Kim Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo & other celebrities react to the Florida school shooting

I sort of admire the celebrities who continue to make public statements about gun control. I’ve seen the dark sh-t and the creepy a–holes who pop up whenever anyone dares to say anything about needing gun control, and I can just imagine it’s a million times worse and more threatening when a celebrity dares to say “thoughts and prayers are not enough in this situation.” So while we’re used to rolling our eyes at celebrities and their shenanigans, sometimes it’s good to remember that these people are citizens, taxpayers, voters and vocal and popular activists/advocates too.
Kim Kardashian, for all her faults, has been very direct and outspoken about her desire for more gun control, despite the mountain of sh-t she’s gotten for it. Following yesterday’s mass shooting, she tweeted this:
We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted something, although I kind of think that we should give “changing the gun laws” a shot to see if that works to end school shootings. Let’s try it.
No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018
Reese Witherspoon has had enough.
Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough.
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 15, 2018
Mark Ruffalo isn’t here for politicians’ thoughts and prayers.
Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2018
Patricia Arquette makes a good point.
If people can blame drug dealers for the drug problem then we can blame the @NRA for the mass shooting problem.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 14, 2018
Gabrielle Union’s step-sons go to school in South Florida.
Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018
Elizabeth Banks gets it.
Sending my love to #parkland. #guncontrol #policyandchange pic.twitter.com/lGnYTytBfm
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 15, 2018
Honestly, if Sandy Hook didn’t spur change, then nothing will. I saw people saying that there should be guns violences in schools after Sandy Hook and the Parkland, FL tragedies. The American answer to gun violence seems to be “more guns.”
Owning guns is tied to an image of masculinity this country refuses to shake. We will see no change until, to paraphrase Steve Bannon of all godd4mn people, the anti-patriarchy movement wins over.
I have no problem with owning a gun or a few guns. It’s the ease with which to keep on buying guns that is weird. I watched a show on it. It’s disgusting with the gun shows and people then out in the parking lot puling out tons of these weapons just selling them
. What I have a problem with is we need stricter gun laws and a ban on assault-type weapons and the sale of high-capacity magazines, period. My relatives are hunters, had rifles, all put up in a locked gun case. My father kept a handgun in the house, all separated as far as bullets etc., that we kids had no access to.
Toxic male entitlement fuels our gun culture, we will never get rid of it. Ever!
Unfortunately this.
If the deaths of little kids can’t do it, nothing else will.
My heart goes out to the parents of the victims. My heart goes out the parents of the children at that school and parents who have to face the reality of sending their kids to school in a country where mass school shootings happen on a way too regular basis.
Democracy is failing when lobbies prevent the will of the people become the rule of the land. I hate their weasel arguments, their template responses after every mass shooting. There is only one way to prevent this, better gun laws!
I’m not a huge fan of KK but I completely agree with her here. Side note, Mark Ruffalo’s wife looks like a dead ringer for Kristen Wiig in that last pic
Mark Ruffalo’s tweet was amazing and spot on.
Absolutely, grabbyhands. My first thought was. “That’s perfection”. Religious or not, we could all live by those words.
Agreed. Ruffalo’s tweet was perfect.
Yep. I said “WHOA” aloud while reading it.
But I wish he—and they all—would then say what he is doing to bring change other than tweet. In my mind, it’s all PR unless they are taking steps and then share them for others to follow. Come on tweeting celebs…you have a platform and people clearly want your opinions — tell us all what you are doing now that your representatives in government aren’t representing you and are endangering people…because of greed for money, influence and personal power.
What are they supposed to do other than vote?
Campaign finance reform.
EXActky!!!
KK has been largely vocal and consistent on this subject so I’m not surprised she said something.
All the statements are spot on but again America has a gun problem. We have more guns than people and a small fraction of the population own those guns.
I follow Charles Blow on Twitter and he is right, it is just a wash rinse and repeat:
something violent happens with a war gun and many people are hurt or killed
silence from the NRA
thoughts and prayers from everyone else
Deflection from rethugs
Toothless speeches from the Dems
the media having the same stilted conversation about what is to blame featuring FBI profilers, etc
Ending with nothing of substance or quality being done.
Then it happens all over again.
I also cannot help but point out that the shooter here was quietly taken in. The same thing happened to Dylan Roof. I have jumbled thoughts on this but I don’t have the energy or time to work through it right now.
