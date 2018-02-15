“Blake Lively & Emily Blunt were BFFs at the Michael Kors show” links
  • February 15, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emily Blunt & Blake Lively are suddenly BFFs at NYFW. [LaineyGossip]
There’s so much vintage drama with the Smashing Pumpkins reunion. [Dlisted]
Amy Schumer’s new movie, I Feel Pretty, is getting an earlier release date. [Looper]
Good advice. [Pajiba]
I keep forgetting that Behati Prinsloo is pregnant again. [JustJared]
Celebrity Big Brother showcases Mark McGrath putting on chapstick. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Photos from the Black Panther premiere in New York. [GoFugYourself]
Country music’s #MeToo reckoning. [Buzzfeed]

18 Responses to ““Blake Lively & Emily Blunt were BFFs at the Michael Kors show” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I can’t hear “Smashing Pumpkins” without laughing:

    “Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins” (extends his hand for a handshake). “Homer Simpsons, smiling politely.”

    Reply
  2. Jegede says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Blake & Emily have actually been friends for a couple of years, it isn’t new. :) )

    Reply
  3. HH says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Trying to come forward and create a #MeToo moment in country music seems…futile. Of course they aren’t responsive in Nashville. Country music fans are the proud “non-PC” people who take pride in doing any and everything opposite from “those Hollywood liberals.”

    ETA: While these women didn’t deserve any of the treatment they experienced and I hope things are rectified, it’s always frustrating to know people that probably made fun of “liberal snowflakes” now find themselves in need of sympathy and liberal movements ( a la Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly).

    Reply
  4. Samantha says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Blake looks great in that coat.

    Reply
  5. adastraperaspera says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Country music’s #MeToo spin cycle. Fixed it. There won’t be a reckoning. The country music cabal is tight, and it isn’t going to let go of the cash that can be generated from barely veiled racism, sexism, homophobia and nationalism. Ask Chely Wright what happens when you try to tell the truth in this town.

    Reply
  6. Pandy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Amy’s new movie sounds fun! I think it’s so attention-seeking that Blake/Emily are holding hands.

    Reply
  7. mela says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    blake looks great

    Reply
  8. JustJen says:
    February 15, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Emily Blunt does not wear blonde hair well at all.

    Reply

