In Touch: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt were close to finalizing their divorce but ‘talks blew up’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were not married for very long, although they were together for more than a decade before they got married. They have multiple homes, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cash, property and assets, separate and joint businesses and charities, and, oh right, six kids together. I always felt like Angelina did a halfway decent job of keeping her financial stuff separate from Brad, and unshockingly, it doesn’t seem like Angelina and Brad have ever fought about money or material things in their neverending divorce battle. I’ve read stories about Brad even offering Angelina a very generous financial settlement in exchange for an equitable custodial arrangement with the kids. I’m not sure if that’s true, but I do know that custody is the sticking point, and that’s why they’re still negotiating and dealing with lawyers and all of that. In Touch Weekly now claims that they were super-close to finalizing everything in January but “talks blew up.”

They came this close. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were just days away from finalizing a divorce and custody agreement in late January when talks blew up at the last minute, In Touch magazine has learned. “They had been diligently going along privately and amicably, trying to keep the focus on the family,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively. “But suddenly, Angelina reversed course when she felt Brad was pushing too hard to resolve the situation to his benefit.” Now both Brad, 54, and Angelina, 42, say they need more time to hash everything out. On Feb. 6, both asked to extend the temporary judge in their case — which remains sealed — while both parties continue to discuss custody and distribution of assets. “The completion date for all proceedings before the temporary judge is extended from Dec. 31, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018,” reads the order (right), obtained by In Touch. “This means their custody battle can drag on for another year,” says the insider.

This made me think back about how messy everything was before their divorce negotiations were put under seal. Remember that, around December 2016? We were getting so much information about the negotiations between Brad’s lawyer and Angelina’s lawyer (Laura Wasser). After reading the emails (which were then public-information), I got the sense that Angelina’s main focus was on the kids’ mental health and what the child psychologists were recommending and Brad was more worried about his image and how everything LOOKED for him. Basically, I wouldn’t be surprised if this In Touch story is true – Brad wants to see his kids, for sure, but even more than that, he wants to be seen as fighting for custody and pushing to come out of this divorce smelling like a rose. And Angelina was like “nuh uh.”

PS… I wonder if Brad is extra-motivated to finalize his divorce right now?