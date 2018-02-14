Bristol Palin & Dakota Meyer have already separated after 19 months of marriage

What matters

A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on

2015 was a crazy year for Bristol Palin. After a whirlwind courtship, she got engaged to a dude named Dakota Meyer. Then just days before the wedding, she backed out of the whole thing and went on a girls’ trip through Alaska on what would have been her wedding weekend. A short time later, Bristol announced her second pregnancy. She claimed it was Dakota’s child and that it was “planned.” No one believed her, on either count. Dakota and Bristol had drama throughout her pregnancy and after she gave birth to a girl – named Sailor Grace Palin – in December 2015, there were some reports that Dakota demanded a paternity test on the newborn immediately. The claim was that the paternity test revealed that Sailor is Dakota’s daughter (which I still don’t believe 100%) and less than six months after that (June 2016), Dakota and Bristol reunited and got married.

Eleven months after their surprise marriage, she gave birth to her third child (her second with Dakota), another little girl they named Atlee Bay Meyer. Atlee was actually the first child Bristol gave birth to as a married woman, because the GOP is the family-values party of “do as I say, not as I do.” I’d actually forgotten about Bristol, and I guess I thought her relative silence meant that whatever had gone on had settled into a life of domesticity and grifting. I guess Bristol got bored though, because they couldn’t even make it two whole years, you guys.

Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer have called it quits … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the pair — who married in 2016 and have two daughters together — tell us the two no longer live under the same roof. We’ve done some checking and there’s no evidence either of them have filed for divorce.

Meyer and Palin no longer follow each other on Instagram — a platform they both use regularly. Meyer was the last to post a family pic in early January. Even more significant … the pics they’ve posted recently have something missing … wedding rings. It’s unclear what arrangements they’ve made — if any — for temporary custody, but Dakota posted video Monday of him with the kids. We reached out to a rep for Bristol but they had no comment.

[From TMZ]

I actually feel like reserving judgment on the idea that Bristol possibly just got bored and went looking for some random or whatever. I’m reserving judgment because… well, I’ve always half-way understood her decision to run the f–k away from Dakota. When I spend two minutes on his Instagram, I’m just left feeling… unsettled. He’s a veteran who is into guns, which isn’t an issue in itself, but there’s a very unsettling kind of militancy to him. I don’t know how to explain it. I mean, there are thousands of veterans who love to unwind by going to the shooting range or whatever, and they come across as just normal people. With Dakota, it feels like he’s in some kind of End of Days cult. Of course, we should also keep in mind that Bristol has always been an a–hole too, but I’ve always wondered if she ran away from him in the first place because he did something that justifiably freaked her out. Whatever: no one thought this couple would make it and surprise, they didn’t make it.

A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

108 Responses to “Bristol Palin & Dakota Meyer have already separated after 19 months of marriage”

  1. Chrissy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Hahaha! Darn those “family values” will bite you every time.

    Reply
  2. Kate says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I’m sorry but HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAA.
    *take breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHHAH

    Best of luck to the kids, though, no matter how many there are.

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:23 am

      YUP. When I read this last night, all I could do was laugh.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:57 am

      I laughed too. Schadenfreude can be hilarious.

      Reply
    • Ivyfree says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      I tend to think their planned wedding broke up because she was about a month further along in her pregnancy with Sailor than she could have been, if Dakota as the father. Bristol posted a picture of herself after giving birth to Sailor, and the interesting thing is that she claimed it was shortly after the birth, but the date written on her IV dressing was for November, not December. Then the picture disappeared for a day and was re-released. Same pic, but reversed. Hair, expression, the folds in her blankets. All the same, but reversed. Just one little change: the November date written on the IV dressing had been whited out, and a December date written in.

      After the Dakota/Bristol wedding, a pregnancy was very quickly announced. My conclusion was that the planned wedding was cancelled owing to Bristol being pregnant after her omg what-have-i-done weekend in Vegas, and Dakota knew it couldn’t be his child. When they did get married,Bristol got pregnant right away, which basically tied Dakota to her for a minimum of 18 years of child support. And the marriage couldn’t last because a marriage built on “I’ve got your kid so you’re trapped” couldn’t possibly last. So this is completely hilarious to me. Don’t judge me. Some people watch soap operas.