I was absolutely disgusted when I read “the suspect was taken into custody without incident”. The wording, as if killing 17 people was not an incident, I don’t know, something about it absolutely repulsed me and I felt pure rage.
I live in Florida. I have no words today. Only tears.
Guns, especially long rifles, are not necessary for a teenager to legally own. WTF kind of crazy law allows that? Was also reading on major news outlets that this kid liked to shoot animals. And his schoolmates called him creepy. How many times do we hear those two things in relation to shooting like this? A lot of his peers knew about this but said nothing, according to the news reports. When are we going to make it ok for kids to voice their concerns to adult authority figures without fear of retribution?
I’m in Canada. I’ve taken the possession and acquisition licensing course for both rifles and restricted firearms. If you’re under 18 I believe you can take the standard PAL course for your run of the mill hunting rifles as well as a hunter safety course – but nothing beyond that.
“Under the Firearms Act, individuals aged 12 years or older are eligible to take the CFSC. Children under the age of 12 can take the course, but for educational purposes only and will not complete the written or practical exams. However, to obtain a minors’ licence to borrow/use non-restricted firearms, an individual must be between 12 and 17 years of age.”
So it’s not even an age thing causing the problem. It’s the culture. I’m not a hunter – but I like to target shoot. I was raised in a military family. We were taught that guns can be horrible, dangerous things, but also they can be a useful tool. Hunting was big for my great grandfather, and grandfather because they just didn’t have much money. They’d take the kids out hunting and fishing, and it was a ‘family activity’ for them that also got them much needed meat.
But there is SUCH a difference between our gun culture and the US gun culture. We have plenty of redneck type people in Canada. But we also have a lot more hoops to jump through, and a lot more laws to safeguard things. I had to pay for my course, I had to sit through hours of classroom learning. I had to do a written exam, as well as a practical exam. The course focuses on SAFETY first and foremost. You needed a minimum of 80% on the written AND the practical to pass. You then have to fill out paperwork and forward that off. You’re screened by the RCMP. They’ll call references you’ve provided. My dad made a mistake on one of his forms and they withheld his paperwork until he provided clarification/proof. But even then – we have SO much more legislation on what needs to be done with the guns you own. You HAVE to have them locked up separately from ammo, the gunsafe can’t be anything that would be easy to break into. There’s SUCH a huge focus on safety that there doesn’t seem to be in the US. And it’s Canada-wide. It’s not from province to province. Hell, “Massachusetts is the only state that generally requires that all firearms be stored with a lock in place; California, Connecticut, and New York impose this requirement in certain situations”. What the hell is that? How is that AT ALL sensible. As many children that die because firearms were left unattended or loaded or whatever – HOW is there not at least a law dictating what you need to do if you’re going to keep a gun in your home.
Erinn, I too come from a gun culture. Deep South. Hunting was big. My dad hunted and fished to supplement food. I was also taught about guns from an early age and it was, as it should be, a very serious topic. Kids in my high school hunted. But we never had any gun violence in my town; maybe because it was a very small town, all the parents knew each other’s kids, and the parents would have made you wish you would have never been born if you even THOUGHT about casually handling a weapon. Of course that was in the late 60s and through the 70s.
I sure don’t know what the answer is but I have to wonder why we mandate the legal drinking age to be 21 but a teenager can legally buy an AR15. I guess I’m admitting my bias here, but there’s something about the combination of testosterone, immaturity, and assault weapons that gives me the shivers.
If I hear “thoughts and prayers” one more time from a leader who fights for the rights of machine guns, I will throw up. If I hear “thoughts and prayers” from anyone who supports the current health care system that divorces itself from mental health, I will throw up. If I hear “thoughts and prayers” from anyone, I will throw up. There have been 17 school shootings in 2018 and it’s February. “Thoughts and prayers” are absolute bullsh*t at this point. As a society, we have utterly failed.
“Thoughts and prayers” has become laughable at this stage. It’s seems almost code for “it doesn’t effect me personally, so I’ll show concern now, but ultimately choose to do nothing”.
The rest of the world will stop caring. It is so plain for those of us who don’t live in America (and for so many who do). But i’ve noticed how little outrage there is on my social media feed today. Just sadness and resignation.
I can tell you empirically in Singapore we generally don’t care anymore and we scoff at these thoughts and prayers. Generally nobody here even posts thoughts and prayers for US anymore or posts about it on SM.
