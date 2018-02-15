Danai Gurira got ‘depressed for a while’ after a character died on Walking Dead

Spoilers for The Walking Dead, which have been widely reported, follow
The Walking Dead is coming back after its midseason finale on February 25. We know that Carl Grimes is about to die and/or zombify, because we’ve been hearing about it for weeks. Carl’s demise was a shock to fans of the comics, where Carl still lives on, and was also difficult for the actors, who have worked with actor Chandler Riggs for the past eight years, to process. Many of them have said that they’re a family and that they’re close, and they take character deaths among their ranks hard.
Danai Gurira is part of the incredible Black Panther movie which is premiering this week, I can’t wait! She’s also of course the venerable Michonne on The Walking Dead. Michonne is currently in a relationship with Carl’s dad, Rick. The actress spoke with The Huffington Post about her feelings when she heard that Chandler was leaving the show and about the effect this will have on her character. She also said she got depressed and upset about it.
“Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira, aka Michonne on “Walking Dead,” is opening up about her reaction [to Carl's death].
“I got a little depressed for a while. Straight up,” the actress said. “You’re in the story. You’re in it, and you’re also in a family. It was hard.”
Michonne was basically Carl’s ass-kicking, sword-wielding, surrogate mother on the show. The two were close. You have to be to share candy bars and scavenge for cat art in the apocalypse.
Gurira says she was “absolutely devastated” to lose that relationship.
“Carl and Chandler are a blessing to Michonne and to Danai, you know what I mean? I adore Chandler, and [for] Michonne, Carl is her healer. Everything she and Rick do is to protect Carl, so this is kind of the worst nightmare realized for him to reveal [the bite] at the end of the last episode,” Gurira said.
“These are very resourceful people who do everything they can,” she added. “Rick and Michonne don’t really stop easily. What do you do when that’s what you’re facing? So, yeah, I was devastated. Michonne was devastated.”
This is why showrunner Scott M. Gimple had to go, because he made a unilateral decision about Carl’s fate that not only angered fans but also upset and put his cast off kilter. He was promoted instead of replaced though, which seems so typical lately. I have mentioned several times that I no longer watch this show. I still feel somewhat invested in it, like I want Michonne and Rick to stay together, I thought they were hot together, I want them to survive and I want Carl to survive. That’s never going to happen and I’m glad I stopped watching this for that reason. As a sidenote I can’t wait for Black Panther! I’ll go see with with my son this weekend.
Gurira has been slaying on the red carpets for Black Panther premieres and photocalls. Here she is in Dion Lee, in an incredible red dress with diagonally crossed belt-like details and folds. This is how you do a risk-taking look, with some fashion-forward elements that don’t overwhelm the look. Amazing. The Fashion Court’s IG has the runway look for this dress. This was a NYFW event for the film.
This velvet dress with a peacock emblazoned on it is Jean-Louis Sabaji. It’s regal and perfect for this movie. She wore this to the European premiere in London.
Look at the back! Her hair is amazing.
In Toronto she wore Valentino. Striking but it’s like she knows it’s too short. Imagine this dress falling right above the knee, it would be perfect.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
Awww I bet that’s hard when you live
in a character’s head, you suffer that loss along with them. 😔
What a blessing to have such a committed actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE her.
WAKANDA FOREVER!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t handle watching the show – it stresses me out. So I’ll read recaps or watch a few scenes here and there. I always thought Michonne was the coolest.
And holy crap, I love Danai’s style. She’s stunning, and her clothing choices look so kickass. Tough but pretty. I want that gold and black or navy dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever since the horrific multiple death scene that Negan orchestrated, it’s been hard for me to watch also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped watching after season 7. TWD is gone, Scott M. Gimple ruined it! It is soooo boring now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pfft. Privileged people problem. Actors. Ugh. Next!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was speaking as a actress missing someone she worked with for years and saw grow up and as a character who is losing a surrogate son. She wasn’t feeling sorry for herself just expressing it’s been a tough time at work adjusting. Something tells me you’re the type of coworker who sends out company wide emails complaining someone used “your” creamer and refuses to participate in work baby showers & birthdays because it’s not all about you. Just move on..dayuuum
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not here for your personal attacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, if by “privileged people” you mean “anyone that has a job.” If you’ve worked closely with a colleague for the better part of a decade, it’s really tough when they move on – especially if moving on wasn’t their choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re on a gossip site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand the snarky response here. She was asked for her thoughts and she gave them. I’m sure you’d feel sad too if someone you worked with and were close to were to leave right? I see nothing wrong with what she said here 🤷🏾♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love all her outfits here, but that first one is nothing short of spectacular!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Danai is so beautiful. I love her. I can’t wait to see two of the baddest chicks in Black Panther.
But I’m over the Walking Dead
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s amazing and says such lovely things about Carl/Chandler. As for him, I’ve already stumbled upon spoilers for the upcoming episode on Instagram. UGGGHHHHH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen! She’s stunning! Seeing Black Panther twice tonight! Can’t wait!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yaaasss. Give it a 150M plus Opening Weekend. Let Hollywood finally understand the power of color
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing with a friend on Monday. But will probably see it by myself before that.
@ CB:
When you said “Look at that back” my eyes went straight to her ass (which looks great, by the way).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped watching after the horse attack in season one, episode one, so I don’t know her character. I love her commitment to the show, though; and she looks stunning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t watch the show, but wow–she is beautiful and her dresses are unbelievably gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is MAGNIFICENT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By God she is georgous.
