Julianne Hough dyed her hair red: ‘I have never felt more like ME’

I’m blonde now, but I was a redhead up until about five years ago. I sometimes feel like a redhead still, if that makes sense, and a significant percentage of my friends have red hair, it’s a popular color. (Most of them are dye jobs and they won’t mind me saying that. Love you guys!) In the fall of 2016 I went red again as it felt right for me. Because I’m mostly gray, it was so hard to maintain. The dark color didn’t hide the new growth and I ended up going back to blonde in a few months.

While I like to think that being a redhead suited me, maybe I looked as different to some people as Julianne Hough looks to me. She dyed her hair red recently and was gushing about it on social media. I totally get what she’s saying about feeling like a redhead, it’s hard to explain but some of us just identify as gingers even though we’re blondes, but I don’t think this color suits her. Here’s her post. Hover over the image to see the arrows and more photos.

Maybe a red-blonde color would be a better transition for her. This looks too dark for her and I don’t like what she’s done to her eyebrows. These very bold dark eyebrows are in now and they can overwhelm some women’s faces. Some women are definitely going too far with it. She’s always lovely but this color just doesn’t flatter her. I predict that she’ll be back to blonde by the summer, if not sooner. Maybe she’ll add some funky colors or streaks just to get more social media punch out of it in the interim though.

Stealing 💋 from my Forever Valentine ❤️

Julianne and her new husband, Brooks Laich, in Paris. Cheesy or goals? Maybe a little of both.

💋 . . . 📷: @sarahfalugostyle

Julianne Hough hits the gym

2017 TrevorLIVE Los Angeles at Beverly Hilton Hotel

  1. Hh says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:24 am

    That’s a great photo. I like it.

    And yes, “feeling like a redhead” is an odd statement. However, I’ve never had any urge/want to dye my hair, so there’s that. Haha.

    Reply
  2. Snowflake says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:24 am

    I like it on her. Adds some color to her face. The light blonde just washes her out. I love that color red

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:26 am

    the colour suits her.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Very flattering!

    Reply
  5. Merritt says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:26 am

    She looks like a budget version of 2004 Lindsay Lohan.

    Reply
  6. Matahari says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:36 am

    She’s tone deaf but beautiful. The color suits her.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I have never left a negative comment on these boards before, and I feel kind of guilty for posting one now, because Julianne seems genuinely sweet, and I actually think the red looks nice on her. HOWEVER (here comes a confession)… As a natural redhead, deep down, it makes me super annoyed when other women receive heaps of praise for faking it. Unless you suffer through YEARS of teasing, physical bullying, and continually shocking sexual harassment, you have NOT earned the privilege of calling yourself a redhead in adulthood. Have several seats.

    Reply
    • Red says:
      February 15, 2018 at 10:44 am

      GIRL YES. While I wasn’t especially bullied throughout my childhood, I did receive many comment about my carpets matching my drapes, my almost translucent skin (don’t you ever go outside?!), etc. I might be extra biased because she annoys the crap out of me. Her eyebrows don’t match this color though.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        February 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

        Thank you so much for replying! I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with nastiness, as well. If you’ve ever been to the UK or Ireland, you know that redheads (I refuse to use the “G-word”) are openly mocked and harassed in public, constantly – by men AND women. Imagine if people attacked another minority group in the same ways? It’s one of the last acceptable prejudices in western society. And YET, oh how we rave over celebrities’ red dye jobs. It makes me incredibly frustrated.

        For the record, I’m an American, and have experienced appalling treatment here (I’ve literally had grown men shouting sexual comments/questions at me in broad daylight), although it’s gotten marginally better as I’ve aged. (My hair is a very strong copper shade, in case you’re wondering…)

    • Redgrl says:
      February 15, 2018 at 10:56 am

      @anonymous – yes, agree. Being a ginger can have a lot of childhood baggage that goes with it – and while that makes you stronger and morphs into pride as you get older, it’s not something a ginger by choice necessarily will understand. And let’s not forget how redheads are portrayed in literature, movies and all around popular culture – the bitch, the schemer, the other woman. That said, red hair rocks and I wouldn’t be anything else.

      Reply
    • paranormalgirl says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:02 am

      God, yes! As pretty much the ultimate ginge (born and raised in Ireland, red hair, blue eyes, freckles, skin you can see though on a clear day), it does kind of get to me sometimes. I got made fun of a lot less in America then I did growing up. I did have someone say “so you got through med school in spite of being ginger…” like I’m supposed to be stupid because of my hair color.

