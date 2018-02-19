People Mag: It’s highly unlikely Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt would get back together

Just my opinion: from what I’ve seen of Brad Pitt’s romantic entanglements, he’s not much of a backslider. A backslider is someone who can’t just make a clean split, someone who gets through a breakup and then goes back to their ex at some point. It seems like Brad doesn’t backslide. But hey, sometimes people change. Brad is single-ish now – he’s still in the divorce process with Angelina Jolie, but he’s reportedly been casually dating some ladies. And now Jennifer Aniston is single-ish too. Would Brad backslide? Would Jennifer?

Don’t expect a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion anytime soon. Following the news of Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s split, the internet has gone into a frenzy with the possibility of Aniston and Pitt rekindling a romantic relationship. But a source tells PEOPLE a reconciliation between the former couple seems highly unlikely.

“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” says a source with knowledge of Pitt and Aniston’s current relationship. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”

Pitt, 54, and Aniston, 49, divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.

“They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues,” says the source. “They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work.” Despite the constant tabloid chatter over the years suggesting they never stopped loving each other, both Aniston and Pitt have completely moved on. “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together,” says the source. “It is such ancient history.” And when it comes to the possibility of a new relationship, the source says their lives are simply too different from when they first met to make it work.

“Now you add six kids on his side and each of them having their own assorted battle scars into the mix?” adds the source. “Forget it. It’s not going to happen.” And while Aniston and Pitt have remained friendly over the years, the source says two aren’t especially close. “They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” adds the source.

[From People]

I say that this source is probably right? I mean, would a repeat of Jen & Brad be “good for gossip”? For sure. It would make my job easier, just like Angelina Jolie starting up with Tom Hiddleston would make my job easier, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. Before Jennifer got with Justin, I always wondered why – with her routines and her preference for an LA-based life – she never just settled down with some non-actor, like a lawyer or an agent or some kind of businessman-type outside the industry. I still wonder why she doesn’t do that, like ACTIVELY look for a nice guy who isn’t bringing a lot of actor drama to the table. Brad is possibly bringing even more actor-drama to the table than Justin ever could. And I also think that imagining Jennifer Aniston as “step-mother” to the six Jolie-Pitt kids would just… not be a good look for anyone involved in the Uncool Bermuda Triangle. It would be such a mess.

132 Responses to “People Mag: It’s highly unlikely Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt would get back together”

  1. MousyB says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Umm. duh??

  2. HeidiM says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I agree

  3. Gessy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Run Brad

  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Folks need to let this go.

  5. Lori says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Nope, no way.

  6. Keaton says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    ITA that Brad isn’t a backslider. I also think she’s too old for him. Add in all his kids and yeah there’s no way. But I’m sure that won’t stop the tabloids.

  7. PGrant's Girl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I realize these are just three of the thousands of pics taken of these two together, but Brad sure doesn’t look happy in any of them.

  8. DiligentDiva says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I agree, but wouldn’t it be something if it happened. Wishful thinking.

  9. Maya says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Let this go people – these two didn’t work the first time because they weren’t compatible. This time around, they are even less with Brad now a father of 6 and with addiction problems.

    Despite my criticism of Brad’s need to choose his image, I think he still loves Angelina very much and is doing everything he can to amend his relationship with his children and Angelina. He would be the ultimate idiot to start something with Jennifer who seems to only like superficial things in life.

    It would actually gain some respect towards Jennifer if she put a stop to this gossip but I won’t hold my breath. She gained immensely by playing the victim and she will continue to play the game until it fails.

  10. Really says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Never going to happen.

  11. Lorelai says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Yes and also, the sky is blue 🙄

  12. Cj says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Would you sign up to be a stepmother to 6 kids that would definitely make your life miserable, after all she doesn’t want kids.But I’m sure she’ll shoot her shot just for PR.

  13. Tess says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:34 am

    He said life with her was dull and she said he was insensitive so no I don’t think that’ll happen. He’s not a backslider and neither is she. I think she’s had enough relationships to take her losses and move on.

  14. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:37 am

    They made a gorgeous couple. I’m feeling a little nastalgic looking at those photos.

  15. Misti says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Damn. Brad was so hot here!

  16. QueenB says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Even if they were still fond of each other. Who would want the amount of drama and tabloid gossip in their life? No way are they getting back together. They could leak a little here and there maybe even chatting at an event but only for the PR.

  17. jen says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I think Jennifer is beautiful, period, but man, that nose job, such a difference.

  18. mosi says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    heh, I actually think they might be better suited now than they used to be? now that Brad is in therapy, has kids that he wanted and might enjoy Jens rutine.

