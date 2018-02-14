Bristol Palin & Dakota Meyer have already separated after 19 months of marriage

What matters A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

2015 was a crazy year for Bristol Palin. After a whirlwind courtship, she got engaged to a dude named Dakota Meyer. Then just days before the wedding, she backed out of the whole thing and went on a girls’ trip through Alaska on what would have been her wedding weekend. A short time later, Bristol announced her second pregnancy. She claimed it was Dakota’s child and that it was “planned.” No one believed her, on either count. Dakota and Bristol had drama throughout her pregnancy and after she gave birth to a girl – named Sailor Grace Palin – in December 2015, there were some reports that Dakota demanded a paternity test on the newborn immediately. The claim was that the paternity test revealed that Sailor is Dakota’s daughter (which I still don’t believe 100%) and less than six months after that (June 2016), Dakota and Bristol reunited and got married.

Eleven months after their surprise marriage, she gave birth to her third child (her second with Dakota), another little girl they named Atlee Bay Meyer. Atlee was actually the first child Bristol gave birth to as a married woman, because the GOP is the family-values party of “do as I say, not as I do.” I’d actually forgotten about Bristol, and I guess I thought her relative silence meant that whatever had gone on had settled into a life of domesticity and grifting. I guess Bristol got bored though, because they couldn’t even make it two whole years, you guys.

Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer have called it quits … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the pair — who married in 2016 and have two daughters together — tell us the two no longer live under the same roof. We’ve done some checking and there’s no evidence either of them have filed for divorce. Meyer and Palin no longer follow each other on Instagram — a platform they both use regularly. Meyer was the last to post a family pic in early January. Even more significant … the pics they’ve posted recently have something missing … wedding rings. It’s unclear what arrangements they’ve made — if any — for temporary custody, but Dakota posted video Monday of him with the kids. We reached out to a rep for Bristol but they had no comment.

I actually feel like reserving judgment on the idea that Bristol possibly just got bored and went looking for some random or whatever. I’m reserving judgment because… well, I’ve always half-way understood her decision to run the f–k away from Dakota. When I spend two minutes on his Instagram, I’m just left feeling… unsettled. He’s a veteran who is into guns, which isn’t an issue in itself, but there’s a very unsettling kind of militancy to him. I don’t know how to explain it. I mean, there are thousands of veterans who love to unwind by going to the shooting range or whatever, and they come across as just normal people. With Dakota, it feels like he’s in some kind of End of Days cult. Of course, we should also keep in mind that Bristol has always been an a–hole too, but I’ve always wondered if she ran away from him in the first place because he did something that justifiably freaked her out. Whatever: no one thought this couple would make it and surprise, they didn’t make it.