Exactly I live in London and on my FB feed a friend commented and I thought what is she talking about no one has uttered a word in the office. We need more than thoughts/prayers we need ACTION but as long as it’s a money making industry they don’t care. Even if stores stopped selling those automatic guns altogether but they are their biggest sellers. I guess these lawmakers sit around a big table and go ahh too bad. It’s ridiculous. You’d think there was some database for their driving licence where it could log the weapons you bought and flag it somehow. We can send a man to the moon but can’t figure this out.
A county that prides itself on liberty, controlled by billionaires and the NRA. If the Trump nightmare is worth anything, it might be that it galvanizes everyday people to stand up and vote against this shite.
in the word of the Roman Empire law “A nation is strong only as the number of its soldiers and the willingness to each one of them to die so we, Romans, can conquer and prosper”. The rich Roman senators were greedy to no end. Every roman was born to go to war. Rome was flaunting its grandiose army like a peacock. We do the same: arms/weapons is too much of a big business for the NRA to start having a conscience. Start controlling and say bye ye to the Connecticut mansion. Everyone should know how the Roman empire rose.
Our politicians did jackshit after Sandy Hook, so I don’t expect them to do anything now. If 5 and 6 year-olds being gunned down doesn’t make them get out of bed with the NRA, nothing will. Be mindful of who you vote for. There is obviously a major gun issue in this country, but more importantly, a really serious mental health issue that continues to get swept under the rug day after day. Please vote for people who actually want to make positive changes to our health care and gun laws so our citizens, especially our children are safe and can go to school and get their education, instead of worrying if they’re going to be killed.
My son’s school in our town in Mississippi has had TWO scares this school year alone. I am obviously grateful that one turned out to be a rumor. When they pulled the kid that was accused of being a threat to the school up to the office and searched him they found it had all been a cruel rumor started by a teen girl. She was actually arrested for the rumor and waste of resources to the police department. The other I haven’t heard the outcome on as it was only a week or so ago and our school district hushes this stuff up and won’t comment (a policy I don’t agree with). The only reason I knew about the other at all is because the girl that started it lived in my neighborhood. Point is…. it is terrifying as hell to hear that someone might have considered shooting up your kid’s school. Also, I have heard reports of this going on in neighboring counties and I can imagine the scares are constant across the country. Then you’ve got the actual shooting themselves. The horrific, senseless, nauseating violence. I had to turn the news off last night. Each time I heard a gun shot I thought I was going to be sick. I can’t even imagine the heart break of those parents and the terror the survivors will live with the rest of their lives. How is this kind of thing going on so much today and no one will do anything?! I told my son this had to end and he told me to do something to end it. Our children want to be safe and expect us to protect them and our government sacrifices them for the almighty dollar. Congrats congress. Congrats gun manufacturers. There is so much blood on your hands. Hell, you’re drowning in it at this point. A check is more important than a child. Don’t ever forget they feel that way.
I really like what Mark Ruffalo said. Prayers are meant as a way of guidance. Its not magic. You can’t say a prayer in church and expect *poof* for your wish to happen.
Another note, I catch constant hell from my family here in the south for not owning a gun. Me, a person with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, situational anxiety, clinical depression and PTSD with a history of suicidal thoughts and one suicide attempt should own a gun according to my family. Because it’s my right they say, the government might come for us one day they say, I can’t protect my home or family they say….. No matter that I have found myself staring longingly at a gun while fantasizing about how nice a shot through my head would be. I have recently told them (on their most recent ambush of me over my lack of a gun) that I feel this way in those exact words and they FINALLY shut the hell up. It was honestly 15 years of family pressure to own a gun. That’s how prevalent it is in my area. I know many other friends in those situations. Both of my best female friends, both with similar mental health issues, own hand guns at the insistence of their family. One of those friends confessed to me in the last year that she drove to a walking trail with her gun and sat in her car crying trying to get up the nerve to kill herself. Our country has FAILED us on these things. Not all of us need a weapon for crying out loud and clearly, CLEARLY, some of us need mental health care options that we can freaking afford.
ETA I was also called a bleeding heart liberal (I am a closeted one… only way to survive being liberal in my family) by my older brother for not wanting a gun. Being called that is clearly meant to be an insult. I don’t technically have an issue with certain guns and a small amount of ammo as long as they have extensive background checks for the people who purchase them and also offer better mental health options for people who need help. I just personally don’t want one for ME.