  19. minx says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Does anyone who is not a Jennifer stan think they actually would?

  20. pwal says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    No and they would be stupid to even try. To me, the only reason why many stabbed for them was because ‘they looked the part’. White, tanned, blond(ish) and fit. People (and Brad) assumed that he needed to settle down and people (and Aniston) assumed that she was the woman to lock him down. Everybody was wrong, just like they were wrong about him being lost without Jolie.

    He has a drinking problem, which he is working on and his controlling it is his responsibility and neither of these women or his children should be the inspiration for him doing it.

    • Just sayin says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:16 am

      Well, the only reason he’s getting help or claiming to get help (he was spotted at bars recently) is because he got his family in trouble with CPS. If that didn’t happen he would still be bloated from coke and booze.

    • Fran says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:32 am

      If your own children shouldn’t be inspiration enough or reason enough, then what in the world would be?

      • pwal says:
        February 19, 2018 at 1:54 pm

        Call me crazy, but doing something like this, whether it’s getting sober, losing weight, or anything health/mentally related should be about you and only you. You are the one who truly understand how high the stakes are and it’s you effort and perseverance that will get you o the goal. Outside influences can be helpful or hurtful, but again, it is you who dictates the access you have to them.

        Some people are too locked into Brad ‘proving himself’ for she who sits on high (in her nd stans’ mind) but ultimately, Angelina is a non factor in this. And the kids shouldn’t be either, since they are already too interwoven into Jolie’s successes and failures. Remember, she married Brad for the kids versus marrying him because she loved him. Not a good move for many reasons, but mainly because those probably assumed responsibility for the failure of this, which isn’t their burden to bare.

  21. Tiffany says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Otherwise wasn’t that long ago that Aniston was cracking jokes about a few of Angie and Brad’s kids in GQ.

    That alone should shut down any reconciliation.

  22. Zuppa di Clams says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Well, both Liz Taylor and Natalie Wood remarried their ex husbands with a new spouse in between. Not the…best…examples but it’s not unprecedented in H-wood.

    Also, so Brad liked Angie because Angie was an exciting world traveler and Jen was sort of a boring homebody who liked to smoke weed and do yoga all morning. And then one of the big rumors coming out of the Brad-Angie divorce was Brad liked being at Miraval and sunk a lot of money into it to make it a home and he didn’t like all the travel Angie put the kids through and wanted to smoke weed all the time and chill. And now Jen and Justin broke up over lifestyle differences-I guess Brad was more compatible with the Jen lifestyle than he thought.

    Reply
    • ArtShark says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

      They are more compatible in the sense that they like to stay home, smoke weed and work on architecture. But I don’t think Aniston would get back together with him. She didn’t want kids, why would she want to be a step-mother to 6 of them?

      I do think it’s hilarious that Pitt wanted to make a home and stop traveling. Rich with irony. Whatever happened to his philanthropy? Since he and Jolie I haven’t heard another word about it and he couldn’t stop talking about it back in the day. It’s like he just borrowed it for his image and now he doesn’t need it anymore. Or did his usual thing of borrowing his lady’s personality and then dropped it once they split.

      • Just sayin says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

        The make it right foundation is a mess. You don’t hear a peep about it anymore because the houses are falling apart and they are being sued by Native Americans. But shhhh we aren’t supposed to talk about that.

      • Bridget says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

        Celebrity philanthropy is always such a minefield.

        As far as wanting to make a home – that I can’t fault him for. There’s nothing wrong with having a home base, especially with 6 kids. You also don’t know if that’s also what the rest of the family wanted or if a stable home environment would have been the better decision for them. Don’t be so scornful.

      • tracking says:
        February 19, 2018 at 1:29 pm

        MIR makes me sad. Seems like he dropped it when he got bored and lost interest, as per his usual habit.

      • Just sayin says:
        February 19, 2018 at 2:30 pm

        You know what’s also sad tracking is that he’s not taken up to task about it.if one of Angelina’s foundations folded this way – she would be hounded with evil Jolie foundation folded articles . We would have multiple articles. But because it’s Brad and caa have his back we get zilch. We get the fawning Brad articles and negative Angelina articles that are all made up. there is something real about the MIR foundation falling apart and basically the whole crew being fired. But shhh

  23. Tulip Garden says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:57 am

    “Take it away Taylor”, says Tulip.

    *Swift puts on super red lipstick and shorty shorts, realizes Reputation has different schtick , finds oversized sweater dress

    ” ahem, tra lalalalala,
    They are never, ever, ever, getting back together…..wait, this sounds like shit, somebody throw on the autotune….