      Reply
      • A says:
        February 14, 2018 at 3:12 pm

        There is SO much shady information surrounding this family, it’s not even a joke. I don’t doubt for a moment that Dakota Meyer is a creep and that any sane individual would stay far far away from him. But the circumstances surrounding the birth of their first daughter is just like, so weird. Even aside from faking the date of birth and shit. However, I do believe that the kid is Dakota Meyer’s, if only because I think the court ordered the paternity test and it confirmed him as the father so that he could be added to the birth certificate.

        There are Republican hypocrites, and then there are the Palin-level hypocrites. Frankly, they’re right on par with the Trumps, and that’s saying a lot.

      • KBB says:
        February 14, 2018 at 3:44 pm

        Gawker has a gif showing that the tape with the November date was manipulated and could have just as easily said 12/23/15 (her delivery date.) She posted a photo after the fact that showed it actually said 12/22/15, the day she was admitted to the hospital. The kid was born in December. Whether or not she’s Dakota’s…who knows.

        http://gawker.com/the-new-new-bristol-palin-pregnancy-conspiracy-theory-1751236946

  3. RBC says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:36 am

    This will not be a simple “ we grew apart or we will remain friends “separation. When it comes to Sarah Palin and her family, you just know messiness and drama will soon appear. This is the calm before the storm.

    Reply
  4. Lolo86lf says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Oh, I bet Sarah Palin is not happy about this. Sarah has only had one husband and now her daughter will be a divorcee. Once divorced Bristol is quite likely to get pregnant out of wedlock again based on her previous behavior.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Meh. I think Kaiser gives Palin too much credit. When has any Palin shied away from anything foolish or dangerous.

    I haven’t thought about the Palins much lately but I do now loathe them with a greater intensity, knowing that their brand of right wing ignorance and vitriol is a direct link to how we ended up with President Trump.

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Given how well the older two Palin kids have done with this marriage and parenting thing, Willow’s fiance might consider making a run for freedom.

    Reply
  7. cathy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I just hate hypocrites in general. I don’t really care about who she has sex with. If her mother wasn’t Sarah Palin, noone would even give a crap about her. It’s the double standard as usual with republicans and the religious nuts.

    Reply
  8. Tan says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:43 am

    And these idiots brought two kids , who will likely be brought up in messiest way possible
    Great.

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:44 am

    cute kids.

    I believe it makes sense that the older girl was his and that was the reason they rekindled their relationship and got married. Why would he have done that if the test proved it was not his?

    Reply
  10. Alissa says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:46 am

    so three kids, two baby daddies, and already divorced, so before she’s thirty. yeah she’s killing it with those GOP family values.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    February 14, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Family values though amiright?

    Reply
  12. Citresse says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:02 am

    He probably didn’t enjoy being bossed around by the Palin mob. That’s my guess

    Reply
  13. Jker says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:05 am

    It’s Obamas fault!!!!!

    I don’t know how, but with this particular strain of loonies, it always is.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I know they moved to Austin last year to get a fresh start or some bull. I can’t remember her words. I figured he hated Alaska. Interesting.

    Reply
  15. the_blonde_one says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:09 am

    So she’s unmarried again? I wonder how long before she’s pregnant by unknown baby daddy again. #familyValues

    Reply
  16. rrabbit says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:19 am

    This marriage lasted about a year longer than I thought it would. Now back to demonstrating that using abstinence as a contraception method does not work.

    Reply
  17. CairinaCat says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:22 am

    It was Hilary’s emails that did their marriage in :(

    Reply
  18. Adrien says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:25 am

    He seems like a decent guy. Wasn’t he a Medal of Honor recipient?

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:33 am

      Yes, he is. He seems fine, for a Republican. I think if anything he suffers from the mistakes way too many military men make — getting involved with really messy women.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:19 am

      He is ultra conservative, and some of the stuff he posts on social media makes me really uncomfortable because it’s pretty clear that he’s playing to a certain crowd.

