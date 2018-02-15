“Blake Lively & Emily Blunt were BFFs at the Michael Kors show” links

Emily Blunt & Blake Lively are suddenly BFFs at NYFW. [LaineyGossip]
There’s so much vintage drama with the Smashing Pumpkins reunion. [Dlisted]
Amy Schumer’s new movie, I Feel Pretty, is getting an earlier release date. [Looper]
Good advice. [Pajiba]
I keep forgetting that Behati Prinsloo is pregnant again. [JustJared]
Celebrity Big Brother showcases Mark McGrath putting on chapstick. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Photos from the Black Panther premiere in New York. [GoFugYourself]
Country music’s #MeToo reckoning. [Buzzfeed]
I can’t hear “Smashing Pumpkins” without laughing:
“Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins” (extends his hand for a handshake). “Homer Simpsons, smiling politely.”
Lol! That was my first thought, too!
This may make me a traitor to my generation, but I can’t stand Smashing Pumpkins. His caterwauling is like fingernails on a chalkboard.
Blake & Emily have actually been friends for a couple of years, it isn’t new. )
Interesting, it seems like an odd pairing to me. Then I thought maybe they connected as actress moms with similar-aged children.
They seem odd to me too.
Their husbands…
@tracking –
Yeah, there’ve been sightings of them over the years.
A while back, Emily Blunt gave a BBC London interview where she briefly mentioned crashing at Blake’s house for a while.
(O/T – I wonder when Mary Poppin’s coming out?)
Yea they’ve been friends for years. I have heard of sightings of the two of them but this is the first we’ve seen pictures. I think Emily was at Blake’s birthday from a few years back. They probably got even closer since they both have two little girls around the same age
Trying to come forward and create a #MeToo moment in country music seems…futile. Of course they aren’t responsive in Nashville. Country music fans are the proud “non-PC” people who take pride in doing any and everything opposite from “those Hollywood liberals.”
ETA: While these women didn’t deserve any of the treatment they experienced and I hope things are rectified, it’s always frustrating to know people that probably made fun of “liberal snowflakes” now find themselves in need of sympathy and liberal movements ( a la Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly).
Blake looks great in that coat.
She sure does. Overall, I really like her style.
I do too! I love her coat and pumps.
Something has happened in the last couple years where I’m actually loving almost everything that Blake wears. She looks fantastic in that red trench!!
Country music’s #MeToo spin cycle. Fixed it. There won’t be a reckoning. The country music cabal is tight, and it isn’t going to let go of the cash that can be generated from barely veiled racism, sexism, homophobia and nationalism. Ask Chely Wright what happens when you try to tell the truth in this town.
Amy’s new movie sounds fun! I think it’s so attention-seeking that Blake/Emily are holding hands.
blake looks great
Emily Blunt does not wear blonde hair well at all.
