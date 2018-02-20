Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the UK ‘Red Sparrow’ premiere: gorgeous or blah?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence at the London premiere of Red Sparrow. The first premiere was actually last week in DC, and I’ll have those photos in another post. J-Law wore Dior, like she almost always does, to this London premiere. I mean… yeah, she has a great figure, and yeah, this is one of the better Dior gowns I’ve seen on her. But I feel like the Ghost of Sagging Future when I whisper to these young women: “wear a bra, sweetheart, or you’ll regret it later.” But for now, she and her girls look great.

As for Red Sparrow… to all of the ladies who saw Atomic Blonde: doesn’t Red Sparrow feel sort of like Jennifer Lawrence’s Atomic Blonde? It’s an action-spy thriller with a sex-positive female lead doing cool stunts and acting badass. And considering I loved Atomic Blonde (great movie with terrible dialogue), I totally think Red Sparrow looks awesome. Here’s one of the latest trailers:

Can you guess what my biggest issue is? THE BANGS. But you know what? The bangs are actually helping me forget that I’m watching Jennifer Lawrence. In any case, the film comes out in March (a lot sooner than I realized), and so another J-Law promotional tour is upon us, before I really prepared myself. Let’s get this party started with some quotes she gave to Entertainment Tonight exclusively:

Doing a Russian accent: “I’ve never done a foreign accent before It was daunting and scary but I hope we pulled it off.” American actors playing Russian characters have notoriously had a hard time pulling off realistic Russian accents over the years, and while Lawrence said she feels good about her efforts, she said she wanted to refrain from bragging until the movie is released. “I don’t want to talk about the accent until the movie comes out because I don’t want to say, ‘I did this and I did that, and it was really quite easy for me,’ and then just get annihilated.” She’s playing a ballerina-turned-spy: “The idea of me being a ballerina was, before four months of training, laughable. Now I can move my arms a little bit.” Lawrence said that she started by learning the basics, and then she went on to learn the dance she would need to perform for the film. “I couldn’t get on pointe or anything like that, but it was more helpful for just kind of learning the mental and physical discipline that goes [into ballet],” she said. “It was more of a character study.” She did a fully-nude scene in the film: “There’s one particular scene in the movie where your nightmare comes true from grade school, where you’re standing naked in front of a classroom full of people. So that became a reality, but it actually wasn’t that bad,” she recalled. The actress said she was very nervous the night before they shot the scene, but when she showed up on set, “Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable. Because I’d be like, ‘I don’t want the robe. I’m hot. I’m eating.’ Everybody’s like, ‘She needs to cover up.’”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

I like to think I have a good “ear” for accents, but I think my ear is pretty particular: I can tell when a foreign actor is doing a terrible American accent, and I can tell when a non-British actor is doing a terrible British accent, and then I could tell that whatever the hell accent JK Simmons was doing in The Snowman was awful (seriously, that film was a bad-accent buffet). My point is that I probably don’t have a good ear for Russian accents, because what little we hear of J-Law in the trailer, she sounds like she’s doing a decent enough Russian accent. She’s not veering off into camp, which seems easy to do with Russian accents (see also: most 007 villains). As for what she says about ballet-training… I read that entire quote and thought of how Natalie Portman tried to convince people that she became a prima ballerina-level talent in just five months and she did almost all of her own ballet work in Black Swan, only we found out later that her head had been superimposed on a stunt ballerina’s body. I think J-Law wants us to know that she’s not going to try to pull that sh-t.