    *bounces head up and down

    “Okay, we tuned? Good.
    Talk to your friends, talk to my friends, ha, tabloids lie-e”

    Meh, print it!

  24. Chaine says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:58 am

    No way she would put up with six step-kids. And man, I never realized how drastically she had changed her nose until now. Definitely a major improvement.

  25. Luca76 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I used to say it all the time before she married. She needs to go the Salma Hyack route older plain billionaire who will worship/spoil her.

  26. Just sayin says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Oh, I think he would do it in a heartbeat for good publicity. Pitt fans always claim that Aniston is stalking him but when Angelina dumped him he used Aniston to get points from the press and fans. Remember his team came out saying he had reconnected with Aniston through text messages? He’s not above using her for good publicity when he needs to.

    Btw, his looks are so overrated. He’s actually bland and not as pretty as the media loves to claim. There are better looking white men with blue eyes in Hollywood.

  27. BEEB says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:27 am

    This triangle of doom is never going to die is it?

  28. Bridget says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Will a couple that was already falling apart before he met his jumpoff, TWELVE years ago, get back together? I don’t think you need a crystal ball to figure out this one.

    Reply
  29. Merritt says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Brad has no personality and has taken on the personality and interests of every woman he has dated. They won’t get back together and they shouldn’t consider it either.

  30. unmade_bed says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

    The timing of their divorces does seem to point to some connection. Maybe Brad and Angelina’s divorce allowed Jen to psychologically withdraw from her own marriage, or it gave her permission to stop keeping up appearances.

  31. Mary says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I love both

  32. mela says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I doubt Jennifer wants to date a guy with as much baggage as Pitt, a cajillion kids and a controlling ex wife. No thanks!!!

    I bet they talk though. I like them both

  33. Pam says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:57 am

    How about TMZ saying they can’t find any sign of Jennifer and Justin’s marriage certificate and neither one have hired lawyers! Hmmm interesting.

  34. L84Tea says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    To me, Brad has always been the Hollywood equivalent to a high school douche who always wants to date the popular girl just because she’s the popular girl. His relationships with Gwen and Jen always gave me that feeling.

  35. Michelle says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    People are acting like these six children don’t exist. I think their feelings should be a huge deal of who they want in their lives. They are only just getting over having their family ripped apart, & reconnecting with their father. let alone introduce a woman who she & her friends have attacked their own mother.

  36. LittleWing says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Na ga happen but nice try People. The thing with brad Pitt is his officials are ALWAYS showbiz born AND on a career ascent. Think about it. Juliet lewis, goop, Aniston at the height friends, jolie -
    all of them with family connections in the business and their career on the upswing. Their growing spotlight shines on him too. So no he will not be revisiting, at least not publicly.

    • Just sayin says:
      February 19, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      I was thinking he would want someone like Dakota Johnson. I use to joke that he would date Dakota fanning if brange ended…

      You’re right but I would’ve been ruder about it… He likes using actresses for their publicity. The worse is Juliete Lewis as she was actually just a kid. I’ve had conversations with his fans about this and they say because she imancipated herself away from her parents it was okay for him to date her. I wonder what her real age was too when they actually started dating. They filmed a movie together when she was 15 and he was 25 but made it public when she was 16. Too weird and for that alone I never liked him.

      • LittleWing says:
        February 19, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        Thx for pointing that out. I remember they were together without recalling the exact details, or that he was so much older. Ew.

      • Just sayin says:
        February 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

        Yeah, I think his Pr team got a hold of things at the right time and directed him towards age appropriate actresses for him to date because a lot of people don’t know or remember that Lewis wasnt the only teen actress he dated. It’s not a one time thing with that dude. He dated a teenager from a show called Dallas he was on when he was first starting out in Hollywood.

  37. xena says:
    February 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    My personal funfact: Brad Pitt always coordinates his looks with his current partner … always … if I go through several relationship pictures of him and his women I start to somehow see him like a human accessory. What he is not of course … it’s just weird because the women are staying true to their looks before and after him … so I wonder what he would look like as himself?

  38. Whisper says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    I knew these silly articles would be popping up about Jen and Brad when I heard about Jen and Justin were divorcing.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      February 19, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      I know, it’s insane. They seemed genuinely sweet together, often seen with arms wrapped around each other, but clearly they didn’t have what it took to go the distance as a couple. And, with even more baggage on both sides, they certainly don’t now. I can’t believe anyone would even want this.