      Reply
      • Ankhel says:
        February 14, 2018 at 11:18 am

        He has the face of a dudebro who’s honestly puzzled as to why you don’t enjoy your own rape. Just my random thought.

      • OriginalLala says:
        February 14, 2018 at 11:42 am

        @Ankhel nailed it with that description. totally.

      • jwoolman says:
        February 14, 2018 at 3:19 pm

        Dakota is playing to the same crowd the Palins do, and the Palins (including Bristol) are very openly big gun fans. I don’t think his politics or guns would be a problem for Bristol.

        The paternity testing for her first daughter does sound a tad murky. It’s possible he isn’t the genetic father but made an arrangement to claim her as his for various reasons (not the least of which might be just to give her a real father rather than a one-night stand sperm donor). If she ends up looking like him then that theory is disproven. But he claims her and that really should be enough regardless of DNA. Anybody can be a sperm donor, men become fathers based on what they do after the birth.

        Bristol’s third child (or fourth, depending on whether you want to count Trig as Bristol’s as he probably is) may be more problematic. If Dakota planned to be that one’s father (which is possible) and he’s sure Bristol wasn’t cheating on him at the appropriate time, no problem – he is now the father of two. But Bristol has a history of cheating and getting bored with her significant other rather quickly.

        Good luck with the custody battle, Dakota. She made Levi’s life hell over that, thinking she could just unilaterally decide the baby was hers and hers alone. Levi had to take her to court over it just to pin down visitation rights early on (both parents still in their teens, not too long after the campaign) and later she had a habit of moving the kid far away from him to make visitation difficult.

  19. Annie says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Trashy family through and through. Domestic violence arrests, teen pregnancies, multiple baby daddies, divorce and pretty sure the third one is not his. But they sure love judging others.

    Damn it if you’re having second thoughts and you cancel a wedding, you don’t force it.

    Reply
  20. grabbyhands says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:36 am

    You can reserve judgement-I will not.

    She’s made all these choices and practically been lauded as the Virgin Mary despite the stomach churning hypocrisy of preaching family values after having two kids out of wedlock. I don’t feel sorry for her at all. She and the family will do their usual hatchet job on this guy (and possibly he deserves it-I haven’t read anything about him), they’ll probably try and shop another reality show, push forward poor Bristol pieces in any magazine that will pay them and generally make more gross, hypocritical comments against other women who find themselves in the exact same position as her, only without any publicity or support.

    And once they get tired of that, it will be falling back on the tried and true “But her emails” and blaming Obama for everything.

    Reply
  21. Linda says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:37 am

    So judgemental on the parents. Ok. Does anyone think about the children. Children are always my first thought.

    Reply
    • Sherry says:
      February 14, 2018 at 12:09 pm

      This is exactly who I’ve been thinking about, especially Tripp. That poor boy has been through the mill and several moves with his mother and her messy personal life. I doubt he sees much of his biological father, then he had this guy as a father figure and now Dakota’s going to be gone too (because he will not be a part of any custodial agreement she reaches with this divorce).

      And if she decides she’s going back to Alaska and he moves back to Kentucky, this is going to be a disaster for those kids.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        February 14, 2018 at 3:33 pm

        If Tripp’s dad doesn’t see him much, it’s not for lack of trying. Bristol has frequently made visitation difficult. But Levi may very well be seeing more of him than the public realizes, he just doesn’t post pictures. He’s had to fight her in court before, but he doesn’t have Palin-level resources

    • CatFoodJunkie says:
      February 14, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      What are we supposed to think about the children? Am I misunderstanding your comment ? This is a gossip site, not family services. Of course everyone hopes for the best for the kids – but we are here to discuss Bristol and fam, and NOT out of concern for her or her situation (or we’d be massively hypocritical). I don’t think anyone here is participating in this forum to share well wishes for Bristol.

      Reply
  22. HK9 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:44 am

    The kid on the left in the first photo-her facial expression sums up everything I think about their relationship.

    Reply
  23. Merritt says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I’m amazed it lasted as long as it did. They both sound like a nightmare to be married to. I couldn’t be married to a Palin or a gun nut.