Despite your many mental health issues, you are truly the only sane member of your family. I applaud your ability to be honest and introspective while living in an oppressive gun culture. You are absolutely right that we need more mental health treatment that is affordable in this country.
Thank you. To me it just feels logical. I know myself better than anyone else. If I don’t think I need a gun why pressure me, you know? It’s wild how gun owners can be worse than non gun owners. I don’t pressure them to get rid of their guns as I’ve only ever seen them use them responsibly. But damn if not owning one doesn’t make you the enemy.
It’s utterly surreal to me that you have to “closet” your political preferences in order to avoid being treated like a pariah by your own family. I’m Canadian and I have friends, good friends, who are Liberal, Conservative, NDP, but it doesn’t stop us from being friends, we just don’t talk much about politics. In the US political divisiveness seems like a life or death situation. Thank you for managing to stay sane in such an insane culture. The US, and the world by association, is at a tipping point right now and the more this travesty is talked about, solutions discussed and implemented, and politicians reined in from taking NRA money, the more we’ll tip in the right direction.
A quick reminder that Russia has been laundering money to the GOP through the NRA. This isn’t just gun nut crazy Americans, because although we clearly have that problem, a majority of Americans wants more and sensible gun laws, but the lobbyist group the NRA blocks that.
So not only is it a lobbyist group, but it,s also funded by the same people who attacked us in 2016, the same one against whom their agent Trump has not enacted the bipartisan sanctions, the same group he now disputes meddled…. this isn’t just gun culture, although that’s part.
I’m glad these celebrities get it. “Thoughts and prayers” are stupid, and coming from NRA (Russia) funded politicians, like spit in the face of the victims and their families. (Also, Kim has morphed into Beyoncé, hasn’t she? I though the header pic was Bey!)
You’re right that there are some disturbing links between the NRA and shady Russian oligarchs but gun violence is a uniquely American tragedy that should be laid at the feet of America and nobody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s an American problem, but I’m not letting the country that attacked us in 2016 – and continues to do so – off the hook. Where would the NRA be without Russian money at this point? Would it be weaker? Would we, American voters, have the ability to turn our elected officials’ heads without them?
At this point, you can’t untangle one problem without fixing the whole problem.
The NRA has paid senators to vote for them for years and years, senators won’t vote for anything gun control bc NRA contributes to their campaign. That doesn’t have anything to do with Russia.
Good criminy. If Russia is bankrolling the NRA, if they are buying Republican votes, they are definitely part of the problem.
Members of Congress weren’t elected to pray for us. I want to see action, but as pointed out by that NYT tweet, so many got elected with &$ from the NRA.
The NRA is a terrorist organization, and every member of Congress who takes money from them to block gun control laws is covered in blood. COVERED IN BLOOD.
Gun owner. In my opinion NO ONE outside the armed forces should have access to assault rifles or fully automatic weapons. They should not be sold to the public. They aren’t fit for hunting, they aren’t necessary for protection, they serve no purpose in the civilian world. They are ridiculous. Banning them for the general populace probably wouldn’t outright solve our gun issues, but it would be a nice start. I can’t beleive Americans are so stupid about this.
I’m sitting here at my desk, and I couldn’t hold it in. In the office, here I am a blubbering mess because I don’t understand how this is being reported on so generically and lightly. How is it that the guy in the white house doesn’t get on a plane immediately and get his flabby old ass there? How on earth do these people not see it, as Anastasia put it, that the NRA is a terrorist organization?
Sandy Hook was 6 years ago. SIX: and so far nothing. Not a drop remorse or decision on change from congress.
I love this country, I moved here as an adult – but I am not proud of it right now. The gun issue haunts me. It haunts me as I sit in my night classes, it haunts me as I think about my daughter starting school, she is 3 and she tells me how she can’t wait to go to school. She and every child deserve the chance to be excited, happy, and most of all, safe in school.
Excuse me, I need more kleenex.
The sad part in my neck of the woods, eastern NC, the people instead of seeing it as a problem for citizens to be able to have ARs, they think they need then even more. These people are usually racist or bigoted in some way. They are the last people who should have a gun period, yet NRA is their BFF. Smdh. I have a handgun that I keep under my nightstand if an intruder gets in and makes it to my bedroom it’s there to stop them hopefully. This is due to an abusive relationship I use to be in. I never bring it outside of my room and I don’t need to. A handgun or a hunting shotgun/rifle are all the guns we should be allowed to have as citizens.
