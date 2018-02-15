Duchess Kate & William don’t plan on hiring anyone else to help with Baby #3

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend dinner in Oslo

I’ve barely given any thought to the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will welcome a third child in a few months. I mean, we’ve talked about her pregnancy and what it will mean for their work schedule (cough), but we haven’t actually done half the stories about “what will the name be?” and “I wonder if it’s a boy or a girl.” I think part of that is simply about… this is their third time around, and obviously excitement has dulled. I also think William and Kate already have one of each, so they’re probably feeling more like “whatever happens is fine.”

The bookies believe they have the inside track though: apparently, most gamblers believe Kate is carrying a girl, and that the little princess will probably be named Mary. Mary has now bumped the previous “favorite” name of Alice, which is now on the same level (gambling-wise) as Alexandra and Victoria. I personally don’t think Alexandra and Victoria are truly in the mix, but I’ve been wrong before. I do think Mary and Alice are good bets though. God knows, they might even just go with Elizabeth (Charlotte has Elizabeth as a middle name, but whatever, it’s been done before). If they have a boy, the favorite names are Albert and Arthur. Neither of which light my fire – I wonder why people aren’t wagering on Philip? Or James, or Michael.

As for the help William and Kate will have when this baby comes… according to Us Weekly, they’re not planning on hiring anyone else. Poor Nanny Maria.

Duchess Kate knows what to expect now that she’s expecting for the third time. Shortly after the 36-year-old learned she was pregnant, she booked a suite in the ultra-exclusive Lindo Wing of London’s St. Mary’s Hospital — the same spot where she welcomed Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — for her April due date and asked the royal’s Ob-Gyn, 54-year-old Alan Farthing, to handle delivery duties. As a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “He postponed his retirement to do it!”

But other than her trusted physician, Kate and husband Prince William, 35, haven’t tapped any other pros to help with their third heir. (He or she will become fifth in line for the British throne, bumping down Uncle Harry.)

With the kids’ nanny, Maria Borrallo, and a house assistant in place, says a source, “They didn’t feel the need for an additional nanny.” Since both George and Charlotte are in school — she recently started at London’s Willcocks Nursery School — “they feel they can handle everything with the same arrangement as before,” says the source.

Nor are they scooping up tons of new clothes and toys. While they’ve earmarked one of their 22 rooms in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A to serve as nursery, says a source, “It will be filled with hand-me-downs and George and Charlotte’s old toys.”

And equipped with two very knowledgeable parents. “At this point,” says the source, “they’re extremely confident in their parenting abilities — they’re absolute pros.”

“With the kids’ nanny, Maria Borrallo, and a house assistant in place…” They need to give up this particular ghost. We all know they have loads of help, from assistants to communications people to chefs and kitchen workers to household staff. They live in the largest “apartment” in Kensington Palace and they just got permission to dig underneath the palace to build more space for all of the staff they need. And honestly, that’s what people expect! We know they have dozens of staffers! It’s the lying that pisses me off, like we’re supposed to believe that Will and Kate live in a palace with soon-to-be three children and they just “make do” with one house assistant and a nanny. Because they’re SO normal, you guys.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park

Cambridges school Oslo

48 Responses to "Duchess Kate & William don't plan on hiring anyone else to help with Baby #3"

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:47 am

    IIRC, the same was said about Charlotte’s impending birth and it came out a few months later that they had indeed hired another nanny.

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:48 am

    If they go for ‘Mary’ i much rather prefer Maria.

    Reply
  3. NIcole says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Yea I assume they will hire another person. Like cmon.

    Reply
  4. Maria says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

    That’s the story we are getting now. Wait until after the birth. Then the story will change to “Gosh, we didn’t realize how much work 3 kids could be”.

    Reply
  5. Becks says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I am laughing at the “absolute pros” comment. I have two kids roughly George and Charlotte’s ages and I feel like anything but a pro. I guess I’ve got diaper changing down to an art. But I feel like 3 year olds live to just make you feel incompetent, lol.

    Anyway, agree with you Kaiser. It’s the lying that irks me. I expect them to have at least one full time nanny and maybe a part time assistant (maybe that’s the “house assistant” or whatever?) and I expect them to have a full staff for cleaning and other household duties. Kate’s not scrubbing toilets. And I don’t blame her – I wouldn’t do if I didn’t have to!

    Reply
  6. Beluga says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’m pretty sure it’s already been reported that they have more than one nanny. Nanny Maria is just the publicised one.

    Oh, and pre-George they were saying they weren’t going to have any nannies at all.

    Reply
  7. SoulSPA says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:09 am

    The number of staff will increase with child #3 and growing toddlers requiring more attention. I’m just trying to imagine the number of household staff, but I have no idea if they are exclusive to their household (the Cambridges) or shared with Harry.
    A 22-room apartment for a family of soon 5 plus at least 2 live-in staff (nannies for the children, not the Dolittles), plus cleaning staff for such a big place, chef, kitchen help, butler for Willnot, whatever female equivalent for Kannot. Plus office staff. And with all these people to support them, they show so little. It’s shameful.

    Reply
  8. JustJen says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Wait, what??? They’re digging into the ground beneath the palace? How did I miss this?

    Reply
  9. Ollie says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:19 am

    “a source” speaking to US Weekly
    LOL

    Reply
  10. Lilalis says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:29 am

    April due date? She carries really small this time, doesn’t she? I barely saw a bump in the scandinavia trip pictures.

    And yeah, no, stop lying about your staff, no one believes you anyway.

    Reply
  11. Anastasia says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Albert and Arthur are the boy names Charles had picked out for Harry, per Diana. She allowed them as middle names, but insisted on not using either as a first name.

    I LOVE Alice and I’m middling on Mary. I do hope its a girl.

    Reply
  12. Maria says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Don’t forget Grandma Carole will be on hand to help (take over) the household.

    Reply
  13. Tess says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:51 am

    So the “house assistant” is code for second sous nanny, or they already hired a third nanny and that’s what the mean by “not hiring any more” –because they already hired one.

    Reply
  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 15, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Yeah, whatever. Rich people doing rich people things, hiring rich people staff. It’s a little offensive that they think we’re stupid but again … rich people.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 15, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      The enormous difference being – it isn’t their money. All the household staff being paid out of The Duchy are paid (by taxpayers) so these two can grow up, get out there, and get to work.

      They take millions out of the Duchy each year to support their lifestyle, give back so little, and keep spinning the “we’re normal” mantra. Getting very old.

      Reply
      • Addie says:
        February 15, 2018 at 1:37 pm

        I’m just curious as to why British people are (a) so passive about the Cambridge’s (and Harry for that matter) low workload comparative to their high spending, and (b) why Brits think that William is ‘serious’ and should bypass Charles. They all seem redundant to me and a huge waste of public money.

  15. Citresse says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I don’t know for certain if the third baby is a girl but I wasn’t surprised Charlotte arrived. William wanted a girl the first time around
    Sperm washing is easy. If William wanted a second girl then it’s a girl. It’s not like they can’t afford sperm washing. If no sperm washing involved at all then it’s my bet Kate would be giving birth to a third boy.

    Reply
    • AmandaPanda says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:11 am

      It’s illegal in the uk – notwithstanding they are royal, I’d be v surprised if any medical professional agreed to it. They’d lose their licence if the HFEA found out. Plus do you really believe they used ivf?

      Re staff – I believe they won’t hire another nanny. I would put money on them hiring an au pair type (obv not an actual 18 year old sulky French girl but an after school type arrangement) or an additional housekeeper/babysitter type.

      Reply
  16. Starlight says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:48 am

    ITs all gone very quiet on their planning application for a mega basement at Kensington Palace and The Orangery being an add on addition much to the Kensington neighbours disgust

    Reply
  17. Hazel says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Pure fan fiction, this. And who books a birthing suite right after learning they’re pregnant?

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      February 15, 2018 at 1:26 pm

      Unless you are also booking a C-section, how can you possibly know what day/days you need the suite? Is it supposed to sit empty until she needs it? I ask because beds are at a premium in the hospitals here. There just aren’t enough of them. A local town recently built an 8-story addition to the hospital, and it sits empty because there is no staff or money for staff so it can be utilized.

      Reply
    • AmandaPanda says:
      February 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      I had my baby in the Lindo and I booked in with my ob gyn & a place at the Lindo when I was 6 weeks pregnant – just after I found out. They only have a limited number of spaces so you do have to get in really early. That’s just how it works in London. Once you’re booked in obv your actual due date depends on when you go into labour. For kate (who presumably books out the whole ward) I’m guessing they make arrangements to have other mothers go to another hospital if they go into labour when she’s there.

      Reply
  18. Missy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Does Kate appear happy and I meant truly really happy in any pics?

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Why even tell people if you’re hiring or not hiring a nanny? It’s nobody’s business.

    Reply