    Reply
  24. Jill says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I’m absolutely no fan of the Palin family.

    That said, I’ve never understood the constant questioning of her first daughter’s paternity. Is there some timeline that makes that insinuation justified? If not, I think it’s uncalled for.

    The other criticisms of their hypocrisy? Of, course.

    Reply
    • kNY says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:23 am

      If I remember correctly, there was a big question about paternity for their first child together – and there’s a theory that she lied about the baby’s birth date (I remember reading an article with a picture of her holding the baby in her hospital bed and someone zoomed in on her IV and it was dated November of that year instead of the late December date she claimed the baby was born). I think she cheated and that prompted the pre-wedding break up and then, after a paternity test, he came around and they got back together.

      I don’t pay much attention to the Palin family beyond what’s in People magazine or sites like this, but for some reason I remember the detail of the IV. There are probably a lot more couples who have paternity questions than we realize and I think that it’s one of those things that ideally should be the business of the couple (and the child) only, but the fact that she’s so repellent and, at the same time, keeps doing things that are wholly the opposite of the position she touts make her a target. Having humility without telling haters to eff off would go far for her.

      Reply
  25. Lizzie says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:35 am

    the hillbilly hootenanny of this trash family is almost quaint at this point.

    Reply
  26. mkyarwood says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:42 am

    That poor kid. Sailor Grace’s life is going to be a real mess.

    Reply
  27. WhatThe says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:51 am

    These people. Ugh.

    Reply
  28. MissMarierose says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Quits after two years, just like her mother.

    Reply
  29. Rhys says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Wasn’t there a story about Dakota being an abusive guy who has PTSD?

    Reply
  30. Tiffany says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Yeah, I saw this ending a mile away. I really think he got her down to aisle so he can have parental protection from Bristol and that crazy family of hers. He , like the rest of us, saw what went down with Levi…..and that party they all got arrested at…..and her brother…..and….and…and what I am saying is she and her family are a mess and I think a showdown in family court is coming.

    Reply
  31. Jag says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Judging by that top photo, no one in that picture is actually happy. He seems the happiest, but there’s something guarded there. Not one smile in that picture is touching their eyes, and the youngest two look miserable. The older son makes me sad because his smile isn’t real. I hope that Dakota isn’t abusive. Just remembering how many fake smiles I gave as a kid.

    Reply
  32. Anastasia says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Who did she have her son with?

    Reply
  33. jferber says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:04 am

    So she has three children by two (maybe more) guys at what, like 23? I’d expect nothing less (or more) from Sarah Palin’s daughter.

    Reply
  34. HelloSunshine says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Yeahhhh I don’t think he’s as crazy as she is. My feeling is that he sought legal advice when it came to the paternity of their first kid and ended up marrying her to get a leg up on custody. Now he’s on both birth certificates and has been clearly established in their lives. It’ll be harder for the Palins to smear him this way

    Reply
  35. Bridget says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:33 am

    She is the worst, and I get a really bad vibe from him (I’ve seen his Instagram).

    Reply
  36. HeyThere! says:
    February 14, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Well I would say it’s sad for the kids but if the home situation was hostile, then everyone is better off.

    Reply
  37. KiddV says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    He looks a little like Pence in that b/w photo. Small beady eyes too close together. I wonder if Jesus speaks directly to him, also.

    Reply
  38. Miss Melissa says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Gosh, they seemed to get off to such a good start.

    Who would have thought?

    Reply
  39. Embee says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Her name is Bristol Meyers. As the daughter of a pharmacist this makes me laugh a lot. Like a dork. That I am.

    Reply
  40. happy girl says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Two idiots.

    Reply
  41. A says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    I spent the better part of yesterday reading up on this chick and her family’s record of manipulating narratives to suit them (not that it really ever works, since everyone with a brain cell knows she’s a lying, self-righteous hypocrite), and hoo boy is Dakota Meyer in for a world of trouble. He’d better lawyer up quick if he knows what’s good for him (and doesn’t want to wind up the same way as Levi Johnston, who has surprisingly emerged from all of this in a good way).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment