People Mag: It’s highly unlikely Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt would get back together

Just my opinion: from what I’ve seen of Brad Pitt’s romantic entanglements, he’s not much of a backslider. A backslider is someone who can’t just make a clean split, someone who gets through a breakup and then goes back to their ex at some point. It seems like Brad doesn’t backslide. But hey, sometimes people change. Brad is single-ish now – he’s still in the divorce process with Angelina Jolie, but he’s reportedly been casually dating some ladies. And now Jennifer Aniston is single-ish too. Would Brad backslide? Would Jennifer?
Don’t expect a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion anytime soon. Following the news of Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s split, the internet has gone into a frenzy with the possibility of Aniston and Pitt rekindling a romantic relationship. But a source tells PEOPLE a reconciliation between the former couple seems highly unlikely.
“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” says a source with knowledge of Pitt and Aniston’s current relationship. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”
Pitt, 54, and Aniston, 49, divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.
“They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues,” says the source. “They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work.” Despite the constant tabloid chatter over the years suggesting they never stopped loving each other, both Aniston and Pitt have completely moved on. “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together,” says the source. “It is such ancient history.” And when it comes to the possibility of a new relationship, the source says their lives are simply too different from when they first met to make it work.
“Now you add six kids on his side and each of them having their own assorted battle scars into the mix?” adds the source. “Forget it. It’s not going to happen.” And while Aniston and Pitt have remained friendly over the years, the source says two aren’t especially close. “They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” adds the source.
I say that this source is probably right? I mean, would a repeat of Jen & Brad be “good for gossip”? For sure. It would make my job easier, just like Angelina Jolie starting up with Tom Hiddleston would make my job easier, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. Before Jennifer got with Justin, I always wondered why – with her routines and her preference for an LA-based life – she never just settled down with some non-actor, like a lawyer or an agent or some kind of businessman-type outside the industry. I still wonder why she doesn’t do that, like ACTIVELY look for a nice guy who isn’t bringing a lot of actor drama to the table. Brad is possibly bringing even more actor-drama to the table than Justin ever could. And I also think that imagining Jennifer Aniston as “step-mother” to the six Jolie-Pitt kids would just… not be a good look for anyone involved in the Uncool Bermuda Triangle. It would be such a mess.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Umm. duh??
Thank you.. seems that story ran it’s course.
The tabloids would like that but I’m surprised people are dumb enough to even suggest the possibility of them reconciling. They don’t suggest it about other couples so I don’t know why them….weird.
Ditto duh. She wouldn’t want him back after everything that has passed, and I really doubt he would want HER back either, for the same reasons Justin-the-Arty-Pretender is leaving her: she’s not at all arty and hipster, she’s an everyday, home-loving, non-world-traveler SoCal girl whose life Brad would now find too unworldly and inadequately supportive of his own pretensions to art and architectural brilliance.
He’s no prize either….his looks are gone and he seems to be somewhat flat personality wise.
Isn’t he an alcoholic now? Why would she want to deal with that? Angelina has six kids with him and didn’t want to, why would Jennifer?
Why would she take him back? She enjoyed his best years looks wise. And it was many years ago.
“Duh” was exactly my first thought, LOL.
Lmao 😂
My first thought: Gee, really? Ya think? Stupid. They were never a match in the first place. She was simply the Paltrow rebound that went too far.
It’s amazing how many Jennifer fans want them back together. It’s almost disturbing. The thing is people like to blame Angelina for the breakup. They ignore that the marriage was in trouble before she entered the picture. Just read their old interviews.
I agree
Run Brad
Ha, I would say Run Jen!
Nope definitely run Brad.
Anika…I’m with you. RUN JEN!! Brad has 10x more baggage than Jen. Who would want to be step-mom to 6 kids & have Angelina Jolie always lurking in the background. YIKES!! However, they did make a beautiful couple.
I say Run Jen too! Why on earth would she want to go back to him? He dumped her for another woman, and by his own account had a drinking problem the whole time they were together. Now he’s got a messy divorce and six kids? Um, no.
I also don’t think he’d be interested in her again, but I am curious to see who he molds himself after, oops I mean dates, next.
Damn Anika some women (maybe men too) love to hate Jennifer. If it were any couple other than Jen and Brad, who have been divorced since ’05, this wouldn’t even be in the mindset of anyone. I understand why she gets the “Poor Jen” crap, poor women doesn’t stand a chance. Damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. But…I digress, she married a young Brad, dated a lot of good looking or interesting men, married Theroux, only realizing it’s more fun (and healthy in her case) to date than marry! To have her millions, her past and present should be all of our problems….lol
Definitely RUN JEN! Brad comes with a whole heap of issues. She’s been there and done that!
Folks need to let this go.
It’s about time. 13 years.. give me a break.
Nope, no way.
ITA that Brad isn’t a backslider. I also think she’s too old for him. Add in all his kids and yeah there’s no way. But I’m sure that won’t stop the tabloids.
She’s FIVE YEARS YOUNGER than he is!!
Yeah I know! lol When I said she’s too old for him, I meant from HIS POV. As in HIS preferences. All his girlfriends/wives have been younger than him. Some SIGNIFICANTLY younger (Juliette Lewis anyone?) So I just don’t think Pitt is going to end up with a woman in her late 40s or 50s.
No all of these actors in Brad’ s age group go for women at least fifteen years younger.Why would he be an exception?
Right? Isn’t that what every 49 year old woman dreams about. Remarrying their first husband who has since has six kids. Not so much. She is lucky that she was the first Mrs. Pitster. Not too much baggage then and he was hot. She’s not as unlucky in love as the media loves to portray her. She doesn’t need a man to validate her. She’s spent the past couple of decades plus on the covers of rags and mags, she’s probably so over it. As for Justin, it just so sucks to be him right now.
Yeah, seriously. He’s half a decade older than her. Not the best take tbh.
I definitely worded that poorly @Annabelle Bronstein. I don’t think she’s too old for him at all. I think PITT thinks Aniston is too old for him. As @Sherry said below: It’s rare for men in Hollywood to actually date women in the same age-range.
FWIW I’ve always been rather “meh” about Pitt. I don’t get why he skated from public scorn while Angie and Aniston took all the grief. And I’ve never understood what Angie saw in him. He seems kind of bland to me. But c’est la vie. Tastes vary.
I knew what you meant. It is a rare thing in Hollywood for men to actually date women in the same age-range. We’ll be seeing Pitt with some gorgeous 20 to 30-something soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks @Sherry. I definitely worded that poorly. lol
I am going to predict he will go for someone 30-37ish – maybe as young as 28. He, like Clooney, is image conscious enough to know that being seen around town with a 23 year old would draw too much negative attention.
I agree, I bet mid 30s.
A younger woman so he could have another baby!! I can visualize Angelina’s head spinning like Linda Blair’s!! lol
Nancy, why on earth would AJ care if he had more children? She has bigger fish to fry. Sorry to interrupt your Exorcist fantasy.
@Sherry – I adore that picture of them! They were both radiating happiness. But s**t happens, and sometimes things just don’t work out. Such is life.
I realize these are just three of the thousands of pics taken of these two together, but Brad sure doesn’t look happy in any of them.
Laineygossip posted some old pics of them last week and they looked SO happy and in sync. Probably the first time I was like “huh they were really cute together!”
Yeah, I def remember pics of the two of them smiling/looking happy. These three just look … yeesh.
I remember the photo from their wedding that was released and they looked so happy together. But life happens, people change and their “idyllic” marriage ended. I don’t see either of them going back there.
That white dress with the embellishments and both of them glowing in the sun-they looked like a dream couple. Anytime I think of them, I think of that photo. I’m not particularly an Aniston fan-team Jolie if I have to pick-but man they looked well matched in those photos.
There are but when Pitt got his MAMS haircut, dude was mentally gone and the pics show it. Which is why I’ll never believe ‘nothing’ happened with AJ pre-separation.
Lol. Her fans are still out there wanting them to get back together! It’s so pathetic.
You won’t believe nothing happened because of a….haircut for a movie part? Seriously? Of all the reasons, that is, absolute bizarre.
Not saying that the two concepts can’t co-exist, but those two had a lot of problems and their relationship was on the downslope prior to MAMS. I don’t think they would have lasted much longer even had Angelina not come into the picture.
I think they had an emotional affair, which hurts even more than something physical.
They looked very happy early on, but you can definitely see a rising tension between the two of them as time went on.
It was the same for Brad & Angie. You could see their relationship fade right before your very eyes.
This is why I just don’t get folks who still ‘ship’ them together. By their own admissions they were not happy together, and by gossip at the time they were almost always apart while they were married. No offense but it’s a weird fixation, and I think people who still have it might be projecting just a smidge. Sorry.
I agree, but wouldn’t it be something if it happened. Wishful thinking.
It would be glorious.
Let this go people – these two didn’t work the first time because they weren’t compatible. This time around, they are even less with Brad now a father of 6 and with addiction problems.
Despite my criticism of Brad’s need to choose his image, I think he still loves Angelina very much and is doing everything he can to amend his relationship with his children and Angelina. He would be the ultimate idiot to start something with Jennifer who seems to only like superficial things in life.
It would actually gain some respect towards Jennifer if she put a stop to this gossip but I won’t hold my breath. She gained immensely by playing the victim and she will continue to play the game until it fails.
…..ugh.
If he’s still so madly in love with Angelina, then why is he dating (even casually)? Dating strikes me as a “moving on” action, not a “trying to win my wife back” action.
Well said Maya.
There has been victim playing lately…between Pitt and Jolie. Jen doesn’t need to be dragged into this or that. As ever. She has her own life and problems.
Lately? I haven’t heard a thing from Brad and Angelina about their split in months (summer to be exact) so where this victim blaming coming from? Tabloids? Tabloid stories are trying to create a narrative because they don’t know the details about the proceeding or anything else for that matter. To be honest we don’t know how they are handling things right now because they chose to keep in private last January.
Never going to happen.
Yes and also, the sky is blue 🙄
Would you sign up to be a stepmother to 6 kids that would definitely make your life miserable, after all she doesn’t want kids.But I’m sure she’ll shoot her shot just for PR.
He said life with her was dull and she said he was insensitive so no I don’t think that’ll happen. He’s not a backslider and neither is she. I think she’s had enough relationships to take her losses and move on.
Which is kind of ironic considering he also likes to hang out in his house in L.A. all day according to the interviews he’s given. He totally leads the “dull” life he used to slam. No more trips to Africa or Asia or hanging out at his chateau in France pretending to be french.
All of his philanthropy disappeared and he went right back to L.A. hanging out at concerts while working on his “art”. He backslid completely and totally went back to the life he had before Jolie. Without the weed smoking, hopefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also said that he had bikes stashed around the world, which indicates his intent to return to those particular destinations.
There have also been articles in recent months about how he hangs out in L.A. all the time. Plus, he’s often photographed in L.A. Most recently, a fender bender. Maybe he travels a bit, but it seems like he rarely does. No photos of him hanging out in any other places.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never saw passion or chemistry between them, only friendship.
Cool!
He’s good-looking because of his body and “sexiness”, but I’ve never understood why his face is held up as extremely good-looking. (I don’t think his face is ugly or anything — I just think he has the same face as Benicio del Toro, but no one ever goes on about his face ad nauseam).
I agree with you. I would never want them back together, but they were such a gorgeous couple.
I completely agree with you!
You’re joking! They had the chemistry of boiled cabbage. They were not gorgeous together at all, they were so mismatched, they had no business getting together in the first place.
You are so passionate about their past Union and I really admire your tenacity. Maybe you should start an online petition against their potential getting back together. You could be their only hope against making the same mistake twice and save us all a tremendous amount of heartache and the cost of therapy that would follow after their hypothetical second break up. The world needs a hero right now, Fran and that hero is you!
I too thought they were beautiful together. Perfect match. But I sure don’t see them getting back together. Too much time & much too much hurt has happened.
@sparrow2 I totally agree!
@Fran, you didn’t trigger me, darling. I was just having some fun with your comment. I’m sorry my original comment triggered you though. I didn’t take your comment personally at all. I think you’re absolutely adorable. 😘
@Myhairisfullofsecrets –
“The world needs a hero right now, Fran and that hero is you”!
LMBO. You owe me a keyboard in the worst way!
Respectfully disagree. They always looked like cousins at a family reunion forced to make small talk with each other to me.
Damn. Brad was so hot here!
Even if they were still fond of each other. Who would want the amount of drama and tabloid gossip in their life? No way are they getting back together. They could leak a little here and there maybe even chatting at an event but only for the PR.
I think Jennifer is beautiful, period, but man, that nose job, such a difference.
heh, I actually think they might be better suited now than they used to be? now that Brad is in therapy, has kids that he wanted and might enjoy Jens rutine.
Does anyone who is not a Jennifer stan think they actually would?
I don’t think any Jen stans want this for her. The media wants this very badly. They would make a fortune.
I think there is a segment of her fans who have always dreamed and hoped they would get back together.
You seem to be out of the loop ArtShark, because just following comments on news articles, and on facebook, and twitter, MANY, MANY of her fans want them back together. I don’t get it. But then again, I never did. Brad and Jennifer had the chemistry of boiled cabbage. They were so mismatched. I struggle to see why others don’t see it.
It’s not only tabloids. It’s fans too.
No and they would be stupid to even try. To me, the only reason why many stabbed for them was because ‘they looked the part’. White, tanned, blond(ish) and fit. People (and Brad) assumed that he needed to settle down and people (and Aniston) assumed that she was the woman to lock him down. Everybody was wrong, just like they were wrong about him being lost without Jolie.
He has a drinking problem, which he is working on and his controlling it is his responsibility and neither of these women or his children should be the inspiration for him doing it.
Well, the only reason he’s getting help or claiming to get help (he was spotted at bars recently) is because he got his family in trouble with CPS. If that didn’t happen he would still be bloated from coke and booze.
If your own children shouldn’t be inspiration enough or reason enough, then what in the world would be?
Call me crazy, but doing something like this, whether it’s getting sober, losing weight, or anything health/mentally related should be about you and only you. You are the one who truly understand how high the stakes are and it’s you effort and perseverance that will get you o the goal. Outside influences can be helpful or hurtful, but again, it is you who dictates the access you have to them.
Some people are too locked into Brad ‘proving himself’ for she who sits on high (in her nd stans’ mind) but ultimately, Angelina is a non factor in this. And the kids shouldn’t be either, since they are already too interwoven into Jolie’s successes and failures. Remember, she married Brad for the kids versus marrying him because she loved him. Not a good move for many reasons, but mainly because those probably assumed responsibility for the failure of this, which isn’t their burden to bare.
Otherwise wasn’t that long ago that Aniston was cracking jokes about a few of Angie and Brad’s kids in GQ.
That alone should shut down any reconciliation.
Plus her friends also attacked the children with racial slurs and Jennifer never put a stop to, she was busy laughing.
If Brad truly loves his children, he would never let Jennifer enter their lives.
Exactly to you both. You are what you hang with. And Aniston hiring Handler to attack Brad’s children and Aniston laughing about it shows that she is a racist, through and through. If Brad ever loved her I doubt he would now that she has shown she is a racist.
Well, both Liz Taylor and Natalie Wood remarried their ex husbands with a new spouse in between. Not the…best…examples but it’s not unprecedented in H-wood.
Also, so Brad liked Angie because Angie was an exciting world traveler and Jen was sort of a boring homebody who liked to smoke weed and do yoga all morning. And then one of the big rumors coming out of the Brad-Angie divorce was Brad liked being at Miraval and sunk a lot of money into it to make it a home and he didn’t like all the travel Angie put the kids through and wanted to smoke weed all the time and chill. And now Jen and Justin broke up over lifestyle differences-I guess Brad was more compatible with the Jen lifestyle than he thought.
They are more compatible in the sense that they like to stay home, smoke weed and work on architecture. But I don’t think Aniston would get back together with him. She didn’t want kids, why would she want to be a step-mother to 6 of them?
I do think it’s hilarious that Pitt wanted to make a home and stop traveling. Rich with irony. Whatever happened to his philanthropy? Since he and Jolie I haven’t heard another word about it and he couldn’t stop talking about it back in the day. It’s like he just borrowed it for his image and now he doesn’t need it anymore. Or did his usual thing of borrowing his lady’s personality and then dropped it once they split.
The make it right foundation is a mess. You don’t hear a peep about it anymore because the houses are falling apart and they are being sued by Native Americans. But shhhh we aren’t supposed to talk about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebrity philanthropy is always such a minefield.
As far as wanting to make a home – that I can’t fault him for. There’s nothing wrong with having a home base, especially with 6 kids. You also don’t know if that’s also what the rest of the family wanted or if a stable home environment would have been the better decision for them. Don’t be so scornful.
MIR makes me sad. Seems like he dropped it when he got bored and lost interest, as per his usual habit.
You know what’s also sad tracking is that he’s not taken up to task about it.if one of Angelina’s foundations folded this way – she would be hounded with evil Jolie foundation folded articles . We would have multiple articles. But because it’s Brad and caa have his back we get zilch. We get the fawning Brad articles and negative Angelina articles that are all made up. there is something real about the MIR foundation falling apart and basically the whole crew being fired. But shhh
“Take it away Taylor”, says Tulip.
*Swift puts on super red lipstick and shorty shorts, realizes Reputation has different schtick , finds oversized sweater dress
” ahem, tra lalalalala,
They are never, ever, ever, getting back together…..wait, this sounds like shit, somebody throw on the autotune….
*bounces head up and down
“Okay, we tuned? Good.
Talk to your friends, talk to my friends, ha, tabloids lie-e”
Meh, print it!
No way she would put up with six step-kids. And man, I never realized how drastically she had changed her nose until now. Definitely a major improvement.
I used to say it all the time before she married. She needs to go the Salma Hyack route older plain billionaire who will worship/spoil her.
Oh, I think he would do it in a heartbeat for good publicity. Pitt fans always claim that Aniston is stalking him but when Angelina dumped him he used Aniston to get points from the press and fans. Remember his team came out saying he had reconnected with Aniston through text messages? He’s not above using her for good publicity when he needs to.
Btw, his looks are so overrated. He’s actually bland and not as pretty as the media loves to claim. There are better looking white men with blue eyes in Hollywood.
THIS. His team couldn’t wait to tell everyone that he reconnected with Aniston.
I don’t recall his team saying any such thing. How do we know it actually came from ‘his team’ rather than tabloid ‘sources’? Just curious.
This triangle of doom is never going to die is it?
nope
Will a couple that was already falling apart before he met his jumpoff, TWELVE years ago, get back together? I don’t think you need a crystal ball to figure out this one.
Brad has no personality and has taken on the personality and interests of every woman he has dated. They won’t get back together and they shouldn’t consider it either.
The timing of their divorces does seem to point to some connection. Maybe Brad and Angelina’s divorce allowed Jen to psychologically withdraw from her own marriage, or it gave her permission to stop keeping up appearances.
yeah i think justin relationship was a bit of shield so the “poor spinster divorcee Jen” conversation would end as Brad galloped around the world with his jump off.
I think it may have been a unconscious part of her that didn’t need the shield anymore
I love both
I doubt Jennifer wants to date a guy with as much baggage as Pitt, a cajillion kids and a controlling ex wife. No thanks!!!
I bet they talk though. I like them both
‘controlling’? I think that is Aniston you are talking about there.
I think Angelina is very protective and controlling over her kids, and rightfully so she is a mama bear.
I just don’t think many women would want to get involved with him because she is probably a nightmare to deal with from that prospective. If a woman is to get involved with Pitt seriously, she is by default involved with Angelina. And I’m not sure that is all sunshine and rainbows at this point. It’s drama still between Pitt and her.
I agree with both of your comments, Mela.
Also, maybe it’s just my age and place in life, but Jen’s life sounds pretty fabulous. Who needs a man?
thats how i feel. if I were JA, i’d enjoy my mansion and millions and peace and quiet
at this point- why bother accommodating another man/another relationship?
How about TMZ saying they can’t find any sign of Jennifer and Justin’s marriage certificate and neither one have hired lawyers! Hmmm interesting.
To me, Brad has always been the Hollywood equivalent to a high school douche who always wants to date the popular girl just because she’s the popular girl. His relationships with Gwen and Jen always gave me that feeling.
People are acting like these six children don’t exist. I think their feelings should be a huge deal of who they want in their lives. They are only just getting over having their family ripped apart, & reconnecting with their father. let alone introduce a woman who she & her friends have attacked their own mother.
Na ga happen but nice try People. The thing with brad Pitt is his officials are ALWAYS showbiz born AND on a career ascent. Think about it. Juliet lewis, goop, Aniston at the height friends, jolie -
all of them with family connections in the business and their career on the upswing. Their growing spotlight shines on him too. So no he will not be revisiting, at least not publicly.
I was thinking he would want someone like Dakota Johnson. I use to joke that he would date Dakota fanning if brange ended…
You’re right but I would’ve been ruder about it… He likes using actresses for their publicity. The worse is Juliete Lewis as she was actually just a kid. I’ve had conversations with his fans about this and they say because she imancipated herself away from her parents it was okay for him to date her. I wonder what her real age was too when they actually started dating. They filmed a movie together when she was 15 and he was 25 but made it public when she was 16. Too weird and for that alone I never liked him.
Thx for pointing that out. I remember they were together without recalling the exact details, or that he was so much older. Ew.
Yeah, I think his Pr team got a hold of things at the right time and directed him towards age appropriate actresses for him to date because a lot of people don’t know or remember that Lewis wasnt the only teen actress he dated. It’s not a one time thing with that dude. He dated a teenager from a show called Dallas he was on when he was first starting out in Hollywood.
My personal funfact: Brad Pitt always coordinates his looks with his current partner … always … if I go through several relationship pictures of him and his women I start to somehow see him like a human accessory. What he is not of course … it’s just weird because the women are staying true to their looks before and after him … so I wonder what he would look like as himself?
I knew these silly articles would be popping up about Jen and Brad when I heard about Jen and Justin were divorcing.
I know, it’s insane. They seemed genuinely sweet together, often seen with arms wrapped around each other, but clearly they didn’t have what it took to go the distance as a couple. And, with even more baggage on both sides, they certainly don’t now. I can’t believe anyone would even want this.
