Elle Fanning in Valentino at the Berlinale opening night gala: stunning or meh?

The Berlin Film Festival (the Berlinale) opened on Thursday with a press conference and gala premiere for Wes Anderson’s new film, Isle of Dogs. The stop-motion film is already being hailed as one of Anderson’s finest and funniest, and I guess once people see the movie, no one has a problem with Anderson’s magical Japanese universe where every Japanese dog speaks in American-accented English. Apparently, Wes Anderson does use Japanese actors for the Japanese human characters though, and critics say that the film is basically Wes’s love letter to Japanese cinema. Anyway, here are some photos from the opening night premiere gala.

Elle Fanning doesn’t do voice work for Isle of Dogs, but she attended the premiere anyway and she ended up making the most dramatic red carpet appearance. She wore this striking Valentino Haute Couture gown with an orange bib-cape and a giant baby-blue bow around the waist. I question the color choices here (the orange is off-putting to me, but then again, I loathe orange clothes) but I enjoy the drama of the gown.

Helen Mirren wore this rather lovely Rami Al Ali gown to the Berlinale opening ceremony. This would look fresh on anyone aged 16 to 86.

Greta Gerwig does voice work in Isle of Dogs. She wore this stunning and striking Valentino number, which gives me a moment of hope that perhaps she’ll be wearing something amazing to the BAFTAs and Oscars. Maybe? Hopefully. Some of her Oscar-campaign looks have been kind of terrible.

Tilda Swinton wore Chanel. Look at her shoes! Those are witch shoes, I swear.

Patricia Clarkson wore this Christian Siriano which has a very Christmas-y feel. I think it’s because I have wrapping paper that looks just like this skirt? In any case, I love it!