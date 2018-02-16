In Touch: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt were close to finalizing their divorce but ‘talks blew up’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were not married for very long, although they were together for more than a decade before they got married. They have multiple homes, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cash, property and assets, separate and joint businesses and charities, and, oh right, six kids together. I always felt like Angelina did a halfway decent job of keeping her financial stuff separate from Brad, and unshockingly, it doesn’t seem like Angelina and Brad have ever fought about money or material things in their neverending divorce battle. I’ve read stories about Brad even offering Angelina a very generous financial settlement in exchange for an equitable custodial arrangement with the kids. I’m not sure if that’s true, but I do know that custody is the sticking point, and that’s why they’re still negotiating and dealing with lawyers and all of that. In Touch Weekly now claims that they were super-close to finalizing everything in January but “talks blew up.”
They came this close. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were just days away from finalizing a divorce and custody agreement in late January when talks blew up at the last minute, In Touch magazine has learned.
“They had been diligently going along privately and amicably, trying to keep the focus on the family,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively. “But suddenly, Angelina reversed course when she felt Brad was pushing too hard to resolve the situation to his benefit.”
Now both Brad, 54, and Angelina, 42, say they need more time to hash everything out. On Feb. 6, both asked to extend the temporary judge in their case — which remains sealed — while both parties continue to discuss custody and distribution of assets. “The completion date for all proceedings before the temporary judge is extended from Dec. 31, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018,” reads the order (right), obtained by In Touch.
“This means their custody battle can drag on for another year,” says the insider.
This made me think back about how messy everything was before their divorce negotiations were put under seal. Remember that, around December 2016? We were getting so much information about the negotiations between Brad’s lawyer and Angelina’s lawyer (Laura Wasser). After reading the emails (which were then public-information), I got the sense that Angelina’s main focus was on the kids’ mental health and what the child psychologists were recommending and Brad was more worried about his image and how everything LOOKED for him. Basically, I wouldn’t be surprised if this In Touch story is true – Brad wants to see his kids, for sure, but even more than that, he wants to be seen as fighting for custody and pushing to come out of this divorce smelling like a rose. And Angelina was like “nuh uh.”
PS… I wonder if Brad is extra-motivated to finalize his divorce right now?
I think it’s pretty cynical to say that he cares more about being seen to fight for custody than actually seeing his kids. I think he probably wants time with his kids, full stop.
Agree I think it’s reaching. If he didn’t fight harder we’d say he doesn’t care and if he fights harder I don’t think it’s fair to say he only cares about being “seen” as he’s fighting as if it’s a farce.
Yep & yep. Such a tired narrative. I think they both love their kids equally and that they both genuinely want to be with them as much as possible.
He really can’t win with some people. There is so much projection when it comes to these two. It seems like people attach motives to Brad and Angelina, depending on which one they like more, more than any other celebrities.
And on top of all of that, the uncool triangle link is resurrected.🙄
Agreed.
This^. I think they both love their children. I am getting really tired of this narrative.
I think any rag or bloid that refers to their divorce as a “custody battle,” is FOS.
I also can’t see two people who decide to extend their ‘divorce,’ for another whole year, as “extra motivated.”
In fact, they seem un-motivated AF. That will literally make it almost 3 years. They seem in zero hurry.
Unlike Brad’s first divorce where he was threatening to file to push Aniston along, and the whole thing was done and toast by that October. Literally less than a year after their official separation announcement they were divorced.
It’s the truth though.
This divorce if it happened was always going to be messy because of lifestyles and six kids. Not surprised.
Guess probably why Angie did not want to marry him at first.
Especially when you add his drinking and child abuse.
😂 You are wrong for that Post Script, but I laughed. Hard.
If he is pushing hard for joint custody, and she doesn’t want him to have it, that’s a pretty tough stalemate to get past.
Very common, too.
Very common. Not surprising either.
“PS… I wonder if Brad is extra-motivated to finalize his divorce right now?”
Really? Come on…let’s not go there.