I am going tonight, YAY. There is gonna be a trivia game before the fil tonight so I am brushing up on all things Wakanda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rick has immunity……..did he pass it on to Carl. I can’t wrap my head around the fact that this character is so dominant in the comics, how could they obliterate him on the show. It seems everyone else on this thread gave up on WD, but I’m looking forward to the 25th…..if only to say hello to Daryl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that peacock dress so much! And can not wait to see Black Panther tomorrow night. It is literally the only bright spot in what is otherwise another hellacious week in ‘Murica.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh how I agree with you Jess. I feel strange just posting about fluff when those children were slaughtered. I wanted to keep my two at home forever, but that’s not how it works. I have my youngest on my lap and she’s so oblivious to it all, I can’t stop hugging her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michonne is now the only character left on TWD I really care about. I’ve disliked Rick since about season 2, so I kinda wish he got bit and then Michonne and Carl take the leadership.
I’m super excited for Black Panther!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@WINGKINGDOM….. I’m with you on this. I have disliked Rick from the moment he reunited with Shane and even more so after Shane’s death. Shane gave me a reason to watch, his stubbornness and courage always made Rick look like such a wimp. And let’s not talk about the dumb-hard decisions Rick makes almost all of the time. Even Merle Dixon was more entertaining than Rick. I hated that Rick only cared about the lady being hit by her husband only cos he wanted to give her the D*, that storyline was just weak.
My favourite characters are actually badass Carol, then Michonne, then Daryl Dixon (I LOVE Norman Reedus so much), then Carl. I am so bored of Maggie – I feel that her xter was made stronger whilst Glenn’s was made weaker in order for their relationship to survive. I also feel like Michonne is too good for Rick, but I have to admit, I do love that he really gets into his love scenes with her, watching them skin on skin just puts a huge smile on my face.
Anyway I stopped watching since Season 6 for several reasons:
– Negan’s disgusting killing of Glenn
– Carl’s coming death
– Rick’s dumb ass decision making all da time!
– I still resent Andrea’s death.
– Why is Father Gabriel still alive?????
– Enid’s ongoing verbal diarrhoea
I’ll miss what becomes of Carol, Daryl and Michonne though, but I won’t miss the slow trudging 1 step forward/5 steps back plotline the writers seem to have been employing since season 3 or so. And OMG, I’ll miss Carl’s hair almost as much as I’ll miss him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That peacock dress is AMAZING and her body is insane in it. As for TWD I will watch the episode of Carl’s death/zombify but beyond that I don’t know. The show will become something completely different once he is gone and I’m not sure what that it will even be worth watching. The whole motivation of the main character, Rick, is his son. How does a show go on when your protagonist no longer has anything to fight for? Scott Gimple single handedly ruined this show and for no other reason than shock value.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’m putting the responsibility for this shit show completely in Gimple’s lap. After hearing what Chandler Riggs and Robert Kirkman had to say about the decision (and more importantly, what they didn’t say) it seems as though it was not a popular one. And then AMC replaced him with another writer from the show and supposedly created a new position for him having to do with overseeing both TWD and FTWD? That’s what I understood anyway. I’m curious as to what happens now with the writing and general pacing of TWD because he’s been struggling hard lately. I am not at all looking forward to February 25th.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The show has made the point for years now that Carl is the only thing keeping Rick sane. He adores Judith, but Carl has kept him going – remember the suicidal rage Rick went into when Carl was shot in the eye. The Rick I’ve been watching for years would not be able to overcome his grief. They’re going to fu*k this up.
I’m surprised Andrew Lincoln didn’t have the pull to veto Carl’s death. Carl is supposed to be John Connor and SG destroyed that legacy for a cheap shock, and the episode where Carl was bitten was filmed so poorly that most fans didn’t even suspect it. So it was a WTF moment when the bite was revealed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michonne still holds the title of “Best Zombie Killing” in that show (you know…the Governor’s “daughter” one).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this show so much and usually defend it when people whine about being bored by not enough action, too much action, predictable story arcs, clunky dialogue, etc. It’s got a lot of heart and it’s first few seasons were some of the best TV I’ve seen. There are some really phenomenal talents on that show, Danai included. But even I can’t defend this ridiculous, show-destroying decision to kill off Carl. For those of us determined to finish out the rest of this season, we are basically witnessing TWD’s last dying breaths.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people struggled to stay with the show after the brutal deaths of Abraham and Glenn, and how the show made a cliff hanger of what happened. Carl’s death will be jumping the shark. I will still watch, but for the first time, I often forgot about it last season and only remembered when it popped up on my DVR. Topped off by the unprofessional way Chandler Riggs was notified of his character’s death and I’m rather bitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Danai. She and Rick are the only reason I still watch the Walking Dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me it’s Carol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That peacock dress is everything. Everything.
I don’t believe Carl will die. TWD is notoriously secretive, the actor who plays Morgan had to be in hiding where they film in Georgia because they didn’t want him seen until his reappearance episode was broadcast and the actor who plays Glenn couldn’t talk to family until he reappeared from under the dumpster. I have a hard time believing they’re cool with everyone being open about Carl dying. Danai discussing it here makes me believe it’s a little bit true but I still don’t believe he’s going to die. I just hope it’s not a cheesy “some are immune” solution, as was (perfectly) done in The Last of Us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The title says it all….shouldn’t have clicked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse