Elle Fanning in Valentino at the Berlinale opening night gala: stunning or meh?

The Berlin Film Festival (the Berlinale) opened on Thursday with a press conference and gala premiere for Wes Anderson’s new film, Isle of Dogs. The stop-motion film is already being hailed as one of Anderson’s finest and funniest, and I guess once people see the movie, no one has a problem with Anderson’s magical Japanese universe where every Japanese dog speaks in American-accented English. Apparently, Wes Anderson does use Japanese actors for the Japanese human characters though, and critics say that the film is basically Wes’s love letter to Japanese cinema. Anyway, here are some photos from the opening night premiere gala.
Elle Fanning doesn’t do voice work for Isle of Dogs, but she attended the premiere anyway and she ended up making the most dramatic red carpet appearance. She wore this striking Valentino Haute Couture gown with an orange bib-cape and a giant baby-blue bow around the waist. I question the color choices here (the orange is off-putting to me, but then again, I loathe orange clothes) but I enjoy the drama of the gown.
Helen Mirren wore this rather lovely Rami Al Ali gown to the Berlinale opening ceremony. This would look fresh on anyone aged 16 to 86.
Greta Gerwig does voice work in Isle of Dogs. She wore this stunning and striking Valentino number, which gives me a moment of hope that perhaps she’ll be wearing something amazing to the BAFTAs and Oscars. Maybe? Hopefully. Some of her Oscar-campaign looks have been kind of terrible.
Tilda Swinton wore Chanel. Look at her shoes! Those are witch shoes, I swear.
Patricia Clarkson wore this Christian Siriano which has a very Christmas-y feel. I think it’s because I have wrapping paper that looks just like this skirt? In any case, I love it!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Tilda looks like she is auditioning to play George Sand but I need her shoes. And I need Patricia’s bag. And Elle looks like her dress is swallowing her.
I love those shoes! Laurence Dacade for Chanel.
I want Patricia’s bag too. Can’t find it anywhere.
I’m confused. Is Elle wearing a modified hanbok?
To me, Elle looks like a pregnant Medieval princess in that.
Swinton looks glorious!
I do love elle’s dress and wish the top was in a different color as well. but i’m a sucker for capes. These outfits are pretty great overall
Elle’s outfit is INSANE, and not in a good way.
It looks like someone who’d never made anything more complicated than a hankie was drunkenly “inspired” by ancient Asian costumes. Just what.
It was actually pretty directly inspired by 1950’s and 60’s evening wear.
Yes! It’s a very retro look, right down to the hair.
That’s what I thought too, very retro – I don’t like it, but at the same time kind of do. ?
She seems very into fashion.
Maybe, but there’s little in the (lack of) tailoring or that sloppy bow which can stand up to those column or a-line dresses, with pretty little capes and long gloves. It looks more like a messy hanbok.
Tilda Swindon is everything. Elle Fanning looks like Grace Kelly. Very regal.
I agree about both. Elle looks like a combo of Grace Kelly and a young Catherine Deneuve.
Tilda’s presence means that everyone can just go for it and wear whatever they want, because once she appears, no one is looking at anyone else anyway!
Eh – she used to be everything. Now I just find her privileged and insufferable. But I still adore her sense of style. And Elle does look like Gracy Kelly. The dress is very Grace Kelly/Audrey Hepburn.
Handmaid’s Tale meets Audrey Hepburn?
I like Elle so much but that dress is for the Pope.
Swinton looks fabulous. I need those shoes in my life!
Helen is my idol and she looks amazing. I want to be Helen when I grow up.
I love Elle’s gown. Reminds me of a Korean hanbok.
Ah that’s it! I was trying to think of what her dress reminded me of! I love it!
I love, love the Valentino gown. If anyone can make it work its her.
Same, it’s a gorgeous couture dress on the perfect wearer.
Same. It is real couture. Im in luuuuv
That blue sash on Elle is the same material and color as my curtains… the same. Don’t like the outfit, but she is a lovely beautiful young lady.
Love Tilda, pants are a little off but still love her. Also Helen looks fantastic as always.
If fanning adds a headscarf her clothes will be hallal.
IMO Elle’s dress looks very amateurish. The the big moire bow doesn’t help.
What a lovely bunch. I’d say watching the Black Panther cast KILLING the carpets lately had everyone stepping up their game. Love the glamorous drama being served up here.
Swinton looks like…Swinton! Which means absolutely fabulous and in something only she could pull off! Also Elle looks amazing! I love that dress. It reminds me of something, but I can’t put my finger on it.
I love Elle Fanning’s outfit, it reminds me of an hanbok, the traditional korean dress.
I LOVE Elle’s dress. It’s retro Hollywood glam. Reminds me of the Chanel and Balmain dresses in 60’s Vogue magazines. And I dont mind the orange. It’s an unexpected twist and keeps the dress from being too retro. Buy I love orange. I’m wearing a burnt orange sweater dress right now! Tilda looks like Tilda – I have always loved her personal style. Too bad I’m no longer a fan of her as a person.
OMG the dress is SOFAKING SUBLIME
cannot believe is Valentino
SUBLIME
Every nation under the Sun either speaks American or British accented English in Hollywood movies. I find it weird that it’s mentioned here.
The offense radar is always cranked all the way up.
So now that I have seen Tilda and Wes together I know they are not the same person.
My goodness they can be related.
I love Elle’s gown, particularly the colors. In overall shape, it reminds me of what Kate wore to dinner in Sweden (or was it Norway?).
I absolutely HATE this ugly tent that Elle has on…
I like Elle’s dress and I love the drama of it.
I think Patricia Clarkson looks fabulous and I also really like Tilda’s shoes.
It’s about time we had some real fashion at a movie premiere instead of a bunch of prom reject dresses.
That’s an awfully dramatic look for not-your-movie.
That is all I could think of when I saw it. Why is she trying to upstage the people who were in the movie? What is behind that?
WHOSE attention is she trying to get?
I don’t like her dress at all. Something about it looks unfinished and a little budget. Valentino has been a disappointment lately.
Elke is too young to look like a mid 40s Liz Taylor.
Very dramatic looks here and I kinda like it.
I love all the looks. This is fashion!
Helen looks the best. Tilda’s shoes are cool. Greta’s general style wants to be artistic and unique but is ugly and depressing.