Shhh, don’t criticize K. You’ll end up on the naughty list and your comments will never see light of day
Yes. I’ve already had to come up with two aliases because I keep getting sent to the dog house.
I think she was being cheeky
If Brad was extra-motivated to finalize his divorce now, he wouldn’t have had his lawyers file for a whole year’s extension.
One of two things (or maybe two things) could be happening:
1) He got wind of Aniston’s impending separation and he’s sending her a message that he’s not up for round two.
2) He wants another year to work things out — and possibly reconcile — with Angie.
Don’t you do it too! If anyone from this ends up hanging out on the beach late nights and chugging tequila shots with Jen, I want it to be Angie!!!
The story is fake how Angelina “reversed course when she felt Brad was pushing too hard to resolve the situation to his benefit”. Bear in mind Brad lawyer drafted an agreement to extend the temporary judge not Angelina lawyer, Brad see not wrong to carry on with the negotiations. In Touch is blaming Angelina for everything wrong with the couple.
Oh maybe just maybe Brad finally slayed his alcohol demons and the couple is trying to work it out.
I think Brad initially choose his image over his children & Angelina, but once he came out of his alcohol haze, he seems to have accepted that he messed up.
If they managed to work it out and got back together they good for them. I still think they love each but that Brad’s addiction ruined everything.
Then only thing I had against him was his need to put his image first and used the media to attack Angelina. If his family can forgive him for that then who am I to judge him. Still lost respect but I won’t boycott him as his “sins” aren’t the same level as most of the Hollywood men.
With the almost daily revelations of sexual assault from so many Hollywood men, I have decided to be a lot less judgemental about the men who didn’t assault any women or children.
Nah think In Touch is trying to cover up their past headline with a new angle. Think they were claiming the divorce was going to be final this month. Well since then Radaronline posted a document from his attorney requesting the extension. It was dated in December 2017 by the parties requesting an extension til the end of this this yr 2018. It did puzzle me though since I thought everything was supposed to had been sealed regarding the case. Hopefully they will hash everything out by then.
She is so beautiful but she needs to stay away from the bright red lip and HD under-eye makeup. She has lovely bone structure, but that makeup is far too harsh. She would really benefit from a soft mauve or nude lip and some light eyeshadow and a nude liner on the bottom water line to brighten up her eyes.
RE: The Divorce. It just makes me sad. I hope they can resolve things as amicably as possible for the kids. And I think they eventually will, but it will take some time.
I agree about the lipstick. She looks so pretty, but the lipstick color just shouts out too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Kitten think this divorce will take some time. I hope the best for both and the kids.
Oh gosh I’m glad I am not the only one that feels that way about the lipstick! She’s gorgeous and I love a bold red but the one she favors does her no favors. It makes her look sickly.
Their divorce makes me sad too. I still wish they would get back together. I just can’t imagine either one of them with someone else.
I like the red lip. It is so retro Hollywood star and works with her black or white clothing. But she looks good in plums and sheers, though I think color on her lips work best.
I don’t think they really want to be divorced from each other. They probably don’t know exactly what they want, but they don’t want to be completely rid of each other. I would love it if they reconcile.
Yeah I was thinking the same, as if they need the extra time to heal, very messy, angry divorce, they did the right thing.
I think what Angie is really pissed about is that Brad was the one that wanted out and she’s not going to make it easy for him. It could be the reason that she came out with guns blazing, initially.
Angelina was the one who left him. He didn’t leave her and had he not yoked up their son, he’d still be with her. He didn’t leave of his own accord.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol she did what any mother would do – she choose her children’s welfare over her own happiness.
Maybe Angelina doing this was what Brad needed to get rid of his addiction.
It is always funny how people just won’t admit that Brad had addiction issues and that strained their relationship. Angelina put up with it for years but took a stand once the children were involved.
If he was the one who wanted out, why did the tabloids have him crying and desolate in every issue and scolding Angie for reducing him to that state? He didn’t want out, she did. If Fa and roses are correct about the document from his lawyer requesting an extension, it would mean a delaying tactic on his part, not on hers. She seems as if she’s moved on from him and just wants this over and done with.
Lol. He probably thought his teary eyed photo shoot and the ‘if you love someone set her free’ shit would be enough to convince the judge to get on board with him and his team.
Idk why he is still trying to fight for custody when it’s obvious he doesn’t even want to spend time with his kids? There’s a photo of one of his child writing the family names on a lock or something and he wasn’t even included in it.
I still loved them as a couple. Sad they broke up.
Yeah me too!!
I do too. Still hoping
He’s not motivated because Aniston is getting divorced. He and Angie won’t reconcile, but there’s a higher chance of that happening than he and Jen getting back together. Just my opinion.
Honestly, I am so sick of men, and this isn’t personal like oh someone done me wrong, this is about our culture, Trump, my brothers, that I don’t have any sympathy for this guy either. I am pretty sure whatever went down was his fault. That’s how I feel. She is well rid of him.
I wish the best for Brad
It would be pretty cool if they stayed together. I’m thinking it’s her that’s just done. The whole thing sucks.
They live very close to each other…I’m sure those kids have more of a joint custody situation already than we know about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes
In Touch is the epitome of great reporting. How many children has Jennifer Anniston had according to the pregnancy stories from In Touch. The divorce isn’t done because it’s complicated, six kids and multiple assets. It might be less about custody and more about how to navigate parenting, i.e. schools, where they live etc. I get the feeling they both have strong ideas which might not agree all the time. After the initial fallout they both seem sensible to get some basic agreements on the table. They will be co-parenting minors for a long time while divorced.
I too think an Angie and Jen Cabo vacation would probably blow up the gossip world. Let’s have them become BFF’s Please.
@noway
Please. Brad left Aniston, purportedly because they had grown apart, had nothing in common but a desire to toke, hang out on a couch, amd and never finish their house renovations. He had wanted/started doing charitable humanitarian projects (Angelina’s influence) while Aniston had zero Interest in that. She always had her goddess circle underfoot discussing gossipy bs from which he had to escape from on his bike.
Now…
If you think Brad couldn’t take that soul crushing lifestyle, how do you think Angelina ever would? Lmao
I didn’t say they shouldn’t get divorced or that Angie didn’t have good reason. Just that they both have elevated this by keeping it as quiet as possible, and I believe In Touch is full of crap, and I think they are trying to keep this as good as you can get for the kids. You know parents fighting divorced or not is not good for kids. I’m sure even if you are correct, Angie would try to make this as good for the kids as she can and not fight stupid crap.
I think what happened with child services becoming involved was the last straw for her. Any mother would act the way she did if there was a chance the children would be taken. Because of his behaviour, she had to show that she was the responsible parent & distance herself from him. So she filed for divorce.
Oh ho ho! Brad wants more custody & the power to veto Ole Stink Eye Jolie’s attempts to take kids to Syria etc. Brad & Jen, for the love of gossip gods, have some lunches together at Chateau Marmont!!!
I love Angie in a cape. Very Maleficent!!!
Wait a minute. Look at that top picture of Angelina swanning out at the Louvre with the six children. And Brad is the one motivated by image? Give me a break. This is a fight for control of the children and she is selling Mother Perfection of HER six children big time.
I know, it’s strange to me anyone would think AJ is not deeply image conscious.
It’s strange to me that anyone would think ANY celebrity isn’t deeply image conscious. You don’t get to where these people are accidentally.
I agree
totally agree
She still loves them more than anything in the world. Those kids are her whole life. She’s famous, of course image is part of it, but she still seems like a good, dedicated mother.
True but not the point. The exact same could be said for the father of those six children, rather than jabs at his motivation for involvement being strictly for image control. I’d like to see more co-parenting effort myself. He’s ex-husband, not ex-father. Time to come to terms with that.
But when they were together I’m sure you had no problem with the paparazzi photos? The w magazine photos? Vogue? Etc.
Give it a rest.
+1
I think Brad sees the children but does so in private (and doesn’t call the paps).
My problem with the narrative is the fact someone has to be the bad guy. Only they know the details but I don’t believe it was one sided.