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:10 am

      I feel the same about women dying their hair super dark or bleaching their skin just to be whiter when I’ve been called Casper and bullied about my super transluscent skin my whole life. I actually have light brown hair with red undertones (my dad’s family is full of redheads) and one time I got super bad highlights and my hair ended up looking a dark red – the amount of ridiculous comments I got were horrible.

      Reply
    • Red says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:12 am

      @Anonymous I totally agree with everything you’ve said. Men (and women) feel like they can say anything they want to us, even if we don’t know them. In college, a random guy at a party came up to me and said he usually finds that gingers are ugly, but I’m alright for one. What kind of ??? Love to all my fellow redheads that have posted similar issues ❤️

      Reply
    • minx says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:13 am

      I get what you’re saying.

      Reply
    • deadnotsleeping says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:14 am

      If it makes you feel any better, I think it’s much easier for natural redheads now. Both my kids are redheads. The girl child is in ballet so she keeps her hair long. She has curly red hair that is literally half way down her bum. And she has been complimented on it every day she’s in public for her entire life. So much so that when she read Anne of Green Gables for the first time at 7, she was completely confused as to why Anne would hate her hair or ever be made fun of it. Her experience has been completely different. She’s too young to experience any sort of sexual harassment, but hopefully that isn’t in her future either.

      Ironically, I colored my hair the kids’ exact shade years before they were thought of when I was in college. Nobody, not even my then boyfriend, now husband thought I could pull it off.

      Reply
      • paranormalgirl says:
        February 15, 2018 at 11:46 am

        My kids are both redheads, too. It’s better now, especially in the US. Siobhan gets tons of complements on her hair, but Sean has a little more difficulty.

      • Carey says:
        February 15, 2018 at 12:04 pm

        Another mom of a redheaded boy and he gets nothing but compliments. It sure does attract a lot of attention, though. When he was younger people would reach out and touch his hair without asking, sheesh.

      • deadnotsleeping says:
        February 15, 2018 at 1:45 pm

        My boy child gets compliments on his hair too, but he’s oblivious to it. For my daughter, her long red hair is part of her identity. And, yes, when they were small people would touch their hair too! The only thing that ever really bothered me was that if our whole family of four would be out together, we’d sometimes get asked in front of the kids if they were adopted. Nope! But i’m a dark blonde and the other half is brunette.

    • HH says:
      February 15, 2018 at 11:36 am

      So glad you said this. I’m not a redhead, but I’ve heard of the horrible teasing that redheads go through even into adulthood (ie. the carpet-drapes comment).

      Honestly, I was gonna bring up Rachel Dolezal saying she always “felt Black.” As a Black woman this statement enraged me.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        February 15, 2018 at 11:54 am

        Thanks, @HH! I was honestly afraid to post my opinion – I was positive that I was about to get pounced! Hence the anonymity… ;-P

        I agree with you 100% vis-a-vis Rachel Dolezal. I actually appreciate you making the comparison. (Although Ms. Dolezal is most definitely in a different stratosphere of offensiveness. Just thinking about her stresses me out.)

    • Joy says:
      February 15, 2018 at 12:09 pm

      Natural born ginger here. I cosign. People are BIZARRE towards us in a way that none of my blonde or brunette friends experience.

      Reply
    • KBB says:
      February 15, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      On the plus side, your hair color cannot be faked. I have never been fooled by a red dye job. I don’t think the same can be said for any other naturally occurring hair color, although some blondes can pull it off better than others, especially those who started off strawberry blonde like Amy Adams.

      I hope it’s gotten better as you’ve gotten older. Red hair is beautiful and rare, be proud!

      Reply
    • SundaySundaySunday says:
      February 15, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      AGREED! Natural redhead here and it irks me when people go red because I feel like they haven’t…..earned it? Not to say non-natural redheads don’t look great when they go red, in fact many of them look amazing! But growing up as a redhead is brutal, or, was brutal (from other comments it seems like it’s gotten better!) and to have Julianne now be called a “redhead” seems like such a slap in the face.

      Reply
    • Scarlet Vixen says:
      February 15, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      @Anonymous: I also want to thank you for your response. SO much. The very first thing I thought reading this article was, “Um…what? That’s not how it works…” I have BLAZING orange hair that can be seen from a mile away, and other than a much older half-brother with auburn hair I literally never even MET another redhead until I was 13. I was bullied mercilessly, then as a young woman was frequently sexually harassed (if I had a dollar for every time I’ve been asked if the carpet matches the drapes’ I could f*cking retire). I’m 38, have white-blond lashes/brows, and haven’t left my house without mascara since I was 14. When I was pregnant with baby #3 I had a woman say, “Oh, you’re pregnant? I hope it’s not a redhead–you all have such bad tempers!” OR, all the times I’ve had a dentist or doctor not believe I was in pain because I am virtually impervious to novocaine and other pain medications…
      Now, 2 of my children have strawberry blonde hair, and strangers reach out constantly to touch my young daughter’s curly hair–which creeps me out, but I suppose it’s better than ridicule, I guess?? I’m not so sure, tho.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 15, 2018 at 1:48 pm

      I have a little ginger who popped out of the recessive gene pool. I see my brood and that one ginger head in a group of blonde and brown always makes me smile. More people comment on it than any of the others. I learned something from this thread. I didn’t know redheads were mistreated because of it.
      I love red, and it always makes me annoyed when a redhead colors their hair. Whhhhy! Nicole Kidman, I am looking at you. Emma Stone looks much better red. Jessica Chastain too.

      Reply
      • Notsoanonymous says:
        February 15, 2018 at 2:54 pm

        My older daughter is a surprise recessive ginger as well. She’s beautiful and her hair color is to die (dye) for! We get comments constantly from strangers asking us where the red comes from, so I have no doubt at all that she will also end up being questioned and likely teased as she gets older. We do a good job of pointing out redheads to her and complimenting all of the redheads we see out and about to help enforce to her that she’s beautiful and being a redhead is unique and special.

  8. Shambles says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Jealous because I’m a brunette and I tried really hard to be a redhead last year, but I couldn’t get the color I wanted. I wanted this natural-looking copper color, but it either came out bright fire-engine red or burgundy red, and this was with a professional stylist. I’m back to my natural dark now because I literally had 7 different hair colors last year and I want my hair health back. But sigh…. heavy hangs the head that wears the brown. I like this color a lot on her but I’m pissed because I wanted it on me. Lol

    Reply
  9. savu says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I think it’s in this zone where it’d be better as a lighter strawberry blonde, and it’d be better as a darker less copper red. But I love that she loves it!

    Reply
  10. Bella bella says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I think she looks fabulous! The blonde always looked so brittle. I wouldn’t be surprised if this really was closer to her natural color.

    Reply
  11. Doodle says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I kind of get it. My mom is a natural redhead and I dyed my hair red for years. Everybody thought it was natural on me, and I loved it but it was very hard to maintain so I went blonde (which people now think is my natural color – I have a complexion that seems to work with different colors I guess!). I felt most like “me” with the red hair, but am a very low maintenance person so the blonde works for my lifestyle. So I do understand what she means by that. I like her blonde though.

    Reply
  12. @BitingPanda says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I am deeply coveting a mulled wine color, but I also have light hair and predominately grey roots. It would be a waste of money and act in futility, sprinkled with daily rage, after about 2 weeks. Sigh.

    On the nicer side, it makes her look less generic.

    Reply
  13. MissAmanda says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:46 am

    love the hair, but the brows ruin it.

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:46 am

    It’s okay. She is prettier as a blonde. I love brown or dark hair or deeper auburn hair more as my personal preference or actresses I find beautiful, but blonde better suits her with her skin tone and eyes.

    Reply
  15. Leigh says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I actually love the color on her, her blonde was entirely generic.

    Reply
  16. Harryg says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:52 am

    The brows are too dark.

    Reply
  17. KiddV says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I love that color on her. I wish I could maintain it on me, but I have too much gray now. I think she looks better as a redhead than a blonde. The blonde washes her out too much. And yeah, she’s gotten a little too carried away with the brows.

    In the summer I usually go lighter, sort of a darker strawberry blonde, then once fall comes around I need my darker hair again, and I always feel so much better once it’s dark. I recognize the person in the mirror again. Weird, I know.

    Reply
  18. Cali says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I like this color on her a lot. She has one of those faces that looks good in any color/length. Lucky girl.

    When I switched over to vegan makeup and beauty/hair products, I also stopped dying my hair with chemicals. My only option was to start using henna hair dye, so my hair is now and forever red. It took a bit to get used to it, but now I really love it. I can do different shades of it, so that’s nice, and my hair is healthier than it’s ever been.

    Reply
  19. LInabear says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I never realized how pretty she was until now. Love the red hair. Also, her husband Brooks is such a hottie, sigh.

    Reply
  20. DIRTNAP says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I think she looks beautiful and happy. Good for her for going after something that lifts her heart.

    Reply
  21. Yeahright says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:01 am

    She’s too pale to that dark red. A strawberry blonde would have suited her better.
    It washes her out.

    Reply
  22. JA says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Better as blonde & especially with her coloring. Yes she’s white but her tone is more pink then pale. Jessica Chastain has that pale ivory white skin that just shines with her red hair. Julianne’s look shines when she’s a blonde. She’s not going to keep it but fun although not flattering for a bit

    Reply
  23. Cee says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I think the eyebrows are throwing this look off.

    Reply
  24. Lori says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Im a natural blonde, but I was red for a year and I LOVED it. But my friends didnt, and my family didnt. The problem was when only a tiny bit of my real colour grew out it looked like a bald spot, especially from a a yard or more away. And I couldnt re-dye it every week either so I had to let it go.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 15, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      I always wanted another color because my natural blonde is light and as a child it was nearly white. I hated it because so were my eyebrows and lashes. My skin is olive undertoned and I tan so I looked otherworldly strange in the summer.
      I tried different tones and once brunette because I thought it would make my eyes stand out. It just looked like a budget wig after a few weeks. Strawberry gold was ok. I just gave up and do lowlights because it looks weird growing in and I have to maintain my eyebrows. Like yours, it looks like my scalp is showing.
      I envy people who can run the gamut on hair colors.
      More actresses should try other colors besides blonde especially the all over one tone Julianne had. It just looks dyed and boring and she looks like other lower level mediocre actresses. Her face is already generic. Not unattractive but for acting not unique enough.

      Reply
  25. HelloSunshine says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I like the color but her eyebrows are throwing it off for me. I think she’s really pretty and I think I like the red better on her than blonde honestly

    Reply
  26. kimbers says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:20 am

    am I the only one who sees a younger Lindsay Lohan?

    Reply
  27. Janey says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I think I know how she feels. I’ve always always colored by hair but it wasn’t until the last year or two where I went entirely… pale lavender and all sorts of pastel that I looked in the mirror and thought, THIS IS ME.

    I think the color suits her but maybe not that shade. She looks amazing as a blonde but, while the red adds more vibrancy… I think it’s a little too one-tone. Something is off.

    Reply
  28. noway says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:31 am

    I like the hair, but the eyebrows look bad with the hair. If she had just left her eyebrows as they were I think it would look better.

    Reply
  29. Happy21 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:44 am

    All I see are bad eyebrows. I can’t get past them to even acknowledge the colour.

    Reply
  30. Rachel says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    UPDate! I follow her on Instagram and she updated her eyebrows-they look much better!

    Reply
  31. Jag says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    That color makes her look like LIndsay Lohan. She needs to do a different color.

    Yes, her eyebrows are way too dark. They look brown. A strawberry blonde would be better.

    I prefer her as a blonde. I don’t say that about many women, but the picture of her blonde – that color – suited her well, imo.

    Reply
  32. perplexed says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    She’s always been pretty, but the red does kind of make her seem more interesting-looking. With the blonde, she’s ultra-conventional-looking. With the red, she’s still conventional-looking, but with more of an edge? I have no idea what I’m talking about probably.

    Reply
  33. aenflex says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I love it!

    Reply
  34. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I LOVE the color! I do think her eyebrows are a tad too dark but they were probably just tinted and will get lighter over time.

    Reply
  35. magnoliarose says:
    February 15, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Red is for her. She stands apart now, and with the new eyebrows, it is cute. She should tweak it a little for depth, but she should never go back to blonde blah. She was lost in the crowd before.

    As for her relationship. I hope she is happy, but the photos are a bit OTT. I would be embarrassed to pose that hard and put it up for public consumption. In front of the Eiffel Tower of all things. Just no. It looks like a catalog shoot for something I don’t want to buy.

    Reply
  36. Katherine says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Wow she’s stunning this way, great look, I wish I could pull it off, love it (maybe I’m just over blonde for now)))

    Reply
  37. HeyThere! says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I have been every color in the rainbow in my long 30 years of life. She looks fine. Was she not allowed to go red? Why think about it for over 6 years?! LOL Maybe I’m just daring when it comes to hair? I also haven’t colored my hair in years because I’m super into my natural color these days. Low maintance and cheap. Ha!

    Reply

