Elle Fanning in Valentino at the Berlinale opening night gala: stunning or meh?

Berlinale 2018 Opening Night Premiere of 'Isle of Dogs' ***FOR USA ONLY***

The Berlin Film Festival (the Berlinale) opened on Thursday with a press conference and gala premiere for Wes Anderson’s new film, Isle of Dogs. The stop-motion film is already being hailed as one of Anderson’s finest and funniest, and I guess once people see the movie, no one has a problem with Anderson’s magical Japanese universe where every Japanese dog speaks in American-accented English. Apparently, Wes Anderson does use Japanese actors for the Japanese human characters though, and critics say that the film is basically Wes’s love letter to Japanese cinema. Anyway, here are some photos from the opening night premiere gala.

Elle Fanning doesn’t do voice work for Isle of Dogs, but she attended the premiere anyway and she ended up making the most dramatic red carpet appearance. She wore this striking Valentino Haute Couture gown with an orange bib-cape and a giant baby-blue bow around the waist. I question the color choices here (the orange is off-putting to me, but then again, I loathe orange clothes) but I enjoy the drama of the gown.

68th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - ‘Isle of Dogs' - Premiere

Helen Mirren wore this rather lovely Rami Al Ali gown to the Berlinale opening ceremony. This would look fresh on anyone aged 16 to 86.

68th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - ‘Isle of Dogs' - Premiere

Greta Gerwig does voice work in Isle of Dogs. She wore this stunning and striking Valentino number, which gives me a moment of hope that perhaps she’ll be wearing something amazing to the BAFTAs and Oscars. Maybe? Hopefully. Some of her Oscar-campaign looks have been kind of terrible.

68th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - ‘Isle of Dogs' - Premiere

Tilda Swinton wore Chanel. Look at her shoes! Those are witch shoes, I swear.

68th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - ‘Isle of Dogs' - Premiere

Patricia Clarkson wore this Christian Siriano which has a very Christmas-y feel. I think it’s because I have wrapping paper that looks just like this skirt? In any case, I love it!

Berlinale Film Festival: "Isle of Dogs" Premiere in Berlin

68th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - ‘Isle of Dogs' - Premiere

  1. lightpurple says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Tilda looks like she is auditioning to play George Sand but I need her shoes. And I need Patricia’s bag. And Elle looks like her dress is swallowing her.

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Swinton looks glorious!

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    February 16, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I do love elle’s dress and wish the top was in a different color as well. but i’m a sucker for capes. These outfits are pretty great overall

    Reply
  4. Ankhel says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Elle’s outfit is INSANE, and not in a good way.

    It looks like someone who’d never made anything more complicated than a hankie was drunkenly “inspired” by ancient Asian costumes. Just what.

    Reply
  5. Anare says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Tilda Swindon is everything. Elle Fanning looks like Grace Kelly. Very regal.

    Reply
  6. Who ARE these people? says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Handmaid’s Tale meets Audrey Hepburn?

    Reply
  7. Inas says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I like Elle so much but that dress is for the Pope.

    Reply
  8. Eden75 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Swinton looks fabulous. I need those shoes in my life!

    Helen is my idol and she looks amazing. I want to be Helen when I grow up.

    Reply
  9. Moon says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I love Elle’s gown. Reminds me of a Korean hanbok.

    Reply
  10. supersoft says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I love, love the Valentino gown. If anyone can make it work its her.

    Reply
  11. Ce2495 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    That blue sash on Elle is the same material and color as my curtains… the same. Don’t like the outfit, but she is a lovely beautiful young lady.

    Love Tilda, pants are a little off but still love her. Also Helen looks fantastic as always.

    Reply
  12. Missy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:04 am

    If fanning adds a headscarf her clothes will be hallal.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:14 am

    IMO Elle’s dress looks very amateurish. The the big moire bow doesn’t help.

    Reply
  14. @BitingPanda says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:32 am

    What a lovely bunch. I’d say watching the Black Panther cast KILLING the carpets lately had everyone stepping up their game. Love the glamorous drama being served up here.

    Reply
  15. MellyMel says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Swinton looks like…Swinton! Which means absolutely fabulous and in something only she could pull off! Also Elle looks amazing! I love that dress. It reminds me of something, but I can’t put my finger on it.

    Reply
  16. serena says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I love Elle Fanning’s outfit, it reminds me of an hanbok, the traditional korean dress.

    Reply
  17. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I LOVE Elle’s dress. It’s retro Hollywood glam. Reminds me of the Chanel and Balmain dresses in 60’s Vogue magazines. And I dont mind the orange. It’s an unexpected twist and keeps the dress from being too retro. Buy I love orange. I’m wearing a burnt orange sweater dress right now! Tilda looks like Tilda – I have always loved her personal style. Too bad I’m no longer a fan of her as a person.

    Reply
  18. poppy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:59 am

    OMG the dress is SOFAKING SUBLIME
    cannot believe is Valentino

    SUBLIME

    Reply
  19. LilLil says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Every nation under the Sun either speaks American or British accented English in Hollywood movies. I find it weird that it’s mentioned here.

    Reply
  20. Tiffany says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    So now that I have seen Tilda and Wes together I know they are not the same person.

    My goodness they can be related.

    Reply
  21. Hazel says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I love Elle’s gown, particularly the colors. In overall shape, it reminds me of what Kate wore to dinner in Sweden (or was it Norway?).

    Reply
  22. Kate says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    I absolutely HATE this ugly tent that Elle has on…

    Reply
  23. Eve V says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I like Elle’s dress and I love the drama of it.
    I think Patricia Clarkson looks fabulous and I also really like Tilda’s shoes.
    It’s about time we had some real fashion at a movie premiere instead of a bunch of prom reject dresses.

    Reply
  24. tealily says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    That’s an awfully dramatic look for not-your-movie.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      That is all I could think of when I saw it. Why is she trying to upstage the people who were in the movie? What is behind that?
      WHOSE attention is she trying to get?
      I don’t like her dress at all. Something about it looks unfinished and a little budget. Valentino has been a disappointment lately.

      Reply
  25. Pandy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Elke is too young to look like a mid 40s Liz Taylor.

    Reply
  26. Mar says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Very dramatic looks here and I kinda like it.

    Reply
  27. Annie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    I love all the looks. This is fashion!

    Reply
  28. magnoliarose says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Helen looks the best. Tilda’s shoes are cool. Greta’s general style wants to be artistic and unique but is ugly and depressing.

    Reply