People give up on marriages way too easily. Sad.
I’m not a fan of GP and JA – but why is it a lot people push for brad and JA to get back and not GW?
I think it’s cos of the Poor Jen narrative. There’s no Poor Gwyneth narrative. Are there really ppl seriously pushing for Brad and Jen together on other sites? I only see Celebitches joking about it and mocking the tabloids for fun.
I caught a little of the View this morning and one of the topics was JA/JT split. Paula Faris basically said she wants her and brad back together and then asked audience to clap if they want the same. It sounded like half the people clapped.
I saw on the daily mail that her fans on twitter are rooting for her and brad to get back
I think it’s because Jen A is more likable, and because they were married.
Right? If you are a fan of JA, why would you want her to get back into a relationship with someone who cheated on her and called her boring in a magazine interview?
Also because Gwyneth is engaged to someone else.
The “Evil Angelina”narrative…AGAIN🙄…..And brad,Jen,Angie All single,Gossip wise we’re going back to 2005…URGH!
“After reading the emails (which were then public-information), I got the sense that Angelina’s main focus was on the kids’ mental health and what the child psychologists were recommending and Brad was more worried about his image and how everything LOOKED for him. ”
Could not agree more.
Angelina is gearing up to film in London for Maleficent 2. Instead of doing what he’s supposed to do re the divorce HIS lawyer asked for an extension. Angelina , 2 lawyers and the judge signed it in December Brad signed at the last minute on Jan. 31. I don’t know what the hell is the matter with him but he’s definitely stalling the divorce.
Us weekly claims he’s still doing therapy and people want to believe he did nothing to those kids. It’s been 18 months and the one thing his fans cannot answer is why he does not have custody like they said he would. 🤔
Maybe he hasn’t passed whatever he need to in order to show the court he was healthy enough to have joint custody? After his big uproar when she initially asked for sole, he would have a lot of talking to do if the judge were to grant sole now.
Every public girlfriend/spouse Pitt has ever had has been stick-thin while they were together. As soon as Pitt is out of the picture they all become ten pounds heavier and “health-obsessed”.
Look at Gwyneth and her Goopy diets and exercise programs. Look at Aniston and her skin products and smart water.
At the end of their relationship Jolie was having multiple surgeries related to her health and was extremely thin. Post-Brad she is shilling makeup and looks radiant.
I feared for the teenage girls in that household and what kind of pressure or influence was on them in their most vulnerable years. It has always felt like “Angie’s revenge” when she takes the kids out for junk food and gets photographed.
That is a lot of projection. Women make their own choices. None of these women are without agency and boys can get eating problems too.
Duh smash. He’s beautiful
Why do some people still say he was abusive. That was shot down by both sides. I think she is like most women who believe the children are theirs only. I was guilty of the same thought when I divorced. I also feel really bad how I neglected my children’s paternal grandmother. I could have done a lot more for her by sending pictures and such. Shame on me.
Actually it wasn’t. It was shot down by his side at the same time they claimed Brad Pitt pushed the kid but did not punch him in the face. Funny because no one at the time claimed he punched him in the face 🤔
Angelina’s side consistently said she needed to leave him for the health of her family and for months if not a year he had to have supervised visitation.
Watching how this played out it’s bizarre that his fans refuse to accept he harmed his kids bad enough that he needed a year + worth of therapy, supervised visitation and still does not have custody.
His fans said he was innocent and a judge would immediately grant custody but now they are silent on that front.
I’m betting Angelina wants this divorce to wrap up so she can get back to living her life. It’s going to be awkward if the divorce is still not finalized when she’s in London filming. 👀
Was it shot down by both sides? I don’t recall her side shutting that down. Maybe she feels she needs to protect her kids, and maybe her kids want her to protect them?
It is a falsehood pushed by her fans and an ugly one too. There has never been proof of that Ignore it. I ignore the nasty ones about her too.
Of course she is furious – her Oscar campaign was one of the biggest and most visible at least in the media.
Uh, one thing I can guarantee you, none of these tabloids have access to their situation. Even People recycle other stories.
