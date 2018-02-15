Danai Gurira got ‘depressed for a while’ after a character died on Walking Dead



Spoilers for The Walking Dead, which have been widely reported, follow

The Walking Dead is coming back after its midseason finale on February 25. We know that Carl Grimes is about to die and/or zombify, because we’ve been hearing about it for weeks. Carl’s demise was a shock to fans of the comics, where Carl still lives on, and was also difficult for the actors, who have worked with actor Chandler Riggs for the past eight years, to process. Many of them have said that they’re a family and that they’re close, and they take character deaths among their ranks hard.

Danai Gurira is part of the incredible Black Panther movie which is premiering this week, I can’t wait! She’s also of course the venerable Michonne on The Walking Dead. Michonne is currently in a relationship with Carl’s dad, Rick. The actress spoke with The Huffington Post about her feelings when she heard that Chandler was leaving the show and about the effect this will have on her character. She also said she got depressed and upset about it.

“Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira, aka Michonne on “Walking Dead,” is opening up about her reaction [to Carl's death]. “I got a little depressed for a while. Straight up,” the actress said. “You’re in the story. You’re in it, and you’re also in a family. It was hard.” Michonne was basically Carl’s ass-kicking, sword-wielding, surrogate mother on the show. The two were close. You have to be to share candy bars and scavenge for cat art in the apocalypse. Gurira says she was “absolutely devastated” to lose that relationship. “Carl and Chandler are a blessing to Michonne and to Danai, you know what I mean? I adore Chandler, and [for] Michonne, Carl is her healer. Everything she and Rick do is to protect Carl, so this is kind of the worst nightmare realized for him to reveal [the bite] at the end of the last episode,” Gurira said. “These are very resourceful people who do everything they can,” she added. “Rick and Michonne don’t really stop easily. What do you do when that’s what you’re facing? So, yeah, I was devastated. Michonne was devastated.”

[From The Huffington Post]

This is why showrunner Scott M. Gimple had to go, because he made a unilateral decision about Carl’s fate that not only angered fans but also upset and put his cast off kilter. He was promoted instead of replaced though, which seems so typical lately. I have mentioned several times that I no longer watch this show. I still feel somewhat invested in it, like I want Michonne and Rick to stay together, I thought they were hot together, I want them to survive and I want Carl to survive. That’s never going to happen and I’m glad I stopped watching this for that reason. As a sidenote I can’t wait for Black Panther! I’ll go see with with my son this weekend.

Gurira has been slaying on the red carpets for Black Panther premieres and photocalls. Here she is in Dion Lee, in an incredible red dress with diagonally crossed belt-like details and folds. This is how you do a risk-taking look, with some fashion-forward elements that don’t overwhelm the look. Amazing. The Fashion Court’s IG has the runway look for this dress. This was a NYFW event for the film.

Embed from Getty Images

This velvet dress with a peacock emblazoned on it is Jean-Louis Sabaji. It’s regal and perfect for this movie. She wore this to the European premiere in London.



Look at the back! Her hair is amazing.



In Toronto she wore Valentino. Striking but it’s like she knows it’s too short. Imagine this dress falling right above the knee, it would be perfect.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

This coat!

