply
  31. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I think they have an arrangement. I think they have agreed to live separate lives. Now does that mean that things are peachy keen between them right now? I don’t know. Even if they were living separate lives you’d think he’d at least be in town for her birthday. So yeah…suspicious. As for the IG thing. Not everybody feels the need to be effusive in social media and I respect that. If that was the only thing I wouldn’t find it a big deal. It’s the being clear actoss the country thing that I find more suspect.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 14, 2018 at 11:30 am

      Someone above posted he’s in NYC doing promo for something. So they will celebrate her birthday a different day. We’ve celebrated my birthday almost a week later before because of commitments and where it fell during the week and what the plans were.

      Also, I agree with you about social media. I find it weird people would find it weird he didn’t post on social media about her birthday. News flash, I never would, and I find it odd it’s expected or something is wrong with my relationship. They aren’t a couple that lives on social media.

      Reply
  32. Sansa says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Wow she got FRIENDS lol! Good Jennifer keep it going, very impressive.

    Reply
  33. Sassy Pomeranian says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:45 am

    He cheats on her all the time, I know this first hand. And even if I didn’t he’s not very discreet. Either way, she went after him when he was with Heidi. What goes around comes around.

    Reply
  34. Frosty says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    She’s 49 years old in a business that practically eats its own young and still works all the time. Bless.

    Reply
  35. Sherry says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Please don’t let them split, because if they do, we’ll get a zillion front page stories about how Brad and Jen have found their way back to one another or want to be together but are afraid or how they’ve secretly pined for one another all these years and now they can finally be back together.

    Reply
  36. Penelope says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Jen’s looking fantastic. Good for her.

    Reply
  37. The Original G says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    The time they spend apart wouldn’t work for my marriage, but you can have more that one birthday celebration……and you can decide to have it on a day that’s more convenient

    Reply
  38. Keaton says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    It DOES seem to be a weird marriage but maybe it works for them.

    Reply
  39. Katherine says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Weird but hope it works for them, Jen seems to be a sweetie

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment